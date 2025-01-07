Sincere thanks to all who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

THE LINK saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL FOR SUBSTACK

MICHAEL DARBY IN AUSTRALIA

Act now for Lifetime Paid Membership worth $500 for just fifty bucks.

Donate A$50 or the equivalent in any currency before midnight in your own timezone on 7 January 2025 to the worthy charitable cause described below, and receive Lifetime Paid Membership (value $500) in my substack!

HERE IS A WHOLLY WORTHWHILE HUMANITARIAN CAUSE EARNESTLY RECOMMENDED BY MICHAEL DARBY

Michael Darby: “I entreat readers to be generous, knowing that every dollar will go directly to medical expenses, giving a chance at life to a cancer-afflicted woman whose orphaned grandchildren need her.”

On 14 August 2024 Wendy Chihunga Bomu received her second Pfizer shot, and took along her daughter Pendo, which means “love” in the language of the Jibana Clan.

Pendo, divorced mother and sole support of children aged 12, 8, 6, 4 and 2 years, received her first Pfizer injection and swiftly suffered pain, redness and soreness at the injection site. This was followed by headache, fatigue, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever and vomiting. She died on 24 August 2024. No post-mortem was conducted.

Pendo’s brother Milton, known to me for years, immediately undertook to care for and educate his sister’s five children, together with his own children aged 4 and 1.

Milton Bomu is a Christian gentleman

On 13 November 2024 the bereaved mother Wendy Chihunga Bomu was diagnosed with cervical cancer and breast cancer.

The figure of KES1,800,000 was quoted for the total cost of Wendy’s hospitalisation, treatment and medication. That is around A$22,000. Wendy’s son Milton raised a deposit of KES750,000 by handing over as security the deed to his small farm.

A crowd funding page is operating. It works worldwide. It is secure and will email your receipt imediately. If you have any problems or concerns, please give me a call on +61 (0)402 558 947.

Donate A$50 or more or the equivalent in any currency before midnight on 7 January 2025 to the worthy charitable cause described above, and receive Lifetime Paid Membership (value $500) in my substack! A donation of A$20 (the minimum) earns you one year of paid membership in my substack MichaelDarbyInAustralia.

To donate safely and securely and earn your Lifetime Paid Membership, Ctrl+ Click on the graphic below or use the URL

URL: https://www.mchanga.africa/fundraiser/107234#donatenow

Conspiracy Sarah delivers:

Antitrust refers to laws and regulations designed to promote competition and prevent monopolies or unfair business practices that could harm consumers or the economy. These laws aim to prevent companies from engaging in anti-competitive behavior such as price-fixing, market allocation, or abusing a dominant market position. The goal is to ensure that markets remain open, competitive, and fair, which typically leads to lower prices, higher quality products, and more innovation. Antitrust enforcement is carried out by government agencies like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the U.S. or the European Commission in the EU.

I have written about antitrust issues here, here, and here.

To summarize, we have these pesky laws prohibiting companies from colluding to rip off the American public. I know you’re probably getting concerned for all the biopharmaceutical companies right now. Me too.

As it turns out, apparently those antitrust laws in place to protect the public from abusive power, actually harm the public when there's a Public Health Emergency (duh). This is really problematic.

The good news is, that a magical liability shield wand can be waved, and all the liability concerns go out the window. Just like a PREP Act declaration.

Lucky for us, the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993 (NCRPA) happened.

The NCRPA of 1993 was designed to encourage collaborative research and development (R&D) among businesses, particularly in industries like biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, by offering antitrust exemptions and other incentives.

And then, in 2019, right before the world was “surprised” by a “pandemic”, the BioMap Consortium was formed. What luck!

Here is video tracking the surprise:

Anywhoooo….BioMap Consortium. Check it out

If you would like to peruse the lengthy BioMap Consortium Member List, you can find it here.

Alright….y’all still with me? Let’s recap.

We have antitrust laws that are in place to protect the public from criminal collusion. In 1993, the NCRPA was enacted to reduce legal barriers (especially antitrust concerns) for companies working together on research projects usually under the guise of public health. In 2019 the BioMap Consortium was formed.

As you know, it’s Federal Register Season, so I’ve been trying to check it daily. Yesterday (on 20 December 2024), this Notice posted:

A Notice by the Antitrust Division on 12/20/2024

Notice is hereby given that, on October 3, 2024, pursuant to section 6(a) of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, 15 U.S.C. 4301 et seq. (“the Act”), Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (“BioMaP-Consortium”) has filed written notifications simultaneously with the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission disclosing changes in its membership. The notifications were filed for the purpose of extending the Act's provisions limiting the recovery of antitrust plaintiffs to actual damages under specified circumstances.

