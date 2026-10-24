Extract from Alex Cracknell of Over Sixty

Decorated former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith VC has helped celebrate the opening of another housing complex for homeless Australian veterans, as mining billionaire Gina Rinehart continues her ambitious $200 million mission to put a roof over the heads of former servicemen and women doing it tough.

The Victoria Cross recipient was among the prominent guests at the opening of the Len Waters Apartments in Brisbane on Sunday, October 18, marking another milestone in an initiative designed to tackle veteran homelessness across Australia.

The new accommodation is named in honour of Len Waters, Australia’s first Indigenous military aviator, who served in the Royal Australian Air Force during World War II.

Roberts-Smith, one of Australia’s most decorated former soldiers, played a prominent role in the ceremony, with Rinehart inviting guests to applaud him as she began her address.

“Thank you Ben,” she said. “Please join me in applause for our brave patriotic Victoria Cross winner, Ben Roberts-Smith VC.”

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson was also among the prominent guests at the ceremony, where she was welcomed by Rinehart and invited to address the gathering.

The event followed the opening of another Brisbane complex named after fellow Victoria Cross recipient Daniel Keighran, with both projects forming part of Rinehart’s growing commitment to provide safe accommodation for veterans experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

The scale of the problem is considerable, with research estimating that thousands of Australian veterans experience homelessness each year.

Rinehart has pledged $200 million towards addressing the crisis, arguing that Australians who have served their country should never find themselves without somewhere safe to sleep.

Speaking at the latest opening, she criticised what she sees as a lack of practical government support for veterans struggling to rebuild their lives after military service.

She questioned why unused Defence accommodation could not be made available to former servicemen and women, while also raising concerns about pension rules that can discourage veterans from returning to work.

For Rinehart, the issue is deeply personal.

She recalled how her father, Lang Hancock, provided a rent-free home for her uncle after his lengthy military career, allowing him to enjoy stability, family life and meaningful work.

It was an example, she suggested, of the difference a secure home and ongoing purpose can make to someone adjusting to life after military service.

The new Len Waters Apartments will provide accommodation for veterans in need, while also paying tribute to a pioneering Australian whose wartime service helped break barriers.

Waters flew combat missions during World War II, and his daughters were among the guests welcomed to the ceremony.

The initiative has also attracted support from Roberts-Smith, who has previously praised Rinehart’s willingness to address the housing crisis facing former defence personnel.

At the opening of the Daniel Keighran VC Apartments earlier this month, Roberts-Smith described it as a “sad indictment” on government that a private citizen had been left to help fill the gap in veteran housing.

Daughter of Len Waters Di Russell

with Ben Roberts Smith VC and Daniel Keighran VC

For the speech by Gina Rinehart AO at the opening of LenWaters Apartments, plus more photos, THIS IS THE LINK or Click on a photo

***

REMOVING LABOR FROM OFFICE

To save Australia from the poverty, misery and loss of sovereignty which continuing Labor rule will inflict, the Australian people have made very clear that they want Pauline Hanson’s One Nation to form a Government or lead a Coalition Government or be strongly represented in a Coalition Government led by the Liberals. The problem we face is that Labor undeservedly won in 2022 and undeservedly won again in 2025. The challenge is to understand what went wrong and ensure that the necessary changes are made.

Severe damage was done to the anti-Labor cause in the 21 May 2022 Federal Election by dangerous and counter-productive slogans, especially Put Majors Last (PML). An immense amount of time, energy and other people’s money was squandered by individuals with minimal campaign experience and an obsessive insistence on impeding seasoned campaigners. Leading the self-serving PML fanatics were Dr Phil Greer PhD, Liz Blake and Jeffrey Grimshaw. A prominent victim of the PML pushers was courageous Victorian liberty advocate Monica Smit. There was not one contest in the entire 2022 election where PML brought any benefit to an anti-Labor candidate. The harsh result was dismally small vote totals which far underestimated the personal qualities of anti-Labor candidates representing the Emerging Political Forces (EPFs) including PHON.

In the 2022 Federal Campaign, Matthew Sheahan and Advance attracted attention with a billboard displaying images of Australian swimming stars without permission, and for parking a mobile billboard outside the home of WA Premier McGowan. However despicable a politician may be, such action is inappropriate at least. Without having formalised his Put Labor Last (PLL) theme, Matthew Sheahan demonstrated that people on the Advance mailing list were there to bring in his cashflow without being invited to perform any election-winning activity.

The Put Majors Last slogan was brilliantly initiated by covert supporters of the Labor Party and endorsed by former Labor leader Mark Latham, who later reportedly claimed he had won the 25 March 2023 NSW State Election for Labor Premier Chris Minns. The slogan was propounded and promoted in 2022 by individuals who described themselves as opponents of the Labor Party. Solid support by Emerging Political Forces (EPFs) for the proposition Greens Last, Labor Second Last and Liberals ahead of Labor would have beaten Labor in 2022.

PREFERENCING TO WIN

In the NSW State Election on 25 May 2023 John Ruddick successfully won a Legislative Council seat for the Liberal Democrats (LDP). A significant factor in his victory is that John took good advice in designing and distributing exemplary How to Vote cards. With one exception, the LDP’s How-to-Vote (HTV) disregarded the fact that NSW has Optional Preferential Voting (OPV) in both Houses, and recommended a full ticket, ethically numbered, for the Lower House. If used by a voter, OPV is de facto First Past the Post voting as in UK and USA.

For the Upper House the LDP included the Liberal Party in its five preference recommendations. So Liberal voters were comfortable about preferencing John Ruddick and he was able to win his seat on Liberal preferences despite having earned only .72 of a quota.

The exception to LDP preferencing policy was in Hornsby, where the LDP put in a major effort aimed at replacing unpopular left-wing Liberal Matt Kean with LDP candidate Jeffrey Grimshaw. The LDP brought in supporters from around Sydney to ensure that the Hornsby pre-poll was well staffed, and every polling booth in Hornsby was impressively managed for the LDP on polling day.

John Ruddick spent the whole of election day 25 May 2023 in the Hornsby electorate, as witnessed by me. The HTV of LDP candidate Jeffrey Grimshaw (above) described him as the inventor of the Put Majors Last campaign. The Grimshaw HTV failed to differentiate between Liberal, Labor and Greens. Other less-well-resourced LDP candidates earned more than 6%, but Grimshaw received only 3.9%. This pathetic result was no help at all to One Nation candidate Steve Busch, numbered [4] on the Grimshaw HTV.

Hon John Ruddick MLC has been politically active on diverse issues. He has spoken in Parliament against Net Zero and supported a march against Israeli actions in Gaza. He faces the difficulty of the name change from LDP to Libertarian Party. In Queensland the Libertarian leadership has pointedly rejected ABR and if the same mood prevails in NSW John Ruddick will still be the sole Libertarian in the NSW Parliament after the May 2027 election.

The Grimshaw failure in Hornsby emphasises that voters simply do not trust a candidate who refuses to differentiate between Liberal Labor and Greens, and are automatically suspicious of Uniparty assertions by Clive Palmer and others that Greens Labor and Liberal are all the same. Voter reaction is even stronger against any HTV recommending preferences to Greens ahead of Labor.

MORE ABOUT PREFERENCING TO WIN

To read more about Preferencing to Win, this is the link:

Victory for One Nation in NSW

For a stunning result in NSW in 2027 and to position One Nation for amazing outcomes in the 2028 Queensland and Federal Elections, the favoured strategy follows.

NSW Election Day is Saturday 27 March 2027, sixteen weeks after Saturday 5 December 2026. Open a One Nation Campaign Office for each NSW State Electorate on Saturday 5 December 2026, and follow the Majority Team Builder Recruitment System fully described at htts://www.michaeldarby.net/Prefer.pdf.

After ten weeks, on Saturday 13 Febrary 2027, six weeks before Polling Day there will be 1,000 keen One Nation supporters in each electorate, all capable of winning one vote per week each. That is 6,000 extra votes in each electorate which might otherwise be difficult or expensive to win.

As far as is known, no Australian political party has ever mustered 1,000 team members six weeks before an election. One Nation has the leadership, the talent and the motivation, plus the unique public appeal of Sen Pauline Hanson to achieve this historic feat simultaneously in 93 electorates.

Where geography permits, it is a good idea to open a shared One Nation Campaign Office on or near the border of two electorates, or where appropriate near the conjunction of three electorates. Additional offices can be opened later. Large electorates may need multiple offices.

A friendly real estate agent will very likely be able to find premises for low rental or even for free, for example a house which is about to become vacant before being demolished, an office or shop sitting empty hopinng for a tenant, the double garage of a new home perhaps awaiting landscaping before occupation, or an industrial or farm shed where hiring portable toilets may be necessry. Or a One Nation Support Group might bring forwad suitable premises.

The most desirable office is a stand-alone building on a large block easily seen from a busy road. Outdoor events are then highly visible and a big sign “ALL WELCOME” can work wonders.

Where a candidate has not been chosen, go ahead with the opening on 5 December. Choose a presentable local supporter and say: “You are the interim candidate and we will review the situation after Christmas.” Potential candidates will come forward, and your choice of interim candidate may prove ideal.

To the office opening invite all local Councillors, local Ministers of Religion, and representatves of sporting clubs, service clubs, fire, ambulance and all known candidates for the electorate. Candidates who turn up are graciously acknowleged.

Decide on the office location by 21 November 2026. The electorate’s Online Communities Manager joins every online community group and there could be a dozen or more. Invite local community groups who do not have their own premises to make use of the office for their Christmas gathering. The optimal schedule will be nearly three weeks of Christmas gatherings, two per day. And on Boxing Day one big screen will show the Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race and the other big screen will show the cricket.

The Majority Election timetable will show when each campaign office bearer should be appointed. Never make an appointment earlier than necessary, because the talent pool is growing rapidly

Invite all the local media to the opening, The Electorate’s Media Manager is very hospitable to the media who will understand that for media visitors there is always a well-stocked fridge.

Offer use of the office to every candidate who agrees to produce a HTV which recommends Greens last, Labor second last, Liberal ahead of Labor, identify the political allegiance of every candidate and number every box. Such candidates are part of a Collaboration based on mutual respect and shared values.

Some of those candidates may be grateful for the use of One Nation equipment to prepare their material. It is good for One Nation if such candidates display their posters on the One Nation building. Some of the other candidates using the premises may be willing to contribute to the cost of the office, for example by paying the power bill.

Every office will represent an opportunity and incentive for supporters to overwhelm the bots on social media.

For candidates working in a collaborative fashion there can be many benefits. As an illustration, if there are five collaborating candidates and twenty-five polling booths in an electorate, each campaign can contribute a truck and a team to set up five booths for all five candidates,

It is neither necessary nor desirable to make any preference deal. By being helpful and respectful to every candidate who commits to the preferencing policy, One Nation will generally rise to the top in distribution of preferences, subject to compelling local issues or personalities.

There will be important local issues on which on which One Nation and some other candidates agree. The One Nation Campaign Office is the natural choice of venue for a shared Press Conference. The One Nation Candidate may decide to chair the event thereby allowing one or more of the collaborating candidates to enjoy a sense of achievement.

All this activity will earn the respect of potential large donors. One Nation can legitimately ask major donors for a commitment to replace future electoral funding opportunities, so that One Nation can take into the election the massively appealing policy of abolishing Electoral Funding.

The NSW Liberal leadership have always disliked recruitng because they fear it will dilute their influence and make it necessary to share some of the perquisites they receive. Around the fourth or fifth week after the One Nation office opens the Liberals will wake up and try to follow suit. They will be seen as late arrivals in the campaign.

Around a month before polling day One Nation will be shining in the polls enough to prompt Nigel Farage to lead a troupe of anti-socialist leaders to see for themselves at close range, leading to very favourable media attention at just the right time.

A lifelong wise observer of Australian politics describes Albanese (AEFPM) as having “no concept of truth or fact”. We are all aware of the danger of AEFPM banning parties he does not like from nominating candidates. The pre-campaign activities described above can generate an expectation of public outrage sufficient to convince AEFPM that such a ban would destroy him and his Labor Party through the ballot box.

In the alternative, if a ban is announced the activities described above will empower the election as independents of all the candidates whom AEFPM wants to keep out of the Parliament. The elected team arrives at the opening of Parliament possibly with fifty or more seats in hand ready to form a One-Nation-led Government. With a lesser number of seats, say forty, a Coalition may be formed with emerging parties and independents who collaborated with One Nation in the Campaign. In the worst case, One Nation leaders will negotiate a Coalition led by Liberals based on appropriate policy guarantees. The strategy described above does not foresee One Nation being excluded from government.

Whatever the polls may indicate, however many voters intend to support One Nation or the Liberals or any other anti-Labor political entity, getting rid of AEFPM and Labor around May 2028 presents a bigger challenge than ever before. The reason is Labor’s Victory Toolbox.

Labor and its allies persecute perceived opponents

This example is from the 9 March 2026 Michael Darby in Australia Substack. The link includes an impressive list of Dr Rinehart’s awards from the Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd website plus biographical information well worth reading so please use it. THIS IS THE LINK.

Appalling attack planned by Greens upon our most admirable Australian

[Quoting Darby] “The Greens will use the WA Parliament in a vicious attack upon Australia’s exemplary philanthropist, our largest personal generator of taxes and royalties, and source of prosperous security for thousands.” [end quote]

Hon Sophie McNeil’sMotion called on the Cook Government to “cease any state government promotional sponsorships and/or partnerships with companies and/or entities fully or partly owned by Gina Rinehart.”

This attempt at intimidation failed. Nothing intimidates Dr Rinehart who has a track record of courageously facing massive setbacks and triumphing, Moreover, the public reaction to this attack, and subsequent attacks by Labor’s tool the ABC, has been overwhelmingly supportive of Dr Rinehart who is admired for her philanthropy, her energy, her honesty and her humility.

Public attacks on Gina Rinehart AO have severely backfired for Labor in terms of public response, especially multiple attempts to discredit friendly relationships with many political leaders including Australia’s Senator Pauline Hanson. The Australian people honour Gina Rinehart and respect Pauline Hanson for displaying similar qualities of hard work, skilful enterprise, bravery in adversity, concern for War Veterans and compassion for poor and marginalised Australians in remote communities. “Of course they have the right to be friends” sums up the attitude of Australians. Subsequent disgusting behaviour by the ABC increased public support for Mrs Rinehart.

Although public opinion has forced the ABC and the Government to issue belated apologies, the willingness of Labor to persecute its perceived opponents has been firmly established as a dangerous component of Labor’s victory toolbox. Anyone speaking out against Labor knows there is a risk involved.

AEFPM Albanese even circulated to the media a dirt file on Helen Haines who has since survived a horrible attack and has tragically lost both legs. She had queried his part in the Marrickville Golf Club scandal. (Credlin, below).

Links to two Channel 9 reports:

LINK#1 9News LINK#2 The Nightly

MORE ABOUT LABOR’S VICTORY TOOLBOX

For the continuing story on Labor’s Victory Toolbox use this link: https://michaeldarby.net/Toolbox.pdf

Dragging fifty-plus tonnes of battery up a haul road is crazy.

Only two actions could be crazier, a battery-impaired fire engine and a battery-impaired fighting vehicle. Yes, Australian fanatics have done both.

An all-electric mine powered by an SMR makes sense. If electric conveyors are not up to the task, there is nothing wrong with an electric haul truck collecting its energy from a pantograph on the uphill climb, with a small battery handling the backing and filling for loading and unloading. The small battery is easily recharged for free on the downhill run.

Growing Support for Nuclear Power

Quadrant Online

Tony Grey AM 21 August 2020

Australia is a treasure trove, a vast Aladdin’s cave of energy resources, virtually unique in the world. We have huge deposits of petroleum and coal and the world’s largest uranium resources. With production of about 7000 tonnes last year, Australia ranks third among uranium producers, behind Kazakhstan and Canada.

For the complete article by Tony Grey AM, plus contributions on nuclear energy by Ken Braun and Hon Barnaby Joyce MP, THIS IS THE LINK:

Link to this Substack of Sunday 25 October 2026 for sending to your friends now:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/two-australian-heroes-gina-rinehart?

More Substacks, most recent first:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f80b81b3-0889-462b-9d97-d91068253157

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/b75fb140-41d7-4928-acb7-6d94d0e840ca

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/4201c7cc-fb90-4bd9-b3d6-c73c996041ef

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/95bb1283-2b73-475d-b74a-896286b10ea6

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/20afee78-937b-4c91-b00c-9d55e1bdda26

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/a7b417ed-ccd7-42ba-9156-4dbcf9821d37

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/ac15a5ca-198d-47ce-a8bf-0f343f7fc426

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f134f65d-ccdf-4dc2-85f7-f087771b1aca

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Developments in Canada could bring rapid change in Australian attitudes and lead to a Royal Commission

The Secret Harbour electoral triumph for One Nation required inspirational leadership, enthusiastic recruitment, amazing teamwork and a great deal of personal commitment by willing volunteers. One Nation had all of those things.

Hastie blames Zempilas, charitably described as a lightweight. Hastie will be trashed by Canning voters in 2028, and should apply now for one of those jobs which is always available to an uncritical supporter of the establishment line.

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Ian Brighthope 24 Oct 2026

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Aug 16, 2026

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Inspired by the October 2026 edition of Masters of Health

Warrior Mum

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Friday 23 October 2026

I am suing my employer, Adelaide University

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Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims. Putin tries to inflict on Kyiv civilians terror and destruction akin to the suffering presently endured by earthquake victims in Venezuela.

Слава Україні!

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