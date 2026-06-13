Challenges we face: How to heal modern medicine

Review by David Lorimer

Aaron Kheriaty is currently director of the programme in bioethics, technology and human flourishing at the Ethics and Public Policy Centre. Prior to this, he was professor of psychiatry at UCI school of medicine and director of the medical ethics programme at UCI health. He is also author of The New Abnormal, which I reviewed in Paradigm Explorer 140, p. 44. The previous book tells the story of how he felt compelled as a medical ethicist to do what he was convinced was morally right under pressure when the university banned him from working on campus and eventually sacked him for not complying with their vaccine mandate on the grounds that there was good scientific evidence that natural immunity was superior to vaccine immunity – he himself had had Covid. In the present book, he makes very little reference to this life-changing episode, which I also discussed with him on my podcast Imaginal Inspirations. However, in the final paragraph of my review, there is continuity in the author making the case for universal rationality and pursuit of truth grounded in a transcendent logos beyond mere instrumental rationality. He also advocated restoring the moral authority of values and the dignity of work, while recognising our need for roots and living from enduring principles.

The present work is informed not only by medical science, but also by Aaron’s wide literary culture, a rarity these days – Karl Jaspers, TS Eliot, Tolstoy, Illich. Much of the text recounts his own medical training and experience, illustrated with key episodes involving his patients. He is concerned that medicine has squandered public trust and abandoned its mandate to heal, especially during the Covid period. The Pew Research Centre found that the number of US adults placing confidence in medical scientists to act in the best interests of the public declined from 40% in 2020 to 29% in 2022; moreover, almost half the population do not trust public health agencies to act in our interests (p. 199). The medical model is mechanistic, reductionist, and instrumental, taking the dead body as its starting point and casting the role of the physician as an efficient mechanic or technician. The living body is seen as a machine, as Claude Bernard advocated (p. 40) and is subject to the deterministic laws of physics and chemistry, hence to the principles of control. Aaron quotes Iain McGilchrist on the shortcomings of such a biomedical model that is also underpinned by the idea of fighting disease rather than promoting health.

Language becomes objectified, and the system is one of functionalism dedicated to efficiency. The physician has to accompany patients in their experiences of loss, pain and death. Death frames our entire life, and should be approached through processes of reconciliation, acceptance, and surrender rather than the language of succumbing. This is also why a group of us has recently put together the Death is not the End website (https://deathisnotend.com) to show that there is good evidence that death is a transition rather than extinction. Aaron himself is no stranger to suffering, having himself had a serious car crash and experienced five years of debilitating pain (p. 97). Some of his encounters are intensely personal, such as with his patient Lisa and his schoolfriend Matt, who succeeds in committing suicide at the third attempt. In another moving episode, he asks for the blessing of a dying priest (p. 181).

A key influence on Aaron’s life was Dr. Edmund Pellegrino, whose integrity and insight he seeks to emulate. He quotes one of his own speeches to students (p. 30) where he reminds them that ‘it is not science, but love and devotion, that transforms the world…we physicians are not robots who treat diseases; we are people who treat other people… always follow the light of your conscience, even when your decisions are unpopular… medicine is a vocation; it’s not just a career.’ On p. 170, he lists some of the most essential virtues recommended by Dr Pellegrino including fidelity to trust, intellectual honesty, compassion, courage, and prudence. The doctor-patient relationship is the absolute fulcrum of the issue, forming ‘the core of medicine.’ This reminded me of Jacob Needleman’s classic book which I reviewed 30 years ago, The Way of the Physician. We are always human beings before we are professionals. This means that the instrumental language of clients, consumers, contractors and providers mischaracterises the nature of the doctor-patient relationship. The primary good of care and compassion is in tension with the secondary goods of money, power, prestige, honour, ranking, and competitive advantage (p. 174) reflected in the institutional structure of medicine and which threatens to undermine these primary goods.

