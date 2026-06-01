From the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard

A Grand Solar Minimum has arrived. Global Cooling of at least 1°C is expected by the 2030s, 2040s

Century-scale patterns of solar activity suggest the onset of the next Little Ice Age cooling period is here.

Newly published research utilizing historical solar magnetic field phase analysis documents the impact of solar activity on Earth’s temperature.

Cold “Little Ice Age” periods can be reliably linked to Grand Solar Minima (GSM).

For example, during the Maunder Minimum (late 1600s to early 1700s), solar irradiance is thought to have declined by about 3 W/m², and consequently the Northern Hemisphere cooled by approximately 1°C.

Using pattern analysis, it may be assumed that the onset of the next GSM has arrived, and global cooling will be realized over the next few decades.

“During a GSM a reduction of solar irradiance is expected by about 3 W/m² from the modern level that causes a decrease of the average terrestrial temperature by about 1.0C.”

“In summary, it can be concluded that the modern grand solar minimum (2020-2053) predicted 10 years ago by Zharkova et al, 2015 has arrived and will progress as expected until the mid of century. There is the cold weather with huge frosts and snows recorded in January- February 2026 in the whole Northern hemisphere from the West to the East and from the North to the equator. The little ice age associated with the modern grand solar minimum is here…”

Kenya has shelved a $1 bn data centre intended to consume 1,000MW, one third of Kenya’s 3,000MW installed capacity. Even the initial 100 MW phase would strain the Olkaria geothermal system, around 950MW.

According to his technology envoy, quoted by the Times of India, President Ruto’s intention is not to kill the project but to highlight that Kenya must confront the massive energy requirements of next‑generation digital infrastructure.

Click or Ctrl+click on the Republic of Kenya Crest below to read the thoughtful and constructive speech delivered on 20 May 2026 by His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, CGH, during the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum at the Astana International Financial Centre.

Challenges we face: Energy Apartheid Denying Africa a Tech Future

By Vijay Jayaraj

Africa’s push to host world-class data centers — AI’s digital engines — is running up against a political embargo on the fuels that reliably power them, and ordinary Africans are paying the price.

Kenya just shelved a $1 billion project backed by Microsoft and UAE-based G42. President William Ruto explained the decision plainly: The facility would have consumed roughly one-third of the country’s entire 3,000-megawatt installed capacity – the amount of power from a single coal-fired power plant. Such a modest amount of electricity cannot support a modern lifestyle for a nation of more than 58 million people, much less meet the added requirements of power-hungry data centers.

A key factor contributing to Africa’s paltry energy production is a systematic embargo on fossil fuels in the name of climate action, which has disrupted fossil fuel investments in Africa over the past decade or so.

Energy poverty: The fruit of green colonialism

Across Africa, over 600 million still lack access to electricity and more than 900 million still cook with biomass like cow dung and wood. Yet global financiers and Western NGOs treat fossil fuels, including natural gas, as public enemy number one. This has real effects: Financial restrictions from major institutions freeze investments in the fastest route to stable baseload power, and coal- and natural gas-fired facilities are delayed or never even proposed.

When the World Bank, regional development banks, or U.N.-backed initiatives fold climate alarmism into lending criteria, they effectively impose an energy embargo on nations trying to lift their people out of poverty. The African Development Bank stopped financing coal projects in 2019 and severely restricted the backing of oil and gas projects in 2021. The World Bank followed suit. These decisions, driven by United Nations climate targets and pressure from EU-funded groups, cut off capital that could have unlocked Africa’s abundant reserves of hydrocarbons.

African countries wanting dependable electricity for hospitals, factories, and data centers cannot afford to wait for an idealized power grid that exists only in the imaginations of the climate deluded. They need natural gas, coal, and oil, which can deliver continuous power at scale today to jump-start industrial activity.

The fundamental physics and economics of power generation expose the delusions of the green energy movement. Energy experts consistently point out that expensive, weather-dependent systems like wind and solar cannot sustain modern economies.

The mainstream narrative demands absolute obedience to a manipulated scientific consensus. The climate dogma thrives on a deliberate ignorance of the real-world limitations of solar and wind technologies.

Projections for Africa show that economic stagnation and population growth will cause a net increase in poverty. Three decades ago, most of the extremely impoverished lived in Asia; today, most are in sub-Saharan Africa.

Energy proliferation is the difference. Asia is now the highest consumer of coal, and millions have transitioned from harmful biomass to liquified petroleum gas for cooking. Africa’s future needs no magic wand, just affordable and reliable energy.

Way forward

Financing should be directed to establishing stable power supplies at affordable prices. Wind and solar cannot do that, especially at the scale required to lift Africans out of generational poverty.

Second, governments should secure diversified energy mixes — natural gas for dispatchable power, targeted coal where air-quality controls are achievable, and nuclear where scale and safety make sense. A green ideological checklist has no place in this formula.

Third, lenders must stop weaponizing environmental assessments as de facto bans on fossil fuels. Instead, they should finance measures that make fossil projects cleaner. Policymakers, financiers, and philanthropists should stop treating African energy strategies as a laboratory for climate-alarmist’s virtue signaling.

Echoing these sentiments, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told African leaders that America has no desire to dictate their energy choices and rejected the paternalistic attitude of climate evangelism. His approach respects sovereignty and recognizes fossil fuels as tools for African progress and stands in contrast to the autocratic tendencies of the U.N. and Europeans.

The suspension of the Kenyan data centre reveals a chasm between the fantasies of the climate industrial complex and the gritty reality of building a modern society. Such a gap engendered by misguided international policy might well be labelled energy apartheid.

Originally published at Townhall, May 22, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India. He served as a research associate with the Changing Oceans Research Unit at University of British Columbia, Canada.

Challenges we face: Forrest persists in his relentless conduct against the national interest

Forrest’s philanthropic arm Minderoo Foundation has previously funded research partnerships with the Australia Institute, particularly on:

Climate policy

Energy transition

Fossil fuel subsidies

Environmental regulation

The Australia Institute is one of the most vocal advocates for scrapping the diesel rebate, which is worth around $8 billion a year to mining, agriculture, and transport.

Here are three quotes from the Australian Financial Review:

“Forrest’s philanthropy is underwriting a think tank that wants to abolish the diesel rebate — a policy that would hit the mining sector he built his fortune on.”

“It is an extraordinary position for a mining billionaire to bankroll activists who describe the diesel credit as a subsidy rort.”

“Miners are furious that Forrest is tipping money into groups attacking the diesel credit while promoting his own green‑energy agenda.”

Here are two quotes from The Australian:

“Forrest is effectively funding a campaign against the very industry that made him rich.”

“The Australia Institute has long sought to scrap the diesel rebate, and Forrest’s financial support raises obvious questions about motive.”

Federal Court Decision

The Federal Court has awarded traditional owners from WA’s remote north $150.1 million in compensation after Andrew Forrest’s company, Fortescue, mined their lands without their permission.

Justice Stephen Burley has ordered $150 million be paid to the Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation for cultural loss, and $100,000 for economic loss.

It’s the biggest native title compensation payout ever awarded in Australia.

Forrest has earned well-deserved contempt for his expensive advertising campaign against the national interest:

This is one version of the campaign:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. Kids go to school hungry and I cannot afford to heat my home but they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue Limited Perth.

Diesel rebates exist because fuel excise has only one legitimate purpose; to pay for the construction and maintenance of public roads. The mining industry, the grain industry and the fishing industry are among the users of diesel who do not use public roads, and any attempt to cast diesel rebates as a subsidy is profoundly dishonest.

There is no excuse for Forrest. His “legacy” includes the monstrous scam of the extension cord from a gigantic solar/wind farm near Alice Springs, via Darwin through the Indonesian archipelago to Singapore with the aim of supplying 20% of Singapore’s electricity. With the help and endorsement of renowned mathematician Lord Christopher Monckton, the scam was comprehensively exposed in Unchain Australia, published in August 1981.

This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to send to your network inviting friends to visit this Substack:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/8be81875-3fb2-4a4c-84fd-e46764cb8dbd

Please advise your friends that up to 30 June 2026 every new subscriber at A$50 or equivalent in any currency will be automatically upgraded to a ten-year subscription with all benefits.

The Challenges We Face: Global Fuel Shock

Originally published by Paul Starick of The Daily Telegraph

21.05.2026

The global fuel shock is a “massive wake-up call” for Australia to back our rich natural resources to deliver lower-cost, reliable energy supplies for families and businesses, industry leaders say.

They warn declining domestic crude oil production and refinery closures have left the nation exposed by the Middle East conflict, with activism blocking efforts to explore and develop rich oil, gas and coal resources.

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive officer Tania Constable said governments needed to listen to “families and businesses suffering from high energy prices, instead of noisy foreign-funded activists who are sabotaging supply and driving prices up”.

She urged governments to get “the exploration drills running across the nation”, singling out the Great Australian Bight and Queensland’s Taroom Trough – described as a “sea of oil” by Premier David Crisafulli.

Ms Constable said the nation was likely to remain heavily dependent on liquid fuels until cost-effective, reliable electrification became a reality – particularly in job-creating regional industries like mining, long-haul trucking and farming.

“The current situation is a massive wake up call for Australia to get serious about increasing lower-cost, reliable energy supply for mining, other businesses and households,” she said.

“Australia needs patriotic policies to back in its natural wealth, great industries, strong innovative capabilities and our can-do attitude.

“This starts with pragmatic technology-neutral policies so we can use the rich bounty of Australian resources and our industrial ingenuity for national benefit.”

Ms Constable listed measures to make Australia less reliant on foreign oil, including “a technology-neutral approach” to fast-track coal, oil and gas projects in the same way as critical minerals or metals ventures.

She urged “taking the handcuffs off energy exploration and development” by using artificial intelligence to accelerate approval processes, plus accrediting states and territories to issue key decisions.

Billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart said Australia urgently needed “a return to commonsense energy and fuel policy”, saying the nation was “blessed with enormous natural resources” yet had “some of the highest energy prices in the developed world”.

“Increasingly we have become one of the hardest countries to build production, the record of our massive decline from almost entirely fuel sufficient, to needing to import approximately 96 per cent of our requirements, and refineries closed too, speaks for itself,” Mrs Rinehart said.

“Australia is unable to defend itself without a secure fuel and electricity supply, immediately building a large fuel reserve is essential.”

In every respect, Dr Gina Rinehart AO (photo taken on Anzac Day 2026) shines as distinctively different from the internationalist plutocrats of the Gates / Zuckerberg / Forrest / Bourla variety whom Professor Ian Brighthope correctly identifies (below) as hostile to the interests of Australian citizens. With thousands of Australian working people and their families dependent for their livelihood upon her wise judgement, Mrs Rinehart is a vocal and consistent advocate for policies which uphold and advance the national interest.

Industry leaders comments on Global Fuel Shock - more from the Daily Telegraph

Oil and gas explorer and producer Beach Energy’s chief executive officer, Brett Woods, said the Back Australia campaign came “at a critical time as we navigate global energy supply threats”.

“It is vital that domestic producers, who supply up to three-quarters of the east coast market demand, be supported by a gas policy framework that encourages domestic exploration, development, and production,” he said.

Westpac Institutional Bank chief executive Nell Hutton said small and agricultural businesses with less financial buffers were “already finding things a bit tough” during the oil shock.

“The challenge is how long it will take before supply routes normalise. Even if the Strait of Hormuz were to open fully today, it would take at least a few weeks for those supply lines to normalise,” she said.

– additional reporting by Zoe Smith

The Challenges We Face - Women and girls deserve laws that recognise reality and protect their safety, dignity, privacy and fairness.

The Friday 15 May Full Federal Court decision in Giggle v Tickle confirmed that under our current laws, women and girls no longer have secure legal protection for female-only spaces, services, sports and associations.

Female athletes should not have to face injury and unfairness in their own competitions. Female inmates should not be forced to share prisons with male offenders. Girls should not have to share toilets with boys. Women should not be dragged before courts and tribunals for saying “no”.

Prior to the decision, One Nation had already made a commitment to change the law. Since Friday, the Coalition — including Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and Nationals Leader Matt Canavan — have said they will restore biological sex in law and protect single-sex spaces.

Women’s Forum Australia has launched a national campaign calling on every member of the Federal Parliament to work together with cross-party urgency to fix the Sex Discrimination Act and restore clear legal protections for women and girls on the basis of biological sex.

The Challenges We Face - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway

This is the link to David Archibald’s 20 May 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Taiwan and Japan - the Big Betrayal under way.

https://wentworthreport.com/taiwan-and-japan-the-big-betrayal-underway/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

The challenges we face - mRNA vaccine harm is undisclosed, underestimated and unreported

Kenny Carmody writes: Nearly six years after COVID began, not one world leader has seriously examined what the mRNA vaccines did to the people they harmed.

The silence is universal. And it is coordinated in a way that individual negligence cannot explain. This is the observation that matters most to me, more than any document, more than any leaked communication, more than any specific piece of evidence. Because the behaviour of every major government simultaneously tells you something that the individual pieces cannot tell you alone.

Genuine public health emergencies produce genuine review. What worked. What did not. Who was harmed and how. That is what accountable institutions do.

What we have instead is a wall. And on the other side of that wall, the vaccine injured, still without diagnostic codes, still without compensation, still without the basic acknowledgment that what happened to them was real.

While Long COVID is promoted heavily by the same governments and the same media that will not ask a single honest question about the injections. The parallel presentations. The overlapping symptoms. The convenient framing that points everywhere except at the product.

The universal silence of world leaders on vaccine injury is not the behaviour of people who have nothing to hide. It is the behaviour of people who have collectively decided that the cost of honesty exceeds the cost of continued silence. That decision is itself the answer. Many of us knew before it happened and called it out repeatedly in multiple forums. We were all banned for it. And here we are 6 years later with ZERO out of our governments honest about any of it. Tells one all one needs to know.

Let me remind you of something written in 1947. Not as history. As a mirror.

The Nuremberg Code states that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent and that consent must be given freely, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.

Every single word of that sentence was violated during the COVID pandemic. Force — lose your job if you refuse. Fraud — safe and effective, fully tested, cannot spread it if you take it. Deceit — emergency authorisation presented as full approval, risks buried, data suppressed. Duress — no jab, no participation in society. Overreaching — governments, employers, schools, airlines, hospitals all weaponised simultaneously. Coercion — your children cannot attend school. Your elderly parent cannot receive visitors. Your career is over.

This was not a grey area. This was not a difficult ethical question requiring careful nuance. This was a textbook, point by point, systematic violation of the most fundamental informed consent framework the civilised world ever produced, written specifically to ensure that what was done to human beings by those in positions of power and authority would never happen again. It happened again. On a global scale. With the full participation of governments, medical institutions, media organizations, and technology platforms working in a coordination that the architects of the Nuremberg Code could not have imagined.

The Nuremburg Code is not decorative. It is not an historical artefact to be cited in academic papers and then quietly set aside when its inconvenient. It is law. It is principle. It is the line that was drawn in the blood of those who suffered so that future generations would be protected. That line was crossed. And every person who crossed it, every official, every mandate writer, every doctor who coerced a patient, every employer who threatened a worker, every institution that made participation conditional on injection must be held to the standard of the code they violated. Not eventually. Now!

The table below is by courtesy of Steve Kirsch

The challenges we face - major bureaucratic hurdles impede Australian companies

Appearing before a parliamentary inquiry on 19 May 2026, Australian Strategic Minerals (ASM) said it had spent nearly 20 years trying to bring a project in Dubbo, New South Wales online. The project contains rare earths, zirconium, niobium, and hafnium that are important for advanced manufacturing, EVs, and medical technologies.

This is the link to the full story in Epoch Times:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/long-road-ahead-before-australia-can-challenge-china-for-rare-earths-dominance-miner-6027753?

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

Why One Nation became a warning flare

In my recent article on “The Great Reset or The Great Upset,” One Nation is treated not simply as a party, but as a protest against the managerial class that has governed Australia for decades. The argument is that One Nation’s appeal lies in its claim that Australia should be governed for Australians, with emphasis on sovereignty, constitutional rights, border control, economic self-reliance, cultural cohesion, free speech, regional Australia, small business, family autonomy, and resistance to globalist governance.

Whether one agrees with every policy of One Nation is not the central point. The deeper point is diagnostic. The rise of One Nation indicates that millions of Australians no longer trust the governing class to tell the truth, protect the nation, defend the family, secure the border, safeguard speech, protect the vulnerable, respect the regions, preserve affordable energy, or place citizens ahead of global agendas.

That is not a minor political development. It is a warning flare.

The old left-right division no longer explains the anger in the country. Many Australians now look at Canberra and see not left versus right, but governed versus governing. They see a uniparty mentality: theatrical disagreement over personalities, but broad agreement on the fundamentals — high migration, expensive energy transition policies, bloated bureaucracy, weak borders, deference to global institutions, debt-driven spending, censorship framed as safety, and a political culture insulated from ordinary hardship.

A tradesman, a farmer, a pensioner, a small business owner, a nurse, a parent, or a regional voter may not speak the language of political theory. But each knows when the system no longer serves individuals.

Each knows when housing is impossible. Each knows when energy is unaffordable. Each knows when wages are stagnant. Each knows when children are being priced out of their own country. Each knows when doctors are afraid to speak. Each knows when media outlets are not investigating power. Each knows when politicians sneer at truth. Each knows when regulators protect institutions more fiercely than they protect people. Each knows when individuals are being managed.

That knowledge is the beginning of the Great Upset.

The Great Upset must be peaceful — but it must be real

The Great Reset is imposed from above. The Great Upset rises from below. The Great Reset speaks the language of global management.

The Great Upset speaks the language of national recovery. The Great Reset is designed by institutions. The Great Upset is driven by citizens.

The Great Reset trusts experts, corporations, philanthropists, bureaucrats, and supranational bodies. The Great Upset trusts families, communities, workers, farmers, small businesses, independent doctors, local producers, and free citizens.

The Great Reset asks citizens to adapt to the system. The Great Upset demands that the system answer to citizens.

This is not a call for violence. It must never become one. Violence would only serve the forces that wish to portray dissent as dangerous. Chaos would justify more control. Hatred would fracture the very people who must unite.

The Great Upset must be lawful, constitutional, moral, democratic, peaceful, and relentless.

It must be a democratic rupture, not a civil rupture. It must reject both submission and violence.

It must say: No violence. No chaos. No hatred. No civil rupture. But no surrender.

Australia can still be rescued by democratic means. It can be rescued through speech, the ballot box, Royal Commissions, legal reform, regional renewal, health reform, energy realism, institutional accountability, and a revival of national courage.

The danger is not dissent. The danger is suppressing dissent until lawful remedies appear impossible.

A revolution becomes likely when people conclude that lawful change is impossible. Therefore, the way to avoid revolution is not to censor citizens, smear dissenters, or expand surveillance. The way to avoid revolution is to restore trust, accountability, sovereignty, and lawful democratic remedy.

Suppression accelerates radicalisation. Accountability restores legitimacy.

Free speech is the pressure valve of civilisation

No democratic repair is possible without free speech.

Australians must be able to question climate policy, vaccine policy, immigration policy, foreign ownership, digital identity, central bank digital currencies, pandemic management, pharmaceutical influence, and the conduct of public officials without being smeared, censored, deplatformed, deregistered, or professionally destroyed.

“Free speech is not merely about words. It is about who has the authority to define truth.” (IEB)

If governments, regulators, universities, media corporations, technology platforms, and international “misinformation” partnerships can decide what Australians may hear, then democracy becomes ornamental. Elections still occur, but the public square has already been filtered. Citizens still vote, but only after the range of permissible thought has been narrowed.

That is not democracy. That is behavioural management with ballots attached.

A healthy society does not fear dissent. A decaying bureaucracy does.

A confident medical establishment welcomes scrutiny. A captured medical establishment punishes dissenters.

A serious democracy protects unpopular speech. A frightened managerial state labels unpopular speech dangerous, hateful, extremist, misinformation, disinformation, or harmful.

Free speech is the pressure valve of civilisation. Remove it, and pressure builds underground.

Digital identity, CBDCs, and the permission-based future

The most dangerous form of control is the one presented as convenience. Digital identity is sold as efficiency. Cashless systems are sold as modernity. Central Bank Digital Currencies are sold as innovation. Surveillance is sold as safety. Censorship is sold as protection. Restrictions are sold as sustainability. Dependence is sold as inclusion.

But once identity, money, speech, movement, health status, consumption, and access are integrated into digital systems, freedom becomes conditional. The citizen becomes legible to power in real time. The state and its corporate partners no longer need to persuade. They can permit, restrict, nudge, throttle, exclude, or punish.

A citizen with cash has some independence. A citizen with programmable money has permission. A citizen with privacy has dignity. A citizen under permanent surveillance has compliance.

A citizen with rights can say no. A managed population can only request access. This is why the battle over digital infrastructure is not technical. It is civilisational.

The question is not whether technology can be useful. Of course it can. The question is whether technology serves human freedom or whether human beings are reorganised to serve technological governance.

A rotten system always presents control as care. A free people must learn to recognise the difference.

Energy, housing, immigration, and the economics of managed decline

The rot is also economic.

Australia is a resource-rich nation that increasingly behaves like a poor one. We have vast land, minerals, energy resources, agricultural capacity, intellectual talent, and strategic advantages. Yet households are crushed by power bills. Young people are locked out of housing. Small businesses are suffocated by costs. Farmers are strangled by regulation. Hospitals are overloaded. Infrastructure cannot keep pace. Wages stagnate while asset prices soar.

This is not natural scarcity. It is policy-induced scarcity.

Energy is civilisation

Cheap, reliable energy is not a luxury. It is the foundation of manufacturing, agriculture, transport, medicine, refrigeration, housing, defence, computing, communications, and social stability. When energy becomes expensive, everything becomes expensive. When energy becomes unreliable, industry leaves. When industry leaves, jobs disappear. When jobs disappear, families fracture. When families fracture, social trust collapses.

A country that cannot provide affordable energy cannot remain prosperous. A country that cannot house its young cannot remain socially stable.

A country that imports population faster than it builds homes, roads, hospitals, schools, water systems, and energy infrastructure is not compassionate. It is reckless. A humane immigration policy must also be honest. Immigration must be tied to housing, water, roads, schools, hospitals, wages, energy, and social cohesion. It must serve the national community, not the other way around.

Likewise, foreign ownership must be judged by sovereignty, not merely capital inflow. A nation that sells its land, ports, water, energy grid, telecommunications, housing stock, strategic minerals, and productive capacity is not becoming globally sophisticated. It is becoming dependent.

Ownership is power. A nation that does not own its essentials is not truly sovereign.

From managerial governance to citizen governance

Australia does not simply need a change of government. It needs a change in the operating system of government.

The old model is exhausted. It consists of a Canberra-centred bureaucracy; major parties increasingly detached from their bases; regulators that punish dissent more readily than they punish institutional failure; universities dependent on foreign students and ideological conformity; media institutions that lecture rather than investigate; health authorities that resisted open debate during COVID; energy policy driven by targets rather than engineering reality; housing policy captured by banks, developers, migration settings, and tax incentives; and a corporate class that speaks the language of social responsibility while pursuing concentrated power.

The alternative is citizen governance. That does not mean mob rule. It does not mean anti-intellectualism. It does not mean rejecting expertise.

Australia needs expertise. It needs doctors, engineers, economists, epidemiologists, farmers, builders, teachers, scientists, and constitutional lawyers. But expertise must serve democratic authority, not replace it.

1. Experts advise. 2. Parliament decides. 3. Courts review. 4. Media scrutinise. 5. Citizens retain their rights.

That is the proper order

COVID inverted the proper order. Public health officials became quasi-rulers. Emergency powers displaced scrutiny. Dissenting doctors were disciplined. Citizens were coerced. Debate was narrowed. The result was not science. It was technocracy.

A renewed Australia must move from rule by experts to accountable expertise.

From global compliance to local- national consent. From bureaucratic secrecy to radical transparency.

From centralised control to local resilience. From managed decline to national recovery. From public manipulation to public service.

Radical transparency as the immune system of democracy

Transparency is not an optional virtue.

Transparency is the immune system of democracy.

Australians need to know who funds the experts, who sits on advisory committees, who benefits from contracts, who drafts policy, who has industry ties, who is connected to international bodies, who profits from fear, and who moves between government, industry, media, academia, consultancy, and regulation.

Conflicts of interest must be exposed across medicine, climate policy, energy, defence, procurement, media, academia, banking, technology, and public health.

A rotten system hides its wiring. A healthy democracy opens the walls.

Every major policy should be subjected to a national-interest test:

1. Does it strengthen Australian sovereignty? 2. Does it protect Australian families? 3. Does it preserve constitutional freedoms? 4. Does it improve local prosperity? 5. Does it protect regional communities? 6. Does it make essential services more affordable? 7. Does it increase or decrease democratic accountability?

If the answer is no, Australia should refuse. If the answer is unclear, Australia should pause. If the answer is hidden, Australia should investigate.

No more blind compliance with global frameworks simply because they arrive wrapped in the language of sustainability, safety, equity, resilience, preparedness, or inclusion. Those words may sound noble. They may also be camouflage.

The administrative state must be audited

Australia must audit the administrative state.

Who watches the watchers? Who holds regulators accountable when they abuse power? Who investigates medical boards when they punish dissent? Who examines public health agencies when their advice causes harm? Who disciplines media authorities when censorship is disguised as standards? Who scrutinises universities when conformity replaces inquiry? Who reviews tribunals, commissions, departments, and agencies that operate beyond meaningful democratic control?

AHPRA, medical boards, public health agencies, media regulators, university bureaucracies, and other administrative bodies must be made answerable to transparent standards, independent appeals, and parliamentary scrutiny.

No regulator should be permitted to destroy a professional life without rigorous due process. No bureaucracy should be permitted to hide behind “guidelines” when human beings are harmed. No agency should be allowed to expand its power simply because it claims to be protecting the public.

The public also needs protection from the protectors. That is what a rotten system refuses to admit.

Breaking the culture of contempt

The governing class must stop treating dissenting Australians as stupid, racist, dangerous, selfish, anti-science, far-right, conspiratorial, or deplorable. Contempt is politically explosive. People can tolerate hardship. They cannot indefinitely tolerate humiliation.

Many Australians now know something is deeply wrong. They can feel it. They see their children priced out of housing. They see small businesses crushed. They see public trust collapsing. They see health deteriorating. They see loneliness spreading. They see language being policed. They see institutions protecting themselves instead of the people. They see politicians mouthing compassion while serving power. But they are overwhelmed.

There are too many scandals. Too many betrayals. Too many lies. Too many inquiries. Too many acronyms. Too many experts. Too many emergencies. Too many screens. Too much noise. So people shut down. They scroll. They complain. They shake their heads. They say, “What can you do?”

And that sentence — “What can you do?” — is the sound of a free people being psychologically defeated. The Great Upset begins when that sentence changes.

From “What can you do?” To “What must we do?” From despair to organisation. From complaint to action. From managed anger to lawful remedy. From spectatorship to citizenship.

What must be done

If the system is rotten, cosmetic reform will not suffice. A fresh coat of paint on a collapsing house does not make it safe. A new committee, a new inquiry, a new slogan, or a new ministerial announcement will not restore public trust if the same culture of evasion remains untouched. Australia needs structural renewal.

First, restore free speech. No democratic repair is possible while citizens, doctors, academics, journalists, and professionals fear punishment for legitimate dissent. Second, hold a genuine COVID Royal Commission. It must have the power, independence, scope, and courage to examine the full record. Third, rebuild health around prevention and resilience. Nutrition, metabolic health, vitamin D adequacy, vitamin C biology, environmental medicine, detoxification, exercise, sunlight, sleep, mental resilience, community-based care, integrative medicine, and early intervention must move from the margins to the centre. And it must be for everyone. Fourth, establish Health and Wellness Hubs across the country as local institutions of renewal, not merely clinical facilities but centres of education, prevention, resilience, and community empowerment. Fifth, reduce immigration to levels infrastructure can absorb. Housing, hospitals, schools, water, roads, wages, and social cohesion must determine population policy. Sixth, protect Australian ownership of land, water, ports, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, housing, strategic minerals, and food systems. Seventh, restore cheap, reliable energy. Environmental responsibility must not become national self-harm. Eighth, create democratic mechanisms so Australians can lawfully force issues onto the national agenda when Parliament refuses to listen. Ninth, audit the administrative state and make regulators answerable to transparent standards, independent appeals, and parliamentary scrutiny. Tenth, return morality to public life.

A serious nation protects children, honours the elderly, respects parents, defends conscience, rewards work, tells the truth, safeguards the sick, punishes corruption, values the family, and refuses to sacrifice citizens to ideology. Without moral repair, institutional repair will fail.

The final choice: citizens or managed population

Australia must now decide whether it still wishes to be a nation of citizens or whether it will become a managed population.

That is the real question beneath every policy debate. Beneath digital identity. Beneath CBDCs. Beneath censorship. Beneath public health. Beneath immigration. Beneath energy. Beneath housing. Beneath education. Beneath media. Beneath sovereignty.

Will Australians remain citizens, or will they become administered subjects in a permission-based society?

The billionaire system wants Australians distracted, indebted, divided, medicated, surveilled, demoralised, and obedient.

It does not need to hate Australians in the emotional sense. Something colder may be true: it may simply not care. It may see ordinary people as obstacles, markets, risks, mouths, votes, carbon units, biological liabilities, or behavioural problems to be managed. The WEFs ‘Useless Eaters’

That is a colder hatred. Not rage. Not passion. Not open hostility. But contempt dressed as policy.

The answer must be peaceful, lawful, democratic, and unyielding. No violence. No chaos. No hatred. No civil rupture. But no surrender.

The system isn’t broken. It is rotten. And what is rotten must be named before it can be removed. The Great Reset imagined a world reordered from above. The Great Upset begins when Australians stand up from below and say: No.

This country is not a laboratory. This people is not a dataset. This democracy is not a management platform.

This nation belongs to its citizens. And we are taking it back.

Ian Brighthope

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SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

The threat of major economic collapse is very real.

Things will get worse, because the Government pretends that jobs, economic progress and help for the poor and disadvantaged can be magically synthesised by shovelling money at unworthy ideological targets. These include:

hydrogen fantasies

the war on plastic

the war on meat

geo-engineering attempts

gross infrastructure which in its lifetime will produce less genuinely needed energy than is needed to build it, maintain it and decommission it

the inexorable elimination of small business through policies favouring monopolistic outfits such as Bunnings and Officeworks

ghastly squandering of public funds for military misadventures which impede Australia’s capacity to deter an invader, to the extent that rapid surrender is the sole option.

As for the Liberal Party, its Shadow Treasurer is seriously having a lend of himself when he postures as a representative of “The Coalition”. There has been a long overdue shift in Australian politics since the bad old days when Howard and Beazley conspired to enforce a “One Nation last” directive and when Howard and Abbott relished the opportunity of seeing Hanson and Ettridge behind bars.

The scale of victory in Farrer, the two-party-preferred-vote of 57.4% has transformed Farrer into a safe One Nation seat. To that reality must be added the wisdom of two key statements:

Undaunted survivor of a wide variety of smear campaigns, the successful candidate David Farley began his acceptance speech:

“We want to get the cost of living down. And our first target is this damned Net Zero program. It is going to be pulled down, ripped down and kicked out.”

Sustained cheering and applause followed. Most viewers around Australia and beyond will have got the message that Net Zero is a conjob, and very many viewers will have empathised with the message. Hearing and understanding the message seemed beyond the reach of commentators, journalists and politicians affiliated with Liberals, Labor, Greens and Teals.

Fully entitled to enjoy the fruits of victory, naturally buoyed by the adulation and genuine affection of her loyalist supporters, and reinforced by the welcome presence of all current parliamentarians elected under her auspices, Senator Pauline Hanson did not indulge in any kind of hubris. Her stated aim is to give Australians their country back.

Interviewed on her departure from Albury, the One Nation leader summed up the situation modestly and eloquently: “There is a precedent now. People can feel good about casting a vote for One Nation.”

The practical effect of scale of victory, greatly enhanced by the impact of those two statements, has been to reduce the cost of winning a House of Representatives seat for a competent One Nation candidate from $300,000 to $150,000. One Nation is capable of flushing out of the House of Representatives every Greens member and every ally of the Greens. A similar story for the Queensland unicameral Parliament and Lower Houses nationwide.

At 8pm AEST on Saturday 9 May 2026, ABC electoral analyst Casey Briggs called the Farrer By-Election for the One Nation candidate. History was made.

The near unanimous propaganda line of the commentariat is summed up by Nikki Sava’s comment on the decision by the Liberals and Nationals to preference One Nation candidate David Farley ahead of (self-styled) Independent Michelle Milthorpe: It was wrong politically and wrong morally. At its core One Nation is racist and bigoted. Participating in the same online discussion from 9am Sunday 10 May 2026, was shadow treasurer Tim Wilson, whose track record includes: while a Liberal Party Member running unsuccessfully in 2008 for Deputy Mayor of Melbourne on a joint ticket with former Labor mayor of Geelong Peter McMullin; according to the Australian Financial Review of 23 July 2020 acceptance of a free trip to China paid for by HuaWei; long term support for Net Zero; adherence to the cause of an Australian republic; virulent hostility to One Nation. When pressed on whether the preferencing decision was correct, Wilson ducked, weaved and announced “That is the wrong question”, echoing his Leader by repeating several versions of the scripted message “the need for us to be bigger, better confident Liberals”.

Wilson patronisingly described Hon Barnaby Joyce as “the defector”, a low impertinence in the light of his own track record.

Nobody asked either Angus Taylor or his apologist Tim Wilson why Taylor has not retracted his official endorsement for the gargantuan extension cord to Singapore scam. Nobody asked whether Taylor had displayed any possible conflict of interest in the sale of riparian water rights.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson to identify any action by either of them which assisted victims of mRNA injections to obtain compassion, care and compensation. Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why they are silent on the continuing Commonwealth propaganda campaign promoting mRNA injections.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why neither had committed to cancelling Snowy Hydro 2 and banning further construction of windmills, especially offshore windmills.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson about returning Australia to a happy environment of safe, reliable, inexpensive energy based upon coal, oil and gas with the additional benefit of nuclear power.

Clearly enjoying the fruits of victory and the object of heartfelt adulation from her supporters Senator Pauline Hanson did not indulge in hubris. In her final response before departing Albury on the morning of Sunday 10 May 2026, the One Nation leader lucidly observed: “There is a precedent now. People can feel comfortable about casting a vote for One Nation.”

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

Challenge to Forrest who sells out the mining industry. And all Australians

An expensive broadcast advertising campaign pushing the GetUp!/Greens/ACF banality by demanding an end to diesel rebates, is authorised by Forrest’s Fortescue group. This is one version:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. Kids go to school hungry and I cannot afford to heat my home but they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue Limited Perth.

Above is an unverified photograph which may be Forrest in the company of Moroccan Energy Leila Benali in Paris. In January 2025, the pair reportedly bumped into each other in Davos, a hint to their shared ideology. Ms Benali welcomed Mr Forrest and a Fortescue delegation in the capital of Morocco in February 2025. Ms Benali has denied that she is the woman photographed kissing Mr Forrest. Below is the link to the detail of the “Lethal Humidity” scam, dishonestly invented and cynically promoted by compulsive fraudster, Andrew Forrest AO.

https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/videos/sky-news-host-hits-out-at-andrew-twiggy-forrest-over-lethal-humidity-speech/245519925130348/

Here is the Michael Darby challenge to Andrew Forrest AO. You and I debate the issues of “lethal humidity” and the proposed cable to Singapore. You choose the forum, which must be open to the public and capable of live streaming. We each choose a team member, and my choice is Rafe Champion. We each agree that the winner of the debate nominates one humanitarian cause to which the loser will donate ten percent of the loser’s nett worth. I nominate as recipient the Gina Rinehart / Keith Payne VC / Sir Peter Cosgrove initiative helping Veterans (see below). The winner is determined by a simple majority of all who vote in person or online, and whose vote is received within 24 hours of the conclusion of the debate.

Helping Australia’s Veterans

This is the link to the Clinton Maynard interview on Radio 2GB in which General The Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK CVO MC announced his commitment to the Keith Payne VC AM / Gina Rinehart AC humanitarian project to assist veterans:

Mrs Rinehart’s renowned philanthropy including wonderful support for Australia’s athletes and for breast cancer research is complemented by her leadership towards the goal of eliminating homelessness among Australia’s veterans.

Whenever you encounter a veteran, say “Thank you for your service” and offer a helping hand

ANZAC Day was first officially proclaimed on the 25th of April in 1916, marking the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landing in 1915. If the poets of the Great War had been heeded by the politicians of the 1930s, then the horrors of WWII and its aftermath could have been avoided. All the veterans of the Great War have long gone, and veterans of WWII and very few in number. According to a recent report in the Australian, only around 700 are still alive. We should all make a special effort to honour the dwindling number of veterans of the Korean War, and we are aware that Vietnam veterans are approaching or have exceeded the age of eighty. Some are in their nineties. The distinguished former commanding officer of 7 Signals Regiment is 91. Keith Payne VC AM, tireless campaigner for veterans, is 92.

Warfare continues to harm Australians. Politicians decided that instead of deploying regular troops to Afghanistan for a single tour of duty, a policy followed in Vietnam with very rare exceptions, they would disgracefully exploit a very small number of men, the SAS, by sending them again and again on multiple tours of duty only a few months apart, in an environment where friend and foe are difficult indeed to distinguish. The politicians then decided, contrary to a mass of historical precedent, that senior officers should bear no responsibility whatever for the conduct of their subordinates.

Keith Payne VC AM is the driving force in a campaign to increase support for veterans, especially those who suffer from homelessness. A much younger holder of the Victoria Cross, Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG has declared his enthusiastic support for the campaign, and Australia’s exemplary philanthropist Dr Gina Rinehart AO has promised $200 million dollars to support homeless veterans.

This is the link to the US Movie Duty to Disobey, which has important lessons for Australia.

https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com

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