On 14 August 2024 Wendy Chihunga Bomu received her second Pfizer shot, and took along her daughter Pendo, which means “love” in the language of the Jibana Clan.

Pendo, divorced mother and sole support of children aged 12, 8, 6, 4 and 2 years, received her first Pfizer injection and swiftly suffered pain, redness and soreness at the injection site. This was followed by headache, fatigue, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever and vomiting. She died on 24 August 2024.

No post-mortem was conducted.

Pendo’s brother Milton, known to me for years, immediately undertook to care for and educate his sister’s five children, together with his own children aged 4 and 1.

Milton Bomu is a Christian gentleman

On 13 November 2024 the bereaved mother Wendy Chihunga Bomu was diagnosed with cervical cancer and breast cancer.

The figure of KES1,800,000 was quoted for the total cost of Wendy’s hospitalisation, treatment and medication. That is around A$22,000. Wendy’s son Milton raised a deposit of KES750,000 by handing over as security the deed to his small farm.

Foretelling End of the Road for Net Zero

Tom Shepstone writes:

The Fraser Institute just reported some startling data regarding the real costs of electricity produced from solar and wind facilities, compared to other energy sources. Here are the money paragraphs (emphasis added):

Often, when proponents claim that wind and solar sources are cheaper than fossil fuels, they ignore [backup energy] costs. A recent study published in Energy, a peer-reviewed energy and engineering journal, found that—after accounting for backup, energy storage and associated indirect costs—solar power costs skyrocket from US$36 per megawatt hour (MWh) to as high as US$1,548 and wind generation costs increase from US$40 to up to US$504 per MWh.

Which is why when governments phase out fossil fuels to expand the role of renewable sources in the electricity grid, electricity become more expensive. In fact, a study by University of Chicago economists showed that between 1990 and 2015, U.S. states that mandated minimum renewable power sources experienced significant electricity price increases after accounting for backup infrastructure and other costs. Specifically, in those states electricity prices increased by an average of 11 per cent, costing consumers an additional $30 billion annually. The study also found that electricity prices grew more expensive over time, and by the twelfth year, electricity prices were 17 per cent higher (on average).

None of this is a surprise to anyone paying attention to the facts of what’s happened in Germany, for example, but the renewables industry and its promoters are fond of citing levelized costs analyses that don’t account for the myriad problems of intermittency when it comes to solar and wind. The two studies cited above do account for these costs and the results put an end to any suggestion green energy is affordable, let alone even close to competitive.

The first of these two studies is worth examining in more detail as it directly addresses the foundational problems of the utopian net-zero dream. Titled simply as “Levelized Full System Costs of Electricity,” it was authored by Robert Idel, a PhD economist associated with Rice University in Houston, Texas. Here are selected relevant portions of the introduction and conclusion (emphasis and paragraphing added):

The lifetime costs of an investment are key measures for decision-making. This is true for investment decisions in electricity markets as well, where the most popular measure to compare different technologies for generating electricity are the Levelized Costs of Electricity (LCOE). To calculate the LCOE, the expected lifetime generation of an electricity generating plant and the expected costs to generate the lifetime electricity are calculated. After dividing total costs by total generation, the final number (usually in USD/MWh) is derived. Input assumptions like capacity costs, maintenance, marginal operating costs, or average capacity factor, which is particularly relevant for renewable sources of electricity, are crucial for the calculation and vary by study.

For example, Lazard (2019) estimates the LCOE of coal between 66 and 152 USD/MWh and onshore wind between 28 and 54 USD/MWh, whereas EIA LCOE (2020) derives LCOE for coal between 30 and 45 USD/MWh and LCOE for wind 40 USD/MW.

Many recent studies indicate that the LCOE are the lowest for onshore wind and utility-scale solar using photovoltaic cells (hereafter referred to as “solar PV” or “solar”), findings frequently cited by proponents of a fast transition towards renewable electricity.

Nevertheless, if it is the cheapest source while not emitting CO2, why are countries still investing heavily in new gas and coal power plants? Is it just because coal generation may employ more people in politically sensitive regions of the country, or are there financial reasons not reflected in the LCOE?

Critiques of LCOE are not scarce. Joskow (2011) is one of the first to point out that LCOE ignore the costs associated with intermittency. It is easy to see the fundamental misunderstanding in LCOE: The LCOE describe the costs of generating electricity. However, the function of supply in electricity markets is not to generate electricity but to provide a specified amount of electricity to a specific place at a particular time. The locational aspect adds significant additional costs to renewables that are generally less flexible about where they can be sited than fossil fuel plants.

As a result, a larger grid is required to transport the electricity from, e.g., hydropower plants to the demand in urban areas. These transmission costs are partly taken care of in some LCOE estimates when a transmission cost adder is included in the LCOE. But, the timing aspect turns out to be even more crucial and the focus of this paper. Many renewables (like wind and solar) are intermittent and non-dispatchable (hereafter referred to just as “intermittent” unless further specified), and some that are not intermittent (like run-of-river-hydro) are often not fully dispatchable.

As long as the share of intermittent generation is low, sufficient dispatchable generation capacity will usually be available to step in and replace missing intermittent generation output. Economically, the fact that intermittent generation has no obligation to meet the demand can be seen as a hidden subsidy.

One can even go one step further and argue that intermittent generation is of zero value if it cannot be made available to consumers who demand a steady electricity flow. To do that, however, supply and demand on the network must always be in balance. In effect, the ability to schedule other generators to continuously maintain that balance is necessary to give value to renewable output.

The dispatchable generators thus raise the value of renewable generation, but the subsidy is “hidden” because the latter does not have to pay for it. Once the share of intermittent generation increases to a certain level (and dispatchable capacity is shut down), efforts have to be taken to maintain system reliability. But who should be responsible for these costs? How can the cost of integrating renewables into the system (which increases significantly with their market share) be included in the evaluation of their cost?

…This paper introduces a novel method to evaluate the costs of electricity that is catchy and includes the costs of intermittency: The Levelized Full System Costs of Electricity (LFSCOE). The LFSCOE are defined as the costs of providing electricity by a given generation technology, assuming that a particular market has to be supplied solely by this source of electricity plus storage.

Methodologically, the LFSCOE for intermittent or baseload technologies are the opposite extreme of the LCOE. While the latter implicitly assume that a respective source has no obligation to balance the market and meet the demand (and thus demand patterns and intermittency can be ignored), LFSCOE assume that this source has maximal balancing and supply obligations.

This paper shows that in both Germany and the region of the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the LFSCOE of wind and solar PV are higher than the most expensive dispatchable technology examined in this paper. Simulating the effect of decreasing storage costs, we observe that although the LFSCOE for wind and solar drop significantly, even a storage cost reduction of 90% is insufficient not make wind or solar PV competitive on an LFSCOE basis.

Allowing for losses in the charging and discharging process, it is interesting to see the small magnitude of economic effects of even significant storage losses in such a system. Last, we extend the LFSCOE to LFSCOE-95, which assume that only 95% of the system must be supplied by a certain technology plus storage. While the LFSCOE-95 are only slightly lower than the LFSCOE for dispatchable technologies, they are about 50% lower for intermittent sources, which challenges the economic sanity of 100% intermittent renewable targets…

Intermittency of generation makes the cost comparison between different generation technologies much more difficult. While being a good measure to evaluate the cost to generate electricity, the most popular cost measure, the Levelized Costs of Electricity, fails to include the costs associated with meeting the demand and providing usable electricity.

On the other hand, the System Levelized Costs of Electricity by Ueckerdt et al. (2013) include the cost of integration and balancing, but do not seem to be simple enough to make it to a broader audience. Using the radical but straightforward assumption that each source of generation has to meet the demand over a given year (with the help of storage), the Levelized Full System Costs of Electricity introduced in this paper are the first cost measure to condense the cost of providing electricity to one number per market and technology. With LFSCOE being much higher than the LCOE for wind and solar, it becomes evident that LCOE are far from being an accurate measure to include the cost of intermittency.

Analyzing different sources of generation sources shows that the LFSCOE are much higher for wind and solar than for conventional and dispatchable fuels, which stems from the large requirement for storage to overcome wind and solar’s intermittency. However, even if these storage costs drop by 90%, renewables are still not competitive on an LFSCOE basis.

Introducing the LFSCOE-95, which assume that up to 5% of the annual demand can be supplied by a very inexpensive dispatchable source of electricity, we show that reducing the responsibility of intermittent renewables to supply only 95% of the demand will cut the system costs in half. This observation is supported by existing literature criticizing any 100% emission-free approaches by pointing out the enormous costs of supplying the last 5%.

The key points here are elementary:

The cost of electricity produced from solar energy in Germany is roughly 50 times that from a combined cycle natural gas plant. It’s 10 times as much in Texas. These are nothing less than astounding numbers.

Renewables are still not competitive on a full levelized cost basis even after reducing storage costs by 90%. None of it makes any economic sense whatsoever except on an ancillary basis where dispatchable energy is the prime mover.

The financial feasibility of renewables depends upon having dispatchable backup and alternative energy. The costs of net zero are astronomical compared to renewables that merely play a supplemental role. Net zero is not feasible.

As these costs become better understood, the futility of net zero becomes more and more obvious. The end of the road for the Big Green Grift is on the horizon.

A wealth of information follows, with thanks to Rafe Champion

A WARNING FROM THE ENERGY REALISTS OF AUSTRALIA

The Australian energy crisis will deteriorate when more coal power stations close but the general public has not been told the truth of the matter.

This situation has been addressed by the Energy Realists of Australia in a series of briefing notes circulated to 800+ state and federal members and a long list of journalists.

The notes contain essential information and analysis that has not been provided by official sources or the mainstream media.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION

https://www.flickerpower.com/images/INFORMATION_PACK.pdf

LIST OF BRIEFING NOTES

Note 2020.1 WHEN THE WIND FAILS AND THE GRID DIES

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/wind-power/briefing-note-20-1-the-choke-point-when-the-wind-fails-and-the-grid-dies-2

Wind droughts occur frequently across the whole of SE Australia when high pressure systems linger. These droughts ensure that wind and solar power will not replace conventional power any time soon.

20.2 FOUR ICEBERGS IN THE PATH OF THE RENEWABLE ENERGY (RE) TITANIC

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/20-2-four-icebergs-in-the-path-of-renewables-titanic

Four features of the Australian situation make the RE transition practically impossible with existing technology. These are wind droughts, the need for continuous input to the grid, our island status (no extension cords) and lack of large-scale storage.

The RE transition is limited by the lowest point of wind and solar generation on low-wind nights (effectively zero), not the installed capacity, the high points or the average.

20.3 THE ISLAND EFFECT

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-3-the-island-effect

Australia, being an island, is seriously disadvantaged in attempting to achieve ambitious renewable energy targets because we can’t run extension cords to other countries to obtain power when we are short.

20.4 A WARNING TO ALL LEADERS

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/wind-power/20-4-this-is-a-warning-to-all-leaders

A survey of the dangers of relying on the wind to power a modern economy.

20.5 LESSONS FROM THE CALIFORNIAN BLACKOUTS

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/20-5-lessons-from-the-californian-blackouts

California has run down its coal, gas and nuclear capacity and now depends on power from other states during periods of maximum demand. As the other states run down their conventional power, Californians are now being subjected to “demand management.”

21.1 CRITICAL REVIEW OF THE CSIRO GENCOST STUDY

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-1-a-review-of-the-csiro-gencost-study-

A critical review of the CSIRO report on the comparative cost of power from various sources.

Clearly the cost of firming (backing up) intermittent energy was underestimated.

21.2 ENVIRONMENTAL DESTRUCTION: THE DARK SIDE OF WIND AND SOLAR POWER

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-2-environment-destruction-the-dark-side-to-renewable-energy

The supply chains of the wind and solar industry leave footprints of human and environmental disaster through several steps from exploration and mining to the disposal of toxic wastes at the end of the road. Climate control strategies are like chemotherapy for the planet but the treatment is damaging people and the planet while extra CO2 is greening it.

21.3 AUSTRALIA IS DOING NET ZERO ALREADY

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/global-warming/21-03-australia-is-probably-a-carbon-sink

Taking account of our forests and grasslands, calculations suggest that we are absorbing more CO2 that we are emitting. This means that we are doing better than net zero already.

21.4 FIRMING WIND FARMS WITH BATTERIES

https//www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/wind-power/21-4-firming-wind-farms-with-batteries

The main kinds of firming power are gas, pumped hydro and battery storage.

Gas is not acceptable to Greens and pumped hydro will not be available for years.

The cost of battery storage required to firm up the power supply from a typical wind farm is astronomical.

21.5 FIRMING WIND FARMS WITH PUMPED HYDRO

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/wind-power/21-5-firming-wind-farms-with-pumped-hydro

The main kinds of firming power are gas, pumped hydro and battery storage.

Gas is not acceptable to Greens and batteries are too expensive (note 20.4)

Modern HELE USC coal fired plants are economically and technically superior solutions to the supply of power to replace the old plants as they close.

12.6 SHORT-TERM FLUCTUATIONS IN THE WIND

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/wind-power/21-6-short-term-fluctuations-in-the-supply-of-wind-power

Frequent outages of coal-fired turbines would be regarded as a serious scandal and receive headline treatment in the media but large and rapid falls in the wind power supply pass without comment.

21.7 RE CAN DISPLACE COAL POWER BUT NOT REPLACE IT

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-7-intermittent-solar-and-wind-power-can-displace-coal-but-cannot-replace-it

Increasing the penetration of unreliable energy from the wind and the sun into the electricity supply can make coal power stations uneconomic but cannot replace them.

The rate of exit from coal is not accelerated by increasing penetration on good days, it is limited by the lowest level of output on nights with little or no wind, as a convoy travels at the speed of the slowest vessel, the water penetrates the levee at the lowest point, a chain is only as strong as the weakest link and stock get out of the yard through gaps even if the rest of the fence is built to the sky.

As long as periods with effectively zero solar and wind power persist, 100% backup from conventional power will still be required, assuming that we want security of supply. This means that we will have to keep burning coal until nuclear power is on deck.

21.8 THE REAL COST OF RE WITH FIRMING

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-8-challenging-the-gencost-report-on-the-cost-of-intermittent-energy-100-re-with-firming-could-cost-over-400-per-mwhour

It is essential to fully cost the firming (the backup) that has to be provided to cover the intermittent output of wind and solar facilities.

There is no such thing as firming from intermittent providers and no amount of additional RE capacity will help.

21.9 MISPLACED EXCITEMENT ABOUT HYDROGEN

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/technology/21-9-green-hydrogen

Government decisions to allocate substantial funds to “hydrogen hubs” are based on wishful thinking among green advisors in the bureaucracy.

Grants for developing green hydrogen should be subjected to cost-benefit analysis over short to medium terms.

When all the green hydrogen projects around the world come on stream there will be a glut on the market!

21.10 COST OF FIRMING SOLAR FARMS WITH GAS TURBINES

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/solar-power/21-10-the-capital-costs-of-firming-solar-farms-with-gas-turbines

The paper supporting this note demonstrates the disastrous economic and other outcomes of the NSW Electricity Roadmap.

21.11 THE MANY DOWNSIDES OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-11-the-downside-of-electric-vehicles

The misplaced enthusiasm for electric vehicles matches the hype for green hydrogen.

The list of problems is so long that you need to read the note to appreciate them. Consider the social injustice of subsidies for well-off people who can afford evs, the human rights of workers in the supply chain, the danger of fast-moving and soundless missiles on the road, the fire hazard, the volume of minerals and mining required, the extra demand for power (which will be more expensive, thus undermining the economy of driving evs), the need to drive almost 100,000km to balance the extra CO2 generated in building the ev, the charging infrastructure required, the limited life of the battery compared with conventional vehicles, the limitations of evs during emergencies - fires, floods, power blackouts.

21.12 THE SMALL CAPACITY OF "BIG BATTERIES"

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-12-the-capacity-of-big-batteries

False and misleading claims about the firming capacity of so-called “big batteries” must cease to enable a sensible debate about the future of the power supply.

For a start, journalists who rate the capacity of batteries in MW instead of MWhrs should be promptly escorted from the building, with their personal effects thrown into the street after them.

21.13 FAKE SCHOOL EDUCATION

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/academia/21-13-the-quality-of-science-teaching-in-the-schools

Many cohorts of school students have been subjected to green propaganda by activist teachers and lately by the common curriculum. The level of public debate cannot be expected to improve until this is corrected by a coast to coast parents’ revolt to save our schools.

21.14 GREENWASHING OVERSEAS CLAIMS ABOUT PROGRESS TOWARDS NET ZERO

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-14-the-false-claims-about-net-zero-progress-overseas

Australia has substantially reduced emissions while many nations have shamelessly greenwashed their credentials.

This is most unfair. We should get some credit for doubling or tripling the price of power, trashing the property rights of farmers, bringing the grid to the point of collapse and funding a myriad of new government and quasi-government agencies dedicated to the task of increasing the cost of doing business.

Who would dare to calculate the deadweight cost of merely counting the emissions?

21.15 THE IMPOSSIBLE TASK OF THE GREEN TRANSITION

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-15-the-impossible-task-of-the-green-energy-transition-with-existing-technology

The Energy Security Board was supposed to suggest market reforms to expedite the energy transition but they contemplated a continuing role for gas and coal so they were sent to the naughty corner.

The responsible bodies in the various states are now stuck with the problem and soon they will have to find a way to keep the coal fires burning. This will be interesting to watch.

21.16 THE DEBACLE OF RE IN EUROPE

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/renewables/21-16-the-failure-of-re-in-europe

The energy crisis in Europe should be well-known by now but the MSM has not kept people up to date. When this note was written the crisis was in plain view, long before the war in Ukraine aggravated the situation.

The root of the problem, as for Australia, is the wind droughts that they call “Dunkelflautes”which can persist for many weeks every year. Like Australia, the gravity of the threat only emerged when conventional power ran down to a critical point which they have reached and we will encounter when another power station or two closes.

Here is a mystery, how come they were surprised by Dunkelflautes when European sailors must have known about low wind periods for centuries when they travelled by sail? Maritime museums must be full of ships logs with descriptions of calm weather.

21.17 FAKE CLIMATE ALARMS

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/21-17-fake-climate-alarms

Steven Koonin, a highly decorated climate scientist, previously an Under Secretary in President Obamas Energy Office, read the 4000 pages of scientific papers in the recent IPCC Assessment Report. None of the alarms reported in the Summary for Policymakes (and inflated in press coverage), are supported by the scientific literature.

21.18 THE REAL COST OF GREEN HYDROGEN

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/21-18-the-cost-of-green-hydrogen

So what is the point of generating green hydrogen that has to be converted back to electricity to drive things like electric cars, aeroplanes and road trains?

Welcome to Fantasyland! All the plans for green hydrogen at present are hopes and dreams that depend on major technological advances and practically unlimited supplies of very cheap wind and solar power.

21.19 WIND FAILS IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/21-19-wind-fails-in-south-australia

In the course of a year SA is a net exporter of power, thanks to a good supply of gas, but whenever the wind low SA imports power (and also burns gas).

High penetration of wind and solar for much some of the time, even most of the time, does not compensate for next to no wind solar some of the time. See notes 20.1, 20.2 and 21.7 (wind and solar can DISPLACE coal but not REPLACE it.)

21.20 THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT OF MINING FOR RE MINERALS

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/21-20-environmental-issues-with-mining-resources-for-renewable-energy

The International Energy Agency calculated that the needs for “energy transition minerals” such as lithium, graphite, nickel and rare-earth metals would rise by 4,200%, 2,500%, 1,900% and 700%, respectively, by 2040.

Believe it when you see it!

Notes 22.1 to 22.6 NOT ON THE SITE AT THIS STAGE

22.1 ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE CAUSED BY WIND AND SOLAR CONSTRUCTION

Serious environmental issues arise at ten stages of wind and solar production, from mining raw materials to the disposal of turbines, batteries and solar panels at the end of their working lives.

Environmental impact is the dirty secret of the wind and solar industry and when environmentalists realise what is happening many will not tolerate the damage.

22.2 HUMAN RIGHTS AND THE SUPPLY CHAIN

More investigation of the involvement of children and forced labour in RE supply chains is urgently required.

22.3 THE REAL COST OF FIRMING WIND AND SOLAR The real cost of firming wind and solar power. Repeating the findings reported in note 21.8.

The estimate for Option 6, 100%RE, fully firmed, is in the order of $400-$420 per MWhr compared with the cost at the time (Option 1) was less than $80 per MWhr.

22.4 MARK MILLS ON THE GEOPOLITICS OF ENERGY

Mark Mills at the Manhattan Institute has been sending warning signals for years that the push for intermittent energy in the west could have drastic geopolitical implicatioins. Here he explains how the conflict in the Ukraine has brought the consequences upon us ahead of schedule.

https://www.city-journal.org/ukraine-war-and-the-new-shale-revolution

22.5 WARNING TO POLITICIANS - COST MATTERS!

Activists and media pundits who demand more action are out of step with the community.

61% of Australians agree the federal government should be more focused on defending Australia’s security than pursuing a net zero emissions target.

72% of Australians want affordable energy bills and reliability to be at the core of Australia’s energy policy – not net zero.

92% of Australians are unwilling to pay above $100 per year for net zero policies

Source

https://cl.s7.exct.net/?qs=3a08705a0a303819877710ea6645c1f0756f0dc868a7b44a83e5b47c875e9f31b725d5751ddf73bd22f594f02e5bb8db9c92c3a58d320e3d

22.6 IS THIS THE ENERGY CRISIS WE HAD TO HAVE?

A wake-up call after the Federal election in 2022.

Due to wind droughts the transition from coal to wind and solar power can’t happen until we have nuclear power. Despite persistent warnings from the Energy Realists that were sent to all sitting MPs in the country and to many journalists, the major parties all pressed on with aggressive policies to eliminate coal. All must share the responsibility for the impending crisis.

Moreover, the press corps neglected to inform the general public about the issues and voters sleep-walked into the last election without understanding the energy policy issues at stake.

To promote wind literacy it is recommended that regular news and weather bulletins on radio and TV report the amount of power that is being provided by the wind at the time.

22.7 THE MAGIC PUDDING OF ENERGY STORAGE

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/22-7-the-magic-pudding-of-energy-storage

We have effectively no grid-scale storage and there is no prospect of any in the foreseeable future. See note 21.12.

The monster threat of wind drought cannot be denied and cannot be fixed.

From Steve Smith at New Catallaxy with thanks to Rafe Champion

The Hill: A wind and solar electric grid? That’s a terrible idea

Steve Smith writes

Let us be clear. There is no place in a country’s national power system for wind and solar farms.

They despoil the landscape. Moreover, this despoilation is exacerbated by their requirement for thousands of miles of wires and poles. They deliver poor quality variable power which complicates and increases the costs of grid management. They have a relatively short operational life which means they must be disposed of somehow and replaced at frequent intervals. And, the killer, they go to sleep when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.

To be even clearer. Wind and solar need to be backed up 100%. Batteries are so noneffective as to be risible. Pumped hydro is infeasible. Green hydrogen is a sick joke. Wind and solar can only operate if backed up by all or some of coal, oil, gas and nuclear. But here’s the rub. While renewables need fossil fuels and/or nuclear, fossil fuels and nuclear don’t need renewables. And, in fact, renewables, inadequate in themselves, ruin the economics of fossil fuels and nuclear. You can’t stop fossil-fuel or nuclear plants each time the sun shines brightly or the wind comes up. It’s nonsensical. Oh, just remove the legal prohibition on nuclear and let the market decide say some pathetic conservatives. Really, this market is so rigged that no company is going to sink money into building a nuclear power plant or into any power plant (nuclear or fossil fuel) designed to operate efficiently 24×7.

In case a Trump like figure emerges in Australia. Ok, fat chance, but we can live in hope. Here’s the energy policy to make Australia great again.

Stop all construction of wind and solar farms tout de suite.

Develop and implement a strategy for closing down and removing existing wind and solar farms – yes, it will be expensive to pay compensation and the like, but cheaper in the long run than allowing these things to degrade national energy generation.

Stop accepting feed-ins from roof top solar and stop all subsidies. If people want to instal rooftop solar at their own expense to reduce their own electricity bills, fine. But let’s not mess up the grid and, as well, have the poorer half of society bearing the cost of subsidising the richer half.

Stop Snowy 2.0 in its tracks and save any more dollars billions from being squandered.

Develop and implement a (real) nation-building strategy of constructing HELE coal, gas and nuclear power plants. These will all need to be publicly owned or in partnership with the private sector initially. The energy system is now too corrupted to rely on the private sector alone. At a later point, total privatisation can occur to pay down public sector debt.

It’s choice. Get poorer or start getting richer. Not hard unless you’re a climate cultist or stupid.

Oh, and by the way, didn’t I mention, get rid of the quixotic ‘net zero’ target – yet still impress the CO2-fixated international community by trumpeting how much emissions will fall, compared with, say, India or China or with the rest of the world taken as a whole.

NOW FOR THE UKQWITT POEM

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS Ferdinand Ukqwitt, November 2024 We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet. Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer fifty thousand years before The invader Captain Cook came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth. Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov’d Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea; he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. 2.24 “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock No faded jeans, no waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just ignore a poet whose head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair. Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. . To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. If you need a victim who deserves to feel the lash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour. Children dry the dung for cooking and learn by candlelight Feeling proud that we are winning the noble carbon fight Reactionaries still are claiming that the world needs fossil fuels Abolish such technology! Sun and wind shall be our tools. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We despise the profiteers and opportunists from the Right Let them grovel all they want; we’ll crush them with our might Those who condone "Net Zero" have signed away their souls For justly retribution when the bell of vengeance tolls. We hate Candace Owens who must not get a visa With Monica Smit in Victoria, trying hard to please her Kiwis don’t want her either, send her back to the plantation Her dark divisive diatribes endanger every nation. We hate to see tall Asians, there’s one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Climate change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate West Australians, they wear those wide-brimmed hats Their seas are full of great white sharks, their skies are full of bats. They cheer the West Coast Eagles and eat at Hungry Jack’s We’ll fix them by inflicting a rent resources tax. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For Dr Peter McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay. They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar. We hate all the coppers, that high-paid mob of mugs Flag us down, test our breath and search our cars for drugs. Cops treat peaceful protestors as lawbreakers and liars We’ll use them for arresting climate change deniers. We hate all the elderly; they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We shall also sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissenters may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members be entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate all the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide. You can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Policies for Peace Prosperity and Progress

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal (lignite) resource, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon its use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, with nuclear power at hand, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. Access in remote areas to low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the mostly empty interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricity for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Turn the Australian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Protect Australian sovereignty with an Independent Nuclear Deterrent.

Policies for Health, Harmony and Happiness

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their esteemed affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a genuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged, disturbed Veterans and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereignty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

