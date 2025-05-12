This is crunch time for the Liberals. Yesterday Monday 12 May the Nationals failed to back Matt Canavan. A cynic might suggest that there are National Party members who owe their original endorsement to Ben Franklin, the hard left Young Liberal who became NSW State Director of the National Party with the goal of ensuring that the National Party would never refuse to serve in a Coalition led by Malcolm Turnbull. The same Ben Franklin who deserted the National Party to accept from Labor the role of President of the Legislative Council.

At 11am today the Liberals will meet to choose a leader. Dan Tehan should of course change his mind and run. Primary producer Sussan Ley, despite the factional burden of some of her supporters, could lead the Liberals into government. Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has the capacity to inspire. Angus Taylor has nothing to offer but Labor Lite.

The invitation to all subscribers and followers is still open, to share with everyone your opinion on What Went Wrong. Make comment on this substack. Or email to me at mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com. The sooner the better.

Early responses include:

ONE

Opposition parties should never describe themselves as a “coalition”. To do so is a recent and peculiarly Australian practice wholly bereft of merit. Every political party should campaign on its own merits. A coalition is what happens after an election when two or more politcal parties agree to work together as a government.

TWO

The Uniparty Mob did immense damage prior to the 2022 Federal Election, by pushing the line invented by the Labor Party that the big parties National/Liberals, Labor and Greens are all the same. The Uniparty Mob ensured that not one genuine freedom movement representative was elected in 2022. So there was no bloc of members willing to fight for the abolition of the outrageous $2,000 nomination fee for independents or for the end of the 4% threshold for public funding. Some of the usual suspects did it again, once again guaranteeing that no genuine representative of the freedom movement would be elected in 2025. If Angus Taylor snivels his way into the Liberal leadership, the Uniparty Mob will claim they have been proven right.

THREE

Angus Taylor permanently disqualified himself from leadership of any organisation which repects sanity and honesty, by granting Major Project Status on 29 July 2020 to the Sun Cable extension cord to Singapore scam. Full details may be seen at the thoroughly indexed link https://michaeldarby.net/unchain, including at page 323. At page 325 I wrote:

Major-project status was wrongly granted for a doomed project with a falsely claimed capital cost of $22bn. The true cost of the project is more like A$76 billion with only 10 hours’ backup battery storage and A$165bn with the minimum feasible 60 hours’ backup. Thus, the true cost exceeds the propaganda cost of $22bn by 250% for a project which cannot work, and by 650% for a project which might work but could never be afforded and could never repay the capital cost. End the scam! Two factors add irony to the financial impossibility of this scam. First, there is no reason to believe that Indonesia will ever permit the laying of the cable through the Archipelago, and even less reason to believe that the Australian Foreign Minister has bothered to ask permission before the granting of major-project status. This is a diplomatic disgrace. A further point is that the cable is strategically indefensible. Why would Singapore want 20% of its electrical energy helplessly vulnerable to the simplest sabotage?

Nobody has challenged the numbers quoted above, which were earlier published (August 2020) by the prestigious and authoritative WUWT, as a collaboration with one of the world’s truly great mathematicians, the Viscount Brenchley. Otherwise known as Lord Christopher Monckton, God bless him.

Here is the link to the relevant substack: https://substack.com/home/post/p-148004708?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

In the table above, columns two and three show a genuine CAPEX for the touted claims of AAPL, which despite the unacceptably high cost cannot ever deliver reliable energy, because a mere ten hours of backup for solar panels is risible. Columns four and five show a genuine CAPEX for what might work but must never be contemplated because of frightening cost. Since then, the cost of copper has soared so the fictional budget is even more ridiculous.

FOUR

The simplest way to be different from Labor and the Greens is to tell the truth. Here are some examples:

The great centralised bureaucracies, childcare and NDIS are scandal-ridden disasters, cruelly ignoring the needs of the members of society least able to speak for themselves, while enriching opportunists and criminals. Nationals and Liberals should commit to the principle that all control of all humanitarian activity must be as close as possible to the beneficiaries. As an illustration, let’s have local hospitals run by local boards, with staff representation

Education is much the same, with grossly inappropriate standardised curricula and major scandals of fraud and opportunism. If the Federal Government insists on shovelling taxpayers’ money into childcare, aged care and education, let it do so in the form of vouchers.

There is no climate crisis nor any imperative to use weather fluctuations as an excuse for expanding the power of the Federal Government.

Thousands of victims of mRNA vaccine harm have been callously ignored. All such victims, or their surviving loved ones, deserve care, compassion and compensation.

The Dutton campaign was doomed from the moment he decided to decorate his policy speech with former Liberal prime ministers. Every Australian, and indeed every Liberal, has reason to dislike at least one of the bunch, hence a motive to vote against Dutton or at least to minimize support for him. Especially galling was Dutton’s gratuitous and undeserved praise for Morrison.

Winning votes in key electorates is not the purpose of the Defence Force. Saving the world from changing weather is not the purpose of Defence Force. Promoting gender diversity or any other kind of diversity is not the purpose of the Defence Force. Boosting the massive profits of Thales or Boeing or Dassault is not the purpose of the Defence Force. The Defence Force exists so that Australia is demonstrably capable of inflicting on any potential invader far more harm than could be justified by the perceived benefits to the prospective invader.

The attempted electoral bribe of a temporary 50% reduction in fuel excise was a sloppy excuse for policy from a lazy shadow treasurer. The bribe offered nothing to miners, graingrowers and fishers who rightly pay no fuel excise. To be refreshingly different from Labor and the Greens, the Liberals should have offered a major permanent transfer of revenue from the Federal Government to the States and Territories. and a major permanent transfer of revenue (purchasing power) from the Federal Government to taxpayers, not forgetting small business proprietors who as a genre have suffered painfully from governmental harm.

The sole justification for the abolition of cash is them advancement of the surveillance society. The Liberals surely should commit to the permanent continuation of cash transactions.

In the few hours today before the decision is made, we should remind Liberal parliamentarians by any means we can, that short of an unexpected Road to Damascus experience, Angus Taylor will never display the honesty, integrity and talent needed to earn the right to form a government. Accordingly, informed individuals who want a Liberal prime minister will either give up, or focus on replacing him.

