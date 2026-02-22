The Return of Neville Bonner

National Press Club, Canberra — A Wednesday in February 2026

THE ARRIVAL

The luncheon had been running to form. The soup was adequate. The rolls were stale. Three journalists were filing copy on their phones under the table. Angus Taylor was seated at the head table looking comfortable in the way that Opposition leaders look comfortable at these things — present, prepared, slightly coiled.

The MC, a veteran of a hundred of these lunches, had just begun the introductions when his earpiece crackled. He touched it. Frowned. Touched it again. Then looked up with the expression of a man who has been told something he cannot quite process.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve just been informed that we have a… a change to proceedings. I’m asked to advise that what you are about to witness is genuine, has been verified by the Australian National University, the National Archives, and — I’m reading this verbatim — three very nervous Americans in a car park in Barton.”

A murmur through the room.

“Would you please welcome — and I appreciate this will require a moment — Senator Neville Bonner.”

The door at the back opened.

He walked in wearing the same dark suit he’d favoured in the Senate. Shorter than people expected. Deliberate in his movement. Looking around the room with the particular expression of a man who has seen a great deal — and, as of this morning, considerably more than most — and is prepared to see more still.

The room did not applaud immediately. It did what Australian rooms do when genuinely surprised — it went very quiet, and people looked at each other to check whether they were all seeing the same thing.

Then someone started clapping, and within four seconds the entire room was on its feet.

Bonner reached the lectern. Adjusted the microphone — it was too high, it’s always too high — and looked out at them with an expression of quiet amusement.

He smiled. It was a slow smile, the kind that starts in the eyes.

“Well,” he said.

He let that sit.

“I wasn’t expecting to be here either.”

THE EXPLANATION

“Now I’m told some of you have questions about the process. The press gallery always has questions about the process.” A few laughs. “I’ll tell you what I know, which isn’t everything, because frankly they explained it to me three times and I’m not sure the third fellow understood it much better than I did.

“There’s a company. American. You’ll have heard of them. They have a great deal of money, they have a great deal of computing power, and they have — I am told — a complicated relationship with the Australian government that they were hoping to improve. So they thought: what better gift to the Australian people than to return one of its former senators for an afternoon?

“I asked the young man who met me — he was wearing a jacket that cost more than my first car — whether this was legal. He said they had seventeen lawyers who believed it was, and four who weren’t sure, and that this was actually the most confident they’d ever been about anything.

“He also told me they tried three other people first. I won’t say who. One refused on principle. One asked immediately about superannuation entitlements. And one — I think this tells you something about Australian politics — one asked whether there’d be a car.”

Laughter. Real laughter now. The room was his.

“I should tell you something about where I’ve come from. Not the time machine — though I will say the time machine was more comfortable than economy class to Brisbane, and the in-flight entertainment was considerably more interesting. I mean the other place. The place before this morning.

“I can’t tell you much about it. I’ve been asked not to, and I’ve found that some instructions are worth following. What I will say is that the view is good, the company is excellent, and there is no Senate estimates committee. Which I found more of a relief than I expected.

“I was also told, before I left, that I had until approximately four o’clock. So I intend to use the time.”

He looked around the room. The journalists had put their phones away. That, in itself, was remarkable.

“I’ve spent the journey reading. They gave me a considerable amount of material — newspapers, transcripts, a summary of events since February 1999. I read quickly when I’m motivated. Some of it was encouraging. Some of it was not. And some of it made me want to come back for longer than an afternoon, which I suspect is not on offer.”

THE TURN

“I’m told the Leader of the Opposition is here today.”

He looked directly at Angus Taylor. Not unkindly. Appraisingly. The way a man looks at someone he’s decided is worth his time.

“Mr Taylor. I want to speak to you directly, if I may. And I want everyone else to listen, because what I’m going to say to him, I’m saying to all of you.”

He paused. The room was absolutely still.

THE SPEECH

“I spent 15 years on Palm Island, Queensland. Some of you know it. Most of you have driven past it on the mainland on the way somewhere else.

“I should be precise about what Palm Island was, because the precision matters. It was an Aboriginal reserve, established by government act, where my people were placed and administered and managed. Where the hours of the day were not quite your own. Where the decisions about your life were made by people who did not know you and did not especially need to.

“I say this not to make you feel bad about it. I say it because it taught me something that I carried into the Senate and never put down: that the most corrosive thing a government can do to a person is to remove from them the dignity of deciding their own life. And the most powerful thing it can do is restore it.

“We didn’t have much on Palm Island. What we had, we shared. Not because someone told us to. Not because there was a program. Because the country demanded it. Because a man alone in that country is a man in trouble, and everyone understood that.

“That’s not a black thing. That’s an Australian thing. And somewhere along the way, it seems to me, we’ve started to forget it.

“I was a conservative. I make no apology for that. I believed — I believe — that people are best served when they are given the dignity of standing on their own two feet. When they are not managed and administered and processed. When they are trusted.

“But I also knew — from my own life, from my own people — that standing on your own two feet is a damn sight easier when someone gives you a hand up at the start. And that the hand up is not charity. It is investment. It is what a community does for itself.

“That is not a contradiction. That is Australia.

“I should also tell you that I was not, in my time, what you would call a comfortable Liberal. I crossed the floor thirty-four times. On land rights. On the Great Barrier Reef. On East Timor. On matters where my party and my conscience pointed in different directions, and I chose my conscience. They dropped me from the ticket in 1983, partly because of it. My former party later admitted, somewhat shamefacedly, that dropping me had cost them Queensland. I mention this not to relitigate old grievances — the other place has given me considerable perspective on old grievances — but because I want Mr Taylor and this room to understand that when I call myself a conservative, I mean something precise by it. I mean a belief in institutions, in individual dignity, in the slow accumulation of rights and responsibilities that makes a society cohere. I do not mean an instruction to stay inside the lines.

“Mr Taylor. You want to lead this country. I understand that. I understand the ambition and I don’t condemn it — ambition in service of others is a virtue. But I want to ask you something, and I want you to sit with it rather than answer it immediately, because the immediate answer is usually the wrong one.

“What do you actually believe about the people of this country?

“Not the economic units. Not the taxpayers and the welfare recipients and the small business owners and the battlers — all the little boxes we put people in so we can talk about them in groups. The people. The woman in Cairns working two jobs. The Sikh family that opened the grocery in Wagga and stayed open all through the flood. The old bloke in Broken Hill who still fixes engines because someone taught him and he believes in passing it on.

“Do you believe in them? Not in managing them. In them.

“Because if you do — and I believe you might, or I wouldn’t be spending what I’m told is a finite amount of returned time on you — then you have to say so. Plainly. Without the talking points. Without the triangulation.

“This country is hungry for someone to say plainly: I trust you.

ON HOUSING

“Now. I’ve been reading about housing. And I want to say something about it that I haven’t seen said clearly enough.

“People talk about the housing crisis as though it’s an economics problem. Supply and demand. Zoning laws. Interest rates. And yes, those things matter. Sort them out. That is your job and I expect you to do it.

“But I want to tell you what housing actually is, because I learned it in a way most people in this room did not.

“I grew up in a place where my people could not own property. Could not choose where they lived. Could not move freely from one town to another without permission from an administrator who didn’t know their name. And I watched what that did — not just to their circumstances, but to who they were. To their sense of themselves. To their willingness to invest in a future that might be taken from them again.

“A person without a home is a person who doesn’t fully belong. Without a stake. Without the settled sense that this is mine, I built this, I will leave this to my children. You cannot fully commit to a community you cannot afford to put down roots in.

“Young people today — and I have been reading about them and I find their situation genuinely alarming — young people today are doing everything right. They are working. They are saving. They are playing by the rules of a game that keeps changing the rules on them. And they are concluding, not without reason, that the fair go doesn’t apply to them.

“That is not just an economic failure. It is a failure of belonging. And each generation has an obligation to leave this country more open to the next than they found it. I fear we are not meeting that obligation.

“Mr Taylor, this is not a small-target issue. It is not something you manage from a distance with modest adjustments. It requires the kind of ambition and political courage that built the Snowy. You don’t get to call yourself the party of home ownership and then be timid about what’s required to make it real.

“The people who cannot afford a home are not asking for a handout. They are asking for their shot. That’s all. And it is the fundamental job of any government to make sure the shot is still there to be taken.”

ON AMERICA

“I want to talk about something that troubled me considerably in the reading material. And I want to be careful here, because I have genuine affection for America and for what it represents. I admire a country that knows what it believes. That wrote its values down and has argued about them ever since. There is something admirable in that, even when the argument gets ugly.

“But I read about what happened in your last election campaign. I read about the comparisons being made. The directions people were being encouraged to look. And I want to say something plainly, because no one else seems willing to:

“Australia does not need to import its politics from anywhere.

“I spent my career — my entire career — arguing one thing about my people. That Aboriginal Australians did not need to be defined by someone else’s categories. That we did not need to see ourselves through someone else’s lens. In the 1970s, some of my colleagues in Indigenous politics were borrowing the language and tactics of the American civil rights movement, of Black Power, of frameworks developed in entirely different conditions for entirely different purposes. I said then, and I believe now, that this was a mistake. Not because those movements were wrong in their own context. But because Australia’s situation, its history, its institutions, its possibilities, were distinct. We had to find our own way.

“The same is true of Australia itself.

“The debates consuming American politics right now — the culture wars, the grievances catalogued and weaponised, the treatment of political opponents as enemies rather than fellow citizens who’ve got the wrong idea — these are not Australian debates. They are being imported. And some people are importing them quite deliberately, because division is useful to those who benefit from it.

“Don’t.

“Australia has always been capable of disagreeing without hating. Of arguing hard about policy and then getting on with it. Of accepting that the other side might actually love the country too, even while you think they’re completely wrong about how to serve it. That is not weakness. That is — and I say this with the perspective of someone who has spent some time recently in a place where such distinctions become quite clear — that is civilisation.

“Mr Taylor, you will be tempted — or your advisers will tempt you — to find your sharp edges in the places where the American political playbook says sharp edges work. Resist it. Not because it won’t get you coverage. It will. But because Australia deserves better, and Australians are quite perceptive about authenticity. They know when they’re being sold someone else’s product.

“Be distinctly, stubbornly, unapologetically Australian. That is both the right thing and, as it happens, the smart thing. Your last leader tried the other approach. The result is on the record.”

A pause. A few uncomfortable laughs. Taylor kept his expression neutral but wrote something on the menu card.

ON IMMIGRATION

“Now. Immigration. I want to say something that may surprise some of you, coming from me.

“I believe in it.

“I believe in it because this country was built by people who came from somewhere else, found something worth building, and committed to it. I should know — my own father was an English immigrant. My mother was Jagera. I am, in my own person, a product of this country’s capacity to hold different peoples and make something new of the combination. I would not be here — either time — if Australia had not been the kind of place that allowed for that.

“The Italian families in regional Queensland. The Vietnamese communities who rebuilt themselves here after losing everything. The Greek families who built half the small businesses in this country. The Indian engineers and the Sudanese nurses and the Lebanese bakers. This is not a threat to Australia. This is Australia.

“But.

“I also know — because I grew up in a community that understood this better than most — that belonging has to be built. It does not happen automatically. It requires effort from both sides. It requires that those who arrive make a genuine commitment to the place and the people. And it requires that the place and the people make room — real room, not just formal room — for those who come.

“What I’ve read suggests that in recent years we have been better at the numbers than the belonging. Better at processing arrivals than at integrating communities. And when you bring large numbers of people into a country that cannot house them, cannot school their children adequately, cannot offer them the realistic prospect of getting ahead — you are setting up a situation that is bad for everyone. Bad for the newcomers. Bad for the people already here. And bad for the idea of immigration itself, which is worth protecting.

“Mr Taylor, the answer to that is not a smaller heart. It is a more capable government. One that takes seriously its obligation to build the infrastructure — physical and social — that allows a diverse country to actually cohere.

“My people have lived on this continent for sixty thousand years. We have seen a few waves of arrivals.” A quiet smile. “What we know — what we have always known — is that country can hold many people, if those people respect it and each other. That is not a policy position. That is a truth that predates every policy ever written.

“Build a country worth arriving at. And then let people arrive.”

THE CLOSE

“I want to finish with something simple, because I’ve found — in this life and the other one — that simple things tend to last longer than complicated ones.

“We have become very good at explaining to people what they cannot do. What they don’t understand. What requires a task force and a consultation and a regulatory framework.

“Australia was not built by task forces.

“It was built by people who looked at something impossible and said: we’ll give it a go.

“That phrase. A fair go. I know it’s become a cliché. I know you’re all tired of hearing it. But I want to tell you what it actually means, because I don’t think it means what it’s come to mean.

“It doesn’t mean everyone ends up equal. It doesn’t mean the government smooths out every hard edge. It means you get your shot. And if you take your shot and you fall down, someone picks you up. Not because they’re required to. Because that’s what we do.

“The reciprocity is the thing. That’s what separates it from American individualism — and I say that with the respect I’ve already expressed for what America has built. The American says: I built this. The Australian says: we built this, and I did my part.

“Mr Taylor, if you want to stand for something — and I’d encourage you to, it’s more comfortable than it looks — stand for that. Stand for the country that is genuinely, organically, stubbornly communal without being collectivist. That believes in the individual without worshipping the individual. That will argue about politics over a beer and then drive each other to the hospital at 3am without a second thought.

“We don’t make speeches about our values. We never have. That’s not because we don’t have them. It’s because we find speechifying a bit embarrassing. But every now and then — and perhaps now is one of those moments — it helps to say the thing out loud. So everyone remembers what they already know.

“This country gave me everything. I was a man with almost no formal schooling, from a settlement that the rest of Australia preferred not to think about, and this country put me in the Senate. I crossed the floor thirty-four times and they still put my name on an electorate. That is not nothing. That is extraordinary. That is worth defending.

“But you can only defend something you’re willing to name.

“So name it. In plain language. Without embarrassment. Tell the people of Australia what you see when you look at them. If you see what I see — if you see what I know is there — they’ll follow you anywhere.

“And if you can’t find the words—” the slow smile again “—well. I’m told I have until about four o’clock.”

He stepped back from the lectern.

The room took a moment — that particular Australian moment of not wanting to be the first — and then rose.

Angus Taylor was seen to be writing on the back of the menu card. He folded and slipped it into his jacket pocket.

In the corridor afterwards, a senior press gallery journalist was overheard saying nothing. She was just standing there. That, for her, was remarkable.

The three Americans in the car park in Barton, watching on a laptop, said nothing for a long time.

One of them eventually said: “We should have charged more.”

Another said: “Do you think he’d do a podcast?”

The third was already on the phone to head office.

At 16:02, Senator Bonner was gone.

