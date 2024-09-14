Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

Institute for Energy Research posted on 14 September 2024:

Now They Want Carbon Tariffs, Yet Another Example of How Climate Capers Metastasize

A RINO from North Dakota and a vacuous Democrat from Delaware have jointly proposed a horrible bill to choke U.S. agriculture by buying into a carbon tariff scam.

Last year, Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Chris Coons (D-DE) jointly proposed the “Providing Reliable, Objective, Verifiable Emissions Intensity and Transparency (PROVE IT) Act.”

This bill aims to direct the Department of Energy (DOE) to carry out a detailed assessment comparing the emissions intensity of goods manufactured in the U.S. with those produced abroad. The scope of the analysis would encompass a broad spectrum of products, ranging from conventional materials like aluminum and steel to low-carbon technologies such as solar panels and biofuels.

Given the numerous variables affecting carbon intensity, particularly in foreign contexts, the analysis could be highly subjective. While the PROVE IT Act seems focused on data collection, it also sets the stage for introducing a carbon border adjustment tariff and a domestic carbon tax, potentially increasing costs for Americans on essentials like food and fuel, which have already risen due to inflationary policies under the Biden-Harris administration.

The legislation poses a significant threat to U.S. agriculture, as it includes critical inputs for crop production, such as fertilizers, oil, refined petroleum products like diesel, and petrochemicals. Additionally, building materials like aluminum, steel, and cement are essential for constructing farm infrastructure, including barns, grain bins, silos, and equipment sheds.

New carbon border tariffs could escalate building material costs, impeding U.S. farmers’ ability to invest in updating their facilities—a challenge already exacerbated by the high-interest rates of the Biden-Harris administration. Moreover, these tariffs would not only affect imported goods but would also drive up the costs of domestically produced items by increasing production expenses.

Furthermore, the PROVE IT Act could influence global trade dynamics by provoking potential retaliatory actions from trading partners. Agriculture could become a primary target for such retaliation, exacerbating trade tensions and impacting the U.S., the world’s largest agricultural exporter.

The Threat of Additional Tariffs on Fertilizer

U.S. farmers are expected to spend $31.7 billion on fertilizers this year, and any threat of new tariffs on imported fertilizer would add to farmers’ cost of production and erode their operating margins. This year’s estimated fertilizer costs are more than 37 percent higher than the 2016 to 2020 five-year average of $23.1 billion.

Fertilizer costs spiked in 2021 when countervailing duties were applied to phosphate fertilizer imports from Morocco at 19.97 percent and Russia in a range from 9.19 to 47.05 percent. Those duties resulted in an estimated 85 percent of the world’s tradable supply of phosphate fertilizers subject to U.S. tariffs, which were a significant factor in pushing fertilizer prices to record highs.

At the end of June 2024, diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer prices at $760 per ton were 147 percent higher than in July 2020 when the U.S. Commerce Department began the process of imposing the duties. Those duties show how detrimental new carbon tariffs would be on fertilizer imports on which U.S. farmers rely, adding to the cost of food which has already escalated during the Biden-Harris administration.

There has also been recent volatility in fertilizer prices that a carbon border tariff would exacerbate. In 2022, farm fertilizer costs hit a record of $36.85 billion – nearly 60 percent higher than the 2016 to 2020 average – due to domestic and global supply chain issues after the COVID lockdowns and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that resulted in a global shortage of fertilizer as both countries are large exporters of the product. The tariffs noted above added to the record prices, hitting farmers’ bottom line. Similarly, new carbon border tariffs would exacerbate any further market volatility.

The Joint Research Centre of the European Commission completed an analysis of the carbon intensity of global fertilizer production that resulted in high potential tariffs via the EU’s Carbon Adjustment Border Mechanism (CABM). According to the European Commission’s analysis, the weighted average global emissions intensity for the production of anhydrous ammonia is 2.82 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per ton of fertilizer, and for urea is 1.9 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per ton of fertilizer.

The EU CABM could provide a benchmark for a U.S. carbon border tariff. The price of carbon under the CABM is forecast to be €80.00 ($88) per metric ton in 2025, prior to it going fully into effect on January 1, 2026. Adopting the EU carbon pricing scheme, weighed against the 12-month average prices of anhydrous ammonia and urea in the United States from June 2023 to June 2024, would result in an effective tariff of more than 31 percent on anhydrous ammonia and more than 29 percent on urea.

A potential U.S. carbon tariff could, however, be significantly higher. The Biden-Harris administration almost quadrupled the social cost of carbon to $190 per metric ton, more than twice that of the EU. The cost is used in studies by the Biden-Harris administration to assess the “environmental impact” of fossil fuel projects. Using this carbon value calculation would push the cost of carbon tariffs even higher than adopting the EU model. Both would be devasting to U.S. agriculture’s competitiveness and add inflationary pressure to the U.S. food supply, driving food prices higher for American families.

Other Issues

A domestic value for carbon is fundamental to imposing any new tariffs. The emissions profile of industries in exporting countries would not be sufficient. Unless U.S. manufacturers were subject to a domestic carbon tax or required to purchase a carbon allowance permit like those under the EU’s Emissions Trade System (ETS), a carbon tariff would not provide the required “like treatment” between domestic and foreign producers under the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

If carbon tariffs were imposed without a U.S. domestic tax or carbon emissions value price, such tariffs would be challenged in the WTO, which would allow trading partners to impose their own retaliatory tariffs, and would fall heavily on U.S. agricultural exports. The PROVE IT Act is thus a proxy for a new tax which must be assessed for the scheme to work.

Conclusion

Given that U.S. farmers heavily rely on imported fertilizers, the imposition of carbon tariffs on these essential agricultural inputs would raise costs, reduce net farm income, and could increase U.S. agriculture’s carbon intensity by lowering crop yields.

That is, fewer acres would be in production, yields would be reduced, and farmers’ cost of production would increase, with no benefits for consumers or the U.S. economy.

The United States would also cede its competitive advantage in food production and agricultural exports as a carbon border tax would disproportionately harm American farmers. Without a domestic carbon tax to go along with the border tariff, the possibility of a WTO challenge would arise due to the requirement for equal treatment of imports and the potential violation of national treatment obligations.

The PROVE IT Act would advance an agenda defined by expanded bureaucracy, increased costs for businesses, lower economic output, fewer jobs, and higher costs for consumers.

Pity the Singaporeans! Lives threatened by their government, and livelihoods threatened by Australian fraudsters touting the doomed Extension Cord Project

On 25 August 2020 my WUWT article on the Extension Cord to Singapore Scam was revised, greatly improved by kind assistance from eminent British scientist The Viscount Brenchley, Lord Christopher Monckton. With a couple of additions, the article was later paublised as Chapter 28 in Unchain Australia, published in August 2021 and available to my substack subscribers free in pdf form at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain.

This table is included:

The revised budget (July 2024), reportedly $30bn up from $22bn is a farce. My costings are now outdated by the increase over four years in the price of copper. The former chief scammer, Andrew Forrest AO, has never dared to debate the figures with me. I now invite the successor chief scammer, Mike Cannon-Brookes, to debate me, any time, any place, in front of any audience, in person and online. The rules are simple. Each participant can nominate two team members. Attendees, whoever they are, get to vote. The loser donates 10% of his net worth to a charity nominated by the winner.

To protect Australia against profiteers like Forrest and Cannon-Brookes and their crony corrupted politicians like Morrison and Albanese, our best weapon is the ballot box. If you are a political candidate on the side of the Australian people and their right to inexpensive reliable energy, phone me on 0402 558 947 to obtain leading edge technical assistance.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

Use COMMENTS to add your contribution

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. The UK nuclear regulator has completed the second phase of its three phase Assessment of the technoogy of the Rolls Royce small modular reactor. THIS IS THE LINK.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

