On 14 August 2024 Wendy Chihunga Bomu received her second Pfizer shot, and took along her daughter Pendo, which means “love” in the language of the Jibana Clan.

Pendo, divorced mother and sole support of children aged 12, 8, 6, 4 and 2 years, received her first Pfizer injection and swiftly suffered pain, redness and soreness at the injection site. This was followed by headache, fatigue, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever and vomiting. She died on 24 August 2024. No post-mortem was conducted.

Pendo’s brother Milton, known to me for years, immediately undertook to care for and educate his sister’s five children, together with his own children aged 4 and 1.

Milton Bomu is a Christian gentleman

On 13 November 2024 the bereaved mother Wendy Chihunga Bomu was diagnosed with cervical cancer and breast cancer.

The figure of KES1,800,000 was quoted for the total cost of Wendy’s hospitalisation, treatment and medication. That is around A$22,000. Wendy’s son Milton raised a deposit of KES750,000 by handing over as security the deed to his small farm.

A crowd funding page is operating. It works worldwide. It is secure and will email your receipt imediately. If you have any problems or concerns, please give me a call on +61 (0)402 558 947.

Donate A$50 or more or the equivalent in any currency before midnight on 7 January 2025 to the worthy charitable cause described above, and receive Lifetime Paid Membership (value $500) in my substack! A donation of A$20 (the minimum) earns you one year of paid membership in my substack MichaelDarbyInAustralia.

To donate safely and securely and earn your Lifetime Paid Membership, Ctrl+ Click on the graphic below or use the URL

URL: https://www.mchanga.africa/fundraiser/107234#donatenow

Professor Ian Brighthope writes:

End World Economic Forum tyranny!

For me, the WEF is the epitome of elitist arrogance, a self-appointed council of unelected billionaires and bureaucrats who convene under the pretence of solving global problems while serving their own interests.

The WEF has become a toxic nexus of power, greed, and hubris, where policies are crafted not to empower the many, but to entrench the dominance of the few. It is a platform where freedom, democracy, and national sovereignty are traded for centralised control, all wrapped in the deceptive language of collaboration and progress.

The leaders of the WEF, from Klaus Schwab to his deputies and lieutenants, epitomise the worst kind of technocratic paternalism. They see themselves as architects of humanity’s future, but their plans resemble a dystopian nightmare. Their initiatives, from the so-called “Great Reset” to the relentless push for digital IDs and centralised financial systems, are designed to strip individuals of their privacy, autonomy, and agency. They call it progress; I call it control.

And then there are the “sock puppets” — the politicians, corporate executives, and bureaucrats who flock to Davos to bask in the glow of this globalist cabal. These attendees are not there to represent their constituents or uphold democratic values. They are there to align themselves with the interests of multinational corporations and unelected global bodies, to receive their marching orders and return home ready to implement policies that benefit the elite at the expense of the average citizen. In the case of one particular Minister of Health, to reduce the health of the population.

What infuriates me most is the WEF’s hypocritical facade. They preach sustainability while flying private jets. They claim to champion equity while consolidating wealth and power into fewer hands. They talk about inclusion while crafting policies that marginalise dissenting voices. This is not collaboration; it is domination disguised as dialogue.

The WEF represents everything I oppose: the erosion of sovereignty, the marginalisation of the common individual, and the replacement of democratic accountability with corporate and technocratic rule. I believe participation in the WEF should carry severe consequences. Politicians who attend should be voted out, bureaucrats should be stripped of their positions, and corporations that fund or partner with the forum should face boycotts and divestment campaigns.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos has long been a lightning rod for controversy, gathering the world’s elites under the guise of shaping a better future. This year’s theme, “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” sounds forward-thinking, even noble. But when examined critically, the title seems to camouflage a deeper agenda — one that raises pressing questions about power, control, and the role of technology in our societies.

The term "Intelligent Age" ostensibly refers to the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and digital transformation. Yet, while intelligence might imply progress, the darker undertones are hard to ignore. In the WEF lexicon, “intelligent” often translates to an automated, data-driven world where decisions about health, economics, and even governance are increasingly dictated by algorithms and technocratic elites.

This raises critical concerns: whose intelligence is being prioritised, and to what end? If the past is any indication, the beneficiaries of such “intelligent” systems are not the masses but the corporations and governments who design and control them.

The emphasis on “collaboration” appears designed to inspire confidence in collective action. Yet, in the context of the WEF, collaboration often means the coordination of the world's most powerful entities — Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Food, global financial institutions, and government bureaucracies. This is not collaboration as ordinary citizens understand it, but rather consolidation: a tightening grip of centralised power under the pretext of solving global challenges like health, clean water, inequality, and digital governance.

