ANZAC Day was first officially proclaimed on the 25th of April in 1916, marking the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landing in 1915. If the poets of the Great War had been heeded by the politicians of the 1930s, then the horrors of WWII and its aftermath could have been avoided. All the veterans of the Great War have gone, and veterans of WWII and very few in number. According to a recent report in the Australia, only around 700 are still alive. We should all make a special effort to honour the dwindling number of veterans of the Korean War, and be aware that Vietnam veterans are approaching or have exceeded the age of eighty. Some are in their nineties. The distinguished former commanding officer of 7 Sig Reg is 91. Keith Payne VC AM, tireless campaigner for veterans, is 92.

Warfare continues to harm Australians. Politicians decided that instead of deploying regular troops to Afghanistan for a single tour of duty, a policy followed in Vietnam with very rare exceptions, they would disgracefully exploit a very small number of men, the SAS, by sending them again and again on multiple tours of duty only a few months apart, in an environment where friend and foe are difficult indeed to distinguish. The politicians then decided, contrary to a mass of historical precedent, that senior officers should bear no responsibility whatever for the conduct of their subordinates.

Keith Payne VC AM is the driving force in a campaign to increase support for veterans, especially those who suffer from homelessness. A much younger holder of the Victoria Cross, Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG has declared his enthusiastic support for the campaign, and Australia’s exemplary philanthropist Dr Gina Rinehart AO (photo below taken at the Opera House on Anzac Day) has promised $200 million dollars to support homeless veterans.

This is the link to the Clinton Maynard interview on Radio 2GB in which General The Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK CVO MC announced his commitment to the project:

On Anzac Day, and subsequently, when you encounter a veteran, say “Thank you for your service” and offer a helping hand.

Warfare is cruel to combatants, cruel to carers for combatants, cruel to the loved ones of combatants, and cruel to the innocent creatures deployed in warfare, including horses, donkeys, mules, bullocks, dogs and heroic homing pigeons.

Below is the story of three United States Signals Corps homing pigeons, including the sole survivor named Cher Ami, whose heroic flight in the first week of October 1918 saved the lives of 194 American troops who would otherwise have been killed. If the politicians of the 1930s had listened to the poets of the Great War, the horrors of WWII and its aftermath might have been averted. Had Australia’s internationally renowned poet Carol Heucan been around in 1918 to write this poem, she would have provided a significant additional dimension to the influence of the Great War poets, perhaps sufficient to change the course of history.

Fly! Carol Heuchan (copyright 2009)

By tradition, on a mission,

as if etched within a tome.

Bruised and battered, nothing mattered

but the fervent call to home.

Was he following a duty?

Or some deep primeval urge?

Did a voice beneath his beauty

cause his loyal heart to surge?

Down below him, trapped and dying

on the bloodied fields of France,

comrades banking on his trying,

his return their only chance.

Flying, crying, ever buying

time for one more vital thrust.

Dying, dying, yet still trying

to be worthy of their trust.

Caught in crossfire, off location,

with the battlelines gone mad,

out of hope, without salvation,

homing pigeons all they had.

Half their unit dead or dying,

lost in raid on brutal raid,

prayed a bird would keep on flying

with their crucial call for aid.

Nothing fazing, bullets blazing –

fire from foe and friend as well.

Never daunted, courage flaunted

as he braved the fires of hell.

They had sent one skyward, fairly

and their hopes were given birth,

but a sniper caught him squarely

and they watched him plunge to earth.

Then their hopes again were thirsting

as a second bird flew high –

but he met a shell just bursting,

bird and hope once more to die.

So bereft, this one chance left,

this last, inconsequential bird.

Message rendered, well intended,

though the likelihood - absurd.

Rationale beneath their needing,

doomed men made one final try –

sent a last impassioned pleading,

‘Dear God, let this creature fly.’

With farewell kiss, they sent him, saying

“Cher Ami, dear friend, God speed.”

As a man, they lay there praying,

for they knew their hour of need.

Bullets blasting, everlasting,

shrapnel shattering and stark.

Shells exploding in foreboding,

till they found their vital mark.

In a puff of down and feather,

hopes were dashed for evermore.

In a freefall, hell for leather,

silence overwhelmed in awe.

And the stillness held them spellbound,

not believing what they knew,

for the end would surely follow –

not a thing that they could do.

Then a sputter. Then a flutter!

And he rose again from rest.

Hearts were roaring! He was soaring

on his dire, determined quest.

Oh, two hundred hearts then reached him

and two hundred prayers went high,

as they willed him and beseeched him,

urging “Fly, Cher Ami. Fly!”

How their voices would inspire

and their wishes work a charm,

as his flight path took him higher

till at last was free from harm.

Little minion on a pinion,

never from his path would roam,

kept on flying, ever trying,

till he came at last to home.

Partly blinded, one eye taken

and a bullet through his breast.

One leg shattered, plight forsaken,

yet he passed the highest test.

For the message that he carried,

clipped to just one single thread,

was so vital, had he tarried,

that two hundred men were dead.

They were rescued that October

for their prayers at last were heard,

and the world should e’er remember

one courageous little bird…

ANZAC DAY

There’s One Too Many Dying

Michael Darby 2020

A Turkish shell exploding steals a young man’s life away

There’s one too many dying on a hill near Suvla Bay.

A Maxim kills a digger whose lungs have nearly healed

There’s one too many dying in the mud of Flanders Field.

An Aussie nurse has breathed her last, on the Centaur going down

There’s one too many dying who does not deserve to drown.

The ‘chute has failed to open as a lad falls from the sky

There’s one too many dying who volunteered to fly.

A starving slave is murdered by sword or with a gun

There’s one too many dying to serve the Rising Sun.

At Kapyong there’s a victim of a human wave attack

There’s one too many dying who never turned his back.

An RPG snuffs out a boy who’s just become a man

There’s one too many dying in the Battle of Long Tan.

An I.E.D. destroys a truck and takes an Aussie life

There’s one too many dying who leaves a grieving wife.

When the virus hits a senior, for whom a coffin’s made

There’s one too many dying, lonely and afraid.

We all must leave the world one day. God, do help us please

To minimise the dying, from warfare and disease.

This is the link to David Archibald’s 11 April 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Ben Roberts-Smith Versus The Freak Show

https://wentworthreport.com/ben-roberts-smith-versus-the-freak-show/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.

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