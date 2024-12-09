Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

THE LINK saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

Dr Stuart Ballantyne writes:

Sea life - OCEAN OF PEACE IN A WORLD AT WAR

As a consequence of my Scottish Jewish heritage, I only read a newspaper if it is free. Since Covid, newspapers have disappeared from hotels and airline lounges never to return, nothing to do with covid, I suspect; more to do with beancounters oozing their furtive frugality. To get to my favourite part of a newspaper, the cartoon section, I flick through pages of headlines blaring about a world at war, fighting or arguing, almost everywhere.

Where indeed are the world’s Peacekeepers ? Well the UN has peacekeepers in 11 sites, yes mainly in the middle east – why does that not surprise you ? It may come as a surprise to readers that the South Pacific nation of Fiji has been supplying peacekeeping forces for more than four decades. Fiji has sent more troops and police per capita to serve UN peacekeeping operations than any other country in the world.

It may also be surprising to readers that the present Prime Minister of Fiji, Major General (rtd) Sitiveni Rabuka was a peacekeeping soldier leading the Fijian contingent of UNIFIL in Lebanon, from June 1980 to July 1981, worked alongside French and indeed saved the life of a French Officer and was awarded the Legion of Honour medal.



He did another 2 years of leadership in the Sinai in the mid 80’s For his service in Lebanon, Rabuka was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in the 1981 Birthday Honours List.

Working on an earlier -1980- theme, Rabuka has promoted the Ocean of Peace concept in September 2023 during the United Nations General Assembly debate in New York. For sure the South Pacific has had their share of disputes, the Solomons and New Caledonia being recent examples.

A peacekeeping presence within the region is certainly a positive aspect and Rabuka has the track record in driving this. But how is this to take shape? At present Fiji is committing to a 73m Ocean of Peace vessel capable of regional disaster response, amphibious beach landings similar to the latest United States Marine Corps (USMC) vessel, to provide a much needed regional capability.

At present when south west Pacific islands are struck by cyclones or tsunamis the affected area has to wait for Australia or New Zealand to select a vessel and equip it for the task, sometimes taking 2-3 weeks to arrive at the disaster site. This Fiji based vessel can carry 84 disaster response containers which can cater for up to 750 people in distress, and can reach most neighbouring nations within 2 days.

For regional peacekeeping duties, this vessel has good accommodation and meeting rooms, providing an ideal neutral zone for parties to discuss and resolve differences before they become irreconcilable. For context, the Bougainville crisis (1988-1998) was brought to an end after a meeting of opposing sides on the visiting Christian mission ship “Doulos” at Bougainville wharf.

The whole south west pacific region is predominantly Christian with its accompanying family values, and people who live happier, healthier and more content peaceful lives. After the Black Monday 1987 financial crisis I was with my wife Stephanie in a local market in Samoa, when she asked a local vendor the price of a coconut. “One Tala” (a Samoan dollar) the lady responded. My wife explained that there had been a financial stock market crisis with a 2 trillion dollar loss, to which the smiling lady vendor replied “The coconut is still one Tala”. We laughed.

Running a ship these days, has fuel as the highest cost component, the limiting criteria financially and operationally. Another retired soldier, Dwight D Eisenhower, address the UN General Assembly on December 8th 1953, almost exactly 71 years ago, with his “Atoms For Peace” speech, resulting in the US designing and building the nuclear passenger cargo “Savannah”.

This ship was capable of circumnavigating the globe 14 times at an impressive speed of 20 knots using only 22 kgs of uranium, the equivalent of a loaded suitcase. Like computer technology, nuclear propulsion has become miniaturised, safer and more highly efficient in the last seven decades. In Rabuka’s soldierly style, knowing the mission capability limitations caused by fuel, and that most military casualties are caused while “defending the supply lines”, he has opened dialogue with producers of marine micro modular reactors (MMRS) which will allow this flexible Ocean of Peace vessel to respond rapidly in the whole region for 10 years without refuelling and with zero emissions. Fiji’s number one blockage against its prosperity is the $1-billion of imported diesel fuel. This is the same for most pacific islands. Even in emergency response, having a solid electrical energy supply is always a prime requirement for first responders. Alongside a home port for 365 nights a year, with the vessel’s power system connected to the grid, this system will reduce the local fuel consumption by 5.26 million litres per annum along with a corresponding reduction in emissions.

Ctrl+click on photo for video

Imagine if you will, just over 500 years ago, being Ferdinand Magellan on his diminutive 27m “The Trinity” (La Trinidad) designed for neither speed nor comfort, after battling strong winds and treacherous currents of the Magellan Strait at the foot of South America, you emerge to suddenly to find your little ship and crew in this Great Ocean where the sea was calm. This would inspire you as it did Magellan, to call it the Peaceful or Pacific Ocean! Now the Pacific peacekeeper Rabuka with a vessel 3 times the size of Magellan’s Trinity, with an unlimited range, is heading a bold initiative for serving the Pacific region in several ways that will leave him a substantial legacy

National Mining and Related Industries Day Speech: “NOW IS NOT THE TIME FOR RINOS OR LINOS”

Mrs Gina Rinehart AO

22 November 2024

Good evening distinguished guests and friends. And a very warm welcome to National Mining Day to our terrific host Santos, and everyone present who works in our essential resources industry, and in that I include all related businesses.

Thank you to the team at Santos for so warmly welcoming us all to Moomba.

The platform we are on was especially built for us by Santos to be able to see their gas plants throughout our gala dinner.

And, Santos even improved their roads for our pre dining tour. The flowers on our tables are in beautiful Santos colours! Big thanks.

And of course, huge thanks too to our wonderful sponsors.

Great to be with you all for our National Day. Shouldn’t we really have a national month or two, given our industry’s contribution?!

Santos and Hancock are almost the same age, well, I’m actually the oldest of the lot!

Santos was incorporated in March 1954 a month after my birth! Whilst Hancock was founded only a year or so later in November 1955. Happy 70th Birthday Santos!

You certainly have contributed immensely to our country. Thank you.

And don’t you just love the saying, “drill baby drill”?

Essential for getting gas to supply homes and industry around Australia. Well maybe it’s just a little timid whisper out here in Australia now, as it’s getting so darned hard to “drill baby drill!”

And our government wants to see the end of the fossil fuel industry. We’ll soon hear from CEO Kevin of Santos. Isn’t it timely we hold National Mining Day where gas has been produced and supplied reliably to Australians for more than 50 years.

These days some like to claim that our country can run on sunshine and windmills.

By all means put these on your own properties if you wish, but stop forcing this on us taxpayers, when the wind doesn’t always blow, and the sun doesn’t always make it to solar panels!

Natural gas provides the stability required for sectors where energy unreliability isn’t an option!

Those who don’t want to use gas, or other fossil fuels, let them choose not to use, so long as they dispose safely the toxic solar panels.

But please, don’t make us taxpayers pay for more pollies’, bureaucrats’ and billionaires’ luxurious gabfests around the world in aid of banning fossil fuels.

This expensive net zero cult sure likes to use lots of fossil fuels for their many many trips, including using hundreds of private jets.

Does anyone here want the taxpayers to keep funding these trips, please stand up.

Nobody.

Hancock has been investing in natural gas for the past few years. Our investment alongside our Korean partner POSCO in Senex Energy – where despite the challenges of the delay of ill thought and damaging government intervention we’ve managed to jointly invest a further $1 billion to triple Senex’s production from 2022 production levels.

My executives and I will be attending the opening of Senex’s latest facility after our national day, because people in the east need this gas.

Those who want reliable energy, please make the time to advocate for sensible policies that encourage additional supply, and cutting those that don’t.

Price control, like rent control, plus approvals delays, the wrongly named nature positive plan, we thought this had died its natural not positive for Australians death, well it will be the death of the Labor party at the next election, if the ALP is foolish enough to pass this, and market interference, doesn’t encourage more supply.

Without more supply prices will rise, impacting consumers already suffering from the cost of living crisis and businesses that rely on natural gas.

And, many struggling businesses who can’t afford more expense, or unreliability.

But CEO Kevin, who really knows gas, will be speaking to you tonight, so I’ll handover his subject to him.

22 November is an important date in our national calendar. It is an opportunity to celebrate everything that our mining and related industries provide to our country and our living standards, and indeed provide to our allies too.

We do try hard to make our national day celebrations an occasion you look forward to.

It’s a time to focus on mining, because when mining doesn’t do well, nor do Australians.

Recently published data from the Tax Office shows that the mining sector has, for the second year in a row, paid more tax than all other sectors of the economy combined! $43.1 billion.

On top of this, according to the MCA, the mining sector provided a further $31.5 billion in royalties.

On top of all this comes more billions in personal income tax, payroll taxes and other fees. I repeat, shouldn’t we have more than one national day?

But what does $74.6 billion in just two of the tax payments actually mean in dollars for Australians?

To put in perspective, those $74.6 billion alone without all the other billions, is enough to pay for our entire defence budget. Plus all the federal expenditure on schools. Plus all federal expenditure on roads. And leaving some change to spare.

After a significant increase in health expenditure, Australian taxpayers spend almost $200 million each and every day to run our public hospitals, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

The mining industry’s tax and royalty contribution alone is worth over $205 million per day.

Australia has some of the highest living standards the world has ever seen.

This took massive levels of investment, construction of mega projects, and the work of hundreds of thousands of people employed across our resources sector.

We have been reaping the rewards of investments made into our mining and related industries over decades.

Can we take this success for granted?

We have now seen for the last six consecutive quarters our living standards, measured in GDP per capita, falling.

This is the longest-running decline in our national living standards on record.

Record business failures, record and rising national debt, rising inflation and our cost of living crisis.

This is not a time for LINOs, timidly fiddling around a few edges, careful not to upset the minority noisies or rapidly increasing bureaucrats, none of whom will ever vote for the Coalition, we need make Australia great again. Don’t we!

Just consider the USA on one hand, bringing in doge to ensure tape cut, and company taxes soon to be 15 percent, plus a “drill baby drill” President, as against Australia, well our company tax rate is double that, so far the Coalition has brought in more government tape and regulations than the socialist Whitlam government ever had, commitment and action to significantly cut is badly needed, not LINO words, capital is already flooding out of Australia, hence we need to act fast.

Where are these mammoth investments in Australia being made today?

Where is the next Roy Hill that is going to pay high wages and contribute billions in taxes and royalties to state and federal governments?

But what has happened to this $29 billion gas project for our north, when the Minister later stated she wouldn’t delay the project to protect a dangerous grey sea snake, a snake capable of killing us. Months have passed and the approval process continues.

As the federal budget acknowledges, mining investment “primarily reflects expenditure to maintain existing resource production capacity”.

When you subtract from this level of ‘investment’ amounts that companies are having to spend on green infrastructure, in order to meet the increased green ideology burdens, along with amounts driven by inflated construction costs which the CME have recently stated have increased by some 23 per cent over the past four years, the actual amount of money flowing into building productive new mining projects in Australia, ones which could supply future revenue, is critically low.

Further, The MCA has warned that 80 percent of the projects in the major resources project pipeline are simply not likely to proceed.

It’s no longer a pipeline of nation-building and wealth-enabling resources projects, but primarily a list of casualties of excessive government tape and ideological policies.

This should be a wakeup call. The siren alarm has gone off.

Casualties include an almost ready to go gold project, McPhillamys.

Yes, our government has made a choice to make it much harder to develop resources projects essential to maintain our living standards.

Even in resource Rich west Australia, the Fraser institute index has shown West Australia has fallen from 4th place to 17th place last year.

This is not the time for LINOs. If we want this to change, it is the time for leadership with courage.

Let’s not be frightened to learn from the success of President-elect Donald Trump.

This President elect surrounds himself with people who already are an outstanding success, so that he can deliver, make America great again!

So, what should we do?

As I have repeatedly stated, we need to cut government tape, regulations, governments wastage and tax burdens across Australia.

We need a USA style DOGE that delivers action, one that helps to return dollars to our pockets and investment back to Australia.

Don’t be frightened to call for “make our bank accounts great again!”

We need governments to reduce the number of approvals required for projects.

The first to go should be the federal departments which repeat what the state departments already do. Lessening the complexity, delays and expense of both state and federal departments.

We need to return to reliable and cheaper energy.

Stop taxpayer funding of unreliable green energy and its incredibly expensive infrastructure.

Let businesses decide if they want to invest in green without being forced to do.

We need a return to the “up” path that I have spoken about.

The “up” path means implementing policies that see our investment, opportunities and living standards go up.

At the moment, unfortunately, our governments are sending us on the “down” path.

We see this with less productive investment, declining living standards over six consecutive quarters, record business failures, increased inflation.

Is this what the majority of Australians want?

We should be watching and learning from the recent announcement now showing on screen, great words aren’t they, following President-elect Trump’s tsunami victory that he will be establishing a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

With Elon Musk and fellow billionaire, Vivek Ramaswamy leading the charge, they will achieve significantly cutting tape (yes significantly cutting, not the LINO preferred word streamlining when even the chair of ASIC has recently said, there is too much tape to cope with.

DOGE will cut government intrusion, cut government waste, and enable President-elect Trump to cut taxes.

To enable tax cuts here in Aussie we need to cut government expenditure and waste.

Out with the failed approach, that being let’s get the bureaucracy-friendly Treasury to cost tax cuts.

Treasury don’t want to cut bureaucracy or recognise that cutting taxes leads to revenue growth, who then advise “we can’t afford.”

Instead let’s decide to cut the government waste, then we can afford.

If we truly wanted to consider the terrible pressure the rising cost of living is causing many Australians, drop the excise tax on fuel completely and immediately.

This would have a positive impact for families at not only the petrol pump, but on all their goods and services that require transportation, and or fuel for production.

Cut out the duplicated federal departments, have the courage to sell the ABC radio, and close the ABC TV like the opposition leader in Canada, Pierre, has announced he will do, cut out expenditure on the Environmental Defenders Office, sell the pot plants and artifacts from all the departments and agencies offices (let them bring in their own), these are just some of many opportunities to cut expenditure and wastage to make way for tax cuts!

We all know what happens when government tape and tax is cut, but strangely that Canberra cocoon doesn’t. Please remind them, often.

We saw this under the last Trump administration, we saw it under President Reagan, they massively cut tape and taxes, and Americans flourished.

Let’s remind our Aussie politicians, and try to persuade the LINOs, that governments do not create wealth, they only consume it, and that if they want to see higher investment, higher living standards, higher wages, more jobs, new technologies and innovation, more businesses basing themselves in Australia and creating jobs and paying taxes, more to treasury! we need to massively cut the onerous burdens that government places on businesses.

Last National Mining Day when we were at Roy together, I showed videos from Elon Musk, Canadian Leader of the Opposition, Pierre, and our great former Governor General, General The Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove, all outstanding brave leaders.

This year I’d like to leave you with a quote from another brave outstanding leader, the President of Argentina, Milei, quote: “The collectivism and moral posturing of the woke agenda have collided with reality and no longer have credible solutions to offer to the actual problems of the world.”

The Americans and Argentinian’s have recognised the reality of this and voted.

Thank you once again for joining us to celebrate our important National Day, and again thank you to our wonderful sponsors.

Thank you to all our fantastic speakers in buses and both enroute to Moomba and later on return. I hope you all enjoy our time together here at Santos.

Who’s heard of the book “The River of Tears”? Famous book, with a useful message today, let’s appease the crocodile in the hope it devours us last. Yes, the crocodile refers to the government. I sure hope corporates are beginning to understand this reality.

And please never forget, we all need to stand up, make our voices heard, and deliver the message to our governments that they have got us on the “down” path with their current policies.

Let’s help deliver the “up” path!

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.

Thank you.

For the complete video record of a wonderful day in Australian history, click below:

Australia’s greatest ever tennis plaer (and maybe the world’s greatest ever tennis player), Reverend Margaret Court AO makes a powerful contribution on the vital issue of standing with Israel. This is the link: https://x.com/i/status/1863043006900904343

The Climate Craziness gets worse

Dr Jennifer Doudna PhD (listed for the Sydney Writers Festival 2024), the co-developer of CRISPR, says there’s a “coming revolution” in climate-adapted crops and animals.

Last month, the Innovation Genomics Institute (IGI), which Doudna founded, hosted the Climate & Agriculture Summit at the University of California, Berkeley, where speakers highlighted the role that genome editing can play in addressing the rising dangers of climate change. Doudna sat down for a brief interview with MIT Technology Review on the sidelines of the closed-door event.

She and her co-authors published their landmark paper on the technique in Science 12 years ago, demonstrating that a bacterial immune system could be programmed to locate and snip out specific sections of DNA. The earliest patients have begun receiving the first approved medical treatment created with the genomic scissors, a gene therapy for sickle-cell disease—and a growing list of foods created with CRISPR are slowly reaching grocery store shelves.

Nobody has challenged the simple truth of my diagram (below) proving that grazing animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels. Any attempt to inhibit the natural functions of sheep, cattle, goats or rabbits has no scientific basis, will never influence the climate and has some other motivation.

Stellar defender of humanity George Christensen is worried. Time and again George has been proved right.

EDITOR’S CONCLUSION:

Be on the safe side by eating beef from a rural enterprise where Dr Gina Rinehart AO has influence.

Subscribe to Nation First to support the work of George Christensen

NOW FOR THE POEM

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS Ferdinand Ukqwitt, November 2024 We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet. Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer fifty thousand years before The invader Captain Cook came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth. Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov’d Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea; he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. 2.24 “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock No faded jeans, no waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just ignore a poet whose head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair. Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. . To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. If you need a victim who deserves to feel the lash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour. Children dry the dung for cooking and learn by candlelight Feeling proud that we are winning the noble carbon fight Reactionaries still are claiming that the world needs fossil fuels Abolish such technology! Sun and wind shall be our tools. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We despise the profiteers and opportunists from the Right Let them grovel all they want; we’ll crush them with our might Those who condone "Net Zero" have signed away their souls For justly retribution when the bell of vengeance tolls. We hate Candace Owens who must not get a visa With Monica Smit in Victoria, trying hard to please her Kiwis don’t want her either, send her back to the plantation Her dark divisive diatribes endanger every nation. We hate to see tall Asians, there’s one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Climate change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate West Australians, they wear those wide-brimmed hats Their seas are full of great white sharks, their skies are full of bats. They cheer the West Coast Eagles and eat at Hungry Jack’s We’ll fix them by inflicting a rent resources tax. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For Dr Peter McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay. They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar. We hate all the coppers, that high-paid mob of mugs Flag us down, test our breath and search our cars for drugs. Cops treat peaceful protestors as lawbreakers and liars We’ll use them for arresting climate change deniers. We hate all the elderly; they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We shall also sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissenters may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members are entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate all the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide. You can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Message to Free Subscribers

You are of course immensely welcome to join the ranks of highly valued paid subscribers. In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a paid subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Policies for Peace Prosperity and Progress

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal (lignite) resource, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon its use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, with nuclear power at hand, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. Access in remote areas to low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the mostly empty interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricity for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Turn the Australian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Policies for Health, Harmony and Happiness

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a genuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereignty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Petroleum Service Company. Petroleum Product of the Week

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

Share

Share