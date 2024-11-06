Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

THE LINK saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

Double congratulations to the new Premier of Queensland, Hon David Crisafulli MLA, who has not appointed a Minister for Climate Change. Moveover, he has scrapped the Pioneer Burdekin pumped hydro scam.

Nick Jorss is Executive Chairman at Bowen Coking Coal Ltd and NED at Ballymore Resources Limited.

The cancellation of the Pioneer Burdekin pumped hydro by the new LNP Government strikes a blow for common sense and lower electricity bills for Queenslanders. The cost blowout from $12bn pre-election to c$37bn once the new Govt unveiled the report is shocking but not unexpected. At 5GW of storage that’s an eye-watering $7.4m per MW in capital cost to store energy for up to 5 days. 😳



The Australian notes: “Queensland Hydro concluded that Pioneer-Burdekin was “commercially unviable” and cited the failure of the former Labor government to analyse the need for the proposed project and its capacity against the existing and planned network.”



On a unit cost basis, this brings it in line with the smaller Borumba pumped hydro project which is also being reviewed by the new Govt. At $14bn last count for 2GW of storage capacity for just 24 hours it's also a massive $7m per MW! 😧



The cheapest electricity for Qld by far is the coal fired system we have and properly maintaining and extending our existing fleet of coal plants (the youngest in Australia) will keep our bills down.



Pumped hydro doesn’t generate electricity it just stores it so we need add the capital cost of wind/solar generation. Onshore wind is roughly $2.5m a MW in capital cost (3x that for offshore!) but only runs a third of the time (average capacity factor of c30%). So, we need at least three times this capacity, adding another c$7.5m per MW in capital costs to guarantee supply for at least a day. So that’s around $15m per MW of capital for a “firmed renewables system” not including major new transmission lines.



What would it cost to add a new coal fired power unit on an existing site instead of this “firmed renewables” solution? Much less than the $5m per MW assumed by CSIRO for new greenfield black coal plants in the Gencost report that the federal Govt is relying on. The figures I’m seeing for brownfields coal are c$2.5m per MW, i.e. around 1/6th of the “firmed renewable” capital cost to provide dispatchable electricity!



Despite being the cheapest option, this not a scenario considered by our regulator AEMO as noted in the Centre for Independent Studies' excellent report: “The six fundamental flaws underpinning the energy transition” which notes that the ISP statement that firmed renewables are the cheapest path to energy transition is a tautology - having “removed the only baseline scenario that could have allowed for coal refurbishments or replacements in the model.”



Not all pumped hydro’s are this expensive (old mine sites can work well) but kudos to the new Qld Govt for revealing the “cost” side of the “cost benefit” analysis and not spending wildly and mortgaging our future chasing the renewable dream with whatever it takes. The more billons of taxpayers dollars 🤑 we spend propping up “firmed renewables” the more our electricity costs go up and the more people suffer. The Queensland electorate worked it out. As has the federal electorate according to the polls.

On 1 November 2024 WUWT published David Archibald’s article, reproduced here:

West Australian scientist David Archibald writes:

One of the first things that the new administration can be expected to do will be to issue a report saying that global warming is nonsense. The last time that Trump was President, he met with Will Happer, the distinguished professor of physics at Princeton, prior to inauguration in order to get the report underway.

Unfortunately the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had his ear and suggested that Republican women wouldn’t take kindly to global warming being killed off. So no report was issued and the good Professor Happer went back to Princeton. Global warming is still with us due to the baleful influence of Jared Kushner. Eight years have been lost.

No government on the planet has issued a report saying that global warming is a fiction; neither has any university. Global warming is the chief religion of the globalists. It is their moral cover for killing and tormenting the rest of us. Without global warming to justify their rules on gas stoves, vacuum cleaners and washing machines, they would just be psychopaths.

That’s the past. The report can be expected soon after inauguration. And that in turn will leave a vacuum in terms of energy policy. Don’t worry about President Trump’s promise to cut energy prices by at least half in his first year. Oil rig numbers are in a downtrend at the current oil price. Nobody is going to dig or drill faster without the oil price going up. The only reason the price of natural gas is low at the moment is because the tight oil wells in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico are increasing the ratio of gas to oil produced. That is a bad sign, not a good sign, because it means that the rate of reservoir pressure decline is increasing, in turn meaning that the rate of oil production from each well will decline faster.

So what is the big picture on energy? First of all, we know what not to do and that is add more solar panels and wind turbines. Our grandchildren won’t inherit those things; their fate is to be landfill. Fortunately the big tech companies have broken the logjam on small nuclear reactors and a nuclear renaissance is underway. In theory the Federal Government should stand aside and let the market sort out what is the best nuclear technology.

But there are a couple of things the new Trump administration could do speed things up and reduce risk for commercial operators which will ultimately result in faster adoption of new technology with lower prices for consumers.

Firstly, we need a third phase of synfuels research in the US. The first phase, in the late 1940s in Pike County, Missouri, was a Bergius plant making synthetic oil from coal. German engineers helped get it operating. The second phase resulted in the building of the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah, North Dakota in 1984. Unfortunately, at the time it was thought that the US had a natural gas shortage more than an oil shortage so it was optimised on producing synthetic natural gas. This was as a result of the Natural Gas Act of 1938. Price restrictions on natural gas were finally lifted by 1993, providing an incentive to find natural gas which in turn lowered prices, impacting the Beulah plant’s profitability. The plant has recently been optimised to make nitrogen fertilisers.

As an aside on the subject of fertilisers, in 2021 the country of Sri Lanka, in a fit of eco-religious ecstasy, ran an experiment in which synthetic fertilisers were banned. Rice production fell 30%, tea production fell 20% and vegetable production fell up to 40%. The government was overthrown and starvation narrowly avoided.

Why we need a third phase of synfuels research is that there are signs that tight oil production looks like it is about to tip over into decline. Once the oil price goes through $110 per barrel, plants converting coal to synthetic liquid fuels should become profitable. But it would be better to use hydrogen produced by electrolysis with power from nuclear reactors rather than steam-reforming part of the process stream. That would make our coal reserves last longer. And it hasn’t been done before because it has been assumed that coal would always remain cheap. With the bogeyman of carbon dioxide killed off, converting coal to diesel and gasoline will be the next big thing. Anyone with a coal deposit will effectively own an oil deposit of the same energy content, less the cost of conversion.

The second big thing that the Trump administration could do is build one or more demonstration plants for reprocessing spent nuclear fuel. At the moment the nuclear power industry in the US produces 2,000 tons per annum of spent nuclear fuel per annum, adding to the current pile of 90,000 tonnes. The current dominant nuclear technology worldwide is U235-burning light water reactors. Which is wasteful in the extreme. Under that technology, uranium as dug out of the ground is processed to enrich the U235 content from 0.7% to 3.5%. What is left over is 86% of the original uranium which is effectively discarded as depleted uranium, now 99.8% U238. The only thing it is used for is depleted uranium antitank rounds, even though weight for weight, if bred to plutonium it will produce the same amount of energy as U235.

For the 14% of the uranium that makes it into fuel rods, only one thirtieth of that is burnt to produce energy. Which means that of the original mined uranium, a mere 0.4% is used to produce power. This process, which has been going on for decades, is incredibly wasteful. It is like killing cattle and only eating the tongue.

It has been assumed that reprocessing spent nuclear fuel is expensive, more expensive than mining uranium at a yellowcake price up to perhaps $250/lb. But what SpaceX has shown private operators can replace some government monopolies for 10% of the latter’s operating costs. The solution may be as simple as putting the spent nuclear fuel through a molten salt reactor, producing power while separating out the actinides. We won’t know until we start and the important thing is to start early in 2025.

David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare

The quality of advice which is available to President Trump (the graphic contains the link):

NOW FOR AN UNDERSTANDING OF GREENTHINK

This is the LINK to the audio of Ferdinand Ukqwitt’s signature poem (below). Please share everywhere the link plus the text of the poem. To assist VICTORY BY SATIRE, compose your own material (songs, cartoons, poems, billboards, operas, anything) lampooning the enemies of humanity.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/1gex40551fdc3gpg8rvwl/UKQWITT.mp3

Go to: File/Open in/VLC Media Player (or your other choice)

The recording using Audacity is by current Bush Poetry Champion of Australia, Michael Darby. Contact is invited from a musician who would like to share the copyright by writing the music and performing. Similarly, if you are an illustrator who would like to create a presentation for online or print, or if you have suggestions for more stanzas, sms 0402 558 947 or email mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com.

DEFEAT DISINFORMATION

BY CENSORING THE POETS

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed. With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt , a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet . Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer a hundred thousand years before Cook the unwelcome visitor came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth . Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov'd Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea, he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock No faded jeans or waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just ignore any poet whose head's a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. We hate Candace Owens who must not get a visa Plus Monica Extremist Smit, trying hard to please her Kiwis don’t want her either, send her back to the plantation Her dark divisive diatribes endanger every nation. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. And if you need a victim who deserves to cop a bash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We hate to see tall Asians, there's one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Carbon change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For extremists like McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar We hate all the elderly, they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We also want to sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep the fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissidents may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members are entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except enemies of Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide, you can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Message to Free Subscribers

You are of course immensely welcome to join the ranks of highly valued paid subscribers. In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a paid subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. The availablility in remote areas of low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the vast interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricty for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

Share

Share