The WEF’s history of partnerships with major tech firms — from Google and Microsoft to OpenAI — raises the spectre of a future where technological solutions become mandatory, whether through surveillance systems, digital currencies, or “smart” cities that prioritise control over autonomy.

An “Intelligent Age” governed by technology risks sidelining the very essence of humanity. Algorithmic decision-making, while efficient, often lacks nuance, compassion, and context. When coupled with the WEF's apparent eagerness to endorse centralisation, there’s a clear danger that human voices — especially dissenting ones — could be drowned out in favor of “smart” systems that prioritise data over democracy.

Consider the growing movement toward digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), both championed by WEF-aligned entities. While these tools are often marketed as innovative solutions to global challenges, their potential for abuse is absolutely staggering. In the wrong hands, they erode privacy, restrict freedom, and create a dystopian system of technocratic governance.

It’s worth asking who gets left behind in the Intelligent Age. Technological advances often exacerbate existing inequalities, as those without access to resources or education are excluded from the benefits of progress. Collaboration, as defined by the WEF, rarely includes these marginalised groups. Instead, the forum’s initiatives often perpetuate a top-down model where decisions are made by those far removed from the realities of ordinary people.

Moreover, the environmental impact of this “Intelligent Age” cannot be overlooked. The WEF has consistently supported the expansion of technologies that require vast amounts of energy and resources, often at the expense of the planet and under the banner of sustainability.

The theme of “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age” is a polished veneer for what may be a broader push toward centralised control under the guise of progress. While the WEF claims to champion global cooperation, its agenda often aligns with the interests of the wealthiest and most powerful, leaving little room for grassroots voices or genuine democratic input.

While cloaked in benevolent rhetoric, the forum’s actions consistently reveal its priorities: centralising power, advancing technocratic control, and privileging corporate interests over democratic accountability. It’s time to confront the uncomfortable truth — the WEF has become an anti-democratic institution that undermines sovereignty, and participation in its activities should carry real consequences.

The WEF operates outside of democratic frameworks, yet its influence over public policy is profound. It serves as a platform for powerful and ofttimes bad actors to shape global agendas without public scrutiny or input. The infamous “Great Reset” initiative is a stark example. Marketed as an opportunity to "reimagine capitalism," it is, in reality, a blueprint for consolidating wealth and control into the hands of an elite few while eroding individual freedoms and national sovereignty.

No one elects WEF participants, yet their decisions ripple across the globe, affecting billions. From the promotion of centralised digital currencies to influencing climate policies that disproportionately harm all nations, the WEF’s initiatives often prioritise top-down control while excluding ordinary citizens from decision-making processes. By attending, politicians and bureaucrats signal their allegiance not to their constituencies but to a globalist agenda divorced from democratic accountability.

Participation in the WEF should be seen for what it is: a betrayal of democratic principles. Politicians and bureaucrats who attend Davos prioritize the interests of multinational corporations and global elites over their own citizens. They return with policy ideas shaped not by local needs but by the interests of unelected billionaires and technocrats. Such behavior is incompatible with public service and warrants severe consequences, including blackballing from political and corporate spheres.

Corporations, too, bear responsibility. Many of the largest WEF partners, including Big Tech giants and financial institutions, use their influence to drive policies that concentrate wealth and control. These corporations push for regulations and technologies that benefit their bottom lines while stifling competition and eroding personal freedoms. Consumers and investors should hold these companies accountable by boycotting their products, divesting from their stocks, and demanding transparency.

Abandoning the WEF is not just a symbolic gesture but a practical necessity to preserve democracy and human dignity. If left unchecked, the forum’s influence will continue to exacerbate the following dangers:

1. Erosion of Sovereignty: By promoting supranational governance structures and centralised digital systems, the WEF undermines the autonomy of nations and their ability to represent the will of their people.

2. Expansion of Surveillance and Control: The WEF has championed initiatives like digital IDs, universal basic income tied to behavioural compliance, and centralised data systems. These tools could be weaponised to create a system of mass surveillance and social credit as in China.

3. Marginalisation of the Majority: The WEF’s policies often benefit the elite at the expense of ordinary people. For example, green energy transitions advocated by the forum frequently ignore the economic realities of working-class citizens, while corporations reap government subsidies.

4. Technocratic Authoritarianism: By positioning unelected experts and corporations as the arbiters of progress, the WEF promotes a system where democratic debate is replaced by top-down mandates.

True collaboration does not require secretive meetings in luxury resorts. Instead, the global community should prioritise transparent, decentralised forums where nations and local communities can work together on shared challenges. These platforms should emphasise subsidiarity, respecting the autonomy of individual nations and empowering grassroots movements. Technology, while a powerful tool, must be guided by ethical principles and democratic oversight. A counterbalance to the WEF’s technocratic agenda could be found in initiatives that promote open-source solutions, individual privacy, and localised decision-making.

The WEF thrives on the complicity of those who attend its meetings and implement its agenda. It is not enough to critique the organisation — there must be tangible consequences for participation. Politicians who align themselves with the WEF should be voted out of office. Bureaucrats who attend should lose their positions. Corporations that fund or partner with the forum should face consumer boycotts and investor scrutiny.

The future of humanity cannot and should not be decided by an unaccountable elite meeting in secret. Their vision of progress is a Trojan horse for control, and their promises of a better world ring hollow when weighed against the damage they leave in their wake. The WEF, its leaders, and its enablers must be held accountable for the dystopian trajectory they champion. It is not collaboration or progress — it is the subjugation of the many for the benefit of the few, and it must be stopped.

As the world hurtles into this so-called Intelligent Age, it is critical to ask: ‘collaboration for whom, and at what cost?’ Without transparency, accountability, and a commitment to human dignity, this new era risks becoming a dystopia where technology serves power, not people. The challenge for ordinary citizens is to ensure that intelligence is not just artificial but also ethical — and that collaboration is truly inclusive, not just a euphemism for consolidation.

If the WEF represents a dystopian future of centralised control, then rejecting it is a necessary step toward reclaiming democracy, sovereignty, and human freedom. By blackballing those who enable its influence, we send a clear message: the future of humanity cannot be decided in secret by you, an unaccountable elite.

To build a peaceful and healthy civilisation on Earth, we must unite around principles that prioritise humanity’s well-being, autonomy, and harmony with the environment. This vision requires integrating several elements: rejecting elitist and technocratic control, embracing local and democratic governance, fostering global cooperation based on mutual respect, and advancing education and population growth to empower humanity’s potential

Sovereignty and democracy must remain central to any vision of a better future. Decision-making must be decentralised, empowering local communities to determine their own paths while cooperating on shared challenges. Transparency, accountability, and active civic participation are essential to ensure governments act in the best interest of their citizens, not global elites or multinational corporations.

We must reject the technocratic vision that prioritises centralised control and surveillance over individual freedoms. Technology should serve humanity, not the other way around. Open-source solutions, privacy-respecting innovations, and decentralised systems can ensure that progress aligns with ethical principles and human dignity.

A cornerstone of this vision is the recognition that we need more people (nor less Bill) and better education to achieve our potential. The narrative that the world is overpopulated is a dangerous myth; the real issue is the mismanagement of resources and opportunities. Education is the most powerful tool to uplift societies, unlock human creativity, and foster innovation. By investing in universal education and nurturing a culture of lifelong learning, we can create a population equipped to solve global challenges and build a thriving civilisation.

Good health is fundamental to a peaceful and productive society. We must embrace nutritional, integrative and environmental medicine, which addresses the root causes of disease and promotes preventive care. A healthcare system grounded in these principles would drastically reduce illness, improve quality of life, and ensure that future generations can thrive without reliance on profit-driven pharmaceutical models.

Global cooperation is essential to address challenges like climate change, ‘pandemics’, and inequality. However, this collaboration must respect the sovereignty and diversity of nations. A fair and transparent framework for international dialogue can replace forums like the WEF, ensuring that solutions are developed collectively and democratically rather than dictated by a privileged few.

Humanity’s survival depends on living in harmony with nature. Environmental stewardship must focus on practical, locally adaptable solutions rather than centralised mandates. This approach allows communities to address environmental issues in ways that respect their unique ecosystems and cultural contexts.

Creating the ideal human existence is no small task, but it is achievable through a shared commitment to justice, freedom, and compassion. This vision demands rejecting the centralised, elitist control championed by the WEF and embracing a model that empowers individuals and communities. By prioritising education, population growth (not depopulation Bill), and decentralised governance, humanity can unlock its full potential and create a civilisation that is peaceful, healthy, and sustainable for generations to come.

Ian Brighthope

While writing this piece, I couldn’t help thinking of the hominids at the beginning of the film - “2001: A Space Odyssey” and their discovery of a tool used for their defence against the enemy and the sheer joy they derived from that discovery at its first use in an act of violence. The music is inspirational, not only the beginning but the entire composition. We have the tool of our intellect and we must make it work to either destroy the WEF or we the people beat the WEF with another system.

Richard Strauss's **"Also sprach Zarathustra"** was chosen for the opening of *2001: A Space Odyssey* because it perfectly encapsulates the themes of evolution, transcendence, and humanity's quest for understanding its place in the cosmos. The piece’s inspiration and structure align seamlessly with the philosophical underpinnings of the film. Ctrl+ Click to view

The tone poem is based on Friedrich Nietzsche’s philosophical work of the same name, ‘Also Sprach Zarathustra’ (‘Thus Spoke Zarathustra’). Nietzsche's concept of the Übermensch (Overman or Superman) represents humanity's potential to transcend its current state and achieve a higher existence. Kubrick’s film explores similar ideas, depicting humanity’s evolutionary leaps — from primitive apes discovering tools to advanced beings exploring space, and ultimately, to the mysterious transformation represented by the Starchild.

The triumphant opening fanfare, "Sunrise," mirrors the awakening of intelligence in the hominids and humanity's enduring drive to reach beyond its limitations. The music’s progression from quiet anticipation to overwhelming grandeur parallels the evolutionary leap triggered by the Monolith, a moment of profound change and discovery.

"Also sprach Zarathustra" is not just a musical accompaniment; it is an integral part of the storytelling in ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. It encapsulates the film's central themes — the mystery of existence, the inevitability of progress, and the transformative power of intelligence — while creating an unforgettable cinematic moment. The choice of this piece is a testament to Kubrick's genius in blending music, imagery, and philosophy to elevate the art of filmmaking.

Watch the Orchestra play the entire tone poem, one of my best loved pieces by one of my favourite orchestras and a champion conductor.

Ctrl+click to view

End the Federal Reserve

A lesson for Australia

Wanna hear one of the most corrupt things you’ll ever hear in your entire life? Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is questioned about giving HALF A TRILLION accountable dollars to the central banks overseas No one gave the approval and he says he doesn’t need approval, “We have a longstanding legal authority to do swaps with other central banks — It's not an emergency authority of any kind — Section 14 of the General Federal Reserve Act” “Half a trillion dollars. And you don't know who got the money?” Corruption at its best. End The Federal Reserve.

Ctrl+Click on the graphic or use this link:

https://x.com/wallstreetapes/status/1875441322460410304?s=46

A wealth of information follows, with thanks to Rafe Champion

A WARNING FROM THE ENERGY REALISTS OF AUSTRALIA

The Australian energy crisis will deteriorate when more coal power stations close but the general public has not been told the truth of the matter.

This situation has been addressed by the Energy Realists of Australia in a series of briefing notes circulated to 800+ state and federal members and a long list of journalists.

The notes contain essential information and analysis that has not been provided by official sources or the mainstream media

The monster threat of wind drought cannot be denied and cannot be fixed.

From Steve Smith at New Catallaxy with thanks to Rafe Champion

The Hill: A wind and solar electric grid? That’s a terrible idea

For the complete video record of a wonderful day in Australian history, click below:

NOW FOR THE UKQWITT POEM

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS Ferdinand Ukqwitt, November 2024 We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet. Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer fifty thousand years before The invader Captain Cook came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth. Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov’d Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea; he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. 2.24 “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock No faded jeans, no waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just ignore a poet whose head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair. Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. . To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. If you need a victim who deserves to feel the lash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour. Children dry the dung for cooking and learn by candlelight Feeling proud that we are winning the noble carbon fight Reactionaries still are claiming that the world needs fossil fuels Abolish such technology! Sun and wind shall be our tools. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We despise the profiteers and opportunists from the Right Let them grovel all they want; we’ll crush them with our might Those who condone "Net Zero" have signed away their souls For justly retribution when the bell of vengeance tolls. We hate Candace Owens who must not get a visa With Monica Smit in Victoria, trying hard to please her Kiwis don’t want her either, send her back to the plantation Her dark divisive diatribes endanger every nation. We hate to see tall Asians, there’s one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Climate change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate West Australians, they wear those wide-brimmed hats Their seas are full of great white sharks, their skies are full of bats. They cheer the West Coast Eagles and eat at Hungry Jack’s We’ll fix them by inflicting a rent resources tax. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For Dr Peter McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay. They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar. We hate all the coppers, that high-paid mob of mugs Flag us down, test our breath and search our cars for drugs. Cops treat peaceful protestors as lawbreakers and liars We’ll use them for arresting climate change deniers. We hate all the elderly; they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We shall also sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissenters may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members be entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate all the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide. You can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

LINK TO AUDIO OF "STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS"
Recorded by Michael Darby, Bush Poetry Champion of Australia

Message to Free Subscribers

You are of course immensely welcome to join the ranks of highly valued paid subscribers.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Policies for Peace Prosperity and Progress

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal (lignite) resource, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon its use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, with nuclear power at hand, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. Access in remote areas to low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the mostly empty interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricity for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States. Electricity for national security.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Turn the Australian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Protect Australian sovereignty with an Independent Nuclear Deterrent.

Policies for Health, Harmony and Happiness

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their esteemed affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines. Ban the sale of all products which fail traditional safety thresholds. For products not banned, allow prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a genuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged, disturbed Veterans and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereignty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

