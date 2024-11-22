For many years unelected authoritarian internationalists have assiduously white-anted Councils around Australia, plus WALGA and other bodies representing Councils. Many Councils, especially in the big cities, have notoriously promoted the global warming cult, the interests of Big Pharma, the malign intentions of WHO, and, in some cases, campaigns attacking Israel. Five inspirational Councillors in the Town of Port Hedland have shown the way back. Their example has been followed admirably by Cr Dr Julie Sladden with her Resolutions on the Agenda for the Tuesday 20 November 2024 Council Meeting, which were passed, amended, by a majority of Councillors. The substack has already reported the success of Cr Hayley Nicholls with her Resolutions on the Ceduna Town Council Agenda for the Wednesday 20 November 2024 Council Meeting.

EXTRACTS FROM COUNCIL UNCONFRIMED MINUTES

Cr Dr Julie Sladden, narrowly defeated as a Liberal State Election candidate inBass, was supported in Council by a gentleman in the great tradition of Hon Lance Barnard AO, Cr Geoff Lyons, who held the Bass Federal Electorate for the Labor Party from 2010 to 2013.

Cr Dr Julie Sladden told the Daily Mail (22 November):

'It really isn't about hanging your hat on a particular verdict but telling people that we are aware it is a concern and we are committed to transparency,' she said.

'I am very open to having my mind changed if someone can present me the information that is available. Open scientific discourse is what we need.

'There's been enough censorship, there's been enough name-calling.'

Dr Sladden said there were extraordinary scenes during the council debate of the motion.

'People were overflowing into the corridor,' she said. 'Between 100 and 150 people turned up to support the motion.

'There were at least two doctors, an ex-pastor from a church a couple of other allied care health workers and a number of vaccine injured people or people who had vaccine-injured family members who were all concerned about the shots.

'They simply told their stories.

'There was a palpable sense that this was the first opportunity that they had to tell their stories in a public setting with people listening

'They were from our municipality, they were known to the councillors. I was close to tears at a number of points. That was very, very powerful.'

Dr Sladden said the Covid Inquiry Response, authored by the three-expert panel set up by the Albanese government to investigate how Australia handled the pandemic, found public trust had been greatly eroded during the period.

'If we are going to build back public trust than there needs to be more advocacy happening,' Dr Sladden said.

'It is really important to remember who it is we serve, who elected us, we serve the people first and foremost.'

According to the Daily Mail of 15 October 2024:

On Monday 14 October, WA Premier Roger Cook insisted the Covid vaccines were not dangerous and said the council had 'gone completely off the rails'. 'The Town of Port Hedland should stick to its knitting,' the Premier said.

Here is how too many Australian and New Zealand Councils “stick to their knitting”:

Welcome to Oceania Secretariat of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, a global alliance of cities and local governments sharing goals for an action-oriented approach to climate change for the transition to low-emission and resilient societies. With over 10, 500 cities from 120 countries, representing nearly one billion people and nearly 15% of the total global population, the GCoM is the largest global network of local councils taking action on climate change.

Australian Councils

Australian Capital Territory Government, Bellingen Shire Council, Blacktown City, Council, Brighton Council, Byron Shire Council, Campbelltown City Council, City of Adelaide, City of Darebin’ City of Glen Eira’ City of Hobart, City of Joondalup, City of Manningham, City of Mandurah, City of Maribyrnong, City of Melbourne. City of Melville, City of Newcastle, City of Perth, City of Port Phillip, City of Sydney, City of Unley, City of West Torrens, City of Yarra, Melton City Council, Merri-bek City Council, Mornington Peninsula Shire, Mount Barker District Council, Penrith City Council, Sutherland Shire Council, Tweed Shire Council, Wollongong City Council, Wyndham City Council,

New Zealand Councils

Auckland Council, Christchurch City Council, Dunedin City Council, New Plymouth District Council, Rotorua Lakes Council, Wellington City Council,

Pacific Island Councils

Honiara City Council, Solomon Is, Lenakel Town Vanuatu, Nadi Town Council, Fiji, Port Moresby National Capital District, Port Vila Municipality Council Vanuatu

Merri-bek Council has a Mayor who represents the Australian Greens. From the Council Website :

As a Council we declared a climate emergency in Merri-bek on 12 September 2018. We have committed to urgent action to respond to this emergency.

We support the demand for urgent action on this issue by all levels of government. We invite everyone to get involved and do their part.

It is Council’s adopted goal for Merri-bek to achieve 75% emissions reduction by 2030 (against 2011/12 baseline), net zero by 2035 and drawdown (‘negative emissions’) by 2040.

To avoid permanent climate collapse we have to reduce our global carbon emissions to net zero as soon as possible. We must do this soon, as science tells us we have a closing window in which we can act. NASA modelling shows us we are on track for an increase in temperature of 2.5 to 4.5°C, which you can read more about on NASA's Global Climate Change website.

Merri-bek has its part to play in stopping the increase in temperature and to limit the temperature increase to less than 1.5°C. If we do this we can limit the damaging impacts on our health, food security and way of life.

Heading to 100% emissions reduction

Council will continue to reduce carbon emissions by:

Converting our vehicle fleet to electric vehicles, focussing on light fleet but including heavier vehicles where appropriate.

Expanding out public EV charging network, and trialling on-street charging with our local utilities.

Exploring how to implement a hydrogen refuelling station and using hydrogen to power our heavy vehicles.

Progressively transitioning our remaining street lights to LED.

Converting our buildings and aquatic centres from gas to heat pumps running off zero-carbon electricity.

Continuing to improve the energy efficiency of all facilities.

Installing solar photovoltaic where feasible, both on Council-occupied buildings and leased properties, through the Solar on Leased program.

Engaging with our suppliers to reduce their emissions and prioritise low-carbon products, particularly for infrastructure works.

Who can claim that a Council is “sticking to its knitting” by running EV charging stations and squandering resources on the Andrew Forrest hydrogen scam?

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereignty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal (lignite) resource, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon its use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, with nuclear power at hand, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. Access in remote areas to low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the mostly empty interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricity for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Victims of vaccine harm and bereaved loved ones of deceased victims, and others harmed by authoritarian governmental overreach, all receive permanent free subscriptions to Michael Darby in Australia.

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

