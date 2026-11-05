YOU WERE CAUTIONED: DO NOT BE LIKE WOODROW WILSON

All of us who uphold humanity have no cause to demonise President Donald Trump. In many respects he is a victim of a deeply entrenched long established structure of professional haters.

Friday 7 March 2025 Message to US President Donald Trump

Published in this Substack on the eve of the Sat 8 Mar 2025 WA State election

Mr President

Woodrow Wilson was President of the United States of America from 1913 to 1921. My strong recollection is that during his presidency he never left the territory of the USA. With minimal direct personal knowledge, he aimed to mould the world as he thought it should be.

Wilson announced America’s declaration of war upon Germany on 6 April 1917 over the 19 January1917 Zimmerman telegram. The telegram foreshadowed resumption of unrestricted submarine warfare which reminded Americans of the 7 May 1915 sinking of the Lusitania, and instructed Germany’s Mexico Ambassador to offer the return of New Mexico, Texas and Arizona as a reward to Mexico for declaring war on the USA. British Intelligence intercepted and decoded the telegram which became public knowledge on 2 March 2017.

Wison’s first major mistake was his refusal to declare war on the Ottoman Empire, which would have been a principled and worthy response to the Turkish 1915 genocide against Armenians with other minorities including Greek Christian victims.

Secondly, Wilson was hugely influenced by his determination to keep on friendly terms with Lenin, to the extent that Bolshevik suzerainty over Eastern Europe was prioritized, an especially cruel blow for the short-lived independent Ukraine.

Thirdly, Wilson could have shortened the Great War by more than a year had he been willing to back Pope Benedict XV’s peace plan for an end to the war on the basis of restoration of the pre-1914 status quo. Wilson rejected the peace plan in a 27 August 1917 letter to the Pope. He asserted that he was rejecting the pope’s peace message on moral grounds as a lasting peace would require “saving the free peoples of the world from the menace and the actual power of a vast military establishment controlled by an irresponsible government to dominate the world”.

Fourthly, Wilson backed the Japanese in their brutal crushing of the Korean Independence movement commencing on 1 March 1919, and on 22 April 1919 publicly backed the wholly unjustified Japanese claim to Shandong in China. These actions essentially initiated communist agitation in both Korea and China, and were entirely consistent with Wilson’s encouragement in Eastern Europe to the Bolsheviks.

Fifthly, Wison believed it was more important to punt the British out of Egypt than to impede Bolshevik domination of Eastern Europe.

Wikipedia provides this illuminating quotation from Thomas Knock, author of To End All Wars, Princeton University Press (2019) ISBN 978-0-691-19192-8. “Wilson was not by character or background an anti-colonialist or campaigner for rights and freedoms for all people, instead he was also very much a racist, a fundamental believer in white supremacy. For example, he had supported the 1898 U.S. annexation of the Philippines whilst condemning the rebellion of the Philippine nationalist Emilio Aguinaldo, and strongly believed that the U.S. was morally obliged to impose Western ways of life and governance on such countries, so that eventually they could govern independently.”

A strong case can be made that Wilson deliberately prolonged the Great War at enormous cost in lives, in casualties and in destruction of capital and infrastructure. A strong case can be made that Wilson deliberately promoted the interests of the Bolsheviks to the ultimate and immense benefit of the USSR. A strong case can be made that Wilson’s actions led to the emergence of authoritarian regimes in Europe and Japan and hence to the Second World War. A strong case can be made that Wilson’s actions led to Communism in China and Korea. A strong case can be made that Wilson’s failure to act against Turkey had long term adverse consequences persisting for more than a century.

For the hope of the world, President Donald Trump, the most important advice is:

Do not be another Woodrow Wilson!

President Trump, you have something far more valuable to Putin than encouraging him to continue punishing, pillaging and plundering Ukraine. To persuade Vladvader Putin to recall his marauding murdering malefactors, you need only agree to close the Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey and repatriate the USAF and CIA personnel stationed there. That will remove fifty nuclear armed ICBMs targeting (as at November 2019) Russian cities and major infrastructure, and close the local major US signals intelligence operation,

LINK: https://www.military.com/daily-news/2019/11/14/it-time-withdraw-us-nuclear-weapons-incirlik.html] .

Closure of Incirlik Air Force Base will also boost Russian prestige by eliminating the home base of the U2 surveillance operation terminated when the CIA’s Gary Powers, having taken off from Pakistan, was shot down on 1 May 1960.

Built between 1951 and 1952 by US military contractors, Incirlik air base has been in operation since 1955. The Konya airbase within Incirlik is off-limits to the families of US service personnel and hosts the nukes plus AWACS surveillance jets for NATO.

Very likely Turkey will then leave NATO, which would mean that the headquarters of NATO Land Forces, which since 2012 has been located in Buca near İzmir on Turkey’s Aegean Coast, would shut down, another benefit for the Russians. The Kürecik radar station in the NATO missile defence system would also close.

In 1975 the US Congress imposed an arms embargo on Turkey for using NATO weapons in the invasion of Cyprus. More recently, in 2016 Turkey cut off electrical power to Incirlik air base and imposed a no-fly order during an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Turkey has annoyed NATO by conducting independent military operations in Syria and Iraq, by Erdoğan’s 2017 insistence upon buying Russian S-400 air defence systems for US$2.5bn, and by focusing on energy and economic agreements with Russia and China. Military threats against Greece and Israel have automatically undermined respect for Turkey.

In December 2022, Erdoğan threatened to hit Athens with ballistic missiles. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias compared Erdoğan with Kim Jon Un, stating that such actions should not be part of NATO.

In July 2024, Erdoğan threatened to invade Israel, in line with Turkey’s 2020 military interventions in Libya and in Nagorno-Karabakh. Erdoğan’s July 2024 threat to Israel (not a member of NATO) led to Dutch politician Geert Wilders calling for Turkey’s removal from NATO.

An alliance between Russia and Turkey is possible but unlikely after so many centuries of hostility. More likely is that Turkey will build on the Organisation of Turcic States (OTS) as leader of its own Turcic military and economic pact embracing (in alphabetical order) Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan plus possibly the Uyghurs in XinJiang China.

In accepting a Trump undertaking to remove from Turkey the real source of stress for Russia, Putin will likely try to hold on to Crimea and the Donbas, and may even offer a plebiscite after, say, five or ten years to give the respective populations a choice. Such a proposal cannot under any circumstances be permitted. On their disgusting track record, the Russians would massively change the ethnic and linguistic balance by brutal means. That might include deliberate mass starvation of Ukrainian farmers as in the Holodomor. It would certainly include a repeat of the 1941 to 1949 Deportations inflicted upon Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, and commemorated around the world each year. Ukrainians are always well represented at Sydney’s solemn Commemoration, traditionally held at the Latvian Hall at 32 Parnell Street, Strathfield.

What could work, and what may be acceptable to the Ukrainians, is that teaching of the Russian language be freely permitted in Ukraine-administered Crimea and the Donbas, with each Oblast entitled to a plebiscite in five or ten years. If in the judgement of the Ukrainians a further sweetener were deemed essential, the Russians could be allowed access to their Crimea naval base for a period to be negotiated.

What matters is getting the invading Russian troops off Ukrainian soil so the Ukrainians cease to be massacred and maimed, and can then focus on rebuilding their beloved nation which Pal Putin has been doing his worst to destroy.

President Trump, your former allies in Britain have arrested three Bulgarians who are charged with extensive spying activities on behalf of Putin’s Russia. Those activities allegedly include photographing multiple US military bases across Europe. Soon some journalist will ask you whether the CIA has been instructed to cease monitoring the activities of persons suspected of spying for the Russians. Here is a good suggestion for you. Politely invite your new ally to expose and close just ten of the Russian spying operations directed at US assets in Europe, and to expose and close just ten of the Russian spying operations on the soil of the USA. Cheers!

So there it is, President Trump. Your opportunity not to be another Woodrow Wilson. Your opportunity to be a genuine peacemaker. Your opportunity not to be the cause of World War III. Your opportunity not to reward aggression. Your opportunity to discourage mass-murdering tyrants everywhere. Your opportunity to make the Greeks and their co-religionists happy. And, if you heed wise advice on tariff policy, your opportunity not to repeat the destructive impact upon the USA of the Hawley-Smoot Tariff Act, signed into law by President Hoover on 17 June 1930. As an example, from 1930 to 1934 three quarters of the open hearths at Duquesne Steel Works shut down, impoverishing the steel workers whom the Tariff Act was supposed to protect. LINK: https://explorepahistory.com/hmarker.php?markerId=1-A-33C

Your opportunity to be written into history as the leader who saved the world from authoritarianism by facilitating a golden age of peace, prosperity and progress. Get Putin out NOW

RETURNING TO NOVEMBER 2026

6 November 2026

GREAT BREAKTHROUGH FOR SENATOR PAULINE HANSON

The High Court of Australia has given Sen. Pauline Hanson leave to appeal against the activist judgment of the Federal Court which wrongfully found Sen Hanson guilty of racism for advising Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi to pack her bags and piss off back to Pakistan.

Click or Ctrl+Click on the screenshot

November 2026

Hands off the Australian War Memorial

Lt Col (rtd) and Vietnam Veteran Peter O’Brien writes:

The issue

The Chairman of the Council of the Australian War Memorial recently declared that “the Memorial’s governing council had decided that they would have a much broader, a much deeper depiction and presentation of the violence committed against indigenous people, initially by the British, then by pastoralists, then by police and then by Aboriginal militia”.

The purpose of the War Memorial is to honour the thousands of Australian men and women who died in the defence of this nation and its values.

This proposal is contrary to the charter of the Memorial as expressed in the Australian War Memorial Act 1980 which defines its functions as to maintain the memorial in remembrance of Australians who have died on or as a result of active service, or as a result of any war or warlike operations in which Australians have been on active service. It is not a generic history museum.

There is no doubt that violence was committed against Aborigines as a result of colonization but it does not fall into this remit. Supposed colonial wars, the very existence of which is highly contested, have nothing to do with our defence tradition.

This proposal, which attacks and denigrates the very foundation of our nation, is highly offensive to the large majority of veterans who survived our wars and more so to those who did not - those to whom the Memorial is dedicated.

I ask concerned citizens to join me in opposing this divisive proposal

Lt Col (rtd) and Vietnam Veteran Peter O’Brien

As of 7 November 2026 15, 818 verified signatures had been collected through

The number increased by one from 15,817 after I signed and shared news of the Petition to social media.

To sign Colonel O’Brien’s Petition this is the link

A similar Petition is in progress, organised by:

This is the link

https://www.defendsacredground.com/

AUSTRALIANS BEWARE OF THE OPPORTUNIST LIST BUILDER MATTHEW SHEAHAN.

Instead of ethically promoting an existing reputable petition as I have done and as I invite my readers to do, Sheahan is misusing the same tactic misused by Getup! and Greenpeace to build their mailing lists, which is seize any opportunity to harvest email addresses. Do not be connned by Matthew Sheahan and if you have already promised to pay him money, cancel it now.

Until someone finds a way to stop Matthew Sheahan, everyone whose email address is grabbed by the fellow will be subjected to a torrent of emails asking for money to pay him for demanding that all voters preference the Greens ahead of Labor by following Sheahan’s Put Labor Last dictum. For a host of reasons fully explained in earlier substacks, the Sheahan Greens ahead of Labor propaganda is very damaging to the prospects of anti-Labor candidates in Victoria where Election Day is Saturday 28 November 2026, and similarly very damaging to the prospects of anti-Labor candidates in NSW where Election Day is Saturday 13 May 2027.

You are entitled to ask why a rational voter would want to preference Greens anywhere but last. The answer is that it works well for Andrew Sheahan. He is making a career out of using other people’s money to pose as an heroic opponent of the policies of Labor, while ensuring that Labor remains in office.

Prominent among the politicans who really want to Get Rid of Labor are Sen Pauline Hanson, Hon Barnaby Joyce MP and Sen Matt Canavan. Their worthy mission is made much more difficult by propaganda calling for Greens to be anywhere other than last on a ballot paper. Anti-Labor voters care about Australia and they instinctively know that the Greens are worse than the ALP so deserve to be last. If they see a How-to-Vote (HTV) from their party or candidate of choice placing the Greens anywhere but last, or failing to number every square and every column in rejection of the benefits of Ausralia’s world-leading preferenttial voting system, they lose the motivation to persuade family, neighbours and friends to vote for the same candidate or party. They may even be so disappointed by their party or candidate’s lack of judgement that they vote informally. The full explanation for wise voting and for wise design of HTVs is at this link:

On top of all that, just about every voter knows that the Greens are super keen to maximize the number of Moslems coming to Australia, who now get the right to citizenship and voting after only a year. The maps below have gone viral on social media and are enough to scare voters off a party or candidate whose HTV recommends Greens anywhere but last.

I reckon this Matthew Sheahan business plan is really crook and un-Australian, from an opportunist who to the best of my knowledge has never worn a uniform, nor made any useful contrubution to political campaigning. Do sign a petition for a good cause but ensure Sheahan does not get his sneaky hands on your email address.

Just look at the Matthew Sheahan - Advance con-job below which so blatantly implies that he is nobly doing something for Veterans.

Here are the maps which will frighten off voters from following any HTV which does not put Greens last.

Thank you Bradley Hooper. Can any reader discover similar comparison maps for Australia?

Good news from November 2026

3 Nov 2026 click or ctrl+click on the screenshot

More from 7 March 2025

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, Dr McCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists.

Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine.

Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

November 2026 again

MORE ABOUT LABOR’S VICTORY TOOLBOX

For the continuing story on Labor’s Victory Toolbox use this link:

Issue 797 – The Sydney Institute

Dragging tonnes of battery up a haul road is crazy.

Only two actions could be crazier, a battery-impaired fire engine and a battery-impaired fighting vehicle. Yes, Australian fanatics have done both.

An all-electric mine powered by an SMR makes sense. If electric conveyors are not up to the task, there is nothing wrong with an electric haul truck collecting its energy from a pantograph on the uphill climb, with a small battery handling the backing and filling for loading and unloading. The small battery is easily recharged for free on the downhill run.

Growing Support for Nuclear Power

Quadrant Online

Tony Grey AM 21 August 2020

Australia is a treasure trove, a vast Aladdin’s cave of energy resources, virtually unique in the world. We have huge deposits of petroleum and coal and the world’s largest uranium resources. With production of about 7000 tonnes last year, Australia ranks third among uranium producers, behind Kazakhstan and Canada.

For the complete article by Tony Grey AM, plus contributions on nuclear energy by Ken Braun and Hon Barnaby Joyce MP, THIS IS THE LINK:

Link to this Substack of Sunday 8 November 2026 for sending to your friends now:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/aab41bb8-1559-4f3e-b874-bc9916a41074

More Substacks, most recent first:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/two-australian-heroes-gina-rinehart?

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f80b81b3-0889-462b-9d97-d91068253157

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/b75fb140-41d7-4928-acb7-6d94d0e840ca

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/4201c7cc-fb90-4bd9-b3d6-c73c996041ef

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/95bb1283-2b73-475d-b74a-896286b10ea6

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Developments in Canada could bring rapid change in Australian attitudes and lead to a Royal Commission

The Secret Harbour electoral triumph for One Nation required inspirational leadership, enthusiastic recruitment, amazing teamwork and a great deal of personal commitment by willing volunteers. One Nation had all of those things.

Hastie blames Zempilas, charitably described as a lightweight. Hastie will be trashed by Canning voters in 2028, and should apply now for one of those jobs which is always available to an uncritical supporter of the establishment line.

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The Brighthope Perspective

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Ian Brighthope 24 Oct 2026

Professor Brighthope’s Amazing Audio Book

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Aug 16, 2026

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Inspired by the October 2026 edition of Masters of Health

Warrior Mum

Tracy Slepcevic 1 October 2026

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Steve Kirsch

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Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims. Putin tries to inflict on Kyiv civilians terror and destruction akin to the suffering presently endured by earthquake victims in Venezuela.

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