Media Release 30 July 2026

Gina Rinehart AO rewards Aussie athletes with $1,272,500 in bonuses

Australia’s medal-winning swimmers and Para swimmers will share in $1,272,500 in bonuses courtesy of the swimmers’ patron, Gina Rinehart, and Hancock Prospecting after an outstanding medal haul at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

As of today (morning of 30 July AEST), of the 47 golds won so far, the swim team earned 37 medals, of the 21 silvers won so far, the swim team earnt 16 medals, and of the 35 bronze medals won so far, the swim team earnt 23 medals. Of the total medals of 103 so far, the swim team achieved 75 of these medals.

These medal-winning rewards are available across the sports Mrs Rinehart is patron of: swimming, artistic swimming and rowing. As artistic swimming and rowing are not included in the Commonwealth Games program, only swimming and Para swimming medal bonuses apply in Glasgow.

Athletes who received multiple medals will be rewarded for each and every medal earned. Payments will be made directly into athletes’ accounts within two weeks of the Games ending, pending confirmation of updated banking details.

The initiative continues Mrs Rinehart’s longstanding private support of Olympic athletes, including annual direct funding (which is additional to medal bonuses), scholarships, and career transition assistance. It is such support spanning many years, that has helped to allow the swimmers to dedicate time to training and achieve the international status they have achieved. This achievement does not come overnight, it takes many years.

Medal-winning swimmers and Para swimmers will receive the following cash rewards under Mrs Rinehart’s swimming bonus schedule:

Note on relays: lineups can change between heats and the final. Swimmers who compete in the final of a medalling relay receive the full per-person rate above. Swimmers who compete only in the heats of a medalling relay (and not the final) receive half that per-person rate. The above figures include this.

Note: for the men’s swimming gold that was a draw, both swimmers are being paid the full gold bonus.

Mrs Rinehart’s announcement of the cash bonuses in the lead-up to the Games was a critical factor for many of Australia’s top swimmers in electing to head to Glasgow.

Mrs Rinehart and Hancock Prospecting have supported swimming for more than three decades in West Australia, close to two decades in Queensland, and for more than a decade nationally.

While sporting organisations have seen many changing presidents on salaries and expenses, Mrs Rinehart as Patron has been a constant, and unlike the Presidents, has not received any expenses for attending the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and other international or across Australian events. She has directed her support to the athletes themselves, ensuring they experience the benefits and can hence focus on training, competing and representing Australia at their best.

Mrs Rinehart and Hancock Prospecting are also among the largest private supporters of Australian Olympic sports. Mrs Rinehart was awarded an Order of Merit by the Australian Olympic Committee, rare to achieve for those who are not Olympians.

Quoting Mrs Gina Rinehart AO:

“Warmest congratulations to all our swimmers and athletes who competed in Glasgow and did Australia proud! A spectacular effort!

“Few people, outside of the swimming families, truly understand the years of hard work, discipline and sacrifice required to compete at this international level. Yet again, our Aussie swimmers, punched well above our population size.

“Our swimmers have come so far since the London Olympics, where just one swimming gold medal was won, to now standing as the second-best swimming nation in the world.

“This success also reflects the years of sacrifice from parents, coaches and volunteers behind the scenes who help the swimmers make these fantastic results possible.

“I’m pleased to be able once again to provide financial rewards to our medal winners in the sports where I’m Patron. It’s a way of saying thank you and showing appreciation for their dedication and achievements, the pride they make Australians feel, right across our country, and for being the inspiring young ambassadors that they truly are.”

Quoting Dawn Fraser AC MBE:

“They’ve all done very, very well with the many years of support from Gina Rinehart. I wish my dear friend Gina had been around when I was swimming!”

Quoting Olympic gold medallist and former swimmer Cate Campbell OAM:

“When people ask why Australian swimmers are performing so strongly, I think back to the London Olympics, where I was part of the relay team that won Australia’s only gold swimming medal. At a time when Australian swimming was struggling and support for the team was unfashionable, Mrs Rinehart stepped in. Her continued support helped save the team and rebuild the sport, and has played a critical role in the successes that our swimmers have achieved since.”

Quoting Swimming Queensland Director Jeff Winnington:

“Mrs Rinehart is a dedicated Patron of swimming, and her support has made an enormous difference to Australian swimming. As a father, I have seen firsthand how that backing has helped my son (Elijah) focus on his training, compete at his best and represent his country without the financial pressures many athletes face. Without Mrs Rinehart’s contribution, there is no doubt Australia would not have achieved the same success on the medal table not only in Glasgow, but from other international Games as well.”

Click or Ctrl+Click on the Swimming Queensland Logo to see the full Swimming Queensland Report.

More happy photographs from Glasgow

More tributes from sporting stars

Four-time Commonwealth medallist track and field golden girl Jane Flemming

Quoted by Peter Jenkins of The Daily Telegraph on 24.07.2026

“Forever and a day, Olympic and Commonwealth Games athletes have hardly earnt a cent. They end their careers usually in debt, with no assets, and a lot of the time with no education. If somebody philanthropically wants to support them, I don’t see how it’s any different to having a parent support them through their career.

Swimming Star Kyle Chalmers

(from the Channel 9 report)

Freestyle king Kyle Chalmers has welcomed potential windfalls for Australia’s Commonwealth Games swimmers after Gina Rinehart offered up cash bonuses for medals and world records.

Asked whether Rinehart’s financial backing was a positive thing, swimming star Kyle Chalmers said: “I mean, absolutely.”

“I’m not going to say that it’s not a good thing. I’m super grateful to have the support of CGA to get us here, but to be able to have some medal incentive, it gives us a lot more purpose and reason.

Conclusion:

All of the feedback received by this substack confirms that Australia applauds our amazing swimmers and enthusiastically endorses the constructive generosity of their benefactor, Gina Rinehart AO.

Check out the incomes earned by participants in some other sports:

AFL is not an international sport and does not pretend to attract tourists and investors to Australia. Yet nobody begrudges the fact that one AFL player is on a $2 million per year contract and eight others are on $1.3m per year or better.

The NRL has earned an international reputation and has eight players on $1m per year or better.

Every member of the Spanish soccer team which won the 2026 World Cup received €755,000 and they were already on €400,000 each for reaching the final.

Baseballer Juan Soto is earning US$51m per year on a 15-year contract with the New York Mets and Shoei Ohtani is on a ten-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers at US$70m per year. Two American football players are on US$64m and US$60m per year respectively.

Ice hockey players earn up to US$13m from the NHL and Mitchell Starc’s seasonal contract playing criket in India is reportedly US$3m.

Real Australians understand the gigantic family investment in developing a world class swimmer whose rewards are tiny by comparison, and wholeheartedly applaud Gina Rinehart AO.

Our Disgusting ABC

Oscar Godsell, Political Reporter

July 29, 2026 - 1:55PM

ABC buckles to mounting pressure, refers Gina Rinehart murder segment to Ombudsman

Communications Minister Anika Wells finally conceded the programming was unacceptable after dodging questions for almost a week.

“My personal view is it’s unacceptable. Like any Australian, there’s stuff I see on TV that I don’t agree with,” Ms Wells said on Wednesday.

