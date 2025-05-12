Australians opposed to socialism and governmental overeach had been looking forward to a New Year which seemed likely to bring Australians better Government. Those hopes were already fading when Prime Minister Albanese called an election for Saturday 3 May 2025, two weeks earlier than many predictions, and allowing only five weeks of campaigning.

This is an open invitation to all subscribers and followers. Share with everyone your opinion on What Went Wrong. Make comment on this substack. Or email to me at mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com. The sooner the better.

Early responses include:

ONE

Opposition parties should never describe themselves as a “coalition”. To do so is a recent and peculiarly Australian practice wholly bereft of merit. Every political party should campaign on its own merits. A coalition is what happens after an election when two or more politcal parties agree to work together as a government.

TWO

The Uniparty Mob did immense damage prior to the 2022 Federal Election, by pushing the line invented by the Labor Party that the big parties Nationa/Liberals. Labor and Greens are all the same. Some of the usual suspects did it again.

Angus Taylor permanently disqualified himself from leadership of any organisation which repects sanity and honesty, by granting Major Project Status on 29 July 2020 to the Sun Cable extension cord to Singapore scam. Full details may be seen at the thoroughly indexed link https://michaeldarby.net/unchain, including at page 323. At page 325 I wrote:

Major-project status was wrongly granted for a doomed project with a falsely claimed capital cost of $22bn. The true cost of the project is more like A$76 billion with only 10 hours’ backup battery storage and A$165bn with the minimum feasible 60 hours’ backup. Thus, the true cost exceeds the propaganda cost of $22bn by 250% for a project which cannot work, and by 650% for a project which might work but could never be afforded and could never repay the capital cost. End the scam! Two factors add irony to the financial impossibility of this scam. First, there is no reason to believe that Indonesia will ever permit the laying of the cable through the Archipelago, and even less reason to believe that the Australian Foreign Minister has bothered to ask permission before the granting of major-project status. This is a diplomatic disgrace. A further point is that the cable is strategically indefensible. Why would Singapore want 20% of its electrical energy helplessly vulnerable to the simplest sabotage?

