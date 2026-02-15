From: Alistair Pope <alistair.pope45@bigpond.com>

OUR NATION’S GREATEST JEW

Geoffrey Blainey

We must celebrate Australia and see its merits. This is probably one of the most perilous years we have faced.

Only three months ago, nobody would have anticipated that a successful Australia Day would also stir controversy. Should Anthony Albanese be blamed directly or indirectly for the massacre of Jews on a sacred Jewish day at Bondi Beach? Are the Liberals and Nationals in such disarray that their very existence seems uncertain – in the eyes of most political commentators? Should the rebels who brazenly burned the flag this week be declared enemies of the very nation that has given them economic privileges and political freedom?

At times, the national anthem, summoning us all to “rejoice” must have sounded unreal. Probably more than half of the population genuinely rejoiced on this Australia Day, but possibly many left off after they watched their television or mobile. They also must have wondered whether China’s huge navy, by invading or blockading the island of Taiwan, might drag Australia into a new war, a cold war or even a hot war?

Relevant to our fears and hopes this week is an event that has largely slipped from the nation’s memory – and has almost evaded my memory as well. I was 20 months old when it occurred, and I assume it must have affected our household in rural Victoria. Even so, I knew almost nothing about its real significance until our nation was recently shaken by the dramatic ­resurgence of antisemitism.

This significant event of my childhood occurred on October 11, 1931. There unfolded a ceremony which we now must recall and re-tell. I am speaking of the funeral of a prominent Jewish citizen, General Sir John Monash. Unexpectedly, it can now be seen as one of the most significant occasions in the history of the Jewish people.

Born in Melbourne in 1865, the son of struggling German immigrants, John Monash spent part of his childhood in the inland NSW town of Jerilderie where his talented teacher recognised his brilliance. Back in Melbourne, he continued his studies in schools of varying Christian denominations. For three years he was at the Anglican school of St Stephen’s church on the Richmond hill, after which he attended the Presbyterian Scotch College, which then overlooked the Fitzroy Gardens. At the age of 15, John became equal dux of Scotch College, already a haven for serious scholars. In his spare hours, he played the violin, sang in the choir of the East Melbourne Synagogue, and was an eager debater and official in the Mutual Improvement Society at the Wesley Church nearby. According to an excellent biography by Geoffrey Serle, ­Monash spoke no Yiddish

Walking each day from his Richmond home to Melbourne University, Monash combined patches of brilliance with periods of intellectual apathy or even gloom. At times he was almost a dropout. Eventually graduating in arts, law and engineering, and working as a junior engineer, constructing bridges and railways, he also invested his enthusiasm in the Melbourne University Rifles, a part-time regiment where he became a full colonel and studied intensively, on his own, the history of war.

It was a firing party from that regiment that was to make a ­triumphant sound at his graveside in 1931.

Soon after the outbreak of World War I – he was then in his 50th year – he enlisted as a volunteer. Leaving behind his Jewish wife, Hannah, and their only daughter, Bertha, he became the military head of 17 Australian troopships that steamed to the Middle East – a convoy escorted by a warship from Japan, our ally.

Wading ashore at Gallipoli on the second day of the hazardous landing, he fought on this cramped battlefield where 8000 Australians were killed. He departed in the final week when his senior colleague, Sir Brudenell White, organised that remarkable feat – the secure evacuation of a whole army.

I am dwelling almost too long on Monash’s career but we have long forgotten how readily a talented foreigner – a Jew – could overcome obstacles in this allegedly intolerant and highly prejudiced young country. That he was of German birth, at a time when Germany was the major opponent of the British Empire and the possible winner of the First World War, was another obstacle over which he quietly leaped.

By 1918 as a lieutenant general on the Western Front he began to show an ingenuity in warfare which, in the eyes of international strategists, shaped military campaigns in many nations. At a crucial stage in the deadlocked war in the French summer of 1918, Monash brilliantly combined and personally controlled several new methods of fighting. He employed armoured cars and tanks and aircraft along with artillery and foot soldiers, and he trained resourceful young officers who were as alert to new ideas as himself. Moreover, his separate assaults on the German forces were conducted at lightning speed, thus taking the enemy by surprise.

Admittedly, Monash began to tip the scales against the German army at a time when their nation was short of food, low in morale on the home front, divided in leadership, and fearful of the likelihood of defeat once the Americans with their superior industrial power entered the fighting. Indeed, Americans and Canadians fought alongside Australian troops in the course of Monash’s victories. But the fact is beyond dispute that he actually transformed the art of war.

His methods, largely adopted by German General Heinz Guderian, were to shape Hitler’s amazing victories in World War II, his Blitzkrieg, and even the belated Soviet Union’s revival of its army.

In November 1918, World War I having ended, Monash returned to London to organise the repatriation to Australia of some 160,000 troops, And having been repatriated himself, he became head of the Victoria State Electricity Commission and opened up vast deposits of brown coal in the La Trobe Valley in Gippsland.

He generated cheap electricity for Victoria at a time when the richly endowed black coal industry of NSW was impaired by trade union troubles. Thus Melbourne was to become a stronghold of the munitions industry in World War II, by which time Monash had long been dead.

‘A terrible calamity’

John Monash’s death had been unexpected, for he was only 66. Early in October 1931 it became known that in his house in Toorak he was suffering from a serious cardiac illness. Arrangements for his funeral were already in place, for in the Jewish religion, the burial must follow soon after the death.

An international news bureau, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, expressed for its overseas readers something of the emotion that now swept across our country: ‘‘When Sir John’s death took place at eleven o’clock this morning, there were crowds of war veterans outside the house, waiting to hear how he was, and the news of his death spread like wildfire through the city, giving rise to extraordinary manifestations of national grief.”

The news release continued: “Melbourne looks today as though stricken by a terrible calamity. Groups of people collect at the street corners discussing Sir John’s sudden and tragic end. There is no other topic of conversation today. Men who served under Sir John in the war are going about with tears in their eyes.”

His funeral was to take place on Sunday, October 11, 1931, and for two and a half days before the ceremony his body lay in state in the Queen’s Hall in Victoria’s Parliament House to enable thousands of people to pay homage. Each day a line of mourners walked slowly past. Their heads were bowed, and many were tearful.

Two days later, after a brief memorial service, the coffin was loaded by eight soldiers onto a gun carriage drawn by six dark bay horses, and the stately funeral procession began to move through the streets of inner Melbourne. Walking beside the coffin were Edmond “Ned” Hogan, the Labor premier of Victoria, and Albert “Texas” Green of Kalgoorlie, recently the federal minister for defence. Seven carriages conveyed the floral wreaths, a long cavalcade of cars carried the leading mourners, and mounted police rode past.

Early in the procession came marching some 5000 returned soldiers – all but two dressed in “mufti”. Not far behind appeared the Melbourne University Rifles which Monash as a young student had joined nearly half a century earlier. Memorable, too, was the riderless horse, symbolising Monash’s role as commander. Apart from the clip-clop of the horse’s hooves and the footsteps of the marchers, barely a sound was heard from the enormous crowd.

In the words of several newspapers there fell on the crowds “a solemn silence”.

The procession halted briefly at the town hall where the crowd was so dense that many spectators must have seen very little. But, imbibing the day’s spirit, they honoured their hero. Further along the way, a service and ceremonial was held at the Shrine of Remembrance, the monument which Monash, more than almost anybody, had initiated and promoted. Some 50,000 or even 60,000 spectators were said to be surrounding the almost-­completed monument.

The coffin – and probably the riderless horse – then began to move further south along St Kilda Road, passing close to the synagogue on whose governing board Monash had sat.

The procession, now smaller, moved slowly to the Brighton Cemetery, not far from the sea. Along the way were families, many with young children, waiting for a view of the horses and the floral carriages.

At the cemetery, a huge crowd had gathered, waiting to be allowed inside when the two rabbis had conducted the burial service in ­Hebrew. It was already 5.20pm. The procession, the wayside ceremonies, the final burial – along with the plaintive sound of the Last Post – had occupied more than five hours.

According to official estimates, a total of at least 250,000 or even 300,000 people attended the long funeral. These are very loose figures and too far apart: the calculating or counting of crowds was still in its infancy. Moreover, the total crowds were so large partly because the funeral covered so many kilometres. Almost certainly it was the largest funeral ever held in Australia; and even if the lower estimate is the correct one, it signified that one in every four citizens of the city must have watched the procession.

In addition, the ABC covered the funeral on radio, newspapers sent their own star reporters, and even some of the larger Christian congregations heard preachers praise Sir John on the Sunday morning of the funeral. Among the spectators must have been many unemployed, for it was the worst period in the world Depression and at least one in four Australian breadwinners were out of work.

The governor-general, Sir Isaac Isaacs, being in Perth, was too far away to reach the funeral in time. Often he did not see eye to eye with Monash but now praised him as “a personal friend”. The most compelling tribute came from the far side of the world. In London the Daily Mail hailed Monash as the greatest Jewish general since Joshua.

In proportion to population, Jews have provided more talent than has any other ethnic group in Australia. Their contribution to national life is astonishing, which is why the recent massacre on the Sydney beach is seen as an attack on the nation’s history and pride.

Various puzzles remain. Sussan Ley is said to be struggling to remain leader of the federal opposition but she – far more quickly and emphatically than any other major politicians – had expressed in public her friendship with, and support for, Jewish communities.

Equally puzzling, the first of several Victorian men who allegedly tried to burn down a major synagogue at Ripponlea – the potential loss of life being heavy – was arrested more than one year ago but is still awaiting trial. What might these men reveal under cross-examination? Here are some of the puzzles awaiting the royal commission for which leading citizens had courageously clamoured

I doubt whether any other Western nation in the past 500 years had appointed a Jew to lead its army in a time of a major war. That Sir John Monash was a volunteer, a civilian rather than a lifelong soldier, increased his fame. Whereas most of his fellow Jews exhibited their genius by winning Nobel prizes in medicine and other peaceful fields, Monash had become a master of warfare, fighting to end the deadliest war the world had so far experienced.

It is unlikely that any other Jew in the Western world has received such a farewell. Since that day, has something essential vanished from our nation?

An updated edition of Geoffrey Blainey’s internationally praised book The Causes of War was published last year.

