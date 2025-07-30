Michael Darby in Australia

Michael Darby in Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Burchell Wilson's avatar
Burchell Wilson
3d

I pointed all this out publicly over ten years ago when I was the Chief Economist at the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The renewable energy industry doxxed me to try and get me fired, and I haven't been able to professionally as an economist globally. The arsehole who doxxed me, Mark Bretherton, is now working as the Policy Manager at a Christian charity, Anglicare Victoria. It's all a matter of public record and was exposed in The Australian. No one cared very much, in point of fact, both the Institute of Public Affairs and the Centre for Independent Studies joined the pile-on to blacklist me for employment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Darby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture