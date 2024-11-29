Above is the photograph of a Woodside installation which illustrated the 29 September 2023 Michael Darby in Australia substack, which addressed the issue of contrived hostility to offshore oil and gas exploration.

EDO “concocted a rainbow serpent and crocodile man songline map”

The Australian (helpfully displayed in full on the Roy Hill Website ): Inside lawfare plot to block Santos’s $5.8bn Barossa gas project.

Academic, legal and activist figures in the failed Environmental Defenders Office bid to scuttle a $5.8bn gas field near the Tiwi Islands concocted a rainbow serpent and crocodile man songline map based on guesswork and minimal consultation with Indigenous leaders, according to court documents.

Federal Court documents obtained by The Australian reveal academic and cultural experts exchanged emails and text messages coaching each other on how to use the Ampiji (mother serpent) and Jirakupai (crocodile man) to block gas company Santos’s Barossa project in the Timor Sea.

The new details emerged ahead of Federal Court judge Natalie Charlesworth finalising the matter next Tuesday and amid expectations the EDO will be ordered to pay full costs.

Justice Charlesworth in January handed down a scathing ruling after rejecting the EDO case brought on behalf of a group of Tiwi Islanders led by Simon Munkara.

Santos, whose legal costs are estimated to be close to $9m, asked the Federal Court in April to force four environmental groups to disclose communications with the EDO, amid industry fears that cashed-up environmentalists were co-ordinating finance to undermine resources projects.

The Federal Court documents reveal:

• University of Western Australia marine geoscientist Michael O’Leary sent his expert report to EDO lawyers for edits to ensure it “meets your expectations”;

• Dr O’Leary, who described himself as “just a white fella”, was open to moving the rainbow serpent “where it seems most culturally appropriate”;

• The EDO was invoiced by Indigenous consultant Antonia Burke, campaign head of Stop Barossa Gas campaign and a Tiwi Islander;

• Ms Burke used her campaign budget to pay traditional owners to engage with their research project;

• Ms Burke worked with Greens senator Dorinda Cox to draft a private senators bill called Protecting the Spirit of Sea Country;

• The EDO agreed to fund flights and accommodation for Dr O’Leary’s travel to the Tiwi -Islands and offered to pay the academic for his time; and

• Professor Amanda Kearney signed Dr O’Leary’s open letter in support of Tiwi Islanders before being engaged by the EDO to act as an expert witness during legal proceedings

An affidavit and exhibits detailing correspondence between key players in the EDO case reveal Dr O’Leary, a UWA associate professor, and Ms Burke collaborated to devise a “sea country map” identifying assumed sacred locations of Mother Ampiji and the Crocodile Man Songline.

The pair, who worked together to prepare a cultural heritage report underpinning the EDO case, exchanged emails and texts about reproducing images of a serpent and crocodile based on Tiwi art.

The mapping work and cultural report, which was sent in draft form to EDO lawyers for -editing, was developed ahead of meetings with Tiwi Islanders.

Text exchanges between Dr O’Leary and Ms Burke show they also endorsed “payment for traditional owners where they provide their time and knowledge as part of a research project”.

Ms Burke told Dr O’Leary that the Ampiji in his map needed to “look more like the actual -serpent” and sent through suggested images.

“If the ampiji is round … do you think it could be interpreted that it’s only in that space within the circle? Whereas if it was in the water stretched out it would look like it’s a part of the whole lake?” Ms Burke wrote in one email contained in the court documents.

On July 9 last year, Dr O’Leary told Ms Burke that he was open to moving the location of the “resting place/home of the Mother Ampiji”.

“Maybe I am being too scientific about this and I should just move the location of Ampiji to the area of the lake,” he wrote in an email.

“Ultimately, I am just a white fella and the location of the resting place/home of the Mother Ampiji will be made by the Tiwi Elders and happy to move where it seems most culturally appropriate.”

In another email he told Ms Burke that he should “try and reproduce an authentic looking Crocodile from a Tiwi Artist … to represent the path of the Crocodile man Songline”.

On December 11, 2022, Dr O’Leary had also sought input from EDO lawyers Alina Leikin and Jordina Rust on his preliminary report.

“I hope it meets your expectations … feel free to comment or edit if you have the time and let me know you are happy and I will add the additional maps at the end,” he wrote.

The following day, Dr O’Leary sent the EDO lawyers his preliminary heritage report and confirmed he had “made the changes” recommended and added two maps.

The EDO on Tuesday would not comment due to the matter being before the Federal Court but The Australian understands the accepted changes related to grammatical and formatting alterations.

In response to questions from The Australian, Ms Burke’s solicitor Stewart O’Connell said his client was an “Indigenous woman and a human rights advocate and consultant”.

“She was engaged as a consultant by the Tiwi Traditional Owners (TTO) to assist in the Santos Barossa matter,” Mr O’Connell said.

“Part of her role was to ensure Indigenous people were compensated for time they spent attending information sessions, which was standard industry practice. Santos does the same thing.”

Mr O’Connell provided a September 25 response from Santos to a Senate inquiry, which said standard payments for attendance fees for consultation with Tiwi Islanders were $100 per person.

Dr O’Leary did not respond to The Australian but a UWA spokeswoman said the university would not comment “on this inquiry as we understand this case remains before the court and we cannot confirm the source, authenticity or contextual significance of the information on which it is based”.

Text messages included in court documents show Ms Burke telling Dr O’Leary: “Confidential: I have been working with Greens (Dorinda Cox) on drafting a private senators (sic) bill which will be listed in parliament either next sitting or August. We called it Protecting the Spirit of Sea Country.”

Mr O’Connell confirmed that the TTO, through Ms Burke, “gave advice to the Greens about a bill that related to the right to consultation”.

Opposition resources spokeswoman Susan McDonald, who as a federal parliamentarian applied for and received access to the court documents, said the revelations “confirmed the murky and dishonest world of activist lawfare enveloping the university sector”.

Senator McDonald ramped up pressure on the EDO to “reveal the extent of its foreign backers and funding trail” and said the Albanese government should commission an audit and immediately cease providing grants to the environmental legal centre.

“These documents are like an X-ray. They reveal the dark and murky world of how extreme green activism is dishonestly using and abusing Indigenous Australians and their heritage; and how complacent the university sector is allowing themselves to be used for that purpose,” Senator McDonald said.

“This is not about identifying and respecting cultural heritage; it is now about inventing cultural heritage to achieve a political outcome, and to stymie economic development and jobs in Australia’s resources sector.

“Nothing could be more disrespectful to Indigenous Australians than taking them for a ride and fabricating and misrepresenting their cultural history.”

The Barossa case was the first in a series of high-profile recent matters involving the citing of cultural songlines in the blocking of major projects.

Months after the initial injunction halting work on the Santos project, Woodside Energy was forced to stop seismic work at its $16.5bn Scarborough gas project off the West Australian coast after Indigenous activist group Save Our Songlines successfully secured an injunction from the Federal Court.

The group had argued that the seismic blasting could interfere with songlines connected to whales and turtles in the area.

But that injunction proved short-lived, with Woodside securing fresh approvals allowing it to go ahead with the work just two months later.

More recently, Regis Resources’ plans to develop the $1bn McPhillamys goldmine near Blayney in central NSW were thrown into turmoil after Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek blocked plans for a tailings dam.

Her decision came after a breakaway Indigenous group argued that the dam could interfere with the songlines of the blue-banded bee. The Orange Land Council – the main body representing traditional owners of the region – has disputed the validity of that claim.

Regis is now appealing against the minister’s decision in the Federal Court.

The Australian understands that a significant cost order against the EDO by Justice Charlesworth next week could be financially crippling for the organisation.

The EDO’s most recent annual report showed the group had just over $8.5m in cash and cash equivalents and just over $1m in financial assets on its balance sheet at the end of the 2023 financial year. After liabilities, its net assets were less than $4.9m.

The EDO collected $13.3m in revenue in 2023, including $3.7m in grants from overseas, more than $5.8m in grants from within Australia, and just over $3m in donations and bequests. State and territory government grants contributed almost $1.2m to the organisation.

After winning the 2022 election, the Albanese government reversed a 2013 decision by former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott to defund the EDO and allocated the green lawfare outfit $8.2m over four years.

Following Justice Charlesworth’s scathing ruling against the EDO in January, Peter Dutton committed to defunding the non-government legal organisation should the Coalition win next year’s election.

The Australian in March revealed that UWA continued to support Dr O’Leary’s “right to share his research and teaching expertise and does not intend to take any further action”, after Justice Charlesworth described the academic’s conduct as being “far-flung from the proper scientific method” and falling “short of an expert’s obligation to this court”.

The Federal Court in January rejected arguments made by the EDO that the Barossa Santos project’s 262km pipeline would cause irreparable damage to First Nations people and their sacred sites. Santos produced its own study, led by anthropologist Brendan Corrigan and involving interviews with about 170 Tiwi Islanders, which concluded the pipeline would not significantly impact cultural heritage sites.

In her ruling, Justice Charlesworth said: “I have drawn conclusions about the lack of integrity in some aspects of the cultural mapping exercise, which undermined my confidence in the whole of it.”

Following the decision, Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher sent an internal memo to employees declaring the drilling rig had been mobilised and drilling activities would commence shortly.

“This decision is not only good for Santos, but it will be of benefit to the whole industry, to the (National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority) and to government lawmakers,” Mr Gallagher said in the memo.

“In addition, it is excellent news for Northern Territory jobs and business opportunities, the NT economy, federal government revenue, export income and trade and investment relationships in Asia.”

In September, The Australian reported that the EDO had offered to pay Santos’s costs over its failed bid to block the Barossa LNG development, which if accepted would have absolved the legal environment group from providing communications it had with possible backers of the court action.

SMH: Australia’s biggest climate-focused legal service will pay more than $9 million to oil and gas giant Santos after a court rejected its attempt to block an offshore pipeline near the Tiwi Islands and found it had coached Indigenous witnesses.

The Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) took ASX-listed Santos to court last year on behalf of a group of Tiwi Island traditional owners, winning an emergency injunction that forced the company to suspend imminent plans to lay a 262-kilometre pipeline.

EDO lawyers had argued that the pipeline’s proposed route risked damaging Tiwi Islanders’ underwater cultural heritage and interfering with the travels of two creatures of their Dreaming stories – the rainbow serpent Ampiji and the Crocodile Man.

However, Federal Court judge Natalie Charlesworth lifted the injunction in January, and issued a scathing ruling finding some evidence presented by the EDO had involved “confection”. She found that the organisation had subtly coached Indigenous witnesses who were providing evidence about the pipeline’s potential impacts.

In one instance, the judgment criticised evidence based on a “cultural mapping” exercise as “so lacking in integrity that no weight can be placed” on it.

The court’s ruling on Thursday for the EDO to pay all of Santos’ legal costs in the failed case – $9,042,093 – on an indemnity basis and without any discount will come as a significant financial blow to the group, which is jointly funded by philanthropists and state and federal governments.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has vowed to strip the organisation of federal funding if he wins the next election.

The judgment comes amid rising concerns in the oil and gas sector that consultation requirements for offshore energy projects are open to exploitation by environmental lawyers intent on halting the production of fossil fuels that generate heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions.

Ambiguity in legislation regarding consultation had previously forced temporary suspension orders for Santos at Barossa, and at Woodside’s Scarborough gas project off the coast of Western Australia.

The national oil and gas industry association on Thursday said it was now “beyond any doubt” that the EDO was more interested in legal activism than representing the interests of traditional owners.

“It is unacceptable that the EDO continues to receive $2 million a year in taxpayer funds from the federal government to disrupt and delay critical energy projects and put Australia’s economic and energy security at risk,” Australian Energy Producers chief executive Samantha McCulloch said.

In a statement on Thursday, EDO chief executive David Morris said the organisation had agreed to resolve the claim following talks with its insurer and consideration of the best interests of its clients and staff.

“Throughout this matter, EDO has diligently adhered to client instructions,” he said. “We have also treated the court’s findings with the utmost seriousness.”

