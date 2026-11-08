To save Australia from the poverty, misery and loss of sovereignty which continuing Labor rule will inflict, the Australian people have made very clear that they want Pauline Hanson’s One Nation to form a Government or lead a Coalition Government or be strongly represented in a Coalition Government led by the Liberals. The problem we face is that Labor undeservedly won in 2022 and undeservedly won again in 2025. The challenge is to understand what went wrong and ensure that the necessary changes are made.

Severe damage was done to the anti-Labor cause in the 21 May 2022 Federal Election by dangerous and counter-productive slogans, especially Put Majors Last (PML). An immense amount of time, energy and other people’s money was squandered by individuals with minimal campaign experience and an obsessive insistence on impeding seasoned campaigners. Leading the self-serving PML fanatics were Dr Phil Greer PhD, Liz Blake and Jeffrey Grimshaw. A prominent victim of the PML pushers was courageous Victorian liberty advocate Monica Smit. There was not one contest in the entire 2022 election where PML brought any benefit to an anti-Labor candidate. The harsh result was dismally small vote totals which far underestimated the personal qualities of anti-Labor candidates representing the Emerging Political Forces (EPFs) including PHON.

In the 2022 Federal Campaign, Matthew Sheahan and Advance attracted attention with a billboard displaying images of Australian swimming stars without permission, and for parking a mobile billboard outside the home of WA Premier McGowan. However despicable a politician may be, such action is inappropriate at least. Without having formalised his Put Labor Last (PLL) theme, Matthew Sheahan demonstrated that people on the Advance mailing list were there to bring in his cashflow without being invited to perform any election-winning activity.

The Put Majors Last slogan was brilliantly initiated by covert supporters of the Labor Party and endorsed by former Labor leader Mark Latham, who later reportedly claimed he had won the 25 March 2023 NSW State Election for Labor Premier Chris Minns. The slogan was propounded and promoted in 2022 by individuals who described themselves as opponents of the Labor Party. Solid support by Emerging Political Forces (EPFs) for the proposition Greens Last, Labor Second Last and Liberals ahead of Labor would have beaten Labor in 2022.

PREFERENCING TO WIN

In the NSW State Election on 25 May 2023 John Ruddick successfully won a Legislative Council seat for the Liberal Democrats (LDP). A significant factor in his victory is that John took good advice in designing and distributing exemplary How to Vote cards (below). With one exception, the LDP’s How-to-Vote (HTV) disregarded the fact that NSW has Optional Preferential Voting (OPV) in both Houses, and recommended a full ticket, ethically numbered, for the Lower House. If used by a voter, OPV is de facto First Past the Post voting as in UK and USA.

For the Upper House the LDP included the Liberal Party in its five preference recommendations. So Liberal voters were comfortable about preferencing John Ruddick and he was able to win his seat on Liberal preferences despite having earned only .72 of a quota.

The exception to LDP preferencing policy was in Hornsby, where the LDP put in a major effort aimed at replacing unpopular left-wing Liberal Matt Kean with LDP candidate Jeffrey Grimshaw. The LDP brought in supporters from around Sydney to ensure that the Hornsby pre-poll was well staffed, and every polling booth in Hornsby was impressively managed for the LDP on polling day.

John Ruddick spent the whole of election day 25 May 2023 in the Hornsby electorate. The HTV of LDP candidate Jeffrey Grimshaw (below) described Grimshaw as the inventor of the Put Majors Last campaign. The Grimshaw HTV failed to differentiate between Liberal, Labor and Greens. Other less-well-resourced LDP candidates earned more than 6%, but Grimshaw received only 3.9%. This pathetic result was no help at all to One Nation candidate Steve Busch, numbered [4] on the Grimshaw HTV.

Hon John Ruddick MLC has been politically active on diverse issues. He has spoken in Parliament against Net Zero and supported a march against Israeli actions in Gaza. He faces the difficulty of the name change from LDP to Libertarian Party. In Queensland the Libertarian leadership has pointedly rejected ABR and if the same mood prevails in NSW John Ruddick will still be the sole Libertarian in the NSW Parliament after the May 2027 election.

The Grimshaw failure in Hornsby emphasises that voters simply do not trust a candidate who refuses to differentiate between Liberal Labor and Greens, and are automatically suspicious of Uniparty assertions by Clive Palmer and others that Greens Labor and Liberal are all the same. Voter reaction is even stronger against any HTV recommending preferences to Greens ahead of Labor.

Recent revelations about Greens WA Senator Jordon Steel-John mean that for the 28 November 2026 Victorian Election, and in future elections State and Federal, voters will punish any Candidate or Party whose HTV places the Greens anywhere other than last. If a Labor HTV places Greens anyplace except last, decent Labor voters, respectful towards women and girls, will turn against their own Party in droves. It is bad enough that a Senator has been unmasked as a long term sexual predator. What makes the situation far worse is that two Greens Leaders have been fully aware of the Senator’s alleged criminal behaviour and have even condoned that behaviour by secretly sharing to Greens Members and staffers an approved formula for deflecting questions.

The loyalty of many Labor voters has already been undermined by Labor accepting the defection to ALP ranks of Greens WA Senator Dorinda Cox in June 2025, shortly after allegations that she bullied several Greens staffers. Knowing all this, Matthew Sheahan has released a video insisting that voters put Greens ahead of Labor, through Put Labor Last.

He reportedly was seeking $350,000 to push this message through advertising targeted at specific seats. That money, plucked from the Get Rid of Labor donor pool will win no votes for the parties with most to offer, One Nation and Liberals. If Sheahan’s bad advice is followed by any anti-Labor candidates, the Get Rid of Labor attempt will fail. Sheahan’s 23/10/2026 bulletin (attached) reveals determination to ensure Labor wins, by gloating that nobody in Victoria will miss seeing the Greens Ahead of Labor / Put Labor Last message. A candidate with Greens anyplace except last on her or his HTV will crash and burn.

A list builder who asks only for money and gives recipients no opportunity to volunteer for a task discourages supporters from doing anything helpful. “Nobody wanted to recruit me so everything must be under control and they won’t need me at Early Voting or a Polling Booth.”

Andrew Sheahan is a menace to all anti-Labor candidates. Somebody Stop Sheahan! (SSS)

BEWARE OF THE OPPORTUNIST LIST BUILDER MATTHEW SHEAHAN.

Instead of ethically promoting an existing reputable petition against inappropriate use of the War Memorial as I have done and as I invite my readers to do, Sheahan is misusing the same tactic misused by Getup! and Greenpeace to build their mailing lists, which is seize any opportunity to harvest email addresses. Do not be conned by Matthew Sheahan and if you have already promised to pay him money, cancel it now.

Until someone finds a way to stop Matthew Sheahan, everyone whose email address is grabbed by the fellow will be subjected to a torrent of emails asking for money to pay him for demanding that all voters preference the Greens ahead of Labor by following Sheahan’s Put Labor Last dictum.

For a host of reasons the Sheahan Greens ahead of Labor propaganda is very damaging to the prospects of anti-Labor candidates in Victoria where Election Day is Saturday 28 November 2026, and similarly very damaging to the prospects of anti-Labor candidates in NSW where Election Day is Saturday 13 May 2027.

You are entitled to ask why a rational voter would want to preference Greens anywhere but last. The answer is that it works well for Andrew Sheahan. He is making a career out of using other people’s money to pose as an heroic opponent of the policies of Labor, while ensuring that Labor remains in office.

Prominent among the politicians who really want to Get Rid of Labor are Sen Pauline Hanson, Hon Barnaby Joyce MP and Sen Matt Canavan. Their worthy mission is made much more difficult by propaganda calling for Greens to be anywhere other than last on a ballot paper. Anti-Labor voters care about Australia and they instinctively know that the Greens are worse than the ALP so deserve to be last.

If voters see a How-to-Vote (HTV) from their party or candidate of choice placing the Greens anywhere other than last, or a HTV failing to number every square and every column in rejection of the benefits of Australia’s world-leading preferential voting system, they lose the motivation to persuade family, neighbours and friends to vote for the same candidate or party.

They may even be so disappointed by their party or candidate’s lack of judgement that they vote informally.

On top of all that, just about every voter knows that the Greens are super keen to maximize the number of Moslems coming to Australia, who now get the right to citizenship and voting after only a year. The maps below have gone viral on social media and are enough to scare voters off a party or candidate whose HTV recommends Greens anywhere except last.

I reckon this Matthew Sheahan business plan is really crook and un-Australian, from an opportunist who to the best of my knowledge has never worn a uniform, nor made any useful contribution to political campaigning. Do sign a petition for a good cause but ensure Sheahan does not get his sneaky hands on your email address.

Just look at the Matthew Sheahan - Advance con-job below which so blatantly implies that he is nobly doing something for Veterans.

Here are the maps which will frighten off voters from following any HTV which does not put Greens last.

Thank you Bradley Hooper. Can any reader discover similar comparison maps for Australia?

Immense harm has been done to the USA and to Britain by their inferior first past the post voting systems, by the staggeringly successful worldwide campaign to denigrate Israel in which Australian Greens and their Labor lackeys are offensively prominent, and the fake and false rant “all politicians are the same so your vote serves no purpose”.

STOP THE FAILURE SYNDROME

Thinking Australians realise that voters expect to see Greens last on any respectable How-to-Vote (HTV). The threat of continuing Labor Government is so serious that we all have an urgent obligation to teach every one of the Vote Greens ahead of Labor or the lazy-thinking cop-out Put Labor Last mob to reap the benefit of Australia’s world-leading preferential voting system by saying: “Value your Vote by voting Greens last and Labor second last.”

Most Australians reading this are on at least one mailing list. There is a high probability that the mailing list you are on asks you to do only one thing, which is to pay money so the list operator can afford to reach more people who will pay money so the list operator can reach more people.

If that is happening then you and all the other good folk on the list are being discouraged from volunteering to do something useful. Whether the motive is ego-tripping or ignorance or something worse as in the Sheahan-Advance example, your list operator is rejecting the fundamental rule of successful campaigning, which is Always Be Recruiting (ABR). Demand that your list operator change course immediately by asking recipients to accept responsibility for winning the residents of their own street to the Get Rid of Labor cause, and then share that information with worthy candidates and parties.

When you find that there is no obvious way to communicate with the list operator because of contrived inaccessibility, you are entitled to be suspicious. Persevere. Enlist others. Make a loud noise. And set a personal example by meeting each of your neighbours and talking politics.

ABR and wise voting are the way to GET RID OF LABOR. If you are thinking of nominating as a candidate or know someone who might, for free political consultation send a text message to 0402 558 947 and an expert will call you, likely in four hours or less.

This is the link to share with your friends and to post on social media

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/8908db0a-5404-4404-9be4-8779b00755e7

Michael Darby

Carlton Terrace, Manly Qld 4179 WhatsApp +61 402 558 947