Specifically, Asimov, Inc., Boston, MA; Bayer Healthcare LLC, Whippany, NJ; CHIMunomics, Ltd., Horsell, UNITED KINGDOM; Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA; Emergent Product Development Gaithersburg, Inc., Gaithersburg, MD; Enzene, Inc., Pennington, NJ; GE Medical Systems Information Technologies, Inc. d.b.a. GE HealthCare Technology & Innovation Center, Niskayuna, NY; Just-Evotec Biologics, Seattle, WA; Medbio LLC, Grand Rapids, MI; Molding Services of Illinois, Inc., Olney, IL; Novas Bio, Inc., Union City, CA; Qoolabs, Inc., Carlsbad, CA; SPOC Proteomics, Inc., Scottsdale, AZ; SaniSure, Inc., Camarillo, CA; AlphaGem Bio, Inc., Fremont, CA; Azure Medical, Inc., La Verne, CA; BioFactura, Inc., Frederick, MD; Brightstar Innovations Group LLC, Arlington, VA; Croda, Inc., Mill Hall, PA; Hamilton Company, Reno, NV; Komo Biosciences, Inc., Cambridge, MA; Mustard Seed PMO LLC, West Chester, PA; Nephron Nitrile LLC, West Columbia, SC; Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ; The Tiny Cargo Company, Roanoke, VA; VGXI, Inc., Conroe, TX; Wild Microbes Company, Cambridge, MA; Arcology, Inc., Culver City, CA; Avery Digital Data, Inc., La Jolla, CA; Louis M Gerson Co, Inc., Middleboro, MA; Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC, Dallas, TX; Vulcan Bioworks LLC, Dover, DE; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., San Diego, CA; Dentec Safety Specialists Corp., Lenexa, KS; Guide Biomedical Solutions LLC, Media, PA; Integral Molecular, Philadelphia, PA; Shreenika Pioneering, San Diego, CA; Applied Research Associates, Albuquerque, NM; DemeTech Corp., Miami, FL; Quantoom Biosciences SA, Nivelles, BELGIUM; Reusable Respirators LLC, Panama City, FL; SafeSource Direct, LLC, Broussard, LA; Vaxine Pty Ltd., Warradale, AUSTRALIA; 3M Company, St. Paul, MN; Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC, Brookhaven, NY; CMMCM LLC, Las Vegas, NV; Foothill Scientific Associates, Lake Forest, CA; Innerspace GmbH, Insnbruck, AUSTRIA; Jurata Thin Film, Inc., Chapel Hill, NC; LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Andernach, GERMANY; O&M Halyard, Inc., Alpharetta, GA; PNUVAX, Inc., Wilmington, DE; Pacto Medical, Inc., Newark, DE; Shawmut LLC, West Bridgewater, MA; US Medical Glove, Harvard, IL; Univercells S.A., Charleroi, BELGIUM; and Vivaldi Biosciences Inc., Fort Collins, CO, have been added as parties to this venture.

Also yesterday (on 20 December 2024):

Notice is hereby given that, on October 3, 2024, pursuant to section 6(a) of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, 15 U.S.C. 4301 et seq. (“the Act”), Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (“RRPV”) has filed written notifications simultaneously with the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission disclosing changes in its membership. The notifications were filed for the purpose of extending the Act's provisions limiting the recovery of antitrust plaintiffs to actual damages under specified circumstances.

WTF is a Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle???

The Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) supports the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in its objective to accelerate Medical Countermeasure (MCM) product and technology development to address evolving needs including pandemic influenza, emerging infectious diseases, and other biological threats. It is an agile network of technologists, innovators, traditional contractors, large and small business, academia, and nonprofit research institutions that can respond rapidly and effectively to future pandemic or high consequence biological threats.

RRPV and BioMap Consortium look very similar and are both managed and operated by BARDA and ATI.

So who gets shielded under the RRVP cloak of unaccountability?

Specifically, Biointelect Pty, Ltd., Sydney, AUSTRALIA; SPI Pharma, Inc., Wilmington, DE; Serimmune, Goleta, CA; UNITED KINGDOM HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY (UKHSA), Salisbury, UNITED KINGDOM; University of Connecticut, Farmington, CT; VGXI, Inc., Conroe, TX; ABSS Solutions, Inc., Upper Marlboro, MD; BiosYnth SRL, Milan, ITALY; Idevax, Wijnegem, BELGIUM; IntegerBio, Inc., Gaithersburg, MD; Phoreus Biotechnology, Inc., Olathe, KS; PrecNA, LLC, North Potomac, MD; Sepragen Corp., Union City, CA; Trellis Bioscience, Inc., Redwood City, CA; AB Validation, Inc., Quebec, CANADA; AuraVax Therapeutics, Inc., Houston, TX; CuriRx, Inc., Wilmington, MA; IMA Evaluations, LLC, dba IMA Clinical Research, Tarrytown, NY; MustardSeed PMO, West Chester, PA; Symbiosis.io, LLC, Smyrna, GA; Tornado Therapeutics, Boston, MA; Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC, Brookhaven, NY; Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., Westlake, OH; Inhalon Biopharma, Inc., Morrisville, NC; Intelligene, Inc., Taipei, TAIWAN; Rocket Science Health US Corp., Seattle, WA; Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, Piscataway, NJ; The Administrators of the Tulane Educational Fund, New Orleans, LA; Verisim Life, Inc., San Francisco, CA; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., San Diego, CA; Blu Zone Bioscience & Supply Chain Solutions, LLC, Frederick, MD; Elligo Health Research, Inc., Austin, TX; Guide Biomedical Solutions, LLC, Media, PA; Integral Molecular, Philadelphia, PA; Komo Biosciences, Inc., Newton, MA; P95, BV, Leuven, BELGIUM; Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, TX; Statistics & Data Corp., Tempe, AZ; Stoic Bio, Inc., San Diego, CA; Valaria Technical Consultants, LLC, Westminster, MD; Vaxine Pty, Ltd., Marion, AUSTRALIA; Zeteo Biomedical, LLC, Austin, TX; Concept to Market, LLC, Monrovia, MD; DSBio Consulting, LLC, Annapolis, MD; Deimos Biosciences, San Francisco, CA; GMED North America, Inc., Rockville, MD; InvisiShield Technologies, Ltd., Emeryville, CA; MigVax, Ltd., Kiryat Shmona, ISRAEL; Polaris Alpha Advanced Systems, Inc., Fredericksburg, VA; Pop Test Oncology, LLC, Cliffside Park, NJ; Sapphiros, Boston, MA; Articulate Labs, Inc., Dallas, TX; Empatica, Inc., Cambridge, MA; LifeMine Therapeutics, Inc., Cambridge, MA; Luminous Therapeutics Corp., Columbia, MD; Nabla Bio, Inc., Cambridge, MA; Qoolabs, Inc., Carlsbad, CA; Rapid Novor, Inc., Kitchener, CANADA; Scorpius BioManufacturing, San Antonio, TX; Sunflower Therapeutics PBC, Medford, MA; GreenRoads Diagnostics, Inc., San Diego, CA; Logical Images, dba “VisualDx”, Rochester, NY; Mirai Biosciences, Cambridge, MA; The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA; AmplifyBio, LLC, West Jefferson, OH; Andelyn Biosciences, Inc., Columbus, OH; Binary Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Hot Springs, AR; BioCina PTY, Ltd., West Torrens, AUSTRALIA; Cypress Biologics, LLC, Portland, OR; Fermeate, Inc., San Francisco, CA; HMH Hospitals Corp, dba CDI, Nutley, NJ; Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC, Rockville, MD; Systems & Technology Research, LLC, Woburn, MA; Telesis Bio, San Diego, CA; Thermo Fisher, South San Francisco, CA; University of Massachusetts Lowell, Lowell, MA; ViQi, Inc., Santa Barbara, CA; DemeTech Corp., Miami, FL; INFEX Therapeutics, Alderley Edge, UNITED KINGDOM; Mercury Bio, Inc., Santa Fe, NM; Phageolytix, Inc., Jacksonville, FL; Phenom Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Miami Beach, FL; RIBOPRO BV, Oss, NETHERLANDS; RNhale GmbH, Munich, GERMANY; The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL; Bioblue CMC/Manufacturing Consulting, LLC, San Diego, CA; Oligo Foundry, Inc., San Diego, CA; PNUVAX, Inc., Wilmington, DE; Prosoft Software, Inc., dba Prosoft Clinical, Chesterbrook, PA; Simon Williams Pharma Consulting (SWPC), LLC, Gibbsboro, NJ; Dillico, Meylan, FRANCE; INFINIFLUIDICS, Philadelphia, PA; Primrose Bio, Inc., San Diego, CA; SIMETRI, Inc., Winter Park, FL; The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA; and WCG, Princeton, NJ, have been added as parties to this venture.

Oh look, it’s another consortium that added members yesterday (on 20 December 2024)

MTEC is a public-private partnership that is authorized to serve by the Department of Defense to promote the development and delivery of innovative medical technologies to improve the health and safety of military personnel, veterans, and civilians.

Let’s see who got on the list!

Specifically, Artery Studios, Inc., Toronto, CANADA; Astek Diagnostics, Inc., Halethorpe, MD; BBC Entrepreneurial Training and Consulting, LLC, Chelsea, MI; Bluestaq, LLC, Colorado Springs, CO; Carrtech Corp., Dickerson, MD; Concept Plus, LLC, Fairfax, VA; Crescel, LLC, Miami Beach, FL; Culmen International, LLC, Alexandria, VA; DeployX Services, Inc., McLean, VA; Digital For Mental Health, Paris, FRANCE; Emvision Medical Devices, Ltd., Macquarie Park, AUSTRALIA; Galapagos Federal Systems, LLC, Kihei, HI; GoDx, Inc., Madison, WI; Government Acquisitions, Inc., Cincinnati, OH; IntelliDyne, LLC, Vienna, VA; IRegained, Inc., Sudbury, CANADA; Northeastern University, Boston, MA; Nytricx, Inc., Athens, GA; Omnix Medical, Jerusalem, ISRAEL; Perfusio Corp., Greenville, NC; Protondx, Ltd., London, UNITED KINGDOM; PSC Biotech Corp., Pomona, CA; Razom, Inc., New York, NY; ReliOx Corp., Jacksonville, FL; SeaStar Medical, Inc., Denver, CO; SPEAR Human Performance, Inc., Tallahassee, FL; SPOC Proteomics, Inc., Scottsdale, AZ; TechWerks, LLC, Arlington Heights, IL; The Neutrino Donut, LLC, Culver City, CA; Unify Medical, Cleveland, OH; University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC; Wearabledose, Inc., Bowie, MD; Zeteo Tech, Inc., Sykesville, MD; and ZuluCare, LLC, Bethpage, NY, have been added as parties to this venture.

I took the liberty of looking up a few of the companies that will be shielded from antitrust liability. Let’s have a look.

I took the liberty of looking up a few of the companies that will be shielded from antitrust liability. Let’s have a look.

Up first is ASIMOV, a company that specializes in developing tools for integrating mammalian synthetic biology, computer-aided design, and machine learning to advance the design and manufacture of biologics and gene therapies.

And then there’s AveryBio, just engineering biology.

More. Faster. Better. Design, build, test, and track millions to billions of precision variant constructs in hours, not months. Oligos. Genes. Chromosomes. Synthesize and boot up any DNA payload in cells or cell-free systems for screening and selection. Scale. Control. Speed. Search, discover, and optimize by leveraging the superpowers of CMOS chip technology. Harness the scale of CMOS chips to realize your BioAI and Bioengineering goals. Collaborate with Avery

And KOMO. Same, same.

More synthetic biology.

And mRNA, of course.

And we have Vivaldi Biosciences, that’s got that coveted universal flu/covid “vaccine” that everyone wants…

And VGXI has those DNA plasmids that are so hot right now.

There’s no shortage of “vaccines” in the pipeline at GENEONE:

You will be thrilled to know that JURATA has solved the cold chain logistical problems…

And Just-Evotec is partnered with some pharmaceutical companies that we know and love…

AND…just look at their non-profit partnership!

Under the accelerated antibodies program, Just - Evotec biologics will support the US Department of Defense (DOD) with rapid, cost-efficient development of safe, efficacious anti-plague mAbs. Evotec will provide preclinical and clinical trial services. Just - Evotec Biologics was awarded a second contract under the accelerated antibodies program to: Develop drug product prototype(s) from discovery through Phase I first-in-human (“FIH”) clinical trials

Leverage AI-driven technology for de novo antibody design

Utilize the J.DESIGN platform for molecular optimization, cell line development, and intensified continuous manufacturing at the J.POD Redmond, WA facility

Emergent must be EmergenTASTIC because they’ve gotten $1.3 BILLION from HHS and DOD since 2019.

And Rick Bright is all about Emergent for emerging health threats!

And that’s just what was added yesterday I took the liberty of looking up a few of the companies that will be shielded from antitrust liability. Let’s have a look.

Up first is ASIMOV, a company that specializes in developing tools for integrating mammalian synthetic biology, computer-aided design, and machine learning to advance the design and manufacture of biologics and gene therapies.

And then there’s AveryBio, just engineering biology.

More. Faster. Better.

Design, build, test, and track millions to billions of precision variant constructs in hours, not months.

Oligos. Genes. Chromosomes.

Synthesize and boot up any DNA payload in cells or cell-free systems for screening and selection.

Scale. Control. Speed.

Search, discover, and optimize by leveraging the superpowers of CMOS chip technology.

Harness the scale of CMOS chips to realize your BioAI and Bioengineering goals.

Collaborate with Avery

And KOMO. Same, same.

More synthetic biology.

And mRNA, of course.

And we have Vivaldi Biosciences, that’s got that coveted universal flu/covid “vaccine” that everyone wants…

And VGXI has those DNA plasmids that are so hot right now.

There’s no shortage of “vaccines” in the pipeline at GENEONE:

You will be thrilled to know that JURATA has solved the cold chain logistical problems…

And Just-Evotec is partnered with some pharmaceutical companies that we know and love…

AND…just look at their non-profit partnership!

Under the accelerated antibodies program, Just - Evotec biologics will support the US Department of Defense (DOD) with rapid, cost-efficient development of safe, efficacious anti-plague mAbs. Evotec will provide preclinical and clinical trial services.

Just - Evotec Biologics was awarded a second contract under the accelerated antibodies program to:

Develop drug product prototype(s) from discovery through Phase I first-in-human (“FIH”) clinical trials

Leverage AI-driven technology for de novo antibody design

Utilize the J.DESIGN platform for molecular optimization, cell line development, and intensified continuous manufacturing at the J.POD Redmond, WA facility

Emergent must be EmergenTASTIC because they’ve gotten $1.3 BILLION from HHS and DOD since 2019.

And Rick Bright is all about Emergent for emerging health threats!

And that’s just what was added yesterday (20 December 2024).

Take a look at the September 16, 2024 additions:

Notice is hereby given that, on June 28, 2024, pursuant to section 6(a) of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, 15 U.S.C. 4301 et seq. (“the Act”), Defense Industrial Based Consortium (“DIBC”) has filed written notifications simultaneously with the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission disclosing changes in its membership. The notifications were filed for the purpose of extending the Act's provisions limiting the recovery of antitrust plaintiffs to actual damages under specified circumstances. Specifically, 10x National Security LLC, Aldie, VA; 12031507 Canada, Inc. dba Ribbit, Toronto, CANADA; 327 Solutions, Inc., Paoli, PA; 3D Glass Solutions, Inc., Albuquerque, NM; 3D Systems Inc., Rock Hill, SC; A.T. Kearney Public Sector and Defense Services LLC, Arlington, VA; Advanced Composite Products and Technology, Inc., Huntington Beach, CA; Advanced Materials Manufacturing LLC, Raleigh, NC; Advanced Powder Products, Philipsburg, PA; Aeon Industrial, Inc., Austin, TX; Aerocyonics, Inc., East Greenwich, RI; Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc., Huntsville, AL; AeroVironment, Inc., Simi Valley, CA; Aether Biomachines, Inc., Menlo Park, CA; AForge LLC, Alexandria, VA; Agility Technical Solutions LLC, Bee Caves, TX; Air Protein, Inc., San Leandro, CA; AKG Advisory Services, Bridgeville, PA; Albany Engineered Composites, Inc., Rochester, NH; Alchemy Geopolymer Solutions LLC, Ruston, LA; Alentic Microscience, Inc., Halifax, CANADA; Algenesis Corp., Cardiff, CA; Alkemix Corp., Laguna Hills, CA; Allied Logistics LLC, Summerville, SC; Allihies Engineering, Inc., Butte, MT; Ambri, Inc., Marlborough, MA; American Flowform Products LLC, Billerica, MA; AMERICAN LIGHTWEIGHT MATERIALS MANUFACTURING INNOVATION INSTITUTE, Detroit, MI; American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc., Stafford, VA; AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR TESTING AND MATERIALS dba ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA; American Standard Circuits LLC, West Chicago, IL; Americarb, Inc., Niagara Falls, NY; Amsted Graphite Materials LLC, Anmoore, WV; Anactisis LLC, Pittsburgh, PA; Anduril Industries, Inc., Costa Mesa, CA; Applied Research Institute, Inc., Bloomington, IN; Arcology, Inc., Culver City, CA; Arkham Technology Ltd., Irvine, CA; Armtec Defense Products Co., Coachella, CA; Astro Machine & Tool Works LLC, Tyler, TX; AstroForge, Inc., Huntington Beach, CA; ATC Alliance, Seattle, WA; Atomic Machines, Inc., Berkeley, CA; Australian Strategic Materials Ltd., Perth, AUSTRALIA; Avadain, Inc., Eads, TN; Aviation Resources and Consulting Services dba ARCS Aviation), Cookeville, TN; Avio USA, Inc., Arlington, VA; BAE Systems Information and Electronic Integration, Inc., Nashua, NH; BAE Systems, Inc. Ordnance Systems, Kingsport, TN; Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Boulder, CO; BC Technical Center LLC dba BC Engineered Products, Morristown, NJ; Beehive Industries LLC, Centennial, CO; BGT Aerospace LLC, Freeland, MI; Bigelow Family Holdings LLC dba Mettle Ops, Sterling Heights, MI; Binoloop, Inc., Calgary, CANADA; BioCircuit Technologies, Inc., Atlanta, GA; BioWell, Houston, TX; Blash LLC, Ashland, OH; Blue Whale Materials LLC, Washington, DC; Bluefusion, Inc., Boston, MA; Bluestem Biosciences, Inc., Omaha, NE; Boston Engineering Corp., Waltham, MA; C&R Racing, Inc., Indianapolis, IN; C16 Biosciences, Inc., New York, NY; Cailabs US, Inc., Washington, DC; Calumet Electronics Corp., Calumet, MI; Capital Composites, San Diego, CA; Capra Biosciences, Sterling, VA; Captis Aire LLC, East Point, GA; Carbon-Carbon Advanced Technologies, Inc., Arlington, TX; Carlos Maidana dba MAIDANA RESEARCH, Pocatello, ID; Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA; Castheon, Inc., Thousand Oaks, CA; Cauldron Molecules, Inc., San Antonio, TX; CCX Technologies, Inc., Ottawa, CANADA; Cellibre, Inc., San Diego, CA; Cenith Innovations LLC, Sacramento, CA; Cerebral Energy LLC, Keller, TX; Channel Logistics LLC, Miami, FL; Charles River Analytics, Inc., Cambridge, MA; Checkerspot, Inc., Alameda, CA; Clara Foods Company dba The EVERY Company, Daly City, CA; Clarity Cyber LLC, Linthicum, MD; Clark Street Associates LLC, Los Altos, CA; CleanJoule, Inc., Salt Lake City, UT; Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH; Colvin Run Networks, Inc., Tysons, VA; Compusult Ltd., Mount Pearl, CANADA; Cornet Technology, Inc., Springfield, VA; Corning Research & Development Corp., Corning, NY; Creaform USA, Inc., Irvine, CA; CubeCab Co., Mountain View, CA; Cummings Aerospace, Inc., Huntsville, AL; Curators of the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO; Cytec Engineered Materials, Inc., Alpharetta, GA; Danimer Bioplastics, Inc., Bainbridge, GA; Danimer Scientific, Inc., Bainbridge, GA; DDM Systems, Inc., Atlanta, GA; Debut Biotechnology, Inc., San Diego, CA; Decisive Point LLC, Cold Spring, NY; Defense Unicorns, Inc., Colorado Springs, CO; Designed Precision Castings, Inc., Brampton, CANADA; Divergent Technologies, Inc., Torrance, CA; DM3D Technology LLC, Auburn Hills, MI; Dmaterial IP LLC, Bedford Park, IL; Domenix Corp., Chantilly, VA; Dreadnought Resources Ltd., Osborne Park, AUSTRALIA; DSM NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS LLC, Plainsboro, NJ; Duality Systems LLC, Monument, CO; Dynovas, Inc., Poway, CA; E3 Lithium Ltd., Calgary, CANADA; Eagle Minerals West LLC, Atlanta, GA; Earthly Dynamics LLC, Roswell, GA; East Tennessee State University Research Foundation, Johnson City, TN; Eco Building Corp. dba Emerging Technology Institute, Red Springs, NC; Edaptive Computing, Inc., Centerville, OH; Edge Case Research, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA; Edison Welding Institute, Inc., Columbus, OH; Education and Consulting LLC, Phoenix, AZ; Elk Creek Resources Corp., Centennial, CO; Ellis & Watts Global Industries, Inc., Batavia, OH; Energetics Technology Center, Inc., Indian Head, MD; EnerSys Energy Products, Inc., Warrensburg, MO; EngeniusMicro LLC, Huntsville, AL; EnPower, Inc., Indianapolis, IN; Eos Energetics, Inc. dba Estes Energetics, Penrose, CO; Epsilon Systems Solutions, Inc., San Diego, CA; Equispheres, Inc., Kanata, CANADA; Erg Bio, Inc., Dublin, CA; Eutectix LLC, Troy, MI; Evans & Chambers Technology LLC, Arlington, VA; EverGlade Consulting LLC, Charleston, SC; Exquadrum, Inc., Victorville, CA; EZ-A Consulting LLC, Bel Air, MD; Fastcom Supply Corp., Franklin Lakes, NJ; Fastech LLC, Danville, VA; Faxon Machining LLC, Cincinnati, OH; Federal Foundry LLC, Arlington, VA; Fermowrx Holdings LLC, Columbus, GA; Fibre-Tech USA, Stamford, CT; Fidelity Machine and Mould Solutions, Calgary, CANADA; Field Propulsion Technologies, Inc., Aurora, CO; Finless Foods, Emeryville, CA; Firehawk Aerospace, Inc., Addison, TX; Firestorm Labs, Inc., San Diego, CA; First Phosphate Corp., Vancouver, CANADA; Forge Nano, Thornton, CO; FormAlloy Technologies, Inc., Spring Valley, CA; Fortune Minerals Limited, London, CANADA; Freeform Future Corp., Hawthorne, CA; Gamma Alloys, Inc., Valencia, CA; Gecko Robotics, Pittsburgh, PA; General Technologies, Inc., Melbourne Beach, FL; GKN AEROSPACE GTC LLC, Lake Worth, TX; GLC Technologies, Inc., Owens Cross Roads, AL; Global Circuit Innovations, Inc., Colorado Springs, CO; Globe Engineering Company, Inc., Wichita, KS; GLX Power Systems, Inc., Chagrin Falls, OH; GN Corporations, Inc., Airdrie, CANADA; Goodman Technologies LLC, Largo, FL; Google Public Sector LLC, Reston, VA; Green Edge Computing Corp., Vancouver, CANADA; GreenSight, Boston, MA; GreenSource Fabrication LLC, Charlestown, NH; HAAS, Inc., Chicago, IL; Hanley Industries, Inc. dba Riverbend Energetics, Alton, IL; Hathr LLC, Springfield, VA; Heal R World LLC, Somerville, NJ; Helicon Chemical Company LLC, Orlando, FL; Honeywell International, Inc., Clearwater, FL; HRL Laboratories, Malibu, CA; Hughes Circuits, Inc., San Marcos, CA; Hypercomp Engineering, Inc., Brigham City, UT; Hythe Research LLC, Havre de Grace, MD; ICF Mercantile LLC, Warren, NJ; IE Workplace Solutions LLC, Spring, TX; IMT Partnership, Ingersoll, CANADA; Industrial Microbes, Inc., Alameda, CA; InnovateX Pty Ltd., Greenbank, AUSTRALIA; Innovative Technology International, Inc., Lynchburg, VA; International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Bethesda, MD; International TechneGroup, Inc., Milford, OH; INV Associates LLC, Scarsdale, NY; Invariant Corp., Huntsville, AL; ISOLA USA Corp., Chandler, AZ; JAKTOOL LLC, Cranbury, NJ; Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corp., Galena, KS; JetCo Solutions LLC, Grand Rapids, MI; Joe Gibbs Manufacturing Solutions LLC, Huntersville, NC; Kairos, Inc., California, MD; KEF Robotics, Pittsburgh, PA; Kennecott Utah Copper LLC, South Jordan, UT; Kennmetal, Inc., Rodgers, AR; KIHOMAC, Inc., Reston, VA; KoBold Metals Company, Berkeley, CA; Kognitiv Spark, Inc., Fredericton, CANADA; Kord Technologies LLC, Huntsville, AL; KVG LLC, Gettysburg, PA; L3HARRIS FUZING AND ORDNANCE SYSTEMS, Inc., Cincinnati, OH; Lacamas Laboratories, Portland, OR; LandFillter, Inc., Lake Wales, FL; Laurel Technologies Partnership dba. DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, PA; Liberation Labs Holdings, Inc., Richmond, IN; Liberty Ion LLC, Houston, TX; Lithos Industries, Inc. dba Element3, Fort Worth, TX; Lumen Bioscience, Inc., Seattle, WA; Lumieres Adventure (2002), Inc., Beaconsfield, CANADA; Lux Precision Manufacturing LLC, Phoenix, AZ; Lygos, Inc., Berkeley, CA; M1 Composites Technology, Inc., Laval, CANADA; Magrathea Metals, Inc., San Francisco, CA; Mantel Technologies, Fort Collins, CO; Marcantonio Global LLC, Alexandria, VA; Materials Research & Design, Inc., Wayne, PA; MATSYS, Inc., Sterling, VA; MCILVENNA BAY OPERATING LTD., Vancouver, CANADA; McIntosh Technologies Consulting, Snohomish, WA; MeasuredRisk, Inc., Paeonian Springs, VA; Mentis Sciences, Inc., Warner, NH; Midwest Printed Circuit Services, Inc., Round Lake Beach, IL; Mighty Waves Energy, Inc., Gaithersburg, MD; Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, MO; Mistral, Inc., Bethesda, MD; Modular Genetics, Inc., Lincoln, MA; Moog, Inc., East Aurora, NY; MRL Materials Resources LLC, Xenia, OH; Munitions Industrial Base Task Force, Inc., Arlington, VA; Nammo Defense Systems, Mesa, AZ; NanoElectronic Imaging, Inc., Riverside, CA; National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, Johnstown, PA; NBS Technology Consulting LLC, Jacksonville Beach, FL; Neo Performance Materials, Inc., Toronto, CANADA; New Dominion Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio, TX; New Trail Corp., Lincoln, MA; Next Rung Technology LLC, Somerville, MA; Nextfed Insights, Inc., Arlington, VA; NHanced Semiconductors, Inc., Batavia, IL; Nimbis Services, Inc., Oro Valley, AZ; Noble Supply & Logistics LLC, Boston, MA; Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.