The EDO had been providing crucial public-interest legal services for nearly 40 years, with a “formidable” track record of success, Morris added.

“We look forward to continuing to provide public interest legal support to communities fighting to keep the climate safe, defend cultural heritage and protect the species and places they love,” he said.

“Our role has never been more critical.”

In her judgment in January, Justice Charlesworth criticised some of the EDO’s key expert witnesses, including University of Western Australia marine geoscientist Michael O’Leary, who had conducted what she described as the “problematic” cultural mapping exercise with a group of Tiwi Islander traditional owners.

O’Leary had wanted his mapping exercise to be “used in a way that would stop the pipeline”, she found. “It is conduct far-flung from proper scientific method, and falls short of an expert’s obligation to the court,” she said.

“My conclusions about Dr O’Leary’s lack of regard for the truth, lack of independence and lack of scientific rigor are sufficient to discount or dismiss all of his reports for all purposes.”

Documents released by the court in October this year outline a range of conversations between O’Leary, the EDO and some of the people involved in the anti-Santos campaign.

Emails show O’Leary sent the EDO his preliminary report in December 2022, saying “I hope it meets your expectations”.

“Feel free to comment or edit if you have the time,” he wrote.

Following the cultural mapping workshop, he also exchanged text messages with one of the leaders of the “Stop Barossa Gas” group about how best to present an Ice Age map of the region.

In a statement on Thursday, Santos said it had not sought costs from the Aboriginal and Tiwi Islander applicants in the proceedings.

[SMH article ends]

Questions

Who has been sacked?

Who will be sacked?

Who has been removed from a register of .egal practitioners?

Who is facing fraud charges?

Which registered charities and which non-profits will lose their privileged tax-free status?

NOW FOR AN UNDERSTANDING OF GREENTHINK

This is the LINK to an audio version of Ferdinand Ukqwitt’s signature poem (below). Please share everywhere the link plus the text of the poem. To assist VICTORY BY SATIRE, compose your own material (songs, cartoons, poems, billboards, operas, anything) lampooning the enemies of humanity.

The recording using Audacity is by current Bush Poetry Champion of Australia, Michael Darby. Contact is invited from a musician who would like to share the copyright by writing the music and performing. If you are an illustrator who would like to create a presentation for online or print, or if you have suggestions for more stanzas, sms 0402 558 947 or email mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS Ferdinand Ukqwitt, November 2024 We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet. Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer fifty thousand years before The invader Captain Cook came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth. Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov’d Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea; he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. 2.24 “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock No faded jeans, no waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just ignore a poet whose head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair. Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. . To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. If you need a victim who deserves to feel the lash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour. Children dry the dung for cooking and learn by candlelight Feeling proud that we are winning the noble carbon fight Reactionaries still are claiming that the world needs fossil fuels Abolish such technology! Sun and wind shall be our tools. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. 5.36 We despise the profiteers and opportunists from the Right Let them grovel all they want; we’ll crush them with our might Those who condone "Net Zero" have signed away their souls For justly retribution when the bell of vengeance tolls. We hate Candace Owens who must not get a visa With Monica Smit in Victoria, trying hard to please her Kiwis don’t want her either, send her back to the plantation Her dark divisive diatribes endanger every nation. 6.22 We hate to see tall Asians, there’s one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Climate change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. 8.40 We hate West Australians, they wear those wide-brimmed hats Their seas are full of great white sharks, their skies are full of bats. They cheer the West Coast Eagles and eat at Hungry Jack’s We’ll fix them by inflicting a rent resources tax. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. 9.57 We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For Dr Peter McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. 12.01 We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay. They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar. We hate all the coppers, that high-paid mob of mugs Flag us down, test our breath and search our cars for drugs. Cops treat peaceful protestors as lawbreakers and liars We’ll use them for arresting climate change deniers. We hate all the elderly; they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We shall also sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. 13.21 We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. 13.44 We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissenters may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. 14.43 We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members are entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate all the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide. You can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Message to Free Subscribers

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereignty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal (lignite) resource, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon its use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, with nuclear power at hand, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. Access in remote areas to low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the mostly empty interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricity for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

