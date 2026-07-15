Net Zero’s Impact. The astonishing facts

David Blackmon with Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley

To watch, learn and appreciate, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot

Bush Summit: No-tax zone urged for northern Australia to create ‘beacon of prosperity’

BUSH SUMMIT: No income tax, no payroll tax, no stamp duty – a sweeping special economic zone proposal aims to transform northern Australia’s struggling regions into a prosperity beacon.

GINA RINEHART AO

July 10, 2026 - 12:00AM

To view and enjoy the entire welcoming speech, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot

Hello Carnarvon, a remote but vital town, powered by horticulture, fishing, and the regional pastoral industry, an industry I was very fortunate to grow up in.

The region’s irrigated farms along the Gascoyne River produce much of WA’s delicious bananas, mangoes and vegetables. Thank you to each of you who work hard and contribute so much.

For many years when my dad owned a series of small single-engined planes, we would overnight at Carnarvon, on our way to our stations.

Further away are the spectacular Ningaloo Reef, which I’ve swum out to, nearby Shark Bay and Dirk Hartog Island, which was once owned by my mother’s family, the Nicholas’, who loved their many years there.

The area today draws close to 200,000 overnight visitors each year, including visits by my mother, my husband and me. I have very, very happy memories.

And, in the other direction, lies Learmonth and Exmouth, which I’ve enjoyed visiting too, even chartered a 747 Qantas jet for my dad’s 70th birthday, the “wake up Australia flight”, to land at Learmonth with its hundreds of passengers overnighting in sleeping bags there.

And I’ve been a guest of Michael Kailis who pioneered commercial fishing in the area – the produce is fantastic! Thankfully, the area hosts American facilities which are vital to our defence needs.

These businesses provide jobs, directly and indirectly, and contribute to our food security. A third of Australia’s workforce is now in a tax-paid role, imposing, from far away cities, legislation, regulations, and compliance at increasing cost to struggling businesses, but at no cost to themselves. Some of these bureaucrats are on salaries that well exceed those of our elected Prime Minister.

They have increased our record public debt to 35 per cent of GDP, with escalating interest, meaning high taxes for this generation, and our families following.

We already have the highest taxes in Australia’s history that cripple small business and put a wrecking ball through our international cost competitiveness and personal savings and drive up our cost of living.

Yet while government wastage goes on as if uncontrolled, instead of controlling this expenditure, they strive to implement more harmful taxes to pay in part.

We should never forget, no government has ever taxed a country into prosperity.

Grand government promises about cheap renewable power have cost our country, agriculture and businesses dearly, and cheap power has not eventuated. Rising electricity prices driven by blinkered ideology put further strain on the good people in this region, as nearly everything requires electricity.

If agriculture and other primary industries and the businesses they support are to thrive, low-cost reliable electricity is fundamental.

Around the country small businesses consistently identify rising energy costs as a top risk to viability. No wonder more than 1000 Australian small businesses – our nation’s leading private employer – close every day. And medium businesses struggle and close too, while bureaucrats in their airconditioned, far-away offices, enjoy seven-figure salaries.

Regional businesses suffocate under government tape duplication that bring investment to a standstill. This has to change.

If our north is to find its way out of the cost of living crisis, lower standard of living crisis and the misery these have caused, we don’t need more bureaucrats. We need a special economic zone, stretching across northern Australia’s 26th parallel.

In this zone, there should be no personal income tax, be this no tax directly or via full tax rebate. And in this zone, none of the state taxes that were to be abolished more than 20 years ago, such as payroll tax, license fees and stamp tax, which our state should be able to afford, given the massive contribution of the mining industry.

With a northern special economic zone, Carnarvon and its pastoral regions could become a beacon of regional prosperity.

To achieve such change, is up to each of us, or, it won’t happen!

Article by courtesy of

Gina Rinehart AO is the Founder of Australians for Northern Development and Economic Vision (ANDEV)

This is the link: https://www.andev-project.org/

Time for Truth on Energy Transition

with thanks to Tom Shepstone at Energy Security and Freedom

The Chart Nobody Wants to Talk About

Let’s start with a definition, because the phrase “clean energy transition” has been marketed to the point of meaninglessness. A transition, for any energy system, means one thing: a new source takes over a growing share of the total energy a society consumes — not just its electricity, but everything. The natural gas that heats homes, the diesel in the trucks, the coal behind the steel, the jet fuel, the feedstocks. That whole pile is called total primary energy, and it is the only honest denominator. A technology is transitioning an energy system when its share of that pile is rising, and it is transitioning it quickly when that share rises quickly. Everything else — capacity installed, electricity-only percentages, press releases about record quarters — is bookkeeping that flatters the numerator.

The chart at the top of this essay measures exactly that, and nothing else, for six of the most celebrated energy buildouts in modern history. It takes a bit of explaining, because it is an odd chart — and it is odd on purpose. Each line is a country (or the world) deploying one technology. Rather than plotting calendar years, every line starts at its own year zero: the moment the ramp began. For Finland and France, that is the year their first commercial reactors delivered power — 1976 and 1977. For the wind-and-solar lines, it is 2010, roughly when modern costs and policy support made serious deployment possible. Indexing to year zero strips away the accident of when each country started and asks the only question that matters: once a nation committed, how fast did the technology actually take over its energy supply?

The vertical axis is the change in share of total primary energy, in percentage points, from that starting moment. So when the France line reaches 37 at year sixteen, it means nuclear grew from 2.7 percent of everything France consumed to 39.9 percent — a 37-point capture of the entire national energy system in sixteen years. Finland did 23 points in eight. Now look at the bottom of the chart. Germany, Brazil, and Australia are not stragglers; among all major nations, they are the first-, second-, and third-fastest wind-and-solar ramps on Earth, measured from the EI Statistical Review’s own workbook. Fifteen years in, the champions cluster at six to seven points. The world as a whole managed three.

That is the entire finding, visible at a glance: the best nuclear ramps ran roughly five times faster than the best wind-and-solar ramps, and the nuclear ramps happened forty years ago, with 1970s engineering, no computers worth mentioning, and no climate emergency to motivate anyone. These are not cherry-picked losers being compared to hand-picked winners. These are the gold medalists of each era, racing on the same track, and one group is lapping the other. The interesting question, then, is not the one we have spent twenty years arguing about — which technology is cheaper. It is the one almost nobody asks: what made one fast and the other slow?

France, a country of 55 million people, added primary energy share in the 1980s at nearly 20 percent of the rate the entire world’s wind and solar buildout manages today.

The Money Question, Answered

The standard answer to the speed gap is cost. Nuclear, we are told, is ruinously expensive; wind and solar are cheap; the market has spoken. The table below puts actual numbers on all six ramps — what each one added in absolute energy, how fast, what the energy cost, and how long the assets will last. The numbers do not behave the way the narrative says they should.

First, the honest part, because the Source Accuracy Protocol demands it and because it makes the argument stronger, not weaker. French nuclear was not a story of falling costs. Arnulf Grubler’s 2010 autopsy of the program in Energy Policy — the definitive accounting — found real construction costs rising throughout the buildout, a phenomenon he memorably called negative learning by doing. France’s own Cour des Comptes puts the fleet’s all-in production cost at roughly €50 to €60 per megawatt-hour, and the energy regulator’s 2025 update lands at €60. Call it six to eight cents per kilowatt-hour in today’s money. Nobody should pretend the French program was cheap by the standards of a modern solar auction.

Now the part the narrative omits. Germany’s wind-and-solar ramp — the celebrated Energiewende — delivered energy at a vintage-weighted cost of roughly 14 to 18 cents per kilowatt-hour, because the early solar cohorts were locked into feed-in tariffs of 30 to 50 cents for twenty years, and cumulative payments under the EEG have now passed €500 billion. Read those two rows of the table together and the conventional wisdom inverts. France paid six to eight cents for firm, dispatchable, always-on power and captured 2.3 percentage points of its energy system per year. Germany paid roughly double for intermittent power and captured 0.45 points per year. The expensive program was the fast one. The cheap one — and German solar was never even cheap — was the slow one. Cost did not determine speed in either direction, which should make us deeply suspicious of every argument that treats price as the master variable.

Here is the analogy I keep coming back to. A single freight train and ten thousand bicycles can move the same tonnage — on paper. The train needs one dispatcher, one track, one schedule. The bicycles need ten thousand riders, ten thousand routes, ten thousand individual departures, and they all stop when it rains. If you price the two by the ton-mile, the bicycles might well win. But nobody who has actually tried to move a nation’s freight would confuse the cost per ton-mile with the capacity to deliver. The constraint was never the price. It was the coordination.

The Control Group That Kills the Excuse

At this point a fair-minded skeptic offers the obvious rebuttal: Germany overpaid. The early feed-in tariffs were a policy blunder, a rich country subsidizing an immature technology at the worst possible moment on the cost curve. Strip out German policy error, the argument goes, and cheap modern renewables would scale just fine. It is a reasonable hypothesis. Conveniently, the world ran the experiment.

Brazil and Australia are the control group. Brazil procured its wind and solar through ruthlessly competitive auctions — first wind contracts in 2009 at $85 per megawatt-hour, falling to $33 by the most recent rounds, with solar tracing the same arc from $87 down to $32. It integrated all of it into a grid backed by enormous hydro reservoirs, which is to say Brazil got the storage problem solved for free, by geography. Australia has some of the finest solar and wind resources on the planet and paid mid-range prices — wholesale revenue plus a certificate scheme — for energy that landed around six to nine cents. Both countries got wind and solar cheap. Genuinely cheap, by any standard, without German-style tariff extravagance.

And both topped out at almost exactly the same ramp rate as Germany: four-tenths of a percentage point per year. Look again at the chart — the three colored lines at the bottom are nearly indistinguishable. When the expensive program and the cheap programs all converge on the same ceiling, the ceiling is not made of money. It is made of structure: the energy density of each individual project, the grid rearchitecting that grows with every point of penetration, wholesale prices that wind and solar cannibalize precisely when they produce most, and the accumulating friction of thousands of dispersed siting, permitting, and interconnection decisions where nuclear France needed one.

Every one of the wind-and-solar ramps — cheap or expensive, subsidized or auctioned, German or Brazilian — converged on the same speed limit: about 0.4 percentage points per year. The ceiling isn’t the price. It’s the physics and the paperwork.

What Actually Made Nuclear Fast

So what did France and Finland have that the renewable champions lack? Four things, and none of them is a secret.

Density. A single gigawatt-class reactor running at a 90 percent capacity factor delivers about eight terawatt-hours a year. To move national energy share by the same amount with German-grade solar and wind requires four to eight gigawatts of panels and turbines, spread across hundreds of sites. France was commissioning four to six reactors per year at the program’s peak. Each unit of political will — each siting fight won, each financing decision made — bought enormous quantities of primary energy. The renewable path spends the same political capital retail, project by project, hearing by hearing.

Substitution. Nuclear plants dropped into the existing grid one-for-one, displacing oil- and coal-fired plants without changing the architecture around them. Same transmission topology, same dispatch logic, same relationship between supply and demand. Wind and solar require the system itself to be rebuilt around them — new transmission to remote resources, firming capacity, curtailment management — and their economics degrade as penetration rises, because every new panel produces at the same hour as every existing one. Nuclear’s ramp had no such brake. The renewable ramp brakes itself.

Institutional concentration. France had one state utility, one safety regulator, a handful of standardized designs built serially at multi-unit sites, and sovereign financing at sovereign discount rates. Finland — the small-country proof that this was not uniquely Gallic — simply ordered turnkey plants from ASEA-Atom and the Soviets and had them delivered roughly on schedule. Germany’s energy transition, by contrast, is the aggregate of thousands of independent projects, each with its own permitting saga, grid connection queue, and financing stack. And demand pull: France deliberately grew electricity consumption into its new fleet, pushing electric heating so the reactors had somewhere to send their output. Germany added wind and solar into flat demand, where every new megawatt-hour had to shove an existing one out of the market.

There is a final asymmetry buried in the denominators, and it makes the comparison even less flattering to the modern champions than the chart suggests. France and Finland ran their ramps into growing energy systems — France’s total primary energy expanded by roughly a quarter over 1977–1993, in part because the state deliberately stoked electricity demand to absorb the new fleet — which means nuclear was capturing share of a pile that kept getting bigger. Had France’s consumption merely stayed flat, the same reactors would have delivered a share gain closer to 50 points, not 37. Germany ran the opposite experiment. Its primary energy consumption has fallen by more than a quarter since 2010 — from roughly 14,200 petajoules to about 10,500 in 2024 — so a meaningful fraction of the Energiewende’s measured share gain, perhaps a quarter to a third of it, came not from wind and solar growing but from everything else shrinking. In other words, France did the hard version of the problem and had its result understated by the arithmetic; Germany did the easy version and had its result flattered by it. And France was still five times faster.

The honest caveat: France’s sprint was also a product of its moment — the oil shock’s existential urgency and a dirigiste state that could simply decide. And Grubler’s data shows that even France, with every structural advantage, could not hold construction costs flat. The lesson is not nostalgia for 1980. The lesson is that ramp speed is governed by structure — density, substitutability, institutional design, demand growth — and that price signals, which we have spent two decades optimizing, sit surprisingly far down the list.

The Subscription Problem

There is one more column in the table, and it may be the most consequential: how long the assets last. It turns a speed gap into a compounding one.

The reactors France built between 1977 and 1993 are still running. Finland’s Loviisa units, grid-connected in 1977 and 1980, have been uprated 18 percent and licensed out to 2027 and 2030, with further extensions in progress; the international precedent now runs to 60 and even 80 years. The share of the energy system those programs captured is, for practical purposes, permanent. The wind and solar fleets are different machines. Turbines reach repowering age at 25 to 30 years; solar panels degrade half a percent a year and ride on 20-year contracts that define their economic life. Germany’s earliest Energiewende vintages — the panels installed in the 2010 to 2012 surge that this very chart measures — begin retiring around 2035.

Run the arithmetic forward. Once a wind-and-solar fleet matures, roughly three percent of it retires every year, which means a growing fraction of each year’s construction is not transition at all — it is replacement, rebuilding the share already won. The gross ramp rate of 0.4 points per year decays to something smaller, net. Nuclear’s ramp, once run, stays run. This is the difference between buying and renting your energy system. France bought a house in 1985 and still lives in it. The wind-and-solar path is a lease that must be re-signed, in full, every twenty-five years, forever. Both put a roof over your head. Only one builds equity.

Nuclear share, once built, is quasi-permanent. Wind and solar share is a subscription — and the first renewal notices arrive around 2035.

The Boring Conclusion

None of this is an argument to stop building solar farms. Cheap midday electrons are useful, and Brazil’s auction results are a genuine policy achievement. The argument is narrower and, I think, harder to escape. If the goal is decarbonizing primary energy — the whole pile, not the electricity-only fraction that fits in a press release — then the historical record contains exactly two examples of democracies moving at the speed the climate math requires. Both were nuclear programs. Both were run by ordinary countries with 1970s technology. And both were faster, per year of effort, than anything the modern renewable buildout has produced anywhere on Earth, at costs that were competitive with what we actually paid for the alternative.

The policy implication follows directly: any rule, subsidy structure, or regulatory regime that holds the proven fast technology to a harsher standard than the proven slow one is not climate policy. It is, arithmetically, a decision to miss the target — the same decision the West already made once, at a price I have previously estimated at 185 billion tonnes of avoidable CO₂. We do not need to speculate about how a rapid energy transition happens. We ran the experiment. Twice. The results are in the chart.

LINK to Data Table Notes and Sources plus Biography of author Scott Grout

KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA

VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE TRAGEDY

The KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA campaign gains momentum.

Text from sources including AP, ABC, Government of the Bolivarian Republic.

Two severe earthquakes, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the northern state of La Guaira on June 24, and killed at least 3,811 people with 16,740 injured and 17,907 homeless, according to figures released by the National Assembly on 9 July. An unknown number are unaccounted for.

Vice President Rodríguez, who served as deputy to former President Nicolás Maduro held a news conference late on Thursday 2 July.

Relief organizations typically scramble to find survivors in the first three days after a natural disaster, as the passing of time exponentially diminishes hope for finding signs of life. But exhausted rescuers were still digging across the hard-hit communities of La Guaira on Friday 3 July, encouraged by Thursday’s dramatic rescue of a 43-year-old security guard from a collapsed mall basement after nearly eight days under the rubble.

The Vice President said: “We have not closed the search-and-rescue phase. We are still in that stage because, according to our overall assessment, there are still active sites where we believe there may be survivors, even if there is only one.”

She added that rescue crews deployed immediately with adequate equipment to disaster zones. “We did not wait one day, two days or three days. We activated immediately.”

She went on to say that 11 international field hospitals, along with health workers from 33 countries, had been deployed to quake-affected areas, adding that the government had approved the creation of a fund to receive donations for reconstruction.

The United Nations Development Program estimates that the quakes caused $6.7 billion in physical damage in Venezuela, or roughly 6% of the country’s gross domestic product. That does not cover other long-term recovery and reconstruction costs.

Under Venezuela’s constitution, temporary absences are to be filled by the vice president — which was Rodríguez’s former role — for up to 90 days, after which they can be extended by the national assembly for an additional 90 days.

On Friday 3 June, that 180-day interim period expired. There was no immediate comment from authorities on what, if anything, they would do in response to the expiration of VP Rodríguez’s mandate. The National Assembly can trigger a snap election if lawmakers declare the post permanently vacant.

Maximum international support is warranted.

“Minimal” would be a kind word to describe the Australian Government’s official response. For Australians and readers elsewhere who want to help, we are aware of avenues for donations. A crowd funding appeal is organised by USA-based emergency response organisation Strategic Response Partners, led by Steve Slepcevic. An appeal has been launched by the Melbourne arm of the Catholic humanitarian operation Caritas.

Acting President Rodriguez announced that an account has been opened at the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to receive international donations, saying: “The money that arrives at CAF will be for housing, with all the necessary auditing mechanisms, which is why it’s going to an international bank.”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in conjunction with CAF, has launched the Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund. This initiative aims to facilitate donations, both national and international, which will be essential to address the national emergency in the near future. The link is: venezuelanoestasola.com

Important links for donations to Venezuela

Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund: venezuelanoestasola.com

Caritas: https://www.caritas.org.au/venezuela

Strategic Response Partners: https://www.givesendgo.com/Venezuela/donate

World Food Program: https://donate.wfp.org/1244/donation/single?

IOM: https://donors.iom.int/page/venezuela-earthquake?

UNICEF: https://www.unicef.org.au/donate/venezuela-earthquakes-appeal?

Act for Peace: https://actforpeace.org.au/how-to-help-give/give-now/venezuela/

Baptist World Aid: https://baptistworldaid.org.au/appeals/disaster-action-fund/

Please become part of the world kindness response, and expect frequent updates on this substack.

END THE WAR ON MEAT!

To be a vegetarian or a vegan is a legitimate lifestyle choice. Nobody should be forced to eat what they do not want to eat.

There are fanatics who want to abolish grazing of all livestock, thereby condemning millions to hunger, starvation and death, by promoting the fiction that animals eating grass are harming the planet by causing a rise in carbon dioxide levels.

I first published this table five years ago. Not one “climate scientist” or ABC propagandist or Forrest groveller has shown it to be wrong. In the context of renewed attacks on animal husbandry the table deserves repeat publication, freely offered to all.

With thanks to the literary skills of prolific author, Alistair Pope

TEN YEAR SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL ENDED 30 JUNE 2026. SORRY YOU MISSED OUT.

Michael Darby in Australia comes to your inbox at the rate of twice a week. A$50 per year is around fifty cents a post. Fifty cents has the purchasing power had by a penny when I was five years of age. Readers of this substack can help boost readership by sharing to friends and posting to social media, especially Facebook, this link to this substack,

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f4c1a201-1a95-4f2d-95e7-9564df0d1156

Launch of Pilatus PC-12 Pro for RFDS

Speech by Gina Rinehart AO, delivered on her behalf by Garry Korte

Click or Ctrl+click on the screenshot below to hear the whole speech (published 18 June 2026), including Mrs Rinehart’s timely call for upgrading remote airstrips so that in all conditions the RFDS is capable of safely and swiftly alleviating the anxiety or agony of bush residents in urgent need.

https://www.hancockironore.com.au/rfds-rinehart-medical-plane-launch-event-speech-by-mrs-gina-rinehart

Gina Rinehart AO, thank you for seeing problems, then taking action!

Time for Truth on Uranium

Barnaby Joyce gives scathing two-word reaction as Anthony Albanese strikes deal to export uranium to India for nuclear energy

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has issued a scathing putdown to the Prime Minister after he reached a deal to export Australian uranium to India for nuclear energy use.

Charlotte McIntyre Digital Reporter writes:

Barnaby Joyce has labelled the Albanese government “total morons” after striking up a uranium export deal with India.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a deal on Thursday to export Australian uranium to India for use in the nuclear energy industry.

Speaking on Sky News Australia’s The Bolt Report, One Nation MP Mr Joyce said the agreement exposed a hypocrisy within the government.

Host Andrew Bost questioned: “Can you explain to me how this government here bans us from using that very same uranium for ourselves when it’s very happy to sell it to India as a weapon to fight global warming? Make that make sense.”

“Oh, I can, it’s very easy, they’re morons - that’s why, total morons,” Mr Joyce replied.

“I just don’t understand this sort of imbecilic approach to nuclear technology, which is abundantly used around every other section of the globe.”

Mr Joyce noted nuclear technology “could be a hundreds-of-billions-dollar industry for Australia”.

"It's insane. We do have a nuclear reactor, it's called Lucas Heights. It has been there since the 1950s, it is bang smack in the middle of Sydney and no one gives a toss about it.

"But somehow we've got caught in this tribal zeitgeist of the left where you can't say nuclear energy, believing that [it's] plutonium plants.

The One Nation MP said “everyone else is just looking at us and laughing at us”.

“We want to be imbecilic, we’ve deindustrialised Australia with intermittent power, we decide we don’t want nuclear but we do want windmills and solar panels.

“And now we’re going to shut down our national highway so we can get foreign-owned wind turbines up to go to foreign-owned intermittent power precincts to provide incredibly expensive power underwritten by the taxpayer through secret capacity investment schemes. We can do all that but we can’t have nuclear power.”

On Thursday 9 July 2026, Mr Modi and Mr Albanese announced the new deal during a press conference in Melbourne.

“Australia and India are close partners - and even closer friends,” the Australian Prime Minister said.

“Today we can confirm the signing of the Administrative Arrangement to Enable Uranium Exports to India for Peaceful Purposes under the 2015 Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

“The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India to help increase the share of non-fossil fuel power capacity, providing an additional market for the Australian resources sector.”

The new agreement ensures nuclear fuel is used solely for peaceful purposes, such as energy generation.

CRUEL RESULTS OF INDEMNITIES

8 July 2026

On June 25, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States handed the chemical industry something close to a permission slip.

In a 7 to 2 decision in Monsanto v. Durnell, the Court ruled that federal pesticide law preempts state failure-to-warn lawsuits. In plain English: because the Environmental Protection Agency approved Roundup’s label without a cancer warning, states can no longer hold Monsanto liable for failing to warn the public that their product might cause cancer. The ruling is expected to wipe out thousands of pending claims from people who used Roundup and developed cancer, most often non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read that again. Real people, with real cancer, who convinced real juries. And the highest court in the country just told them the courthouse door is closed.

I want to explain why this should alarm every American, regardless of politics. Because this is not really a story about weed killer. It is a story about a pattern, and about who our government chooses to protect when profits and people collide.

What the Court Actually Did

The case was brought by John Durnell, a Missouri man who used Roundup for about two decades and developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In 2023, a jury agreed that Monsanto had failed to warn him of the danger and awarded him more than a million dollars. A state appeals court upheld that verdict.

Then the Supreme Court threw it out. Writing for the majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh reasoned that since the EPA had approved Roundup’s label without a cancer warning, a state jury could not require Monsanto to add one. Federal approval, in effect, became a shield against accountability.

The dissent was blistering. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, an unusual pairing that tells you something, wrote that the majority misread the law and left Durnell “without a remedy for the significant harms he has suffered.” Two justices from opposite ends of the bench looked at the same ruling and saw the same injustice.

This did not happen in a vacuum. The Trump administration’s Justice Department sided with Monsanto before the Court. And in February 2026, President Trump signed an executive order declaring glyphosate “crucial to the national security and defense” of the country. When the government you fund lines up alongside the corporation instead of the cancer patients, you are entitled to ask whose side it is on. In my view, the answer is obvious, and it is not ours.

We Have Seen This Movie Before: The 1986 Vaccine Act

If this feels familiar, it should. We have watched the government hand a powerful industry immunity before.

In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. At the time, vaccine manufacturers were facing a wave of injury lawsuits and warned they might exit the market. So the government solved the industry’s problem by taking away yours. Under that law, if you or your child is injured or dies from a vaccine, you generally cannot sue the manufacturer. You must instead petition a federal program, and any compensation comes out of a fund, which is to say, out of the public’s pocket, not the company’s.

Think about what that structure actually does. It removes the single greatest incentive a company has to make a product safer: the fear of being held accountable when it isn’t. When you cannot be sued for harm, harm becomes a line item, not a liability.

Monsanto v. Durnell now extends that same logic to the chemical industry. A federal agency blesses a label, and that blessing becomes a wall between injured people and the company that injured them. Different industry, same playbook: privatize the profit, socialize the harm, and leave ordinary families holding the bag.

This is the pattern. And once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

The Chemicals We’re Told Not to Worry About

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is the most widely used herbicide on earth. It is sprayed on farms, parks, schoolyards, golf courses, and backyards. It is in our soil, our water, our air, our clothing, and our food. A CDC-linked analysis of urine samples found glyphosate in more than 80% of Americans tested. This is not a fringe exposure. It is nearly universal.

And the science that raises alarms is not coming from nowhere. In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans.” In 2019, researchers at the University of Washington concluded that high exposure to glyphosate-based herbicides was associated with a 41% increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Additional peer-reviewed work has documented links to oxidative stress, endocrine disruption, cancer, and effects on the gut microbiome.

Glyphosate is far from the only chemical worth worrying about. Consider a short and very incomplete list of pesticides and herbicides and the health concerns researchers have raised about them:

Glyphosate (Roundup): Associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and many other cancers; classified as a probable human carcinogen by the WHO’s cancer agency; linked to oxidative stress and endocrine disruption.

Atrazine: One of the most common weed killers in the United States, banned in the European Union. A known endocrine disruptor associated with hormonal disruption and reproductive and developmental concerns, and a frequent contaminant of drinking water.

Chlorpyrifos: An organophosphate insecticide linked in research to neurodevelopmental harm in children, including effects on brain development and IQ. Its food-use tolerances have been the subject of years of legal and regulatory fighting.

Paraquat: A highly toxic herbicide, banned in dozens of countries, associated in research with a significantly increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. It is so acutely lethal that a small ingested amount can kill.

2,4-D: One of the oldest synthetic herbicides and a component of the historical defoliant Agent Orange. Classified as possibly carcinogenic to humans and associated with hormonal and reproductive concerns.

Neonicotinoids: A class of insecticides linked to the collapse of pollinator populations, with emerging research questions about developmental and neurological effects in humans.

Organophosphate insecticides (as a class): Developed from the same chemistry as nerve agents, associated with acute poisoning and, in chronic low-dose exposure, with neurological and developmental harm.

Every one of these is legal. Many are sprayed on the food supply right now. And the ruling in Durnell makes it dramatically harder to hold the companies that make them accountable when they cause harm, so long as a federal agency signed off on the label.

The Question We’re Not Supposed to Ask

Here is the uncomfortable question at the center of all of this. Why does our government keep granting immunity to billion-dollar companies whose products are credibly linked to injury, illness, and death?

Bayer, which owns Monsanto, generates enormous annual revenue and has already paid out roughly ten billion dollars to settle Roundup cancer claims, an extraordinary sum that only makes sense if juries kept concluding the company was responsible. The company knew it had a liability problem. Rather than warn people, it fought all the way to the Supreme Court for the right not to, and won.

The agencies that are supposed to protect us, the EPA and the FDA among them, too often behave as though their real client is the industry they regulate, not the public they serve. I do not say that lightly. But when the pattern repeats this cleanly, across vaccines and now chemicals, decade after decade, the most charitable explanation gets harder and harder to sustain. It increasingly looks less like an agency protecting health and more like an agency protecting profit. And it increasingly looks like an administration that has taken the industry’s side.

Attorney Aaron Siri, who has spent years litigating these exact fights over corporate immunity and injury, says it as plainly as anyone. I am including his video here because he cuts straight to the heart of it.

Michael Darby comments: Worth watching to the end and sharing!

The presentation by attorney Aaron Siri is immensely important. He provides robust detail of the harm caused by indemnities granted to manufacturers of vaccines, mirrored by the harm caused by indemnities granted to manufacturers of toxic substances .

Australia needs a Royal Commission with power to investigate all aspects of the indemnities issue. Australians deserve to know which politicians, which public health officials and which medical establisment personnel received reward for endorsing indemnities to manufacturers and coercing Australians to accept the products of those manufacturers.

Warrior Mum Tracy Slepcevic continues:

Safer Alternatives Exist, and It’s Time We Used Them

Here is what the chemical industry would rather we forget: glyphosate is not the only way to control weeds and pests, and it never was. Effective, lower-toxicity and nontoxic alternatives already exist and are being used by farmers, gardeners, and land managers who refuse to accept poison as the price of a healthy yard or a productive field. On the natural end, products built from horticultural vinegar (acetic acid), citric acid, neem oil, clove and other essential oils, corn gluten meal, and iron-based herbicides can knock down weeds without the cancer questions that follow glyphosate everywhere it goes. Beyond any single bottle, proven practices do much of the work that chemicals claim to: mulching, crop rotation, cover cropping, flame and steam weeding, hand cultivation, and integrated pest management, which uses beneficial insects and careful timing to control pests with minimal chemical input. None of these is a magic bullet, and some take more effort than spraying and walking away. But that is exactly the point. We have been sold the idea that convenience for the manufacturer is the same as necessity for the rest of us, and it simply is not true. When safer options are sitting right in front of us, the continued blanket reliance on glyphosate starts to look less like science and more like habit, marketing, and profit.

Why This Is Personal for Me

I do not write about this as a detached observer. I write about it as a mother.

I watched my son Noah regress into autism. After a routine pediatrician visit where he received his MMRV vaccines, then he became incredibly sick. He contracted measles from the vaccine. And then, slowly, I watched my little boy disappear. He lost his speech. He lost his ability to communicate. He lost motor skills and cognitive function that he had already gained. In their place came a long list of health issues and autoimmune disorders that we have spent years working to heal.

No mother should have to watch that and then be told there is no one to hold accountable. But that is exactly the world these decisions build. A world where products go to market, families absorb the damage, and the law is arranged so the companies never have to answer for it.

That is why I will not stop talking about this. Not about vaccines, not about glyphosate, not about any product that harms people while the makers are shielded from consequence. The Durnell ruling did not create this pattern. It just extended it. And the more of us who refuse to look away, the harder it becomes to keep pretending this is normal.

We are not asking for anything radical. We are asking to be warned. We are asking for the right to hold the powerful accountable when they cause harm. And we are asking a simple question that our government seems determined not to answer: if these products are as safe as we are told, why does the industry need so badly to be protected from us?

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

President & Founder of Autism Health Inc.

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom

www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com

Disclaimer: This article reflects my personal views, opinions, and firsthand experience. It is provided for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical, legal, or professional advice. Statements characterizing the motives of government agencies, corporations, or public officials are expressions of opinion. Scientific and regulatory bodies disagree about the health effects of glyphosate and other substances discussed here; the EPA has stated it does not consider glyphosate likely to cause cancer, while the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified it as probably carcinogenic, and readers are encouraged to review the linked sources and reach their own conclusions. Nothing here should be used to make decisions about your health or medical care, or your family’s, without consulting a qualified licensed professional. My account of my son’s health is my own personal experience and is not a claim about what will happen to anyone else.

Sources and further reading:

Supreme Court filing, Monsanto v. Durnell (No. 24-1068):

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TEN YEAR SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL ENDED ON 30 JUNE 2026.

There is a new July special! THREE Paid Annual Subscriptions to the Michael Darby in Australia substack for the price of ONE.

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The Challenges We Face - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway

This is the link to David Archibald’s 20 May 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Taiwan and Japan - the Big Betrayal under way.

https://wentworthreport.com/taiwan-and-japan-the-big-betrayal-underway/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

By courtesy of the immensely well informed researcher, CASE SMIT

NET ZERO has become a religion June 24, 2026 LONDON https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c7NBCdrEYc

A 36-minute interview of Claire Coutinho MP at The Free Speech Union, which changes to a different subject at 19:20

Former UK government Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho MP reveals how civil service “group think” stopped questioning of Net Zero. From misleading costings to attempts to silence dissent, Coutinho reveals why she thinks the Climate Change Act needs a total reset.

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

The Disease Industry- we are still feeding it.

15 July 2025

To view the entire movie, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot below

Introduction

I played a small role in the film FoodMatters that was filmed I recall in 2010. I have put it up as a Substack to show that the issues have not changed, many of them have become a lot worse. However, I do not necessarily agree with all of the claims made in the documentary.

The central argument is that modern society has created enormous technical sophistication in medicine and agriculture while neglecting the most fundamental determinant of health: nutrition. It presents modern healthcare as predominantly a “disease-care” system that manages symptoms with drugs, surgery and radiation, rather than addressing the nutritional, environmental and lifestyle conditions that allegedly produce chronic illness.

Food, agriculture and chronic malnutrition

The narrative begins with the proposition that “you are what you eat” and argues that modern food is often old, transported over long distances, extensively processed and nutritionally depleted before it reaches the plate. Industrial agriculture is accused of exhausting soils, relying excessively on nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilisers, and neglecting the broad range of trace minerals needed by soil, plants and human beings. According to the speakers, weakened crops then require pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and other chemicals, creating food that is simultaneously nutrient-deficient and chemically contaminated.

Cooking is portrayed as causing further nutritional damage by destroying enzymes and altering food structures. Claims that predominantly cooked meals provoke “digestive leukocytosis,” whereas meals containing at least 51 per cent raw food supposedly avoid this immune response. From this argument comes the recommendation that raw food should form a substantial proportion of the diet. The body is compared to a building: poor-quality biological materials cannot be expected to produce a strong, durable structure. Fatigue and diminished vitality are therefore interpreted as signs of widespread chronic malnutrition.

The speakers promote “superfoods,” particularly spirulina and raw cacao, as unusually concentrated sources of protein, minerals, antioxidants, enzymes and other nutritional cofactors. Spirulina is presented as a highly digestible plant protein, while cacao is described as being rich in magnesium, chromium, iron, manganese, zinc, copper and antioxidants. Processed chocolate is contrasted with raw cacao because heating is said to remove much of its nutritional value.

The film then criticises society’s priorities. People readily spend money on houses, cars and consumer products, it says, but resist investing in high-quality food. A typical diet of toast, sugary drinks, doughnuts, fried takeaway food and other processed products is said to create cumulative deficiencies that cannot simply be repaired by eating a salad the following day. Supplementation is consequently presented as necessary for many people living in the modern food environment.

Vitamins, orthomolecular medicine and the body’s healing capacity

A major theme is that vitamins are not merely substances that prevent classical deficiency diseases; in sufficiently large doses, the speakers contend, they can prevent and treat a wide range of illnesses. The film contrasts the alleged rarity of vitamin-related deaths with the much larger burden attributed to adverse pharmaceutical reactions. It strongly rejects the idea that vitamins should automatically be treated as dangerous simply because they have therapeutic effects and disputes claims that vitamin C commonly causes kidney stones.

Medical education is criticised for giving little attention to nutrition. One speaker recalls observing hospital patients, including a woman with leukaemia, being served foods such as white bread and gelatin while their underlying nutritional status was largely ignored. The narrative presents the work of William J. McCormick, Frederick Klenner and Linus Pauling as evidence that substantial scientific and clinical knowledge about high-dose vitamin C existed but was marginalised or omitted from conventional medical training.

The orthomolecular argument is that a nutrient can affect many diseases because each nutrient participates in numerous biochemical reactions. This differs from the pharmaceutical “one drug, one disease” model. Rather than directly curing a named condition, nutrients are said to provide the biological materials required for the body to repair itself. The physician’s role, under this philosophy, is to activate or support the body’s intrinsic healing mechanisms.

Recommended dietary allowances are portrayed as minimum quantities designed to prevent overt deficiency diseases, not as optimal therapeutic doses. Stress, illness and the production of stress hormones are said to increase nutrient requirements, particularly vitamin C. The documentary therefore argues that low-dose trials often produce inconclusive results because they test amounts that are inadequate for therapeutic purposes.

Chronic disease and cardiovascular illness

Conventional medicine is credited with treating acute emergencies but criticised for chronic disorders. The speakers argue that medicine commonly suppresses symptoms without altering the diet, stress, toxic exposures or lifestyle conditions that produced the illness. Personal anecdotes are offered of patients with cancer, multiple sclerosis, arthritis and lupus who improved dramatically after nutritional and lifestyle interventions.

Cardiovascular disease is described as a “disease of civilisation” caused principally by processed foods, excessive meat, fat, sugar and starch, inadequate plant foods, nutrient deficiencies and stress. Dean Ornish’s program of plant-based eating, high fibre, exercise and stress reduction is cited as evidence that advanced coronary disease can be arrested or reversed. The broader message is that expensive surgery may often be addressing the consequences of a disease process that could have been prevented or modified through lifestyle.

Pharmaceutical medicine, regulation and commercial influence

The narrative acknowledges that medicines can be indispensable in emergencies, pain relief, serious infections and short-term critical care. Its objection is to the widespread, indefinite use of drugs for chronic conditions that the speakers believe should initially be approached through nutrition, lifestyle and other non-drug measures.

Adverse drug reactions are contrasted with the safety of nutrients. The pharmaceutical industry is portrayed as a legitimate commercial enterprise whose primary obligation is to shareholders, but one whose financial incentives may conflict with the objective of permanently curing disease. A drug that must be taken indefinitely is described as more commercially attractive than a treatment that restores health and eliminates continuing demand.

The documentary also alleges extensive conflicts of interest involving pharmaceutical manufacturers, regulators, academics, clinical trials, medical journals and advertising. It claims that companies fund the agencies that regulate their products, sponsor researchers, advertise in journals and selectively publish favourable trials. Orthomolecular research is portrayed as being systematically excluded from influential databases and professional discourse. See my Substack on Wikipedia.

Drug licensing is criticised because a manufacturer may obtain approval through a small number of positive trials while other unfavourable studies remain unpublished. New drugs may initially be tested on only hundreds or thousands of subjects before being prescribed to millions of biologically diverse individuals. The documentary characterises this mass introduction as an uncontrolled experiment in which uncommon adverse effects may become apparent only after widespread use.

Mental health and nutritional psychiatry

The discussion then moves to depression, alcoholism and psychiatric medication. Abram Hoffer’s use of high-dose niacin is highlighted, including the account that Alcoholics Anonymous co-founder Bill W. experienced relief from depression and wanted vitamin therapy incorporated into AA programs. Another anecdote describes a severely depressed woman who reportedly became communicative while taking very large doses of niacin and deteriorated again when it was withdrawn.

Concerns are raised about selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, suicidal thoughts and violent behaviour. It associates some American school shootings with the use of, or withdrawal from, psychiatric medications and cites a patent-related story concerning a modified form of Prozac. These are presented as examples of serious risks allegedly denied or inadequately disclosed by manufacturers and regulators. The broader proposition is that psychological care remains important, but it may be ineffective when the brain is nutritionally deprived or chemically burdened.

Environmental toxicity and detoxification

The narrative claims that modern people carry substantial burdens of lead, pesticide residues, mercury and other persistent chemicals. Dental amalgam is described as a significant source of mercury exposure, and virtually all medicines are characterised as placing some metabolic burden on the liver.

Dietary improvement alone is said to be only half a treatment because stored toxins may be mobilised as fat is lost. The second half, according to the speakers, is elimination or “detoxification.” Water consumption, bowel regularity, herbs, enemas and colonics are promoted as ways of helping remove toxins, with particular emphasis on the bowels as the principal route of elimination.

The cancer critique

Cancer occupies a substantial portion of the film. The conventional model is criticised for treating the tumour as though it were the entire disease. Because tumours can recur after surgery, the speakers argue that the tumour must be a manifestation of an underlying metabolic, nutritional, immune or environmental disturbance. Unless this internal environment is changed, removing or poisoning the tumour will not correct the process that allowed it to develop.

Chemotherapy and radiation are described as toxic interventions that damage already weakened immune and repair systems. The documentary questions conventional survival statistics, especially the use of five-year survival as a measure of cure. One example describes a woman counted as a survivor because she lived five years after treatment but died six months later. The “war on cancer” is portrayed as an enormously expensive enterprise that has produced disappointing population outcomes while supporting a large and profitable industry.

Max Gerson’s nutritional program—organic food, vegetable juices, vitamins and detoxification—is presented as an alternative capable of producing substantial recoveries, including in advanced cancer. The speakers argue that a healthy body possesses powerful natural defences and that cancer treatment should build the patient’s strength rather than further weaken the person. At the same time, it says that many conventional practitioners are sincere and well-intentioned but may be operating within an incomplete or toxic paradigm.

Dietary cancer prevention is illustrated through colon cancer, high-fibre diets and comparisons between traditional Japanese and Western lifestyles. Fish, sea vegetables, trace minerals, omega-3 fats and green tea are identified as protective dietary factors. The increasing breast-cancer incidence among Japanese women who adopt an American lifestyle is used to support the argument that environment and behaviour are more important than genetics alone.

High-dose intravenous vitamin C is promoted as a selectively toxic treatment for cancer cells. Doses ranging from approximately 30 grams to 200 grams per day are discussed, with speakers claiming minimal adverse effects and improvements in quality and duration of life. Its lack of routine availability is attributed to deficiencies in medical education, pharmaceutical influence and the absence of sufficient public demand. Patients are encouraged to insist upon access to nutritional therapy and to assert their rights to self-care.

Reforming healthcare through education and responsibility

The final sections argue that expanding access to the existing healthcare system is inadequate unless the system itself becomes more preventive. The preferred formula is “education, not medication.” Nutrition should become the primary public-health strategy, and people should understand that their food, habits, exposures and decisions influence their future health.

The documentary does not reject medicine completely. It praises emergency departments, trauma surgery, acute care and improvements in infant survival. Its accusation is that medicine performs brilliantly when repairing immediate physical damage but poorly when managing the chronic degenerative diseases associated with modern living.

The internet is presented as breaking medicine’s monopoly over health information. People are encouraged to investigate the evidence themselves, learn from populations that routinely live to advanced ages with low rates of chronic disease, and recover research that has allegedly been forgotten or ignored.

Personal responsibility is the final prescription. Individuals are urged to stop thinking of themselves as passive patients and become active participants in their own health. The preferred lifestyle includes predominantly raw, organic, plant-based foods; fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, sprouts, seaweeds and herbs; vegetable juices; exercise; appropriate supplementation; and avoidance of processed foods and unnecessary chemicals. The speakers clarify that there is no single magic bullet, but contend that comprehensive lifestyle change can prevent, arrest or reverse serious chronic disease.

The most sobering aspect of this film is how little its central warning has dated. We still live in a culture saturated with processed food, chronic disease and the expectation that every illness should be met with another prescription, while nutrition, prevention and personal responsibility remain secondary. The healthcare system continues to function largely as a disease-management industry—highly skilled in emergencies and acute intervention, yet far less committed to removing the dietary, environmental and lifestyle causes of long-term illness. Commercial incentives still reward treatment more reliably than prevention, and the public is still encouraged to outsource responsibility for health rather than being taught how to preserve it. The film argued that nutrition should become the primary strategy for prevention, that people needed education rather than an ever-expanding dependence on medication, and that the prevailing system had little financial incentive to reduce the burden of disease. Decades later, the same questions remain: Why is good food still treated as an optional extra? Why is nutritional medicine still marginalised? And why does a system capable of extraordinary technological achievement remain so reluctant to embrace the simple foundations of human health? As the film observed, the old approaches were already failing and a return to fundamentals was overdue; that conclusion is, if anything, even more urgent today.

Its repeated line—formerly believing that destiny was outside one’s control- reinforces the document’s ultimate message: health, food and personal agency must be reclaimed from commercial systems that benefit from passivity and illness.

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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© 2026 Ian Brighthope

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SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims. Putin tries to inflict on Kyiv civilians terror and destruction akin to the suffering presently endured by earthquake victims in Venezuela.

Слава Україні!

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Donations made by UK citizens receive a 25% boost from public funds.

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Energy Security and Freedom

America is reaping the benefits of global energy dominance, but we still need guaranteed access to critical minerals!

Jul 10, 2026

Guest Post by Bonner Cohen, Ph. D. of CFact.

Dr Bonner Cohen PhD:

The war with Iran – with its disruptions to the flow of oil, gas, fertilizer, jet fuel, and other petroleum-based products to global markets – is a timely reminder that not even the relatively self-sufficient United States can escape the effects of geopolitical disharmony.

However much Americans may gripe about prices at the pump and the supermarket, the current discomfort is nothing compared with the pain the nation endured in the 1970s in the wake of the Arab oil embargo. Even though the closure of the Strait of Hormuz resulted in greater disruptions to global energy supplies, the effect on American consumers was far less than in the earlier episode.

A half-century ago, the U.S. was the world’s largest importer of crude oil, and American households and businesses paid dearly for our energy dependence on the chronically unstable Middle East.

Now, as the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, and the global leader in the export of liquified natural gas (LNG), America is reaping the benefits of global energy dominance. This will become even more apparent as energy prices begin to fall now that an, albeit fragile, peace agreement has been reached.

While being prepared for a global energy shock paid off in 2026, we can’t afford to rest on our laurels, thanks to self-inflicted wounds in another vital sector of the economy that go back decades. Though the country is blessed with abundant resources of critical minerals, as the expression goes, “you can’t get there from here.”

According to a recent analysis by the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), “It takes an average of 29 years [for a mining project] to make it through the permitting process in the United States – the second-longest of any country in the world, followed only by Zambia.” Facing the gauntlet of endless litigation and paperwork, many developers wind up walking away from promising mining projects.

“As a result, America relies primarily on imports for critical minerals, minerals crucial to national security, energy infrastructure, and technological development – that are vulnerable to supply-chain disruptions,” PLF points out. “In 2025, China supplied more than 50 percent of U.S. demand for 21 mineral commodities.”

Dependence on our greatest geopolitical rival for critical minerals is asking for trouble. China’s control of the global supply chain for critical minerals is one of the stepping stones Beijing uses in its quest to displace the U.S. as the world’s premier power.

“These materials make up the electrical wires that power our homes and businesses and the chips inside smartphones and laptops, and they form the backbones of the entire energy infrastructure of the United States,” the PLF analysis notes. According to S&P Global, the U.S. is home to some 275 million metric tons of copper, along with generous deposits of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earths. Yet these riches are largely off-limits to domestic development.

Any serious talk about reshoring manufacturing to the U.S. must include dismantling the barriers that stand in the way of getting domestic raw materials to our factories. Among other things, this means revisiting four decades-old statutes – the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act. Taken together, these laws, which serve different purposes, entail overlapping permitting requirements that can take decades to navigate. They also are an open invitation for environmental groups who use endless litigation to “keep it in the ground.”

Efforts to pass sweeping bipartisan permitting reform in Congress have stalled, notably in the Senate, with Democrats hoping to use the issue to boost the fortunes of wind and solar power. Specifically, Democrats want permitting reform to cover high-voltage, long-distance powerlines connecting remote wind and solar facilities to population centres, something opposed by the Trump administration and most Republicans. Critical minerals, along with the build-out of oil and gas pipelines, are now captives to green energy.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz will be a one-off. In what is the energy equivalent of a coronary bypass, Gulf oil and gas producers are already planning the rapid expansion of pipeline networks in the region so they can escape the strait’s bottleneck once and for all. The permitting nightmare blocking America’s access to priceless critical minerals is not a one-off. It must be dismantled, the sooner, the better.¨

A version of this article originally appeared at The Washington Times.

Bonner R. Cohen is a senior fellow at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations. He also serves as a senior policy adviser with the Heartland Institute, senior policy advisor at National Centre for Public Policy Research, and as adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

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