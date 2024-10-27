Much better off without them

In the Northern Territory, where the unicameral parliament has single member constituencies, the welcome sweeping victory for Lia Finocchiaro of the Country Liberal Party on 24 August 2024 was marred by the first election of a Greens member to the NT Parliament.

Proportional representation in the ACT election is very helpful to the Greens. The 19 October 2024 dealt the ACT Greens an adverse swing of 1% and the loss of three of their six Legislative Assembly seats.

When Greens infest the Senate, or a State Upper House, they gain influence by threat of refusal to support legislation passed by the Lower House. When establishing a foothold in a Lower House the situation is much worse, because the Greens then aim at official or unofficial coalition government where they can dictate key elements of government policy.

When the rot began

As State Director of the Liberal Party (NSW Division) Scott Morrison started the rot in 2002 with his secret agreement to give Liberal preferences to Jamie Parker, the intending Greens Candidate for Port Jackson (later Balmain). As a member of the Liberal Party Legislative Council team of candidates for the 2003 State Election, at the first meeting of candidates I drew attention to this agreement (I had a witness), which Morrison denied.

Morrison’s next move was to put up an Independent Liberal candidate named David Moulds for the Cunningham By-Election on 19 October 2002. The Moulds How-to-Vote preferenced Greens Candidate Michael Organ ahead of Labor and Organ was elected as a result.

For the 9 October 2004 election, I was in an unwinnable position on the NSW Liberal-National Senate ticket. At the first candidates meeting, I reminded the gathering of the Michael Organ experience, and asked for an assurance that the Liberals would nowhere preference Greens ahead of Labor. I politely advised that in the absence of such an assurance, my name should be removed from the ticket. Morrison gave the assurance that the Liberals would nowhere preference Greens ahead of Labor. Morrison secretly conspired with then State President Christine McDiven to print How-to-Votes for Cunningham which preferenced Michael Organ ahead of Labor’s Sharon Bird. Sharon Bird achieved an absolute majority, so the Morrison treachery was ineffective.

Wisdom from Lex Stewart

Be aware of the dangers in the Senate Voting method

If you are among the 91% who do not vote for the Greens, then please read on, because your vote can, without you realising it, assist the Greens !

The Ballot Paper (for the new Senate voting method from 2016) says to vote:- · either by numbering 1 to at 6 boxes ‘above the line’ (ATL) · or by numbering 1 to at least 12 boxes ‘below the line’ (BTL).

Many voters do the easy thing and vote 1 to only 6 ATL not realising that the consequence of that type of vote is that it favours the Greens, helping them to get a Senate seat, even though you did not mention the Greens, nor want to help them.

This is because the new voting method (which was designed by the Greens) allows for a Senator to be elected on less than a full quota, & creates ‘exhaustion’ of votes.

The old method required every Senator to get a full quota (14.3%) but the new method gives an advantage to Greens, as Senators can get in on less than a quota.

The Greens often get around 9% of the votes, which is 0.63 of a quota.

In the vote-counting process, the AEC

firstly elects the candidates with more than one quota (14.3%) i.e. usually in each State the first 5 Senators elected are from the Major Parties (either 3 Lib/Nat Senators and 2 ALP, or 3 ALP and 2 Lib/Nats)

then the sixth seat depends on the allocation of preferences, and it is ‘up for grabs’ between a Green (often) or a Minor Party (sometimes)

the AEC eliminates candidates with the lowest number of votes and distributes the preferences (if any) on those ballot papers to other candidates

but if you numbered 1 to only 6, then your vote lacks 7,8,9,10 etc preferences to flow on to build up a rival to overtake the Green sitting there with 0.63 of a quota, and many votes ‘exhaust’ i.e. have no further influence on the outcome.

Therefore the Greens often end up winning the final Senate seat with only 0.63 of a quota, and you, numbering 1 to only 6, have helped them get there! Yes, it happens

In the 2016 election, the Greens got 8.7% of the votes but 12% of the Senators. In the 2019 election, the Greens got 10% of the votes, but 15% of the Senators.

If you want your Senate vote to NOT favour the Greens, then please NUMBER EVERY SQUARE, putting the Greens last.

P.S. Strictly speaking the new Senate voting method does not favour the Greens by name, but the mathematics of the voting method favours, for the sixth Senate seat, a “medium” Party, i.e. one which gets about two-thirds of a quota. “Major” Parties get above two quotas, while “Minor” Parties get nowhere near a quota. Usually the Greens are the only “Medium” Party.

