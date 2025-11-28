Michael Darby in Australia

Michael Darby in Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annette O's avatar
Annette O
2d

You have hit it out of the park with this one! From the climate scam to the covid scam there is still so much that must be corrected for our nation to prosper again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Darby
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture