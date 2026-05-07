Above is an unverified photograph which may be Forrest in the company of Moroccan Energy Leila Benali in Paris. In January 2025, the pair reportedly bumped into each other in Davos, a hint to their shared ideology. Ms Benali welcomed Mr Forrest and a Fortescue delegation in the capital of Morocco in February 2025. Ms Benali has denied that she is the woman photographed kissing Mr Forrest. Below is the link to the detail of the “Lethal Humidity” scam, dishonestly invented and cynically promoted by compulsive fraudster, Andrew Forrest AO.

https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/videos/sky-news-host-hits-out-at-andrew-twiggy-forrest-over-lethal-humidity-speech/245519925130348/

Here is the Michael Darby challenge to Andrew Forrest AO. You and I debate the issues of “lethal humidity” and the proposed cable to Singapore. You choose the forum, which must be open to the public and capable of live streaming. We each choose a team member, and my choice is Rafe Champion. We each agree that the winner of the debate nominates one humanitarian cause to which the loser will donate ten percent of the loser’s nett worth. I nominate as recipient the Gina Rinehart / Keith Payne VC / Sir Peter Cosgrove initiative helping Veterans. The winner is determined by a simple majority of all who vote in person or online, and whose vote is received within 24 hours of the conclusion of the debate.

Honour the Fallen

ANZAC Day was first officially proclaimed on the 25th of April in 1916, marking the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landing in 1915. If the poets of the Great War had been heeded by the politicians of the 1930s, then the horrors of WWII and its aftermath could have been avoided. All the veterans of the Great War have long gone, and veterans of WWII and very few in number. According to a recent report in the Australian, only around 700 are still alive. We should all make a special effort to honour the dwindling number of veterans of the Korean War, and we are aware that Vietnam veterans are approaching or have exceeded the age of eighty. Some are in their nineties. The distinguished former commanding officer of 7 Sig Reg is 91. Keith Payne VC AM, tireless campaigner for veterans, is 92.

Warfare continues to harm Australians. Politicians decided that instead of deploying regular troops to Afghanistan for a single tour of duty, a policy followed in Vietnam with very rare exceptions, they would disgracefully exploit a very small number of men, the SAS, by sending them again and again on multiple tours of duty only a few months apart, in an environment where friend and foe are difficult indeed to distinguish. The politicians then decided, contrary to a mass of historical precedent, that senior officers should bear no responsibility whatever for the conduct of their subordinates.

Keith Payne VC AM is the driving force in a campaign to increase support for veterans, especially those who suffer from homelessness. A much younger holder of the Victoria Cross, Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG has declared his enthusiastic support for the campaign, and Australia’s exemplary philanthropist Dr Gina Rinehart AO (photo below taken at the Opera House on Anzac Day) has promised $200 million dollars to support homeless veterans.

Fortunately for Australia, in sharp contrast to unpatriotic fraudster Forrest, Mrs Rinehart is a loyal, well-informed leader of industry and opinion. She fully understands the malign intent of a Forrest-paid commercial to this effect:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. I cannot afford to heat my home and they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue.

Diesel rebates exist because fuel excise has only one legitimate purpose; to pay for the construction and maintenance of public roads. The mining industry, the grain industry and the fishing industry are among the users of diesel who do not use public roads, and any attempt to cast diesel rebates as a subsidy is profoundly dishonest.

There is no excuse for Forrest. His “legacy” includes the monstrous scam of the extension cord from a gigantic solar/wind farm near Alice Springs, via Darwin through the Indonesian archipelago to Singapore with the aim of supplying 20% of Singapore’s electricity. With the help and endorsement of renowned mathematician Lord Christopher Monckton, the scam was comprehensively exposed in Unchain Australia, published in August 1981.

This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to send to your network inviting friends to visit this Substack:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/7b9b96cf-b73d-4aa4-85d1-d7b8137d2ff9

This is the link to the US Movie Duty to Disobey, which has important lessons for Australia.

https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com

This is the link to a 7 May 2026 post by Steve Kirsch: Can you tell which countries were the 10 most vaccinated vs. 10 least COVID vaccinated by looking at the COVID cumulative death curves?

https://kirschsubstack.com/p/can-you-tell-which-countries-were?img=https://substack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com/public/images/8da854bb-248c-46d9-ada3-c29840b96956_1672x941.png&open=false

Please advise your network that up to 30 June 2026 every new subscriber at A$50 or equivalent in any currency will be automatically upgraded to a ten-year subscription with all benefits.

More about Veterans

This is the link to the Clinton Maynard interview on Radio 2GB in which General The Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK CVO MC announced his commitment to the humanitarian project to assist veterans:

On Anzac Day, and subsequently, when you encounter a veteran, say “Thank you for your service” and offer a helping hand.

Warfare is cruel to combatants, cruel to carers for combatants, and cruel to the loved ones of combatants. War is also cruel to the innocent creatures deployed in warfare, including horses, donkeys, mules, bullocks, dogs and heroic homing pigeons. Australians are painfully aware that of around 120,000 Australian horses deployed in the Great War, the sole horse repatriated to Australia was Sandy, the favourite mount of Major General Sir William Throsby Bridges.

Below is the story of three United States Signals Corps homing pigeons, including the sole survivor named Cher Ami, whose heroic flight in the first week of October 1918 saved the lives of 194 American troops who would otherwise have been killed. If the politicians of the 1930s had listened to the poets of the Great War, the horrors of WWII and its aftermath might have been averted. Had Australia’s internationally renowned poet Carol Heucan been around in 1918 to write this poem, she would have provided a significant additional dimension to the influence of the Great War poets, perhaps sufficient to change the course of history.

Fly! Carol Heuchan (copyright 2009)

ANZAC DAY

There’s One Too Many Dying

Michael Darby April 2020

This is the link to David Archibald’s 11 April 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Ben Roberts-Smith Versus The Freak Show

https://wentworthreport.com/ben-roberts-smith-versus-the-freak-show/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.

The Michael Darby in Australia substack incorporates multiple gratis advertisements for products, publications and services. The appearance of an advertisement means that the host likes, approves or uses the product, publication or service, and does not imply that the advertised entity endorses all or any of the opinions expressed in this substack. All paid subscribers are invited to send an advertisement in .JPG format for evaluation to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com

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