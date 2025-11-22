Of course the Labor Government is being dishonest. The way to beat dishonesty is through truth. A essential component of truth is our use of words.

Plague proportions may be an understatement as a description of gratuitous propaganda for NET ZERO. School buses are emblazoned with GO ZERO. Supermarket workers are forced to wear GO ZERO garments and the ABC, SBS and the legacy free-to-air media uphold NET ZERO not only as an article of faith, but even as holy to the extent that all other principles and beliefs must be repressed.

As an indication of publicly funded lies and deception on a massive scale, the CSIRO is hard to beat. From this LINK, cop the following outrageous and easily disproved official government approved falsehood, promoted with money stolen from Australians:

The same online document from the CSIRO contains these extracts:

Natural processes such as respiration and decay, forest fires and volcanic eruptions add an additional 190.2 billion tonnes of CO₂ to the atmosphere per year.

Humans generate CO₂ when burning fossil fuels such as gas, petrol, oil, and coal. This adds an additional 9.1 billion tonnes of CO₂ to the atmosphere each year.

Australia is the world’s 14th highest emitter, contributing just over 1 per cent of global emissions.

Energy (burning fossil fuels to produce electricity) contributed 32.6 per cent of the total emissions (of anthropogenic carbon dioxide in Australia)

190.2 billion tonnes plus 9.1 billion tonnes gives a total of 199.3 billion tonnes, which on the CSIRO’s own (asserted) figures, is the sum of carbon dioxide emissions from natural process plus human activity. 9.1 billion tonnes is 2.09% of 190.2 billion tonnes.

So human activity, on the CSIRO’s own figures, contributes not 90% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but actually 2.09%. Australia’s (asserted) contribution of one percent of global anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions is therefore 0.0209% of global carbon dioxide emissions, a quantity so tiny as to be utterly inconsequential.

Noting that burning fossil fuels for energy is blamed for 32.6% of Australia’s anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions, we can conclude that terminating energy generation using coal, oil and gas in Australia will reduce the world’s carbon dioxide emissions by 0.0068134% or 0.007% rounded.

Compare that figure with the CSIRO’s fearmongering lie:

About 90 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions comes from the burning of fossil fuels, and most of Australia’s emissions also comes from energy production (sic.)

Today Wednesday 19 November 2025 the ABC and SBS are busy offering unqualified support to The Greens and Senator David Pocock who are bleating about a proposed funding cut for the CSIRO.

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley should be leading the charge to expose the CSIRO and all other individuals and entities who earn profit, power and perquisites from the greatest fraud since the Bonfire of the Vanities, the gigantic NET ZERO SCAM.

Michael Darby’s Saturday 22 November 2025 comment on two new leaders NSW politics.

Photo credits The Guardian and Northern Daily Leader

Kellie Sloane MP

Gurmesh Singh MP

The voting public has the right to decide the composition of a Coalition. The unwise recent practice of posturing as a Coalition in Opposition should be abandoned immediately. Defeat of the ALP-Greens-Teals axis requires Liberals and Nationals to accept that other like-minded individuals and parties (registered or otherwise) deserve a valid path to possible election. Diversity of opinion is so great that any attempt to impose conformity will fail. Victory will be achieved by a Collaboration among entities who need agree on only one principle: We all preference each other ahead of the Greens, ahead of the ALP and ahead of the Teals IN THAT ORDER.

For Sky News Video, Ctrl+Click on the above or use this LINK

Patrick Stavely wrote on 14 November 2025:

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has firmly backed herself as the right person to lead the Liberal Party in the wake of its decision to drop its net zero policy.

The Liberal Party made the call to drop the net zero emissions by 2050 target on Thursday, marking a major turning point in the Coalition’s climate and energy policy.

Ms Ley has been under tremendous pressure over the delay for the party to take a clear stance on its net zero policy since its defeat in the federal election in May.

She also faced the prospect of a frontbench exodus as moderates threatened resignations over the policy ahead of the party room showdown this week.

On Friday, the Liberal leader told Sky News’ Peter Stefanovic she was the right person to continue to head the party, after being asked if the net zero decision secured her role as leader.

“Absolutely, and I’m determined to fight every day for Australians,” Ms Ley said.

“We always talk about Gen Z and Millennials, they’re always front of mind for me because I meet many of them, and we should be here as leaders of this country backing in their future - not giving them a future with a lower standard of living than their parents have had.

“That’s unfortunately what they’re destined to under Labor, so we have to get this right for the next generation and it all hinges on affordable energy.”

The party’s new energy focus has been said to be squarely centred on delivering cheaper, more reliable power for Australian households.

However, the party will maintain in-principle support for achieving net zero - without locking targets into law.

The Liberals’ move comes almost a fortnight after the Nationals confirmed it would ditch support of the net zero target.

The Liberal Party’s policy announcement appears to have also won over support for Ms Ley from a Senator who publicly expressed her doubt over the Member for Farrer’s ability to lead.

Sarah Henderson last week said she “could not support things the way they are” and that Ms Ley was “losing support” within the Liberal Party.

But on Thursday, Senator Henderson’s tune changed as she praised the leader’s role in coming to the decision to dump the net zero target.

“This is a great day for the Liberal Party and it’s also a great day for all Australians,” Senator Henderson told Sky News.

“We have dumped net zero because what net zero is all about is economically and environmentally destructive policies by this Albanese government. And of course, as we know, Australians were sold one big fat lie. Rather than energy prices going down, they are going through the roof.

“Australians are paying the price, families, small businesses, manufacturers, and regional communities. And I have to say I’m so thrilled and I really commend the really hard work of everyone in our team, of course, led by Sussan Ley.”

Fraudsters and profiteers still pushing the gargantuan Extension Cord Scam

Five years ago Unchain Australia exposed the fraudulent calculations underlying the Extension Cord Scam. Since then the copper price has doubled. Any Australian politician who continues to tout this scam deserves to be brought down by the voters.

Two senior bosses at the BBC have resigned following accusations of “serious and systemic” bias in news coverage by the public broadcaster. While criticisms of the corporation’s editorial standards have been mounting for some time, it most recently came under fire over the way in which a speech by US President Donald Trump was edited.

In shock announcements on Sunday (9 Nov 2025), BBC director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness announced their resignations.

Here’s a look at what has happened and how the bosses responded.

Internal memo leaked

The storm over Mr Trump’s speech began last week when The Daily Telegraph published parts of a dossier on impartiality concerns. The “internal whistleblowing memo”, which the Telegraph later published in full, had been sent to the BBC’s editorial standards board.

The author, Michael Prescott, had worked as an independent advisor to the board for three years until June 2025, but departed with what he said were “profound and unresolved concerns”. Mr Prescott was the political editor for the Sunday Times — a Murdoch-owned outlet — for 10 years. He opened the memo by saying the concerns were serious enough for him to bring them to the board’s attention. The BBC had “repeatedly failed” to address issues he raised while in the role, and “in many cases simply refused to acknowledge there was an issue at all”, he said.

Mr Prescott went on to detail a string of concerns around bias in the corporation’s reporting. The memo discussed findings from reports into four areas of coverage — the US presidential election, racial diversity, biological sex and gender, and Gaza. But it was the corporation’s reporting in a documentary on Mr Trump that was the focus of backlash in the ensuing days.

What were the claims over the Trump documentary?

According to the Telegraph, Mr Prescott was concerned by an hour-long special of the BBC’s investigative documentary series Panorama, which aired a week before the presidential election last year, titled Trump: A Second Chance? The special showcased interviews with a set of Mr Trump’s supporters and attempted to unpick the factors behind the president’s popularity.

In his memo, Mr Prescott discussed a review into the special, which was ordered after concerns about its impartiality were raised internally.

The review found Panorama had used an edited clip of Mr Trump speaking at his rally on January 6, 2021 — the day a mob of his supporters would later attack the US Capitol building.

It appeared to show Mr Trump as saying: “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.”

But the clip had been created by splicing together two points of his speech that occurred almost an hour apart:

15:27:“Now, it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy. And after this, we’re gonna walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down, we’re going to walk down.

“Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re gonna walk down to the Capitol, and we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them.”

1:09:40: “I think one of our great achievements will be election security because nobody until I came along had any idea how corrupt our elections were.

“And again, most people would stand there at 9 o’clock in the evening and say I want to thank you very much, and they go off to some other life. But I said something’s wrong here, something’s really wrong, can’t have happened.

“And we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.

Mr Prescott said the edited clip “materially misled viewers”. “The fact that he did not explicitly exhort supporters to go down and fight at Capitol Hill was one of the reasons there were no federal charges for incitement to riot,” he wrote.

He also said the report found Panorama had distorted the order of the day’s events by incorrectly implying members of the far-right group Proud Boys had only begun marching to the Capitol after Mr Trump had finished speaking. “This created the impression Trump’s supporters had taken up his ‘call-to-arms,’” he said.

The memo alleged when the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee met on May 12, senior editor Jonathan Munro asserted it was “normal practice to edit speeches into short-form clips”.

What else was said about the BBC’s US coverage?

The memo went on to criticise the BBC’s coverage of US politics in other areas, too.

Mr Prescott accused the corporation of “repeatedly” misrepresenting comments Mr Trump made about former politician Liz Cheney in an interview with conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson on October 31, 2024.

He listed a further eight points detailing “wider concerns” about the corporation’s reporting on the US, which included “excessive coverage” of a single opinion poll and an “over-emphasis” on certain events such as Mr Trump’s comments about Haitian migrants eating pets.

What happened after the leak?

The Daily Telegraph followed its story with a daily drip feed of headlines and interviews covering reactions to the leaked memo. Other media outlets began to pick up the story, with a focus on the altered comments from Mr Trump’s January 6 rally.

“I’ve got news for the BBC bosses who think they’ll get away with fabricating a damaging Trump quote: A huge storm is coming”, a column published by the Daily Mail was headlined.

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson added his voice to the backlash, appearing on the Telegraph’s front page on Friday. He called for Mr Davie to “explain or resign”, and in his column the following day, added an ultimatum, saying he would stop paying the BBC licence fee.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt labelled the corporation “100 per cent fake news” and said British taxpayers had been “forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine”.

Mr Davie and Ms Turness announced their resignations in separate emails to BBC staff at 6pm on Sunday, almost one week after the memo was first published. A BBC article said the corporation was due to issue an apology on Monday.

What did Davie and Turness say?

In his statement, Mr Davie acknowledged the BBC was “not perfect”, but said it must remain transparent and accountable. “While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision,” he wrote.

“Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility.” Mr Davie said he was working through “exact timings” of his exit with the corporation’s board.

“I hope that as we move forward, a sensible, calm and rational public conversation can take place about the next chapter of the BBC,” he said.

Ms Turness noted that the ongoing controversy had “reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC”.

“In public life, leaders need to be fully accountable and that is why I am stepping down.”

She went on to emphasise while mistakes had been made, allegations that BBC News was institutionally biased were incorrect.

BBC chair Samir Shah also released a statement to staff in which he thanked Mr Davie and Ms Turness for their leadership. “I fully understand this is unsettling for all of us, but I remain resolute that the BBC will continue to deliver world-class public service broadcasting in the days, weeks and months ahead,” he wrote.

The next director general will be appointed by the BBC Board, which has had its own share of controversy in the past. The chair and non-executive board members are appointed by King Charles on the recommendation of ministers.

Mr Shah co-authored a report commissioned by the government in 2021 that concluded the UK was not institutionally racist. Non-executive director Robbie Gibb was former Tory prime minister Theresa May’s director of communications from 2017 to 2019.

For the full story, Click or Ctrl+Click on the above graphic.

Photo credit: The Australian

Barnaby Joyce and Michael McCormack are united in protecting Australians from the horrors of Net Zero.

Speaking on the subject of the Tomago aluminium smelter, Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has accurately described the Albanese Government as a train wreck, warning “Cut power costs or watch industry die”. Now is the time for the Opposition Leader to shrug off the counterproductive influence of Messrs Crisafulli, Littleproud, Wilson and their ilk, and tell the truth to the Australian people.

The truth includes these simple statements of fact:

There is no climate crisis.

All predictions by the climate doomsayers have been wrong.

The climate is always changing and whatever happens to the climate in the future, humanity’s best option for dealing with any and all challenges which may arise is through the availability of ample reliable baseload power.

Sea level rise is gentle, and hardly surprising in the light of gargantuan amounts of soil and debris dumped into the sea by the world’s rivers, plus the lesser impact of land reclamation, plus the unmeasured impact of undersea volcanic discharges (which also impact water temperature. Reliable tide gauges such as Fort Denison show that gentle sea level rise has been less in the past six decades than in the prior six decades.

Sun power and windpower have their uses, which must be determined by the market place, free from subsidies, free from fraud, free from coercion and free from profiteers.

The ALP outrageously continues to endorse the gigantic scam of the extension cord from the Northern Territory to Singapore.

David Littleproud leads the Queensland Nationals out of the Net Zero trap and Senator Matt Canavan says the Party has found its voice.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THIS SIGNIFICANT SKY NEWS REPORT

Australia remains enmeshed with a major criminal organisation

Enlightened jurisdictions have banned mRNA vaccines including Comirnaty JN.1 which is pflogged by Pfizer. Note the terminology above “people aged ≤5 years”. What the official drumbeaters for Pfizer really mean is children, toddlers, babies, and even unborn children. The current (October 2025) Australian Immunisation Handbook states: Unvaccinated pregnant women are recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccine LINK. We must never forgive the low-life discredited former Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan who was the first politician anywhere to advocate coercive mRNA experimental drugs for children. Table 1 of the Handbook now describes Pfizer’s Comirnaty JN.1 as “not recommended” for children under 5 years, which is certainly not good enough.

ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) recommendations

A summary of advice is at Table 1 of the ATAGI recommendations.

COVID-19 recommendations are reviewed annually, or earlier if new evidence emerges or epidemiology changes.

ATAGI recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 6 months for:

· Adults aged ≥75 years.

ATAGI recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 12 months for:

· Adults aged 65—74 years

· Adults aged 18—64 years with severe immunocompromise.

These groups are also eligible for a dose every 6 months, based on a benefit-risk assessment. A dose every six months is most likely to benefit people with medical risk conditions and/or those living in residential aged care homes.

The following groups are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine every 12 months, based on a benefit-risk assessment:

· All other adults aged 18—64 years

· Children and adolescents aged 5—<18 years with severe immunocompromise.

Vaccination reduces the risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19.

For those individuals recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccination, the risks of severe disease from COVID-19 are highest and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks for the defined population.

Michael Darby comments:

Think for a moment about the abovementioned concept “benefit-risk assessment”. If there were ever a shred of honesty in the application of the term, by early 2000 every resident of an Australian aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free vitamin D supplements, by mid-2000 every resident of an aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free access to hydroxychloroquin (HCL) and by the end of 2000 every resident of an aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free access to hydroxychloroquin (HCL). ATAGI’s currently recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 6 months for adults aged ≥75 years and a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 12 (or six months) months for adults aged 65—74 years and for adults aged 18—64 years with severe immunocompromise, supposedly justified by the assertion “the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks”. This is a ghastly perversion of a time-honoured core principle of medical ethics, FIRST, DO NO HARM. Any case to be made that the benefits outweigh the risks can be valid only when the risks are known, the risks can be measured, the risks are fully explained by the patient’s chosen physician to the patient and the risks are understood by the patient. Even then, fully informed consent cannot override

For those individuals eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination, the risk of severe disease from COVID-19 is lower than the recommended groups, however individuals in this group can choose (are eligible) to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and are encouraged to discuss their individual circumstances with their healthcare provider.

On 2 October 2025, Nicholas Hulscher MPH wrote:

Pfizer’s rap sheet includes some of the largest criminal fines in U.S. history:

In 2009, Pfizer and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn reached a record $2.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Pharmacia & Upjohn pleaded guilty to a felony charge of misbranding Bextra and paid a $1.195 billion criminal fine . At the same time, Pfizer Inc. agreed to pay $1 billion under the False Claims Act to settle allegations of illegal promotion, false billing to Medicare/Medicaid, and kickbacks to prescribers.

In 2004, Warner-Lambert (acquired by Pfizer in 2000) pleaded guilty to two felony counts for illegally promoting Neurontin, paying $430 million in combined criminal fines and civil liabilities.

Over the years, Pfizer has paid out billions more for unlawful marketing practices, Medicare/Medicaid fraud, and physician kickbacks.

According to Violation Tracker, Pfizer’s penalties since 2000 total more than $11 billion across criminal, civil, and regulatory cases — a staggering figure that exposes a pattern of lawlessness, not isolated mistakes.

Yet despite this record, Albert Bourla and Pfizer have been rewarded. The latest $70 billion agreement inked with the Trump administration represents a complete betrayal of the American people. Instead of accountability for catastrophic harms, Pfizer has been welcomed back into the halls of power.

LINK TO NICHOLAS HULSCHER MPH FOCAL POINTS INTERVIEW

LINK TO RFK Jr’s MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN WEBSITE

With his snout in every opportunistic profiteering trough, every action by the leading subsidy grifter is hostile to Australia’s future.

David Blackmon wrote on 19 September 2025:

David Blackmon

The climate alarm community is all verklempt this week about the recent move by Australian mining giant Fortescue to pull the plug on its planned $210 million electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Detroit. The company cited “current policy settings” in the U.S. as the primary culprit, a not-so-subtle nod to the Trump administration’s rapid demolition of the bloated tax credits and subsidies that propped up these pie-in-the-sky projects under Biden and Harris.

Oh, darn. Such a loss.

Ok, just kidding: This cancellation isn’t a tragedy—it’s a reality check for an industry that’s been feeding at the taxpayer trough for far too long.

Fortescue, known more for its iron ore operations Down Under than for dabbling in battery tech, announced this ambitious venture back in 2023. The plan was to repurpose an old auto factory in Motor City into a high-tech hub for producing EV batteries and chargers. They promised 600 new jobs, a boon for Detroit’s struggling economy, and positioned it as part of their “Race to Real Zero” emissions push...

Michael Darby’s Comment:

Andrew “Lethal Humidity” Forrest is a shameful disgrace, whose every action endangers Australian taxpayers, Australian energy, Australian security and Australian health. Such behaviour could even assist an occupying invader. Fortunately for Australia, directly contrasting with Forrest there is one Australian entrepreneur who is honest, patriotic, generously philanthropic and wholly committed to upholding Australia’s sovereignty and promoting for all Australians peace, progress and prosperity. For readers who subscribe to my substack on or before my eightieth birthday on 1 November 2025, or within the month following my birthday. here is my birthday present to all who correctly identify the admirable individual whom I have described:

Please cut and paste and send this message to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com:

To: Michael Darby in Australia

The honest, patriotic and philanthropic Australian entrepreneur whom you describe is [INSERT NAME]. I have on [DATE] subscribed $50 for a twelve months paid subscription to the Michael Darby Australia substack, which automatically upgrades me to fully paid subscriber status for ten years. As a bonus reward, email to me at [INSERT EMAIL ADDRESS] six vouchers for me to pass to each of six of my friends, which will entitle each voucher holder to receive fully paid subscriber status for twelve months. [INSERT YOUR NAME].

If more information is needed, please send text message to +61 (0) 402 558 947.

Important message to all who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack: Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

THE LINK saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