“As the Minister for Communications, I respect the editorial independence of the ABC, but I understand they have now referred it to the Ombudsman.”

It comes after ABC initially released a statement defending the segment as “editorially justifiable”.

But just days later, News24 sources understand the ABC caved to pressure recently and referred the segment to the Ombudsman, following a growing backlash over the decision to broadcast calls for violence.

The ABC Ombudsman is an internal office which reports directly to the ABC board.

14:22 / 19:26

Michael Darby comments:

There is one element of the ABC which would have a legitimate claim to public funding.

ABC Rural reporters provide genuine assistance to primary producers and rural residents. Unfortunately, many participants compomise the integrity of their otherwise worthy rural news institution by giving the impression that their careers depend upon attributing every adverse event to climate change. As for the remainder of the ABC, Australia can manage very well without it. One broadcasting haven for anti-Australia propaganda, SBS, is more than enough.

Here is a pleasant contrast with the ABC.

The 7.30 Report on Channel 9, hosted by Ally Langdon, in every program focuses upon righting wrongs, defending victims of fraud, upholding care, compassion and compensation for victims of harmful substances (paraquat in particular), warning of the dangers of indemnifying the chemical industry, protecting those who suffer from governmental overreach and exposing corruption in all its forms. In harmony with the Ally Langdon viewpoint, the news of 30 July 2026 is that French scientists conducted a study of the meconia (meconium = first stool passed after birth) of 1,000 babies. 85% showed evidence of at least one pesticide, proving that poisons pass from mother to unborn child. French scientists attribute birth defects and infantile cancers to pesticides, and the report explained that most of the flowers sold in France are grown abroad with pesticides which are banned in France.

Legacy Media’s Obsession

The non-scandal rowing story

As an example of pejorative terminology, my reollection is that Channel 10’s reporter declared on 30 July 2026: “It has been revealed that Australia’s richest person lobbied Queesland Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie to have Olympic Rowing conducted on the Fitzroy River near Rockhampton in 2032.”

Many will share the view that there was a deliberate attempt to imply some impropriety in a worthwhile and wholly appropriate suggestion which would have been the result of consultation between Gina Rinehart AO and the rowers who greatly appreciate the financial support of their sponsor. The “revelation” was the result of a Right to Information (RTI) request. This prompts a question. Is there a legacy media cabal which stalks Gina Rinehart AO with rolling RTI requests?

Senator Pauline Hanson

28 July 2026 - 09:26PM

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has urged Australia to adopt cheaper energy as it is required for the nation to be productive. For link to News 24 Video, click photo or text above.

Net Zero’s Impact. The astonishing facts

David Blackmon with Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley

To watch, learn and appreciate, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot

Bush Summit: No-tax zone for northern Australia to be a ‘beacon of prosperity’.

BUSH SUMMIT: No income tax, no payroll tax, no stamp duty – a sweeping special economic zone proposal aims to transform northern Australia’s struggling regions into a prosperity beacon.

GINA RINEHART AO

July 10, 2026 - 12:00AM

To view and enjoy the entire welcoming speech, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot above.

FRAUDSTER FORREST POLLUTING THE PILBARA

Renew Economy is a shameless online rag dedicated to maximsing subsidies lurks and perks for the plotters, profiteers and plunderers whose plans are utterly contemptuous of the welfare of individuals, wildlife, corporations and the environent.

Quoting Giles Parkinson of Renew Economy:

Tallest turbines and longest blades arrive in Australia for 300 km road trip to Pilbara wind site

The tallest wind turbines, complete with the longest blades yet seen in Australia, have arrived in Port Hedland and have started embarking on the 300 km road trip to their new home at Fortescue’s first wind farm in the Pilbara.

The turbines, sent to Australia by Chinese wind maker Envision Energy, will feature 89 metre long blades, twice as long as a Boeing 737, according to Fortescue.

The turbines will also be the tallest in the country, elevated to heights of 188 metres (rotor or hub height) and a blade tip height of 277 metres by a unique “self lifting” tower technology developed by Spain’s Nabrawind, now owned by Fortescue.

The self lifting technology allows for simpler and quicker tower erections, less concrete, and elevates the blades themselves where there is generally more wind.

Fortescue says the 51 turbine blades will be transported along the 300 km route from port to the site of the 132 megawatt (MW) Nullagine wind project in coming weeks. It should be a lot easier to negotiate than the hilly country on the east coast, although a lot of the travel will be on dirt roads.

Envision are also supplying the same 7.8 megawatt turbines – the most powerful to be deployed in Australia – to the Narrogin wind farm south of Perth, which began construction this week after project owner Neoen struck a long term offtake agreement with Synergy.

For Fortescue, the Nullagine wind project will be followed by a bigger wind project at the neighbouring Bonney Downs facility, along with 1.4 GW of solar that is currently being delivered elsewhere in the Pilbara.

Fortescue says it should complete its “green grid” by early 2028, and will then steadily replace its diesel-fuelled mining fleet with electric equipment.

That process is already starting, with excavators already deployed, and tests in the last couple of weeks of 150-tonne water trucks, along with electric graders, dozers and loaders. These will be followed by the replacement of some 300 giant haul trucks, each weighting around 240-tonnes. [End of quote]

Also from Renew Economy, aspiring to sanctions against funding disinformation, which is how Renew Economy characterises the posters displayed below.

Days after lodging new plans for a more than 500 megawatt wind farm in south-west New South Wales, Squadron Energy has dumped plans for another project it had proposed for construction in the state’s hotly contested New England renewable energy zone.

The Andrew Forrest-owned Squadron announced this week that it has decided not to continue development of the 426 megawatt (MW) Boorolong Wind Farm, following a review of the company’s development pipeline.

The Boorolong project was proposed for about 15km north-west of Armidale inside the New England renewable energy zone (REZ), alongside Origin Energy’s even bigger Northern Tablelands wind project to the west. [end of quote from Renew Economy]

Dragging fifty-plus tonnes of battery up a haul road is crazy.

Only two actions could be crazier, a battery-impaired fire engine and a battery-impaired fighting vehicle. Yes, Australian fanatics have done both.

An all electric mine powered by an SMR makes sense. If electric conveyors are not up to the task, there is nothing wrong with an electric haul truck collecting its energy from a pantograph on the uphill climb, with a small battery handling the backing and filling for loading and unlosding. The small battery is easily recharged for free on the downhill run.

Guilt-Ridden Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth Amendment 111 Times

US Senate inquiry frames Fauci as a national disgrace

Click or Ctrl+Click on the screenshot

Guilt-Ridden Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth Amendment 111 Times

US Senate inquiry frames Fauci as a national disgrace

Jul 30, 2026

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I wondered if Dr Anthony Fauci would show up today to face questions from US Senators. Well he arrived, heavily guarded, shoulders slumped, and in a perpetual scornful, frown. When he read his opening statement, he was visibly trembling. His impetulant attorney was escorted out of the room after Senator Rand Paul gave him plenty of opportunity to sit behind his witness and be quiet. On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, Capitol Police escorted David Schertler, the attorney for Dr. Anthony Fauci, out of the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing after a heated exchange with Chairman Senator Rand Paul.

