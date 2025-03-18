Sincere thanks to all who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

This elderly commentator on important issues can no longer afford to feed the cats while maintaining a significant research effort involving high communications and software costs to deliver valuable material to nearly ten thousand recipients of whom less than one fifth of one percent (God bless them!) are paid subscribers.

An example of an Australian poetry recording with my voice, is the wonderful Henry Lawson poem "The Fire at Ross's Farm", at this link.

VICTIMS OF VACCINE HARM AND SIMILAR GOVERNMENTAL OVERREACH: You will always be entitled to paid subscription status at no charge. To secure your paid status, email “Paid status please” with your name and phone number to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com.

The leading article of each Michael Darby in Australia Substack begins with an introduction available to all. The bulk of the article is reserved for paid subscribers.

Before we get to the paywalled leading article, some valuable material for everyone:

For Readers of Michael Darby in Australia

NSW Labor and The Greens are moving fast to push through an extreme law that would force pro-life and Christian doctors to participate in abortion.

You have an important voice in this debate, and we need you to stand up.

They want to close Christian hospitals that refuse to perform abortion.

If we don’t take a stand now, this dangerous & evil bill could become law.

You can make a difference by joining our rally outside NSW Parliament on Wednesday 19 March 2025. We need you there.

This isn’t just about Christian hospitals—it’s about every healthcare worker who objects to abortion. If we don’t show up, they lose their freedom.

Bring your family, bring your friends, and help us make this the biggest rally yet.

Together, we can stop this

Warmest regards,

Dr Joanna Howe

12 March 2025: Scorched Earth Disease Control by indefatigable freedom campaigner Viv Forbes, whose many contributions to humanity include founding leadership of the Saltbush Club:

Way back in 1858 Nongqause, a prophetess of the Xosa Tribe in South Africa, had a vision telling her that all cattle of the tribe would have to be slaughtered, having been reared by contaminated hands. She said that she had met the spirits of three of her ancestors who had told her that the Xhosa people should destroy their crops and kill their cattle. In return, the spirits would sweep the British settlers into the sea. Then their granaries would fill again and their kraals would have more and better cattle.

In the cattle-killing frenzy that followed they killed between 300,000 and 400,000 head of cattle. In the resulting famine, the population of the province dropped from 105,000 to fewer than 27,000. This is a photo of Nongqause’s gravestone:

Neither the cattle nor the Xosa tribe recovered from this deadly cure.

Every species has its lurking danger waiting to pounce – Hendra virus for horses, Johne’s disease in sheep, veroa mites attacking bees, bird flu, swine fever, mad cow disease, monkey pox, wooden tongue, myxomatosis – even the plant kingdom has its rusts and blights.

The spirit of Nongquase lives on in today’s bureaucracy – the bureaucratic instinct is to kill every member in any threatened herd to ensure all sick ones die.

There is one fatal flaw in the scorched earth disease control so loved by the bureaucracy – it fails to encourage the survival and multiplication of resistant individuals. Those individuals who survive, showing that they are resistant to the disease, are also slaughtered – there is no survival of the fittest, no evolution of a resistant strain under the Nongquase remedy.

For example, a disease was detected in Australian beehives – it is being managed by a scorched earth policy of isolating and exterminating all nearby bees. Naturally honey supplies are dwindling and there are fears for the pollination of fruit trees and crops.

In our local Woolworths, the long shelves usually devoted to eggs were empty last week. Why? Followers of Nongquase found some sick hens on some farms and then murdered every hen in every flock where “bird flu” was detected. Entire flocks are culled when even one bird tests positive.

They are forever seeking more efficient ways to select the flocks to slaughter.

In the sad but moving Australian film “Rams”, modern flock exterminators go after sheep, killing every sheep in the district to eliminate a few with Ovine Johne’s disease. But one cunning old sheepman, distraught that they planned to destroy his life’s work in breeding better sheep, refused to accept their Nongquase solution. He hid a few ewes and his top class ram in his cellar, sprouting grass for them in his bathroom. He let them out onto the grass at night. But a diligent visiting inspector noticed fresh sheep poo on his lawn. When discovery threatened, he fled to the hills with his remnant sheep. They all survived (in real life the bureaucrats would probably have pursued the refugees with drones and marksmen in helicopters).

“Foot and Mouth” is used by politicians everywhere with hidden agendas to crush live exports or local meat consumption.

And in America now, an outbreak of measles is being used to bludgeon Amish people into vaccinations they normally refuse. One recalcitrant Amish parent was fined US$118,000.

We need to learn from wild populations – they get disease too, and the weakest die but the herd survives and becomes stronger.

Look at wildlife crowded around the shrinking polluted water holes at the end of a dry season in the Serengeti grasslands in Southern Africa. There can be hundreds of animals and many species all drinking from contaminated puddles of water and all adding their germs to the muddy soup via their solid and liquid wastes. All “germs” get well spread around - the weak may die but the fittest survive and pass their genes to the next generation. Herd immunity is strengthened without the pain of a single vaccine needle or the scorched earth policy of the bureaucrats (they would surround the waterhole, shoot every animal and then have a huge bonfire).

Our grandparents understood the value of natural vaccination – long before we had artificial vaccines, chickenpox parties were valued as a way to get a child protected from chickenpox at an age when the infection is ordinarily less severe.

There are some who believe that the human population needs a Nongquase solution. Prince Phillip of England said:



“In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, in order to contribute something to solve overpopulation”.



To facilitate their population control they need to herd us into “smart cities”, keep electronic track of us via smart phones, reduce our food supplies and limit our access to land, energy and water. Their latest abomination? – using mosquitos to vaccinate humans.

The spirit of Nongqause was rediscovered by China’s Deng Xiaoping who introduced their one-child policy. It was strictly enforced with fines for violators and often forced abortions. People risked losing their jobs if they were found to have had more than one child. But, as always, there were unintended consequences – Chinese parents made sure that their one child was a boy to look after them in their old age. Suddenly China had a generation of angry lonely young men unable to find a wife. So that policy was scrapped.

Britain’s King Charles III probably supports Deng and Nongquase. He said once:



“Population growth must be halted if the world is to live within "nature's benevolence and bounty".

LINK: https://www.scotsman.com/news/uk-news/stalling-population-growth-vital-to-earths-future-says-prince-1716675

The bureaucracy is forever seeking ways to identify, keep track of and vaccinate every one of us and our animals.

They love electronic tracking – electronic ear tags are already compulsory for Australian cattle and from now on all new sheep and goat offspring must also get their electronic tag.

Covid tracking and vaccination was a test run to see how far they could go. Soon they will use 4G to tag and track every human and electronic car controls will limit travel. Only the privileged with be allowed to travel outside their zone. Smart meters will ration energy, and controls on food and water will soon follow.

Nongqause dreamed a dream and most of her tribe died.

“Net Zero” is today’s apocalyptic dream articulated by Al Gore (today’s disciple of Nongquase) and his loyal Australian disciple, Chris Bowen. Their impossible dream is to power the modern world with green energy. How many people need to die before they are content?

TODAY’S LEADING ARTICLE

Free trade as a principle is common sense.

Ideally, goods, ideas, investment and talent should be able freely to cross borders between nations. The benefits are obvious. With Free Trade the market for a product is larger allowing economies of scale. Nations are able to focus on what they do best without bureaucratic regulation, without customs posts and without resentment.

Free Trade has a noble lineage, with Cobden and Bright of the Anti-Corn-Law League deserving honorable mention.

It is very important to understand that freedom of trade does not include unrestricted immigration with all its adverse consequences in terms of national character and even national sovereignty. This is especially true in the modern era of speedy travel and instantaneous communications.

Here are examples from the Australian experience.

Opportunities are better under free trade. The 1851 Gold Rush made a bigger population impact upon the Colony of Victoria than upon New South Wales and by 1861 the population of Victoria was significantly higher. However, Victoria was protectionist Colony, so people voted with their feet and went to live in Free Trade New South Wales.

From July to September each year Australian oranges are exported to California. From October to June Californian oranges are exported to Australia. There is a similar story with peanuts. In the off-season peanuts are imported for delivery to Kingaroy.

There can be a role for selective tariffs. A nation which refuses to respect intellectual property rights or employs slave labor or is committing acts of barbarism or aggression could expect a tariff response.

President Trump, the time has come for you to heed wise advice on tariff policy. This is your opportunity not to repeat the destructive impact inflicted upon the USA and the rest of the world by the Hawley-Smoot Tariff Act, signed into law by President Hoover on 17 June 1930.