PREVENT DISINFORMATION

BY CENSORING THE POETS



Ferdinand Ukqwitt, November 2024

We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news

We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views.

They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed

With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed.

My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens

I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans

I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it

I have been designated International Green Poet.

Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal

The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel

By a local astronomer fifty thousand years before

The invader Captain Cook came landing on our shore.

To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth

Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth.

Disinformation has been rattling around the world

There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled.

Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right

So our belov’d Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night.

Scotty had a bright idea; he shared it with the mob

Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job.

Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes

Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times

Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution

Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution.

“Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!”

Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore.

Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright

She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight.

The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble.

If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double.

They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King

With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring.

Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook

Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look

The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock

No faded jeans, no waistcoats, and at least one matching sock

For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all

Just ignore a poet whose head’s a bowling ball.

Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear

Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair.

Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools

You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules.

Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take

Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake.

To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels

And write about the elegance of a million solar panels

If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion

Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion.

Your government is always right, no room for criticism

No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism.

If you need a victim who deserves to feel the lash

Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash.

The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power

Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour.

Children dry the dung for cooking and learn by candlelight

Feeling proud that we are winning the noble carbon fight

Reactionaries still are claiming that the world needs fossil fuels

Abolish such technology! Sun and wind shall be our tools.

We can’t let an opponent win government by a fluke

Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke.

We despise the profiteers and opportunists from the Right

Let them grovel all they want; we’ll crush them with our might

Those who condemn "Net Zero" have signed away their souls

For justly retribution when the bell of vengeance tolls.

We hate to see tall Asians, there’s one of them near you

Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2.

Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport

Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short.

We hate all the farmers, the women and the men

Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen

They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows

Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows.

We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air

Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair.

They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids

Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids.

We hate every driller; why are they all male?

A misogynist profession must deserve to fail.

They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay

When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away.

We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer

To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer.

Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer

We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna.

We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere

One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air.

Climate change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm

Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm.

We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes

Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets.

The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation

When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation.

We hate West Australians, they wear those wide-brimmed hats

Their seas are full of great white sharks, their skies are full of bats.

They cheer the West Coast Eagles and eat at Hungry Jack’s

We’ll fix them by inflicting a rent resources tax.

We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea.

Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free

They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool

To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel.

We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs?

They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs.

They vote for our opponents and believe in family life

Our formula for workers is misery and strife.

We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude

Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food.

They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes

Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots.

We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle

For Dr Peter McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle.

Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure

Nothing threatens Pharma profits like a cheap and speedy cure.

We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm.

Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm

Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud

Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored.

We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart

Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art.

They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union

Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion.

We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care

Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air.

AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow

Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now.

We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab

While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab

They vote for our opponents who will not go away

We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay.

We hate all the women who insist on giving birth

Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth.

They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams

And write letters to the papers asking for more dams.

We hate the narcissists who like showering every day

Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay.

They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water

Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar.

We hate all the coppers, that high-paid mob of mugs

Flag us down, test our breath and search our cars for drugs.

Cops treat peaceful protestors as lawbreakers and liars

We’ll use them for arresting climate change deniers.

We hate all the elderly; they should be shuffling on.

The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone.

Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice

In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice.

We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks

We shall also sanction every foreign dog that barks.

Horses keep fire trails open and so it’s only fair

To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air.

We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say?

Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day.

For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed

Whatever dissenters may believe, she often said it first.

We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned

Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined.

She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right

To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night.

We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood

Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good.

She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore

Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”.

We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light

Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might.

He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice

And insists that union members be entitled to a choice.

We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please?

The majority of foreigners all come from overseas.

If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away

Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay.

We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal

Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal.

Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors

They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors.

We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us

With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus.

Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender

We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender.

We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition

Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission.

Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook

For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book.

We hate all the selfish folk driving dirty petrol cars

Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars.

Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask

Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask.

We hate carbon dioxide. You can see it in the air

It causes global warming and kills every polar bear.

Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe

Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.