Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

From the website of the Town of Port Hedland, here is list of Councillors with their email addresses. Councillors who have taken a wise and courageous step in the intersts of good health, good sense and good local government deserve to know how substack readers feel. Please write to all without delay and express your view. Copy please to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com

Mayor Peter Carter, mayorcarter@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Deputy Mayor Cr Ash Christensen, crchristensen@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Laveni ‘Flo’ Bennett, crbennett@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Tim Turner, crturner@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Ambiko Rebello, crrebello@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Camillo Blanco, crblanco@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Lorraine Butson, crbutson@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Adrian McRae, crmcrae@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Port Hedland Council, which covers the major WA mining town located over 1600km north of Perth, voted on Friday to send letters demanding the Covid vaccines be withdrawn to the Prime Minister, federal and state health ministers.

The motion was introduced by councillor Adrian McRae, 49, who told Daily Mail Australia on Monday that he hoped writing to all 537 councils around Australia would have a domino effect.

The motion centred on an unverified conspiracy theory about DNA contamination from COVID vaccines.

On Monday WA Premier Roger Cook insisted the Covid vaccines were not dangerous and said the council had 'gone completely off the rails'.

'The Town of Port Hedland should stick to its knitting,' the Premier said.

'It should stay focused on the services and people of that community. It should lift its game'.

'It's another example of that council lacking the focus on the issues which matter to their constituents … making sure they look after the people, not get distracted by these silly ideological debates.'

Mr McRae said the Premier's response was 'pathetic'.

'He was health minister when this (the vaccines) was rolled out, he has a conflict of interest,' Mr McRae said.

'When this goes to every council in WA I guarantee we will bring him down as a minimum.

'I know there is more than one, there is probably two or three in every council on WA that is supportive of this and they themselves will get this letter out and they will 'holy s**t, guys we need to do something about this'.'

Mr McRae said of the other four councillors who voted for the motion one was vax-injured with severe blood-clotting while another said his health was not as robust since taking the shot and regretted it 'horribly'.

'These aren't a bunch of loony 'anti-vaxxers' as I was called because I was leading marches and speaking at big rallies and travelling around the world,' Mr McRae said.

'Where we live the vaccine mandates really destroyed the heart of our town, 70 per cent of the Pilbara and the Kimberley didn't want to take these jabs.'

Claims vaccines can cause cancer or alter human DNA have been debunked by health authorities including the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration.

'COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology has been rigorously tested for safety, and clinical trials have shown that mRNA vaccines provide a long-lasting immune response,' the World Health Organisation states.

'The mRNA vaccine technology has been studied for decades, including in the context of vaccines against the Zika virus, rabies and influenza. mRNA vaccines are not live viral vaccines and do not interfere with human DNA.'

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published