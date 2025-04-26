Michael Darby in Australia

Michael Darby in Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mediocrates's avatar
Mediocrates
10h

"...Papua New Guinea is just one example of a “market” where countless mothers have been propaganised and bullied into denying their babies the natural immunity inherent in mothers’ milk...."

Worse still many medicos inject hormones into lactating women to suppress their natural milk production in favour of recommending the "convenience" of commercial milk formulae and the false perceptions of poor hygiene and the "anti-social" spectacle of breast feeding mothers in public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Darby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture