The Labornese Threat. Why Labor is on track to accelerate Australia’s descent into authoritarian national poverty by using every dirty trick to hold power in May 2028.

Before we deal with the bad news about Labor’s wicked plot against Australia, there is good news. Perth-based patriot, scientist, author, cancer researcher and facts-based authority on military matters David Archibald has written a new and very timely book:

BUILDING AUSTRALIA’S DEFENCE

Moreover, David Archibald is offering a FREE download to all 8,855 recipients of this substack. The link is

Please read this valuable work, share it with veterans and serving ADF members and family and friends and media contacts. Win friends among your neighbours by offering a free download to every family in your street. Most important, visit the office of your Federal Member and persuade a staffer to print a copy for the Member to read. David Archibald believes that Australia is worth defending.

LABOR’S VICTORY TOOLBOX

Voter frauds in Australia

from Lex Stewart

ISSUE – - a brief overview of Vote Frauds in Australia

BACKGROUND - Elections were run well within the Canberra Public Service from 1901-1983, when the new Hawke Government introduced legislation creating the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) as an “independent statutory agency”, and that set up review of elections by a committee of the Parliament, the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM).



ALP Senator Graham Richardson in his book “ Whatever it takes ” admits that this legislation was designed to make it easier for the ALP to win elections, and harder for the Coalition to win.

Dr Amy McGrath OAM was, until her recent death aged almost 100, Australia’s top expert in Vote Frauds, on which she wrote 6 books. She, a notable historian, also wrote many other books.

Here are only a few of many examples of Vote Frauds or suspicious circumstances:

MP Alasdair Webster lost his seat at the 1993 election by 164 votes due to proven vote fraud

The Inquiry by Tom F Shepardson QC resulted in Karen Ehrmann being jailed in year 2000 for electoral fraud. He found that ALP members had done vote frauds also in 1986, 1993 & 1996.

In the Werriwa By-election of 2005 I saw an ALP man voting twice; gave Statutory Declaration to the Special Minister of State, whose reply was shocking: he sent my Stat Dec to the AEC, asking for reply not to him! - but to me directly ‘in due course’ (they never did), i.e. he exerted no “quality control” over the AEC.

The Australian National Audit Office in its 6 reports on the AEC has found many problems and made many recommendations, which the AEC has mostly ignored

Amy McGrath’s book “ Wolves in Australia ” (yr 2013, pg 450-455) told of a new method of Vote Frauds by GetUP, and it likely occurred in the Canning by-election in 2015. I found GetUP doing this in Macquarie in 2016, causing Liberal MP Louise Markus to lose the seat.

In 2021 I detected GetUP workers using this method in Cowper to put false enrolments into the Electoral Roll– see graph of anomalous growth. MP Pat Conaghan heeded my warnings, and his staff removed “thousands” of false enrolments; he was re-elected by only 2,487 votes.

2021: Percentage change in voters on the Cowper Electoral Roll by quarters (3 months) since 2019 election, compared with the NSW average for Federal Electorates.

CURRENT POSITION

Too few coalition Party members who hand out leaflets at Polling Booths also do Scrutineering, which I have done at every election since 1984, thus finding vote frauds, ballot papers missing etc.

In scrutineering at the May 2022 election, I saw many ballot papers on which pencil numbers had been altered, so I made a Submission to JSCEM, but the issues (1) pencil vs pen, (2) secure storage of prepoll ballot papers were not even mentioned in the JSCEM report.

RECOMMENDATIONS -

Do not bother to vote before 6pm on election day unless you also do Scrutineering after 6pm

View my Sky News Interviews at these Links

SKY NEWS 22 July 2018 with Rowan Dean, popular star of The Outsiders

SKY NEWS 5 March 2019 with renowned radio and TV broadcaster Alan Jones AO

MPs & Senators could argue for Voter ID – it would require amendment to legislation.

Argue for ECLs (Electronic Certified Lists), as have been recommended by many JSCEMs, but the AEC has largely ignored this good thing that can be done without changing legislation.

Do not vote in pencil, which permits easy alteration of a vote.

The photograph depicts Dr Amy McGrath OAM with Alasdair Webster MP (centre) whose loss as a Liberal Member of the Macquarie Seat in 1993 was attributed to voting irregularities, and Peter Brun, member with Lex Stewart of the H.S. Chapman Society and popular author of Satirical Limericks from the Land of Oz.

Lex Stewart holds 30 case studies spanning 40 years which describe vote frauds proven “beyond reasonable doubt”. Based on the experiences of Peter Brun, of Dr Amy McGrath OAM, of himself and of others, Lex Stewart estimates that the ALP won about 15 to 20 of the 94 seats in the May 2025 federal election due to Vote Frauds.

The Climate Change Authority has an extended role in countering climate disinformation.

THIS IS THE LINK

And just to make sure, Labor bribes the media

As a descant to the chorus of concerns about ALP voter fraud, staunch opponent of all forms of corruption David Lipari has brought this disturbing report to attention:

AdLib Mor (pseudonym) reports; “THE NIGHTLY NEWS YOU PAID FOR.

Not one of the one hundred and eighty-four newsrooms receiving this money is required to tell you. No disclosure. No on-screen notice saying the outlets receive government wage subsidies.

You are meant to believe the news is independent journalism. But the government pays part of the wages of the people delivering it (with your money) This subsidy is what it looks like; a retainer! It runs until March 2028.

Taking your money through the life of this Parliament and funding the press for the next election cycle. Thus they are buying your vote… with your money! A government that funds the wages of political journalists, for years, without disclosure, is not funding journalism. It is funding a relationship.

This is not a free press. It’s costing you! Albanese’s government’s Journalism Assistance Fund pays publishers $39,000 for each full-time equivalent journalist over three years, as a wage subsidy, with awards published on Grant Connect totalling just over $74 million, all figures GST inclusive.

Nine Entertainment received $16,126,110 across two grants, covering roughly 375 journalists, while the Seven side of the newly merged Southern Cross Media Group received $11,329,890 — a combined total closer to $27.4 million, not far off an “over $25 million” figure.

Communications Minister Anika Wells launched the $67.6 million fund in November, and more than half the money went to just four ownership groups, with payments running until March 2028 and no requirement for any of the 184 funded newsrooms to disclose it.

So now you will know why you won’t hear anything positive about Pauline Hanson. She hasn’t bought off the mainstream media. Thanks to Daniel Frank for tabulated data, end of letter!

This is what Michael Darby reckons

THIS IS THE LINK to demonstrate that everything we have read from David Lipari and his cobber is fair dinkum.

New Zealand had a short-lived Public Interest Journalism Fund from 2021 to 2023. UK, Denmark, Sweden and France have subsidies to media. In the USA, subsidies are in the form of tax concessions for wealthy foundations who donate to media outlets notoriously favourable to the Democrats and oblivious to gigantic financial scandals. The Russians and Iranians take a different view. Under those regimes any journalist who offends the public interest is discouraged by being arrested with a serious prospect of death in custody.

In Romania they even arrest a populist election winner Călin Georgescu. His innocence or guilt, and his fate, are yet to be established. Every establishment and media attack upon a political entity which dares to be different, whether Reform in Britain or AfD in Saxony-Anhalt, or Right-to-Life advocate Dr Joanna Howe, encourages AEFPM and his walking smirk Minister that they can play every imaginable dirty trick, including banning anyone they do not like from running as a candidate of a registered political party.

Australia is not unique in its government deliberately buying media support with taxpayer dollars. Australia is unusual in the scope, an average of $39,000 per journalist in 184 newsrooms, the concentration of half the largesse upon four major media companies and the timing, blatantly terminating on the expected eve of the 2028 Federal Election.

Then there is the issue that Australia’s Excuse for a Prime Minister (AEFPM) can get away with nicking $67.6m from the Treasury to buy or reward media support, without any legislation and without even any Parliamentary discussion.

The interminable repetitive advertorials on legacy media TV promoting pressure washers or food processors or constipation cures are at least dignified by an occasional screen message “This is a paid announcement.” If the cap fits, wear it. Let us have TV panel shows and news bulletins with an overlay: “This program is a paid political announcement for the Labor Party and its intended coalition partners.”

Finally, for five decades every change in voting arrangements has been made with the tendentious motive of keeping political power in the hands of major parties to the detriment of minor parties and independents and minor parties. Labor’s sudden plan to cap expenditure on a per electorate basis is of course part of that process.

Topher Field surprises by doing something useful

Self-promoting propagandist and failed political candidate Topher Field is best known for his persistent damage to the anti-socialist cause through his advocacy of the false Uniparty message and his ill-advised insistence that opponents of Labor must preference the Greens ahead of Labor. He has managed to convince several organisations including Advance Australia to push the same misdirected barrow.

Field’s ignorance of Australian political history blinds him to the fact that the concept of preferencing the Greens ahead of Labor was initiated by the uncontroversially corrupt Scott Morrison. Field will not admit that “Put Labor Last” is a strategy invented by covert supporters of the Labor Party because, on the evidence, he is himself a Labor loyalist. Labor almost always governs badly so has to compensate by campaigning brilliantly. If a traditional Labor voter sees that a non-Labor candidate has preferenced the Greens ahead of Labor, then the chances of that traditional Labor voter defecting to the non-Labor candidate are dramatically reduced.

Topher Field is now doing something useful, so credit where credit is due. Here are direct quotes:

“If there is to be freedom at all… there must be freedom FOR all.”

“Sometimes we have to stand up for the freedoms of people we don’t like.”

“The Free Speech Union is standing up for the existence of a political party they DON’T like… in order to protect the freedoms of all Australians.”

“The case that is headed for the High Court is ugly, but important.”

“If the Labor Government get away with banning one political party… what’s to stop them banning more?”

“This is the great battle of our time. The battle for freedom of speech.”

“This week will be a turning point in Australian history… one way or the other.”

“This new ‘hate speech’ bill is a terrible piece of legislation for an infinite number of reasons.”

“If we lose the right to speak our minds, we lose our right to think, and our right to live.”

Dr Reuben Kirkham PhD of the Free Speech Union had difficulty getting a word in among the ads for better bowel movements and reasons to buy Topher a coffee. Dr Kirkman did manage to say that the Government has given a Minister the power to ban any political party, without any right of appeal.

To see the full interview and support Free Speech Union Australia in its High Court challenge against truly dangerous legislation, click on the screenshot above or use this link: https://freespeechunion.au

Topher Field has today Sunday 27 September made an announcement online. No update whatever on his assertion a few days ago: This week will be a turning point in Australian history. Instead, Topher Field announced his Christmas range of Blackout Product carrying the slogan THINK FREE.

Caps A$39.00. Tee Shirts from A$45 and Hoodies from A$130. My estimate of cost price for a “premium, heavyweight 100% cotton with a soft fleece interior and various quality features” is A$50. Topher reports that in four days, 70 have been ordered. Subject to my estimate, 70 items at A$80 margin is A$5,600, which is serious money on just one of four product lines. None of these products carries any hint that Australia must end Labor rule and the way to do it is by wise voting: Greens last. Teals second last, Labor third last, Liberals and Nationals above Labor and at the top of the ticket Emerging Political Forces preferencing each other.

Like everybody else, Topher Field has the right to make a profit. Individuals contributing to his profit deserve to know that Field benefits from Labor rule. It suits his pro-Labor ideology, laid bare in two previous Federal elections when his insistence on the socialist-inspired Uniparty theme was decisive in delivering victory to Labor. And Labor being in office enables Field to sell high-priced goods to huudreds or even thousands of individuals who want to protest about expected blackouts. Without Field ever exposing or challenging Labor’s Victory Toolbox.

This Michael Darby in Australia substack announced months ago the October 2026 target for release of product for opponents of Labor rule. The plan is that each paid subscriber will have the right to acquire product at cost for sale, priced as the subscriber sees fit, online, at events and rallies, and in support of a political campaign. Hoodies carry undesirable connotations. Tee shirts, embroidered caps, hi-viz vests and carry-bag accessories for electric scooters are fine. There is an obvious difficulty in how much text can be displayed on such items.

FREE PAULINE HANSON was an ideal slogan on Tee Shirts printed by James Darby. The slogan Save Australia from the Labor disaster by voting Greens last, Teals second last, Labor third last. Liberals and Nationals above Labor and at the top of the ticket Emerging Political Forces preferencing each other. Value your vote by numbering every square for the House of Representatives and every column for the Senate is a very different matter.

The likely answer is a slogan such as GET RID OF LABOR. ASK ME HOW which begins a conversation wherever like-minded people meet.

Dear Reader, please become a subscriber today so you can enjoy the fun and profit of selling carefully crafted political product. Simply deposit $50 to Great Southern Bank BSB 814 282 account Michael John Darby Account number 50985040 and you are on the team. As a bonus, send me the names and email addresses of two friends and each will receive a twelve month paid subscription including all privileges, with your compliments.

Each product item comes with a pamphlet containing helpful links including but not limited to:

History of voting and Australia’s invention of the ballot box

The great benefits of the Australian system of preferential voting.

Disadvantages of fixed-term parliaments

The history and significance of the Australian Flag

The superiority of Australia’s Constitutional Monarchy over a presidential system where one person is head of government and also commander-in-chief of the armed forces

The benefits of Australia’s system whereby the executive branch of government is directly responsible to the legislature.

History of attempts to undermine democracy in Australia by changes intended to favour incumbents.

The unhealthy growth of factions in major political parties and the resulting corruption.

The wholly adverse creation and massive expansion of State and Federal public funding of political parties with massive benefits to undesirable and corrupt factional leaders.

Undermining of the Constitution by wrongful extension of Federal government power.

The battle for freedom of trade among the States

Harm done to Australia by governmental interference and taxation policies.

The wickedness of Horizontal Fiscal Equalisation

New States Movements and Secession Proposals for Western Australia and Tasmania

The dangerous growth of the Canberra public service

Valuable books available free online, by eminent authors David Archibald, Dariusz Jablonski and others

How Big Tech plunders Australia and what should be done to stop it

How to protect Australians from online fraudsters

Why there should be no coalitions in opposion and why coalitions are properly negotiated after an election

How convention combines with the Constitution to protect our freedoms

How an individual becomes a leader in the individual’s own street

Formats for badges, posters, signs, coreflutes and banners which the individual can create and deploy or sell. A small inexpensive laminator can be a great asset to a hands-on campaigner.

Online list of pre-poll (early voting) sites Australia wide for easy selection of a convenient place to help a chosen candidate in the early voting period when 50% of votes are likely to be cast.

Online list of polling booths Australia wide for easy selection of a place to help a chosen candidate on Polling Day.

Detailed instructions for polling booth workers and for all other tasks in a political campaign.

Formats for campaign pamphlets and explanation of how they are funded.

Local rules for conduct of fundraising raffles and games of chance.

Insurance brokers willing to provide a range of necessary insurances.

List of authors of high quality books willing to authorise you to offer free downloads to families in your street. Examples are books by Dariusz Jablonski and David Archibald, and my Unchain Australia books.

Abolish Public Funding of Political Parties

Albanese (AEFPM) will not hesitate to ban any political party which he does not like. The historical record is that banning a political party can have the effect of creating notoriety and in the minds of some of its adherents justifying criminality.

In the Australian context a major motive for an unscrupulous government banning One Nation and new political parties presently seeking registration is the gigantic issue of public funding. The theft from taxpayers is enormous, and worthless politicians want it all.

Abolition of public funding is a winning policy for the Emerging Political Forces. Wealthy Australians can make the process easier by generously endowing truly anti-socialist parties. And why not? Although wealthy people who have built businesses, created jobs and paid taxes may prefer not to reduce the amount available to their heirs, the fact remains that Labor will blatantly steal it from them by reintroducing Death Taxes.

Celebrating the comprehensive One Nation victory in Secret Harbour, WA Leader Hon. Rod Caddies MLC said:

“Australia’s two-party political system is dead. You’re witnessing a result they said was impossible, Labor owned this part of Perth. The working families out here would always vote Labor. “But a safe seat does not stay safe if you ignore it long enough.”

The Secret Harbour booth results were remarkably consistent, with Labor never coming within cooee of One Nation on any polling booth. One Nation was very strong on postal votes, indicative of diligent staff work. The greatest success for One Nation was at Early Voting, where 13,046 formal votes were recorded, half of the 26,206 formal votes cast. The One Nation Pre-Poll team earned a remarkable 43.36% of those votes. For practical purposes, the election was won by the One Nation Team before the sun rose on polling day.

Reliables Resurge. Fantasy Fraud Forrest v. Peace, Progress, Prosperity.

This post includes valuable extracts from the 18 September 2026 article by Stuart Bocking, CEO of Coal Australia.

Coal demand is on the rise, and no country is better placed to provide top quality energy generating and steel producing coal than Australia.

The ongoing tensions in the Middle East only continue to highlight the important role played by coal.

Several countries, including South Korea, are switching from gas to coal as a hedge against supply disruptions.

For the full article, click on the cheerful face of Stuart Bocking (above), or use this link:

While governments collectively across Australia have thrown billions of dollars at subsidising the so-called “green hydrogen” sector, that green dream has become the stuff of nightmares.

And that persuaded Mr Bowen this week to tell the ABC that he “never quite bought the hype” of green hydrogen. That prompted this social media tile produced by his political rivals comparing the Bowen hydrogen commentary of 2024, with this week’s moment of truth.

Most of the commercial hydrogen produced each year comes from coal and natural gas. The hydrogen scam was thoroughly debunked in Unchain Australia, published in August 2021. The link to an online free copy is sent to every paid subscriber to the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Kenneth Schultz’s book Western Civilisation Under Siege powerfully addressed the issue, as have multiple splendid books by the wonderful defender of civilization, Professor Ian Plimer. A new book by international geologist Dariusz Jablonski Climate Change into the Boiling Hell will shortly make a major impact.

If Chris Bowen can get the green hydrogen fantasy so horribly wrong, where does it leave the rest of his so-called energy transition?

Queensland’s credit rating took a hit this week, prompting Coal Australia to suggest a fast-track back to good economic health.

There is no excuse for the rate of royalty to increase as the price increases. Royalties should be low and must be permanently fixed at a flat rate. If royalty increases, where does it come from? Out of the exploration budget of companies. If governments want more money from royalties, the answer is very simple. Approve more mines and shorten the approval process. It’s a theme long supported by Queensland state MP Robbie Katter and repeated this week.

The Daily Mail of 16 August 2023 reported: “Anthony Albanese reveals he would ban social media and abolish the states if he ever became dictator”.

Australia’s Excuse for a Prime Minister (AEFPM) was speaking in a hypothetical radio interview on 3AW Melbourne with host Neil Mitchell. He said that he does not support dictatorship, but if he were dictator he would ban social media, explaining that anonymous “keyboard warriors” can say anything without consequences, people online make claims they would never say face to face and social media fuels misinformation and personal attacks. He also said he would abolish Australia’s states. These comments should be interpreted as real ambitions.

In 1979 when he was President of the ACTU, Bob Hawke in his Boyer Lectures expressed admiration for the New Zealand model of no Senate, no States, and Constitution. Australians with long memories know that the Labor Party ambition is run a government with no restraints upon its power, able to get away with anything. So we should take very seriously the threat to our freedoms which AEFPM represents.

The Teals

Lavishly funded by billionaire profiteers, this lot should be seen as an extension to the Greens and therefore ALP allies.

The Great Uniparty Conjob

Matthew Sheahan of Advance is presently campaigning hard to kill Labor’s Big Brother Bill. He wrote on Friday 18 September 2026: “The fact is you cannot trust Labor with any powers of censorship. From their Ministry of Truth ‘misinformation’ laws, to the words of Labor Minister Don Farrell who said this week: ‘We have to regulate social media and the internet … We’re not seeking to deprive people of free speech, there’ll be plenty of that. But there has to be regulation and there has to be controls.’ Labor has form.”

The good news is that in his current post Matthew Sheehan has abandoned his longstanding harmful and counterproductive insistence upon voters preferencing Greens ahead of Labor, the Left-inspired formula for Labor victory which has kept the socialist ALP undeservedly in power for successive elections. Matthew, may your example inspire others presently harming the non-Labor cause by pushing the uniparty barrow invented by socialist supporters of Labor.

To regain and maintain credibility Matthew Sheahan must never return to his dark past as a reckless agent of Labor victory. Instead, so that anti-Labor candidates can have a hope of success in the Victorian Election on 28 November 2026, Matthew Sheahan should urgently and convincingly advocate for an end to the Put Labor Last Heresy among all self-appointed influencers, commencing with Topher Field.

Matthew Sheahan should stress to the One Nation leadership that it is a very bad idea to follow in the footsteps of comprehensively corrupt Scott Morrison who was personally responsible for the election of the first Green in a House of Reps seat, Michael Organ in Cunningham on 19 October 2002. Morrison launched his Just Vote One vendetta against One Nation in Queensland resulting in reduction of One Nation after the 2004 Election to only one Member, Rosa Lee Long in Tablelands.

Factors making victory over Labor much more difficult are: voting fraud; Labor’s >$90m outright purchase of media support; the huge number of ALP/Green loyalists in worthless Departments and Quangos whose primary task is maintenance of Labor rule; and the addition to the electoral roll of great numbers of individuals who were accepted as immigrants based on their propensity to vote Labor.

The Formula for ending Labor rule

Matthew Sheahan should preach and teach that every How to Vote Recommendation (HTVR) from the Emerging Political Forces (EPFs) must make clear the formula for defeat of Labor, which is: Greens last. Teals second last. Labor third last. Liberals and Nationals above Labor and at the top of the ticket Emerging Political Forces preferencing each other.

Every square in a Lower House HTVR must be numbered, and every column in a Senate/Upper House HTVR must be numbered.

Matthew Sheahan should also stress to the Liberals and Nationals, the intended beneficiaries of his efforts, the foolishness of describing themselves as a Coalition while in Opposition. Coalitions are properly formed only after an election.

Election in Sweden held on Sunday 13 September 2026

Final results were announced on 20 September, with victory for the Left over Tidö, despite Tidö having won 173 seats, just short of the majority threshhold 175 seats. Here are extracts from an article posted on line by Peter Sweden on Tuesday 15 September. Very many Australians will conclude that in following the Swedish precedent, the ALP believes that the imperative of remaining in power entirely justifies destruction of the Australian way of life.

PeterSweden @PeterSweden7

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

Michael Darby comments:

This is the time for the public to rise up against prominent profiteers who have ruthlessly exploited the benefits received from governmental lockdowns and controls which have shut down thousands of small businesses across Australia and left vacant commercial premises everywhere one looks. I’m referring to Bunnings, Woolworths, Coles, Officeworks, Dan Murphy’s and Chemist Warehouse among others, who relentlessly promote net zero in all their marketing and store displays and even on the uniforms worn by their staff.

An especially offensive form of predatory marketing is the chant. Show us a lower price and we’ll beat it by 10%. The effect of this is that honest, hard-working small business people spend their time and energy showing goods to faux customers whose only interest is to run off and buy the product from one of the profiteers.

NO HALF MEASURES

We will not save Australia (and the world) by any kind of compromise with AEFPM and his ilk. Leading Australian researcher Rafe Champion knows the way and shows the way.

Rafe’s Substack

28 June 2026

CO2 is a trace gas that supports life on earth. Seriously, CO2 is plant food, and the plants would be delighted to have four or five times as much.

The attempt to reduce the supply of plant food by going for wind and solar has cost trillions worldwide and we have got in return more expensive and less reliable energy with catastrophic environmental impacts. Is there a worst public policy blunder on record?

For the complete article, the link is:

The Australian people are listening to those who speak the truth. That is why they honour Gina Rinehart AO. And that is why they respect Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce.

The sheer brilliance of Pauline Hanson’s cartoon campaign will continue to win support for the Emerging Political Forces.

In March 2028, if ALP polling shows that voting fraud and other corrupt components of its Victory Toolbox cannot guarantee to keep Labor in power, then AEFPM will indeed ban One Nation and any other political party he sees as a threat.

Commencing now, thoughtful building of a collaboration of all the Emerging Political Forces can overcome even a setback on that scale, and elect as independents the same people whom the socialists are so determined to keep out of office.

Presently in his last term in Parliament, an unmeritable individual named Hastie will support the banning of One Nation. On two occasions I have encountered this fellow. On the first occasion Hastie complained that as an officer joining SAS he felt it was demeaning to undergo physical training by a corporal who forced him to do push-ups on his knuckles. I am now able to guess the name of that corporal.