Then for the next 111 questions Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions. The phrase "pleading the Fifth" specifically references the self-incrimination clause. In daily life, this right is most recognizable through Miranda warnings, which require police to tell suspects they have the "right to remain silent." Legally, an individual can refuse to answer questions from police, investigators, or congressional committees if their responses could potentially be used to convict them of a crime.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our Japanese friends as rescuers strive to minimise the casualties from a very serious earthquake, 7.1 on the Richter Scale. Taiwan firefighters are helping while the Australian Prime Minister repeats the platitudes mouthed about Venezuela’s earthquakes tragedy a month ago. The BBC reporter could not resist making gratuitous reference to the Fukushima “disaster” which caused zero radiation harm, and truly appeared disappointed to report that all nuclear reactors are functioning normally.

Japan Chooses Reliable Energy Over Climate Nonsense

By Vijay Jayaraj

Not long ago, Japan stood before the world pledging to become a paragon of decarbonization. Government papers were filled with talk of hydrogen corridors, offshore wind farms, and electric vehicle subsidies.

To satisfy international climate lobbies, Japan planned for years to phase out coal. Operations at coal-fired power plants were restricted to only 50% capacity. Political leaders spoke solemnly of a “moral duty” to achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2050, pledging a 60% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and a 73% cut by 2040, both measured from 2013 levels.

But as geopolitical reality intruded, this stance dissipated.

More Oil for Japan and its Neighbours

Japan is among the world’s top five oil importers, importing more than 94% of its crude oil from the Middle East. When transit through the Strait of Hormuz was interrupted, the impact was immediate.

Officials introduced subsidies to keep regular gasoline prices from climbing beyond tolerable levels. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi quickly ordered the release of 80 million barrels from oil stockpiles, equivalent to about 45 days of domestic demand. Releases began in mid-March from sites across the country. A fuel once portrayed as the enemy in net zero rhetoric now receives protection to prevent economic disruption.

Japan is preparing to formalize a new energy‑first posture in a revised strategy to be unveiled in August. Greater weight will be given to the security of fossil fuel supplies. Imports are already increasing from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Africa, and other parts of Asia. The prime minister anticipates avoiding altogether shipping through Hormuz.

For the first time, crude oil from the United States has arrived directly in Japan: Cosmo Oil recently brought into Tokyo Bay 910,000 barrels of U.S. crude. Japan Petroleum Exploration plans to quadruple its oil and gas output over the next decade—up to 180,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2035—backed by $7.3 billion in exploration and production spending, with over 50% of that money going towards U.S. assets.

Tokyo has also refused to abandon fossil fuel supplies that are politically awkward but strategically valuable. Despite being a U.S. ally, Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, Ryosei Akazawa, describes even Russian crude as “extremely important” to Japanese security.

There’s a reason why Tokyo is putting its money into procuring crude: Oil is built into everything. Japan’s vast petrochemical industry, anchored by giants such as Idemitsu Kosan, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, and Mitsui Chemicals, converts crude into synthetic fibers, fertilizers, resins, paints, and electronic components.

These products form the largely unseen foundation of modern manufacturing. Every smartphone, car dashboard, and solar panel relies on petrochemicals. Without them, Japan’s export engine would grind to a halt. Substances much demonized by net zero enthusiasts are used to make semiconductors, ship coatings, and electric-vehicle batteries.

Beyond its borders, Japan is supporting development of oil resources through the new Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience (POWERR) Asia framework. Tokyo has committed $10 billion to support crude procurement, bolster strategic reserves, and shore up logistics for import‑dependent countries across Southeast Asia.

Coal is Not Forgotten

Japan, like its neighbor South Korea, is reopening coal-fired power plants once condemned as relics of a dirtier era. Energy officials cited “extraordinary supply uncertainty” as justification for using the same fuel they had promised to eliminate.

Representatives from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) stated that increasing coal operations serves as an immediate solution to conserve natural gas. The agency noted that increasing uncertainty regarding the future availability of LNG forces the government to develop emergency response plans.

Prime Minister Takaichi said expanded coal usage, combined with restarted nuclear plants, would offset about 40% of the LNG imports Japan previously received through the Strait of Hormuz. By simply letting older coal plants operate without political handicaps, METI projects a massive savings of 500,000 tons of LNG over the fiscal year.

Japan’s thousands of factories, chemical plants, and data centers cannot pause for the cloudy or windless days that make solar and wind energy so unreliable, and dependency on imports leaves no margin for experimentation.

Taken together, the decisions supporting use of oil, gas, and coal exhibit an unwavering commitment to proven, reliable energy sources. Japan is refusing to sacrifice security for climate diplomacy.

The Japanese people have a legacy of resilience, engineering brilliance, and industrial mastery. Today, the country stands firm against climate dogma to secure its industrial future with the hydrocarbons that built its greatness in the first place.

Originally published at Townhall, July 11th, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO 2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India. He served as a research associate with the Changing Oceans Research Unit at University of British Columbia, Canada.

KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA

VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE TRAGEDY

The KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA campaign gains momentum.

Text from sources including AP, ABC, Government of the Bolivarian Republic.

Two severe earthquakes, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the northern state of La Guaira on June 24, and killed at least 3,811 people with 16,740 injured and 17,907 homeless, according to figures released by the National Assembly on 9 July. An unknown number are unaccounted for.

Vice President Rodríguez, who served as deputy to former President Nicolás Maduro held a news conference late on Thursday 2 July.

Relief organizations typically scramble to find survivors in the first three days after a natural disaster, as the passing of time exponentially diminishes hope for finding signs of life. But exhausted rescuers were still digging across the hard-hit communities of La Guaira on Friday 3 July, encouraged by Thursday’s dramatic rescue of a 43-year-old security guard from a collapsed mall basement after nearly eight days under the rubble.

The Vice President said: “We have not closed the search-and-rescue phase. We are still in that stage because, according to our overall assessment, there are still active sites where we believe there may be survivors, even if there is only one.”

She added that rescue crews deployed immediately with adequate equipment to disaster zones. “We did not wait one day, two days or three days. We activated immediately.”

She went on to say that 11 international field hospitals, along with health workers from 33 countries, had been deployed to quake-affected areas, adding that the government had approved the creation of a fund to receive donations for reconstruction.

The United Nations Development Program estimates that the quakes caused $6.7 billion in physical damage in Venezuela, or roughly 6% of the country’s gross domestic product. That does not cover other long-term recovery and reconstruction costs.

Under Venezuela’s constitution, temporary absences are to be filled by the vice president — which was Rodríguez’s former role — for up to 90 days, after which they can be extended by the national assembly for an additional 90 days.

On Friday 3 June, that 180-day interim period expired. There was no immediate comment from authorities on what, if anything, they would do in response to the expiration of VP Rodríguez’s mandate. The National Assembly can trigger a snap election if lawmakers declare the post permanently vacant.

Maximum international support is warranted.

“Minimal” would be a kind word to describe the Australian Government’s official response. For Australians and readers elsewhere who want to help, we are aware of avenues for donations. A crowd funding appeal is organised by USA-based emergency response organisation Strategic Response Partners, led by Steve Slepcevic. An appeal has been launched by the Melbourne arm of the Catholic humanitarian operation Caritas.

Acting President Rodriguez announced that an account has been opened at the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to receive international donations, saying: “The money that arrives at CAF will be for housing, with all the necessary auditing mechanisms, which is why it’s going to an international bank.”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in conjunction with CAF, has launched the Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund. This initiative aims to facilitate donations, both national and international, which will be essential to address the national emergency in the near future. The link is: venezuelanoestasola.com

Important links for donations to Venezuela

Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund: venezuelanoestasola.com

Caritas: https://www.caritas.org.au/venezuela

Strategic Response Partners: https://www.givesendgo.com/Venezuela/donate

World Food Program: https://donate.wfp.org/1244/donation/single?

IOM: https://donors.iom.int/page/venezuela-earthquake?

UNICEF: https://www.unicef.org.au/donate/venezuela-earthquakes-appeal?

Act for Peace: https://actforpeace.org.au/how-to-help-give/give-now/venezuela/

Baptist World Aid: https://baptistworldaid.org.au/appeals/disaster-action-fund/

Please become part of the world kindness response, and expect frequent updates on this substack.

Michael Darby in Australia comes to your inbox at the rate of twice a week. A$50 per year is around fifty cents a post. Fifty cents has the purchasing power had by a penny when I was five years of age. Readers of this substack can help boost readership by sharing to friends and posting to social media, especially Facebook, this link to this substack,

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f4c1a201-1a95-4f2d-95e7-9564df0d1156

Launch of Pilatus PC-12 Pro for RFDS

Speech by Gina Rinehart AO, delivered on her behalf by Garry Korte

Click or Ctrl+click on the screenshot below to hear the whole speech (published 18 June 2026), including Mrs Rinehart’s timely call for upgrading remote airstrips so that in all conditions the RFDS is capable of safely and swiftly alleviating the anxiety or agony of bush residents in urgent need.

https://www.hancockironore.com.au/rfds-rinehart-medical-plane-launch-event-speech-by-mrs-gina-rinehart

Gina Rinehart AO, thank you for seeing problems, then taking action!

Time for Truth on Uranium

Barnaby Joyce gives scathing two-word reaction as Anthony Albanese strikes deal to export uranium to India for nuclear energy

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has issued a scathing putdown to the Prime Minister after he reached a deal to export Australian uranium to India for nuclear energy use.

Charlotte McIntyre Digital Reporter writes:

Barnaby Joyce has labelled the Albanese government “total morons” after striking up a uranium export deal with India.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a deal on Thursday to export Australian uranium to India for use in the nuclear energy industry.

Speaking on Sky News Australia’s The Bolt Report, One Nation MP Mr Joyce said the agreement exposed a hypocrisy within the government.

Host Andrew Bost questioned: “Can you explain to me how this government here bans us from using that very same uranium for ourselves when it’s very happy to sell it to India as a weapon to fight global warming? Make that make sense.”

“Oh, I can, it’s very easy, they’re morons - that’s why, total morons,” Mr Joyce replied.

“I just don’t understand this sort of imbecilic approach to nuclear technology, which is abundantly used around every other section of the globe.”

Mr Joyce noted nuclear technology “could be a hundreds-of-billions-dollar industry for Australia”.

"It's insane. We do have a nuclear reactor, it's called Lucas Heights. It has been there since the 1950s, it is bang smack in the middle of Sydney and no one gives a toss about it.

"But somehow we've got caught in this tribal zeitgeist of the left where you can't say nuclear energy, believing that [it's] plutonium plants.

The One Nation MP said “everyone else is just looking at us and laughing at us”.

“We want to be imbecilic, we’ve deindustrialised Australia with intermittent power, we decide we don’t want nuclear but we do want windmills and solar panels.

“And now we’re going to shut down our national highway so we can get foreign-owned wind turbines up to go to foreign-owned intermittent power precincts to provide incredibly expensive power underwritten by the taxpayer through secret capacity investment schemes. We can do all that but we can’t have nuclear power.”

On Thursday 9 July 2026, Mr Modi and Mr Albanese announced the new deal during a press conference in Melbourne.

“Australia and India are close partners - and even closer friends,” the Australian Prime Minister said.

“Today we can confirm the signing of the Administrative Arrangement to Enable Uranium Exports to India for Peaceful Purposes under the 2015 Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

“The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India to help increase the share of non-fossil fuel power capacity, providing an additional market for the Australian resources sector.”

The new agreement ensures nuclear fuel is used solely for peaceful purposes, such as energy generation.

Warrior Mom

22 July 2026

America does not have a shortage of medical spending. We have a shortage of health.

In 2024, the United States spent approximately $5.3 trillion on healthcare, about $15,474 for every person in the country. Yet chronic illness continues to rise, millions of Americans struggle to access consistent primary care, and families are increasingly questioning whether our healthcare system is truly designed to keep people healthy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 90 percent of the nation’s annual healthcare expenditures are associated with people living with chronic and mental health conditions. Source

That should force us to ask an uncomfortable question: is our healthcare system built to prevent disease, or to manage people after they become sick?

This is not an attack on doctors, nurses, hospitals, or the dedicated professionals working within the system. Most healthcare providers enter medicine because they genuinely want to help people. The problem is larger than any individual provider. It is a system of reimbursement, incentives, medical education, insurance policy, time constraints, and institutional priorities that often makes it easier to pay for a prescription, procedure, or hospitalization than for the sustained work required to prevent disease.That should force us to ask an uncomfortable question: is our healthcare system built to prevent disease, or to manage people after they become sick?

This is not an attack on doctors, nurses, hospitals, or the dedicated professionals working within the system. Most healthcare providers enter medicine because they genuinely want to help people. The problem is larger than any individual provider. It is a system of reimbursement, incentives, medical education, insurance policy, time constraints, and institutional priorities that often makes it easier to pay for a prescription, procedure, or hospitalization than for the sustained work required to prevent disease.

We Spend More But Are We Healthier?

The United States spends more on healthcare than any other nation, both per person and as a share of its economy. Hospital spending reached $1.6 trillion in 2024. Physician and clinical services accounted for more than $1.1 trillion, while retail prescription drug spending reached approximately $467 billion. Source

These services are often necessary and lifesaving. We need hospitals, medications, surgeries, specialists, and emergency care. But spending more money treating illness does not necessarily mean we are creating better health.

In 2023, approximately 194 million American adults reported having at least one chronic health condition. More than half reported living with two or more. Chronic illness is not limited to older Americans; the prevalence among young adults rose significantly between 2013 and 2023. Source

We are becoming better at managing disease once it appears but we are not doing enough to ask why so many people are becoming sick in the first place.

The System Responds After the Fire Starts

Imagine a house repeatedly catching fire. Each time, firefighters arrive with better equipment and new technology that helps contain the damage. All of that is valuable. But eventually, someone must ask why the house keeps catching fire. Is the wiring defective? Is there a gas leak? Is a preventable hazard being ignored?

Our healthcare system often works the same way. It responds once blood sugar is elevated, blood pressure is uncontrolled, autoimmune symptoms have progressed, or heart disease has advanced. The patient then receives medications, referrals, imaging, and ongoing monitoring. What’s often missing is the time, support, and reimbursement needed to address what contributed to the illness long before it became a diagnosis, factors like:

Poor nutrition and limited access to nutritious food

Sedentary lifestyles and chronic stress

Inadequate sleep

Environmental and occupational exposures

Social isolation and substance use

Metabolic dysfunction

Lack of consistent primary care and delayed diagnosis

Poverty, unstable housing, and genetic vulnerability

Not every disease can be prevented. Genetics, infections, aging, and injuries all matter, and prevention should never become a way to blame patients for becoming ill. But we cannot ignore that many chronic conditions can be prevented, delayed, or better managed when people receive meaningful support before a crisis develops.Not every disease can be prevented. Genetics, infections, aging, and injuries all matter, and prevention should never become a way to blame patients for becoming ill. But we cannot ignore that many chronic conditions can be prevented, delayed, or better managed when people receive meaningful support before a crisis develops.

Why Prevention Struggles to Compete

The imbalance begins with how healthcare is financed. Under traditional fee-for-service payment, providers are generally paid for appointments, tests, procedures, and treatments. The more services delivered, the more revenue the system generates.

Preventing a hospitalization, reducing a patient’s exposure to harmful substances, or spending an hour discussing nutrition and lifestyle rarely generates comparable reimbursement. A physician may know a patient needs real support with diet, stress, sleep, or environmental health, but a short appointment may leave time only to review symptoms, order tests, renew prescriptions, and move to the next patient. This is not necessarily because the doctor doesn’t care. The system often doesn’t give the doctor enough time.Preventing a hospitalization, reducing a patient’s exposure to harmful substances, or spending an hour discussing nutrition and lifestyle rarely generates comparable reimbursement. A physician may know a patient needs real support with diet, stress, sleep, or environmental health, but a short appointment may leave time only to review symptoms, order tests, renew prescriptions, and move to the next patient. This is not necessarily because the doctor doesn’t care. The system often doesn’t give the doctor enough time.

Primary Care Is the Foundation and We Underinvest In It

Primary care is where prevention should begin. A strong primary-care relationship creates opportunities to catch risks early, monitor changes over time, coordinate specialists, and help patients make informed decisions before conditions become emergencies.

Yet the United States dedicates a small share of its healthcare spending to primary care. The Commonwealth Fund found the U.S. spent approximately 4.7% of total healthcare expenditures on primary care in 2021, compared with an average of roughly 14% among other high-income countries. Source

At the same time, HRSA’s National Center for Health Workforce Analysis projects a national shortage of more than 70,000 primary-care physicians by 2038. We cannot claim to prioritize prevention while weakening the part of medicine most responsible for providing it. Source

Insurance Often Covers the Consequence, Not the Cause

Many patients encounter a frustrating contradiction. Insurance may cover medications for diabetes but offer limited access to intensive nutrition counseling. It may pay for surgery after years of disease progression but provide little support for the interventions that could have reduced the risk of reaching that point. It may reimburse a screening but not the ongoing coaching needed to act on the results, or a medical appointment but not the transportation, childcare, or work-schedule barriers that keep a patient from following the treatment plan.

True prevention requires more than telling people to eat better, move more, and sleep well. People need access, education, time, affordable options, and practical support.

The Business of Chronic Disease

We must also acknowledge the economic reality surrounding chronic illness. Hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, insurers, device manufacturers, and food companies all operate within an enormous healthcare economy. That does not mean every company is intentionally trying to keep people sick, but financial incentives shape institutional behavior. When billions of dollars flow through ongoing disease management while prevention remains fragmented and underfunded, the system will naturally build more infrastructure around treatment than around eliminating the conditions that create demand for it.

A healthcare system should be rewarded financially when patients become healthier, not only when more services are delivered.

Prevention Is More Than a Checklist

Public-health discussions sometimes define prevention too narrowly, as if it begins and ends with screenings, exams, and immunization schedules. Real prevention has to ask harder questions. What is in our food? What chemicals are children and pregnant women routinely exposed to? Are endocrine-disrupting substances adequately studied and regulated? Are communities exposed to contaminated air, water, or soil? Why are metabolic disorders appearing at younger ages? And when it comes to vaccines specifically, are parents given full, transparent safety data and genuine informed consent, or are they handed a schedule and told not to ask questions? Independent scientists should have real access to vaccine safety data, not just the institutions that develop and promote them.

A serious prevention strategy cannot focus only on individual behavior while ignoring the commercial, environmental, occupational, and social forces that shape health. Personal responsibility matters. So does institutional responsibility, and that includes transparency about what we’re exposing our children to and why.

What This Means for Autism Families

Families impacted by autism often understand the limits of a symptom-management model better than most. Parents move from one specialist to another while gastro-intestinal problems, severe sleep disturbances, seizures, nutritional deficiencies, chronic pain, pre-genetics, and immune dysfunction remain fragmented across providers. Too often, behaviors are treated as simply “part of autism” without investigating whether the individual is in pain, unable to sleep, or reacting to something treatable.

Individuals with autism deserve the same comprehensive medical investigation and preventive care as everyone else. A diagnosis should not be a reason to stop asking questions. We need a system that looks at the whole person, listens to caregivers, and identifies co-occurring conditions early.

What Would a Prevention-Focused System Look Like?

Transforming healthcare will require more than encouraging people to make better choices. The incentives themselves must change.

Reward outcomes, not volume. Payment models should reward early intervention, better disease control, and fewer preventable hospitalizations, giving providers enough time to actually understand their patients. Value-based care must be designed carefully so patients are never denied necessary treatment to cut costs, but it can help move the system away from paying primarily for volume. Rebuild primary care. This means better reimbursement, less administrative burden, a larger workforce, and integrating nutrition, behavioral health, and care coordination into routine practice. Cover evidence-based lifestyle and nutrition services. Insurance should meaningfully cover qualified nutrition counseling, diabetes-prevention programs, sleep support, and other evidence-based approaches, based on proof of benefit rather than on whether the intervention involves a drug or procedure. Invest in environmental-health research. We need better research into cumulative exposures, chemical mixtures, vulnerable developmental windows, and occupational and environmental risks, with data that’s transparent and accessible to independent researchers. Remove financial barriers to early care. High deductibles, narrow provider networks, and long waiting lists can turn manageable problems into medical crises. Support families and caregivers. Respite care, caregiver training, and flexible employment policies improve outcomes for entire families, not just patients. Measure health, not just healthcare activity. Success shouldn’t be counted in appointments, prescriptions, or filled hospital beds. It should be measured in better metabolic health, fewer preventable complications, better sleep, less pain, and longer, healthier lives.

Signs of Change

There are encouraging signs that policymakers are beginning to recognize the problem. CMS recently launched the ACCESS model, a 10-year, voluntary payment model that ties reimbursement to measurable outcomes for common chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic pain, and depression, rather than to the volume of services delivered. The broader MAHA movement has also forced a long-overdue national conversation about food, metabolic health, environmental exposures, and prevention. Source

But slogans are not enough. We must evaluate whether new programs produce measurable improvements, remain accessible to ordinary families, and genuinely shift resources upstream. A prevention initiative should not become another layer of bureaucracy. It should result in healthier people.The question is not whether America should choose treatment or prevention. We need both. The real question is whether we are willing to build a system in which prevention receives the same urgency, funding, and institutional support that we give to disease management.

Because the most expensive healthcare system in the world should also be producing one of the healthiest populations. Right now, it is not.

From One Warrior Parent to Another

I entered this conversation as a mother searching for answers for her child. That journey taught me that health is rarely as simple as treating one symptom or writing one prescription. Families need physicians who listen, researchers who ask difficult questions, and a healthcare system that values prevention as much as intervention.

We should never dismiss lifesaving medicine or shame anyone for needing treatment. But we should also refuse to accept a future in which chronic disease is considered inevitable and lifelong management is our only answer.

Our children deserve better. Our families deserve better. And our healthcare professionals deserve a system that gives them the time and tools to help people become truly healthier.

Until next time,

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

President & Founder of Autism Health Inc.

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

Member, Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com

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HELP THAT HARMS

The Channel Nine Program 60 Minutes broadcast on Sunday 19 July 2026 focused on severe harm caused to patients by the failure of implanted medical devices. Harrowing individual cases identified by 60 Minutes highlight the dismal truth that the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) does not independently test medical implant devices, but relies on approvals granted by overseas organisations which represent manufacturers rather than patients. The program reported that the TGA’s own database reveals 679 deaths and thousands of adverse events attributable to implants. It is yet unclear whether TGA approval excludes claims against the manufacturers. Decision makers should contemplate total transparency plus a levy on manufacturers sufficient to ensure very substantial automatic compensation for victims of failures, who should not even need to resort to legal action.

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WATCH THIS SPACE

for Peter Campion’s

Letters of Wisdom

Voter frauds in Australia

from Lex Stewart

ISSUE – - a brief overview of Vote Frauds in Australia

BACKGROUND - Elections were run well within the Canberra Public Service from 1901-1983, when the new Hawke Gov’t introduced legislation that set up the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) as an “independent statutory agency”, and that set up review of elections by a committee of the Parliament, the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM).

ALP Senator Graham Richardson in his book “ Whatever it takes ” admits that this legislation was designed to make it easier for the ALP to win elections, and harder for the Coalition to win.

Dr Amy McGrath OAM was, until her recent death aged almost 100, Australia’s top expert in Vote Frauds, on which she wrote 6 books. She, a notable historian, also wrote many other books.

Here are only a few of many examples of Vote Frauds or suspicious circumstances:

· MP Alasdair Webster lost his seat at the 1993 election by 164 votes due to proven vote fraud

· The Inquiry by Tom F Shepardson QC resulted in Karen Ehrmann being jailed in year 2000 for electoral fraud. He found that ALP members had done vote frauds also in 1986, 1993 & 1996.

· In the Werriwa By-election of 2005 I saw an ALP man voting twice; gave Statutory Declaration to the Special Minister of State, whose reply was shocking: he sent my Stat Dec to the AEC, asking for reply not to him! - but to me directly ‘in due course’ (they never did), i.e. he exerted no “quality control” over the AEC.

· The Australian National Audit Office in its 6 reports on the AEC has found many problems and made many recommendations, which the AEC has mostly ignored

· Amy McGrath’s book “Wolves in Australia” (yr 2013, pg 450-455) told of a new method of Vote Frauds by GetUP, and it likely occurred in the Canning by-election in 2015. I found GetUP doing this in Macquarie in 2016, causing Liberal MP Louise Markus to lose the seat.

· In 2021 I detected GetUP workers using this method in Cowper to put false enrolments into the Electoral Roll– see graph of anomalous growth. MP Pat Conaghan heeded my warnings, and his staff removed “thousands” of false enrolments; he was re-elected by only 2,487 votes.

2021: Percentage change in voters on the Cowper Electoral Roll by quarters (3 months) since 2019 election, compared with the NSW average for Federal Electrorates.

CURRENT POSITION

Too few coalition Party members who hand out leaflets at Polling Booths also do Scrutineering, which I have done at every election since 1984, thus finding vote frauds, ballot papers missing etc.

In scrutineering at the May 2022 election, I saw many ballot papers on which pencil numbers had been altered, so I made a Submission to JSCEM, but the issues (1) pencil vs pen, (2) secure storage of prepoll ballot papers were not even mentioned in the JSCEM report.

RECOMMENDATIONS -

Do not bother to vote before 6pm on election day unless you also do Scrutineering after 6pm

View my Sky News Interviews at these Links

SKY NEWS 22 July 2018 with Rowan Dean, popular star of The Outsiders

SKY NEWS 5 March 2019 with renowned radio and TV broadcaster Alan Jones AO

MPs & Senators could argue for Voter ID – it would require amendment to legislation.

Argue for ECLs (Electronic Certified Lists), as have been recommended by many JSCEMs, but the AEC has largely ignored this good thing that can be done without changing legislation.

Do not vote in pencil, which permits easy alteration of a vote.

The photograph depicts Dr Amy McGrath OAM with Alasdair Webster MP (centre) whose loss as a Liberal Member of the Macquarie Seat in 1993 was attributed to voting irregularities, and Peter Brun, member with Lex Stewart of the H.S. Chapman Society and popular author of Satirical Limericks from the Land of Oz.

Lex Stewart holds 30 case studies spanning 40 years which desxribe vote frauds proven “beyond reasonable doubt”. Based on the experiences of Peter Brun, of Dr Amy McGrath OAM, of himself and of others, Lex Stewart estimates that the ALP won about 15 to 20 of the 94 seats in the May 2025 federal election due to Vote Frauds.

And just to make sure, Labor bribes the media

As a descant to the chorus of concerns about ALP voter fraud, staunch opponent of all forms of corruption David Lipari has brought this disturbing report to attention:

AdLib Mor (pseudonym) reports; “THE NIGHTLY NEWS YOU PAID FOR.

Not one of the one hundred and eighty-four newsrooms receiving this money is required to tell you. No disclosure. No on-screen notice saying the outlets receive government wage subsidies.

You are meant to believe the news is independent journalism. But the government pays part of the wages of the people delivering it (with your money) This subsidy is what it looks like; a retainer! It runs until March 2028.

Taking your money through the life of this Parliament and funding the press for the next election cycle. Thus they are buying your vote… with your money! A government that funds the wages of political journalists, for years, without disclosure, is not funding journalism. It is funding a relationship.

This is not a free press. It’s costing you! Albanese’s government’s Journalism Assistance Fund pays publishers $39,000 for each full-time equivalent journalist over three years, as a wage subsidy, with awards published on Grant Connect totalling just over $74 million, all figures GST inclusive.

Nine Entertainment received $16,126,110 across two grants, covering roughly 375 journalists, while the Seven side of the newly merged Southern Cross Media Group received $11,329,890 — a combined total closer to $27.4 million, not far off an “over $25 million” figure.

Communications Minister Anika Wells launched the $67.6 million fund in November, and more than half the money went to just four ownership groups, with payments running until March 2028 and no requirement for any of the 184 funded newsrooms to disclose it.

So now you will know why you won’t hear anything positive about Pauline Hanson. She hasn’t bought off the mainstream media. Thanks to Daniel Frank for tabulated data”, end of letter!

This is what Michael Darby reckons

THIS IS THE LINK to demonstrate that everything we have read from David Lipari and his cobber is fair dinkum.

New Zealand had a short-lived Public Interest Journalism Fund from 2021 to 2023. UK, Denmark, Sweden and France have subsidies to media. In the USA, subsidies are in the form of tax concessions for wealthy foundations who donate to media outlets notoriously favourable to the Democrats. The Russians and Iranians take a different view. Any journalist who offends the public interest is discouraged by being arrested with a serious prospect of death in custody.

Australia is not unique in its government deliberately buying media support with taxpayer dollars. Australia is unusual in the scope, an average of $39,000 per journalist in 184 newsrooms, the concenration of half the largesse upon four major media companies and the timing, blatantly terminating on the expected eve of the 2028 Federal Election.

Then there is the issue that Australia’s excuse for a Prime Minister can get away with nicking $67.6m from the Treasury to buy or reward media support, without any legislation and without even any Parliamentary discussion.

The interminable repetitive advertorials on legacy media TV promoting pressure washers or food processors or constipation cures are at least dignified by an occasional screen message “This is a paid announcement.” If the cap fits, wear it. Let us have TV panel shows and news bulletins with an overlay: “This program is a paid political announcement for the Labor Party and its intended coalition partners.”

Finally, for five decades every change in voting arrangements has been made with the tendentious motive of keeping political power in the hands of major parties to the detriment of minor parties and independents and minor parties. Labor’s sudden plan to cap expenditure on a per electorate basis is of course part of that process.

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

The Flu Jab Illusion - The annual Theatre of Compliance

Every winter, the same dull propaganda machine lurches back to life.

The posters go up. The pharmacy banners flap in the window. The government slogans return like seasonal mould. Employers begin their polite little pressure campaigns. Media outlets dutifully repeat the script. And the public is told, once again, to roll up its sleeve and call it responsibility. But responsibility to whom? To health? To evidence? To informed consent?

Or to a system that has learned how to convert fear, obedience and medical marketing into public policy?

The annual flu jab is not a fortress. It is not durable immunity. It is not comprehensive winter protection. It is not some sacred act of civic virtue. It is a short-lived, strain-dependent, seasonally reformulated product aimed at a virus that keeps changing. Its performance varies. Its benefits are often modest. Its failures are quietly excused. Its limitations are buried beneath slogans. And it can kill.

And still, every year, the machinery demands reverence. That is the flu jab illusion.

A limited intervention has been dressed up as a public health commandment. A product with variable effectiveness has been elevated into a moral test. A personal medical decision has been dragged into the theatre of social compliance.

Take it, and you are responsible.

Question it, and you are difficult.

Decline it, and you are selfish.

This is not medicine. This is manipulation.

The public is rarely spoken to like adults. It is not told plainly enough that flu vaccine effectiveness depends on strain matching, age, immune function, timing and the unpredictable behaviour of circulating viruses. It is not told loudly enough that many winter illnesses are not influenza. It is not told honestly enough that vaccinated people can still get sick, still spread respiratory infections, and still end up in hospital.

Instead, it gets bumper-sticker public health.

“Get protected.”

“Do your part.”

“Protect the vulnerable.”

These are not explanations. They are behavioural commands dressed in warm language. They do not invite thought. They do not encourage informed consent. They herd.

And that is the real political genius of the flu jab campaign. It turns a weak and imperfect tool into a loyalty ritual. It allows governments to pretend they have a winter health policy. It allows employers to parade cheap virtue. It allows pharmacies to wrap commerce in the language of care. It allows bureaucrats to count injections and call it prevention.

But dose counts are not health.

Compliance is not immunity.

Marketing is not science.

And a needle is not a national health strategy.

A serious health system would talk about nutrition, sunlight, vitamin D, metabolic disease, obesity, frailty, ventilation, sleep, early treatment, aged-care neglect and the shattered state of population resilience. It would ask why so many people enter winter inflamed, deficient, exhausted, overmedicated and immunologically fragile.

But that would require courage.

It would require honesty.

It would require confronting the deeper failures of modern health policy.

So instead, the bureaucracy reaches for its favourite answer: another campaign, another slogan, another jab, another winter of managed obedience.

The annual flu jab may have a place for some people, particularly those at higher risk, after honest individual advice. But it does not belong on a pedestal. It does not deserve religious treatment. It should not be used as a badge of virtue or a weapon of social pressure.

It is not the foundation of winter health.

It is not a substitute for genuine prevention.

It is not proof that you care.

It is a seasonal product of limited and variable effectiveness that has been politically inflated beyond recognition.

And until we say that plainly, public health will continue doing what it now does best: overselling weak interventions, ignoring root causes, moralising personal choices, and mistaking obedience for health.

The flu jab illusion must end.

Not because every person must refuse it.

But because every person deserves the truth before being pressured to accept it.

The Winter Appointment

Every April, without fail, Eleanor Hayes received a letter reminding her that winter was coming.

The envelope was always reassuring. It spoke of protection, responsibility and peace of mind. At first, she barely gave the decision any thought. She was a schoolteacher, surrounded by coughing children and circulating infections. Her doctor recommended the influenza injection, her employer encouraged it, and the posters in the clinic described it as a simple way to protect herself and others.

So Eleanor rolled up her sleeve.

The first few years passed without incident. She might have felt tired for a day or developed an aching arm, but nothing that seemed important. She accepted these reactions as the price of being sensible.

As she grew older, however, the aftermath began to change.

One year, she developed a fever that lasted several days. The following year, she experienced strange pains in her hands and feet. Her fingers became stiff in the mornings, and a burning sensation travelled along her legs at night. She mentioned it to her doctor, but the symptoms had begun several weeks after her injection, and no connection was considered likely.

“It could be age,” she was told.

Eleanor was only fifty-three.

The next winter, she hesitated. She remembered the exhaustion, the headaches and the peculiar tingling that had never entirely disappeared. But the clinic nurse reassured her that the influenza virus itself could be far more dangerous. No mention of vitamin D.

Eleanor rolled up her sleeve again.

Within days, she felt as though a switch had been thrown inside her body. Her heart raced without warning. Bright light hurt her eyes. Her muscles trembled after the smallest exertion. She began waking at three in the morning drenched in perspiration, her mind alert but her body profoundly weak.

Blood tests showed inflammation, but no one could explain its origin. One specialist suspected an autoimmune disorder. Another thought the symptoms might be hormonal. A third suggested anxiety.

The word anxiety followed Eleanor from appointment to appointment.

She knew her own body. Something had changed.

Her immune system, which had once quietly defended her, now seemed confused and agitated. It reacted to harmless foods, perfumes, medications and changes in temperature. She developed rashes after eating meals she had enjoyed all her life. Her joints swelled. Her thyroid became unstable. Infections that once lasted several days now persisted for weeks.

Still, each autumn, the reminder arrived.

Eleanor began bringing her medical history to appointments. She described the timing of her symptoms and asked whether the annual injections could be contributing to her decline.

The responses were polite but dismissive.

“Temporal association does not prove causation.”

“The benefits outweigh the risks.”

“There is no recognised pattern here.”

No one appeared willing to consider the possibility that Eleanor might be an individual whose immune system responded differently from that of the ‘average’ patient. Medicine spoke in populations, while Eleanor was living inside one particular body.

At fifty-seven, after another winter injection, she collapsed in her kitchen.

She awoke in hospital unable to feel her left foot. Her muscles were weak, her reflexes abnormal, and her blood pressure fluctuated wildly. For several days, doctors investigated possible neurological and autoimmune causes. She received steroids, intravenous fluids and a succession of powerful medications.

She improved enough to return home, but she never returned to her former life.

She resigned from teaching because the noise and fluorescent lights exhausted her. She stopped walking along the beach because her legs could no longer be trusted. Friends invited her to dinners, but she declined because she never knew which foods might produce swelling, palpitations or breathlessness.

Her world gradually contracted to the rooms of her house.

The following autumn, Eleanor refused the reminder.

For the first time in years, she did not roll up her sleeve.

Yet the damage—whatever its cause—had already accumulated. Her immune system remained unstable. She developed recurrent pneumonia, inflammatory heart problems and progressive neurological weakness. One doctor described her condition as a “multisystem disorder of uncertain origin.”

Those words were scientifically honest, but they offered Eleanor little comfort.

She did not want certainty where certainty was impossible. She wanted curiosity. She wanted someone to ask whether each intervention had been right for her, rather than assuming that a recommendation for millions must automatically be safe for every individual.

In her final year, Eleanor began writing down her experience.

She did not call herself an activist. She did not claim that every vaccination was dangerous or that every illness had a single explanation. She simply recorded the sequence of events: the dates, the reactions, the worsening symptoms and the repeated assurances that none of them could be connected.

Her final entry was written in an unsteady hand.

“I was never against medicine,” she wrote. “I was against medicine refusing to listen.”

Eleanor died at sixty-one after a severe respiratory infection overwhelmed her weakened body. Her death certificate listed pneumonia, cardiac complications and autoimmune disease. It did not mention the series of winter appointments that she and her family believed had marked the beginning of her decline.

Perhaps no one could ever prove exactly what had happened.

Perhaps her illness had several causes: genetic vulnerability, environmental exposures, infections, medications and repeated stimulation of an already disturbed immune system. Human biology rarely obeys the simplicity of public-health slogans.

But one truth remained.

Eleanor had reported that something was wrong, and the system had treated her observations as an inconvenience.

After her funeral, her daughter found the unopened vaccination reminder on the hall table. It was addressed to a woman who was no longer alive.

On the front were the familiar words:

Protect yourself this winter.

Her daughter held the letter for a long time.

Then she placed it beside Eleanor’s notebook—the record of a life shortened, a warning disregarded and a patient who had asked not for fear, but for caution; not for ideology, but for individualised care; and not for blind rejection of medicine, but for medicine humble enough to admit that no intervention is without risk, no patient is merely an average, and no suffering person should ever be silenced simply because her experience does not fit the approved narrative. And no person should be coerced into a medication when there is a safer alternative.

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope

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Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims. Putin tries to inflict on Kyiv civilians terror and destruction akin to the suffering presently endured by earthquake victims in Venezuela.

Слава Україні!

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Energy Security and Freedom

America is reaping the benefits of global energy dominance, but we still need guaranteed access to critical minerals!

Jul 10, 2026

Guest Post by Bonner Cohen, Ph. D. of CFact.

If you are a forward-thinking investor in the USA or elsewhere seeking a stake in an Australian mining project of any description, the best way to make contact is by sms to Fred Speer at WhatsApp or direct +61 400 654 260. Fred or a team member will call you back, usually within 4 hours, subject to your time zone.

Dr Bonner Cohen PhD:

The war with Iran – with its disruptions to the flow of oil, gas, fertilizer, jet fuel, and other petroleum-based products to global markets – is a timely reminder that not even the relatively self-sufficient United States can escape the effects of geopolitical disharmony.

However much Americans may gripe about prices at the pump and the supermarket, the current discomfort is nothing compared with the pain the nation endured in the 1970s in the wake of the Arab oil embargo. Even though the closure of the Strait of Hormuz resulted in greater disruptions to global energy supplies, the effect on American consumers was far less than in the earlier episode.

A half-century ago, the U.S. was the world’s largest importer of crude oil, and American households and businesses paid dearly for our energy dependence on the chronically unstable Middle East.

Now, as the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, and the global leader in the export of liquified natural gas (LNG), America is reaping the benefits of global energy dominance. This will become even more apparent as energy prices begin to fall now that an, albeit fragile, peace agreement has been reached.

While being prepared for a global energy shock paid off in 2026, we can’t afford to rest on our laurels, thanks to self-inflicted wounds in another vital sector of the economy that go back decades. Though the country is blessed with abundant resources of critical minerals, as the expression goes, “you can’t get there from here.”

According to a recent analysis by the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), “It takes an average of 29 years [for a mining project] to make it through the permitting process in the United States – the second-longest of any country in the world, followed only by Zambia.” Facing the gauntlet of endless litigation and paperwork, many developers wind up walking away from promising mining projects.

“As a result, America relies primarily on imports for critical minerals, minerals crucial to national security, energy infrastructure, and technological development – that are vulnerable to supply-chain disruptions,” PLF points out. “In 2025, China supplied more than 50 percent of U.S. demand for 21 mineral commodities.”

Dependence on our greatest geopolitical rival for critical minerals is asking for trouble. China’s control of the global supply chain for critical minerals is one of the stepping stones Beijing uses in its quest to displace the U.S. as the world’s premier power.

“These materials make up the electrical wires that power our homes and businesses and the chips inside smartphones and laptops, and they form the backbones of the entire energy infrastructure of the United States,” the PLF analysis notes. According to S&P Global, the U.S. is home to some 275 million metric tons of copper, along with generous deposits of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earths. Yet these riches are largely off-limits to domestic development.

Any serious talk about reshoring manufacturing to the U.S. must include dismantling the barriers that stand in the way of getting domestic raw materials to our factories. Among other things, this means revisiting four decades-old statutes – the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act. Taken together, these laws, which serve different purposes, entail overlapping permitting requirements that can take decades to navigate. They also are an open invitation for environmental groups who use endless litigation to “keep it in the ground.”

Efforts to pass sweeping bipartisan permitting reform in Congress have stalled, notably in the Senate, with Democrats hoping to use the issue to boost the fortunes of wind and solar power. Specifically, Democrats want permitting reform to cover high-voltage, long-distance powerlines connecting remote wind and solar facilities to population centres, something opposed by the Trump administration and most Republicans. Critical minerals, along with the build-out of oil and gas pipelines, are now captives to green energy.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz will be a one-off. In what is the energy equivalent of a coronary bypass, Gulf oil and gas producers are already planning the rapid expansion of pipeline networks in the region so they can escape the strait’s bottleneck once and for all. The permitting nightmare blocking America’s access to priceless critical minerals is not a one-off. It must be dismantled, the sooner, the better.¨

A version of this article originally appeared at The Washington Times.

Bonner R. Cohen is a senior fellow at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations. He also serves as a senior policy adviser with the Heartland Institute, senior policy advisor at National Centre for Public Policy Research, and as adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

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