Lex Stewart, Psephologist 0424 077 746 stewart.lex@gmail.com

Queensland Labor Awakens

A long overdue awakening has reached the ALP in Queensland, with Labor campaigning hard in the 26 October 2024 election.to win the two seats held by the Greens., South Brisbane and Maiwar, which is across the Brisbane River from South Brisbane and embraces Toowong.

The Greens Website was still proclaiming on Sunday 27 October 2024:

The excellent news is that the threatened Green tide flowed in the opposite direction. South Brisbane has been won by Barbara O’Shea for the Labor Party and Maiwar has likely been won by Natasha Winters for the LNP.

To ensure that this welcome trend continues and flushes all Greens, at a minimum, out of all Lower Houses, there must be an end to the supidity of the false assertion that Liberals, Nationals, Labor and Greens are all the same. This is the Uniparty theory dangerously propounded by ill-advised or ill-motivated political meddlers. An example is this page of a political party website.

Other good news from Queensland

(counting still continues)

Stephen Andrew MLA has been re-elected in Mirani, now representing Katter’s Australian Party.

On her fifth attempt, highly principled nurse and proud mother Kerri-Anne Dooley has been elected to represent Redcliffe for the LNP, with a 9.5% swing.

Talented former Brisbane City Councillor Amanda Cooper has achieved a 5.8% swing to win Aspley for the LNP

Businesswoman Bree James has won Barron River (Cairns) for the LNP with a 7.3% swing.

A spectacular swing to the LNP of 14.0% was achieved by Janelle Poole, who has earned the Australian Police Medal, in her victory in Mundingburra within Townsville City. Incoming Premier David Crisafulli held Mundingburra from 2012-2015.

Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Young has won Redlands for the LNP with a swing of 6.3%. A close ally of Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen, Hon John Goleby, held Redlands from 1974 to 1985 when he tragically lost his life in a tractor accident.

Strong supporter of the rights of the unborn Donna Kirkland has won Rockhampton for the LNP with a 10.3% swing.

In Thuringowa (Townsville) a great swing of 13.0% has earned an LNP win for former Townsville City Councillor Natalie Marr.

Former dux of Glasshouse Christian College, if successful in Pumicestone as is likely, at age 22 Ariana Doolan will be the youngest woman elected to the Queensland Parliament with a 6.9% swing.

Premier Crisafulli should not assume that all of these impressive women will permanently remain silent on his acceptance of Labor-Greens abortion policy.

The award for biggest of all swings to the LNP goes to Nigel Dalton in Mackay who scored 60.6% after preferences. His victory with a 17.3% swing reflects local hostility to Labor’s anti-coal obsession.

Completing the Townsville treble for the LNP, local engineer and refrigeration business owner Adam Baillie has won Townville Electorate with a 9.1% swing.

Dean Clements with a 7.4% swing to the LNP is likely to win Pine Rivers. Pine Rivers was held from 1983 to 1983 by the great Queenslander Hon Yvonne Chapman, who also served as Mayor of Pine Rivers Shire from 1994 to 2008. Yvonne Chapman is an esteemed Patron, and one of the founders, of Queenslanders for Constitutional Monarchy.

Highly-regarded as a Police Sergeant, Marty Hunt was narrowly defeated in his first attempt at Nicklin in 2020. With a 3.3% swing he has now won Nicklin for the LNP.

The new arrivals in the Parliamentary team all are entitled to vote in the party room on major issues, including abortion and including nuclear energy.

The big test for Premier Crisafulli is his allocation of portfolios. He has the opportunity of gaining respect nationwide and indeed worldwide by expunging all reference to Climate Change from ministerial job descriptions. A Minister for Phases of the Moon is no sillier than a Minister for Climate Change. There are compelling reasons for appointing an Assistant Minister for Health with responsibility for Victims of COVID-19 and Victims of Vaccine Harm.

NOW FOR AN UNDERSTANDING OF GREENTHINK

This is the LINK to the audio of Ferdinand Ukqwitt's signature poem (below).

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/1gex40551fdc3gpg8rvwl/UKQWITT.mp3

The recording using Audadity is by current Bush Poetry Champion of Australia, Michael Darby.

DEFEAT DISINFORMATION

BY CENSORING THE POETS

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed. With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt , a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet . Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer a hundred thousand years before Cook the unwelcome visitor came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth . Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov'd Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea, he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce must never cause a shock No faded jeans or waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all We should ignore every poet whose head's a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. And if you need a victim who deserves to cop a bash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy would make them richer by the hour. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We hate to see tall Asians, there's one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Carbon change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For extremists like McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar We hate all the elderly, they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We also want to sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep the fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissidents may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members are entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except enemies of Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide, you can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. The availablility in remote areas of low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the vast interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricty for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

