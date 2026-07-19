For many hours on Sunday 19 July 2026 and through to the morning of Monday 20 July 2026, television viewers heard that there were many empty seats when Senator Pauline Hanson addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference – Great Britain (CPAC‑GB) at the Intercontinental Hotel in London. Clutching at straws would be a charitable description of the oft-repeated assertion “Pauline Hanson failed to draw a crowd”.

Legacy media’s obsessive hatred of anyone who earns popular approval for opposing embedded political structures is summed up in this extract from the online report:

Hanson likened the state of British politics to Australia and said conservatives like the Tories, scandal-laden Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage and MP Rupert Lowe had the “real spirit”.

No, Senator Hanson did not describe Nigel Farage as scandal-laden. That pejorative term, unsupported by facts, is instinctively added by a journalist whose career is thereby advanced.

The entire episode has been a tawdry attempt to discredit philanthropist Gina Rinehart AO, pushing the line that the lady has no right to privacy and no right to decide whose company she wishes to share.

Australia’s excuse for a Prime Minister has chosen the course of attempting to crush the expression of any concerns about a million residents of Australia among whom a potentially large number are unlikely to discard the ideology of hatred imprinted upon them from birth.

The failure of the strategy described above is summed up by the Channel 9 News at 5am on Monday 20 July:

“One Nation’s popularity is surging in New South Wales”

Australia’s excuse for a Prime Minister will not see this as a problem, secure in the knowledge that voting rorts orchestrated by the ALP and its allies will win the seats that matter. See below, voting fraud revelations by Lex Stewart, whose television interviews should be viewed in full by everyone who values honest voting.

Net Zero’s Impact. The astonishing facts

David Blackmon with Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley

To watch, learn and appreciate, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot

Bush Summit: No-tax zone for northern Australia to be a ‘beacon of prosperity’.

BUSH SUMMIT: No income tax, no payroll tax, no stamp duty – a sweeping special economic zone proposal aims to transform northern Australia’s struggling regions into a prosperity beacon.

GINA RINEHART AO

July 10, 2026 - 12:00AM

To view and enjoy the entire welcoming speech, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot above. An extract of the memorable speech follows:

Introduction

Hello Carnarvon, a remote but vital town, powered by horticulture, fishing, and the regional pastoral industry, an industry I was very fortunate to grow up in.

The region’s irrigated farms along the Gascoyne River produce much of WA’s delicious bananas, mangoes and vegetables. Thank you to each of you who work hard and contribute so much.

For many years when my dad owned a series of small single-engined planes, we would overnight at Carnarvon, on our way to our stations.

Conclusion

A third of Australia’s workforce is now in a tax-paid role, imposing, from far away cities, legislation, regulations, and compliance at increasing cost to struggling businesses, but at no cost to themselves. Some of these bureaucrats are on salaries that well exceed those of our elected Prime Minister.

They have increased our record public debt to 35 per cent of GDP, with escalating interest, meaning high taxes for this generation, and our families following.

We already have the highest taxes in Australia’s history that cripple small business and put a wrecking ball through our international cost competitiveness and personal savings and drive up our cost of living.

Yet while government wastage goes on as if uncontrolled, instead of controlling this expenditure, they strive to implement more harmful taxes.

We should never forget, no government has ever taxed a country into prosperity.

Grand government promises about cheap renewable power have cost our country, agriculture and businesses dearly, and cheap power has not eventuated. Rising electricity prices driven by blinkered ideology put further strain on the good people in this region, as nearly everything requires electricity.

If agriculture and other primary industries and the businesses they support are to thrive, low-cost reliable electricity is fundamental.

Around the country small businesses consistently identify rising energy costs as a top risk to viability. No wonder more than 1000 Australian small businesses – our nation’s leading private employer – close every day. And medium businesses struggle and close too, while bureaucrats in their airconditioned, far-away offices, enjoy seven-figure salaries.

Regional businesses suffocate under government tape duplication that bring investment to a standstill. This has to change.

If our north is to find its way out of the cost of living crisis, lower standard of living crisis and the misery these have caused, we don’t need more bureaucrats. We need a special economic zone, stretching across northern Australia’s 26th parallel.

In this zone, there should be no personal income tax, be this no tax directly or via full tax rebate. And in this zone, none of the state taxes that were to be abolished more than 20 years ago, such as payroll tax, license fees and stamp tax, which our state should be able to afford, given the massive contribution of the mining industry.

With a northern special economic zone, Carnarvon and its pastoral regions could become a beacon of regional prosperity.

To achieve such change, is up to each of us, or, it won’t happen!

Gina Rinehart AO is the Founder of Australians for Northern Development and Economic Vision (ANDEV)

This is the link: https://www.andev-project.org/

Japan Chooses Reliable Energy Over Climate Nonsense

By Vijay Jayaraj

Not long ago, Japan stood before the world pledging to become a paragon of decarbonization. Government papers were filled with talk of hydrogen corridors, offshore wind farms, and electric vehicle subsidies.

To satisfy international climate lobbies, Japan planned for years to phase out coal. Operations at coal-fired power plants were restricted to only 50% capacity. Political leaders spoke solemnly of a “moral duty” to achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2050, pledging a 60% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and a 73% cut by 2040, both measured from 2013 levels.

But as geopolitical reality intruded, this stance dissipated.

More Oil for Japan and its Neighbours

Japan is among the world’s top five oil importers, importing more than 94% of its crude oil from the Middle East. When transit through the Strait of Hormuz was interrupted, the impact was immediate.