—Propulsion Systems, Corinne, UT; Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.- Mission Systems, Linthicum Heights, MD; Noveon Magnetics, Inc., San Marcos, TX; NRL & Associates, Stevensville, MD; NTS Technical Systems dba Element U.S. Space & Defense, Belcamp, MD; Numat Technologies, Inc., Skokie, IL; Numerica Corp., Fort Collins, CO; Nuvu Cameras, Inc., Montreal, CANADA; OLEDWorks LLC, Rochester, NY; Olles Applied Research LLC, Hilton, NY; OMP Logistics Corp., Paramus, NJ; Onego Bio, Inc., Palo Alto, CA; Optimax Systems, Inc., Ontario, NY; Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Fayetteville, AR; P.W.R Performance Products Pty Ltd., Ormeau, AUSTRALIA; Pacific Scientific Energetics Materials Company (California LLC), Hollister, CA; Packet Digital LLC, Fargo, ND; Parts Life, Inc., Moorestown, NJ; PCC Rollmet, Inc., Irvine, CA; Perfect Day, Inc., Berkeley, CA; Perrarus Solutions, Inc., Newport News, VA; Phoenix Semiconductor Corp., Austin, TX; Pliant Energy Systems, Inc., Brooklyn, NY; Polemarchoi, Inc., Alexandria, VA; Powdermet, Inc., Euclid, OH; Pratt & Miller Engineering & Fabrication LLC, New Hudson, MI; Proteus Space, Inc., Los Angeles, CA; Pseudolithic, Inc., Santa Barbara, CA; Qorvo Texas LLC, Richardson, TX; Quality Manufacturing Company, Inc., Winchester, KY; Quickstep Technologies Pty Ltd., Bankstown Airport, AUSTRALIA; R.E. Darling Co., Inc., Tucson, AZ; Radiance Technologies, Inc., Huntsville, AL; Radiation Monitoring Devices, Watertown, MA; Rapid Innovation & Security Experts, Inc., Colorado Springs, CO; Rare Earth Salts Separations and Refining LLC, Beatrice, NE; Rare Element Resources, Inc., Highlands Ranch, CO; Re:Build Manufacturing Solutions LLC, Framingham, MA; Reecycle, Inc., New York, NY; ReElement Technologies LLC, Fishers, IN; Relativity Space, Long Beach, CA; ReLogic Research, Inc., Huntsville, AL; Resin Solutions LLC, Hermosa Beach, CA; Rhea Space Activity, Inc., Washington, DC; Ring of Fire Metals Pty Ltd, Toronto, CANADA; Rio Tinto Services, Inc., South Jordan, UT; Saab, Inc., East Syracuse, NY; Safaricross, Westerville, OH; Safire Technology Group, Inc., Tysons, VA; Salesforce COM, San Francisco, CA; San Diego Regenerative Medicine Institute, San Diego, CA; Santor Security, Inc., Montreal-Nord, CANADA; SAS MANUFACTURING LLC, Boulder, CO; Savor Foods Limited, San Jose, CA; SB Boron Corp., Bellwood, IL; Scale Free Solutions LLC, Keyser, WV; Science Spark, Encinitas, CA; Scope Technologies US, Inc., San Francisco, CA; Sensor Technology Ltd., Collingwood, CANADA; Silicon Technologies, Inc., Midvale, UT; Simulation Technologies, Inc., Huntsville, AL; Sintavia, Hollywood, FL; SkyWater Technology Foundry, Inc., Bloomington, MN; SMI Solutions, Inc., Huntington, WV; Soldier Systems D-MIL LLC, Gilsum, NH; Solugen, Inc., Houston, TX; Songhi Innovations, Fountain, CO; South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, SD; Southern Cross Aviation LLC, Fort Lauderdale, FL; Space Engine Systems, Inc., Edmonton, CANADA; SPARC Research LLC, Warrenton, VA; Spectral Sciences, Inc., Burlington, MA; SRL Metals Pty Ltd, Melbourne, AUSTRALIA; Steel Founders' Society of America, Crystal Lake, IL; Stephenson Endeavors Corp., Shreveport, LA; Stephenson Stellar Corp., Shreveport, LA; STI Electronics, Inc., Madison, AL; Stratolaunch LLC, Mojave, CA; STS International, Berkeley Springs, WV; Syndicate 708 LLC, Poway, CA; Synonym, Inc., New York, NY; Systima Technologies, Mukilteo, WA; Syzygy Integration LLC, Conshohocken, PA; T.G.V. Rockets, Inc., Washington, DC; Tandem Repeat Technologies, Inc., State College, PA; TechNext, Inc., Richmond, MA; Teck Resources Limited, Vancouver, CANADA; Terves LLC, Euclid, OH; Tex-Tech Coatings LLC, Kernersville, NC; Textum OPCO LLC, Belmont, NC; Thaler Machine Company LLC, Springsboro, OH; Thales Australia Ltd., Sydney Olympic Park, AUSTRALIA; The Better Meat Co., West Sacramento, CA; The Fynder Group, Inc., Chicago, IL; The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD; The Saskatchewan Research Council, Saskatoon, CANADA; Thomas Global Systems LLC, Irvine, CA; Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., Tacoma, WA; Trusted Semiconductor Solutions, Brooklyn Park, MN; TTM Technologies, Inc., Santa Ana, CA; Tungsten West PLC, Plymouth, GREAT BRITAIN; UI Labs dba MxD USA, Chicago, IL; Umbra Lab, Inc., Santa Barbara, CA; Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ; University of British Columbia—Survive and Thrive Applied Research (STAR), Kelowna, CANADA; University of Florida, Gainesville, FL; Up Doppler Consulting LLC, Leonardtown, MD; Ursa Major Technologies, Inc., Berthoud, CO; Utron Kinetics, Manassas, VA; Valdos Consulting LLC, Coraopolis, PA; Valley Tech Systems, Inc., Folsom, CA; VanDeMark Chemical, Inc., Lockport, NY; VeriTX Corp., Amherst, NY; VerTechs Enterprise, Inc., El Cajon, CA; Veterans Legacy Health Alliance, Inc., Houston, TX; Virginia Tech Applied Research Corp., Arlington, VA; Visolis, Inc., Hayward, CA; Vulcan Elements LLC, Cambridge, MA; Wecoso, Inc., Huntington Beach, CA; Wichita State University, Wichita, KS; Wiley Companies, Coshocton, OH; WingXpand, Inc., St. Louis, MO; Wodin, Inc., Bedford Heights, OH; Wright Electric, Inc., Malta, NY; XR 2 LEAD LLC, Dumfries, VA; York laboratories LLC, York, PA; Zeteo Tech, Inc., Sykesville, MD; and ZymoChem, Inc., San Leandro, CA, have been added as parties to this venture.

Also from 9/16/2024:

Notice is hereby given that, on June 28, 2024, pursuant to section 6(a) of the National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, 15 U.S.C. 4301 et seq. (“the Act”), Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (“MTEC”) has filed written notifications simultaneously with the Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission disclosing changes in its membership. The notifications were filed for the purpose of extending the Act's provisions limiting the recovery of antitrust plaintiffs to actual damages under specified circumstances.

Specifically, Able Hands Rehabilitation PC, Old Bridge, NJ; Atlantic Diving Supply, Inc. dba ADS, Inc., Virginia Beach, VA; BC3 Technologies, Inc., Baltimore, MD; Bessel LLC, El Paso, TX; BioTechnique LLC, York, PA; Black Canyon Consulting LLC, Fairfax, VA; Bruder Consulting & Venture Group, Franklin Lakes, NJ; Burrell International Group, Washington, DC; Coagulo Medical Technologies, Inc., Auburndale, MA; Cresilon, Inc., Brooklyn, NY; Drul, Inc., Baltimore, MD; Dynocarida, Inc., Newton, MA; Emergency Dermal Solutions LLC, Durango, CO; EverGlade Consulting LLC, Houston, TX; Excentium, Inc., Reston, VA; FEI.COM, Inc. dba Systems, Columbia, MD; Field Viewers, Inc., Austin, TX; FieldLine, Inc., Boulder, CO; GenAssist, Inc., St. Louis, MO; Glacier Support Service LLC, San Antonio, TX; iFyber LLC, Ithaca, NY; J & D Pharmaceuticals LLC, Monmouth Beach, NJ; Jaktool, Cranbury, NJ; KardioGenics, Inc., San Jose, CA; LifeRaft Drones, Inc., Fort Worth, TX; Mimosa Diagnostics, Inc., Toronto, CANADA; Mountain Biometrics, Salt Lake City, UT; Nano PharmaSolutions, Inc., San Diego, CA; Neuro42, Inc., San Francisco, CA;, neuroFit, Inc., Mountain View, CA;, Noxsano, Inc., Cincinnati, OH; NxTech, Inc., Attleboro, MA; Octapharma USA, Paramus, NJ; Okineo LLC, San Mateo, CA; Orthomod LLC, Dayton, OH; Overjet, Boston, MA; People Value Research, Ltd., Ipswich, UNITED KINGDOM; RxMP Therapeutics, Inc., Seattle, WA;, Safi Biotherapeutics, Inc., Cambridge, MA; Sherpani LLC, Baltimore, MD; Shionogi, Inc., Florham Park, NJ; Signum Technologies, Inc., Radnor, PA; The Emmes Company LLC, Rockville, MD; Trade and Investment Queensland, San Francisco, CA; TruGenomix Health, Inc., dba Polaris Genomics, Gaithersburg, MD; Unveil LLC, Cincinnati, OH; Ursus Medical Designs LLC, Pittsburgh, PA; and Vaxxas Pty, Ltd., Hamilton, AUSTRALIA, have been added as parties to this venture.

[Michael Darby’s Comment} Alert readers will have noted that Australian outfits are included in the above lists. There is a reasonable expectation that outfits granted exemption from anti-trust legislation are also likely to be in the list for indemnity against damages claims. Whether or not that expectation is confirmed by events, there isno excuse whatever for the failure of all jurisdictions in Australia to rescind, cancel and abolish any and all indemnities.]]

Gosh, if I didn’t know better I’d think they are preparing to respond to another fake pandemic. Thank goodness we got all of those companies shielded. Can you imagine how dangerous it would be for us useless eaters if all those companies had to navigate worrying about antitrust violations?!?!? They would never be able to respond to all the emerging threats…

I don’t know what the mainstream is spewing, but I went to the grocery store this morning and there were A LOT of masks. Noticeably more. I’m guessing about a quarter of the people I saw had them on.

Stay on your toes, folks. Dangerous viruses only exist in your mind.

To subscribe to Conspiracy Sarah’s posts, Ctrl+ click on the coffee cup or use this link: https://ko-fi.com/conspiracysarah

No source has been provided for the above information which is of course open to challenge. Matt Goodwin is well known for accurate reporting, so his credibility is high. In every jurisdiction in Australia there is little likelihood that the information would be avaiable anywhere for such a study to be conducted. At all levels there appears to be a concerted effort to suppress any information about a suspected perpetrator which might reveal ethnic or religious affiliations. An exception is made when a suspected perpetrator is purportedly Christian or who is suspected of “right wing” sympathies.

A wealth of information follows, with thanks to Rafe Champion

A WARNING FROM THE ENERGY REALISTS OF AUSTRALIA

The Australian energy crisis will deteriorate when more coal power stations close but the general public has not been told the truth of the matter.

This situation has been addressed by the Energy Realists of Australia in a series of briefing notes circulated to 800+ state and federal members and a long list of journalists.

The notes contain essential information and analysis that has not been provided by official sources or the mainstream media

For the complete video record of a wonderful day in Australian history, click below:

NOW FOR THE UKQWITT POEM

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS Ferdinand Ukqwitt, November 2024 We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet. Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer fifty thousand years before The invader Captain Cook came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth. Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov’d Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea; he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. 2.24 “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock No faded jeans, no waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just ignore a poet whose head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair. Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. . To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. If you need a victim who deserves to feel the lash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour. Children dry the dung for cooking and learn by candlelight Feeling proud that we are winning the noble carbon fight Reactionaries still are claiming that the world needs fossil fuels Abolish such technology! Sun and wind shall be our tools. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We despise the profiteers and opportunists from the Right Let them grovel all they want; we’ll crush them with our might Those who condone "Net Zero" have signed away their souls For justly retribution when the bell of vengeance tolls. We hate Candace Owens who must not get a visa With Monica Smit in Victoria, trying hard to please her Kiwis don’t want her either, send her back to the plantation Her dark divisive diatribes endanger every nation. We hate to see tall Asians, there’s one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Climate change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate West Australians, they wear those wide-brimmed hats Their seas are full of great white sharks, their skies are full of bats. They cheer the West Coast Eagles and eat at Hungry Jack’s We’ll fix them by inflicting a rent resources tax. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For Dr Peter McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay. They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar. We hate all the coppers, that high-paid mob of mugs Flag us down, test our breath and search our cars for drugs. Cops treat peaceful protestors as lawbreakers and liars We’ll use them for arresting climate change deniers. We hate all the elderly; they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We shall also sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissenters may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members be entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate all the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide. You can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published LINK TO AUDIO OF "STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS" Recorded by Michael Darby, Bush Poetry Champion of Australia THIS IS THE LINK, RESERVED FOR PAID SUBSCRIBERS Paid subscribers, if you have problems with the link, please SMS your email address to +61 (0) 402 558 947 or email mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com.

Message to Free Subscribers

You are of course immensely welcome to join the ranks of highly valued paid subscribers. In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a paid subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Policies for Peace Prosperity and Progress

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal (lignite) resource, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon its use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, with nuclear power at hand, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. Access in remote areas to low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the mostly empty interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricity for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States. Electricity for national security.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Turn the Australian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Protect Australian sovereignty with an Independent Nuclear Deterrent.

Policies for Health, Harmony and Happiness

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their esteemed affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines. Ban the sale of all products which fail traditional safety thresholds. For products not banned, allow prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a genuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged, disturbed Veterans and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereignty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Petroleum Service Company. Petroleum Product of the Week

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

Share

Share