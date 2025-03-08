Sincere thanks to all who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

THE LINK saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

NEW POLICY FOR THIS SUBSTACK

This elderly commentator on important issues can no longer afford to feed the cats while maintaining a significant research effort involving high communications and software costs to deliver valuable material to nearly ten thousand recipients of whom less than one fifth of one percent (God bless them!) are paid subscribers. I intend to keep feeding the cats, with your help. The substack system requires a minimum annual payment of $50 for a paid subscriber, but allows incentives to paid subscribers. Here are the incentives:

First up, until further notice every new paid subscription of $50 will be immediately upgraded to a ten-year subscription. Secondly, every paid subscriber, including existing paid subscribers, will have unrestricted access to a growing audio library of Australian poetry recorded by me in my capacity as current Bush Poetry Champion of Australia. An example of an Australian poetry recording with my voice, is the wonderful Henry Lawson poem “The Fire at Ross’s Farm”, at this link. This version was produced by star audio engineer Peter Kukura. Some of my audio tracks are similarly enhanced. Thirdly, for every book written or edited by me during your ten-year subscription, you will receive a personalised pdf by email. In case you have not yet read Unchain Australia (August 2021), here is the link.

VICTIMS OF VACCINE HARM AND SIMILAR GOVERNMENTAL OVERREACH: You will always be entitled to paid subscription status at no charge. To secure your paid status, email “Paid status please” with your name and phone number to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com.

What happens, starting today

The leading article of each Michael Darby in Australia Substack begins with an introduction available to all. The bulk of the article is reserved for paid subscribers. This is standard practice by a very large number of substack writers. Thank you for your understanding, your cooperation and your dollars. The cats will be even more grateful than I am.

Message to US President Donald Trump

(presently rewarding evil and punishing the victims)

Visit Australia at your peril

Beware, Mister President. Australia is the home of the Lemon Meringue Pie Society (LMPS) inspired by Australian folk hero Tony Overheu, pictured here on 9 May 2017, gently delivering a lemon meringue pie to the face of then CEO of Qantas, Alan Joyce. Joyce destroyed a good airline by prioritising his personal obsessions above the interests of Qantas customers, Qantas staff and Qantas shareholders. The Joyce affront to human decency, while very serious, is eclipsed by an ego-tripping political leader who seems determined to sell out a friend and ally in the course of rewarding a blatant aggressor while punishing millions of victims.

If you visit Australia, you will never be free of the anxiety that a dedicated LMPS member is lurking somewhere, ready to deliver a message of total humiliation on worldwide television. How can you be sure that our own Prime Minister is not secretly a member of LMPS with a vengeful LMP concealed in his rhetoric? Beware also that LMPS is rapidly becoming a worldwide organisation. It is only a matter of time before you face the possibility of LMP justice wherever you appear in public, perhaps even from a member of your own security detail.

President Trump, your former allies in Britain have arrested three Bulgarians, all charged with extensive spying activities on behalf of Putin’s Russia. Those activities allegedly include photographing multiple US military bases across Europe. Soon some journalist will ask whether you have directed the CIA to cease monitoring the activities of persons suspected of spying for the Russians. Here is a good suggestion for you. Politely invite your new ally to expose and close just ten of the Russian spying operations directed at US assets in Europe, and to expose and close just ten of the Russian spying operations within the borders of the USA!