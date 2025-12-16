Centralisation of power in Canberra has been a disaster for Australia. Aged Care, Health, Secondary Education, Energy, Child Care, Mining, Universities, Sporting Fields, Car Parks, Pastoral Industries, Grain Marketing, Local Government, Ceiling Batts, Pronouns, Hydrogen Scams, Human Life - the list continues to lengthen. Even worse by far is the international socialist objective of stealing away the decision-making power of Australian Voters and wrongfully vesting that power in unelected and unaccountable individuals and entities overtly hostile to the interests of Australians. The evidence is overwhelming that corruption, cronyism and cupidity automatically increase with the physical and moral gap between the controlled and the controllers. How quickly the purported beneficiaries of unwelcome vast expenditure of their money become transformed into voiceless vassal victims of a darkly distant directorate!

The imperative of respect for localism and the validity of the Canadian experience has been eloquently expressed for years by Graeme Haycroft, Red Unions founder and a guiding hand in:

Ghastly mass murder of Jews at Bondi appalls the world

His Majesty King Charles III has the power to bestow a knighthood upon heroic Australian citizen Ahmed al-Ahmed. May it be so.

ALP in Lockstep with Greens

No surprise that the Albanese Labor Government has done a deal with the Greens to secure the passage of its Environment and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act on Thursday 27 November.

The Act establishes a new independent Environment Protection Agency (EPA) with strong enforcement powers and hefty fines for breaches, and applies Federal Laws to native forest logging by mid-2027, ending exemptions under Regional Forestry Agreements. The Greens demanded and were given: Exclusion of coal and gas projects from the new “fast-track” approval pathways and the “national interest” ministerial power. Massive anti-democratic powers will be given to dangerous idealogues of the Matt Keane variety.

Of course the Labor-Green Government is being dishonest. The way to beat dishonesty is through truth. A essential component of truth is our use of words.

Plague proportions may be an understatement as a description of gratuitous propaganda for NET ZERO. School buses are emblazoned with GO ZERO. Supermarket workers are forced to wear GO ZERO garments and the ABC, SBS and the legacy free-to-air media uphold NET ZERO not only as an article of faith, but even holy to the extent that all other principles and beliefs must be repressed.

As an indication of publicly funded lies and deception on a massive scale, the CSIRO is hard to beat. From this LINK, cop the following outrageous and easily disproved official government approved falsehood, promoted with money stolen from Australians:

The same online document from the CSIRO contains these extracts:

Natural processes such as respiration and decay, forest fires and volcanic eruptions add an additional 190.2 billion tonnes of CO₂ to the atmosphere per year.

AND

Humans generate CO₂ when burning fossil fuels such as gas, petrol, oil, and coal. This adds an additional 9.1 billion tonnes of CO₂ to the atmosphere each year.

AND

Australia is the world’s 14th highest emitter, contributing just over 1 per cent of global emissions.

AND

Energy (burning fossil fuels to produce electricity) contributed 32.6 per cent of the total emissions (of anthropogenic carbon dioxide in Australia)

190.2 billion tonnes plus 9.1 billion tonnes gives a total of 199.3 billion tonnes, which on the CSIRO’s own (asserted) figures, is the sum of carbon dioxide emissions from natural process plus human activity. 9.1 billion tonnes is 2.09% of 190.2 billion tonnes.

So human activity, on the CSIRO’s own figures, contributes not 90% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but actually 2.09%. Australia’s (asserted) contribution of one percent of global anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions is therefore 0.0209% of global carbon dioxide emissions, a quantity so tiny as to be utterly inconsequential.

Noting that burning fossil fuels for energy is blamed for 32.6% of Australia’s anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions, we can conclude that terminating energy generation using coal, oil and gas in Australia will reduce the world’s carbon dioxide emissions by 0.0068134% or 0.007% rounded.

Compare that figure with the CSIRO’s fearmongering lie:

About 90 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions comes from the burning of fossil fuels, and most of Australia’s emissions also comes from energy production (sic.)

On Wednesday 19 November 2025 the ABC and SBS were busy offering unqualified support to The Greens and Senator David Pocock, bleating on unison about a proposed funding cut for the CSIRO.

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley should be leading the charge to expose the CSIRO and all other individuals and entities who earn profit, power and perquisites from the greatest anti-humanity fraud since the Bonfire of the Vanities, the gigantic NET ZERO SCAM.

The voting public has the right to decide the composition of a governing Coalition. The unwise recent practice of posturing as a Coalition in Opposition should be abandoned immediately. Defeat of the ALP-Greens-Teals axis requires Liberals and Nationals to accept that other like-minded individuals and parties (registered or otherwise) deserve a valid path to possible election in Upper and Lower Houses. Diversity of opinion is so great that any attempt to impose conformity will fail. Victory will be achieved by a Collaboration among entities who need agree on only one principle: We all preference each other ahead of the Greens, ahead of the ALP and ahead of the Teals IN THAT ORDER.

EULOGY DELIVERED ON FRIDAY 5 DECEMBER 2025 BY DEREK FORBES, SON OF THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN VIVIAN RICHARD FORBES (1939-2025)

Fraudsters and profiteers still pushing the gargantuan Extension Cord Scam

Five years ago Unchain Australia exposed the fraudulent calculations underlying the Extension Cord Scam. Since then the copper price has doubled. Any Australian politician who continues to tout this scam deserves to be brought down by the voters.

Flashback to 30 November 1939

All Australians of Goodwill: This is the time to encourage Sussan Ley on the path of wisdom.

Speaking on the subject of the Tomago aluminium smelter, Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has accurately described the Albanese Government as a train wreck, warning “Cut power costs or watch industry die”. Now is the time for the Opposition Leader to shrug off counterproductive influences, and tell the truth to the Australian people.

The truth includes these simple statements of fact:

There is no climate crisis.

All predictions by the climate doomsayers have been wrong.

The climate is always changing and whatever happens to the climate in the future, humanity’s best option for dealing with any and all challenges is through the ready availability of ample reliable inexpensive baseload power.

Sea level rise is gentle, and hardly surprising in the light of gargantuan amounts of soil and debris dumped into the sea by the world’s rivers, plus the lesser impact of land reclamation, plus the unmeasured impact of undersea volcanic discharges which also impact water temperature. Reliable tide gauges such as Fort Denison show that gentle sea level rise has been less in the past six decades than in the prior six decades.

Sun power and windpower have their uses, which must be determined by the market place, free from subsidies, free from fraud, free from coercion and free from profiteers.

The ALP outrageously continues to endorse the gigantic scam of the extension cord from the Northern Territory to Singapore.

David Littleproud leads the Queensland Nationals out of the Net Zero trap and Senator Matt Canavan says the Party has found its voice.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THIS SIGNIFICANT SKY NEWS REPORT

Australia remains enmeshed with a major criminal organisation

Enlightened jurisdictions have banned mRNA vaccines including Comirnaty JN.1 which is pflogged by Pfizer. Note the terminology above “people aged ≤5 years”. What the official drumbeaters for Pfizer really mean is children, toddlers, babies, and even unborn children. The current (October 2025) Australian Immunisation Handbook states: Unvaccinated pregnant women are recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccine LINK. We must never forgive the low-life discredited former Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan who was the first politician anywhere to advocate coercive mRNA experimental drugs for children. Table 1 of the Handbook now describes Pfizer’s Comirnaty JN.1 as “not recommended” for children under 5 years, which is certainly not good enough.

ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) recommendations

A summary of advice is at Table 1 of the ATAGI recommendations.

COVID-19 recommendations are reviewed annually, or earlier if new evidence emerges or epidemiology changes.

ATAGI recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 6 months for:

· Adults aged ≥75 years.

ATAGI recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 12 months for:

· Adults aged 65—74 years

· Adults aged 18—64 years with severe immunocompromise.

