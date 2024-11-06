Michael Darby in Australia

TRUMP VICTORY IS THE VERY BEST NEWS.
The gloomy faces on the ABC reporting team tell the whole story as 54 California electoral college votes are nowhere near enough to save Harris from…
1
The Gargantuan Snowy Hydro II Conjob
Snowy 2.0, Australia's ambitious renewable energy project, was once hailed as a solution to the country's energy challenges. But with a ballooning…
Heroes of Truth: A swelling worldwide movement. Today's Hero is Rafe Champion, who adds dignity to an existential battle.
Rafe: We are at the tipping point, in the red zone where any more loss of coal capacity or coal station breakdowns will make us vulnerable to power…
  
Michael Darby
Re-elected President Trump will listen to real scientists.
Scientist David Archibald writes: "One of the first things that the new administration can be expected to do will be to issue a report saying that…

October 2024

QLD ELECTION BEGINS NATIONWIDE EVISCERATION OF THE GREENS
For far too long the Austalian people have increasingly suffered the malign influence of The Greens, overt opponents of our peace, prosperity and…
1
AUSSIE COUNCILS ARE THREATENED! NOT BY SEA LEVELS, BUT BY A RISING TIDE OF HONESTY.
So many wrongs can be righted by just one Councillor in each Council proposing a resolution to protect residents and families from further harm.
1
COUNCIL TWERPS ARE THREATENED! NOT BY SEA LEVELS, BUT BY A RISING TIDE OF HONESTY.
Crazy defences of the cruel status quo, including by AAP, by CDC and by the NSW Government.
2
THE IMPETUS BUILDS ON GREAT NEWS FROM PORT HEDLAND WESTERN AUSTRALIA.
Letter to Mornington News by Maureen of Bittern Victoria reveals the anti-Australia, anti-humanity sleaze of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate…
MORE ON THE GREAT NEWS FROM PORT HEDLAND WESTERN AUSTRALIA. Julian Gillespie names the key contributors.
Prof Angus Dalgleish, Dr David Speicher, ace journo Rebekah Barnett, Hon Russell Broadbent MP, Cr Brenton Johannsen of Karratha, Port Hedland…
GREAT NEWS FROM PORT HEDLAND WESTERN AUSTRALIA. Council acts on behalf of residents
The Mayor and the WA Premier are still on the side of disgaced ex-Premier McGowan, who on 8 December 2020 was the first political leader anywhere to…
ENERGY DENSITY and NUCLEAR POWER: The Joule-er's Accountant, Part 2
The following is a collaboration between The Joule Thief Substack and Tuco Child’s Substack, with input from Gene Nelson, Ph.D. of the Green Nuke…
DOUBLE TENTH: Perth Celebration of the foundation of the Republic of China on 10 October 1911. WE STAND WITH TAIWAN ROC.
28 May 2013 Speech to the Australia-Taiwan Business Council by Maurice L. Newman AC.
