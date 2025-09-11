Michael Darby in Australia

Michael Darby in Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Peters's avatar
David Peters
Sep 12

Who is Kirk but a liar for tRump to get a flag at half mask.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Darby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture