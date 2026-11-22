National Mining and Related Industries Day Speech

by Dr Gina Rinehart AO

For video Ctrl+Click on screen shot

Happy National Mining Day.

When we think of mining, we think of many things, especially the huge revenue our mining industry brings.

The largest single revenue source in Australia and the more astute of us may think of all the public nurses, public health care, police, emergency services, defence and much more, this enables Australians to have.

Without continued investment in the mining industry, we also should be thinking of what this will do to all the mining industry provides for and our record national debt.

If anyone is foolish enough to think that the Paris accord, excessive government tape, regulations, risky time consuming and expensive approvals, higher taxes and uncertain profits are helpful to ensure ongoing investment and innovation, maybe you deserve to go without what mining brings. But do the men and women working in the industry deserve to see their jobs continuously disappear. I don’t think so.

If you don’t like the mining industry, go and work elsewhere. But don’t help to deprive the many families who want to work in mining and earn money to pay off their mortgages, build home renovations, provide for their families and more.

All the things the mining industry enables for its employees, and in much greater abundance than if they worked in lower paying agriculture, hospitality, beauty services, as teachers or Uber drivers. The list goes on.

In fact, much further, the related businesses the mining industry supports, which is said to be around a ten times factor and just working in the industry and hoping your job will be spared. As governments make it increasingly difficult to expand mines or build new mines. It’s time all of us spread the importance to Australians of mining, and why our governments shouldn’t be bringing in policies, tape, etc. that send much needed investment and innovation to other countries. And we need to spread this daily.

Thank you to all those investing and innovating in Australia. Great contributors, and thank you to all those fantastic, dedicated executives and others who love working in our mining industry and who speak up for it.

And huge thanks to Tanya Constable and those fighting for our industry.

A few days ago, the world witnessed the first rocket launch with return catch of Elon’s. The one where the SpaceX rocket was safely caught and twenty-four more communication satellites were launched. The world is on its way towards Elon’s plans for data centers in space.

Yet this is simply impossible without all the many mined minerals. Minerals aren’t just essential for your knives and forks and mobile phones. They are essential to our very future. To those working in the mining industry, thank you for your contribution to our country.

Our Mining Day Patron, Tad Watroba, and I hope you enjoy your National Mining and Related Industries Day.

Thank you.

Dr Joanna Howe

www.drjoannahowe.com.au

Dear Michael,

Next week a new bill could pass the federal parliament that has the potential to stop us reaching Australians with the truth on abortion.

The Labor government is seeking to force social media companies to censor content that is “harmful to children”, which they have defined as material that is “hostile to women”.

Our content, which currently reaches 25 million views each month, is at grave risk of being censored as in Labor’s worldview, prolife content, is harmful to women because they believe – erroneously of course – that abortion is pro-women.

I am gravely concerned about the impact of this draconian bill for the free speech of ordinary Australians and for our prolife mission.

In my latest YouTube video, I explain how the case for this bill has been established through a fake “emergency” that attacks Australian men and masculinity.

I am asking all Australians to urgently contact their Labor MP to stop this harmful, authoritarian legislation.

In more positive news, we have now sold out for our National Life Summit which is being held in the Gold Coast next Saturday. I am so excited to gather with you all and to also launch my new book Life On The Line – more details to come on Monday!

You may also be interested in this beautiful story about Simone and Shaun about the founders of Tradies For Babies, which we support through our Australia Life team. I am so thrilled that the Australian media is now beginning to report on the trauma of abortion on men as well as women.

Thank-you all for your ongoing support and encouragement and I look forward to being in touch soon.

With all my gratitude,

Dr Joanna Howe

www.drjoannahowe.com.au

Thank you Professor Joanna Howe

ON SATURDAY 28 NOVEMBER 2026, JUST SIX DAYS HENCE, VICTORIANS CAN THROW OUT THE CARROLL LABOR GOVERNMENT AND CANCEL ITS BRUTAL HOSTILITY TO DEFENCELESS LITTLE HUMANS.

Let’s help them all we can!

One Nation will protect the defenceless babies of Victoria. Senator Pauline Hanson gave that undertaking at the National Press Club on 17 June 2026.

URGENT REQUEST TO ALL READERS OF THIS SUBSTACK

Please memorise the Pro-Life message to Victorian voters which is:

Vote Greens last and Labor second last and all Pro Life candidates above Liberal/National. Put a number in every box for the Legislative Assembly with number [1] for the One Nation Candidate. Place a number at the top of every column for the Legislative Council with [1] for the One Nation Team. (THE MESSAGE)

If you live in Victoria, here are six of the ways you can popularise THE MESSAGE:

In daylight visit your neighbours in your own street or your apartment building or your caravan park or your clutch of nearby rural dwellings or whatever is your patch, extend the hand of friendship and explain the importance of THE MESSAGE After dark telephone relatives and friends wherever they are in Victoria and explain the importance of THE MESSAGE However few or many respond positively to your phone calls, ask them to spend as much time as they can in a talk radio queue to explain to listeners the importance of THE MESSAGE Since you will be flat out busy, delegate to a family member the task of going onto social media to explain the importance of THE MESSAGE Early Voting continues Monday 23 November at 9am. Please locate your nearest Early Voting Centre through the One Nation website https://volunteers.onenation.org.au/vic or the Electoral Commission website https://www.vec.vic.gov.au/voting/2026-state-election/voting-locations Take a friend with you if possible and just turn up by as early as you can (7am is great) on Monday or any day to help One Nation, even if you then need to go to work. Spend as much time as you can at the Early Voting Centre in the coming five days, explaining to arriving voters the importance of THE MESSAGE. As voters leave, thank them. Those who indicate that they followed your advice, ask them to make calls to at least three friends inviting them to vote the same way. While at the Early Voting Centre, ask the One Nation Team what shifts you should do at your most convenient polling booth, and ask what else is needed. If you cannot participate in Early Voting this is what to do on Saturday 28 November: Take a friend with you if possible and just turn up at your most convenient polling booth by 6am if able to help One Nation get organised. During your shift(s) explain to arriving voters the importance of THE MESSAGE. Offer to scrutineer.

If you do not live in Victoria please email the above to everyone whom you know in Victoria and follow up with a phone call.

This is the link to share with friends:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/feeb42ce-f2ff-445e-b7e4-d649663360eb

Previous substack

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/wrongly-claiming-that-abortion-benefits?

22 NOV IS THE LAST DAY TO SIGN THE PETITION SO PLEASE ACT NOW

I support the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society’s Care Without Fear petition. I call on the Australian Parliament, together with every state and territory, to establish an independent inquiry into the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and the boards it supports, covering the entire life of the national scheme from 2010 to the present. Its first public hearings should include nurses as well as doctors. Its first witnesses should include people who made complaints as well as those who had to answer them. And its first demand should be for the original case files. AMPS

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Consider what happened to one Australian doctor. In August 2022, the Medical Board of Australia suspended Dr William Bay. In December 2024, the Supreme Court of Queensland set aside the suspension with effect from the day it began. The Court also set aside the decisions to investigate five notifications and the decision to refer matters to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal. It ordered Ahpra and the Board to pay costs. The distinction matters. The Medical Board made the decisions. Ahpra and the Board defended them. A judgment could correct the legal record. It could not give Dr Bay back the intervening two years and four months. qed.exposed

Now consider the people whose names most Australians will never know. A published Australian study identified 20 practitioners who died by confirmed or likely suicide, attempted suicide or experienced self-harm while involved, or recently involved, in a regulatory process between January 2018 and December 2021. Eight were nurses. Eight were medical practitioners. Across the 20 cases, there were 12 confirmed suicides, four deaths considered likely suicides, and four cases of attempted suicide or self-harm. The researchers could not determine why individual practitioners died. They did identify features of the regulatory process that contributed to distress, including prolonged uncertainty, communication failures and inconsistent handling of health concerns. Those findings alone warrant a public account of what changed, when it changed, and whether practitioners are safer today. academic.oup.com

I have spent much of my professional life in nutritional and environmental medicine. I know what it means to defend one’s professional judgement before a medical board. I also know what patients entrust to us. A patient harmed by a practitioner deserves a regulator with the courage and competence to act promptly. A nurse who reports unsafe care deserves to be heard and protected. A doctor facing a serious allegation deserves to know the case, see the evidence, answer it and receive a decision within a reasonable time. Each of those people is entitled to justice from the same institution.

No one outside the scheme has access to every notification, closed investigation, internal recommendation or decision to continue a restriction. It would be dishonest to claim a complete inventory of misconduct from the public record alone. What follows is the public case for opening those files. Some matters are established by courts, official figures or independent oversight. Others are serious allegations whose truth and extent Parliament should determine.

Registration failures and the disruption of people’s working lives. The administration of the new scheme attracted Senate scrutiny in 2011 and later a Victorian parliamentary inquiry. Registration may look like paperwork from an agency office. To a nurse awaiting a roster or a doctor relying on registration to provide Medicare-funded services, an administrative failure can interrupt a livelihood and a patient’s care. Nor did complaints about registration disappear after the transition. Ahpra’s 2024–25 report recorded 1,053 complaints from practitioners concerning registration applications and renewals, compared with 276 the preceding year. Those figures count complaints, not proven errors. Parliament should establish what drove the increase, how often the agency was at fault and what remedy people received. parliament.vic.gov.au Investigations allowed to drag on, with practitioners and patients left in the dark. The National Health Practitioner Ombudsman explicitly identified delay as a systemic issue. In 2021–22 it recorded 110 delay issues across 309 notification-related complaints. Nineteen concerned matters that had closed with no further action. Fourteen concerned matters in which immediate action had been taken. The Ombudsman also identified the distress caused when people could obtain little information about progress. When a case sits idle, the practitioner lives with the allegation and the patient who complained is left wondering whether anyone has listened. Both deserve an explanation for every substantial period of inactivity. nhpo.gov.au Immediate action followed by slow investigation. There are circumstances in which suspending someone today protects a patient tomorrow. That urgency places an equally serious obligation on the authority to investigate promptly once it has acted. In 2022–23 the Ombudsman recorded 51 issues relating to immediate action, including eight concerning investigation delays. Some delays have an external cause, such as police proceedings. Parliament should establish how many were avoidable, who reviewed the continuing need for restrictions and whether supervised or limited practice was considered. An emergency decision deserves its most searching scrutiny after the immediate emergency has passed. nhpo.gov.au Decisions that failed judicial scrutiny, with the burden of correction falling on the practitioner. Dr Bay’s case gives Parliament a specific file to examine. Who checked the original decision? What opportunities existed to correct it before judgment? What did the Board and Ahpra tell other decision-makers after the orders were made? Parliament should commission an audit of comparable cases, including those in which a practitioner lacked the money, health or representation to seek judicial review. Access to a Supreme Court is a thin safeguard for someone who has already lost the income needed to get there. qed.exposed Inadequate protection against the misuse of complaints to bully or harass. A Senate committee examined vexatious notifications in 2017, including their use by practitioners against colleagues. In 2024 the Ombudsman reviewed Ahpra’s framework for identifying and managing such notifications. Staff interviewed for that review explained that applying the framework could itself add delay. A complaint that cannot be substantiated may still have been made honestly. The harder question is how well the agency detects deliberate retaliation. I want nurses who have reported unsafe staffing or challenged a superior to be able to give confidential evidence about what happened next. The inquiry should follow the sequence of events and examine employment records alongside the notification. aph.gov.au Communications that intensified distress at the moment people most needed clarity. Researchers identified the first notification, a suspension decision, receipt of a health assessment and referral to a tribunal as particularly difficult moments. Practitioners described the difference a considerate telephone call could make. They also described uncertainty that even a sympathetic staff member could do little to relieve. Parliament should read a representative sample of the letters actually sent. Could the recipient identify the precise allegation, the evidence required, the next decision date and a person authorised to answer questions? If a nurse needs a solicitor simply to understand what the regulator is asking, the regulator should answer for the quality of that letter. academic.oup.com Inconsistent handling of practitioners’ health and insufficient attention to the hazards of investigation itself.The published case reviews found inconsistencies in Ahpra’s approach to health-related concerns. The Victorian parliamentary inquiry also recorded nursing evidence about the value of confidential, profession-specific support and a supported return to work. The distinction between illness and unsafe practice matters enormously. Parliament should examine whether seeking treatment ever prompted unnecessarily intrusive inquiries, whether assessments were repeated without adequate reason, and whether conditions continued after the clinical basis for them had changed. Families affected by a death should have the opportunity to give evidence privately and to see how the inquiry addresses their evidence. academic.oup.com The possible chilling of clinical discussion and professional speech. On 9 March 2021, Ahpra and the national boards issued a joint statement about COVID-19 vaccination setting out expectations for practitioners and students. AMPS says practitioners experienced it as a warning about the professional consequences of departing from official positions. Its letter names Dr Mark Hobart and Dr Valerie Peers in connection with vaccination exemptions, and raises other disputes concerning public commentary and care for minors. These accounts warrant testing against the complaints, clinical records where relevant, reasons for decision, and the practitioners’ replies. What words or actions actually triggered intervention? Was the concern about a particular patient, a factual representation, professional conduct, or criticism of policy? What evidence established the risk? Patients have a direct interest in those answers. They rely on us to discuss uncertainty honestly, especially when they ask a difficult question in the privacy of a consultation. AMPS Restrictions whose real-world consequences may exceed their stated purpose. AMPS describes loss of income, savings, professional standing and employment while proceedings were unresolved. Parliament should test those accounts and examine the terms of individual conditions. A requirement to work under supervision may look modest on paper. If no approved supervisor is available in a rural district, it can remove a clinician from practice as effectively as suspension. For a nurse working shifts across several wards, a condition an employer cannot accommodate can have the same effect. The inquiry should ask what officials knew about feasibility, how quickly practitioners could obtain a variation, and what happened to the patients and communities left behind. AMPS Accountability dispersed across institutions while the individual carries the consequences. Ahpra processes applications and supports the boards. The relevant national board holds registration decision-making responsibilities. Employers, co-regulators, tribunals and courts may each have distinct roles. Ministers acknowledged concerns about inconsistent practices through the independent review of complexity in the national scheme and issued their final response in May 2026. The Senate also reported on registration and notifications in 2022. A new inquiry should begin by putting every previous recommendation beside its responsible authority, implementation date and measured result. Australians deserve to know which failures were corrected, which recurred and who knew they were recurring. nhpo.gov.au

Eight nurses among the 20 serious incidents in the published review should put an end to any suggestion that nursing can be dealt with in a paragraph appended to medical evidence. A bedside nurse may be the first person to see that a patient is deteriorating, a medicine order is unsafe or a ward can no longer provide adequate cover. That nurse may also be the least senior person in the room. An inquiry that wishes to understand power in Australian healthcare should spend time listening to the person who had to speak up at two in the morning and report for the next shift. academic.oup.com

I want dedicated nursing and midwifery hearings in metropolitan, regional and remote Australia. Hear from enrolled nurses, registered nurses, midwives, internationally qualified nurses, agency staff and those who quietly left the profession. Ask whether an employer’s account was tested against the roster, staffing levels, incident reports and contemporaneous clinical notes. Ask whether the nurse had access to those records after leaving the workplace. Ask who could afford representation, who accepted conditions to bring proceedings to an end, and who lost the practical ability to return to work. Give former colleagues a protected way to corroborate or challenge those accounts. The evidence most worth hearing may come from the people with the least institutional protection.

I call for a national parliamentary inquiry coordinated with state and territory parliaments, with independent counsel, access to original records, public hearings and confidential evidence sessions. Its remit should extend from the officer handling the first telephone call to the board authorising a suspension and the ministers responsible for the legislation. Where different bodies made different decisions, the report should name the responsible body at each step.

At the case level , audit a representative sample from 2010 onwards. Include cases closed without action, urgent suspensions, lengthy restrictions, overturned decisions and cases in which patients say a regulator acted too slowly. Reconstruct what each decision-maker knew at the time.

At the agency and board level , examine investigative training, clinical expertise, conflicts of interest, legal advice, use of external assessors, expenditure on contested proceedings and the independence of internal review. Require reasons for keeping restrictions in force.

At the workplace level , follow notifications originating in employment disputes. Hear separately from whistleblowers, managers, patients and colleagues. Examine how investigators distinguished individual error from understaffing, unsafe systems and management failure.

At the state and territory level , compare like cases across jurisdictions. Publish differences in investigation times, interim restrictions, review rights and access to representation. Explain differences that materially affected a practitioner or a patient.

At the ministerial and parliamentary level , identify who received earlier warnings, what changes they authorised, how they monitored implementation and what they did when problems persisted.

At the level of remedy, recommend enforceable review intervals, clearer reasons, timely correction of the public record, accessible independent review and a fair route to redress where administrative error caused demonstrable loss. Require governments to respond publicly to each recommendation by a fixed date.

My test for this inquiry is simple. At its conclusion, the family of a nurse who died should be able to identify what safeguards changed. A patient who reported dangerous care should be able to see where responsibility lay for a delay. A doctor whose suspension was overturned should be able to discover whether anyone examined how the original decision came to be made. And Parliament should be able to tell Australians, with evidence, whether the reforms worked.

I support Care Without Fear because the power to take away a person’s ability to practise carries a corresponding duty to account for every day that power is exercised. Australia has heard the warnings repeatedly since the national scheme began. The next hearing should open with the records on the table, the responsible officials present, and doctors, nurses, patients and families entitled to be heard. parliament.vic.gov.au

The AMPS petition is open until 22 November 2026. Read and sign the Care Without Fear petition.

Professor Ian Brighthope

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