Officials introduced subsidies to keep regular gasoline prices from climbing beyond tolerable levels. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi quickly ordered the release of 80 million barrels from oil stockpiles, equivalent to about 45 days of domestic demand. Releases began in mid-March from sites across the country. A fuel once portrayed as the enemy in net zero rhetoric now receives protection to prevent economic disruption.

Japan is preparing to formalize a new energy‑first posture in a revised strategy to be unveiled in August. Greater weight will be given to the security of fossil fuel supplies. Imports are already increasing from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Africa, and other parts of Asia. The prime minister anticipates avoiding altogether shipping through Hormuz.

For the first time, crude oil from the United States has arrived directly in Japan: Cosmo Oil recently brought into Tokyo Bay 910,000 barrels of U.S. crude. Japan Petroleum Exploration plans to quadruple its oil and gas output over the next decade—up to 180,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2035—backed by $7.3 billion in exploration and production spending, with over 50% that money going towards U.S. assets.

Tokyo has also refused to abandon fossil fuel supplies that are politically awkward but strategically valuable. Despite being an U.S. ally, Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, Ryosei Akazawa, describes even Russian crude as “extremely important” to Japanese security.

There’s a reason why Tokyo is putting its money into procuring crude: Oil is built into everything. Japan’s vast petrochemical industry, anchored by giants such as Idemitsu Kosan, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, and Mitsui Chemicals, converts crude into synthetic fibers, fertilizers, resins, paints, and electronic components.

These products form the largely unseen foundation of modern manufacturing. Every smartphone, car dashboard, and solar panel relies on petrochemicals. Without them, Japan’s export engine would grind to a halt. Substances much demonized by net zero enthusiasts are used to make semiconductors, ship coatings, and electric-vehicle batteries.

Beyond its borders, Japan is supporting development of oil resources through the new Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience (POWERR) Asia framework. Tokyo has committed $10 billion to support crude procurement, bolster strategic reserves, and shore up logistics for import‑dependent countries across Southeast Asia.

Coal is Not Forgotten

Japan, like its neighbor South Korea, is reopening coal-fired power plants once condemned as relics of a dirtier era. Energy officials cited “extraordinary supply uncertainty” as justification for using the same fuel they had promised to eliminate.

Representatives from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) stated that increasing coal operations serves as an immediate solution to conserve natural gas. The agency noted that increasing uncertainty regarding the future availability of LNG forces the government to develop emergency response plans.

Prime Minister Takaichi said expanded coal usage, combined with restarted nuclear plants, would offset about 40% of the LNG imports Japan previously received through the Strait of Hormuz. By simply letting older coal plants operate without political handicaps, METI projects a massive savings of 500,000 tons of LNG over the fiscal year.

Japan’s thousands of factories, chemical plants, and data centers cannot pause for the cloudy or windless days that make solar and wind energy so unreliable, and dependency on imports leaves no margin for experimentation.

Taken together, the decisions supporting use of oil, gas, and coal exhibit an unwavering commitment to proven, reliable energy sources. Japan is refusing to sacrifice security for climate diplomacy.

The Japanese people have a legacy of resilience, engineering brilliance, and industrial mastery. Today, the country stands firm against climate dogma to secure its industrial future with the hydrocarbons that built its greatness in the first place.

Originally published at Townhall, July 11th, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO 2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India. He served as a research associate with the Changing Oceans Research Unit at University of British Columbia, Canada.

KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA

VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE TRAGEDY

The KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA campaign gains momentum.

Text from sources including AP, ABC, Government of the Bolivarian Republic.

Two severe earthquakes, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the northern state of La Guaira on June 24, and killed at least 3,811 people with 16,740 injured and 17,907 homeless, according to figures released by the National Assembly on 9 July. An unknown number are unaccounted for.

Vice President Rodríguez, who served as deputy to former President Nicolás Maduro held a news conference late on Thursday 2 July.

Relief organizations typically scramble to find survivors in the first three days after a natural disaster, as the passing of time exponentially diminishes hope for finding signs of life. But exhausted rescuers were still digging across the hard-hit communities of La Guaira on Friday 3 July, encouraged by Thursday’s dramatic rescue of a 43-year-old security guard from a collapsed mall basement after nearly eight days under the rubble.

The Vice President said: “We have not closed the search-and-rescue phase. We are still in that stage because, according to our overall assessment, there are still active sites where we believe there may be survivors, even if there is only one.”

She added that rescue crews deployed immediately with adequate equipment to disaster zones. “We did not wait one day, two days or three days. We activated immediately.”

She went on to say that 11 international field hospitals, along with health workers from 33 countries, had been deployed to quake-affected areas, adding that the government had approved the creation of a fund to receive donations for reconstruction.

The United Nations Development Program estimates that the quakes caused $6.7 billion in physical damage in Venezuela, or roughly 6% of the country’s gross domestic product. That does not cover other long-term recovery and reconstruction costs.

Under Venezuela’s constitution, temporary absences are to be filled by the vice president — which was Rodríguez’s former role — for up to 90 days, after which they can be extended by the national assembly for an additional 90 days.

On Friday 3 June, that 180-day interim period expired. There was no immediate comment from authorities on what, if anything, they would do in response to the expiration of VP Rodríguez’s mandate. The National Assembly can trigger a snap election if lawmakers declare the post permanently vacant.

Maximum international support is warranted.

“Minimal” would be a kind word to describe the Australian Government’s official response. For Australians and readers elsewhere who want to help, we are aware of avenues for donations. A crowd funding appeal is organised by USA-based emergency response organisation Strategic Response Partners, led by Steve Slepcevic. An appeal has been launched by the Melbourne arm of the Catholic humanitarian operation Caritas.

Acting President Rodriguez announced that an account has been opened at the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to receive international donations, saying: “The money that arrives at CAF will be for housing, with all the necessary auditing mechanisms, which is why it’s going to an international bank.”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in conjunction with CAF, has launched the Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund. This initiative aims to facilitate donations, both national and international, which will be essential to address the national emergency in the near future. The link is: venezuelanoestasola.com

Important links for donations to Venezuela

Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund: venezuelanoestasola.com

Caritas: https://www.caritas.org.au/venezuela

Strategic Response Partners: https://www.givesendgo.com/Venezuela/donate

World Food Program: https://donate.wfp.org/1244/donation/single?

IOM: https://donors.iom.int/page/venezuela-earthquake?

UNICEF: https://www.unicef.org.au/donate/venezuela-earthquakes-appeal?

Act for Peace: https://actforpeace.org.au/how-to-help-give/give-now/venezuela/

Baptist World Aid: https://baptistworldaid.org.au/appeals/disaster-action-fund/

Please become part of the world kindness response, and expect frequent updates on this substack.

END THE WAR ON MEAT!

To be a vegetarian or a vegan is a legitimate lifestyle choice. Nobody should be forced to eat what they do not want to eat.

There are fanatics who want to abolish grazing of all livestock, thereby condemning millions to hunger, starvation and death, by promoting the fiction that animals eating grass are harming the planet by causing a rise in carbon dioxide levels.

I first published this table five years ago. Not one “climate scientist” or ABC propagandist or Forrest groveller has shown it to be wrong. In the context of renewed attacks on animal husbandry the table deserves repeat publication, freely offered to all.

Michael Darby in Australia comes to your inbox at the rate of twice a week. A$50 per year is around fifty cents a post. Fifty cents has the purchasing power had by a penny when I was five years of age. Readers of this substack can help boost readership by sharing to friends and posting to social media, especially Facebook, this link to this substack,

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Launch of Pilatus PC-12 Pro for RFDS

Speech by Gina Rinehart AO, delivered on her behalf by Garry Korte

Click or Ctrl+click on the screenshot below to hear the whole speech (published 18 June 2026), including Mrs Rinehart’s timely call for upgrading remote airstrips so that in all conditions the RFDS is capable of safely and swiftly alleviating the anxiety or agony of bush residents in urgent need.

https://www.hancockironore.com.au/rfds-rinehart-medical-plane-launch-event-speech-by-mrs-gina-rinehart

Gina Rinehart AO, thank you for seeing problems, then taking action!

Time for Truth on Uranium

Barnaby Joyce gives scathing two-word reaction as Anthony Albanese strikes deal to export uranium to India for nuclear energy

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has issued a scathing putdown to the Prime Minister after he reached a deal to export Australian uranium to India for nuclear energy use.

Charlotte McIntyre Digital Reporter writes:

Barnaby Joyce has labelled the Albanese government “total morons” after striking up a uranium export deal with India.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a deal on Thursday to export Australian uranium to India for use in the nuclear energy industry.

Speaking on Sky News Australia’s The Bolt Report, One Nation MP Mr Joyce said the agreement exposed a hypocrisy within the government.

Host Andrew Bost questioned: “Can you explain to me how this government here bans us from using that very same uranium for ourselves when it’s very happy to sell it to India as a weapon to fight global warming? Make that make sense.”

“Oh, I can, it’s very easy, they’re morons - that’s why, total morons,” Mr Joyce replied.

“I just don’t understand this sort of imbecilic approach to nuclear technology, which is abundantly used around every other section of the globe.”

Mr Joyce noted nuclear technology “could be a hundreds-of-billions-dollar industry for Australia”.

"It's insane. We do have a nuclear reactor, it's called Lucas Heights. It has been there since the 1950s, it is bang smack in the middle of Sydney and no one gives a toss about it.

"But somehow we've got caught in this tribal zeitgeist of the left where you can't say nuclear energy, believing that [it's] plutonium plants.

The One Nation MP said “everyone else is just looking at us and laughing at us”.

“We want to be imbecilic, we’ve deindustrialised Australia with intermittent power, we decide we don’t want nuclear but we do want windmills and solar panels.

“And now we’re going to shut down our national highway so we can get foreign-owned wind turbines up to go to foreign-owned intermittent power precincts to provide incredibly expensive power underwritten by the taxpayer through secret capacity investment schemes. We can do all that but we can’t have nuclear power.”

On Thursday 9 July 2026, Mr Modi and Mr Albanese announced the new deal during a press conference in Melbourne.

“Australia and India are close partners - and even closer friends,” the Australian Prime Minister said.

“Today we can confirm the signing of the Administrative Arrangement to Enable Uranium Exports to India for Peaceful Purposes under the 2015 Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

“The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India to help increase the share of non-fossil fuel power capacity, providing an additional market for the Australian resources sector.”

The new agreement ensures nuclear fuel is used solely for peaceful purposes, such as energy generation.

CRUEL RESULTS OF INDEMNITIES

8 July 2026

On June 25, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States handed the chemical industry something close to a permission slip.

In a 7 to 2 decision in Monsanto v. Durnell, the Court ruled that federal pesticide law preempts state failure-to-warn lawsuits. In plain English: because the Environmental Protection Agency approved Roundup’s label without a cancer warning, states can no longer hold Monsanto liable for failing to warn the public that their product might cause cancer. The ruling is expected to wipe out thousands of pending claims from people who used Roundup and developed cancer, most often non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read that again. Real people, with real cancer, who convinced real juries. And the highest court in the country just told them the courthouse door is closed.

I want to explain why this should alarm every American, regardless of politics. Because this is not really a story about weed killer. It is a story about a pattern, and about who our government chooses to protect when profits and people collide.

What the Court Actually Did

The case was brought by John Durnell, a Missouri man who used Roundup for about two decades and developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In 2023, a jury agreed that Monsanto had failed to warn him of the danger and awarded him more than a million dollars. A state appeals court upheld that verdict.

Then the Supreme Court threw it out. Writing for the majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh reasoned that since the EPA had approved Roundup’s label without a cancer warning, a state jury could not require Monsanto to add one. Federal approval, in effect, became a shield against accountability.

The dissent was blistering. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, an unusual pairing that tells you something, wrote that the majority misread the law and left Durnell “without a remedy for the significant harms he has suffered.” Two justices from opposite ends of the bench looked at the same ruling and saw the same injustice.

This did not happen in a vacuum. The Trump administration’s Justice Department sided with Monsanto before the Court. And in February 2026, President Trump signed an executive order declaring glyphosate “crucial to the national security and defense” of the country. When the government you fund lines up alongside the corporation instead of the cancer patients, you are entitled to ask whose side it is on. In my view, the answer is obvious, and it is not ours.

We Have Seen This Movie Before: The 1986 Vaccine Act

If this feels familiar, it should. We have watched the government hand a powerful industry immunity before.

In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. At the time, vaccine manufacturers were facing a wave of injury lawsuits and warned they might exit the market. So the government solved the industry’s problem by taking away yours. Under that law, if you or your child is injured or dies from a vaccine, you generally cannot sue the manufacturer. You must instead petition a federal program, and any compensation comes out of a fund, which is to say, out of the public’s pocket, not the company’s.

Think about what that structure actually does. It removes the single greatest incentive a company has to make a product safer: the fear of being held accountable when it isn’t. When you cannot be sued for harm, harm becomes a line item, not a liability.

Monsanto v. Durnell now extends that same logic to the chemical industry. A federal agency blesses a label, and that blessing becomes a wall between injured people and the company that injured them. Different industry, same playbook: privatize the profit, socialize the harm, and leave ordinary families holding the bag.

The Question We’re Not Supposed to Ask

Here is the uncomfortable question at the center of all of this. Why does our government keep granting immunity to billion-dollar companies whose products are credibly linked to injury, illness, and death?

Attorney Aaron Siri, who has spent years litigating these exact fights over corporate immunity and injury, says it as plainly as anyone. I am including his video here because he cuts straight to the heart of it.

Michael Darby comments: Worth watching to the end and sharing!

The presentation by attorney Aaron Siri is immensely important. He provides robust detail of the harm caused by indemnities granted to manufacturers of vaccines, mirrored by the harm caused by indemnities granted to manufacturers of toxic substances .

Australia needs a Royal Commission with power to investigate all aspects of the indemnities issue. Australians deserve to know which politicians, which public health officials and which medical establisment personnel received reward for endorsing indemnities to manufacturers and coercing Australians to accept the products of those manufacturers.

Warrior Mum Tracy Slepcevic continues, on 15 July 2026

“If a child was developing normally and then suddenly lost speech, eye contact, social engagement, and other developmental milestones, shouldn’t we be asking why?”

I have told my story more times than I can count. My son was developing exactly the way he was supposed to. He was babbling, pointing, making eye contact, doing all the things a toddler does. And then he wasn’t. Something happened, and the child we knew started disappearing in front of our eyes. Anyone who has lived this knows exactly what I mean, and anyone who hasn’t will probably struggle to understand how a parent can watch their own child regress and still be told, years later, that there was never really a meaningful difference between what happened to Noah and a child who showed signs of autism from birth.

But there is a difference. And for most of the last century, the medical profession knew it.

A century of careful observation, thrown away in one manual

In 1908, a Viennese educator named Theodor Heller documented six children at his institute for children with disabilities in Vienna. These children developed normally for three or four years and then suffered a severe, sudden collapse. He called it dementia infantilis. Decades later, this pattern got its own formal name: Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, sometimes called Heller’s Syndrome. It described children who hit their milestones, then lost them. Speech, social connection, bowel and bladder control, all of it could vanish within months, sometimes within weeks.

For decades, Childhood Disintegrative Disorder sat alongside classic autism as its own distinct category in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM). Clinicians could look at a child’s history and say, this child regressed. That mattered. It mattered for research. It mattered for treatment. Most of all, it mattered for figuring out what actually happened to that child’s body and brain.

Then in 2013, the DSM-5 folded Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, along with Asperger’s Syndrome and several other categories, into one umbrella diagnosis: Autism Spectrum Disorder. A single label now covers a child who was never quite on track from infancy and a child who was completely on track until regression hit. The distinction that Heller spent his career documenting was simply absorbed and, in practice, buried. Source

The number no one talks about

Here is what should stop every parent and every clinician in their tracks. A 2013 meta-analysis by Barger and colleagues looked across the research and found that at least 30% of children with autism experience this kind of regression, most commonly losing speech and language skills they had already gained. Three in ten. That is not a footnote. That is not a rare curiosity for medical historians. That is a massive share of the autism population whose defining feature, at least in some cases the most useful diagnostic clue available, has been folded into a spectrum so broad it now stretches from profound, life-altering disability to social awkwardness in adults with full independence. Source

Researchers at Yale’s Child Study Center have pushed back on this merger for exactly this reason. They have argued that children with Childhood Disintegrative Disorder undergo severe, rapid regressions that deserve to be studied as their own category, not dissolved into a spectrum where the pattern gets lost in the noise. Source

I understand why some in the psychology profession wanted a cleaner, simpler system. But simpler is not the same as true. When you erase the distinction between regression and no regression, you erase the question that matters most: what caused the collapse? A child who was always going to have autism from birth is a very different research subject than a child who was developing typically and then lost that development after some kind of biological insult. Lumping them together does not just confuse the data. It removes the incentive to even ask what happened.

Why this is not just academic

I did not need a diagnostic manual to tell me my son regressed. I watched it happen. Any parent who has lived through this does not need convincing. What we needed, and what families still need today, is a medical system willing to take that history seriously instead of filing it under a label so broad it stops meaning anything specific.

When regression gets buried inside a spectrum, so does the urgency to investigate immune dysfunction, gut health, metabolic collapse, and environmental triggers that so many of our kids show clear signs of. The biological signals were blindingly obvious to Heller in 1908, working with six children and no modern lab tests. They are blindingly obvious to parents today, watching eczema, constipation, insomnia, and loss of speech pile up in their own children. What has changed is not the biology. What has changed is the willingness of the profession to name it.

We are not asking for a return to stigma or outdated labels. We are asking for the same thing Heller was after: honest documentation of what actually happened to a child, so we have a fighting chance of understanding why.

30% of our children did not start out this way. They got here. That distinction deserves its own name again, not a quiet burial inside a category too big to mean anything.

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

President & Founder of Autism Health Inc.

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

Member, Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com

Disclaimer: This article reflects my personal views, opinions, and firsthand experience. It is provided for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical, legal, or professional advice. Statements characterizing the motives of government agencies, corporations, or public officials are expressions of opinion. Scientific and regulatory bodies disagree about the health effects of glyphosate and other substances discussed here; the EPA has stated it does not consider glyphosate likely to cause cancer, while the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified it as probably carcinogenic, and readers are encouraged to review the linked sources and reach their own conclusions. Nothing here should be used to make decisions about your health or medical care, or your family’s, without consulting a qualified licensed professional. My account of my son’s health is my own personal experience and is not a claim about what will happen to anyone else.

Sources and further reading:

Supreme Court filing, Monsanto v. Durnell (No. 24-1068):

Warrior Mom is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Upgrade to paid

HELP THAT HARMS

The Channel Nine Program 60 Minutes broadcast on Sunday 19 July 2026 focused on severe harm caused to patients by the failure of implanted medical devices. Harrowing individual cases identified by 60 Minutes highlight the dismal truth that the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) does not independently test medical implant devices, but relies on approvals granted by overseas organisations which represent manufacturers rather than patients. The program reported that the TGA’s own database reveals 679 deaths and thousands of adverse events attributable to implants. It is yet unclear whether TGA approval excludes claims against the manufacturers. Decision makers should contemplate total transparency plus a levy on manufacturers sufficient to ensure very substantial automatic compensation for victims of failures, who should not even need to resort to legal action.

There is a new July special! THREE Paid Annual Subscriptions to the Michael Darby in Australia substack for the price of ONE.

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WATCH THIS SPACE

for Peter Campion’s

Letters of Wisdom

Voter frauds in Australia

from Lex Stewart

ISSUE – - a brief overview of Vote Frauds in Australia

BACKGROUND - Elections were run well within the Canberra Public Service from 1901-1983, when the new Hawke Gov’t introduced legislation that set up the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) as an “independent statutory agency”, and that set up review of elections by a committee of the Parliament, the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM).

ALP Senator Graham Richardson in his book “ Whatever it takes ” admits that this legislation was designed to make it easier for the ALP to win elections, and harder for the Coalition to win.

Dr Amy McGrath OAM was, until her recent death aged almost 100, Australia’s top expert in Vote Frauds, on which she wrote 6 books. She, a notable historian, also wrote many other books.

Here are only a few of many examples of Vote Frauds or suspicious circumstances:

· MP Alasdair Webster lost his seat at the 1993 election by 164 votes due to proven vote fraud

· The Inquiry by Tom F Shepardson QC resulted in Karen Ehrmann being jailed in year 2000 for electoral fraud. He found that ALP members had done vote frauds also in 1986, 1993 & 1996.

· In the Werriwa By-election of 2005 I saw an ALP man voting twice; gave Statutory Declaration to the Special Minister of State, whose reply was shocking: he sent my Stat Dec to the AEC, asking for reply not to him! - but to me directly ‘in due course’ (they never did), i.e. he exerted no “quality control” over the AEC.

· The Australian National Audit Office in its 6 reports on the AEC has found many problems and made many recommendations, which the AEC has mostly ignored

· Amy McGrath’s book “Wolves in Australia” (yr 2013, pg 450-455) told of a new method of Vote Frauds by GetUP, and it likely occurred in the Canning by-election in 2015. I found GetUP doing this in Macquarie in 2016, causing Liberal MP Louise Markus to lose the seat.

· In 2021 I detected GetUP workers using this method in Cowper to put false enrolments into the Electoral Roll– see graph of anomalous growth. MP Pat Conaghan heeded my warnings, and his staff removed “thousands” of false enrolments; he was re-elected by only 2,487 votes.

2021: Percentage change in voters on the Cowper Electoral Roll by quarters (3 months) since 2019 election, compared with the NSW average for Federal Electrorates.

CURRENT POSITION

Too few coalition Party members who hand out leaflets at Polling Booths also do Scrutineering, which I have done at every election since 1984, thus finding vote frauds, ballot papers missing etc.

In scrutineering at the May 2022 election, I saw many ballot papers on which pencil numbers had been altered, so I made a Submission to JSCEM, but the issues (1) pencil vs pen, (2) secure storage of prepoll ballot papers were not even mentioned in the JSCEM report.

RECOMMENDATIONS -

Do not bother to vote before 6pm on election day unless you also do Scrutineering after 6pm

View my Sky News Interviews at these Links

SKY NEWS 22 July 2018 with Rowan Dean, popular star of The Outsiders

SKY NEWS 5 March 2019 with renowned radio and TV broadcaster Alan Jones AO

MPs & Senators could argue for Voter ID – it would require amendment to legislation.

Argue for ECLs (Electronic Certified Lists), as have been recommended by many JSCEMs, but the AEC has largely ignored this good thing that can be done without changing legislation.

Do not vote in pencil, which permits easy alteration of a vote.

The photograph depicts Dr Amy McGrath OAM with Alasdair Webster MP (centre) whose loss as a Liberal Member of the Macquarie Seat in 1993 was attributed to voting irregularities, and Peter Brun, member with Lex Stewart of the H.S. Chapman Society and popular author of Satirical Limericks from the Land of Oz.

Lex Stewart holds 30 case studies spanning 40 years which desxribe vote frauds proven “beyond reasonable doubt”. Based on the experiences of Peter Brun, of Dr Amy McGrath OAM, of himself and of others, Lex Stewart estimates that the ALP won about 15 to 20 of the 94 seats in the May 2025 federal election due to Vote Frauds.

The Challenges We Face - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway

This is the link to David Archibald’s 20 May 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Taiwan and Japan - the Big Betrayal under way.

https://wentworthreport.com/taiwan-and-japan-the-big-betrayal-underway/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

By courtesy of the immensely well informed researcher, CASE SMIT

Analysis Show Ocean Heat Changes Are Unrelated To CO2

120 Years Of Shortwave And Longwave Flux Analysis Show Ocean Heat Changes Are Unrelated To CO2

By Kenneth Richard on 3. July 2026

The data show flat trends in shortwave radiation, longwave radiation, and radiation balance for the global ocean since 1970 despite a 100 ppm increase in CO2.

An unheralded 2025 study uses long-term observed cloud cover data over oceans to uncover trends in radiative fluxes from 1900 to 2020.

Trends in the subtropics (15-40°N, 45-65°W) indicate a +1 W/m² per decade increase in both shortwave (SW) radiation and radiation balance over the 120-year period, amounting to 13 W/m² in overall ocean heat gains that were not offset by modest trends in longwave (LW) radiation.

On the other hand, the SW radiation fluxes over mid-latitude oceans (40-50°N, 10-30°W) indicate -0.5 W/m² per decade decreasing trends since 1900, and even a slight decline in radiation balance (-0.18 W/m² per decade) during this period.

Interestingly, the global ocean radiation data indicate there have been no obvious trends in SW, LW, or radiation balance since about 1970 despite the nearly 100 ppm rise in CO2 concentration (from 325 to 420 ppm) over this 50-year period.

This does not support the contention that CO2 is a driver – let alone a significant contributor – to the radiative fluxes affecting ocean heat content.

Watch “What’s Hidden Under Antarctica?” on YouTube

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

Medicare and the ‘Medical Cabal’ has failed you, Australia. And the Circus just lets you die rather than admit it has taken the wrong path.

17 July 2025

Click on the picture below. It shows the failure in the system in the 1980’s. Then read the story below. There has been a worsening of the health system beyond imagination.

I believe they would rather manage your decline than admit they have taken the wrong path

I have reached a disturbing conclusion.

Australia has not built a genuine healthcare system. It has built a disease-management machine. I see a system that waits for people to become sick, divides their illnesses into billable fragments, sends them from one waiting room to another, prescribes something, scans something, cuts something and then congratulates itself for treating the damage it failed to prevent.

This is the truth I believe Australians are not supposed to say aloud:

Medicare and the medical establishment have failed you.

I am not saying that every doctor, nurse, pharmacist or health practitioner has failed. Many are decent, compassionate and exhausted people trapped inside a dysfunctional structure. But I believe the structure itself is failing. I see the government funding the machinery. I see the Australian Medical Association protecting the profession. I see medical schools reproducing the prevailing ideology. I see specialist colleges guarding their territories. I see the Medical Board defining acceptable conduct. I see Ahpra investigating those who step outside approved boundaries.

Each institution insists it is protecting the public. Yet I see the public growing sicker. I see more Australians living with chronic disease. I see hospitals congested, mental-health services overwhelmed and rural communities struggling to attract doctors. I see elderly patients waiting in pain for surgery. I see general practitioners forced into rushed, transactional medicine. I see preventable hospitalisations consuming beds, money and lives.

And still the circus performs.

I watch the minister announce another “historic investment.” I watch the department release another glossy strategy. I watch the AMA demand more funding. I watch universities unveil another curriculum review. I watch the regulators issue another statement about safety and public confidence. Everyone applauds their own importance.

Meanwhile, patients wait, deteriorate and die.

I believe Medicare rewards activity, not health

Australians have been trained to treat Medicare as sacred.

I do not believe Medicare is healthcare. It is primarily a payment system. It pays when something happens. A consultation. A blood test.A scan. A procedure. A prescription. A hospital admission.

I see a system that rewards activity but does not reliably reward health. A doctor can be paid repeatedly to see a patient whose diabetes remains uncontrolled. The hospital can be paid when that patient develops an infected foot. The surgeon can be paid if an amputation is required. The rehabilitation service can be paid afterwards.

But I ask: where was the properly funded and coordinated program that might have prevented the catastrophe? Where was the time to address nutrition, obesity, sleep, medication adherence, social isolation, alcohol use, depression and exercise? Where was the team? Where was the follow-up? Where was the person responsible for the whole patient?

Nowhere.

The transaction was funded. The outcome belonged to nobody. This is why I believe Australia continues to experience enormous numbers of potentially preventable hospitalisations.

I see children whose asthma becomes an emergency. I see elderly patients whose heart failure deteriorates unnoticed. I see diabetic infections treated too late. I see people with chronic lung disease unable to obtain timely primary care.

Then the ambulance arrives. The emergency department takes over. The hospital bed is occupied. The drugs, imaging and procedures begin. The system fails at prevention and then celebrates the rescue.

I do not call that healthcare. I call it expensive damage control.

I see governments announcing while patients decline

The Commonwealth and state governments have known for decades that the population is ageing, chronic disease is rising, mental-health demand is increasing and rural healthcare is deteriorating.

None of this was unexpected.

Yet I continue to see governments behaving as though each crisis arrived yesterday. They announce money, but rarely explain what health outcomes that money produced. They boast about elective-surgery numbers but ignore the damage caused while patients wait. I think of an elderly person waiting for a hip replacement. During that delay, the patient may lose muscle, mobility and independence. Painkiller use may increase. Falls may occur. Depression may develop. Social life may disappear. And addiction to dangerous opiates……Eventually, the operation is performed. The procedure is counted as a success. The year of decline is not.

I also see governments hiding behind divided responsibility. Canberra blames the states. The states blame Canberra. Hospitals blame general practice. General practice blames inadequate funding. But I know the patient does not care which level of government owns which part of the failure.

The patient has one body. One illness. One life. The bureaucracy is fragmented. The suffering is not.

I believe the AMA must decide whom it serves

I acknowledge that the Australian Medical Association has often done valuable work. It has exposed hospital overcrowding, workforce pressure and government underfunding. It has defended doctors working under increasingly difficult conditions.

But I also recognise that the AMA is not only a public-health organisation. It represents doctors and protects their authority, remuneration and professional jurisdiction. Those interests often overlap with the public interest. They do not always coincide. This was clearly the case of the covid-19 mandates and in particular the forced vaccinations.

I believe the AMA is right to defend standards of training, competence and safety. But it must stop pretending that every defence of medical territory is automatically a defence of patients.

When properly trained nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, physiotherapists, psychologists or other professionals can safely provide defined services, I believe the central question should be simple: Will patients receive safer, faster and better care?The answer should not be determined by professional ownership.

I want the AMA to lead a transformation toward genuine multidisciplinary medicine. Too often, however, I see it acting as the senior gatekeeper of the existing hierarchy. I see it demanding more resources for the same model while resisting the redistribution of responsibility needed to make the system function.

I do not want doctors reduced to prescription clerks. Nor do I want other health professionals treated as decorative additions around the medical centre. I want teams in which the most appropriate practitioner provides the most appropriate care. Professional prestige must never take priority over patient access.

I believe medical schools are teaching yesterday’s medicine

I know medical schools produce intelligent and hardworking graduates. But I believe their education remains heavily focused on diagnosing and treating established disease. Students learn how to treat diabetes. I ask how much they learn about helping patients prevent or reverse metabolic deterioration. They learn how to treat heart attacks. I ask how much practical training they receive in sustained cardiovascular prevention. They learn pharmacology in depth. I ask how much they learn about nutrition, exercise, sleep, environmental exposure, social isolation, deprescribing and behavioural change.

I am not arguing that drugs and surgery are unimportant. They are essential. My concern is that the rest of human health is too often treated as secondary. I believe medical students should also be taught that consensus is not infallible. Guidelines are not commandments. Published evidence may be affected by commercial interests, selective reporting, surrogate endpoints, ghostwriting and conflicts of interest.

That does not mean all medicine is corrupt. It means doctors must be trained to think critically. Science advances because people question prevailing assumptions. When a medical school trains students merely to repeat approved conclusions without understanding how those conclusions were reached, I do not believe it is producing independent scientists.

I believe it is producing compliant technicians.

I believe Ahpra and the Medical Board must stop confusing dissent with danger

I accept the need for strong professional regulation. Patients must be protected from fraud, abuse, exploitation, incompetence and reckless treatment. But I see a profound difference between protecting patients from genuine harm and enforcing professional conformity. A doctor who deceives patients should be disciplined. A doctor who fabricates evidence should be disciplined. A doctor who behaves recklessly should be disciplined.

But I do not believe that a doctor who expresses a reasoned minority opinion is automatically dangerous.

When a practitioner discusses an unconventional treatment honestly, explains uncertainty, discloses risks and respects informed consent, I do not believe unconventional thinking should itself be treated as misconduct. The proper standard is not whether a treatment is conventional.

I believe the proper questions are these: Was the patient misled? Were the risks disclosed? Were the alternatives explained? Was consent voluntary? Was the practitioner competent? Was the treatment proportionate to the evidence? Those principles should apply equally to pharmaceuticals, surgery, devices, complementary treatments and decisions to provide no treatment.

I also believe an Ahpra investigation can itself become a form of punishment. Months or years of uncertainty can damage reputations, finances, health and careers before any final finding is made. Immediate restrictions may sometimes be necessary to protect the public. But I do not believe immediate action should become indefinite punishment without a timely hearing and proper determination. Nor should regulators become instruments for ideological complainst, professional vendettas or politically motivated attempts to silence lawful speech.

I do not believe the public is safer when competent doctors become afraid to ask questions.

I believe the pandemic exposed the system

COVID did not create these problems. I believe it revealed them. I watched governments, professional organisations, universities and regulators frequently speak with one voice. I saw uncertainty flattened. I saw dissent treated as disloyalty. I saw public trust demanded rather than earned.

I accept that emergency conditions may require urgent decisions. But I do not accept that they justify permanent immunity from scrutiny. I believe Australians are entitled to an independent examination of modelling, mandates, procurement, hospital restrictions, delayed treatment, mental-health harms, school closures and censorship.

The institutions that designed and enforced policies should not be the only institutions permitted to judge them.

I do not believe the architect should always be the investigator.

I believe the purpose of healthcare is health

I do not want Medicare destroyed. I want it transformed. I want funding to reward continuity, prevention, complexity and outcomes - not merely throughput. I want every Australian to have access to a regular primary-care team. I want dental care recognised as part of the body. I want mental-health treatment available before crisis. I want permanent rural services instead of temporary political promises. I want medical schools to teach prevention, nutrition and scientific humility. I want the AMA to distinguish patient advocacy from professional self-interest. I want Ahpra and the Medical Board to protect the public without policing responsible thought. I want governments to report not merely how much money they spent, but how much health that expenditure produced.

Australians have paid generously for this system. They have trusted it. They have waited. They have complied. They have accepted delay, fragmentation and rising costs. I believe they are entitled to demand more. I believe the medical establishment has taken the wrong path. It has mistaken treatment for health. Activity for achievement. Compliance for science. Procedure for progress.

I do not believe the purpose of healthcare is to manage your decline while processing the paperwork. I believe the purpose of healthcare is to keep you well.

Until that principle governs Medicare, government, medical education, professional leadership and regulation, I believe the circus will continue. The government will announce. The AMA will negotiate. The universities will credential. The Medical Board will define. Ahpra will investigate. The hospitals will overflow. Medicare will process the claim.

And Australians will continue to become unnecessarily ill and die prematurely early while every institution insists it has done its job.

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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© 2026 Ian Brighthope

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SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims. Putin tries to inflict on Kyiv civilians terror and destruction akin to the suffering presently endured by earthquake victims in Venezuela.

Слава Україні!

Click or Ctrl+Click on the screen shot below to donate

Donations made by UK citizens receive a 25% boost from public funds.

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/a580c846-9fb8-4cee-b505-4230620b76d5

To view many more Michael Darby in Australia substacks, keep scrolling down.

Energy Security and Freedom

America is reaping the benefits of global energy dominance, but we still need guaranteed access to critical minerals!

Jul 10, 2026

Guest Post by Bonner Cohen, Ph. D. of CFact.

Dr Bonner Cohen PhD:

The war with Iran – with its disruptions to the flow of oil, gas, fertilizer, jet fuel, and other petroleum-based products to global markets – is a timely reminder that not even the relatively self-sufficient United States can escape the effects of geopolitical disharmony.

However much Americans may gripe about prices at the pump and the supermarket, the current discomfort is nothing compared with the pain the nation endured in the 1970s in the wake of the Arab oil embargo. Even though the closure of the Strait of Hormuz resulted in greater disruptions to global energy supplies, the effect on American consumers was far less than in the earlier episode.

A half-century ago, the U.S. was the world’s largest importer of crude oil, and American households and businesses paid dearly for our energy dependence on the chronically unstable Middle East.

Now, as the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, and the global leader in the export of liquified natural gas (LNG), America is reaping the benefits of global energy dominance. This will become even more apparent as energy prices begin to fall now that an, albeit fragile, peace agreement has been reached.

While being prepared for a global energy shock paid off in 2026, we can’t afford to rest on our laurels, thanks to self-inflicted wounds in another vital sector of the economy that go back decades. Though the country is blessed with abundant resources of critical minerals, as the expression goes, “you can’t get there from here.”

According to a recent analysis by the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), “It takes an average of 29 years [for a mining project] to make it through the permitting process in the United States – the second-longest of any country in the world, followed only by Zambia.” Facing the gauntlet of endless litigation and paperwork, many developers wind up walking away from promising mining projects.

“As a result, America relies primarily on imports for critical minerals, minerals crucial to national security, energy infrastructure, and technological development – that are vulnerable to supply-chain disruptions,” PLF points out. “In 2025, China supplied more than 50 percent of U.S. demand for 21 mineral commodities.”

Dependence on our greatest geopolitical rival for critical minerals is asking for trouble. China’s control of the global supply chain for critical minerals is one of the stepping stones Beijing uses in its quest to displace the U.S. as the world’s premier power.

“These materials make up the electrical wires that power our homes and businesses and the chips inside smartphones and laptops, and they form the backbones of the entire energy infrastructure of the United States,” the PLF analysis notes. According to S&P Global, the U.S. is home to some 275 million metric tons of copper, along with generous deposits of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earths. Yet these riches are largely off-limits to domestic development.

Any serious talk about reshoring manufacturing to the U.S. must include dismantling the barriers that stand in the way of getting domestic raw materials to our factories. Among other things, this means revisiting four decades-old statutes – the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act. Taken together, these laws, which serve different purposes, entail overlapping permitting requirements that can take decades to navigate. They also are an open invitation for environmental groups who use endless litigation to “keep it in the ground.”

Efforts to pass sweeping bipartisan permitting reform in Congress have stalled, notably in the Senate, with Democrats hoping to use the issue to boost the fortunes of wind and solar power. Specifically, Democrats want permitting reform to cover high-voltage, long-distance powerlines connecting remote wind and solar facilities to population centres, something opposed by the Trump administration and most Republicans. Critical minerals, along with the build-out of oil and gas pipelines, are now captives to green energy.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz will be a one-off. In what is the energy equivalent of a coronary bypass, Gulf oil and gas producers are already planning the rapid expansion of pipeline networks in the region so they can escape the strait’s bottleneck once and for all. The permitting nightmare blocking America’s access to priceless critical minerals is not a one-off. It must be dismantled, the sooner, the better.¨

A version of this article originally appeared at The Washington Times.

Bonner R. Cohen is a senior fellow at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations. He also serves as a senior policy adviser with the Heartland Institute, senior policy advisor at National Centre for Public Policy Research, and as adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

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