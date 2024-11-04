Heroes of Truth: A swelling worldwide movement. Today's Hero is Rafe Champion, who adds dignity to an existential battle.
Rafe: We are at the tipping point, in the red zone where any more loss of coal capacity or coal station breakdowns will make us vulnerable to power crises at night when the wind is low.
September 18, 2024
Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.
The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.