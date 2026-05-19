Federal Court Decision

The Federal Court has awarded traditional owners from WA’s remote north $150.1 million in compensation after Andrew Forrest’s company, Fortescue, mined their lands without their permission.

Justice Stephen Burley has ordered $150 million be paid to the Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation for cultural loss, and $100,000 for economic loss.

It’s the biggest native title compensation payout ever awarded in Australia.

Helping Australia’s Veterans

This is the link to the Clinton Maynard interview on Radio 2GB in which General The Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK CVO MC announced his commitment to the Keith Payne VC AM / Gina Rinehart AC humanitarian project to assist veterans:

Gina Rinehart shines

In every respect, Dr Gina Rinehart AO (photo taken on Anzac Day 2026) shines as distinctively different from the internationalist plutocrats of the Gates / Zuckerberg / Forrest / Bourla variety whom Professor Ian Brighthope correctly identifies (below) as hostile to the interests of Australian citizens. With thousands of Australian working people and their families dependent for their livelihood upon her wise judgement, Mrs Rinehart is a vocal and consistent advocate for policies which uphold and advance the national interest.

Mrs Rinehart’s renowned philanthropy including wonderful support for Australia’s athletes and for breast cancer research is complemented by her leadership towards the goal of eliminating homelessness among Australia’s veterans.

Whenever you encounter a veteran, say “Thank you for your service” and offer a helping hand

Fortunately for Australia, in sharp contrast to unpatriotic fraudster Forrest, Mrs Rinehart is a loyal, well-informed leader of industry and opinion. She fully understands the malign intent of a Forrest-paid commercial to this effect:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. Kids go to school hungry and I cannot afford to heat my home but they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue Limited Perth.

Diesel rebates exist because fuel excise has only one legitimate purpose; to pay for the construction and maintenance of public roads. The mining industry, the grain industry and the fishing industry are among the users of diesel who do not use public roads, and any attempt to cast diesel rebates as a subsidy is profoundly dishonest.

There is no excuse for Forrest. His “legacy” includes the monstrous scam of the extension cord from a gigantic solar/wind farm near Alice Springs, via Darwin through the Indonesian archipelago to Singapore with the aim of supplying 20% of Singapore’s electricity. With the help and endorsement of renowned mathematician Lord Christopher Monckton, the scam was comprehensively exposed in Unchain Australia, published in August 1981.

This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to send to your network inviting friends to visit this Substack:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/7178b695-3359-4470-808f-00ddd1bf67c0

Please advise your network that up to 30 June 2026 every new subscriber at A$50 or equivalent in any currency will be automatically upgraded to a ten-year subscription with all benefits.

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

The System Isn’t Broken — It’s Rotten

Australia, the Great Reset, and the Great Upset that must now come

The system isn’t broken. It is rotten. That distinction matters, because a broken system can be repaired. A broken system has failed despite its purpose. It may need better management, better funding, better training, better people, better procedures, or better oversight. A broken system still retains some moral memory of what it was created to do.

But a rotten system is different. A rotten system has not merely malfunctioned. It has decayed from within. Its incentives have inverted. Its language has become deceptive. Its custodians have become its beneficiaries. Its failures are no longer corrected; they are concealed. Its victims are no longer heard; they are managed. Its critics are no longer debated; they are smeared, silenced, deplatformed, deregistered, or destroyed.

A broken health system tries to heal but fails. A rotten health system profits from chronic illness while marginalising prevention. A broken media system misses the truth. A rotten media system buries it.

A broken political system disappoints the people. A rotten political system treats the people as obstacles. A broken democracy makes mistakes. A rotten democracy preserves the ritual of voting while removing the substance of choice.

That is where Australia now stands. We are not simply facing administrative incompetence. We are facing institutional moral failure. We are not merely watching policy errors. We are watching a governing culture that has learned to survive its own failures by renaming them, outsourcing them, burying them, or blaming the public for noticing.

The system is not broken. It is rotten. And rot does not heal itself.

A country once sold as fair

Australia was once sold to its people as a fair country. A country of mateship. A country where a person could work hard, buy a home, raise children, speak freely, trust the doctor, trust the school, trust the bank, trust the news, and believe that government — however clumsy, slow, or imperfect — was ultimately there to serve the public. That Australia has been disappearing before our eyes.

In its place, Australians are being herded into something colder, harsher, more controlled, and more managerial. The ordinary citizen is no longer treated as a sovereign human being. He is treated as a data point, a consumer, a taxpayer, a patient, a voter, a renter, a compliant worker, a carbon unit, a behavioural risk, and finally, a burden.

The old promise was citizenship. The new model is management. A citizen asks questions. A managed population receives instructions. A citizen remembers. A managed population is told to move on. A citizen debates. A managed population is moderated. A citizen owns property. A managed population rents access. A citizen has rights. A managed population has permissions.

This is the great transition now underway. It is not always announced openly. It is rarely described honestly. It comes wrapped in the language of safety, sustainability, inclusion, equity, resilience, preparedness, modernisation, public health, digital convenience, and expert advice. But beneath the polished vocabulary lies a colder reality: the transfer of power away from citizens and toward governments, corporations, bureaucracies, global institutions, digital platforms, banks, consultants, regulators, and unelected managerial elites.

This is why the phrase matters. The system isn’t broken. It is rotten.

Because what we are witnessing is not a failure to serve the people. It is the replacement of service with control.

The illusion of choice

Australians are still allowed to vote. But increasingly, they are not allowed to choose the real direction of the country.

They are offered the theatre of democracy: Labor or Liberal, red team or blue team, new slogans, new leaders, new inquiries, new reviews, new promises, new resets. But behind the theatre, the same forces remain in place. The banks win. The property lobby wins. The mining giants win. The pharmaceutical companies win. The digital platforms win. The defence contractors win. The consultants win. The bureaucracies expand. The regulators protect themselves. The media lectures the public. And ordinary Australians are told to tighten their belts, pay more tax, accept less freedom, and be grateful.

This is not democracy in its full moral sense. It is managed consent.

The ballot paper remains, but the permissible policy corridor narrows. The voter may change the colour of the government, but not the architecture of power. The citizen may complain, but only within acceptable boundaries. The citizen may vote, but not question the deeper assumptions: mass migration, net zero orthodoxy, digital identity, pharmaceutical dominance, foreign ownership, global governance, censorship in the name of safety, public-private partnerships, and the permanent expansion of bureaucracy.

The Australian people are invited to fight one another while the powerful continue their banquet.

City against country. Young against old. Vaccinated against unvaccinated. Homeowners against renters. Migrants against locals. Aboriginal Australians against non-Aboriginal Australians. Climate believers against climate sceptics. Men against women. Left against right. Public sector against private sector. The “educated” against the “deplorable.” This division is not accidental.

Division is the cheapest form of rule.

A united people would ask dangerous questions. Why can a resource-rich nation not provide affordable energy? Why can a country with vast land and mineral wealth not house its young? Why does the health system become more expensive while the population becomes sicker? Why are Australian farmers strangled by regulation while supermarket giants post enormous profits? Why are Australian children medicated, digitised, surveilled, and demoralised? Why are governments so eager to police speech, but so slow to police corruption?

So Australians are kept angry — but never properly directed. They are given enemies close enough to resent, but not powerful enough to blame. That is not an accident of a broken system. That is the operating logic of a rotten system.

The architecture of extraction

The billionaire class does not need to openly rule Australia. It does not need to appear on the ballot paper. It does not need to sit in Parliament House. It rules more subtly than that. It rules through finance, media, technology, philanthropy, political donations, think tanks, consultancy firms, global institutions, university capture, property markets, pharmaceutical influence, digital platforms, and permanent bureaucracies. It rules by shaping what is funded, what is platformed, what is researched, what is censored, what is normalised, what is mocked, and what is made impossible.

This is not crude dictatorship. It is sophisticated capture.

The architecture of extraction is everywhere. Australians are told there is not enough: not enough housing, not enough hospital beds, not enough aged care, not enough support for veterans, not enough rural health, not enough teachers, not enough police, not enough energy, not enough doctors, not enough compassion.

But there always seems to be enough for war commitments, corporate subsidies, banking profits, consulting contracts, bureaucratic expansion, foreign-owned infrastructure, failed mega-projects, ideological vanity schemes, and the enrichment of those who know how to feed from the public purse. This is false scarcity.

Ordinary Australians are told to fight over crumbs while the table itself is carried away. The pensioners are told they is too expensive. The unemployed are told they are lazy.

The migrants are told the locals resent them. The locals are told the migrants are the cause of dispossession.

The farmers are told they are backward. The small business owners are told they are greedy.

The patients are told they are a burden. The dissidents are told they are dangerous.

Meanwhile, the actual architecture of extraction remains untouched. This is how rot protects itself. It turns victims against one another and calls the resulting chaos democracy.

The media as memory-hole

The media class plays a crucial role in this machinery. It decides which scandals matter and which disappear. It decides who is respectable and who is dangerous. It decides which experts may speak and which must be mocked. It decides which suffering is newsworthy and which suffering is buried beneath silence. This is memory-holing in real time.

Australians are expected to forget. Forget the promises. Forget the failures. Forget the modelling. Forget the coercion. Forget the destroyed businesses. Forget the elderly isolated from family. Forget the children harmed by fear. Forget the doctors silenced. Forget the patients abandoned. Forget the injuries denied. Forget the inquiries that never came. Forget the conflicts of interest. Forget the policies that failed but were never punished.

Each new crisis is presented as if history began this morning. This produces national amnesia. And a people without memory can be made to accept almost anything. A rotten system depends on forgetting. It cannot survive a population that remembers clearly, compares promises with outcomes, follows the money, reads the fine print, and refuses to be emotionally manipulated by each new emergency.

That is why memory is now a political act. To remember is to resist. To document is to resist. To speak is to resist. To ask, “What happened?” is to resist. To ask, “Who benefited?” is to resist. To ask, “Who was silenced?” is to resist. To ask, “Why was there no accountability?” is to resist.

The first act of resistance is to see it. The second is to name it. The third is to refuse to live as though it is normal.

COVID and the exposure of the rotten state

COVID did not create the rot. It exposed it. It revealed how quickly democratic rights could be suspended. It revealed how easily fear could be converted into obedience. It revealed how rapidly public health could become a political instrument. It revealed how professional regulators could intimidate doctors. It revealed how media institutions could abandon scrutiny and become amplifiers of official messaging. It revealed how emergency powers could displace parliamentary accountability. It revealed how dissent could be pathologised, censored, and punished.

The central issue is not whether mistakes were made. Of course mistakes were made. In every crisis, errors occur. The deeper issue is that many of the mistakes were protected from scrutiny while they were being made, and then protected from accountability after the damage became visible.

That is the signature of rot.

During COVID, experts did not merely advise. In many cases, they ruled. Public health officials became quasi-governors. Modelling became command. Bureaucratic caution became coercion. Citizens were locked down. Families were separated. Businesses were destroyed. Children were frightened. The elderly were isolated. Doctors were warned. Mandates were imposed. Early treatment debate was narrowed. Vaccine injuries were minimised. The unvaccinated were demonised. And the public square was filtered through the language of misinformation and disinformation.

A healthy democracy would now demand a full reckoning. A rotten system offers a managed inquiry.

A healthy democracy would ask who was right, who was wrong, who benefited, who suffered, who suppressed evidence, who exaggerated certainty, who ignored harms, who silenced doctors, who misled the public, and who must be held responsible. A rotten system asks the public to move on.

That is why a genuine COVID Royal Commission is not optional. It is essential. It must examine lockdowns, mandates, vaccine procurement, vaccine injuries, excess mortality, suppression of early treatment debate, censorship, conflicts of interest, AHPRA’s conduct, state emergency powers, modelling failures, media behaviour, and the role of international agencies.

A whitewash will not heal the country. It will deepen suspicion. Australia does not need another performance of accountability. It needs accountability itself.

The health system is not merely strained — it is philosophically wrong

Nowhere is the rot more visible than in health. Australia does not have a true health system. It has a disease-management system. It is reactive, pharmaceutical, hospital-centred, bureaucratically heavy, financially unsustainable, and increasingly unable to explain why a medically advanced nation is becoming chronically unwell.

The system excels at crisis intervention. It can perform miracles in trauma, surgery, intensive care, and acute medicine. But it fails at the deeper task: keeping people well.

A true health system would ask why chronic disease is rising. It would ask why children are increasingly anxious, allergic, obese, medicated, metabolically compromised, and digitally overstimulated. It would ask why adults are inflamed, insulin resistant, nutrient deficient, sleep deprived, sedentary, lonely, and environmentally burdened. It would ask why aged care is so often institutional rather than human. It would ask why prevention remains the rhetorical ornament of health policy rather than its organising principle. But a rotten disease system does not ask those questions seriously, because too many economic interests depend on ongoing illness.

Pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, procedures, hospital admissions, insurance structures, specialist referrals, bureaucratic programs, and chronic disease pathways all expand around sickness. Nutrition, sunlight, exercise, sleep, detoxification, vitamin D adequacy, vitamin C biology, metabolic health, environmental medicine, mental resilience, community care, and early intervention remain marginalised.

This is not because they are irrelevant. It is because they are insufficiently profitable, insufficiently centralised, and insufficiently obedient to the dominant model. A nation of dependent, over-medicated, chronically ill, economically stressed, psychologically demoralised citizens is easier to govern from above. A nation of healthy, informed, self-reliant, locally organised citizens is harder to manipulate.

That is why health reform is political reform.

That is why Health and Wellness Hubs are not merely clinics. They are local institutions of national renewal. They are part of the Great Upset because they return agency to communities, families, practitioners, and patients. They shift the centre of gravity from disease management to resilience. They build the fence at the top of the cliff instead of endlessly funding ambulances at the bottom.

A rotten system manages illness. A renewed nation builds health.

The Great Reset and the managerial worldview

The Great Reset was presented as a post-COVID project to reshape economies and societies. Its language was polished: sustainability, stakeholder capitalism, resilience, equity, cooperation, technological transformation, and public-private partnership. But to many Australians, that language no longer sounds benign. It sounds like managerial capture.

The issue is not whether the World Economic Forum directly controls Australia. The stronger and more defensible argument is that the WEF represents a worldview: elite-led, transnational, technocratic, corporate-government governance. It is a model of society in which decisions increasingly flow downward from global institutions, corporate networks, expert panels, public-private partnerships, philanthropic foundations, digital platforms, and bureaucratic systems.

This worldview favours centralised planning, ESG governance, net zero transformation, pandemic management architecture, digital identity systems, behavioural management, stakeholder capitalism, global coordination, and reduced emphasis on national democratic sovereignty.

The Great Reset says: global coordination. The Great Upset says: national sovereignty.

The Great Reset says: stakeholder capitalism. The Great Upset says: citizens first.

The Great Reset says: managed transition. The Great Upset says: affordable energy and industrial survival.

The Great Reset says: expert-led systems. The Great Upset says: accountable expertise under democratic control.

The Great Reset says: public-private partnership. The Great Upset says: stop corporate and foreign capture.

The Great Reset says: global standards. The Great Upset says: Australian and local law for Australian people.

The Great Reset says: transformation from above. The Great Upset says: resistance from below.

That is the ideological conflict of our time. It is not merely left versus right. It is not merely Labor versus Liberal. It is not merely conservative versus progressive.

It is managed population versus free citizen. It is global command versus national consent. It is centralised control versus local resilience. It is technocracy versus democracy. It is permission versus rights. It is the Great Reset versus the Great Upset.

Why One Nation became a warning flare

In my recent article on “The Great Reset or The Great Upset,” One Nation is treated not simply as a party, but as a protest against the managerial class that has governed Australia for decades. The argument is that One Nation’s appeal lies in its claim that Australia should be governed for Australians, with emphasis on sovereignty, constitutional rights, border control, economic self-reliance, cultural cohesion, free speech, regional Australia, small business, family autonomy, and resistance to globalist governance.

Whether one agrees with every policy of One Nation is not the central point. The deeper point is diagnostic. The rise of One Nation indicates that millions of Australians no longer trust the governing class to tell the truth, protect the nation, defend the family, secure the border, safeguard speech, protect the vulnerable, respect the regions, preserve affordable energy, or place citizens ahead of global agendas.

That is not a minor political development. It is a warning flare.

The old left-right division no longer explains the anger in the country. Many Australians now look at Canberra and see not left versus right, but governed versus governing. They see a uniparty mentality: theatrical disagreement over personalities, but broad agreement on the fundamentals — high migration, expensive energy transition policies, bloated bureaucracy, weak borders, deference to global institutions, debt-driven spending, censorship framed as safety, and a political culture insulated from ordinary hardship.

A tradesman, a farmer, a pensioner, a small business owner, a nurse, a parent, or a regional voter may not speak the language of political theory. But each knows when the system no longer serves individuals.

Each knows when housing is impossible. Each knows when energy is unaffordable. Each knows when wages are stagnant. Each knows when children are being priced out of their own country. Each knows when doctors are afraid to speak. Each knows when media outlets are not investigating power. Each knows when politicians sneer at truth. Each knows when regulators protect institutions more fiercely than they protect people. Each knows when individuals are being managed.

That knowledge is the beginning of the Great Upset.

The Great Upset must be peaceful — but it must be real

The Great Reset is imposed from above. The Great Upset rises from below. The Great Reset speaks the language of global management.

The Great Upset speaks the language of national recovery. The Great Reset is designed by institutions. The Great Upset is driven by citizens.

The Great Reset trusts experts, corporations, philanthropists, bureaucrats, and supranational bodies. The Great Upset trusts families, communities, workers, farmers, small businesses, independent doctors, local producers, and free citizens.

The Great Reset asks citizens to adapt to the system. The Great Upset demands that the system answer to citizens.

This is not a call for violence. It must never become one. Violence would only serve the forces that wish to portray dissent as dangerous. Chaos would justify more control. Hatred would fracture the very people who must unite.

The Great Upset must be lawful, constitutional, moral, democratic, peaceful, and relentless.

It must be a democratic rupture, not a civil rupture. It must reject both submission and violence.

It must say: No violence. No chaos. No hatred. No civil rupture. But no surrender.

Australia can still be rescued by democratic means. It can be rescued through speech, the ballot box, Royal Commissions, legal reform, regional renewal, health reform, energy realism, institutional accountability, and a revival of national courage.

The danger is not dissent. The danger is suppressing dissent until lawful remedies appear impossible.

A revolution becomes likely when people conclude that lawful change is impossible. Therefore, the way to avoid revolution is not to censor citizens, smear dissenters, or expand surveillance. The way to avoid revolution is to restore trust, accountability, sovereignty, and lawful democratic remedy.

Suppression accelerates radicalisation. Accountability restores legitimacy.

Free speech is the pressure valve of civilisation

No democratic repair is possible without free speech.

Australians must be able to question climate policy, vaccine policy, immigration policy, foreign ownership, digital identity, central bank digital currencies, pandemic management, pharmaceutical influence, and the conduct of public officials without being smeared, censored, deplatformed, deregistered, or professionally destroyed.

“Free speech is not merely about words. It is about who has the authority to define truth.” (IEB)

If governments, regulators, universities, media corporations, technology platforms, and international “misinformation” partnerships can decide what Australians may hear, then democracy becomes ornamental. Elections still occur, but the public square has already been filtered. Citizens still vote, but only after the range of permissible thought has been narrowed.

That is not democracy. That is behavioural management with ballots attached.

A healthy society does not fear dissent. A decaying bureaucracy does.

A confident medical establishment welcomes scrutiny. A captured medical establishment punishes dissenters.

A serious democracy protects unpopular speech. A frightened managerial state labels unpopular speech dangerous, hateful, extremist, misinformation, disinformation, or harmful.

Free speech is the pressure valve of civilisation. Remove it, and pressure builds underground.

Digital identity, CBDCs, and the permission-based future

The most dangerous form of control is the one presented as convenience. Digital identity is sold as efficiency. Cashless systems are sold as modernity. Central Bank Digital Currencies are sold as innovation. Surveillance is sold as safety. Censorship is sold as protection. Restrictions are sold as sustainability. Dependence is sold as inclusion.

But once identity, money, speech, movement, health status, consumption, and access are integrated into digital systems, freedom becomes conditional. The citizen becomes legible to power in real time. The state and its corporate partners no longer need to persuade. They can permit, restrict, nudge, throttle, exclude, or punish.

A citizen with cash has some independence. A citizen with programmable money has permission. A citizen with privacy has dignity. A citizen under permanent surveillance has compliance.

A citizen with rights can say no. A managed population can only request access. This is why the battle over digital infrastructure is not technical. It is civilisational.

The question is not whether technology can be useful. Of course it can. The question is whether technology serves human freedom or whether human beings are reorganised to serve technological governance.

A rotten system always presents control as care. A free people must learn to recognise the difference.

Energy, housing, immigration, and the economics of managed decline

The rot is also economic.

Australia is a resource-rich nation that increasingly behaves like a poor one. We have vast land, minerals, energy resources, agricultural capacity, intellectual talent, and strategic advantages. Yet households are crushed by power bills. Young people are locked out of housing. Small businesses are suffocated by costs. Farmers are strangled by regulation. Hospitals are overloaded. Infrastructure cannot keep pace. Wages stagnate while asset prices soar.

This is not natural scarcity. It is policy-induced scarcity.

Energy is civilisation

Cheap, reliable energy is not a luxury. It is the foundation of manufacturing, agriculture, transport, medicine, refrigeration, housing, defence, computing, communications, and social stability. When energy becomes expensive, everything becomes expensive. When energy becomes unreliable, industry leaves. When industry leaves, jobs disappear. When jobs disappear, families fracture. When families fracture, social trust collapses.

A country that cannot provide affordable energy cannot remain prosperous. A country that cannot house its young cannot remain socially stable.

A country that imports population faster than it builds homes, roads, hospitals, schools, water systems, and energy infrastructure is not compassionate. It is reckless. A humane immigration policy must also be honest. Immigration must be tied to housing, water, roads, schools, hospitals, wages, energy, and social cohesion. It must serve the national community, not the other way around.

Likewise, foreign ownership must be judged by sovereignty, not merely capital inflow. A nation that sells its land, ports, water, energy grid, telecommunications, housing stock, strategic minerals, and productive capacity is not becoming globally sophisticated. It is becoming dependent.

Ownership is power. A nation that does not own its essentials is not truly sovereign.

From managerial governance to citizen governance

Australia does not simply need a change of government. It needs a change in the operating system of government.

The old model is exhausted. It consists of a Canberra-centred bureaucracy; major parties increasingly detached from their bases; regulators that punish dissent more readily than they punish institutional failure; universities dependent on foreign students and ideological conformity; media institutions that lecture rather than investigate; health authorities that resisted open debate during COVID; energy policy driven by targets rather than engineering reality; housing policy captured by banks, developers, migration settings, and tax incentives; and a corporate class that speaks the language of social responsibility while pursuing concentrated power.

The alternative is citizen governance. That does not mean mob rule. It does not mean anti-intellectualism. It does not mean rejecting expertise.

Australia needs expertise. It needs doctors, engineers, economists, epidemiologists, farmers, builders, teachers, scientists, and constitutional lawyers. But expertise must serve democratic authority, not replace it.

1. Experts advise. 2. Parliament decides. 3. Courts review. 4. Media scrutinise. 5. Citizens retain their rights.

That is the proper order

COVID inverted the proper order. Public health officials became quasi-rulers. Emergency powers displaced scrutiny. Dissenting doctors were disciplined. Citizens were coerced. Debate was narrowed. The result was not science. It was technocracy.

A renewed Australia must move from rule by experts to accountable expertise.

From global compliance to local- national consent. From bureaucratic secrecy to radical transparency.

From centralised control to local resilience. From managed decline to national recovery. From public manipulation to public service.

Radical transparency as the immune system of democracy

Transparency is not an optional virtue.

Transparency is the immune system of democracy.

Australians need to know who funds the experts, who sits on advisory committees, who benefits from contracts, who drafts policy, who has industry ties, who is connected to international bodies, who profits from fear, and who moves between government, industry, media, academia, consultancy, and regulation.

Conflicts of interest must be exposed across medicine, climate policy, energy, defence, procurement, media, academia, banking, technology, and public health.

A rotten system hides its wiring. A healthy democracy opens the walls.

Every major policy should be subjected to a national-interest test:

1. Does it strengthen Australian sovereignty? 2. Does it protect Australian families? 3. Does it preserve constitutional freedoms? 4. Does it improve local prosperity? 5. Does it protect regional communities? 6. Does it make essential services more affordable? 7. Does it increase or decrease democratic accountability?

If the answer is no, Australia should refuse. If the answer is unclear, Australia should pause. If the answer is hidden, Australia should investigate.

No more blind compliance with global frameworks simply because they arrive wrapped in the language of sustainability, safety, equity, resilience, preparedness, or inclusion. Those words may sound noble. They may also be camouflage.

The administrative state must be audited

Australia must audit the administrative state.

Who watches the watchers? Who holds regulators accountable when they abuse power? Who investigates medical boards when they punish dissent? Who examines public health agencies when their advice causes harm? Who disciplines media authorities when censorship is disguised as standards? Who scrutinises universities when conformity replaces inquiry? Who reviews tribunals, commissions, departments, and agencies that operate beyond meaningful democratic control?

AHPRA, medical boards, public health agencies, media regulators, university bureaucracies, and other administrative bodies must be made answerable to transparent standards, independent appeals, and parliamentary scrutiny.

No regulator should be permitted to destroy a professional life without rigorous due process. No bureaucracy should be permitted to hide behind “guidelines” when human beings are harmed. No agency should be allowed to expand its power simply because it claims to be protecting the public.

The public also needs protection from the protectors. That is what a rotten system refuses to admit.

Breaking the culture of contempt

The governing class must stop treating dissenting Australians as stupid, racist, dangerous, selfish, anti-science, far-right, conspiratorial, or deplorable. Contempt is politically explosive. People can tolerate hardship. They cannot indefinitely tolerate humiliation.

Many Australians now know something is deeply wrong. They can feel it. They see their children priced out of housing. They see small businesses crushed. They see public trust collapsing. They see health deteriorating. They see loneliness spreading. They see language being policed. They see institutions protecting themselves instead of the people. They see politicians mouthing compassion while serving power. But they are overwhelmed.

There are too many scandals. Too many betrayals. Too many lies. Too many inquiries. Too many acronyms. Too many experts. Too many emergencies. Too many screens. Too much noise. So people shut down. They scroll. They complain. They shake their heads. They say, “What can you do?”

And that sentence — “What can you do?” — is the sound of a free people being psychologically defeated. The Great Upset begins when that sentence changes.

From “What can you do?” To “What must we do?” From despair to organisation. From complaint to action. From managed anger to lawful remedy. From spectatorship to citizenship.

What must be done

If the system is rotten, cosmetic reform will not suffice. A fresh coat of paint on a collapsing house does not make it safe. A new committee, a new inquiry, a new slogan, or a new ministerial announcement will not restore public trust if the same culture of evasion remains untouched. Australia needs structural renewal.

First, restore free speech. No democratic repair is possible while citizens, doctors, academics, journalists, and professionals fear punishment for legitimate dissent. Second, hold a genuine COVID Royal Commission. It must have the power, independence, scope, and courage to examine the full record. Third, rebuild health around prevention and resilience. Nutrition, metabolic health, vitamin D adequacy, vitamin C biology, environmental medicine, detoxification, exercise, sunlight, sleep, mental resilience, community-based care, integrative medicine, and early intervention must move from the margins to the centre. And it must be for everyone. Fourth, establish Health and Wellness Hubs across the country as local institutions of renewal, not merely clinical facilities but centres of education, prevention, resilience, and community empowerment. Fifth, reduce immigration to levels infrastructure can absorb. Housing, hospitals, schools, water, roads, wages, and social cohesion must determine population policy. Sixth, protect Australian ownership of land, water, ports, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, housing, strategic minerals, and food systems. Seventh, restore cheap, reliable energy. Environmental responsibility must not become national self-harm. Eighth, create democratic mechanisms so Australians can lawfully force issues onto the national agenda when Parliament refuses to listen. Ninth, audit the administrative state and make regulators answerable to transparent standards, independent appeals, and parliamentary scrutiny. Tenth, return morality to public life.

A serious nation protects children, honours the elderly, respects parents, defends conscience, rewards work, tells the truth, safeguards the sick, punishes corruption, values the family, and refuses to sacrifice citizens to ideology. Without moral repair, institutional repair will fail.

The final choice: citizens or managed population

Australia must now decide whether it still wishes to be a nation of citizens or whether it will become a managed population.

That is the real question beneath every policy debate. Beneath digital identity. Beneath CBDCs. Beneath censorship. Beneath public health. Beneath immigration. Beneath energy. Beneath housing. Beneath education. Beneath media. Beneath sovereignty.

Will Australians remain citizens, or will they become administered subjects in a permission-based society?

The billionaire system wants Australians distracted, indebted, divided, medicated, surveilled, demoralised, and obedient.

It does not need to hate Australians in the emotional sense. Something colder may be true: it may simply not care. It may see ordinary people as obstacles, markets, risks, mouths, votes, carbon units, biological liabilities, or behavioural problems to be managed. The WEFs ‘Useless Eaters’

That is a colder hatred. Not rage. Not passion. Not open hostility. But contempt dressed as policy.

The answer must be peaceful, lawful, democratic, and unyielding. No violence. No chaos. No hatred. No civil rupture. But no surrender.

The system isn’t broken. It is rotten. And what is rotten must be named before it can be removed. The Great Reset imagined a world reordered from above. The Great Upset begins when Australians stand up from below and say: No.

This country is not a laboratory. This people is not a dataset. This democracy is not a management platform.

This nation belongs to its citizens. And we are taking it back.

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

The threat of major economic collapse is very real.

Things will get worse, because the Government pretends that jobs, economic progress and help for the poor and disadvantaged can be magically synthesised by shovelling money at unworthy ideological targets. These include:

hydrogen fantasies

the war on plastic

the war on meat

geo-engineering attempts

gross infrastructure which in its lifetime will produce less genuinely needed energy than is needed to build it, maintain it and decommission it

the inexorable elimination of small business through policies favouring monopolistic outfits such as Bunnings and Officeworks

ghastly squandering of public funds for military misadventures which impede Australia’s capacity to deter an invader, to the extent that rapid surrender is the sole option.