The final chapters chart a way forward for institutional medicine with a thoroughgoing critique of (left hemisphere) depersonalised managerialist ideology (pp. 200 ff.) The tenets include technocratic scientism, an emphasis on metrics and checklists, utopian progressivism, liberationism, homogenising universalism (one size fits all), interventionism, efficiency and throughput, pressure to conform through administrative control – and the failed reaction is interpreted as a call for further managerialism, in the same way that elite institutions call for ratcheting up centralisation and power. Aaron concludes that, paradoxically, ‘the cure for our epidemic of (chronic) ill-health will require less, not more, professionalised healthcare – the US system is Exhibit A (p. 110), where ‘hospitals and clinics have become factories with processed patients as the product.’

Aaron suggests that the way forward is small scale, decentralised initiatives, as the current totalising institutional juggernaut is too systemically controlled by corporate industry interests, where reform is fiercely resisted. To this end, he and other physicians have founded the Hippocratic Society (https://hippsoc.org) in the hope that every major academic medical centre will have a chapter by 2035. Individual physicians can strive to embody humanistic as well as biomedical principles, as suggested in a key essay by Karl Jaspers (p. 192), The Idea of the Physician and summarised by Aaron himself on his final page, p. 244: ‘to be a physician means to accompany patients through the enigma of human life, death, suffering, and healing without having the power to resolve these enigmas’ - combining professional skill, human kindness, and compassion. This bold book is essential reading for all health professionals and others concerned with rehumanising healthcare.

Link to subscribe to Human Flourishing

Positive Diplomacy

Positive diplomacy by His Excellency Dr William Samoel Ruto CGH PhD, President of Kenya and Commander of the Armed Forces, pictured here with His Excellency Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, on 12 June 2026.

Click or Ctrl+click on the Republic of Kenya Crest below to read the thoughtful and constructive speech delivered on 20 May 2026 by His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, CGH, during the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum at the Astana International Financial Centre.

The President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr William Samoel Ruto CGH PhD, arrived in Helsinki on 10 Jun 2026 for a two‑day State Visit , following engagements in Norway.

The visit is part of a broader European tour covering Belgium, Norway, and Finland.

Here are excerpts from the President’s 12 June speech:

“Our affordable housing programme, for example, is changing Kenya’s skyline across the breadth and length of our country.”

“We are building 300,000 units, 180,000 student hostels, and 500 modern markets at a cost of KSh93 billion, funds locally raised under the Affordable Housing Fund.”

“The challenge of informal settlements in Nairobi is gradually being addressed, with modern housing replacing shanties.”

“In Kibera alone, we are constructing 10,000 units, and I am confident that we will totally eradicate that slum within the next seven years.”

“In Belgium, we sought to fast‑track the Kenya–EU Economic Partnership Agreement.”

“In Norway, we pursued bilateral cooperation to expand Kenya’s maritime industry and learn from the country’s sovereign wealth fund.”

“In Finland, we sought to foster collaboration between Kenyan and Finnish companies on artificial intelligence and digital innovation.”

“Following a request from Kenyans living and working in the Nordic region, the government will consider establishing an embassy either in Norway or Finland to serve you better.”

Source: https://president.go.ke

Challenges we face: Forrest persists in his relentless conduct against the national interest

Forrest’s philanthropic arm Minderoo Foundation has previously funded research partnerships with the Australia Institute, particularly on:

Climate policy

Energy transition

Fossil fuel subsidies

Environmental regulation

The Australia Institute is one of the most vocal advocates for scrapping the diesel rebate, which is worth around $8 billion a year to mining, agriculture, and transport.

Here are three quotes from the Australian Financial Review:

“Forrest’s philanthropy is underwriting a think tank that wants to abolish the diesel rebate — a policy that would hit the mining sector he built his fortune on.”

“It is an extraordinary position for a mining billionaire to bankroll activists who describe the diesel credit as a subsidy rort.”

“Miners are furious that Forrest is tipping money into groups attacking the diesel credit while promoting his own green‑energy agenda.”

Here are two quotes from The Australian:

“Forrest is effectively funding a campaign against the very industry that made him rich.”

“The Australia Institute has long sought to scrap the diesel rebate, and Forrest’s financial support raises obvious questions about motive.”

Federal Court Decision

The Federal Court has awarded traditional owners from WA’s remote north $150.1 million in compensation after Andrew Forrest’s company, Fortescue, mined their lands without their permission.

Justice Stephen Burley has ordered $150 million be paid to the Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation for cultural loss, and $100,000 for economic loss.

It’s the biggest native title compensation payout ever awarded in Australia.

Forrest has earned well-deserved contempt for his expensive advertising campaign against the national interest:

This is one version of the campaign:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. Kids go to school hungry and I cannot afford to heat my home but they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue Limited Perth.

Diesel rebates exist because fuel excise has only one legitimate purpose; to pay for the construction and maintenance of public roads. The mining industry, the grain industry and the fishing industry are among the users of diesel who do not use public roads, and any attempt to cast diesel rebates as a subsidy is profoundly dishonest.

There is no excuse for Forrest. His “legacy” includes the monstrous scam of the extension cord from a gigantic solar/wind farm near Alice Springs, via Darwin through the Indonesian archipelago to Singapore with the aim of supplying 20% of Singapore’s electricity. With the help and endorsement of renowned mathematician Lord Christopher Monckton, the scam was comprehensively exposed in Unchain Australia, published in August 1981.

This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to send to your network inviting friends to visit this Substack:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/71e97fe2-cd83-438d-8103-bc38b2a04139

Please advise your friends that up to 30 June 2026 every new subscriber at A$50 or equivalent in any currency will be automatically upgraded to a ten-year subscription with all benefits.

The Challenges We Face: Global Fuel Shock

Originally published by Paul Starick of The Daily Telegraph

21.05.2026

The global fuel shock is a “massive wake-up call” for Australia to back our rich natural resources to deliver lower-cost, reliable energy supplies for families and businesses, industry leaders say.

They warn declining domestic crude oil production and refinery closures have left the nation exposed by the Middle East conflict, with activism blocking efforts to explore and develop rich oil, gas and coal resources.

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive officer Tania Constable said governments needed to listen to “families and businesses suffering from high energy prices, instead of noisy foreign-funded activists who are sabotaging supply and driving prices up”.

She urged governments to get “the exploration drills running across the nation”, singling out the Great Australian Bight and Queensland’s Taroom Trough – described as a “sea of oil” by Premier David Crisafulli.

Ms Constable said the nation was likely to remain heavily dependent on liquid fuels until cost-effective, reliable electrification became a reality – particularly in job-creating regional industries like mining, long-haul trucking and farming.

“The current situation is a massive wake up call for Australia to get serious about increasing lower-cost, reliable energy supply for mining, other businesses and households,” she said.

“Australia needs patriotic policies to back in its natural wealth, great industries, strong innovative capabilities and our can-do attitude.

“This starts with pragmatic technology-neutral policies so we can use the rich bounty of Australian resources and our industrial ingenuity for national benefit.”

Ms Constable listed measures to make Australia less reliant on foreign oil, including “a technology-neutral approach” to fast-track coal, oil and gas projects in the same way as critical minerals or metals ventures.

She urged “taking the handcuffs off energy exploration and development” by using artificial intelligence to accelerate approval processes, plus accrediting states and territories to issue key decisions.

Billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart said Australia urgently needed “a return to commonsense energy and fuel policy”, saying the nation was “blessed with enormous natural resources” yet had “some of the highest energy prices in the developed world”.

“Increasingly we have become one of the hardest countries to build production, the record of our massive decline from almost entirely fuel sufficient, to needing to import approximately 96 per cent of our requirements, and refineries closed too, speaks for itself,” Mrs Rinehart said.

“Australia is unable to defend itself without a secure fuel and electricity supply, immediately building a large fuel reserve is essential.”

In every respect, Dr Gina Rinehart AO (photo taken on Anzac Day 2026) shines as distinctively different from the internationalist plutocrats of the Gates / Zuckerberg / Forrest / Bourla variety whom Professor Ian Brighthope correctly identifies (below) as hostile to the interests of Australian citizens. With thousands of Australian working people and their families dependent for their livelihood upon her wise judgement, Mrs Rinehart is a vocal and consistent advocate for policies which uphold and advance the national interest.

Industry leaders comments on Global Fuel Shock - more from the Daily Telegraph

Oil and gas explorer and producer Beach Energy’s chief executive officer, Brett Woods, said the Back Australia campaign came “at a critical time as we navigate global energy supply threats”.

“It is vital that domestic producers, who supply up to three-quarters of the east coast market demand, be supported by a gas policy framework that encourages domestic exploration, development, and production,” he said.

Westpac Institutional Bank chief executive Nell Hutton said small and agricultural businesses with less financial buffers were “already finding things a bit tough” during the oil shock.

“The challenge is how long it will take before supply routes normalise. Even if the Strait of Hormuz were to open fully today, it would take at least a few weeks for those supply lines to normalise,” she said.

– additional reporting by Zoe Smith

The Challenges We Face - Women and girls deserve laws that recognise reality and protect their safety, dignity, privacy and fairness.

The Friday 15 May Full Federal Court decision in Giggle v Tickle confirmed that under our current laws, women and girls no longer have secure legal protection for female-only spaces, services, sports and associations.

Female athletes should not have to face injury and unfairness in their own competitions. Female inmates should not be forced to share prisons with male offenders. Girls should not have to share toilets with boys. Women should not be dragged before courts and tribunals for saying “no”.

Prior to the decision, One Nation had already made a commitment to change the law. Since Friday, the Coalition — including Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and Nationals Leader Matt Canavan — have said they will restore biological sex in law and protect single-sex spaces.

Women’s Forum Australia has launched a national campaign calling on every member of the Federal Parliament to work together with cross-party urgency to fix the Sex Discrimination Act and restore clear legal protections for women and girls on the basis of biological sex.

The Challenges We Face - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway

This is the link to David Archibald’s 20 May 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Taiwan and Japan - the Big Betrayal under way.

https://wentworthreport.com/taiwan-and-japan-the-big-betrayal-underway/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

The Challenges We Face - LUNACY OF CANBERRA’S ELECTRIC FIRE TRUCK

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

READ IN APP

Glutathione Is Not the Enemy in Cancer — Misunderstood Redox Biology Is

Ian Brighthope

Jun 12, 2026

Role_Of_Glutathione_In_Cancer_From_Mechanisms_To_Therapies_Pmc_2020.pdf

2.46MB ∙ PDF file

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The argument that “glutathione is dangerous in cancer” is an overreach. The following review does not prove that glutathione should be avoided in cancer patients. It proves something more subtle: glutathione biology is dual, contextual, compartmental, and therapeutically important. The danger lies not in glutathione itself, but in confusing so-called tumour-cell glutathione adaptation with patient-level glutathione support.

The paper’s own abstract concedes the central point: glutathione has both protective and pathogenic roles. In healthy cells, it is crucial for removal and detoxification of carcinogens; in some tumour cells, elevated intracellular glutathione is associated with tumour progression and drug resistance. That is not a reason to condemn glutathione. It is a reason to use it intelligently. In fact, it may be a protective adaptation of the cancer cell to drug therapy.

The Core Error in the Anti-Glutathione Claim

The anti-glutathione argument commits a serious category error. It observes that some cancer cells raise their own intracellular glutathione as a survival mechanism, then leaps to the conclusion that supporting glutathione in a cancer patient must therefore feed the cancer. That is like saying because malignant cells use glucose, oxygen, amino acids and iron, the patient should be deprived of food, oxygen, protein and minerals. Biology is not that crude.

Tumour cells are already reprogrammed by oncogenic drivers such as NRF2, KEAP1 mutation, HIF-1, SLC7A11 and altered NADPH metabolism to maintain high intracellular glutathione. The attached review describes elevated glutathione in several cancers and links this with endogenous tumour adaptation and treatment resistance. But this is not equivalent to proving that clinician-directed glutathione support causes cancer progression in patients.

The paper also makes clear that glutathione is central to normal cellular defence: it regenerates glutathione peroxidases, detoxifies lipid hydroperoxides and xenobiotics, supports vitamin E recycling, participates in glutathionylation/deglutathionylation, and helps preserve proteins from irreversible oxidative damage. In other words, glutathione is not a fringe supplement; it is one of the body’s primary redox-control systems. And incidentally is used in virtually every successful grade 4 malignancies by Australia’s top integrative oncologists.

What the Paper Actually Shows

The review says tumour cells can exploit glutathione. That is true. Some tumours increase GSH synthesis, use glutathione transferases to detoxify chemotherapy agents, and resist ferroptosis. The paper discusses experimental strategies that deliberately deplete tumour glutathione or inhibit cystine uptake to make cancer cells more vulnerable to treatment.

But the same paper also says that glutathione deficiency, or an abnormal GSH/GSSG ratio, increases vulnerability to oxidative stress, inflammation and tumour progression; it also notes that exogenous GSH can inhibit inflammatory responses through ROS regulation, while endogenous GSH helps fine-tune innate immunity. That is a devastating point against the simplistic “glutathione is dangerous” claim.

So the correct conclusion is not “glutathione is bad.” The correct conclusion is: dysregulated glutathione metabolism inside tumour cells may be bad, while adequate glutathione biology in the patient may be essential for detoxification, immunity, mitochondrial protection, treatment tolerance and quality of life.

The Clinical Evidence Is Not a Prohibition — It Is a Call for Precision

There is clinical evidence that glutathione can protect patients from platinum toxicity. In a double-blind randomized trial of 151 women with ovarian cancer treated with cisplatin, glutathione increased the proportion able to receive six cisplatin courses, improved creatinine clearance outcomes, improved quality-of-life scores, and showed a non-significant trend toward better clinical response, not worse response.

CancerNetwork’s report of the same ovarian cancer trial stated that glutathione shielded against cisplatin toxicity “with no loss of antineoplastic efficacy,” and reported fewer neurotoxic, nephrotoxic and anaemia events, with more patients completing six cycles of cisplatin.

A British Journal of Cancer review similarly summarized that, in the Smyth ovarian cancer trial, nephrotoxicity was lower with glutathione, fewer patients failed to complete protocol, quality of life improved, and “no tumour protection was found.”

That is clinically important. Many oncological failures are not simply failures of tumour killing; they are failures of the host to tolerate treatment. If glutathione allows a patient to complete more chemotherapy with less renal, neurological and systemic injury, it may improve the therapeutic index — the central goal of good cancer care.

The Cautions Are Real — But They Do Not Justify Demonisation

There are legitimate cautions. ASCO guidelines do not recommend glutathione for prevention of paclitaxel/carboplatin neuropathy, and found evidence inconclusive for cisplatin- or oxaliplatin-based settings; however, that is a statement about insufficient or inconsistent evidence for routine guideline use, not proof that glutathione is inherently dangerous. And it is within the context of chemotherapy.

A 2024 retrospective breast cancer study reported that “excessive” GSH intake was associated with higher recurrence after adjuvant chemotherapy, especially with high intake duration, but it was single-centre, retrospective, and the authors themselves called for prospective validation and standardization rather than blanket prohibition.

A 2026 Nature study added an important mechanistic caution: extracellular glutathione can, under cystine-deficient tumour-microenvironment conditions, be catabolized by cancer cells as a cysteine source to support growth. That is important science. But again, it does not prove that all glutathione support in all cancer patients is harmful; it shows that tumour type, microenvironment, cysteine metabolism, GGT activity, treatment context, dose and timing matter.

The Strong Position

Glutathione should not be treated as a cancer cure. It should not be used indiscriminately, indefinitely, or in defiance of oncological treatment strategy. But it is equally wrong — scientifically and clinically — to label it “dangerous” in cancer as a blanket statement.

A defensible integrative oncology position is this:

Glutathione is a fundamental human defence molecule. In cancer care, it should be used as a precision supportive-care intervention, not as a crude antioxidant. Its purpose is to protect the patient, preserve organ function, reduce treatment toxicity, regulate inflammation, support detoxification and improve tolerance — while avoiding contexts in which tumour-cell glutathione dependence is being deliberately targeted.

The enemy is not glutathione. The enemy is unmeasured, untimed, uncontextualised use particularly at a time of chemotherapeutic intervention. The patient is not merely a battlefield on which cancer cells are to be poisoned; the patient is a living organism whose immune system, mitochondria, liver, kidneys, nervous system and inflammatory balance must be protected if they are to survive the disease and the treatment.

The attached paper, properly read, does not condemn glutathione. It condemns simplistic thinking.

What happens if there is a vitamin C deficiency and the vitamin C is given in high doses? Would not this play an important role?

Yes - vitamin C deficiency changes the whole argument. It may be one of the most important missing pieces in the claim that glutathione is “dangerous” in cancer.

A cancer patient who is vitamin C deficient is not in a neutral biochemical state. They are in a state of impaired collagen synthesis, impaired wound healing, capillary fragility, fatigue, immune dysfunction, poor antioxidant reserve, and increased oxidative stress. Vitamin C is required for collagen synthesis, L-carnitine, neurotransmitter biosynthesis, antioxidant function, immune function, iron absorption, and regeneration of other antioxidants such as vitamin E. Deficiency can produce fatigue, gum inflammation, poor wound healing, petechiae, bruising, joint pain, depression, bleeding gums, loose teeth, iron-deficiency anaemia, and, if untreated, fatal scurvy.

Cancer patients are also a group in whom deficiency is not theoretical. People with cachexia and most if not all cancer patients are at risk of vitamin C inadequacy. One study of advanced cancer patients found plasma vitamin C deficiency in 30% of participants, and low vitamin C was associated with low intake, low albumin, high CRP, high platelet count and shorter survival. In my opinion, this study measured vitamin C inappropriately - every patient had inadequate levels of vitamin C and these levels would fall to deficiency levels during chemotherapy and radiotherapy. See my earlier 4 Substacks on vitamin C and cancer.

This means the proper question is not, “Could vitamin C protect cancer?” The proper question is: what happens to the patient, the immune system, connective tissue, mitochondria, detoxification pathways and treatment tolerance when vitamin C deficiency is left uncorrected?

The vitamin C–glutathione relationship is central

Vitamin C and glutathione are not isolated nutrients. They are part of a linked redox network. The attached glutathione paper describes glutathione as the most important non-enzymatic intracellular antioxidant, present at millimolar concentrations, required for glutathione peroxidase activity, detoxification of xenobiotics and oxidative-stress products, glutathionylation/deglutathionylation reactions, alpha-tocopherol regeneration, and direct neutralisation of superoxide.

That matters enormously. If vitamin C is deficient/insufficient , the oxidative load is shifted more heavily onto glutathione, glutathione peroxidases, thioredoxin, peroxiredoxins, catalase and NADPH-dependent recycling systems. In plain language: vitamin C deficiency increases the burden on glutathione biology. Therefore, to argue against glutathione in a vitamin C-deficient cancer patient is biologically incoherent. The patient needs a functioning redox network, not selective sabotage of one of its central components.

The anti-glutathione argument usually focuses on tumour-cell glutathione as a resistance mechanism. But the paper itself says glutathione is also fundamental to healthy-cell protection, detoxification, redox signalling, lipid-peroxide control and inflammatory regulation. It is not a poison; it is a physiological defence system.

High-dose vitamin C is not merely “more antioxidant”

There are two distinct uses of vitamin C:

First, physiological repletion: correcting deficiency, restoring tissue reserves, improving collagen integrity, immune function, wound healing, carnitine-dependent energy metabolism and antioxidant recycling.

Second, pharmacological intravenous ascorbate: using high plasma concentrations that cannot be achieved orally. Note that oral vitamin C is tightly controlled, with even very large oral doses predicted to produce peak plasma concentrations around 220 micromol/L, whereas IV administration can produce plasma concentrations as high as 26,000 micromol/L. At those pharmacological levels, ascorbate may act as a pro-oxidant in the tumour microenvironment by generating hydrogen peroxide, which can be selectively toxic to cancer cells in experimental models.

The National Cancer Institute’s PDQ review states that numerous laboratory studies show supraphysiological ascorbate decreases proliferation in multiple cancer cell lines, that cytotoxicity is often mediated through hydrogen peroxide generation, and that pharmacological ascorbate has shown enhancement of gemcitabine in pancreatic cancer cells and radiosensitisation in glioblastoma models. It also notes that high-dose IV vitamin C has generally been well tolerated in clinical trials.

Most importantly, a 2024 randomized trial in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma used pharmacological ascorbate 75 g three times weekly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. The ascorbate group had median overall survival of 16 months compared with 8.3 months in standard care, and progression-free survival of 6.2 months compared with 3.9 months, without worsening quality of life or increasing adverse events. This was a small trial and needs confirmation, but it directly undermines the claim that high-dose ascorbate is inherently dangerous in cancer care. Imagine the results giving these doses daily.

The powerful argument

If a cancer patient is vitamin C deficient, high-dose vitamin C may be doing several things at once: correcting a deficiency state, restoring redox reserve, supporting collagen and wound healing, improving immune competence, reducing treatment-related oxidative injury in normal tissues, supporting detoxification, and - when given intravenously at pharmacological doses - potentially exerting tumour-selective oxidative pressure.

That is not a minor issue. It is central.

The cancer patient is not just a tumour-bearing body. The patient is an organism under extreme oxidative, inflammatory, metabolic and therapeutic stress. To leave that patient vitamin C deficient while warning against glutathione because tumour cells may exploit glutathione is a profound misreading of redox biology.

The correct position is:

Vitamin C deficiency should be actively looked for and corrected in cancer patients. High-dose intravenous vitamin C should be understood not merely as antioxidant supplementation but as pharmacological ascorbate therapy with distinct plasma kinetics and potential anticancer mechanisms. Glutathione support should not be demonised; it should be understood as part of the patient’s redox defence, detoxification, immune and tissue-repair system.

The cautions are real: renal impairment, oxalate risk, haemochromatosis, G6PD deficiency, fluid load, glucose-meter artefacts, and possible interactions with specific drugs such as bortezomib need proper clinical management. The NCI specifically flags G6PD deficiency and renal concerns with high-dose IV vitamin C.

But those cautions do not justify abandoning vitamin C or glutathione. They justify competent, measured, supervised use.

In short: yes, vitamin C deficiency may play a major role — and correcting it may be foundational to any rational integrative cancer-care programme.

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope

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SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

At 8pm AEST on Saturday 9 May 2026, ABC electoral analyst Casey Briggs called the Farrer By-Election for the One Nation candidate. History was made.

The near unanimous propaganda line of the commentariat is summed up by Nikki Sava’s comment on the decision by the Liberals and Nationals to preference One Nation candidate David Farley ahead of (self-styled) Independent Michelle Milthorpe: It was wrong politically and wrong morally. At its core One Nation is racist and bigoted. Participating in the same online discussion from 9am Sunday 10 May 2026, was shadow treasurer Tim Wilson, whose track record includes: while a Liberal Party Member running unsuccessfully in 2008 for Deputy Mayor of Melbourne on a joint ticket with former Labor mayor of Geelong Peter McMullin; according to the Australian Financial Review of 23 July 2020 acceptance of a free trip to China paid for by HuaWei; long term support for Net Zero; adherence to the cause of an Australian republic; virulent hostility to One Nation. When pressed on whether the preferencing decision was correct, Wilson ducked, weaved and announced “That is the wrong question”, echoing his Leader by repeating several versions of the scripted message “the need for us to be bigger, better confident Liberals”.

Wilson patronisingly described Hon Barnaby Joyce as “the defector”, a low impertinence in the light of his own track record.

Nobody asked either Angus Taylor or his apologist Tim Wilson why Taylor has not retracted his official endorsement for the gargantuan extension cord to Singapore scam. Nobody asked whether Taylor had displayed any possible conflict of interest in the sale of riparian water rights.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson to identify any action by either of them which assisted victims of mRNA injections to obtain compassion, care and compensation. Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why they are silent on the continuing Commonwealth propaganda campaign promoting mRNA injections.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why neither had committed to cancelling Snowy Hydro 2 and banning further construction of windmills, especially offshore windmills.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson about returning Australia to a happy environment of safe, reliable, inexpensive energy based upon coal, oil and gas with the additional benefit of nuclear power.

Clearly enjoying the fruits of victory and the object of heartfelt adulation from her supporters Senator Pauline Hanson did not indulge in hubris. In her final response before departing Albury on the morning of Sunday 10 May 2026, the One Nation leader lucidly observed: “There is a precedent now. People can feel comfortable about casting a vote for One Nation.”

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

Challenge to Forrest who sells out the mining industry. And all Australians

An expensive broadcast advertising campaign pushing the GetUp!/Greens/ACF banality by demanding an end to diesel rebates, is authorised by Forrest’s Fortescue group. This is one version:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. Kids go to school hungry and I cannot afford to heat my home but they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue Limited Perth.

Above is an unverified photograph which may be Forrest in the company of Moroccan Energy Leila Benali in Paris. In January 2025, the pair reportedly bumped into each other in Davos, a hint to their shared ideology. Ms Benali welcomed Mr Forrest and a Fortescue delegation in the capital of Morocco in February 2025. Ms Benali has denied that she is the woman photographed kissing Mr Forrest. Below is the link to the detail of the “Lethal Humidity” scam, dishonestly invented and cynically promoted by compulsive fraudster, Andrew Forrest AO.

https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/videos/sky-news-host-hits-out-at-andrew-twiggy-forrest-over-lethal-humidity-speech/245519925130348/

Here is the Michael Darby challenge to Andrew Forrest AO. You and I debate the issues of “lethal humidity” and the proposed cable to Singapore. You choose the forum, which must be open to the public and capable of live streaming. We each choose a team member, and my choice is Rafe Champion. We each agree that the winner of the debate nominates one humanitarian cause to which the loser will donate ten percent of the loser’s nett worth. I nominate as recipient the Gina Rinehart / Keith Payne VC / Sir Peter Cosgrove initiative helping Veterans (see below). The winner is determined by a simple majority of all who vote in person or online, and whose vote is received within 24 hours of the conclusion of the debate.

Helping Australia’s Veterans

This is the link to the Clinton Maynard interview on Radio 2GB in which General The Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK CVO MC announced his commitment to the Keith Payne VC AM / Gina Rinehart AC humanitarian project to assist veterans:

Mrs Rinehart’s renowned philanthropy including wonderful support for Australia’s athletes and for breast cancer research is complemented by her leadership towards the goal of eliminating homelessness among Australia’s veterans.

Whenever you encounter a veteran, say “Thank you for your service” and offer a helping hand

ANZAC Day was first officially proclaimed on the 25th of April in 1916, marking the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landing in 1915. If the poets of the Great War had been heeded by the politicians of the 1930s, then the horrors of WWII and its aftermath could have been avoided. All the veterans of the Great War have long gone, and veterans of WWII and very few in number. According to a recent report in the Australian, only around 700 are still alive. We should all make a special effort to honour the dwindling number of veterans of the Korean War, and we are aware that Vietnam veterans are approaching or have exceeded the age of eighty. Some are in their nineties. The distinguished former commanding officer of 7 Signals Regiment is 91. Keith Payne VC AM, tireless campaigner for veterans, is 92.

Warfare continues to harm Australians. Politicians decided that instead of deploying regular troops to Afghanistan for a single tour of duty, a policy followed in Vietnam with very rare exceptions, they would disgracefully exploit a very small number of men, the SAS, by sending them again and again on multiple tours of duty only a few months apart, in an environment where friend and foe are difficult indeed to distinguish. The politicians then decided, contrary to a mass of historical precedent, that senior officers should bear no responsibility whatever for the conduct of their subordinates.

Keith Payne VC AM is the driving force in a campaign to increase support for veterans, especially those who suffer from homelessness. A much younger holder of the Victoria Cross, Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG has declared his enthusiastic support for the campaign, and Australia’s exemplary philanthropist Dr Gina Rinehart AO has promised $200 million dollars to support homeless veterans.

This is the link to the US Movie Duty to Disobey, which has important lessons for Australia.

https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com

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