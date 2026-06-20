The wisdom of Gina Rinehart AO, Townsville 18 June 2026

Every word of the speech by Gina Rinehart is valuable. Some of the text is not yet included and will be added when available. Please Click or Ctrl+Click on the screenshot above to appreciate and enjoy the sincerity, humility and humour of Gina Rinehart AO.

The speech which every Australian politician should watch.

Firstly, Thank you. Pauline, you give Aussies across our country, hope, never departing from values you have consistently held, cut bureaucracy, cut tape and regulations, cut government waste, and, exit the Paris Accord, a record tried overseas with very successful results, Australians first.

Today we are here to discuss the future potential of Townsville, a city very special to many, including me.

Now, who thinks big spending government, wasteful government, causing high taxes, plus massive government tape and regulations causing delay or preventing projects, is what we need to do to ensure investment flows to Townsville. Any hands?

Who thinks, massive government tape and regulations, high taxes, helps our exports, our international cost competitiveness, or helps struggling businesses. Any hands?

Big expensive government tape and high taxes, is not the right path for Townsville’s future.

In my view we cannot sustain our massive government burden, with its record debt, and need to significantly cut these government costs. As a first step, close all federal departments that overlap with state departments. Not Just tinker around the edges, because, during years fighting to cut, costs would continue to mount.

Let’s look at the savings in cutting some of the overlapping bureaucracies alone, the screen shows where these figures taken from Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Australian Fisheries Management Authority (fisheries) – approximately $1.576 billion per annum.

Federal Department of Industry, Science and Resources – approximately $0.781 billion per annum.

Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Clean Energy Regulator – approximately $1.338 billion per annum. Just to example a few.

This is not counting their wasteful expenditure, or the costs of delay they have caused, or the damage they have caused, just the savings in bureaucracy costs alone.

Empty federal offices could be changed to accommodation, for homeless veterans, struggling pensioners, and frightened women and children, who face horrendous unacceptable violence and rapes. As an aside, like Pauline, I don’t like Australians to be homeless. I wrote to my staff to ensure that we immediately filled the first of our 200 million I’ve committed to homing homeless veterans. I am pleased to report the first property in West Australia is now full of happy veterans. And I want to add a warm thanks to Harvey Norman, who generously agreed to supply all equipment needed for the kitchenettes, plus bed linens.

Now, what else could we do to bring opportunities to Townsville and Queensland?

We already have a few benefits to offer, not many.

We have land, we have the Townsville international airport, and we have the Townsville port with around ten working berths and a recently upgraded shipping channel that now takes vessels up to about 13 metres draft, subject to tide, and cruise ships up to 300 metres long and we speak English. And when not working, we have beautiful scenery and friendly Aussies, fishing, fresh produce and more.

And, with the saving in federal departments, and wastage, importantly we could enable lower tape and lower taxes.

What industries should we try to attract? What about the world’s best microchips? What about Elon Musk’s communication satellites? What about defence manufacturing to protect our people and critical infrastructure?

Apparently, we have land out near Prairie designated for toxic, asbestos riddled, bird and bat maiming, bird and bat killing wind towers. What a waste.

Let’s stop this misuse and let the Taiwan computer chip industries know, we have free land to offer for their world leading microchip industry, with tax holiday, an international airport to go to and fro, and a port at Townsville.

Let’s let them know we can offer a safer substitute for their world leading microchips manufacture and development, and would make them welcome.

Of course, if this land near Prairie isn’t suitable, offer other choices nearer Townsville.

Taxpayers saved dollars could go on charter jets and cargo ships, to Taiwan, to bring the high skilled staff they chose, and their immediate families to Townsville, plus equipment. And doctors and nurses and their immediate families, for a regional hospital. Should the Prairie land option be suitable, add a proper airport at or near Prairie, even a heliport, temporary homes with swimming pools, country club with top Taiwanese restaurant, hospital and other attractions, using a small portion of the saved taxpayer dollars, to make a Townsville region offer attractive.

And, over at the sparsely or non-populated islands on the screen, where there aren’t high end tourist facilities, offer to Elon, at no cost, for his SpaceX satellite construction and launches. Add water and the infrastructure Elon needs. He needs land to expand, and an alternate weather place in an allied country for his multiple satellite launches.

Wouldn’t this be fantastic for Australian university student graduates, to be able to have the opportunity to learn near Townsville with world leading proponents and facilities, instead of having to leave their families and go overseas.

And, satellite launches would definitely add a tourist attraction.

Townsville made important history years ago, as a naval and military base. Australian and American forces staged from here, supplied from here, repaired aircraft here, and flew operations across northern Australia, New Guinea and the South-West Pacific. And out in the Coral Sea in 1942, our navy was there too. HMAS Australia and HMAS Hobart, under Australian-born Rear Admiral John Crace, helped block the Japanese invasion force heading for Port Moresby. The Japanese turned back, and the Battle of the Coral Sea became one of the great strategic victories credited with helping protect Australia’s base at Townsville, helping defend our country in WW2, I understand many veteran families still live in this area.

That important culture, could flourish again, if we also offered free land, be that near Prairie if suitable, or elsewhere near Townsville, to the Israelis and transport here for their skilled people, immediate families and equipment, and encouraged the Israelis to develop and build their advanced war drones, and or other advances in defence, and or improve upon their Israeli style domes, and manufacture them here to sell to our country to help make our people and critical infrastructure safe.

I have to stop part way, as this time is all I’m permitted.

[Applause]

Mrs Rinehart displayed the above graphic on the big screen, she then invited Senator Pauline Hanson on stage, asking the audience to make bulldozer noises. With the help of a tall assistant she then charmingly presented Senator Pauline with the highly symbolic miniature bulldozer displayed on the screen shot below.

It is fair to observe that a handful of Australian women need no mention of a surname for their identities to be fully understood in any conversation. Prominent among them are Gina, Pauline and Elle. It is also fair to observe that Pauline is perhaps unique in Australian political history as a person capable of winning a Senate seat in any Australian state.

Those politicians who fail to watch and learn from the Gina speech, should be reminded that many thousands of live, real, non-fake, genuine, vote-only-once Australian users of the ballot box will have watched the speech, and endorse Gina Rinehart AO as the welcome champion of Australia’s peace, prosperity and progress.

Readers of this substack can help the process by sharing to friends and posting to social media, especially Facebook, this link to this substack,

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/6bbe7730-d163-4056-9877-2269e42c6849

Launch of Pilatus PC-12 Pro for RFDS

Speech by Gina Rinehart AO, delivered on her behalf by Garry Korte

Click or Ctrl+click on the screenshot below to hear the whole speech (published 18 June 2026), including Mrs Rinehart’s timely call for upgrading remote airstrips so that in all conditions the RFDS is capable of safely and swiftly alleviating the anxiety or agony of bush residents in urgent need.

https://www.hancockironore.com.au/rfds-rinehart-medical-plane-launch-event-speech-by-mrs-gina-rinehart

Gina Rinehart AO, thank you for seeing problems, then taking action!

Rwandan President Paul Kagame may well be Africa’s foremost nuclear energy champion

By Duggan Flanakin from CFACT

Duggan Flanakin writes:

Rwandan President Paul Kagame may well be Africa’s foremost nuclear energy champion. Speaking in Paris at Nuclear Energy Summit 2026, Kagame said Rwanda is determined to do what it takes to power its development with nuclear energy. This, he said, will require strong institutions, sound regulation, and an educated workforce – all of which Rwanda is building.

A recent Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review in Rwanda by the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed progress across key pillars of building a strong, secure nuclear energy program. IAEA team leader Mehmet Ceyhan cited strong government support and effective coordination of preparatory work that “reflected a deep commitment to the program.”

Kagame told the Paris audience that “nuclear technology is evolving in ways that benefit countries with small grids, allowing Africa to be among the early adopters” and that small modular reactors (SMRs) in particular are especially suited to Africa’s requirements.” Today, at least 10 African nations are actively exploring nuclear as the continent envisions generating 15 gigawatts (GW) of electricity from nuclear by the mid-2030s.

Back in October 2019, Rwanda and the Russian Federation jointly established a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology (CNST). CNST’s focus is on production of isotopes for cancer diagnosis and treatment, utilizing radiation for crop improvement and material testing and non-destructive evaluation at industrial sites. This work is preparing Rwanda for more complex nuclear projects – like small modular reactors – and for public acceptance of nuclearization.

Rebounding from the COVID pandemic, Rwanda last September hosted the inaugural Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA 2025), whose theme was “The Potential of Small Modular and Micro Reactors in Accelerating Africa’s Energy Transition.”

In his keynote address, Rwandan Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente revealed that his nation’s ambitious plan to increase electricity generation from 1 GW to 5 GW by 2050 would rely heavily on nuclear energy.

Ngirente said that the future of the African energy landscape will continue to be driven by increasing energy demand and increasing population growth. With a projected population of 3 billion within a few decades, Africa has the potential to be the largest energy market in the globe – thanks to industrialization, artificial intelligence, and urbanization.

Today, however, more than 600 million Africans have no access to electricity, and millions more have only intermittent, often-interrupted access – at a price many cannot afford. Africa is looking to nuclear, he said, because “it is clean [and thus compatible with UN climate goals], reliable, and does not depend on the rain or sun. It provides consistent power, day and night.”

“In this regard,” he concluded, “we recognize the need for smaller and micro nuclear power plants as a pathway for smaller energy systems to afford nuclear energy in our national energy mix.” And, he added, “we welcome partners from around the world to collaborate, localize their solutions, and scale impact – not only in Rwanda, but across the African continent.”

To reemphasize his nation’s – and Africa’s – commitment to a nuclear future, Ngirente left his audience with three messages. First, nuclear energy holds the potential to accelerate African progress, strengthen essential services, and promote inclusive development across all communities during the energy transition.”

Second, Africa must lead this transition together – through regional partnerships, innovation, and global cooperation. Third, the time to act is now. “We must diversify our energy mix – and nuclear is part of that solution.”

Kagame’s words from Paris – that Africa will emerge as one of the most important global markets for SMRs – and his call for stronger international cooperation to support African nuclear energy deployment were the springboard for NEISA 2026, held in May again in Kigali.

As if to signify the urgency Africans have about bringing nuclear energy to the continent, the 2026 NEISA Summit was “Powering Africa’s Future, turning Nuclear Energy Ambition into Investable Reality.” Global leaders, shocked by the demands of new technologies for massive amounts of electricity, are warming up to nuclear.

Buoyed by the World Bank’s decision to lift its longstanding ban on financing nuclear energy projects, the discussions highlighted a broader shift across Africa as governments seek to expand electricity access, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and prepare for rapid population growth.

The heads of state of several African nations, including Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (whose nation boasts major uranium reserves), Niger’s Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Zeine, and Faure Essozimma Gnassingbe, the President of Togo (who may host NEISA 2027), all supported an SMR-driven nuclear future. Then attendees, mainly representatives of governments and major research institutions, got down to business.

Overall, Africa has a lot of catching up to do. But with SMRs, African nations can be at the forefront, largely because in many places these powerplants would be providing the first reliable electricity to entire regions.

Just last year, Hassan signed a deal with Russia’s Rosatom to build a $400 million uranium processing plant as part of a $1.2 billion, 20-year plan to extract and process 300,000 metric tons of Tanzania’s massive reserves of uranium. Rosatom already supplies the uranium for Africa’s only active nuclear power plant, Eskom’s Koeberg Unit 2 in South Africa.

Eskom just obtained a 20-year license extension for its Koeberg plant. It also announced plans to resurrect its long-dormant nuclear energy industry by reversing a decision made in 2010 to stop investing in its pebble-bed modular reactor (PBMR) project, begun in 1993 and based on German technology.

The PBMR is intended as a small-scale, high-temperature reactor that uses TRISO fuel, with helium as the coolant, making it capable of supplying process heat as well as generating electricity. Eskom in 2020 said it wanted to take the PBMR project out of “care and maintenance” and commercialize the business – and it took five more years to win approval.

Other African nations are following suit. Egypt, thanks to Russian help, expects its first nuclear powerplant to go online in 2028 – with four reactors and a total capacity of 4.8 GW. Ghana plans to commission its first nuclear plant by the early 2030s, while Uganda has announced intentions to build a nuclear facility with support from international partners.

Rwanda’s nuclear future includes having nuclear energy operational by the early 2030s by building a powerplant expected to cost $5 to $6 billion. Togo, Niger, Tanzania, and other African nations are not far behind.

Why are African leaders so enamoured with SMRs (and microreactors)? Kagame says SMRs are standalone units that can service an industry, a hospital, a small city – even where there is no functioning national grid.

Nuclear, said Kagame, can be a transformative force for expanding access by Africans to stable electricity, improved healthcare systems, and powering its technological advances. But to achieve these goals, “It is essential to have private investment, institutional collaboration, and long-term sustainable approaches that ensure efficiency and accountability.”

For the first time in modern history, African nations are calling their own shots. Rwanda, along with many of its neighbours, appears more than ready to quintuple its electricity output and power 21st century research, healthcare, education, and industry. All they need is a hand-up.

This article originally appeared at Real Clear Energy

Challenges we face: How to heal modern medicine

David Lorimer’s insightful review of Making the Cut: How to Heal Modern Medicine by Dr Aaron Kheriaty MD. First published in Paradigm Explorer.

Aaron Kheriaty is currently director of the programme in bioethics, technology and human flourishing at the Ethics and Public Policy Centre. Prior to this, he was professor of psychiatry at UCI school of medicine and director of the medical ethics programme at UCI health. He is also author of The New Abnormal, which I reviewed in Paradigm Explorer 140, p. 44. The previous book tells the story of how he felt compelled as a medical ethicist to do what he was convinced was morally right under pressure when the university banned him from working on campus and eventually sacked him for not complying with their vaccine mandate on the grounds that there was good scientific evidence that natural immunity was superior to vaccine immunity – he himself had had Covid. In the present book, he makes very little reference to this life-changing episode, which I also discussed with him on my podcast Imaginal Inspirations. However, in the final paragraph of my review, there is continuity in the author making the case for universal rationality and pursuit of truth grounded in a transcendent logos beyond mere instrumental rationality. He also advocated restoring the moral authority of values and the dignity of work, while recognising our need for roots and living from enduring principles.

The present work is informed not only by medical science, but also by Aaron’s wide literary culture, a rarity these days – Karl Jaspers, TS Eliot, Tolstoy, Illich. Much of the text recounts his own medical training and experience, illustrated with key episodes involving his patients. He is concerned that medicine has squandered public trust and abandoned its mandate to heal, especially during the Covid period. The Pew Research Centre found that the number of US adults placing confidence in medical scientists to act in the best interests of the public declined from 40% in 2020 to 29% in 2022; moreover, almost half the population do not trust public health agencies to act in our interests (p. 199). The medical model is mechanistic, reductionist, and instrumental, taking the dead body as its starting point and casting the role of the physician as an efficient mechanic or technician. The living body is seen as a machine, as Claude Bernard advocated (p. 40) and is subject to the deterministic laws of physics and chemistry, hence to the principles of control. Aaron quotes Iain McGilchrist on the shortcomings of such a biomedical model that is also underpinned by the idea of fighting disease rather than promoting health.

Language becomes objectified, and the system is one of functionalism dedicated to efficiency. The physician has to accompany patients in their experiences of loss, pain and death. Death frames our entire life, and should be approached through processes of reconciliation, acceptance, and surrender rather than the language of succumbing. This is also why a group of us has recently put together the Death is not the End website (https://deathisnotend.com) to show that there is good evidence that death is a transition rather than extinction. Aaron himself is no stranger to suffering, having himself had a serious car crash and experienced five years of debilitating pain (p. 97). Some of his encounters are intensely personal, such as with his patient Lisa and his schoolfriend Matt, who succeeds in committing suicide at the third attempt. In another moving episode, he asks for the blessing of a dying priest (p. 181).

A key influence on Aaron’s life was Dr. Edmund Pellegrino, whose integrity and insight he seeks to emulate. He quotes one of his own speeches to students (p. 30) where he reminds them that ‘it is not science, but love and devotion, that transforms the world…we physicians are not robots who treat diseases; we are people who treat other people… always follow the light of your conscience, even when your decisions are unpopular… medicine is a vocation; it’s not just a career.’ On p. 170, he lists some of the most essential virtues recommended by Dr Pellegrino including fidelity to trust, intellectual honesty, compassion, courage, and prudence. The doctor-patient relationship is the absolute fulcrum of the issue, forming ‘the core of medicine.’ This reminded me of Jacob Needleman’s classic book which I reviewed 30 years ago, The Way of the Physician. We are always human beings before we are professionals. This means that the instrumental language of clients, consumers, contractors and providers mischaracterises the nature of the doctor-patient relationship. The primary good of care and compassion is in tension with the secondary goods of money, power, prestige, honour, ranking, and competitive advantage (p. 174) reflected in the institutional structure of medicine and which threatens to undermine these primary goods.

The final chapters chart a way forward for institutional medicine with a thoroughgoing critique of (left hemisphere) depersonalised managerialist ideology (pp. 200 ff.) The tenets include technocratic scientism, an emphasis on metrics and checklists, utopian progressivism, liberationism, homogenising universalism (one size fits all), interventionism, efficiency and throughput, pressure to conform through administrative control – and the failed reaction is interpreted as a call for further managerialism, in the same way that elite institutions call for ratcheting up centralisation and power. Aaron concludes that, paradoxically, ‘the cure for our epidemic of (chronic) ill-health will require less, not more, professionalised healthcare – the US system is Exhibit A (p. 110), where ‘hospitals and clinics have become factories with processed patients as the product.’

Aaron suggests that the way forward is small scale, decentralised initiatives, as the current totalising institutional juggernaut is too systemically controlled by corporate industry interests, where reform is fiercely resisted. To this end, he and other physicians have founded the Hippocratic Society (https://hippsoc.org) in the hope that every major academic medical centre will have a chapter by 2035. Individual physicians can strive to embody humanistic as well as biomedical principles, as suggested in a key essay by Karl Jaspers (p. 192), The Idea of the Physician and summarised by Aaron himself on his final page, p. 244: ‘to be a physician means to accompany patients through the enigma of human life, death, suffering, and healing without having the power to resolve these enigmas’ - combining professional skill, human kindness, and compassion. This bold book is essential reading for all health professionals and others concerned with rehumanising healthcare.

Link to subscribe to Human Flourishing

Positive Diplomacy

Positive diplomacy by His Excellency Dr William Samoel Ruto CGH PhD, President of Kenya and Commander of the Armed Forces, pictured here with His Excellency Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, on 12 June 2026.

Click or Ctrl+click on the Republic of Kenya Crest below to read the thoughtful and constructive speech delivered on 20 May 2026 by His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, CGH, during the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum at the Astana International Financial Centre.

The President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr William Samoel Ruto CGH PhD, arrived in Helsinki on 10 Jun 2026 for a two‑day State Visit , following engagements in Norway.

The visit is part of a broader European tour covering Belgium, Norway, and Finland. His Excellency and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto continued on to Evian-les-Bains in France for the G7 meeting.

Here are excerpts from the President’s 12 June speech in Finland:

“Our affordable housing programme, for example, is changing Kenya’s skyline across the breadth and length of our country.”

“We are building 300,000 units, 180,000 student hostels, and 500 modern markets at a cost of KSh93 billion, funds locally raised under the Affordable Housing Fund.”

“The challenge of informal settlements in Nairobi is gradually being addressed, with modern housing replacing shanties.”

“In Kibera alone, we are constructing 10,000 units, and I am confident that we will totally eradicate that slum within the next seven years.”

“In Belgium, we sought to fast‑track the Kenya–EU Economic Partnership Agreement.”

“In Norway, we pursued bilateral cooperation to expand Kenya’s maritime industry and learn from the country’s sovereign wealth fund.”

“In Finland, we sought to foster collaboration between Kenyan and Finnish companies on artificial intelligence and digital innovation.”

“Following a request from Kenyans living and working in the Nordic region, the government will consider establishing an embassy either in Norway or Finland to serve you better.”

Source: https://president.go.ke

This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to send to your network inviting friends to visit this Substack:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/6bbe7730-d163-4056-9877-2269e42c6849

Please post the above link to social media, especially Facebook.

This is the link to an important essay by Hero of Truth Rafe Champion

Michael Darby’s comment on misanthropes:

There are some misanthropes who hate humanity so much that they delight in the killing of humans, and insist on protecting every creature which is programmed to eat or kill humans. Instead of encouraging transformation of crocodiles into handbags, shoes and petfood, the misanthropes want crocodiles lurking in waterholes to seize innocent Aboriginal youngsters who deserve the right to swim and cool off in safety.

Australia has the world’s most poisonous snakes, deserving of a bounty rather than protection. As for the great white shark and other human-eaters, every one of them approaching Australian shores or harbours or estuaries should be caught by enterprising fishers and eaten with chips in Melbourne restaurants.