As for the Liberal Party, its Shadow Treasurer is seriously having a lend of himself when he postures as a representative of “The Coalition”. There has been a long overdue shift in Australian politics since the bad old days when Howard and Beazley conspired to enforce a “One Nation last” directive and when Howard and Abbott relished the opportunity of seeing Hanson and Ettridge behind bars.

The scale of victory in Farrer, the two-party-preferred-vote of 57.4% has transformed Farrer into a safe One Nation seat. To that reality must be added the wisdom of two key statements:

Undaunted survivor of a wide variety of smear campaigns, the successful candidate David Farley began his acceptance speech:

“We want to get the cost of living down. And our first target is this damned Net Zero program. It is going to be pulled down, ripped down and kicked out.”

Sustained cheering and applause followed. Most viewers around Australia and beyond will have got the message that Net Zero is a conjob, and very many viewers will have empathised with the message. Hearing and understanding the message seemed beyond the reach of commentators, journalists and politicians affiliated with Liberals, Labor, Greens and Teals.

Fully entitled to enjoy the fruits of victory, naturally buoyed by the adulation and genuine affection of her loyalist supporters, and reinforced by the welcome presence of all current parliamentarians elected under her auspices, Senator Pauline Hanson did not indulge in any kind of hubris. Her stated aim is to give Australians their country back.

Interviewed on her departure from Albury, the One Nation leader summed up the situation modestly and eloquently: “There is a precedent now. People can feel good about casting a vote for One Nation.”

The practical effect of scale of victory, greatly enhanced by the impact of those two statements, has been to reduce the cost of winning a House of Representatives seat for a competent One Nation candidate from $300,000 to $150,000. One Nation is capable of flushing out of the House of Representatives every Greens member and every ally of the Greens. A similar story for the Queensland unicameral Parliament and Lower Houses nationwide.

At 8pm AEST on Saturday 9 May 2026, ABC electoral analyst Casey Briggs called the Farrer By-Election for the One Nation candidate. History was made.

The near unanimous propaganda line of the commentariat is summed up by Nikki Sava’s comment on the decision by the Liberals and Nationals to preference One Nation candidate David Farley ahead of (self-styled) Independent Michelle Milthorpe: It was wrong politically and wrong morally. At its core One Nation is racist and bigoted. Participating in the same online discussion from 9am Sunday 10 May 2026, was shadow treasurer Tim Wilson, whose track record includes: while a Liberal Party Member running unsuccessfully in 2008 for Deputy Mayor of Melbourne on a joint ticket with former Labor mayor of Geelong Peter McMullin; according to the Australian Financial Review of 23 July 2020 acceptance of a free trip to China paid for by HuaWei; long term support for Net Zero; adherence to the cause of an Australian republic; virulent hostility to One Nation. When pressed on whether the preferencing decision was correct, Wilson ducked, weaved and announced “That is the wrong question”, echoing his Leader by repeating several versions of the scripted message “the need for us to be bigger, better confident Liberals”.

Wilson patronisingly described Hon Barnaby Joyce as “the defector”, a low impertinence in the light of his own track record.

Nobody asked either Angus Taylor or his apologist Tim Wilson why Taylor has not retracted his official endorsement for the gargantuan extension cord to Singapore scam. Nobody asked whether Taylor had displayed any possible conflict of interest in the sale of riparian water rights.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson to identify any action by either of them which assisted victims of mRNA injections to obtain compassion, care and compensation. Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson whether Pfizer’s leaked internal documents list Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome among the consequences of Pfizer mRNA injections, perhaps very applicable to the status of an infected cruise ship with Australians aboard. Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why they are silent on the continuing Commonwealth propaganda campaign promoting mRNA injections.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why neither had committed to cancelling Snowy Hydro 2 and banning further construction of windmills, especially offshore windmills.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson about returning Australia to a happy environment of safe, reliable, inexpensive energy based upon coal, oil and gas with the additional benefit of nuclear power.

Clearly enjoying the fruits of victory and the object of heartfelt adulation from her supporters Senator Pauline Hanson did not indulge in hubris. In her final response before departing Albury on the morning of Sunday 10 May 2026, the One Nation leader lucidly observed: “There is a precedent now. People can feel comfortable about casting a vote for One Nation.”

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

186,000 Dead People on Food Stamps

James Hickman’s 13 May 2026 email is a warning for Australia

Last Tuesday, in a manufacturing plant outside Des Moines, Vice President JD Vance stood in front of an Iowa crowd and reported on what his new federal anti-fraud task force had managed to find in its first six weeks of operation.

There are 186,000 dead Americans still listed as active recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.

Another 355,000, he said, are drawing SNAP benefits in more than one state at the same time.

Vance’s task force also managed to identify recipients of taxpayer-funded food assistance who are wealthy enough to drive Lamborghinis.

“Finding fraud in the federal government,” Vance told the crowd, “is kind of like fishing in a barrel with dynamite.”

He’s right. Because this is not the first time someone has wandered into a federal database and tripped over piles of dead beneficiaries.

Earlier this year, the FCC’s inspector general announced that Lifeline— a federally funded program which subsidizes mobile phone service— had been billing the government for phone and internet service to 94,000 dead people.

In total, there were $3.8 million worth of calls that were never made, from phones that were never used, by people who were no longer alive.

Zoom out and it gets uglier. Last year alone, the federal government made $186 billion in “improper payments” — money sent to the wrong person, in the wrong amount, or for the wrong reason.

The Treasury Secretary estimated that outright fraud in the federal budget totals $600 billion each year.

The President signed an executive order on March 16 to set up the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud explicitly to go after that pile, and Vance is chairman.

Every benefit-paying agency in the federal government has near-term deadlines to identify their most fraud-prone programs and start screening recipients for things like... you know... being alive.

Federal investigators are still picking through the fake-daycare and phony-autism-clinic operation that Minnesota’s Somali networks used to bilk US taxpayers out of billions— fraud so brazen it has already produced 90+ federal charges and helped end Tim Walz’s political career.

It is a good start and long overdue.

Unfortunately the fraud that Vance is uncovering is dwarfed by the interest bill on America’s nearly $40 trillion national debt.

That interest bill is now $1.2 trillion annually, up from ‘only’ $500 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, mandatory spending on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and other mandatory entitlements grew by another $245 billion in FY2025 alone— an 8% jump in a single year.

These are the programs that neither party will touch. In fact, every election cycle, nearly every Congressional incumbent and candidate vows not to touch Social Security, virtually guaranteeing the problem will be kicked down the road until the main trust fund runs dry in a few years.

But even the modest cleanup Vance is talking about will run into a brick wall of litigation.

Whenever the executive branch tries to actually cut something— terminate workers, verify citizenship, clean up voter rolls, claw back fraudulent payments— someone files a lawsuit and a judge issues an injunction.

Federal judges blocked DOGE from accessing Treasury payment systems. A coalition of 20 state attorneys general sued to halt layoffs at more than a dozen agencies. Even relatively modest cuts were tied up in litigation for months.

The ‘justice’ system functions as a ratchet: spending goes up easily, but it almost never comes down. The moment Vance’s task force tries to actually pull a benefit check away from a “dead” recipient, the same injunctions will land on his desk.

But they can’t litigate their way out of reality.

The United States now spends more on interest than on its military, and runs $2 trillion annual deficits with no recession, pandemic, or major war to justify it.

That kind of spending has consequences, and they are already showing up.

It is why inflation has refused to come back down to the Fed’s 2% target. It is why foreign central banks have been buying physical gold at a record pace for four straight years, and now hold more gold than US Treasury bonds for the first time since 1996.

It is why the 30-year Treasury yield is back to 5%, because no one thinks this spending is sustainable.

That also means every new dollar Washington borrows costs more to service. And the same wave hits mortgages, car loans, and small-business credit lines.

Nothing on the horizon breaks this loop.

Which is exactly why it makes so much sense to own the real assets that actually thrive when fiat currency loses its grip: gold, silver, energy, industrial metals, and the well-managed businesses that produce them.

To your freedom,

James Hickman

Co-Founder, Schiff Sovereign LLC

Budget Preview: Stealing your money & wasting it on things you don’t want

Posted on 05/05/2026- by Paul Collits

Australia has become one of the most unequal societies in the Western world. Just a generation ago, it was one of the most equal. It is a case of win-win-lose. Have a guess which one is the Aussie taxpayer.

The sheer size of the policy corruption and the exposure of Australian taxpayers in the ever-growing climate hoax should be the cause of head shaking and buyer remorse.

JOHN Lennon was the socialist Beatle, as we know. George Harrison? Not so much. Famously, George wrote a song called Taxman.

The lyrics are pretty self-explanatory:

Let me tell you how it will be

There’s one for you, nineteen for me

’Cause I’m the taxman

Yeah, I’m the taxman…

And so it goes. Watch it here (the Heartbreakers’ wonderful version, at the unforgettable Concert for George).

Written in 1966, but clearly a tale for our own times. Incidentally, UK government spending as a proportion of GDP in the 1966-67 financial year was approximately 41.4 per cent – a steady, incremental rise in public expenditure during the mid-1960s.

George, who died (far too young) in 2001, is cutting to the quick on fiscal incontinence.

God knows what he would have made of government spending in the roaring 2020s, both in Britain and down under.

It isn’t just the size of the spend – and hence of the need for massive taxation – that is in play, of course. It is what governments spend our money on, and whether we concur with that spending. With any of it.

It was the late, great Harvard philosopher, Robert Nozick (the subject of an MA thesis I wrote when I was 25 years old), who argued compellingly that taxation was on a par with forced labour. Or theft, by the State. A few others have said similar.

Doing a deeper dive: Some forms of taxation are especially pernicious. Like retrospective tax, hidden tax and progressive tax. And non-indexed tax that is extra punitive as a result of inflation, the State’s best friend.

As of April 29, 2026, Australian headline inflation rose to 4.6 per cent in the 12 months to March 2026, up from 3.7 per cent in February, driven by high housing (6.5%), transport (+8.9%) and fuel costs.

While headline inflation surged, the Reserve Bank’s preferred trimmed mean (underlying) inflation held steady at 3.3 per cent for March.

Stealing your money and then spending it on things that you don’t want or need, or that you believe to be morally reprehensible or economically vandalous (and scandalous), is especially abhorrent.

What about spending your money on things they said they wouldn’t spend it on? Or happened not to mention when we were voting last? What kind of a mandate is that?

And what about spending it on projects that the Government says will cost $2 b (Snowy 2.0, Malcolm?) but turn out to cost over $40b?

Then there is the high-speed rail scam, apparently coming in 2028 (the starting date for construction) – $90 billion on current estimates. We know the final cost will be many times this.

The NDIS, which everybody knows is a scam, is ticking over at $50b smackers this year.

Costs are expected to reach $58b by 2028 and potentially $100b by 2034–35 without reforms.

We won’t mention the trillion on net-zero and the renewables scam. Or the COVID trillion.

Can anyone name even one of these rorts that was subject to an election debate? Oh, and we won’t mention all the pork barrelling for “local communities”, none of whom ever had the chance of a local plebiscite to determine if they even wanted the mini white elephants duly provided to them.

Funding, funding, funding.

For readers of the paywalled The Australian newspaper, you can read Robert Gottliebsen on net-zero and associated scams, quoting (the surprisingly now indispensable) Barnaby Joyce. (Who-da thought I would be saying that, and that it would be true)?

POLICY CORRUPTION

The sheer size of the policy corruption and the exposure of Australian taxpayers involved in the ever-growing climate hoax should be the cause of head shaking and buyer remorse.

How many taxpayers even know the numbers involved? Trillions, anyone?

Moreover, out-of-control taxing and spending that we haven’t signed up for breaks the implied social contract, described by (for example) John Locke, that is the basis of modern democracy.

What about the one third of voters who don’t even consent to be governed by the UniParty, let alone to accept anything they spend those voters’ hard-earned on?

Remember the lessons of the Boston Tea Party. No taxation without representation.

Taxation is in the news right about now. Budget leaks suggest punitive changes to capital gains tax. That no one from Canberra discussed with voters before the last election, as far as I am aware.

Where are the Liberals and the Nats, you might well ask?

