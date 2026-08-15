OUR BIGGEST BATTLER BENEFACTOR IS NOT FAIR GAME FOR LYERS.

On 12 August 2026, ABC Radio South West Victoria interviewed Hera Sheppard, an 18‑year‑old Victorian Socialists candidate. During the interview, she claimed Gina Rinehart was “pushing for Australian workers to work for $2 a day”, knowing that the allegation was false. The ABC host Jeremy Lee did not challenge the claim nor ask for evidence.

The import of the original statement is very clear in the minds of miillions of us, even if we do not remember the exact words. Gina Rinehart AO made the wholly accurate and reasonable observation that in countries competing with Australian mining companies, workers are paid as little as $2 a day, so for Australian companies to remain competitive governments should cut taxes, reduce delays in approvals and remove impediments to efficient mining operations. The likely explanation for Lee’s unquestioning acceptance of the lie is the deeply ingrained culture of the ABC that anyone seen as resisting the ABC’s agenda has no rights whatever, and whenever possible must be disrespected, denigrated and demeaned.

The Australian people have spoken

The ABC’s recent disgusting attack on Australia’s most admirable citizen generated community outrage, which increased in momentum on 5 August 2026 when the ABC belatedly apologised, because of the feeble and transparently insincere nature of that apology.

So when confronted by its latest wickedness, the ABC has indeed apologised and removed the offending interview from all its platforms.

Will the ABC now report fairly on Hancock Iron Ore’s generous support of the Flying Doctor or the astonishingly diverse contributions to the health, education and welfare of remote communities and their residents, made by all components in the Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd Group of Companies? We shall see.

Just a Reminder:

ABC Managing Director Hugh Marks:

“Ultimately, we felt the treatment of Mrs Rinehart was not fair, and so we apologised and we’ve edited it and changed the program.”

“We have also considered whether the relevant guidance sufficiently distinguishes between news and non-news content.

“As a result, the ABC will amend its guidance as it applies to violence. The film has been edited on the ABC’s platforms to remove the relevant material.”

Michael Darby comments:

The 5 August 2026 “apology” from Our Disgusting ABC has triggered responses.

Some of the points below are made by recipients of the Michael Darby in Australia Substack:

The ABC’s apology is at least three weeks too late.

If the individuals who allowed posting of the vile material and the individuals who refused to take it down were all sacked, then an apology might carry some sincerity.

Everyone with an understanding of history knows that vicious public attacks upon an entity can encourage sociopaths to imagine that legitimacy has been bestowed on future violence against that entity

The ABC (and wider) sisterhood who insist on rights for women to the extent of mandating parliamentary quotas said not a word in support of Australia’s wonderful philanthropist who is admired and appreciated by all the women she has helped, from cancer victims to Olympians.

“I have received a more sincere apology from a shopper who accidentally got ahead of me in a queue”

Asking the ABC’s own ombudsman to comment was an unconscionable excuse to avoid immediately removing the garbage which should never have gone to air in the first place.

Ombudsman Fiona Cameron’s response was a disgraceful whitewash: “The ‘punch’ line of the film is a hyperbolic joke that uses an obviously absurd or impossible scenario that a reasonable audience member would not understand as a genuine encouragement or threat of violence.”

Hugh Marks describing the treatment of Mrs Rinehart as “not fair” is the most astonishing understatement since Ernest Shackleton diarised the loss of his ship in the Antarctic ice as “a bit of a nuisance”

Some elements of the ABC may have a legitimate claim to public funding.

The ABC Young Performance Awards has helped launch the careers of classical peformance artists.

ABC Rural reporters provide genuine assistance to primary producers and rural residents. Unfortunately, many participants compomise the integrity of their otherwise worthy rural news institution by giving the impression that their careers depend upon attributing every adverse event to climate change. It is a big call, but the BBC may be even worse.

As for the remainder of the ABC, Australia can manage very well without it. One broadcasting haven for anti-Australia propaganda, SBS, is more than enough.

The 7.30 Report is a pleasant media contrast with the ABC.

The 7.30 Report on Channel 9, hosted by Ally Langdon, in every program focuses upon righting wrongs, defending victims of fraud, upholding care, compassion and compensation for victims of harmful substances (paraquat in particular), warning of the dangers of indemnifying the chemical industry, protecting those who suffer from governmental overreach and exposing corruption in all its forms. In harmony with the Ally Langdon viewpoint, the news of 30 July 2026 is that French scientists conducted a study of the meconia (meconium = first stool passed after birth) of 1,000 babies. 85% showed evidence of at least one pesticide, proving that poisons pass from mother to unborn child. French scientists attribute birth defects and infantile cancers to pesticides, and the report explained that most of the flowers sold in France are grown abroad with pesticides which are banned in France. On a nightly basis, the 7.30 Report exposes rip-off merchants, provides genuine comfort to their victims, and even motivates its viewers to perform individual and collaborative acts of kindness and generosity. The 7.30 Report is a standout contributor to the welfare of Australians, exerting a visible positive influence. The ethos and instinct of the ABC is to applaud and encourage every undesirable trait of uncaring unfeeling unmeritable autocrats.

Headlines edited. Originally published on 1 August 2026 by

Dawn Fraser lashes Anthony Albanese’s refusal to condemn ABC portrayal of horrid violence against philanthropist Gina Rinehart AO

Olympian Dawn Fraser AC MBE has lashed out at Anthony Albanese, calling him “spineless” and “vile” for not criticising the ABC over a sketch that depicted a fantasy of violence involving Gina Rinehart AO.

On social media, Ms Fraser posted on Facebook: “I am sick to my stomach to think we have a government funded network ABC showing vile pieces to air about one of Australia’s greatest supporters Gina Rinehart and our vile Prime Minister has not come out and condemned the content,” Ms Fraser wrote in the post.

“You are a spineless imbecile Albanese and you get more disgusting as the days go on.

“To let this vile crap on ABC go to air and not come out and say anything against it shows the insipid little degenerate you are.”

Mr Albanese has not commented on the incident yet.

Ms Fraser is a friend of Ms Rinehart and they support Australia’s swim team at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Ms Rinehart threatened legal action against the ABC in relation to the sketch on Friday.

The move comes after the national broadcaster reportedly initially refused to apologise for – or remove – a segment that discussed acts of sodomy against the Hancock Prospecting boss.

A legal letter has been sent alleging serious civil law breaches arising from the “Race Around the World” program and its continued availability on the ABC’s digital platforms.

The controversial program featured a French-revolutionary-style depiction of a violent attack on Ms Rinehart.

The segment stated: “Because when the revolution comes will you hide under the bed or will you know exactly how to shove a stick right up Gina Rinehart’s butthole, stirring it round, mixing her guts up nice and smooth, to make one big sausage roll to make something out of nothing.”

Despite Hancock Prospecting having sought the removal of the content and an apology a week prior, Mr Marks, who also serves as the ABC’s editor-in-chief, reportedly did not respond at the time.

The ABC published a statement on behalf of the filmmaker, Kate McGuinness, which they supported. She stated: “The sense of humour featured in each of my films on the Race Around The World program is farcical. In no way was it my intention to promote violence. My writing is cartoonish and always satirical. Unfortunately, jokes do not land with everyone. Its purpose was never to be taken literally. I apologise to anyone I’ve offended.”

The ABC also confirmed its Ombudsman is independently reviewing audience complaints, adding: “The ABC won’t be commenting further while the review is in progress.”

Gina Rinehart AO rewards Aussie athletes with $1,272,500 in bonuses

Australia’s medal-winning swimmers and Para swimmers will share in $1,272,500 in bonuses courtesy of the swimmers’ patron, Gina Rinehart, and Hancock Prospecting after an outstanding medal haul at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

As of today (morning of 30 July AEST), of the 47 golds won so far, the swim team earned 37 medals, of the 21 silvers won so far, the swim team earnt 16 medals, and of the 35 bronze medals won so far, the swim team earnt 23 medals. Of the total medals of 103 so far, the swim team achieved 75 of these medals.

These medal-winning rewards are available across the sports Mrs Rinehart is patron of: swimming, artistic swimming and rowing. As artistic swimming and rowing are not included in the Commonwealth Games program, only swimming and Para swimming medal bonuses apply in Glasgow.

Athletes who received multiple medals will be rewarded for each and every medal earned. Payments will be made directly into athletes’ accounts within two weeks of the Games ending, pending confirmation of updated banking details.

The initiative continues Mrs Rinehart’s longstanding private support of Olympic athletes, including annual direct funding (which is additional to medal bonuses), scholarships, and career transition assistance. It is such support spanning many years, that has helped to allow the swimmers to dedicate time to training and achieve the international status they have achieved. This achievement does not come overnight, it takes many years.

Medal-winning swimmers and Para swimmers will receive the following cash rewards under Mrs Rinehart’s swimming bonus schedule:

Note on relays: lineups can change between heats and the final. Swimmers who compete in the final of a medalling relay receive the full per-person rate above. Swimmers who compete only in the heats of a medalling relay (and not the final) receive half that per-person rate. The above figures include this.

Note: for the men’s swimming gold that was a draw, both swimmers are being paid the full gold bonus.

Mrs Rinehart’s announcement of the cash bonuses in the lead-up to the Games was a critical factor for many of Australia’s top swimmers in electing to head to Glasgow.

Mrs Rinehart and Hancock Prospecting have supported swimming for more than three decades in West Australia, close to two decades in Queensland, and for more than a decade nationally.

While sporting organisations have seen many changing precedents on salaries and expenses, Mrs Rinehart as Patron has been a constant, and unlike the Presidents, has not received any expenses for attending the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and other international or across Australia events. She has directed her support to the athletes themselves, ensuring they experience the benefits and can hence focus on training, competing and representing Australia at their best.

Mrs Rinehart and Hancock Prospecting are also among the largest private supporters of Australian Olympic sports. Mrs Rinehart was awarded an Order of Merit by the Australian Olympic Committee, rare to achieve for those who are not Olympians.

Quoting Mrs Gina Rinehart AO:

“Warmest congratulations to all our swimmers and athletes who competed in Glasgow and did Australia proud! A spectacular effort!

“Few people, outside of the swimming families, truly understand the years of hard work, discipline and sacrifice required to compete at this international level. Yet again, our Aussie swimmers punched well above our population size.

“Our swimmers have come so far since the London Olympics, where just one swimming gold medal was won, to now standing as the second-best swimming nation in the world.

“This success also reflects the years of sacrifice from parents, coaches and volunteers behind the scenes who help the swimmers make these fantastic results possible.

“I’m pleased to be able once again to provide financial rewards to our medal winners in the sports where I’m Patron. It’s a way of saying thank you and showing appreciation for their dedication and achievements, the pride they make Australians feel, right across our country, and for being the inspiring young ambassadors that they truly are.”

Quoting Dawn Fraser AC MBE:

“They’ve all done very, very well with the many years of support from Gina Rinehart. I wish my dear friend Gina had been around when I was swimming!”

Quoting Olympic gold medallist and former swimmer Cate Campbell OAM:

“When people ask why Australian swimmers are performing so strongly, I think back to the London Olympics, where I was part of the relay team that won Australia’s only gold swimming medal. At a time when Australian swimming was struggling and support for the team was unfashionable, Mrs Rinehart stepped in. Her continued support helped save the team and rebuild the sport, and has played a critical role in the successes that our swimmers have achieved since.”

Quoting Swimming Queensland Director Jeff Winnington:

“Mrs Rinehart is a dedicated Patron of swimming, and her support has made an enormous difference to Australian swimming. As a father, I have seen firsthand how that backing has helped my son (Elijah) focus on his training, compete at his best and represent his country without the financial pressures many athletes face. Without Mrs Rinehart’s contribution, there is no doubt Australia would not have achieved the same success on the medal table not only in Glasgow, but from other international Games as well.”

Click or Ctrl+Click on the Swimming Queensland Logo to see the full Swimming Queensland Report.

More happy photographs from Glasgow

More tributes from sporting stars

Four-time Commonwealth medallist track and field golden girl Jane Flemming

Quoted by Peter Jenkins of The Daily Telegraph on 24.07.2026

“Forever and a day, Olympic and Commonwealth Games athletes have hardly earnt a cent. They end their careers usually in debt, with no assets, and a lot of the time with no education. If somebody philanthropically wants to support them, I don’t see how it’s any different to having a parent support them through their career.

Swimming Star Kyle Chalmers

(from the Channel 9 report)

Freestyle king Kyle Chalmers has welcomed potential windfalls for Australia’s Commonwealth Games swimmers after Gina Rinehart offered up cash bonuses for medals and world records.

Asked whether Rinehart’s financial backing was a positive thing, swimming star Kyle Chalmers said: “I mean, absolutely.”

“I’m not going to say that it’s not a good thing. I’m super grateful to have the support of CGA to get us here, but to be able to have some medal incentive, it gives us a lot more purpose and reason.

Conclusion:

All of the feedback received by this substack confirms that Australia applauds our amazing swimmers and enthusiastically endorses the constructive generosity of their benefactor, Gina Rinehart AO.

Check out the incomes earned by participants in some other sports:

AFL is not an international sport and does not pretend to attract tourists and investors to Australia. Yet nobody begrudges the fact that one AFL player is on a $2 million per year contract and eight others are on $1.3m per year or better.

The NRL has earned an international reputation and has eight players on $1m per year or better.

Every member of the Spanish soccer team which won the 2026 World Cup received €755,000 and they were already on €400,000 each for reaching the final.

Baseballer Juan Soto is earning US$51m per year on a 15-year contract with the New York Mets and Shoei Ohtani is on a ten-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers at US$70m per year. Two American football players are on US$64m and US$60m per year respectively.

Ice hockey players earn up to US$13m from the NHL and Mitchell Starc’s seasonal contract playing criket in India is reportedly US$3m.

Real Australians understand the gigantic family investment in developing a world class swimmer whose rewards are tiny by comparison, and wholeheartedly applaud Gina Rinehart AO.

Legacy Media’s Obsession:

Denigrate everyone who refuses to be a lemming

The non-scandal rowing story

As an example of pejorative terminology, my reollection is that Channel 10’s reporter declared on 30 July 2026: “It has been revealed that Australia’s richest person lobbied Queesland Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie to have Olympic Rowing conducted on the Fitzroy River near Rockhampton in 2032.”

Many will share the view that there was a deliberate attempt to imply some impropriety in a worthwhile and wholly appropriate suggestion which would have been the result of consultation between Gina Rinehart AO and the rowers who greatly appreciate the financial support of their sponsor. The “revelation” was the result of a Right to Information (RTI) request. This prompts a question. Is there a legacy media cabal which stalks Gina Rinehart AO with rolling RTI requests?

Senator Pauline Hanson

On Sunday evening 7 August and again this morning Monday 8 August 2026, the ABC and poursuivant commercial broadcasters have exulted in a concerted and tendentious attempt to combat Senator Pauline Hanson’s rising popularity in the opinion polls by implying some irregularity in her recent trip to Europe. Is there a legacy media cabal which obsessively stalks Senator Pauline Hanson?

28 July 2026 - 09:26PM

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has urged Australia to adopt cheaper energy as it is required for the nation to be productive. For link to News 24 Video, click photo or text above.

In Clacton, 63.34% of the vote is all we need to know

In common with Senator Pauline Hanson, Nigel Farage is the automatic target of vitriolic attack by propagandists horrified by the prospect of politicians whose views align with the opinions of the public rather than with authoritarians convinced of their right to inflict upon the public decisions hostile to the public interest, decisions which customarily are imposed by external unelected hegemonists. Farage has won Clacton for the Reform Party with 63.34% of the vote. Neither the Labour Party nor Conservatives dared to field candidates in full knowledge that they would both be outpolled by Farage, while pretending otherwise.

Net Zero Hurts

David Blackmon with Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley

To watch, learn and appreciate, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot

Bush Summit: No-tax zone for northern Australia to be a ‘beacon of prosperity’.

BUSH SUMMIT: No income tax, no payroll tax, no stamp duty – a sweeping special economic zone proposal aims to transform northern Australia’s struggling regions into a prosperity beacon.

GINA RINEHART AO

July 10, 2026 - 12:00AM

To view and enjoy the entire welcoming speech, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot above.

FRAUDSTER FORREST POLLUTING THE PILBARA

Renew Economy is a shameless online rag dedicated to maximsing subsidies lurks and perks for the plotters, profiteers and plunderers whose plans are utterly contemptuous of the welfare of individuals, wildlife, corporations and the environent.

Quoting Giles Parkinson of Renew Economy:

Tallest turbines and longest blades arrive in Australia for 300 km road trip to Pilbara wind site

The tallest wind turbines, complete with the longest blades yet seen in Australia, have arrived in Port Hedland and have started embarking on the 300 km road trip to their new home at Fortescue’s first wind farm in the Pilbara.

The turbines, sent to Australia by Chinese wind maker Envision Energy, will feature 89 metre long blades, twice as long as a Boeing 737, according to Fortescue.

The turbines will also be the tallest in the country, elevated to heights of 188 metres (rotor or hub height) and a blade tip height of 277 metres by a unique “self lifting” tower technology developed by Spain’s Nabrawind, now owned by Fortescue.

The self lifting technology allows for simpler and quicker tower erections, less concrete, and elevates the blades themselves where there is generally more wind.

