40,000 adherents of the Barmy Army, an enormous mobile cheer squad, have been accompaning England’s finest cricketers in a series which has already seen two matches concluded in just two days.

The cost of refunds is very significant. Here is a suggestion which might help. When a team batting last achieves a total exceeding the total achieved by their opponents, that team is declared the winner, the magnitude of victory being measured by the number wickets in hand. That system is fine and should continue. However, the team which has beenb declared winner of the match should continue batting until all out, competing for a lesser distinction for the series than The Ashes. The proposed lesser distinction is Aggregate Runs or in the alternative (sidestepping concerns abut compromising a captain’s right to declare an innings) Average Runs per wicket.

Why not give an opportunity for centuries or record partnerships? Why not let the tail-enders entertain the crowd? The concept may be especially beneficial when extended to junior cricket. In school cricket where a team is dominated by a clutch of dominant batters, it is a matter of regret that in very many matches, tailenders never face a ball.

For your enjoyment here are links to my recordings in 2000 of two splendid Australian Christmas poems, Tangmalangaloo by Msg Patrick Joseph Hartigan (John O’Brien) and The Fire at Ross’s Farm by Henry Lawson. Producer is Sydney-based audio engineer Peter Kukura.

http://www.michaeldarby.net/Tangmalangaloo.mp3

and http://www.michaeldarby.net/FireAtRossFarm.mp3

