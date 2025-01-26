Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart has called for Donald Trump’s policy agenda to be followed in Australia as she lambasted the Paris climate agreement and argued for tax cuts.

Mrs Rinehart, a Trump supporter who attended the Starlight Ball following the inauguration on Monday, said the President had “set the world stage for others to follow” after he signed orders on a host of disparate topics.

She called for the Albanese Government to set up a Department of Government Efficiency and argued for tax cuts, while shortening approval processes in an effort to encourage investment in Australia.

“If we are sensible, we should set up a DOGE immediately, reduce government waste, government tape and regulations,” she told The Australian.

“Donald Trump has led an important movement with his policies — a movement that is growing and growing. I hope our country is not left behind.”

Following the US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement she also urged Australia to do the same, saying it was “common sense”.

“The implementation agenda by our governments of the Paris accord is costing our living standards and causing suffering for many Australians and if not abandoned, will likely get worse,” she said.

“Farmlands and the environment and native animals’ habitat are being destroyed by the hasty clearing of thousands of miles of countryside for the very expensive intermittent power infrastructure, without any of the studies or safeguard conditions or approvals those in mining and agriculture must go through.

“We need our politicians to walk away (from the Paris Agreement). That is not Donald Trump’s job or responsibility. It is ours.”

The mining magnate also lambasted woke culture, urging political and business leaders to “hit the stop button” like Mr Trump had done since his inauguration.

“Donald Trump has also declared there are only two true genders,” she said.

“This reset now presents the leadership for other Western nations. This is the type of leadership our nation needs rather than . . . corporates who are too scared to take on this cult in Australia.”

Mrs Rinehart previously attended victory celebrations at Mar-a-Lago in Florida following Mr Trump’s election win in November.

23.01.2025

Australian Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has ensured that when he wins Government on or about Saturday 17 May 2025, Australia will be part of the rapid forward movement inspired by President Trump and encouraged by Gina Rinehart AO. Congratulations from all thinking Australians to Senator Jacinta Price , who is now Shadow Minister for Government Efficiency .

For the complete video record of a wonderful day in Australian history, click below:

HISTORIC EXECUTIVE ORDERS

By Serena Seyfort April Glover Channel 9 News 6.42pm21 Jan 2025 (Edited)

All the executive orders signed by President Trump on day one of his second US presidency

An executive order is a directive by the president of the United States that manages operations of the federal government.

They allow a president to wield power without action from Congress, but there are limits to what orders can achieve.

﻿An incoming president signing a flurry of executive orders is standard practice. During his first term, Trump signed 220 executive orders in total. Biden signed 160 as of December 20.

He declared the "golden age of America begins right now" and decreed that the nation's challenges would be "annihilated" in his inaugural presidential address.

Trump immediately revoked a number of executive actions made during the Biden administration and made it clear he is looking to expand US oil drilling, pardon some of the January 6 rioters, impose heavy tariffs on a number of countries and shut down migration at the southern US border.

In his first act as president, Trump said he was going to revoke 80 "destructive and radical executive actions" from the Biden administration.

"We're going to sign some orders now," he said.

He signed a revocation of 78 Biden-era policies, as well as a regulations and government hiring freeze, excluding the military.

Another order withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement.

He also signed an order for all government employees to return to in-person work.

Mass pardon for January 6 rioters﻿

Within hours of becoming president, Trump pardoned almost all the January 6 US Capitol rioters.

The pardon will cover 1500 people, which would appear to cover nearly everyone charged since the attack on January 6, 2021, and he has issued six commutations.

The pardons fulfil his campaign vow to release supporters who attempted to help him overturn his election defeat before Biden's inauguration four years ago.

"These are the hostages," Trump announced during his flurry of executive orders in the Oval Office.

Trump signs sweeping death penalty order

Trump then signed a sweeping execution order on the death penalty, directing the attorney general to "take all necessary and lawful action" to ensure that states have enough lethal injection drugs to carry out executions.

Trump wrote that "politicians and judges who oppose capital punishment have defied and subverted the laws of our country".

A moratorium on federal executions had been in place since 2021, and only three defendants remain on federal death row after Biden converted 37 of their sentences to life in prison.

Leaving the World Health Organisation (WHO)

For the second time, Trump has signed an executive order to begin the process of withdrawing the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Trump also ordered the nation to pull out of the United Nations agency during his first administration in 2020.

Scientists fear severing ties with WHO could reverse important progress in fighting infectious diseases such as AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

Experts also warn it could weaken the world's defences against dangerous new outbreaks capable of triggering pandemics.

Nulling birthright citizenship

The president signed an executive order that seeks to end automatic birthright citizenship for children born to immigrants without legal status in the US.

Trump's order, if enforced, is a stark revision of the 14th Amendment in the US Constitution.

A provision of the 14th Amendment grants US citizenship to "all persons born or naturalised in the United States".

The order would apply to all future births and blocks any US government agencies from issuing documentation recognising citizenship.

Unless challenged in court, which is likely, the order applies to all babies born to undocumented immigrants 30 days from now.

It's one of several executive actions Trump has issued relating to immigration.

Trump also issued orders to increase deportations of immigrants without legal status and resume construction of a border wall.

Recognising two genders﻿

Trump signed an order to remove "gender ideology guidance" from any US federal government communication ﻿or policies, making it an official decree that there are only two genders: male and female.

"Agencies will cease pretending that men can be women and women can be men when enforcing laws that protect against sex discrimination," the order states.

It marks a reversal of a Biden administration action to recognise all gender identities.

Restoring TikTok for 90 days﻿

﻿Trump has now signed an executive order to keep TikTok operating for 90 days, a relief to the social media platform's users even as national security questions persist.

TikTok's China-based parent company was supposed to find a US buyer or be banned last weekend.

Trump's order gives them more time to find a buyer.

"I guess I have a warm spot for TikTok," Trump said.

Biden declined to enforce the bipartisan measure that he signed into law, while Trump has pledged to keep TikTok open after crediting it for aiding his 2024 election victory.

Trump's legal authority to preserve TikTok is unclear under the terms of the law recently upheld by the US Supreme Court.

The president had vowed to restore TikTok as one of his first acts after the platform went dark over the weekend.

TikTok returned to normal services on Sunday following Trump's pre-inauguration announcement.

A presidential memorandum also directed the government to do everything possible to bring down inflation.

"I'm going to sign a presidential memorandum directing every member of my cabinet to marshal every power at their disposal to defeat inflation and rapidly bring down the cost of daily life," he said.

And finally, he signed directives supposedly aimed at "restoring freedom of speech" and "ending the weaponisation of government".

Michael Darby comments.

With Donald Trump back in the White House, the world outlook has much improved. Australia should of course immediately join the USA in quitting the WHO and withdrawing from the Paris Accords. Drill Baby Drill is a wonderful slogan for national recovery. Caution should be exercised in respect of tariff policy, and Greenlanders are just as entitled to determine their own destiny, as should be the people of Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel. Readers your comments are very welcome on all matters relating to the renewed Trump presidency.

‘There is absolute horror at the highest levels of government at the incendiary language we have seen from Elon Musk.’

This thin-skinned, morally bankrupt Labour gov’t are more concerned about Elon Musk’s social media posts than they are about actual Pakistani rape gangs.

Hate Crimes

Instead of going after rapists and police protecting rapists, this is who the UK goes after.

On 13 October 2001, Harry Hammond, an evangelist, was arrested and charged under section 5 of the Public Order Act (1986) because he had displayed to people in Bournemouth a large sign bearing the words “Jesus Gives Peace, Jesus is Alive, Stop Immorality, Stop Homosexuality, Stop Lesbianism, Jesus is Lord”. In April 2002, a magistrate convicted Hammond, fined him £300, and ordered him to pay costs of £395

On 23 April 2018, Scottish YouTuber Mark Meechan of Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire was fined £800 after being found “grossly offensive” for posting a YouTube video that was viewed over 3 million times depicting him training his girlfriend’s pug to respond to the phrase “Sieg Heil” by lifting his paw in a Nazi salute.

In 2017, 19-year old Croxteth resident Chelsea Russell quoted a line from Snap Dogg’s song “I’m Trippin’” on her Instagram page. The line, which read “Kill a snitch nigga, rob a rich nigga”, was copied from a friend’s page as part of a tribute to Frankie Murphy who was killed in a car accident at age 13. Hate crime investigators were alerted to the presence of the slur and charged Russell with “sending a grossly offensive message by means of a public electronic communications network”. Defence lawyer Carole Clarke stated that she received a request from one of the arresting officers that the word “nigga”, the subject of the trial, not be used in court. In April 2018, District Judge Jack McGarva found Russell guilty and delivered a sentence which included a £585 fine, a curfew and an ankle monitoring bracelet. However, Russell’s conviction was overturned by Liverpool Crown Court on 21 February 2019.

The above examples from Wikipedia UK Hate Crimes.

And please note that using the term “Grooming Gang” is now considered a “Hate Crime”.

UK’s ruling Labour Party adopted document that ‘broadened’ the definition of Islamophobia, claimed terms like ‘grooming gang’ are ant-iMuslim racism.

PM Starmer not only rejected the demands of a national inquiry into the historical child sexual exploitation but also deemed demands for a national inquiry into Pakistani rape gangs a “far-right” position. Amidst backlash over dismissing a burning demand for a national inquiry into grooming gangs, the Labour Party’s adoption of a definition of Islamophobia which essentially implied that criticising Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs/rape gangs is ‘racist’ against Muslims, has sparked criticism.

The outrage stems from the Labour Party’s adoption of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims (APPG) definition of Islamophobia in 2019. The APPG’s definition of Islamophobia suggesting that talking about grooming gangs is racist and exposes Muslims to the possibility of ‘hate crimes’ hints at why the Labour government is reluctant to address the issue of grooming gangs. No wonder the Labour Party’s political correctness has suppressed discussions, criticism and actions against such Islamist crimes.

Hate Crimes Against Jews Is OK

The UK police refuse to look into a swastika sent to a Jewish Group.

The UK’s “crackdown” on hate speech has nothing to do with addressing actual hate and everything to do with censorship of anti-migration voices

What could possibly be a better example of a hate crime than sending a swastika sent to Jews.

However, sharing a video of a protest or riot is a hate crime.

Teams of UK officials are scouring the internet to stamp out hate crimes. And Scotland has introduced hate crime laws where the ‘victim’ decides whether or not what someone said is a hate crime.

Gang Rapes in Austria

A 12-year-old girl was raped by 19 (!) migrants in a parking garage near Vienna Central Station, Austria. The first migrant on trial, a 17-year-old Syrian national, was acquitted, even though he had already confessed. The court ruled there was no evidence to prove the schoolgirl did not consent. He left the girl €100 as a ‘gesture of goodwill’ before leaving the courtroom

This is why AfD is on the rise in Germany, Marine le Pen in France, Călin Georgescu in Romania, Nigel Farage in the UK, and the Freedom Party in Austria.

You can be arrested in Austria, Germany, the UK, and even Canada for “hate speech” while rapists go free. They covered up for gang rapes to protect DEI.

If Starmer was serious, he would be demanding prosecution of police officers involved and demanding deportation of rapists.

Heck, I think anyone convicted of gang rape should be sentenced to death. Is that a hate crime? How about calling Starmer an assh*le?

Dear UK and EU assh*les come get me. I will say what I want on my blog and say what I want on X.

And f**k you Keir Starmer for sweeping this all under the rug for the sake of DEI1 while pretending not to. If that is insufficient F*DEI too. Now come get me.

On a related matter, renowned Australian economic and political philospher Gerry Jackson exposes those behind the wicked drive to indoctrinate and sexually mutilate children. Here are two very valuable links:

As Los Angeles burns, the Left Fiddles

James Hickman 13 Jan 2025. Ctrl+Click on the graphic below:

Michael Darby adds:

Thank you James Hickman. A ghastly wildfire in the middle of winter highlights the point that ambient temperature is low on the list of causes of major wildfires or bushfires as we describe them in Australia. Most significant of all is the availablility of combustible material. Failure to clear firebreaks and run continuous cool burns is a recipe for disaster. Australians join in sorrow for the deceased and in sympathy with all who have lost loved ones, livelihoods, homes and possessions. California is in the grip of a dangerous fool.

Tom Shepstone adds :

AI is in the process of destroying all green energy fantasies based on solar, wind, EVs and the like. They won’t even begin to address future energy demands. Moreover, solar and wind are land hogs and totally unreliable. Battery storage, too, amounts to virtually nothing and is ludicrously expensive and dangerous to boot.

There is simply no future for solar or wind in an AI economy. An old Yiddish proverb based on the Talmud says “Mann Tracht, Un Gott Lacht” or, in English, “Man Plans, and God Laughs.” Nothing better explains where green energy fantasies are headed. Only an energy system based on coal, oil, gas and nuclear is realizable.

Michael Darby adds:

Australia’s situation is even more dire than the crisis facing the USA. Reasons include:

The wickedness of past Federal Governments and two State Governments in banning nuclear energy, and the dishonest hostility to nuclear energy propounded by a disgraceful Federal Government wholly subservient to the appalling Greens who hate all reliable energy in their quest for societal destruction.

Australia’s low population density exacerbates the vast cost of building purposeless infrastructure in the vain hope of converting unrealiable energy to reliable energy through connectivity. No sane investor invests in infrastructure which functions for as little as 22% of the time, and which on unpredictable occasions and for unpredictable durations cannot function at all. See Rafe Champion’s wisdom on wind droughts.

To Tom Pyle’s sagacious description of the electricity dearth which AI will cause, may be added the impact of bitcoin mining. South Australia is already in a desperate situation, parallelling the German energy disaster. Without nuclear energy, any serious attempt at bitcoin mining will end hope of keeping thelights on. The mass exodus of Climate Policy Refugees (CPRs) will leave the State powerless, impoverished and irrelevant. Expect the revival of bullock teams towing carts bearing EVs crammed with fleeing South Austalians and their possessions.

#AI #Nuclear #Oil #Gas #NaturalGas #EnergyDemand #GreenEnergy #Solar #Wind #BatteryStorage #EVs #ArtificiaIIIntelligence

On 13 November 2024 the bereaved mother Wendy Chihunga Bomu was diagnosed with cervical cancer and breast cancer.

The figure of KES1,800,000 was quoted for the total cost of Wendy’s hospitalisation, treatment and medication. That is around A$22,000. Wendy’s son Milton, a Christian gentleman well known to me for many years, raised a deposit of KES750,000 by handing over as security the deed to his small farm.

Conspiracy Sarah delivers:

Stay on your toes, folks. Dangerous viruses only exist in your mind.

No source has been provided for the above information which is of course open to challenge. Matt Goodwin is well known for accurate reporting, so his credibility is high. In every jurisdiction in Australia there is little likelihood that the information would be avaiable anywhere for such a study to be conducted. At all levels there appears to be a concerted effort to suppress any information about a suspected perpetrator which might reveal ethnic or religious affiliations. An exception is made when a suspected perpetrator is purportedly Christian or who is suspected of “right wing” sympathies.

A wealth of information follows, with thanks to Rafe Champion

A WARNING FROM THE ENERGY REALISTS OF AUSTRALIA

The Australian energy crisis will deteriorate when more coal power stations close but the general public has not been told the truth of the matter.

This situation has been addressed by the Energy Realists of Australia in a series of briefing notes circulated to 800+ state and federal members and a long list of journalists.

The notes contain essential information and analysis that has not been provided by official sources or the mainstream media

AUSTRALIA DAY POEM

“My Country” by Dorothea Mackellar OBE

Video production by popular reality TV Star Steve Khouw

NOW FOR THE UKQWITT POEM

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS Ferdinand Ukqwitt, November 2024 We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet. Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer fifty thousand years before The invader Captain Cook came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth. Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov’d Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea; he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. 2.24 “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock No faded jeans, no waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just ignore a poet whose head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair. Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. . To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. If you need a victim who deserves to feel the lash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour. Children dry the dung for cooking and learn by candlelight Feeling proud that we are winning the noble carbon fight Reactionaries still are claiming that the world needs fossil fuels Abolish such technology! Sun and wind shall be our tools. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We despise the profiteers and opportunists from the Right Let them grovel all they want; we’ll crush them with our might Those who condone "Net Zero" have signed away their souls For justly retribution when the bell of vengeance tolls. We hate Candace Owens who must not get a visa With Monica Smit in Victoria, trying hard to please her Kiwis don’t want her either, send her back to the plantation Her dark divisive diatribes endanger every nation. We hate to see tall Asians, there’s one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Climate change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate West Australians, they wear those wide-brimmed hats Their seas are full of great white sharks, their skies are full of bats. They cheer the West Coast Eagles and eat at Hungry Jack’s We’ll fix them by inflicting a rent resources tax. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For Dr Peter McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay. They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar. We hate all the coppers, that high-paid mob of mugs Flag us down, test our breath and search our cars for drugs. Cops treat peaceful protestors as lawbreakers and liars We’ll use them for arresting climate change deniers. We hate all the elderly; they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We shall also sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissenters may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members be entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate all the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide. You can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Policies for Peace Prosperity and Progress

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal (lignite) resource, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon its use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, with nuclear power at hand, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. Access in remote areas to low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the mostly empty interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricity for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States. Electricity for national security.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Turn the Australian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Protect Australian sovereignty with an Independent Nuclear Deterrent.

Policies for Health, Harmony and Happiness

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their esteemed affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines. Ban the sale of all products which fail traditional safety thresholds. For products not banned, allow prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a genuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged, disturbed Veterans and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereignty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Petroleum Service Company. Petroleum Product of the Week

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