In conclusion, Astrology, Numerology, Phrenology, Spiritism, Theosophy, Scientology and the Global Warming Cult have all attracted adherents. Not one of them deserves a farthing from the public purse.

The Australian people want to hear more from Gina Rinehart AO and increasingly identify with Senator Pauline Hanson.

RELIABLE ENERGY

From Tom Shepstone at Energy Security and Freedom, Tuesday, 15 September 2026

Guest Post by Duggan Flanakin via Real Clear Energy

Half a century ago, raw emotion drove an anti-nuclear energy campaign that still stifles clean energy development in the U.S. Today, that same fear-driven playbook is being deployed in a campaign to shut down data centers.

Between 1970 and 1990, America built 95 nuclear power plants that still supply nearly a fifth of the nation’s electricity, but the minor incident at Three Mile Island led to cancellation of another 67 planned builds.

The U.S. did not build another nuclear powerplant between 1996 and 2016. Even today, efforts to revitalize the nation’s nuclear power industry face skepticism and legacy regulatory roadblocks.

Small modular reactors were first tested decades ago and could already be powering data centers had anti-nuclear fearmongering not stopped the Integral Fast Reactor program in 1994.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

EXISTENTIAL CRISIS FOR HUMANITY

Taiwan’s monthly death rate: Prior to Covid around 14,500, now 17,000, up 17%. Taiwan’s monthly birth rate: Down from 17,000 to <8,000, a decline of >50%.

The same would apply in Australia but the data is hidden.

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.

On the graph above, the orange line is deaths, which used to average around 14,500 per month prior to Covid. The death rate is now around 17,000 per month which is 17% higher. The blue line is Taiwan’s birth rate which a decade ago used to be over 17,000 per month. It is now below 8,000 per month, a decline of over 50%, with no sign so far that the trend might bottom out. On the established trend, Taiwan’s births will get to zero in seven years’ time. Taiwan’s demographic implosion is very real and very rapid.

The same would be true of Australia but we are not given the data.

Australians are vaguely aware of our declining birth rate. The Government’s explanation for the decline, via its propaganda arm the ABC, is that it is due to global warming. As a matter of urgency we need a study into anti-mullerian hormone (ovarian reserve) and Covid viral load levels in a cohort of women aged 18 to 30. The results might provide the impetus to get something done.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

A guest post about climate victimhood

Irina Slav

Sep 11

Victimhood seems to be a growing industry in the past, what, ten or so years? Playing the victim pays, often literally. Apparently. I won’t mention specific examples because I’m morally fastidious, but there are plenty. The latest is Nepal, who, it seems, has demanded that the world’s biggest carbon emission contributors pay for the damages caused by the tragic flood last month.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

Net Zero Hurts

David Blackmon with Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley

To watch, learn and appreciate, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot

Renew Economy, a shameless online rag dedicated to maximsing subsidies lurks and perks for the plotters, profiteers and plunderers whose plans are utterly contemptuous of the welfare of individuals, wildlife, and the environment will cheer on the ALP’s intended clamdown on disinformation , which is how Renew Economy characterises the thoughtful and appropriate posters displayed below.

Dragging fifty-plus tonnes of battery up a haul road is crazy.

Only two actions could be crazier, a battery-impaired fire engine and a battery-impaired fighting vehicle. Yes, Australian fanatics have done both.

An all electric mine powered by an SMR makes sense. If electric conveyors are not up to the task, there is nothing wrong with an electric haul truck collecting its energy from a pantograph on the uphill climb, with a small battery handling the backing and filling for loading and unloading. The small battery is easily recharged for free on the downhill run.

Extract of article by

TGA considers approving mRNA flu jab despite a 2.2% serious injury rate

Australia’s drug regulator ignores questions for controversial over-50s gene-vaccine while Moderna also needles for a slice of the US$31 billion cancer market

Moderna has a new influenza gene-vaccine that may seriously injure or kill 2.2 percent of recipients. This sounds like an exaggeration. It’s not.

That is what Moderna’s own studies for mRNA-1010 “mFlusiva” show, as published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Serious adverse events were reported in 2.2 percent of the recipients of mRNA-1010, during the Moderna-funded trial. A “serious adverse event” is an injury that causes death, persistent disability, in-patient hospitalisation or other serious medical episode

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA

VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE TRAGEDY

Death toll 6,438

Text mostly from Reuters/AFP

Two severe earthquakes, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the northern state of La Guaira on June 24, cauing nearly 200 buildings to collapse. The death toll has risen to 6,438 according to figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodríguez.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

Michael Darby in Australia comes to your inbox at the rate of twice a week. A$50 per year is around fifty cents a post. Fifty cents has the purchasing power had by a penny when I was five years of age. Readers of this substack can help boost readership by sharing to friends and posting to social media, especially Facebook.

Time for Truth on Uranium

The Growing Support for Nuclear Power

Quadrant Online

Tony Grey AM

21 August 2020

Australia is a treasure trove, a vast Aladdin’s cave of energy resources, virtually unique in the world. We have huge deposits of petroleum and coal and the world’s largest uranium resources. With production of about 7000 tonnes last year, Australia ranks third among uranium producers, behind Kazakhstan and Canada.

But something’s amiss. We can never agree on how the blessing can be enjoyed. On the contrary, subversive voices constantly rail against it. Uranium used to be the devil; now it’s coal’s turn. Even natural gas has one foot in hell. Wind and solar are the new saints but, alas, they’re asleep in heaven too much of the time.

For the complete article,by Tony Grey AM, plus contributions on nuclear energy by Ken Braun and Hon Barnaby Joyce MP, THIS IS THE LINK

Important links for reference and sharing

2026 Bush Summit Keynote Address delivered on behalf of Executive Chairman Mrs Gina Rinehart AO by Adam Giles, CEO Hancock Agriculture and S. Kidman & Co.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1581423363353885

If we all make a maximum effort to ensure that this speech is heard everywhere, then this can be the speech which saves Australia.

Below is the valuable link to the full text of the speech.

https://www.hancockprospecting.com.au/mrs-gina-rinehart-ao-keynote-address-to-the-2026-national-bush-summit-dubbo

Link to this Substack of Tuesday 29 September 2026

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/ac15a5ca-198d-47ce-a8bf-0f343f7fc426

More Substacks, most recent first:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f134f65d-ccdf-4dc2-85f7-f087771b1aca

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/08d6393a-9abc-4c86-b31e-cea275010392

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/09f5397b-217a-4f1f-b3ef-c1bd40fc31de

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/62eaedf8-3285-4461-b444-d25d49df9d11

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/704b0723-c7af-49da-b8a4-9a09e0b1346c

Please post the above links to social media, especially Facebook.

This is the link to an important essay by Hero of Truth Rafe Champion

To view many more Michael Darby in Australia substacks, keep scrolling down.

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Letters of Wisdom

Developments in Canada could bring rapid change in Australian attitudes and lead to a Royal Commission

The Secret Harbour electoral triumph required inspirational leadership, enthusiastic recruitment, amazing teamwork and a great deal of personal commitment by willing volunteers. One Nation had all of those things.

Hastie blames Zempilas, charitably described as a lightweight. Hastie will be trashed by Canning, and should apply now for one of those jobs which is always available to an uncritical supporter of the establishment line. And this is an appropriate time for John Howard, Tony Abbott and others to apologise to Australia for aligning themselves with Kim Beasely in an obsessive determination to deny Pauline Hanson supporters any voice or participation in government.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

The Brighthope Perspective

Professor Brighthope’s Amazing Audio Book

THIS IS THE LINK

Aug 16, 2026

Warrior Mum

Behavior is Communication

Tracy Slepcevic, Sept 17, 2026

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For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

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© 2026 Tracy Slepcevic

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Monday 21 September 2021 addition to 19 September Substack

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims. Putin tries to inflict on Kyiv civilians terror and destruction akin to the suffering presently endured by earthquake victims in Venezuela.

Слава Україні!

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If you are a forward-thinking investor in the USA or elsewhere seeking a stake in an Australian mining project of any description, the best way to make contact is by sms to Fred Speer at WhatsApp or direct +61 400 654 260. Fred or a team member will call you back, usually within 4 hours, subject to your time zone.



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