Dr Joanna Howe

www.drjoannahowe.com.au

Dear Michael,

Next week a new bill could pass the federal parliament that has the potential to stop us reaching Australians with the truth on abortion.

The Labor government is seeking to force social media companies to censor content that is “harmful to children”, which they have defined as material that is “hostile to women”.

Our content, which currently reaches 25 million views each month, is at grave risk of being censored as in Labor’s worldview, prolife content, is harmful to women because they believe – erroneously of course – that abortion is pro-women.

I am gravely concerned about the impact of this draconian bill for the free speech of ordinary Australians and for our prolife mission.

In my latest YouTube video, I explain how the case for this bill has been established through a fake “emergency” that attacks Australian men and masculinity.

I am asking all Australians to urgently contact their Labor MP to stop this harmful, authoritarian legislation.

In more positive news, we have now sold out for our National Life Summit which is being held in the Gold Coast next Saturday. I am so excited to gather with you all and to also launch my new book Life On The Line – more details to come on Monday!

You may also be interested in this beautiful story about Simone and Shaun about the founders of Tradies For Babies, which we support through our Australia Life team. I am so thrilled that the Australian media is now beginning to report on the trauma of abortion on men as well as women.

Thank-you all for your ongoing support and encouragement and I look forward to being in touch soon.

With all my gratitude,

Dr Joanna Howe

www.drjoannahowe.com.au

Thank you Professor Joanna Howe

ON SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2026, JUST ONE WEEK FROM TODAY, VICTORIANS CAN THROW OUT THE CARROLL LABOR GOVERNMENT AND CANCEL ITS BRUTAL HOSTILITY TO DEFENCELESS LITTLE HUMANS.

Let’s help them all we can!

One Nation will protect the defenceless babies of Victoria. Senator Pauline Hanson gave that undertaking at the National Press Club on 17 June 2026.

URGENT REQUEST TO ALL READERS OF THIS SUBSTACK

Please memorise the Pro-Life message to Victorian voters which is:

Vote Greens last and Labor second last and all Pro Life candidates above Liberal. Put a number in every box for the Legislative Assembly with number [1] for the One Nation Candidate. Place a number at the top of every column for the Legislative Council with [1] for the One Nation Team. (THE MESSAGE)

If you live in Victoria, here are seven of the ways you can popularise THE MESSAGE:

On Sunday 22 November ask your Minister of Religion to stress from the Pulpit the importance of THE MESSAGE In daylight visit your neighbours in your own street or your apartment building or your caravan park or your clutch of nearby rural dwellings or whatever is your patch, extend the hand of friendship and explain the importance of THE MESSAGE After dark telephone relatives and friends wherever they are in Victoria and explain the importance of THE MESSAGE However few or many respond positively to your phone calls, ask them to spend as much time as they can in a talk radio queue to explain to listeners the importance of THE MESSAGE Since you will be flat out busy, delegate to a family member the task of going onto social media to explain the importance of THE MESSAGE Early Voting began on Wednesday 18 November and continues today Saturday 21 November at 9am. Please locate your nearest Early Voting Centre through the One Nation website https://volunteers.onenation.org.au/vic or the Electoral Commission website https://www.vec.vic.gov.au/voting/2026-state-election/voting-locations Take a friend with you if possible and just turn up by as early as you can (7am is great) on Saturday or Monday to help One Nation, even if you then need to go to work. Spend as much time as you can at the Early Voting Centre in coming days, explaining to arriving voters the importance of THE MESSAGE. As voters leave, thank them. Those who indicate that they followed your advice, ask them to make calls to at least three friends inviting them to vote the same way. While at the Early Voting Centre, ask the One Nation Team what shifts you should do at your most convenient polling booth, and ask what else is needed. If you cannot participate in Early Voting this is what to do on Saturday 28 November: Take a friend with you if possible and just turn up at your most convenient polling booth by 6am if able to help One Nation get organised. During your shift(s) explain to arriving voters the importance of THE MESSAGE. Offer to scrutineer.

If you do not live in Victoria please email the above to everyone whom you know in Victoria and follow up with a phone call.

This is the link to share with friends:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/wrongly-claiming-that-abortion-benefits?