The Australian Government is slugging us all, especially seniors, without consent and in devious ways, in a naked daylight robbery-level tax grab, to pay for its crimes against our economy and our people.

Why people aren’t marching in the streets over this is entirely beyond me.

But it isn’t always the big tax-and-spend crimes that grab your attention and incite righteous anger.

You might think that $600m pissed up against the wall isn’t huge. In today’s terms – and in the context of (for example) the State’s net-zero and COVID crimes – it’s loose change, a rounding error, as they say.

But, still…

Readers may or may not have heard of Jarome Luai and Alex Johnston. They are NRL football players who are signing up to play for a new Papua New Guinea team that is joining the rugby league competition in 2028.

The reasons this is germane here are twofold. One is that the Albo trainwreck Government is spending $600m of our money to give PNG a team in the NRL. The other is that Luai, Johnston and anyone else who signs on will get their incomes tax free!

You are reading this right. An income of $1.2m tax free is the equivalent of a $2m normal income. “Can’t-say-no money”, as Paul Kent calls it. No theft or forced labour here.

And then there are all the third-party financial deals available to the PNG players. And they are tax free as well!

One journo (Brent Read) shared his views. He says that this fact would mean Luai becomes the NRL’s highest-paid player if he ends up signing a deal in the vicinity of his current $1.2m per season.

“The other big factor we can’t ignore is the money. By going there, even if they pay him what he’s on at the Tigers, he’s going to earn in his hand an extra $1m over two years because it’s tax free money,” Read said.

Challenge to Forrest who sells out the mining industry. And all Australians

An expensive broadcast advertising campaign pushing the GetUp!/Greens/ACF banality by demanding an end to diesel rebates, is authorised by Forrest’s Fortescue group. This is one version:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. Kids go to school hungry and I cannot afford to heat my home but they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue Limited Perth.

Above is an unverified photograph which may be Forrest in the company of Moroccan Energy Leila Benali in Paris. In January 2025, the pair reportedly bumped into each other in Davos, a hint to their shared ideology. Ms Benali welcomed Mr Forrest and a Fortescue delegation in the capital of Morocco in February 2025. Ms Benali has denied that she is the woman photographed kissing Mr Forrest. Below is the link to the detail of the “Lethal Humidity” scam, dishonestly invented and cynically promoted by compulsive fraudster, Andrew Forrest AO.

https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/videos/sky-news-host-hits-out-at-andrew-twiggy-forrest-over-lethal-humidity-speech/245519925130348/

Here is the Michael Darby challenge to Andrew Forrest AO. You and I debate the issues of “lethal humidity” and the proposed cable to Singapore. You choose the forum, which must be open to the public and capable of live streaming. We each choose a team member, and my choice is Rafe Champion. We each agree that the winner of the debate nominates one humanitarian cause to which the loser will donate ten percent of the loser’s nett worth. I nominate as recipient the Gina Rinehart / Keith Payne VC / Sir Peter Cosgrove initiative helping Veterans. The winner is determined by a simple majority of all who vote in person or online, and whose vote is received within 24 hours of the conclusion of the debate.

Honour the Fallen

ANZAC Day was first officially proclaimed on the 25th of April in 1916, marking the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landing in 1915. If the poets of the Great War had been heeded by the politicians of the 1930s, then the horrors of WWII and its aftermath could have been avoided. All the veterans of the Great War have long gone, and veterans of WWII and very few in number. According to a recent report in the Australian, only around 700 are still alive. We should all make a special effort to honour the dwindling number of veterans of the Korean War, and we are aware that Vietnam veterans are approaching or have exceeded the age of eighty. Some are in their nineties. The distinguished former commanding officer of 7 Signals Regiment is 91. Keith Payne VC AM, tireless campaigner for veterans, is 92.

Warfare continues to harm Australians. Politicians decided that instead of deploying regular troops to Afghanistan for a single tour of duty, a policy followed in Vietnam with very rare exceptions, they would disgracefully exploit a very small number of men, the SAS, by sending them again and again on multiple tours of duty only a few months apart, in an environment where friend and foe are difficult indeed to distinguish. The politicians then decided, contrary to a mass of historical precedent, that senior officers should bear no responsibility whatever for the conduct of their subordinates.

Keith Payne VC AM is the driving force in a campaign to increase support for veterans, especially those who suffer from homelessness. A much younger holder of the Victoria Cross, Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG has declared his enthusiastic support for the campaign, and Australia’s exemplary philanthropist Dr Gina Rinehart AO has promised $200 million dollars to support homeless veterans.

This is the link to the US Movie Duty to Disobey, which has important lessons for Australia.

https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com

The Cruelty of War

Warfare is cruel to combatants, cruel to carers for combatants, and cruel to the loved ones of combatants. War is also cruel to the innocent creatures deployed in warfare, including horses, donkeys, mules, bullocks, dogs and heroic homing pigeons. Australians are painfully aware that of around 120,000 Australian horses deployed in the Great War, the sole horse repatriated to Australia was Sandy, the favourite mount of Major General Sir William Throsby Bridges.

Below is the story of three United States Signals Corps homing pigeons, including the sole survivor named Cher Ami, whose heroic flight in the first week of October 1918 saved the lives of 194 American troops who would otherwise have been killed. If the politicians of the 1930s had listened to the poets of the Great War, the horrors of WWII and its aftermath might have been averted. Had Australia’s internationally renowned poet Carol Heucan been around in 1918 to write this poem, she would have provided a significant additional dimension to the influence of the Great War poets, perhaps sufficient to change the course of history.

Fly! Carol Heuchan (copyright 2009)

ANZAC DAY

There’s One Too Many Dying

Michael Darby April 2020

This is the link to David Archibald’s 11 April 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Ben Roberts-Smith Versus The Freak Show

https://wentworthreport.com/ben-roberts-smith-versus-the-freak-show/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.

e

The Michael Darby in Australia substack incorporates multiple gratis advertisements for products, publications and services. The appearance of an advertisement means that the host likes, approves or uses the product, publication or service, and does not imply that the advertised entity endorses all or any of the opinions expressed in this substack. All paid subscribers are invited to send an advertisement in .JPG format for evaluation to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com

Michael Darby in Australia Substack: Ads and Links of Enduring Value

THIS IS THE LINK