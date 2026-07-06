VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE TRAGEDY

Text from sources including AP, ABC, Government of the Bolivarian Republic.

Click or Ctrl + on the Screenshot to view press conference

Two severe earthquakes struck the northern state of La Guaira on June 24, and killed more than 3,342 people with over 16,700 injured, according to the latest government figures. Many thousands more are unaccounted for.

Vice President Rodríguez, who served as deputy to former President Nicolás Maduro held a news conference late on Thursday 2 July.

Relief organizations typically scramble to find survivors in the first three days after a natural disaster, as the passing of time exponentially diminishes hope for finding signs of life. But exhausted rescuers were still digging across the hard-hit communities of La Guaira on Friday 3 July, encouraged by Thursday’s dramatic rescue of a 43-year-old security guard from a collapsed mall basement after nearly eight days under the rubble.

The Vice President said: “We have not closed the search-and-rescue phase. We are still in that stage because, according to our overall assessment, there are still active sites where we believe there may be survivors, even if there is only one.”

She added that rescue crews deployed immediately with adequate equipment to disaster zones. “We did not wait one day, two days or three days. We activated immediately.”

She went on to say that 11 international field hospitals, along with health workers from 33 countries, had been deployed to quake-affected areas, adding that the government had approved the creation of a fund to receive donations for reconstruction.

The United Nations Development Program estimates that the quakes caused $6.7 billion in physical damage in Venezuela, or roughly 6% of the country’s gross domestic product. That does not cover other long-term recovery and reconstruction costs.

The comments from Rodríguez, who became interim leader with the backing of the Trump administration after Maduro’s ouster, appeared aimed at showing her government was in control of the response. In recent months, she has overseen business-friendly reforms of the country’s lucrative oil sector under U.S. pressure but shown no urgency in returning Venezuela to democracy.

Under Venezuela’s constitution, temporary absences are to be filled by the vice president — which was Rodríguez’s former role — for up to 90 days, after which they can be extended by the national assembly for an additional 90 days.

On Friday 3 June, that 180-day interim period expired. There was no immediate comment from authorities on what, if anything, they would do in response to the expiration of VP Rodríguez’s mandate. The National Assembly can trigger a snap election if lawmakers declare the post permanently vacant.

Eight days after the earthquakes a security guard has been saved and is recovering in hospial. This miraculous rescue rewards the diligence and determination of rescue workers.

Two powerful earthquakes in Venezuela add up to a devastating blow warranting maximum international support. At least 3,400 have died, many thousands more are injured or missing and huge numbers are homeless and destitute.

“Minimal” would be a kind word to describe the Australian Government’s official response. For Australians and readers elsewhere who want to help, we are aware of avenues for donations. A crowd funding appeal is organised by USA-based emergency response organisation Strategic Response Partners, led by Steve Slepcevic. An appeal has been launched by the Melbourne arm of the Catholic humanitarian operation Caritas. Donations by UK taxpayers to British-Ukrainian Aid attract a 25% boost from public funds.

Acting President Rodriguez announced that an account has been opened at the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to receive international donations, saying: “The money that arrives at CAF will be for housing, with all the necessary auditing mechanisms, which is why it’s going to an international bank.”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in conjunction with CAF, has launched the Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund. This initiative aims to facilitate donations, both national and international, which will be essential to address the national emergency in the near future. The link is: venezuelanoestasola.com

Important links for donations

Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund: venezuelanoestasola.com

British-Ukrainian Aid: https://british-ukrainianaid.org/make-a-donation/

Caritas: https://www.caritas.org.au/venezuela

Strategic Response Partners: https://www.givesendgo.com/Venezuela/donate

World Food Program: https://donate.wfp.org/1244/donation/single?

IOM: https://donors.iom.int/page/venezuela-earthquake?

UNICEF: https://www.unicef.org.au/donate/venezuela-earthquakes-appeal?

Act for Peace: https://actforpeace.org.au/how-to-help-give/give-now/venezuela/

Baptist World Aid: https://baptistworldaid.org.au/appeals/disaster-action-fund/

Please become part of the world kindness response, and expect frequent updates on this substack.

END THE WAR ON MEAT!

To be a vegetarian or a vegan is a legitimate lifestyle choice. Nobody should be forced to eat what they do not want to eat.

There are fanatics who want to abolish grazing of all livestock, thereby condemning millions to hunger, starvation and death, by promoting the fiction that animals eating grass are harming the planet by causing a rise in carbon dioxide levels.

I first published this table five years ago. Not one “climate scientist” or ABC propagandist or Forrest groveller has shown it to be wrong. In the context of renewed attacks on animal husbandry the table deserves repeat publication, freely offered to all.

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Michael Darby in Australia comes to your inbox at the rate of twice a week. A$50 per year is around fifty cents a post. Fifty cents has the purchasing power had by a penny when I was five years of age.

RENEWED EQUINE MASS MURDER

NSW fanatics hate any “introduced species” and the vicious brutality of mass aerial shooting is happening again

Killing Banjo’s brumbies while protecting deadly sharks

Click or Ctrl+click on the screenshot below for John Mikkelssen’s 20 June 2026 article.

Photo above: NSW Premier Chris Minns. (courtesy YouTube/ ABC News )

On Sunday 28 June 2026 misanthropic Premier Minns announced increased drone surveillance of sharks. Expected cost is $120 million with humans still unsafe.

Removing the crazy protection of relentless chompers of humans would cost $120 million less, for a far safer outcome. Very swiftly a fleet of vessels crewed by experienced shark snarers will be back on the water converting our perpetual enemies to nourishment and a range of useful products. They will also be saving countless tons of edible seafood from indiscriminate slaughtering machines which unlike humans do not spare the youngsters. Se every coastal Local Government Area gets at least one beach with a drone. What could go wrong? Will marauders politely visit only the beach where there is a drone in the air and not eat anyone at the adjacent beach?

This is the Link to a valuable article on the same subject by Fred Pawle: Subscribe to Fred Pawl

Bring down the Misanthropes! - Michael Darby

There are some misanthropes who hate humanity so much that they delight in the killing of humans, and insist on protecting every creature which is programmed to eat or kill humans. Instead of encouraging transformation of crocodiles into handbags, shoes and petfood, the misanthropes want crocodiles lurking in waterholes to seize innocent Aboriginal youngsters who deserve the right to swim and cool off in safety.

Australia has the world’s most poisonous snakes, deserving of a bounty rather than protection. As for the great white shark and other human-eaters, every one of them approaching Australian shores or harbours or estuaries should be caught by enterprising fishers and eaten with chips in Melbourne restaurants.

Hard to believe, but extreme misanthropes are imposing laws to repopulate the Mediterranean with great white sharks and Germany with wolves. Denial of the habits of wild creatures contributed to the terrible injustice inflicted upon Lindy Camberlain. Tireless campaigning by Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones AO contributed significantly to her eventual release and vindication.

There are also misanthropes who use indemnities to protect chemical companies with shocking criminal records, and even now continue to misapply public funds in advertising their dangerous products. A far wiser course is a ban on mRNA chemicals and compassion, care and compensation for the victims.

As Tasmanian Senator Lambie has demonstrated in a recent confrontation with Angus Taylor, there are misanthropes who endorse budgeting as a salutory lesson for the poor.

Who stand against the misanthropes?

In South Australia Liberal MP Ben Hood, One Nation / Family First / Independent Sarah Game MLC and law professor Dr Joanna Howe are all tireless campaigners for the rights of the unborn.

The worst of the misanthropes

Arraigned against Hood, Game and Howe are politicians and, it would appear, some persons with medical qualifications, who are resolved to deny medical care to babies who survive late term / partial birth abortions, preferring that these most innocent and helpless of humans be left to die in agony. To describe this attitude is there any word more appropriate than MURDER?

Bring down the Misanthropes!

The wisdom of Gina Rinehart AO, Townsville 18 June 2026

Australia’s exemplary philanthropist and patriotic entrepreneur Gina Rinehart AO won over Townsville, then presented a symbolic toy bulldozer to ally against big government Senator Pauline Hanson.

Every word of the speech by Gina Rinehart is valuable. Some of the text is not yet included and will be added when available. Please Click or Ctrl+Click on the screenshot above to appreciate and enjoy the sincerity, humility and humour of Gina Rinehart AO.

Mrs Rinehart displayed the above graphic on the big screen, she then invited Senator Pauline Hanson on stage, asking the audience to make bulldozer noises. With the help of a tall assistant she then charmingly presented Senator Pauline with the highly symbolic miniature bulldozer displayed on the screen shot below.

It is fair to observe that a handful of Australian women need no mention of a surname for their identities to be fully understood in any conversation. Prominent among them are Gina, Pauline and Elle. It is also fair to observe that Pauline is perhaps unique in Australian political history as a person capable of winning a Senate seat in any Australian state.

Those politicians who fail to watch and learn from the Gina speech, should be reminded that many thousands of live, real, non-fake, genuine, vote-only-once Australian users of the ballot box will have watched the speech, and endorse Gina Rinehart AO as the welcome champion of Australia’s peace, prosperity and progress.

Readers of this substack can help the process by sharing to friends and posting to social media, especially Facebook, this link to this substack,

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/6bbe7730-d163-4056-9877-2269e42c6849

Launch of Pilatus PC-12 Pro for RFDS

Speech by Gina Rinehart AO, delivered on her behalf by Garry Korte

Click or Ctrl+click on the screenshot below to hear the whole speech (published 18 June 2026), including Mrs Rinehart’s timely call for upgrading remote airstrips so that in all conditions the RFDS is capable of safely and swiftly alleviating the anxiety or agony of bush residents in urgent need.

https://www.hancockironore.com.au/rfds-rinehart-medical-plane-launch-event-speech-by-mrs-gina-rinehart

Gina Rinehart AO, thank you for seeing problems, then taking action!

Nuclear safety and Einstein’s truth

From CFACT

By Kelvin Kemm|

Science works on evidence, real evidence. Science truth is not an opinion or a majority vote. However, where some opinion can come into the process, to some degree, is right at the front end when a scientific hypothesis is proposed.

So let us look at an example. Some 120 years ago now, a young, unknown fellow named Albert Einstein came up with what seemed like some crazy ideas. One was that the fastest speed possible was the speed of light in a vacuum. Another was that the faster you travel, the more time slows down. And yet another was that light will be bent by gravity. These ideas sounded very far-fetched, and many people said to Einstein, “Listen Mr. Einstein, if you only use common sense, you will realize that…”

Anyway, Einstein’s ideas remained merely ideas until gravity was really observed to bend light. An experiment was carried out, when the opportunity arose. On May 29, 1919, there was a total eclipse of the Sun. Einstein, plus other scientists, travelled out into the ocean on a ship, to be positioned to see the eclipse perfectly. As the eclipse occurred, they were able to measure starlight from the Hyades star cluster, and they measured it bending slightly as it passed the darkened Sun. Overnight, Einstein moved from being a minor unknown scientist to being an international celebrity. One tiny bit of real proof indicated that the rest of his theory was probably correct.

So, what about the safety of nuclear power?

Let us start with the most well-known so-called nuclear “disaster,” Fukushima. Let us examine the incident as if it were a scientific ‘experiment.’ A huge wall of water, the tsunami, smacked into a nuclear reactor complex, jumping over the tidal wave barrier. So that was the first phase of our ‘experiment,’ to have a tsunami larger than the design specification.

Then, the next part was to badly position the primary electrical cooling pumps so that the water would flood them and knock them out. The reactor complex then did what it was supposed to do, and it switched to backup diesel pumps. But experimental phase three came into effect. Some of the diesel fuel supply had been stored in outside tanks, which were washed away. The pumps ran out of fuel. There were a number of other phases to the ‘experiment’, such as poor management systems and others. When all was told, one could not have designed a better ‘experiment’ to totally stress the nuclear safety of Fukushima.

Now we ask, “After all this drama, failures, and poor decisions, how many people were killed by nuclear radiation?” The answer is zero. So how many people were injured by nuclear radiation? Answer, zero. And how much private property was harmed by nuclear radiation? Answer, zero.

So, the final ‘experimental’ result was that the nuclear radiation did no harm.

We can conclude that Fukushima was not a nuclear disaster. It was a conventional industrial accident, which turned out to be a financial disaster for the nuclear company, plus a public relations disaster for the company and the Japanese government. But it was not a nuclear disaster.

If one had designed the whole Fukushima affair as a deliberate experiment to test nuclear safety, one could not have done better to clearly illustrate how safe nuclear was when a giant amount of power was smacked by a giant wall of water.

The same was true of the Three Mile Island nuclear power incident in the U.S. Nobody was killed or harmed by nuclear radiation.

OK, so what about Chernobyl? Yes, some people were killed by nuclear radiation. But fewer than 60, not thousands, as often claimed by some anti-nuclear activists. But Chernobyl had no radiation containment structure, had a bad reactor design, and had other faults. Yet only a few died including first responders who bravely rushed into burning radioactive debris to quell fires. So, yet another good ‘experiment’ to prove the safety of nuclear power.

Now add to the story that these three reactor complexes were all very old. Nuclear development has moved on, and modern reactors are far more sophisticated and much safer than their pioneering predecessors. The result is that modern reactors are extremely safe, as proven by real-world engineering results. But the anti-nuke crowd has continued to spread wild theoretical speculations about hundreds of thousands of people who could be killed if a nuclear reactor went wild. But the actual evidence disproves these theoretical speculations.

Let us now create our own theoretical speculation. Large Boeing aircraft fly over New York. So let us imagine a fully loaded Boeing 747 flying out toward Johannesburg. And another fully loaded Boeing 747 is flying in from London. The two of them collide head-on over Manhattan, and the two balls of flame fall into Broadway and Wall Street. They explode on impact.

Can you imagine the magnitude of the disaster?

Just because you can imagine that does not mean that flying should be banned. Of course not.

So why make such a drama about the safety of nuclear power merely because you can spin your imagination into a fanciful, disastrous outcome? The real evidence to date has clearly shown that nuclear power is far safer than anyone ever imagined.

Fantasy speculation is well and good, for stories, like Einstein did. But then you need real-world evidence to show whether the fantasy speculation is true or false.

The climate data they don’t want you to find — free, to your inbox.

Tom Halla

July 5, 2026 2:22 pm

I will argue the anti-nuclear movement hates nukes because they work. The revealing comment (by Paul Ehrlich) was that having cheap and unlimited power would be “like giving an idiot child a machine gun”.

Sunsettommy

July 5, 2026 2:48 pm

The fuel waste “problem” is caused by the government; they can be reused after reprocessing to use most of the remaining fuels.

I live near the Columbia Generating Station at Hanford Washington where it has operated for decades without any major problems.

Max More

July 5, 2026 3:30 pm

I remember in the 1980s when Helen Caldicott came to our school and “proved” how dangerous nuclear power is by portraying the effects of dropping a nuclear bomb on a nuclear power station. Seriously.

Climate Science vs. Real World Temperature

UAH Global Temperature

U.S Surface Temperature

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This is the link to an important essay by Hero of Truth Rafe Champion

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The Challenges We Face - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway

This is the link to David Archibald’s 20 May 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Taiwan and Japan - the Big Betrayal under way.

https://wentworthreport.com/taiwan-and-japan-the-big-betrayal-underway/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

By courtesy of the immensly well informed researcher, CASE SMIT

NET ZERO has become a religion June 24, 2026 LONDON https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c7NBCdrEYc

A 36-minute interview of Claire Coutinho MP at The Free Speech Union, but changes to a different subject at 19:20

Former UK government Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho MP reveals how civil service “group think” stopped questioning of Net Zero. From misleading costings to attempts to silence dissent, Coutinho reveals why she thinks the Climate Change Act needs a total reset.

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

The debate was held at the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre on the 23rd. June, 2026 for the entire medical faculty of students from year 1 to final year.

“Australian Medical Practitioners Should Include Traditional and Complementary Medicine in Clinical Practice”

REBUTTALS

AFFIRMATIVE REBUTTALS TO THE NEGATIVE CASE

Negative Argument 1:

“Traditional and complementary medicine lacks evidence.”

Rebuttal

This argument fails because it treats all traditional and complementary medicine as a single entity. Complementary medicine is not one therapy. It includes nutritional medicine, exercise medicine, mindfulness, meditation, acupuncture, yoga, herbal medicine, lifestyle medicine, probiotics, sleep medicine, stress reduction and many other interventions.

The scientific literature supporting many of these interventions is extensive.

The real question is not whether all complementary therapies are supported by evidence. The question is whether some are. The answer is clearly yes. Modern medicine itself contains interventions with varying levels of evidence. No honest clinician would claim every pharmaceutical, surgical procedure or medical guideline is supported by perfect evidence.

The standard must be applied equally. The issue is not whether a therapy originated in Beijing, Berlin or Melbourne. The issue is whether it works.

Negative Argument 2:

“Only conventional medicine is evidence based.”

Rebuttal

This is historically and scientifically incorrect. David Sackett’s original definition of evidence-based medicine never restricted evidence to pharmaceutical interventions.

Evidence-based medicine integrates:

Best available evidence

Clinical expertise

Patient values and preferences

If an intervention has evidence supporting safety and efficacy, then by definition it may be considered within evidence-based medicine. The negative side often attempts to redefine evidence-based medicine as “approved conventional medicine.”

That is not what Sackett taught.

Negative Argument 3:

“Complementary medicine is pseudoscience.”

Rebuttal

This is a rhetorical attack rather than an argument. Acupuncture has thousands of published studies. Meditation has thousands of published studies. Exercise medicine has thousands of published studies. Nutritional medicine has hundreds of thousands of published studies.

Calling all complementary medicine “pseudoscience” ignores decades of research. In reality, some complementary therapies have strong evidence, some have moderate evidence, and some have weak evidence.

Exactly the same can be said of many conventional interventions.

Negative Argument 4:

“Patients may be harmed.”

Rebuttal

All healthcare carries risk. Every medicine carries risk. Every surgery carries risk. Every hospital admission carries risk. The issue is risk-benefit analysis.

The safest way to protect patients is not to ignore complementary medicine. It is to ensure practitioners are educated about it. Patients are already using complementary therapies. If doctors refuse to discuss them, patients will seek advice elsewhere.

Integration improves safety. Exclusion increases risk.

Negative Argument 5:

“Complementary medicine delays effective treatment.”

Rebuttal

Poor practice delays effective treatment. Not complementary medicine. A responsible integrative practitioner refers appropriately. An integrative oncologist does not tell a patient to reject emergency surgery. An integrative physician does not tell a patient with appendicitis to meditate. This argument attacks bad practice rather than integrative practice.

The proposition before us is about including complementary medicine in clinical practice—not replacing conventional medicine with it.

Negative Argument 6:

“There is insufficient regulation.”

Rebuttal

Australia already regulates many complementary practitioners and virtually all products. More importantly, integration increases accountability. If complementary therapies are discussed openly within mainstream healthcare, standards improve. If they are driven underground, standards worsen.

Good regulation comes from engagement, not exclusion.

Negative Argument 7:

“Traditional medicine is based on belief rather than science.”

Rebuttal

Historically, much of modern medicine began through observation before mechanisms were understood. Aspirin emerged from willow bark. Many pharmaceuticals originated from plants. The origin of a therapy tells us nothing about its effectiveness.

Science evaluates claims. It does not discriminate against origins.

Negative Argument 8:

“Patients may be exploited financially.”

Rebuttal

Financial conflicts exist throughout healthcare. The global pharmaceutical industry is one of the largest industries on earth. The answer is transparency. The answer is ethical practice. The answer is informed consent.

Financial abuse is not unique to complementary medicine.

Negative Argument 9:

“Complementary medicine creates false hope.”

Rebuttal

Hope is not the enemy of medicine. False claims are. There is an important distinction. Ethical integrative medicine does not promise cures. It seeks improved outcomes, improved quality of life, reduced symptoms, enhanced resilience and better wellbeing.

Good medicine should offer both honesty and hope. Patients deserve both.

Negative Argument 10:

“If it worked it would already be mainstream.”

Rebuttal

History repeatedly proves otherwise. Handwashing was resisted. Vitamin C in scurvy was resisted. Helicobacter pylori was resisted. Many accepted medical advances were initially dismissed. Scientific progress often begins at the margins.

The question is not whether something is mainstream. The question is whether evidence supports it.

Covid-19 Rebuttal

The pandemic demonstrated the weaknesses of modern healthcare. It reminded us of the dangers of groupthink, censorship, and the narrowing of scientific debate. We were told repeatedly that the ‘vaccine’ would stay in the deltoid, that it would be very short-lived, that it was safe and effective and that the side effects were rare and minimal. I made certain that the audience knew these were lies.

I told them that they “were being brainwashed”

Science advances through questioning, not conformity. The lesson of Covid-19 is not that we should become less open-minded. The lesson is that we should remain open to evidence wherever it emerges.

Informed Consent Rebuttal:

The opposition argued that patients should only receive conventional options. On what ethical basis would we withhold information about safe and potentially beneficial therapies from competent adults? Patients do not belong to governments. Patients do not belong to professions. Patients have the right to make informed decisions about their own healthcare.

The principles of informed consent, informed refusal and an evidence-informed option demand that practitioners discuss all reasonable options supported by evidence.

The Single most Powerful Rebuttal:

My colleagues opposite have spent considerable time discussing where therapies come from. I am interested in where they lead. If a treatment is safe, evidence-informed, beneficial to patients, and chosen through informed consent, then it deserves consideration. Medicine should judge therapies by outcomes, not origins.

This statement strikes directly at the central weakness of my most negative arguments and returns the debate to the principles of evidence-based, patient-centred healthcare.

Having reviewed the affirmative and negative positions, I believe the affirmative side possesses a significant strategic advantage because it is arguing for inclusion, whereas the negative side is effectively arguing for exclusion.

In debates of this nature, audiences—particularly medical audiences—tend to respond favourably to positions grounded in:

Patient welfare

Scientific inquiry

Professional humility

Informed consent

Clinical freedom

Prevention

Respect for patient choice

Playing the ball and not the man

Passion with precision

The strongest theme running through my case is not complementary and traditional medicine itself. It is the proposition that:

“Healthcare practitioners should be aware of, knowledgeable about, and able to appropriately discuss and incorporate evidence-informed traditional and complementary approaches when doing so may benefit patients.”

“This debate is not about choosing between conventional medicine and complementary medicine. It is about choosing between a healthcare system that is open to evidence wherever it arises and one that excludes entire fields of knowledge because of their historical origin.”

“The history of medicine is not the history of certainty. It is the history of correction. Many of yesterday’s certainties became today’s errors. Progress has always depended upon clinicians who were prepared to observe carefully, question respectfully, and investigate honestly.”

“Every one of us entered healthcare for the same reason - to relieve suffering and improve human wellbeing. Patients do not care whether a helpful therapy originated in a university laboratory, a hospital ward, a traditional healing system, or a nutritional clinic. They care whether it is safe, whether it is effective, and whether it helps them live better lives. If we remain committed to evidence, ethics, informed consent, and patient-centred care, then the integration of appropriate traditional and complementary medicine is not a threat to modern healthcare—it is one of its natural evolutions.”

“Medicine should never become so certain of what it knows that it loses the courage to explore what it does not yet know.”

“I trust that there will be a few leaders in this room who will not only understand what I have said but will have the courage to speak the truth to power and use my messages wisely. I hope that you will open your minds, keep them open and practice critical thinking.”

“After more than half a century in medicine, health and wellness, I have learned that patients are our greatest teachers. They constantly remind us that healing is often broader than treatment, that prevention is often wiser than cure, and that good medicine begins with listening.”

END

Ian Brighthope

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© 2026 Ian Brighthope

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SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

When the taxpayer-funded broadcaster called, I decided to push back

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Dear Michael,

This week I discovered The ABC had given one of its top reporters the job of investigating me and our movement.

Pro-abortion journalist Lucy Barbour, who has written not one, but twelve pro-abortion articles in the past twelve months, reached out on Monday with a list of questions for her latest hit piece.

This time, I decided, I was not prepared to take it lying down. Why should we be the brunt of The ABC’s tax-payer funded, extreme-left agenda?

So when Lucy Barbour called me for the interview, I told her I was recording the call for my audience. She tried to wriggle out of it but I didn’t let her. I asked her, “why do you get to record me, if I can’t record you?” She knew she was beat and was forced to begin asking her questions.

Watch my explosive interview with Lucy Barbour, where the ABC finally gets a taste of its own medicine.

We will never end abortion up to birth unless we take on the establishment that spreads the propaganda that abortion is healthcare.

I am asking all Australians to sign and share my new petition to defund the ABC.

SIGN OUR PETITION TO DEFUND THE ABC

Although the ABC will not be defunded under an Albanese government, my goal is to build this campaign to the point where, by the 2028 federal election, every major party on the right commits to transitioning the ABC to a subscriber-funded model by ending all taxpayer funding.

Given the changing political climate, I believe this is a realistic and achievable objective.

Thank-you for your continuing support and encouragement, and I look forward to being in touch soon.

Joanna Howe

Dr Joanna Howe

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims.

Слава Україні!

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