These groups are also eligible for a dose every 6 months, based on a benefit-risk assessment. A dose every six months is most likely to benefit people with medical risk conditions and/or those living in residential aged care homes.

The following groups are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine every 12 months, based on a benefit-risk assessment:

· All other adults aged 18—64 years

· Children and adolescents aged 5—<18 years with severe immunocompromise.

ATAGI’s website asserts:

Vaccination reduces the risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19.

For those individuals recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccination, the risks of severe disease from COVID-19 are highest and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks for the defined population.

Michael Darby comments:

Think for a moment about the abovementioned concept “benefit-risk assessment”. If there were ever a shred of honesty in the application of the term, by early 2000 every resident of an Australian aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free vitamin D supplements, by mid-2000 every resident of an aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free access to hydroxychloroquin (HCL) and by the end of 2000 every resident of an aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free access to Ivermectin. ATAGI’s website currently recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 6 months for adults aged ≥75 years and a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 12 (or six months) months for adults aged 65—74 years and for adults aged 18—64 years with severe immunocompromise, supposedly justified by the assertion “the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks”. This is a ghastly perversion of a time-honoured core principle of medical ethics, FIRST, DO NO HARM. Any case to be made that the benefits outweigh the risks can be valid only when the risks are known, the risks can be measured, the risks are fully explained by the patient’s chosen physician to the patient and the risks are understood by the patient.

On 2 October 2025, Nicholas Hulscher MPH wrote:

Pfizer’s rap sheet includes some of the largest criminal fines in U.S. history:

In 2009, Pfizer and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn reached a record $2.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Pharmacia & Upjohn pleaded guilty to a felony charge of misbranding Bextra and paid a $1.195 billion criminal fine . At the same time, Pfizer Inc. agreed to pay $1 billion under the False Claims Act to settle allegations of illegal promotion, false billing to Medicare/Medicaid, and kickbacks to prescribers.

In 2004, Warner-Lambert (acquired by Pfizer in 2000) pleaded guilty to two felony counts for illegally promoting Neurontin, paying $430 million in combined criminal fines and civil liabilities.

Over the years, Pfizer has paid out billions more for unlawful marketing practices, Medicare/Medicaid fraud, and physician kickbacks.

According to Violation Tracker, Pfizer’s penalties since 2000 total more than $11 billion across criminal, civil, and regulatory cases — a staggering figure that exposes a pattern of lawlessness, not isolated mistakes.

Yet despite this record, Albert Bourla and Pfizer have been rewarded. The latest $70 billion agreement inked with the Trump administration represents a complete betrayal of the American people. Instead of accountability for catastrophic harms, Pfizer has been welcomed back into the halls of power.

LINK TO NICHOLAS HULSCHER MPH FOCAL POINTS INTERVIEW

LINK TO RFK Jr’s MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN WEBSITE

With his snout in every opportunistic profiteering trough, every action by the leading subsidy grifter is hostile to Australia’s future.

David Blackmon wrote on 19 September 2025:

The climate alarm community is all verklempt this week about the recent move by Australian mining giant Fortescue to pull the plug on its planned $210 million electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Detroit. The company cited “current policy settings” in the U.S. as the primary culprit, a not-so-subtle nod to the Trump administration’s rapid demolition of the bloated tax credits and subsidies that propped up these pie-in-the-sky projects under Biden and Harris.

Oh, darn. Such a loss.

Ok, just kidding: This cancellation isn’t a tragedy—it’s a reality check for an industry that’s been feeding at the taxpayer trough for far too long.

Fortescue, known more for its iron ore operations Down Under than for dabbling in battery tech, announced this ambitious venture back in 2023. The plan was to repurpose an old auto factory in Motor City into a high-tech hub for producing EV batteries and chargers. They promised 600 new jobs, a boon for Detroit’s struggling economy, and positioned it as part of their “Race to Real Zero” emissions push...

Michael Darby’s Comment:

