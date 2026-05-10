At 8pm AEST on Saturday 9 May 2026, ABC electoral analyst Casey Briggs called the Farrer By-Election for One Nation candidate David Farley. History was made.

Undaunted survivor of a wide variety of smear campaigns, the successful candidate began his acceptance speech:

“We want to get the cost of living down. And our first target is this damned Net Zero program. It is going to be pulled down, ripped down and kicked out.”

Sustained cheering and applause followed. Most viewers around Australia and beyond will have got the message that Net Zero is a conjob, and very many viewers will have empathised with the message. Hearing and understanding the message seemed beyond the reach of commentators, journalists and politicians affiliated with Liberals, Labor, Greens and Teals.

The near unanimous propaganda line of the commentariat is summed up by Nikki Sava’s comment on the decision by the Liberals and Nationals to preference One Nation candidate David Farley ahead of (self-styled) Independent Michelle Milthorpe: It was wrong politically and wrong morally. At its core One Nation is racist and bigoted. Participating in the same online discussion from 9am Sunday 10 May 2026, was shadow treasurer Tim Wilson, whose track record includes: while a Liberal Party Member running unsuccessfully in 2008 for Deputy Mayor of Melbourne on a joint ticket with former Labor mayor of Geelong Peter McMullin; according to the Australian Financial Review of 23 July 2020 acceptance of a free trip to China paid for by HuaWei; long term support for Net Zero; adherence to the cause of an Australian republic; virulent hostility to One Nation. When pressed on whether the preferencing decision was correct, Wilson ducked, weaved and announced “That is the wrong question”, echoing his Leader by repeating several versions of the scripted message “the need for us to be bigger, better confident Liberals”.

Wilson patronisingly described Hon Barnaby Joyce as “the defector”, a low impertinence in the light of his own track record.

Nobody asked either Angus Taylor or his apologist Tim Wilson why Taylor has not retracted his official endorsement for the gargantuan extension cord to Singapore scam. Nobody asked whether Taylor had displayed any possible conflict of interest in the sale of riparian water rights.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson to identify any action by either of them which assisted victims of mRNA injections to obtain compassion, care and compensation. Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson whether Pfizer’s leaked internal documents list Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome among the consequences of Pfizer mRNA injections, perhaps very applicable to the status of an infected cruise ship with Australians aboard. Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why they are silent on the continuing Commonwealth propaganda campaign promoting mRNA injections.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why neither had committed to cancelling Snowy Hydro 2 and banning further construction of windmills, especially offshore windmills.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson about returning Australia to a happy environment of safe, reliable, inexpensive energy based upon coal, oil and gas with the additional benefit of nuclear power.

Clearly enjoying the fruits of victory and the object of heartfelt adulation from her supporters Senator Pauline Hanson did not indulge in hubris. In her final response before departing Albury on the morning of Sunday 10 May 2026, the One Nation leader lucidly observed: “There is a precedent now. People can feel comfortable about casting a vote for One Nation.”

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

Challenge to Forrest who sells out the mining industry. And all Australians

An expensive broadcast advertising campaign pushing the GetUp!/Greens/ACF banality by demanding an end to diesel rebates, is authorised by Forrest’s Fortescue group.

Above is an unverified photograph which may be Forrest in the company of Moroccan Energy Leila Benali in Paris. In January 2025, the pair reportedly bumped into each other in Davos, a hint to their shared ideology. Ms Benali welcomed Mr Forrest and a Fortescue delegation in the capital of Morocco in February 2025. Ms Benali has denied that she is the woman photographed kissing Mr Forrest. Below is the link to the detail of the “Lethal Humidity” scam, dishonestly invented and cynically promoted by compulsive fraudster, Andrew Forrest AO.

https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/videos/sky-news-host-hits-out-at-andrew-twiggy-forrest-over-lethal-humidity-speech/245519925130348/

Here is the Michael Darby challenge to Andrew Forrest AO. You and I debate the issues of “lethal humidity” and the proposed cable to Singapore. You choose the forum, which must be open to the public and capable of live streaming. We each choose a team member, and my choice is Rafe Champion. We each agree that the winner of the debate nominates one humanitarian cause to which the loser will donate ten percent of the loser’s nett worth. I nominate as recipient the Gina Rinehart / Keith Payne VC / Sir Peter Cosgrove initiative helping Veterans. The winner is determined by a simple majority of all who vote in person or online, and whose vote is received within 24 hours of the conclusion of the debate.

Honour the Fallen

ANZAC Day was first officially proclaimed on the 25th of April in 1916, marking the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landing in 1915. If the poets of the Great War had been heeded by the politicians of the 1930s, then the horrors of WWII and its aftermath could have been avoided. All the veterans of the Great War have long gone, and veterans of WWII and very few in number. According to a recent report in the Australian, only around 700 are still alive. We should all make a special effort to honour the dwindling number of veterans of the Korean War, and we are aware that Vietnam veterans are approaching or have exceeded the age of eighty. Some are in their nineties. The distinguished former commanding officer of 7 Signals Regiment is 91. Keith Payne VC AM, tireless campaigner for veterans, is 92.

Warfare continues to harm Australians. Politicians decided that instead of deploying regular troops to Afghanistan for a single tour of duty, a policy followed in Vietnam with very rare exceptions, they would disgracefully exploit a very small number of men, the SAS, by sending them again and again on multiple tours of duty only a few months apart, in an environment where friend and foe are difficult indeed to distinguish. The politicians then decided, contrary to a mass of historical precedent, that senior officers should bear no responsibility whatever for the conduct of their subordinates.

Keith Payne VC AM is the driving force in a campaign to increase support for veterans, especially those who suffer from homelessness. A much younger holder of the Victoria Cross, Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG has declared his enthusiastic support for the campaign, and Australia’s exemplary philanthropist Dr Gina Rinehart AO (photo below taken at the Opera House on Anzac Day) has promised $200 million dollars to support homeless veterans.

Fortunately for Australia, in sharp contrast to unpatriotic fraudster Forrest, Mrs Rinehart is a loyal, well-informed leader of industry and opinion. She fully understands the malign intent of a Forrest-paid commercial to this effect:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. I cannot afford to heat my home and they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue.

Diesel rebates exist because fuel excise has only one legitimate purpose; to pay for the construction and maintenance of public roads. The mining industry, the grain industry and the fishing industry are among the users of diesel who do not use public roads, and any attempt to cast diesel rebates as a subsidy is profoundly dishonest.

There is no excuse for Forrest. His “legacy” includes the monstrous scam of the extension cord from a gigantic solar/wind farm near Alice Springs, via Darwin through the Indonesian archipelago to Singapore with the aim of supplying 20% of Singapore’s electricity. With the help and endorsement of renowned mathematician Lord Christopher Monckton, the scam was comprehensively exposed in Unchain Australia, published in August 1981.

This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to send to your network inviting friends to visit this Substack:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/a85c7f93-82fb-40ed-8b8f-50b0d273de5e

This is the link to the US Movie Duty to Disobey, which has important lessons for Australia.

https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com

This is the link to a 7 May 2026 post by Steve Kirsch: Can you tell which countries were the 10 most vaccinated vs. 10 least COVID vaccinated by looking at the COVID cumulative death curves?

https://kirschsubstack.com/p/can-you-tell-which-countries-were?img=https://substack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com/public/images/8da854bb-248c-46d9-ada3-c29840b96956_1672x941.png&open=false

Please advise your network that up to 30 June 2026 every new subscriber at A$50 or equivalent in any currency will be automatically upgraded to a ten-year subscription with all benefits.

More about Veterans

This is the link to the Clinton Maynard interview on Radio 2GB in which General The Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK CVO MC announced his commitment to the Keith Payne VC AM / Gina Rinehart AC humanitarian project to assist veterans:

Whenever you encounter a veteran, say “Thank you for your service” and offer a helping hand.

Warfare is cruel to combatants, cruel to carers for combatants, and cruel to the loved ones of combatants. War is also cruel to the innocent creatures deployed in warfare, including horses, donkeys, mules, bullocks, dogs and heroic homing pigeons. Australians are painfully aware that of around 120,000 Australian horses deployed in the Great War, the sole horse repatriated to Australia was Sandy, the favourite mount of Major General Sir William Throsby Bridges.

Below is the story of three United States Signals Corps homing pigeons, including the sole survivor named Cher Ami, whose heroic flight in the first week of October 1918 saved the lives of 194 American troops who would otherwise have been killed. If the politicians of the 1930s had listened to the poets of the Great War, the horrors of WWII and its aftermath might have been averted. Had Australia’s internationally renowned poet Carol Heucan been around in 1918 to write this poem, she would have provided a significant additional dimension to the influence of the Great War poets, perhaps sufficient to change the course of history.

Fly! Carol Heuchan (copyright 2009)

ANZAC DAY

There’s One Too Many Dying

Michael Darby April 2020

This is the link to David Archibald’s 11 April 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Ben Roberts-Smith Versus The Freak Show

https://wentworthreport.com/ben-roberts-smith-versus-the-freak-show/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.

The Michael Darby in Australia substack incorporates multiple gratis advertisements for products, publications and services. The appearance of an advertisement means that the host likes, approves or uses the product, publication or service, and does not imply that the advertised entity endorses all or any of the opinions expressed in this substack. All paid subscribers are invited to send an advertisement in .JPG format for evaluation to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com

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