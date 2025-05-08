Australians opposed to socialism and governmental overeach had been looking forward to a New Year which seemed likely to bring Australians better Government. Those hopes were already fading when Prime Minister Albanese called an election for Saturday 3 May 2025, two weeks earlier than many predictions, and allowing only five weeks of campaigning.

The Labor Party has been re-elected a landslide which has swept out of Parliament Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and other potential leaders.

Is the Prime Minister a political superstar? Or has there been something fundamentally wrong with all the efforts made by his opponents.

At 8.30pm on election night, with the ABC’s Antony Green confidently calling the electin for Labor, Queensland LNP Senator James McGrath properly declined to speculate on leadership and related issues. The Nationals and Liberals have a lot to think about, and it is absolutely appropriate that Australian voters ensure that theire voices are heard.

This is an invitation to all subscribers and followers. Share with everyone your opinion on What Went Wrong. Make comment on this substack. Or email to me at mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com. The sooner the better.

Sincere thanks to all who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

THE LINK saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

NEW POLICY FOR THIS SUBSTACK

This elderly commentator on important issues can no longer afford to feed the cats while maintaining a significant research effort involving high communications and software costs to deliver valuable material to nearly ten thousand recipients of whom less than one fifth of one percent (God bless them!) are paid subscribers. I intend to keep feeding the cats, with your help. The substack system requires a minimum annual payment of $50 for a paid subscriber, but allows incentives to paid subscribers. Here are the incentives:

First up, until further notice every new paid subscription of $50 will be immediately upgraded to a ten-year subscription. Secondly, every paid subscriber, including existing paid subscribers, will have unrestricted access to a growing audio library of Australian poetry recorded by me in my capacity as current Bush Poetry Champion of Australia. An example of an Australian poetry recording with my voice, is the wonderful Henry Lawson poem “The Fire at Ross’s Farm”, at this link. This version was produced by star audio engineer Peter Kukura. Some of my audio tracks are similarly enhanced. Thirdly, for every book written or edited by me during your ten-year subscription, you will receive a personalised pdf by email. In case you have not yet read Unchain Australia (August 2021), here is the link.

VICTIMS OF VACCINE HARM AND SIMILAR GOVERNMENTAL OVERREACH: You will always be entitled to paid subscription status at no charge. To secure your paid status, email “Paid status please” with your name and phone number to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com.

The leading article of each Michael Darby in Australia Substack begins with an introduction available to all. The bulk of the article will often (but not always) be reserved for paid subscribers. This is standard practice by a very large number of substack writers. Thank you for your understanding, your cooperation and your dollars. The cats will be even more grateful than I am.

Share