Hard to believe, but extreme misanthropes are imposing laws to repopulate the Mediterranean with great white sharks and Germany with wolves. Denial of the habits of wild creatures contributed to the terrible injustice inflicted upon Lindy Camberlain. Tireless campaigning by Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones AO contributed significantly to her eventual release and vindication.

There are also misanthropes who use indemnities to protect chemical companies with shocking criminal records, and even now continue to misapply public funds in advertising their dangerous products. A far wiser course is a ban on mRNA chemicals and compassion, care and compensation for the victims.

As Tasmanian Senator Lambie has demonstrated in a recent confrontation with Angus Taylor, there are misanthropes who endorse budgeting as a salutory lesson for the poor.

The Challenges We Face - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway

This is the link to David Archibald’s 20 May 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Taiwan and Japan - the Big Betrayal under way.

https://wentworthreport.com/taiwan-and-japan-the-big-betrayal-underway/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

The Challenges We Face - LUNACY OF CANBERRA’S ELECTRIC FIRE TRUCK

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

READ IN APP

Glutathione Is Not the Enemy in Cancer — Misunderstood Redox Biology Is

Ian Brighthope

Jun 12, 2026

Role_Of_Glutathione_In_Cancer_From_Mechanisms_To_Therapies_Pmc_2020.pdf

2.46MB ∙ PDF file

Download

The argument that “glutathione is dangerous in cancer” is an overreach. The following review does not prove that glutathione should be avoided in cancer patients. It proves something more subtle: glutathione biology is dual, contextual, compartmental, and therapeutically important. The danger lies not in glutathione itself, but in confusing so-called tumour-cell glutathione adaptation with patient-level glutathione support.

The paper’s own abstract concedes the central point: glutathione has both protective and pathogenic roles. In healthy cells, it is crucial for removal and detoxification of carcinogens; in some tumour cells, elevated intracellular glutathione is associated with tumour progression and drug resistance. That is not a reason to condemn glutathione. It is a reason to use it intelligently. In fact, it may be a protective adaptation of the cancer cell to drug therapy.

The Core Error in the Anti-Glutathione Claim

The anti-glutathione argument commits a serious category error. It observes that some cancer cells raise their own intracellular glutathione as a survival mechanism, then leaps to the conclusion that supporting glutathione in a cancer patient must therefore feed the cancer. That is like saying because malignant cells use glucose, oxygen, amino acids and iron, the patient should be deprived of food, oxygen, protein and minerals. Biology is not that crude.

Tumour cells are already reprogrammed by oncogenic drivers such as NRF2, KEAP1 mutation, HIF-1, SLC7A11 and altered NADPH metabolism to maintain high intracellular glutathione. The attached review describes elevated glutathione in several cancers and links this with endogenous tumour adaptation and treatment resistance. But this is not equivalent to proving that clinician-directed glutathione support causes cancer progression in patients.

The paper also makes clear that glutathione is central to normal cellular defence: it regenerates glutathione peroxidases, detoxifies lipid hydroperoxides and xenobiotics, supports vitamin E recycling, participates in glutathionylation/deglutathionylation, and helps preserve proteins from irreversible oxidative damage. In other words, glutathione is not a fringe supplement; it is one of the body’s primary redox-control systems. And incidentally is used in virtually every successful grade 4 malignancies by Australia’s top integrative oncologists.

What the Paper Actually Shows

The review says tumour cells can exploit glutathione. That is true. Some tumours increase GSH synthesis, use glutathione transferases to detoxify chemotherapy agents, and resist ferroptosis. The paper discusses experimental strategies that deliberately deplete tumour glutathione or inhibit cystine uptake to make cancer cells more vulnerable to treatment.

But the same paper also says that glutathione deficiency, or an abnormal GSH/GSSG ratio, increases vulnerability to oxidative stress, inflammation and tumour progression; it also notes that exogenous GSH can inhibit inflammatory responses through ROS regulation, while endogenous GSH helps fine-tune innate immunity. That is a devastating point against the simplistic “glutathione is dangerous” claim.

So the correct conclusion is not “glutathione is bad.” The correct conclusion is: dysregulated glutathione metabolism inside tumour cells may be bad, while adequate glutathione biology in the patient may be essential for detoxification, immunity, mitochondrial protection, treatment tolerance and quality of life.

The Clinical Evidence Is Not a Prohibition — It Is a Call for Precision

There is clinical evidence that glutathione can protect patients from platinum toxicity. In a double-blind randomized trial of 151 women with ovarian cancer treated with cisplatin, glutathione increased the proportion able to receive six cisplatin courses, improved creatinine clearance outcomes, improved quality-of-life scores, and showed a non-significant trend toward better clinical response, not worse response.

CancerNetwork’s report of the same ovarian cancer trial stated that glutathione shielded against cisplatin toxicity “with no loss of antineoplastic efficacy,” and reported fewer neurotoxic, nephrotoxic and anaemia events, with more patients completing six cycles of cisplatin.

A British Journal of Cancer review similarly summarized that, in the Smyth ovarian cancer trial, nephrotoxicity was lower with glutathione, fewer patients failed to complete protocol, quality of life improved, and “no tumour protection was found.”

That is clinically important. Many oncological failures are not simply failures of tumour killing; they are failures of the host to tolerate treatment. If glutathione allows a patient to complete more chemotherapy with less renal, neurological and systemic injury, it may improve the therapeutic index — the central goal of good cancer care.

The Cautions Are Real — But They Do Not Justify Demonisation

There are legitimate cautions. ASCO guidelines do not recommend glutathione for prevention of paclitaxel/carboplatin neuropathy, and found evidence inconclusive for cisplatin- or oxaliplatin-based settings; however, that is a statement about insufficient or inconsistent evidence for routine guideline use, not proof that glutathione is inherently dangerous. And it is within the context of chemotherapy.

A 2024 retrospective breast cancer study reported that “excessive” GSH intake was associated with higher recurrence after adjuvant chemotherapy, especially with high intake duration, but it was single-centre, retrospective, and the authors themselves called for prospective validation and standardization rather than blanket prohibition.

A 2026 Nature study added an important mechanistic caution: extracellular glutathione can, under cystine-deficient tumour-microenvironment conditions, be catabolized by cancer cells as a cysteine source to support growth. That is important science. But again, it does not prove that all glutathione support in all cancer patients is harmful; it shows that tumour type, microenvironment, cysteine metabolism, GGT activity, treatment context, dose and timing matter.

The Strong Position

Glutathione should not be treated as a cancer cure. It should not be used indiscriminately, indefinitely, or in defiance of oncological treatment strategy. But it is equally wrong — scientifically and clinically — to label it “dangerous” in cancer as a blanket statement.

A defensible integrative oncology position is this:

Glutathione is a fundamental human defence molecule. In cancer care, it should be used as a precision supportive-care intervention, not as a crude antioxidant. Its purpose is to protect the patient, preserve organ function, reduce treatment toxicity, regulate inflammation, support detoxification and improve tolerance — while avoiding contexts in which tumour-cell glutathione dependence is being deliberately targeted.

The enemy is not glutathione. The enemy is unmeasured, untimed, uncontextualised use particularly at a time of chemotherapeutic intervention. The patient is not merely a battlefield on which cancer cells are to be poisoned; the patient is a living organism whose immune system, mitochondria, liver, kidneys, nervous system and inflammatory balance must be protected if they are to survive the disease and the treatment.

The attached paper, properly read, does not condemn glutathione. It condemns simplistic thinking.

What happens if there is a vitamin C deficiency and the vitamin C is given in high doses? Would not this play an important role?

Yes - vitamin C deficiency changes the whole argument. It may be one of the most important missing pieces in the claim that glutathione is “dangerous” in cancer.

A cancer patient who is vitamin C deficient is not in a neutral biochemical state. They are in a state of impaired collagen synthesis, impaired wound healing, capillary fragility, fatigue, immune dysfunction, poor antioxidant reserve, and increased oxidative stress. Vitamin C is required for collagen synthesis, L-carnitine, neurotransmitter biosynthesis, antioxidant function, immune function, iron absorption, and regeneration of other antioxidants such as vitamin E. Deficiency can produce fatigue, gum inflammation, poor wound healing, petechiae, bruising, joint pain, depression, bleeding gums, loose teeth, iron-deficiency anaemia, and, if untreated, fatal scurvy.

Cancer patients are also a group in whom deficiency is not theoretical. People with cachexia and most if not all cancer patients are at risk of vitamin C inadequacy. One study of advanced cancer patients found plasma vitamin C deficiency in 30% of participants, and low vitamin C was associated with low intake, low albumin, high CRP, high platelet count and shorter survival. In my opinion, this study measured vitamin C inappropriately - every patient had inadequate levels of vitamin C and these levels would fall to deficiency levels during chemotherapy and radiotherapy. See my earlier 4 Substacks on vitamin C and cancer.

This means the proper question is not, “Could vitamin C protect cancer?” The proper question is: what happens to the patient, the immune system, connective tissue, mitochondria, detoxification pathways and treatment tolerance when vitamin C deficiency is left uncorrected?

The vitamin C–glutathione relationship is central

Vitamin C and glutathione are not isolated nutrients. They are part of a linked redox network. The attached glutathione paper describes glutathione as the most important non-enzymatic intracellular antioxidant, present at millimolar concentrations, required for glutathione peroxidase activity, detoxification of xenobiotics and oxidative-stress products, glutathionylation/deglutathionylation reactions, alpha-tocopherol regeneration, and direct neutralisation of superoxide.

That matters enormously. If vitamin C is deficient/insufficient , the oxidative load is shifted more heavily onto glutathione, glutathione peroxidases, thioredoxin, peroxiredoxins, catalase and NADPH-dependent recycling systems. In plain language: vitamin C deficiency increases the burden on glutathione biology. Therefore, to argue against glutathione in a vitamin C-deficient cancer patient is biologically incoherent. The patient needs a functioning redox network, not selective sabotage of one of its central components.

The anti-glutathione argument usually focuses on tumour-cell glutathione as a resistance mechanism. But the paper itself says glutathione is also fundamental to healthy-cell protection, detoxification, redox signalling, lipid-peroxide control and inflammatory regulation. It is not a poison; it is a physiological defence system.

High-dose vitamin C is not merely “more antioxidant”

There are two distinct uses of vitamin C:

First, physiological repletion: correcting deficiency, restoring tissue reserves, improving collagen integrity, immune function, wound healing, carnitine-dependent energy metabolism and antioxidant recycling.

Second, pharmacological intravenous ascorbate: using high plasma concentrations that cannot be achieved orally. Note that oral vitamin C is tightly controlled, with even very large oral doses predicted to produce peak plasma concentrations around 220 micromol/L, whereas IV administration can produce plasma concentrations as high as 26,000 micromol/L. At those pharmacological levels, ascorbate may act as a pro-oxidant in the tumour microenvironment by generating hydrogen peroxide, which can be selectively toxic to cancer cells in experimental models.

The National Cancer Institute’s PDQ review states that numerous laboratory studies show supraphysiological ascorbate decreases proliferation in multiple cancer cell lines, that cytotoxicity is often mediated through hydrogen peroxide generation, and that pharmacological ascorbate has shown enhancement of gemcitabine in pancreatic cancer cells and radiosensitisation in glioblastoma models. It also notes that high-dose IV vitamin C has generally been well tolerated in clinical trials.

Most importantly, a 2024 randomized trial in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma used pharmacological ascorbate 75 g three times weekly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. The ascorbate group had median overall survival of 16 months compared with 8.3 months in standard care, and progression-free survival of 6.2 months compared with 3.9 months, without worsening quality of life or increasing adverse events. This was a small trial and needs confirmation, but it directly undermines the claim that high-dose ascorbate is inherently dangerous in cancer care. Imagine the results giving these doses daily.

The powerful argument

If a cancer patient is vitamin C deficient, high-dose vitamin C may be doing several things at once: correcting a deficiency state, restoring redox reserve, supporting collagen and wound healing, improving immune competence, reducing treatment-related oxidative injury in normal tissues, supporting detoxification, and - when given intravenously at pharmacological doses - potentially exerting tumour-selective oxidative pressure.

That is not a minor issue. It is central.

The cancer patient is not just a tumour-bearing body. The patient is an organism under extreme oxidative, inflammatory, metabolic and therapeutic stress. To leave that patient vitamin C deficient while warning against glutathione because tumour cells may exploit glutathione is a profound misreading of redox biology.

The correct position is:

Vitamin C deficiency should be actively looked for and corrected in cancer patients. High-dose intravenous vitamin C should be understood not merely as antioxidant supplementation but as pharmacological ascorbate therapy with distinct plasma kinetics and potential anticancer mechanisms. Glutathione support should not be demonised; it should be understood as part of the patient’s redox defence, detoxification, immune and tissue-repair system.

The cautions are real: renal impairment, oxalate risk, haemochromatosis, G6PD deficiency, fluid load, glucose-meter artefacts, and possible interactions with specific drugs such as bortezomib need proper clinical management. The NCI specifically flags G6PD deficiency and renal concerns with high-dose IV vitamin C.

But those cautions do not justify abandoning vitamin C or glutathione. They justify competent, measured, supervised use.

In short: yes, vitamin C deficiency may play a major role — and correcting it may be foundational to any rational integrative cancer-care programme.

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Upgrade to paid

© 2026 Ian Brighthope

548 Market Street PMB 72296, San Francisco, CA 94104



SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

The Death of France

The Death of France - The Secret Report Macron Is Hiding

Behind the Narrative 📣

It’s a typical afternoon in Saint-Denis, the narrow streets packed with people whose faces you cannot see. The women move in niqab, shapes without features, eyes that do not meet yours. The shop signs are in Arabic, the smell of cumin and lamb fat rises from every doorway, thick and permanent, as if the street itself has been marinated in another world. From three directions at once, the call to prayer cuts through the air. Al-lahu Akbar. God is great. Come to prayer. Come to salvation.

Even the French police do not enter without backup. Ambulances request escorts before responding to calls. In the lost territories of Marseille, law enforcement officers disguise themselves as Muslims before making arrests. France’s own intelligence service has mapped 150 such districts across the country. A former senior official of French foreign intelligence put it in numbers: these enclaves exist in 859 cities, and four million people — six percent of France’s entire population — live inside them.

There was a time when Paris was the most romantic city in the world. You could stop on the banks of the Seine at dusk, buy a baguette and a bottle of wine from the corner shop, sit on the stone steps above the water, and feel, without irony, that life was generous, and civilization was real. The light on the river. The smell of bread. The sound of French — that particular music of a language that assumes beauty is worth the effort.

That Paris is gone. This is the story of how it fell. This is the story of the fall of France.

In April 2024, a classified document landed on Emmanuel Macron’s desk. Seventy-three pages, stamped Secret Défense. The document had one purpose: to answer the question that French politicians had been avoiding for twenty years. What is actually happening to this country — and who is making it happen. Macron read it and locked it in a drawer.

For months, the report sat classified and untouched while the streets of Saint-Denis continued to empty of French faces, while the mosques of Marseille continued to fill, while the call to prayer continued to replace the sound of French in neighborhoods that were, on every map, still France. The president of the Republic knew the answer. He chose not to share it.

Then it leaked. In May 2025, Le Figaro obtained the full document and published it. It was a detailed, deliberate, patient, funded, and coordinated plan across borders. A plan to take over France, not by force, but from the inside. Neighborhood by neighborhood, school by school, sports club by sports club. The name of the document, “Frères Musulmans et Islamisme Politique en France,” - The Muslim Brotherhood and Political Islam in France.

This is the plan, detailed, Stage by stage, neighborhood by neighborhood, for the Islamic conquest of France by the Muslim Brotherhood:

Stage One: The Prey.

Every conquest begins by choosing the right target, and the Muslim Brotherhood chose with surgical precision to start with the poor, the forgotten, the people who feel angry and lost. The playbook is elegant in its simplicity; you do not approach it with a Quran. You approach with a job offer. You offer a sense of community and belonging. A Brotherhood-affiliated temp agency calls back when no one else does. A community sports club gives people somewhere to be on Thursday nights. A personal development workshop, run by a soft-spoken man who quotes the Prophet between practical advice about CV writing, makes lost people feel cared for, for the first time, that someone sees them.

By the time the religious identity arrives, and it always arrives, the young man is already inside the ecosystem. The mosque is not a recruitment center; it is a homecoming. He does not feel he has been converted; he feels he has been found. And the man who found him now has something that no government program, no integration policy, and no French republican value has ever managed to give him: he has his complete and total devotion.

Hayati Marseille by Michel Setbounn...

The ecosystem works. The numbers prove it. France currently has between 100,000 and 200,000 Muslim converts — native-born French citizens who were not born into Islam but chose it. Yearly conversions have doubled over the past thirty years. The French Interior Ministry estimates approximately ten conversions to Islam per day — 3,600 per year — with the true figure likely higher. The profile of the typical convert is precise and telling: young, urban, often from a broken or secular home, searching for structure, belonging, and meaning in a society that stopped offering any. The Muslim Brotherhood’s ecosystem provides all three, on demand, with no questions asked and no French bureaucracy to navigate.

Add to this a Muslim birth rate of 3 to 3.5 children per woman — compared to 1.56 for the broader French population — and approximately 300,000 new Muslim immigrants arriving annually, and the demographic arithmetic becomes self-evident.

France today has the largest Muslim community in Western Europe, six to seven million people. Research projects the Muslim population will reach 17 to 18 percent by 2050 under medium migration scenarios.

Stage Two: Build the World.

Once the young man belongs, he does not need to leave. This is the Brotherhood’s second insight, and it is more sophisticated than the first: conversion is fragile. Identity is permanent. The goal is to make the outside world unnecessary, so brick by brick, the Brotherhood builds a complete parallel civilization within the bones of the French Republic — a world with its own schools, clinics, legal advisors, banks, butchers, matchmakers, and funeral services. A world where you can be born, educated, married, employed, treated when sick, and buried when dead — without ever needing the French state for anything.

The report describes these structures as “ecosystems.” An ecosystem is self-sustaining. It feeds itself. It expands naturally and is extraordinarily difficult to dismantle because every element is connected to every other, and removing one piece only strengthens the rest.

In these ecosystems, the rules are not French; they are unwritten, and no one enforces them by violence because it is unnecessary. Enforcement is social, total, and suffocating. A woman who leaves the house without a veil finds that her neighbors stop greeting her. A shop owner who stocks wine watches his customers disappear one by one until the math no longer adds up and the bottles come off the shelves. A teenager who falls in love with a French classmate discovers that his family, his mosque, and his entire social world close around him like a fist until the relationship ends. The ecosystem simply makes the wrong choice unbearable.

This is the genius of the strategy, and the reason the French state spent twenty years failing to name it. There is nothing to arrest; there is no crime to prosecute. There is only a parallel world, constructed so completely, so patiently, so comprehensively around a captured population, that the French Republic — with its grand declarations of liberty, its indifferent bureaucracy, and its social workers who do not speak Arabic — has simply become irrelevant. The Brotherhood did not fight the French state; it made the French state unnecessary. And in the neighborhoods where four million people now live by different rules, under different authority, answering to a different god, France has already lost — without a single shot fired.

Stage Three: The infiltration of the state from within

The ecosystem is complete, the young man belongs, and the neighborhood operates by different rules. Now comes the move that the French report calls by its precise technical name: “entryism.” The infiltration of the state from within.

It does not look like a takeover; it looks like civic participation. A Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated candidate runs for the local school board on a platform of community representation and educational equity. A mosque-linked association applies for a municipal grant to run a youth sports program. A soft-spoken man in a suit attends a town hall meeting and asks reasonable questions about housing policy, nothing alarming, nothing illegal. Just citizens, participating in democracy.

Except they are not there as citizens, they are there as operatives, executing a strategy documented in the French report with clinical precision: to place Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated individuals inside public institutions, advance them through the bureaucratic ranks, and use their positions to redirect resources, shape policy, and gradually replace the Republic’s values with their own.

Behind the ecosystem, behind the mosques, the sports clubs, and the temp agencies, there is a command structure. The French report calls it the “Council of Judges” — a clandestine leadership of between 400 and 1,000 individuals who have undergone a ten-stage initiation process and sworn a personal loyalty oath to the Muslim Brotherhood’s Supreme Guide. They are operatives and their job is to coordinate the entire network from the shadows — deciding which candidate runs for which city council, which association applies for which municipal grant, where the money flows, and where it stops. In public, they look like ordinary citizens participating in democracy. Behind closed doors, they are executing a strategy that has been running without interruption for forty years, using Democracy as a weapon.

In November 2025, French prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into a senior official at the town hall of Colombes, a suburb northwest of Paris. The man was the right-hand of the sitting mayor, a left-wing politician affiliated with the Greens. The charges: illegal acquisition of interests and money laundering. Muslim Brotherhood links and the suspected redirection of public funds toward Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated youth organizations. The mayor denied everything, but the investigation continued regardless.

The French parliamentary report documented the same pattern across dozens of municipalities, where Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated operatives were embedded inside local government, redirecting public money toward the ecosystem, while their progressive partners looked the other way.

School boards, cultural associations, and grant-making bodies quietly redirect public money toward the ecosystem and quietly block policies that threaten it. The Obin Report had already identified Muslim Brotherhood infiltration of French schools, teachers pressured not to teach about the Holocaust, girls refusing to participate in physical education, and a creeping parallel law replacing the authority of the state inside the classroom. Twenty years later, the 2025 report found that nothing had changed, but that it had expanded.

Stage Four: The Foreign Hand.

The ecosystem does not fund itself; behind every mosque in Strasbourg, every Quranic school in Lille, every Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated association in the suburbs of Paris, there is a wire transfer. And behind the wire transfer, there is a government. Behind every mosque in France, there is a salary. And most of those salaries are paid from Turkey and Qatar.

Turkey controls its Muslim diaspora through a single instrument: the Diyanet — the Directorate of Religious Affairs, a branch of the Turkish state with a 2025 budget of 3.5 billion dollars. The Diyanet’s mandate is not spiritual. It is strategic. By 2028, it has set a target of reaching 11.9 million Muslims living abroad. It reaches them the same way every week, in every city: through the imam standing at the front of the mosque.

The Diyanet appoints those imams, pays their salaries, and writes their sermons within French territory. This means that what is said on Friday afternoon in a mosque in Lyon, Marseille, or the suburbs of Paris is not the independent spiritual reflection of a local religious leader. It is a message authored by Erdogan’s government and delivered to French citizens every week.

What we are seeing here is a foreign government using religion as an infrastructure to maintain permanent influence over millions of people living on French soil.

The other financier of the conquest is Qatar. Over eight years, Doha funneled approximately 102 million dollars into mosque and school projects across Europe, 90% of it flowing through Muslim Brotherhood-aligned networks, via two channels that sound charitable but function as anything but: Qatar Charity and the Qatar Foundation.

In France, the money built Islamic centers in Strasbourg, Lille, Marseille, and the Paris suburbs. It funded the European Institute of Human Sciences — an institution that trains imams within the Brotherhood’s ideological framework on French soil, alongside French students. It financed the construction of what will become Europe’s largest mosque in Strasbourg — a project French intelligence linked directly to Muslim Brotherhood networks controlled from Ankara and Doha. The Green mayor of Strasbourg contributed 2.5 million euros in French public funds to the same project.

This is how the mechanism works: Qatar writes the check. The Muslim Brotherhood builds the institution. The institution trains the imam. The imam delivers the sermon. And the French taxpayer, through a progressive mayor who wanted to show solidarity with the Muslim constituents, funds the foundation that holds it all together.

The French report noted something that should have set off alarm bells in every ministry in Paris: Qatar not only funds the mosques. Qatar owns Paris Saint-Germain. Qatar holds stakes in TotalEnergies and Vinci. Qatar owns significant portions of French real estate. This is not an investment; this is leverage. When the government that funds your Brotherhood network also owns your football club, your energy company, and your real estate, you do not bite that hand. You do not name it in a report. You do not freeze its assets or designate its charities as terrorist fronts. You write a classified document, acknowledge the funding in careful language, and then quietly leave the most important question unanswered: what exactly has Qatar bought in France, and what has France agreed, in return, not to do?

And here is something the report does not mention — but the timeline does. On February 27, 2024, Qatar’s Emir arrived at the Élysée Palace for a state visit. By the end of that evening, Macron and Sheikh Tamim had signed a strategic partnership: ten billion euros of Qatari investment in French startups and funds, to be delivered between 2024 and 2030. Nine days later, Macron announced for the first time that recognizing a Palestinian state was no longer a “taboo” for France. Eighteen months after that, France became the first G7 nation to formally recognize Palestinian statehood — a decision Netanyahu called “rewarding terror.”

Ten billion euros. Nine days before recognizing A Palestinian state. You decide what to call it. The French report named the money. It did not name what that money is actually buying.

The French report called it “logistical and financial support.” The more accurate term is “conquest by proxy.” And the proxies have been operating inside France for forty years.

Stage Five: The Useful Idiots.

While the Brotherhood was building its ecosystem, while Turkey was writing the sermons and Qatar was funding the mosques, a parallel operation was unfolding within French politics, serving their interests more effectively than any paid operative could. The French left — the Green mayors, the progressive academics, the journalists who reached for the word Islamophobia every time someone pointed at the infrastructure growing in the banlieues.

The playbook the French report names with clinical precision — “dissimulation, double-discourse, and victimization” — rests on a single insight, in its way a work of genius: in the progressive West, no accusation is more paralyzing than racism. No career survives it, no politician weathers it, no journalist wants to risk it. And so the Muslim Brotherhood never defends itself. It accuses. A prefect flags a Brotherhood-affiliated sports club receiving public funds — he is a racist. It was the perfect weapon against anyone who noticed: one word: Islamophobia.

A journalist investigates Quranic schools teaching children that non-Muslims are enemies — she is Islamophobic. A government commissions a classified report documenting forty years of institutional infiltration — it is a moral panic, a manufactured threat, state-sponsored hatred. Middle East Eye said so. Al Jazeera said so. And across France, progressive politicians who had spent years buying Muslim community votes with subsidies and silence nodded along — because agreeing was cheaper than thinking, and thinking was dangerous, and danger was something they had decided long ago to outsource to the people they called racists.

Across dozens of French municipalities, Brotherhood-affiliated candidates won seats on school boards and city councils, redirected public funds toward the ecosystem, and watched their progressive partners look away — because looking meant seeing, and seeing meant choosing, and choosing meant being called Islamophobic in the morning papers.

Stage Six: The Silence of Macron.

When the report landed on Emmanuel Macron’s desk in the autumn of 2024, he did not convene an emergency or order immediate action against the foreign governments funding all of it. He read the seventy-three pages that described the systematic conquest of French institutions by the Muslim Brotherhood network backed by Ankara and Doha — and he put the document in a drawer and turned the key. For months, France burned slowly while its president sat on the fire alarm.

French MEP Guillaume Peltier asked the question on everyone’s mind in Paris: had Macron’s silence been bought by the same Brotherhood that had publicly urged its followers to vote for him in both 2017 and 2022? Macron had twice been elected with overwhelming support from Muslim communities whose votes his political survival depended on, and had spent his presidency threading the needle between acknowledging the Islamist threat and alienating the constituency that kept him in power.

When the report leaked, Macron ordered ministers to prepare “new proposals” for a follow-up security council meeting in early June 2025. The proposals were discussed, but no ban was issued.

The day after the report became public, Macron instructed the French Foreign Ministry to send letters to French embassies across the Muslim world, reassuring foreign governments that France was not Islamophobic. The president of the Republic spent the morning after reading a classified report on a forty-year foreign-backed infiltration of his country writing diplomatic apologies to the countries funding it.

According to a CSA poll, nearly nine out of ten French citizens supported banning the Muslim Brotherhood outright. The government convened a security council meeting in June 2025 and produced one concrete measure: a ban on appointing foreign-trained imams. It sounds decisive until you understand why it is not. The Brotherhood stopped importing imams years ago. It builds its own, domestically, through institutions like the European Institute of Human Sciences in Saint-Denis — a Brotherhood-run seminary that spent decades training imams inside France, on French soil, with French students.

In December 2025, the French parliament conducted its own independent investigation — broader, deeper, and with full legislative authority — and reached the same conclusions, including the same infiltration, the same foreign funding, and the same urgent call to act. And the same result: nothing. The Brotherhood has still not been designated a terrorist organization in France. The pipelines from Ankara and Doha remain open. The ecosystem keeps growing. Two reports. Zero action.

Stage Seven: The Endgame.

France is not the warning. France is the lesson. What the seventy-three classified pages described is not a French problem. It is a Western one — and the French report said so explicitly, naming Belgium as the Brotherhood’s “European crossroads” and identifying active networks in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. After the report leaked, Sweden’s Minister for Integration convened an emergency expert group. “Sweden is mentioned in the French report,” he said, “and in many respects has similar challenges.” Germany’s Bundestag debated whether to designate the Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

The European Parliament published its own investigation, documenting how Brotherhood-affiliated organizations secured tens of millions of euros in EU funding while pursuing an agenda to replace secular democracy with Islamic governance — using the EU’s own grant systems, its own money, and its own bureaucratic openness against it.

The French language is retreating from entire neighborhoods. A 2025 survey found that 57 percent of young French Muslims aged 15 to 24 believe Sharia law should take precedence over French Republic law. A majority position among the next generation of French citizens.

Internationally, France, once America’s oldest ally — the country that helped birth the American Revolution — has spent the past decade drifting away from Washington and toward Ankara and Doha, the very governments funding the Brotherhood’s infiltration of its own institutions. It abstained or equivocated on votes where it once stood firm. It canceled military cooperation. It positioned itself as a mediator between the West and the Islamic world — a role that requires it never to fully defend either.

The Muslim Brotherhood did not just change the streets of France. It changed France’s foreign policy. It changed France’s identity. It changed what France is willing to say out loud, what it is willing to defend, and who it is willing to call an ally.

And at the center of all of it — the lie that made everything possible. The Palestinian myth. The Muslim Brotherhood weaponized Palestine, not because it cares about Palestinian suffering, but because the image of Palestinian victimhood is the most powerful tool ever devised for disabling Western critical thinking. It transformed compassion into paralysis. It made anyone who questioned the Brotherhood’s infiltration into a supporter of a manufactured narrative of occupation. It handed the progressive left in France — and Europe — a moral framework that made them accomplices in the erosion of their own civilization.

France. Wake up.

You are still asleep as the report sits on Macron’s desk. You are still marching for Palestine as the mosques multiply and the neighborhoods empty of French faces. You are debating Islamophobia as Jewish students are barred from university buildings and synagogues are vandalized at a rate not seen since the Second World War. You are still protecting the feelings of the institutions that finance it all.

There is a truth every civilization has learned too late: when Jews are attacked, the society is already sick. Antisemitism is not a Jewish problem. It is a diagnostic. It is the first symptom of a civilization that has lost the ability to defend itself, to name its enemies, and to draw and hold a line. France, you recorded 1,570 antisemitic incidents in 2024. You are not defending your Jews, your women, or your children. Rape cases have more than doubled over the past decade, and your response has been to commission reports, issue communiqués, and send diplomatic letters to the governments funding the men who commit them.

You cannot march for Palestine on Saturday and pretend you do not know what is happening in Saint-Denis on Monday. You cannot call yourself a feminist and look away from the women in niqab who have been pressured into silence in neighborhoods your own police are afraid to enter. You cannot call yourself a defender of the Republic while funding mosques that answer to Ankara and Doha and not to Paris.

Look in the mirror, France. The country looking back at you is not the one that gave the world the Declaration of the Rights of Man. It is not the country of Voltaire and Zola and the light on the Seine at dusk.

You are a country where terrorist attacks do not stop. You are a country where rape cases rose 140 percent over five years, even as you suppressed ethnic crime statistics for fear of what they would reveal. You hung the Palestinian flag while abandoning your own citizens. You opened your borders without asking who was crossing them. And you abandoned your Jewish community — the largest in Europe — to face 1,570 antisemitic incidents in a single year, then rewarded the movement responsible by becoming the first G7 nation to recognize a Palestinian state after October 7.

You allow FGM to be practiced in your suburbs at rates that shocked European health investigators, who documented tens of thousands of cases on your soil. You watched women disappear into niqabs in neighborhoods where your own laws no longer reach and called it multiculturalism. You fund, through your welfare system, hundreds of thousands of people who contribute nothing to French society and answer to a different authority entirely. You sacrificed your oldest alliances — with America, Israel, and the civilization that built you just to avoid offending the governments of Ankara and Doha.

This is who you are, France. The report is still on the table, but it does not matter. You cannot save a country that has decided to destroy itself — slowly, voluntarily, and with a clear conscience. You did not fall, France. You chose to kneel.

Goodbye, France.

The world we knew is changing before our eyes — and not for the better. Please share this article and comment. Push back. Engage. Because what is happening in France is not a French story. It is coming to America. It is spreading everywhere. And silence is the one thing we cannot afford. If you want to amplify this voice, become a paid subscriber, pick up one of my books, all the links in here, or make a one-time contribution. Every reader who shows up matters. Thank you for being one of them.

Much Love

Yama Bar

BIBLIOGRAPHY

“Frères Musulmans et Islamisme Politique en France,” classified French government report, Secret Défense, commissioned April 2024, leaked to Le Figaro, May 21, 2025. French Parliamentary Report No. 2235, December 10, 2025. “Qatar Pledges €10 Billion for Key Sectors of French Economy,” France 24, February 27, 2024. “France Recognizes Palestinian State at UN General Assembly,” multiple sources, September 22, 2025. CSA poll for CNews, Europe 1, and JDD on the Muslim Brotherhood ban in France, 2025. “NY Times Admits Emaciated Gazan Boy Had Pre-Existing Health Problems,” Times of Israel, July 30, 2025. Obin Report on Islamist infiltration of French schools, French Ministry of Education, 2004. Pew Research Center, “The Future of the Global Muslim Population,” projections for France, 2017, and updated 2025. French Interior Ministry estimates on conversions to Islam, cited in La Croix, 2024. Eurostat, “Crime Statistics: Sexual Violence Across the EU,” 2013–2024. Nordic Monitor, Diyanet strategic plan and budget, 2025. Qatar Charity and Qatar Foundation European funding records, French National Assembly foreign interference report, 2022–2023. Florence Bergeaud-Blackler, “Le Frérisme et ses réseaux,” Odile Jacob, 2023. Gilles Kepel, “Le Prophète et la Pandémie,” Gallimard, 2021. Marion Maréchal, testimony before European Parliament committee on foreign interference, 2024. CRIF, annual antisemitism report, France, 2024. New Direction Foundation, no-go zone assessment report, Europe, 2026.

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims.

Слава Україні!

Substack: Ads and Links of Enduring Value

THIS IS THE LINK