Fortescue says the 51 turbine blades will be transported along the 300 km route from port to the site of the 132 megawatt (MW) Nullagine wind project in coming weeks. It should be a lot easier to negotiate than the hilly country on the east coast, although a lot of the travel will be on dirt roads.

Envision are also supplying the same 7.8 megawatt turbines – the most powerful to be deployed in Australia – to the Narrogin wind farm south of Perth, which began construction this week after project owner Neoen struck a long term offtake agreement with Synergy.

For Fortescue, the Nullagine wind project will be followed by a bigger wind project at the neighbouring Bonney Downs facility, along with 1.4 GW of solar that is currently being delivered elsewhere in the Pilbara.

Fortescue says it should complete its “green grid” by early 2028, and will then steadily replace its diesel-fuelled mining fleet with electric equipment.

That process is already starting, with excavators already deployed, and tests in the last couple of weeks of 150-tonne water trucks, along with electric graders, dozers and loaders. These will be followed by the replacement of some 300 giant haul trucks, each weighting around 240-tonnes. [End of quote]

Also from Renew Economy, aspiring to have sanctions against funding disinformation, which is how Renew Economy characterises the posters displayed below.

Days after lodging new plans for a more than 500 megawatt wind farm in south-west New South Wales, Squadron Energy has dumped plans for another project it had proposed for construction in the state’s hotly contested New England renewable energy zone.

The Andrew Forrest-owned Squadron announced this week that it has decided not to continue development of the 426 megawatt (MW) Boorolong Wind Farm, following a review of the company’s development pipeline.

The Boorolong project was proposed for about 15km north-west of Armidale inside the New England renewable energy zone (REZ), alongside Origin Energy’s even bigger Northern Tablelands wind project to the west. [end of quote from Renew Economy]

Dragging fifty-plus tonnes of battery up a haul road is crazy.

Only two actions could be crazier, a battery-impaired fire engine and a battery-impaired fighting vehicle. Yes, Australian fanatics have done both.

An all electric mine powered by an SMR makes sense. If electric conveyors are not up to the task, there is nothing wrong with an electric haul truck collecting its energy from a pantograph on the uphill climb, with a small battery handling the backing and filling for loading and unlosding. The small battery is easily recharged for free on the downhill run.

Guilt-Ridden Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth Amendment 111 Times

US Senate inquiry frames Fauci as a national disgrace

Click or Ctrl+Click on the screenshot

Guilt-Ridden Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth Amendment 111 Times

US Senate inquiry frames Fauci as a national disgrace

Jul 30, 2026

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I wondered if Dr Anthony Fauci would show up today to face questions from US Senators. Well he arrived, heavily guarded, shoulders slumped, and in a perpetual scornful, frown. When he read his opening statement, he was visibly trembling. His impetulant attorney was escorted out of the room after Senator Rand Paul gave him plenty of opportunity to sit behind his witness and be quiet. On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, Capitol Police escorted David Schertler, the attorney for Dr. Anthony Fauci, out of the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing after a heated exchange with Chairman Senator Rand Paul.

Then for the next 111 questions Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions. The phrase "pleading the Fifth" specifically references the self-incrimination clause. In daily life, this right is most recognizable through Miranda warnings, which require police to tell suspects they have the "right to remain silent." Legally, an individual can refuse to answer questions from police, investigators, or congressional committees if their responses could potentially be used to convict them of a crime.

KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA

VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE TRAGEDY

Death toll 6,125

Text mostly from Reuters/AFP

Two severe earthquakes, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the northern state of La Guaira on June 24, cauing nearly 200 buildings to collapse. The death toll has risen to 6,125 according to figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodríguez.

Mr Rodríguez, head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, posted details on Telegram showing nearly 61,000 people were treated in hospitals.

He said 16.5 per cent of the debris generated by the quakes had been removed.

Last month the World Bank estimated the quakes caused $US19.6 billion in direct physical damage, but the cost of rebuilding could be twice that much ‌or more.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has defended the government’s response amid criticism that military personnel and other officials arrived late and have done little to help victims of the quake, including people who were trapped in the rubble.

About 1,400 still missing

Rescue teams and family members continue to sift through the rubble in search of victims and loved ones.

Local media quoted La Guaira Governor Jose Alejandro Teran as saying about 1,400 people remain missing after the disaster.

The government has not otherwise disclosed how many people are missing, but expert projections have put the figure at up to 10,000.

In addition to the 190 buildings that were destroyed, authorities have classified over 16,200 structures as unsafe, prompting many to leave.

Almost 24,000 people in La Guaira and Caracas are living in makeshift shelters following the earthquakes.

Venezuelan lawmakers approve rental bill

Venezuelan lawmakers last week unanimously approved a law that makes it easier to rent properties.

The measure, which aims to help displaced quake victims, repeals anti-rental legislation passed by former leftist Chavista administrations.

“We are estimating around 400,000 homes that could benefit from this law,” interim leader Delcy Rodríguez said Monday, local time, describing a “win-win” situation for tenants and property owners.

Ms Rodríguez previously pledged to provide 4,000 homes to quake victims by the end of the year, with the government aiming for that number to exceed 10,000 in 2027.

Reuters/AFP

Maximum international support is warranted.

“Minimal” would be a kind word to describe the Australian Government’s official response. For Australians and readers elsewhere who want to help, we are aware of avenues for donations. A crowd funding appeal is organised by USA-based emergency response organisation Strategic Response Partners, led by Steve Slepcevic. An appeal has been launched by the Melbourne arm of the Catholic humanitarian operation Caritas.

Acting President Rodriguez announced that an account has been opened at the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to receive international donations, saying: “The money that arrives at CAF will be for housing, with all the necessary auditing mechanisms, which is why it’s going to an international bank.”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in conjunction with CAF, has launched the Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund. This initiative aims to facilitate donations, both national and international, which will be essential to address the national emergency in the near future. The link is: venezuelanoestasola.com

Important links for donations to Venezuela

Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund: venezuelanoestasola.com

Caritas: https://www.caritas.org.au/venezuela

Strategic Response Partners: https://www.givesendgo.com/Venezuela/donate

World Food Program: https://donate.wfp.org/1244/donation/single?

IOM: https://donors.iom.int/page/venezuela-earthquake?

UNICEF: https://www.unicef.org.au/donate/venezuela-earthquakes-appeal?

Act for Peace: https://actforpeace.org.au/how-to-help-give/give-now/venezuela/

Baptist World Aid: https://baptistworldaid.org.au/appeals/disaster-action-fund/

Please become part of the world kindness response.

Michael Darby in Australia comes to your inbox at the rate of twice a week. A$50 per year is around fifty cents a post. Fifty cents has the purchasing power had by a penny when I was five years of age. Readers of this substack can help boost readership by sharing to friends and posting to social media, especially Facebook.

Time for Truth on Uranium

Opponents of nuclear power now hauling in $400k per hour

EXTRACT OF ARTICLE

brought to attention by Thomas J Shepstone at Energy Security snd Freedom

by Ken Braun

August 12, 2026

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE FULL ARTICLE

Opposition to Nuclear Energy - Influence Watch

The total combined annual revenue of the NGOs known to oppose carbon-free nuclear energy is now more than $3.5 billion. Despite removing one of the biggest names from the list, this is still $200 million more than last year.

The recently reported annual revenue for seven of the “everything leftism” groups is now enough to rank them within the top 20 richest anti-energy nonprofits. Here is the current, overall top 20, with the “everything leftism” opponents included:

Barnaby on Nuclear Energy in 2019

Extract of article by Nicole Hasham SMH 21 July 2019

Well worth revisiting after seven years

Make nuclear power free, Barnaby Joyce says

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce says free nuclear power could be offered to residents living close to a reactor to help build support for the controversial technology, as an analysis pinpoints which Australian towns are best placed to host a nuclear plant.

Federal and state laws prohibit the development of a domestic nuclear power industry. However, federal MPs Keith Pitt and James McGrath are pushing for a parliamentary inquiry into the technology's feasibility in Australia and the NSW Nationals last month passed a motion supporting nuclear energy.

leading lobby group for the technology, the Australian Nuclear Association, has identified dozens of potential sites for nuclear reactors – those with stable geology and proximity to the existing grid, transport and water. The locations include those in Mr Joyce's New England electorate in northern NSW and Liberal Ken O'Dowd's Queensland seat of Flynn. Both MPs have backed a nuclear inquiry.

Mr Joyce floated a potential policy whereby “if you can see the reactor [from your house], your power is for free. If you are within 50 kilometres of a reactor, you get power for half price.” Discounts would scale down to 25 per cent for those living 75 kilometres from a nuclear facility.

Such a policy would trigger a rush of proposals for “hills in the middle of towns that people want a reactor on”, Mr Joyce said.

photo by Gareth Gardner from SMH

Consultancy SMR Nuclear Technology promotes the benefits of small, modular nuclear reactors. Technical director Tony Irwin said about ten community groups and others had expressed interest to his firm in hosting such a reactor, should the ban in Australia be lifted.

Invite your friends to visit this Substack:

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https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/84adbd00-eb27-41e2-83b2-233d7451b5b3

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https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f4c1a201-1a95-4f2d-95e7-9564df0d1156

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This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to an important essay by Hero of Truth Rafe Champion

To view many more Michael Darby in Australia substacks, keep scrolling down.

WATCH THIS SPACE

for Peter Campion’s

Letters of Wisdom

Voter frauds in Australia

from Lex Stewart

ISSUE – - a brief overview of Vote Frauds in Australia

BACKGROUND - Elections were run well within the Canberra Public Service from 1901-1983, when the new Hawke Gov’t introduced legislation that set up the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) as an “independent statutory agency”, and that set up review of elections by a committee of the Parliament, the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM).

ALP Senator Graham Richardson in his book “ Whatever it takes ” admits that this legislation was designed to make it easier for the ALP to win elections, and harder for the Coalition to win.

Dr Amy McGrath OAM was, until her recent death aged almost 100, Australia’s top expert in Vote Frauds, on which she wrote 6 books. She, a notable historian, also wrote many other books.

Here are only a few of many examples of Vote Frauds or suspicious circumstances:

· MP Alasdair Webster lost his seat at the 1993 election by 164 votes due to proven vote fraud

· The Inquiry by Tom F Shepardson QC resulted in Karen Ehrmann being jailed in year 2000 for electoral fraud. He found that ALP members had done vote frauds also in 1986, 1993 & 1996.

· In the Werriwa By-election of 2005 I saw an ALP man voting twice; gave Statutory Declaration to the Special Minister of State, whose reply was shocking: he sent my Stat Dec to the AEC, asking for reply not to him! - but to me directly ‘in due course’ (they never did), i.e. he exerted no “quality control” over the AEC.

· The Australian National Audit Office in its 6 reports on the AEC has found many problems and made many recommendations, which the AEC has mostly ignored

· Amy McGrath’s book “Wolves in Australia” (yr 2013, pg 450-455) told of a new method of Vote Frauds by GetUP, and it likely occurred in the Canning by-election in 2015. I found GetUP doing this in Macquarie in 2016, causing Liberal MP Louise Markus to lose the seat.

· In 2021 I detected GetUP workers using this method in Cowper to put false enrolments into the Electoral Roll– see graph of anomalous growth. MP Pat Conaghan heeded my warnings, and his staff removed “thousands” of false enrolments; he was re-elected by only 2,487 votes.

2021: Percentage change in voters on the Cowper Electoral Roll by quarters (3 months) since 2019 election, compared with the NSW average for Federal Electrorates.

CURRENT POSITION

Too few coalition Party members who hand out leaflets at Polling Booths also do Scrutineering, which I have done at every election since 1984, thus finding vote frauds, ballot papers missing etc.

In scrutineering at the May 2022 election, I saw many ballot papers on which pencil numbers had been altered, so I made a Submission to JSCEM, but the issues (1) pencil vs pen, (2) secure storage of prepoll ballot papers were not even mentioned in the JSCEM report.

RECOMMENDATIONS -

Do not bother to vote before 6pm on election day unless you also do Scrutineering after 6pm

View my Sky News Interviews at these Links

SKY NEWS 22 July 2018 with Rowan Dean, popular star of The Outsiders

SKY NEWS 5 March 2019 with renowned radio and TV broadcaster Alan Jones AO

MPs & Senators could argue for Voter ID – it would require amendment to legislation.

Argue for ECLs (Electronic Certified Lists), as have been recommended by many JSCEMs, but the AEC has largely ignored this good thing that can be done without changing legislation.

Do not vote in pencil, which permits easy alteration of a vote.

The photograph depicts Dr Amy McGrath OAM with Alasdair Webster MP (centre) whose loss as a Liberal Member of the Macquarie Seat in 1993 was attributed to voting irregularities, and Peter Brun, member with Lex Stewart of the H.S. Chapman Society and popular author of Satirical Limericks from the Land of Oz.

Lex Stewart holds 30 case studies spanning 40 years which desxribe vote frauds proven “beyond reasonable doubt”. Based on the experiences of Peter Brun, of Dr Amy McGrath OAM, of himself and of others, Lex Stewart estimates that the ALP won about 15 to 20 of the 94 seats in the May 2025 federal election due to Vote Frauds.

And just to make sure, Labor bribes the media

As a descant to the chorus of concerns about ALP voter fraud, staunch opponent of all forms of corruption David Lipari has brought this disturbing report to attention:

AdLib Mor (pseudonym) reports; “THE NIGHTLY NEWS YOU PAID FOR.

Not one of the one hundred and eighty-four newsrooms receiving this money is required to tell you. No disclosure. No on-screen notice saying the outlets receive government wage subsidies.

You are meant to believe the news is independent journalism. But the government pays part of the wages of the people delivering it (with your money) This subsidy is what it looks like; a retainer! It runs until March 2028.

Taking your money through the life of this Parliament and funding the press for the next election cycle. Thus they are buying your vote… with your money! A government that funds the wages of political journalists, for years, without disclosure, is not funding journalism. It is funding a relationship.

This is not a free press. It’s costing you! Albanese’s government’s Journalism Assistance Fund pays publishers $39,000 for each full-time equivalent journalist over three years, as a wage subsidy, with awards published on Grant Connect totalling just over $74 million, all figures GST inclusive.

Nine Entertainment received $16,126,110 across two grants, covering roughly 375 journalists, while the Seven side of the newly merged Southern Cross Media Group received $11,329,890 — a combined total closer to $27.4 million, not far off an “over $25 million” figure.

Communications Minister Anika Wells launched the $67.6 million fund in November, and more than half the money went to just four ownership groups, with payments running until March 2028 and no requirement for any of the 184 funded newsrooms to disclose it.

So now you will know why you won’t hear anything positive about Pauline Hanson. She hasn’t bought off the mainstream media. Thanks to Daniel Frank for tabulated data”, end of letter!

This is what Michael Darby reckons

THIS IS THE LINK to demonstrate that everything we have read from David Lipari and his cobber is fair dinkum.

New Zealand had a short-lived Public Interest Journalism Fund from 2021 to 2023. UK, Denmark, Sweden and France have subsidies to media. In the USA, subsidies are in the form of tax concessions for wealthy foundations who donate to media outlets notoriously favourable to the Democrats. The Russians and Iranians take a different view. Any journalist who offends the public interest is discouraged by being arrested with a serious prospect of death in custody.

Australia is not unique in its government deliberately buying media support with taxpayer dollars. Australia is unusual in the scope, an average of $39,000 per journalist in 184 newsrooms, the concenration of half the largesse upon four major media companies and the timing, blatantly terminating on the expected eve of the 2028 Federal Election.

Then there is the issue that Australia’s excuse for a Prime Minister can get away with nicking $67.6m from the Treasury to buy or reward media support, without any legislation and without even any Parliamentary discussion.

The interminable repetitive advertorials on legacy media TV promoting pressure washers or food processors or constipation cures are at least dignified by an occasional screen message “This is a paid announcement.” If the cap fits, wear it. Let us have TV panel shows and news bulletins with an overlay: “This program is a paid political announcement for the Labor Party and its intended coalition partners.”

Finally, for five decades every change in voting arrangements has been made with the tendentious motive of keeping political power in the hands of major parties to the detriment of minor parties and independents and minor parties. Labor’s sudden plan to cap expenditure on a per electorate basis is of course part of that process.

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

Click on the picture above to access the purchase of the AudioBook

New Audio Book: “The Covid Fighters”

by Ian E. Brighthope

2 Aug 2026

This book is not merely a chronicle of events, nor just an indictment of failed institutions. It is a reckoning - and a tribute.

“The COVID Fighters” emerged from a crisis that tore through medicine, democracy, family, and faith. A crisis that weaponised science against the very people it was meant to serve. A crisis that demanded submission in place of consent, obedience in place of ethics, and silence in place of truth.

But it is also a story of those who refused. I have spent my professional life advocating for health based on integrity, transparency, and nourishment of the whole person-not just the profitable fragments. I have witnessed, as many of you have, the erosion of medical trust and the rise of pharmaceutical control over policy, press, and practice. But never, until the COVID-19 era, had I seen such a global abandonment of the fundamental principles of care.

This book bears witness to that failure. But it does more. It honours the individuals - doctors, nurses, scientists, mothers, whistleblowers, patients - who stood against the tide. Who paid the price so others might one day be spared. Who spoke, acted, resisted, and healed even as their reputations, livelihoods, and lives were threatened.

You will hear in these pages both anger and hope. Data and emotion. Clinical facts and human grief. Because the path to restoration is not paved with neutrality-it is forged through truth-telling. The world we seek is not a return to “normal.” It is a leap toward something better-a healthcare system rooted in compassion, honesty, and sovereignty. A science that remembers its soul. A society that refuses to silence its healers again.

Let this book be a light in that direction.

Professor Ian Brighthope

And coming soon: an Interactive Edition, where you can have a real-time conversation with Professor Ian’s Voice Clone Agent, trained on the author’s own knowledge. Access to this interactive edition will be available separately.

Ian Brighthope’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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© 2026 Ian Brighthope

548 Market Street PMB 72296, San Francisco, CA 94104

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Warrior Mum

President Trump Signs "Gold Standard" Childhood Vaccine Executive Order.

On August 10, 2026, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans.” I have been waiting for this day for a long time, and I want to walk you through exactly what it says, what it does not say, what it means for those of us in California, and most importantly, what it means for autism families like ours.

This is the LINK to the White House

What the Executive Order Actually Does

This order builds on two earlier actions: a December 2025 presidential memorandum directing HHS to compare our vaccine schedule to peer developed nations and a May 2026 executive order that started the process of realigning our schedule. HHS’s scientific assessment found something that many of us have said for years. The United States recommends more childhood vaccines than any peer nation, including more than twice as many doses as some European countries, and most of those peer nations achieve high vaccination rates through public trust and education rather than government mandates.

The new order establishes what it calls Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations, sorted into three categories:

Recommended for all children: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Hib, pneumococcal disease, HPV, and varicella.

Recommended for certain high risk groups: RSV monoclonal antibodies, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal B, meningococcal ACWY, and dengue.

Shared clinical decision making, meaning a conversation between you and your doctor: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, influenza, and COVID-19.

The order also states that once available, the combined MMR shot should be offered as three separate single-disease shots, and that to the maximum extent feasible, childhood immunizations should be spread across separate medical visits rather than stacked together.

Within 90 days, the HHS Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines has to bring the President a plan to:

Offer single antigen vaccines starting with MMR, while still guaranteeing combination vaccines remain available for families who want them

Reassess the timing and sequencing of the entire childhood schedule based on gold standard science

Develop and study alternatives to aluminum adjuvants

Continuously evaluate the risk and benefit profile of every childhood vaccine using both American and international data

Improve vaccine safety monitoring and transparency

And then there is Section 4, titled “Maximizing Parental Choice over Childhood Vaccines.” This section directs the Attorney General to pursue legal action against state laws that conflict with parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection, specifically as those principles relate to medical and religious exemptions. It also directs the Departments of Justice, Education, and HHS to make sure states and local governments receiving federal funds are complying with those same protections.

At the signing event, Secretary Kennedy stated plainly that the administration is pursuing dozens of studies comparing health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. This is something Secretary Kennedy has pushed for since he took office, and it is finally being said out loud, in the Oval Office, on the record. This is what many of us have been asking for. Not because we already know what the data will show. Because nobody has ever been allowed to actually look.

What This Means for Californians

I want to be very clear here so nobody walks away with the wrong impression. This executive order does not change California law. It does not restore personal belief exemptions. It does not repeal SB 277, SB 276, or SB 714. It does not touch the CAIR ME database. California still runs its own school and childcare immunization requirements, full stop.

But something important shifted underneath us. Informed Policy Advocates, a California nonpartisan group tracking this closely, laid out why this matters even without an immediate change in state law. Back in 2025, Governor Newsom signed AB 144, which built California a framework to set its own preventive health and immunization recommendations independent of federal changes. In plain terms, California built itself an off ramp in case federal vaccine policy ever moved in a different direction. That moment has now arrived.

So the real question California lawmakers now have to answer is this. If the state chooses to keep its current approach rather than align with the new federal recommendations, what evidence supports that choice? What does California’s own data actually show? Are medical exemptions functioning the way they are supposed to? Are children with disabilities and complex medical histories being appropriately accommodated?

Section 4 adds real weight to that question. It puts parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodation, and equal protection squarely in the DOJ’s sights when it comes to state vaccine laws. That does not mean California’s laws have been ruled unlawful. It means those questions are now getting renewed federal attention, and states that receive federal funding and contracts are going to be expected to show their work.

IPA is asking Californians to push for an informational hearing in the legislature so this can happen in the open, with physicians, researchers, disability advocates, public health officials, and parents like us all in the room. I think that is exactly the right ask. We are not demanding the state do anything specific overnight. We are asking it to show its receipts. See more here

What SB 277 Never Touched: Children with IEPs

I want to add something here from my own experience as a mother, because this is a piece that gets lost in almost every conversation about SB 277 and SB 276. Both laws eliminated the personal belief exemption, but neither one applies to a child who qualifies for an Individualized Education Program (IEP). The text of SB 277 itself states that the law does not prohibit a student with an IEP from accessing the special education and related services the IEP requires and the California Department of Public Health has said directly that students with an IEP should continue receiving every service in that plan regardless of vaccination status. This is what protected my son. I had it written into Noah’s IEP that he was not to receive any further vaccinations, and the school was required to honor it, all the way through to his graduation. I will say this is not settled the same way everywhere. Interpretation of this provision has varied district to district, and some school districts have pushed back or handled it inconsistently, so this is not a blanket guarantee and every family’s situation is different. But to my knowledge, and I want to be honest that I am not a lawyer and this is not legal advice, a school cannot deny a child an IEP evaluation or the services in an existing IEP because of vaccination status. If your child has an IEP or you are pursuing one, this is worth understanding and worth having a direct conversation about with your district and, if needed, an education attorney familiar with SB 277 and IDEA.

What This Means for Us, as Autism Parents

Here is where I want to speak directly to you, mom to mom, and mom to dad.

For years, simply asking questions about the vaccine schedule got a parent labeled anti-science, or worse, a danger to public health. I lived that. I recovered my son Noah from a severe autism diagnosis through biomedical intervention, and I did it while being told by more than one professional that what happened to my own child in front of my own eyes could not possibly be connected to anything in his medical or vaccine history. This executive order does not resolve that argument. But it does something that has felt impossible for a very long time. It creates federal space for the actual research to happen.

A single antigen MMR option means families who have concerns about the combined shot, whether due to family history, a prior reaction, or simply wanting to slow down and space things out, will have a real choice instead of an all or nothing decision. Spacing vaccines across separate visits instead of stacking multiple shots in one appointment is something integrative and functional providers have recommended informally for years. Now it is federal policy language, not just a private conversation with your pediatrician.

The directive to study alternatives to aluminum adjuvants matters too. Aluminum has been one of the most persistent questions in the vaccine safety conversation, and it has been extremely difficult to get that research funded and taken seriously at the federal level. Having it written into an executive order changes the incentive structure for the agencies underneath it.

And then there is the vaccinated versus unvaccinated study. I know how loaded that phrase is, and I know the pushback it draws. But think about what we are actually asking for. Not a predetermined conclusion. A real comparison, done with rigor, that has simply never been allowed to happen in this country at scale.

None of this means the fight is over. Section 4 sets up a legal push, not an automatic outcome, and California in particular is going to resist. Federal recommendations are not federal law, and this order says so explicitly. But for the first time in a long time, the federal government is publicly acknowledging what integrative providers, functional medicine doctors, and warrior parents have been saying at kitchen tables for several decades. The schedule was too aggressive, the research was too thin, and parents deserve real informed consent, not a mandate dressed up as a recommendation.

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims. Putin tries to inflict on Kyiv civilians terror and destruction akin to the suffering presently endured by earthquake victims in Venezuela.

Слава Україні!

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Donations made by UK citizens receive a 25% boost from public funds.

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/a580c846-9fb8-4cee-b505-4230620b76d5

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Energy Security and Freedom

America is reaping the benefits of global energy dominance, but we still need guaranteed access to critical minerals!

Jul 10, 2026

Guest Post by Bonner Cohen, Ph. D. of CFact.

If you are a forward-thinking investor in the USA or elsewhere seeking a stake in an Australian mining project of any description, the best way to make contact is by sms to Fred Speer at WhatsApp or direct +61 400 654 260. Fred or a team member will call you back, usually within 4 hours, subject to your time zone.

Dr Bonner Cohen PhD:

The war with Iran – with its disruptions to the flow of oil, gas, fertilizer, jet fuel, and other petroleum-based products to global markets – is a timely reminder that not even the relatively self-sufficient United States can escape the effects of geopolitical disharmony.

However much Americans may gripe about prices at the pump and the supermarket, the current discomfort is nothing compared with the pain the nation endured in the 1970s in the wake of the Arab oil embargo. Even though the closure of the Strait of Hormuz resulted in greater disruptions to global energy supplies, the effect on American consumers was far less than in the earlier episode.

A half-century ago, the U.S. was the world’s largest importer of crude oil, and American households and businesses paid dearly for our energy dependence on the chronically unstable Middle East.

Now, as the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, and the global leader in the export of liquified natural gas (LNG), America is reaping the benefits of global energy dominance. This will become even more apparent as energy prices begin to fall now that an, albeit fragile, peace agreement has been reached.

While being prepared for a global energy shock paid off in 2026, we can’t afford to rest on our laurels, thanks to self-inflicted wounds in another vital sector of the economy that go back decades. Though the country is blessed with abundant resources of critical minerals, as the expression goes, “you can’t get there from here.”

According to a recent analysis by the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), “It takes an average of 29 years [for a mining project] to make it through the permitting process in the United States – the second-longest of any country in the world, followed only by Zambia.” Facing the gauntlet of endless litigation and paperwork, many developers wind up walking away from promising mining projects.

“As a result, America relies primarily on imports for critical minerals, minerals crucial to national security, energy infrastructure, and technological development – that are vulnerable to supply-chain disruptions,” PLF points out. “In 2025, China supplied more than 50 percent of U.S. demand for 21 mineral commodities.”

Dependence on our greatest geopolitical rival for critical minerals is asking for trouble. China’s control of the global supply chain for critical minerals is one of the stepping stones Beijing uses in its quest to displace the U.S. as the world’s premier power.

“These materials make up the electrical wires that power our homes and businesses and the chips inside smartphones and laptops, and they form the backbones of the entire energy infrastructure of the United States,” the PLF analysis notes. According to S&P Global, the U.S. is home to some 275 million metric tons of copper, along with generous deposits of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earths. Yet these riches are largely off-limits to domestic development.

Any serious talk about reshoring manufacturing to the U.S. must include dismantling the barriers that stand in the way of getting domestic raw materials to our factories. Among other things, this means revisiting four decades-old statutes – the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act. Taken together, these laws, which serve different purposes, entail overlapping permitting requirements that can take decades to navigate. They also are an open invitation for environmental groups who use endless litigation to “keep it in the ground.”

Efforts to pass sweeping bipartisan permitting reform in Congress have stalled, notably in the Senate, with Democrats hoping to use the issue to boost the fortunes of wind and solar power. Specifically, Democrats want permitting reform to cover high-voltage, long-distance powerlines connecting remote wind and solar facilities to population centres, something opposed by the Trump administration and most Republicans. Critical minerals, along with the build-out of oil and gas pipelines, are now captives to green energy.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz will be a one-off. In what is the energy equivalent of a coronary bypass, Gulf oil and gas producers are already planning the rapid expansion of pipeline networks in the region so they can escape the strait’s bottleneck once and for all. The permitting nightmare blocking America’s access to priceless critical minerals is not a one-off. It must be dismantled, the sooner, the better.¨

A version of this article originally appeared at The Washington Times.

Bonner R. Cohen is a senior fellow at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations. He also serves as a senior policy adviser with the Heartland Institute, senior policy advisor at National Centre for Public Policy Research, and as adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

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