With the enthusiastic support of an academic who can think of nothing better to do with the research funds apparently available, Channel Nine has gloatingly broadcast what amounts to an accusation that One Nation and/or as yet unnamed supporters organised for a “cyber army of Indonesian inflencers” to generate spurious Pauline Support Pages on social media, with Facebook apparently the main target.

The clear message from Channel Nine is that the recent surge in the electoral popularity of Pauline Hanson and her Party, demonstrated by the Party’s victory in Fadden, should be attributed to the Indonesian involvement.

A great deal of evidence was presented of the existence of the Indonesia cyber army and not a shred of evidence that One Nation or any of its supporters has been involved.

Having watched Australian and international politics for a very long time, my conclusion is that there in no limit to the deviousness of fanatics. Fanatics accept no boundaries of honesty or decency or legality because to their blinkered minds the “morality” of their cause overrides all. Religious fanatics and political fanatics have caused immeasurable harm. The world now faces the fanaticism of the haters of fossil fuels.

Somewhere there is a fanatical hater of fossil fuels who has lots of money and who is also tech savvy and who can command loyalty and secrecy from a clever team. That fanatical hater will likely already have committed large sums to removing supporters of fossil fuels from parliaments.

The fanatical hater is smart, and some time ago foresaw the need to cater for the contingency that there might be a genuine continuing growth in support for Pauline Hanson among the Australian people, and also with potential donors to One Nation.

With total confidence in the uncritical support of the legacy media, the fanatical hater quietly launches an intricate false flag plot, which following an anonymous tipoff to give Channel 9 time to prepare has now enjoyed its official release. The goals of the plot obviously include frightening away actual and potential donors.

Yes, I have no direct evidence of the intricate plot, not yet. This is a warning to legacy media. If the evidence exists it will be found, but only if someone is looking for it. Following publication of this post to 8,555 recipients, there will be well-motivated people looking for the evidence.

VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE TRAGEDY

Two powerful earthquakes in Venezuela add up to a devastating blow warranting maximum international support. More than 1,900 have died, thousands are injured and thousands more are homeless.

Steve Slepcevic is the CEO and founder of Strategic Response Partners .

Steve has established a crowd funding account to assist the victims. This is the link:

For more information, click on the above screenshot

As at 11am AEST on 28 June 2026, there has been no obvious report of serious help for Venezuela from the Australian Government which much prefers to squander Australian taxpayers’ money on windmills.

Caritas Australia has launched a Venezuela Earthquake Appeal. Call 1800 024 413 toll free, or donate using this link:

Again, those important links for donations

TEN YEAR SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL ENDED 30 JUNE 2026. SORRY YOU MISSED OUT.

Michael Darby in Australia comes to your inbox at the rate of twice a week. A$50 per year is around fifty cents a post. Fifty cents has the purchasing power had by a penny when I was five years of age.

END THE WAR ON MEAT!

To be a vegetarian or a vegan is a legitimate lifestyle choice. Nobody should be forced to eat what they do not want to eat.

There are fanatics who want to abolish grazing of all livestock, thereby condemning millions to hunger, starvation and death, by promoting the fiction that animals eating grass are harming the planet by causing a rise in carbon dioxide levels.

I first published this table five years ago. Not one “climate scientist” or ABC propagandist or Forrest groveller has shown it to be wrong.

RENEWED EQUINE MASS MURDER

NSW fanatics hate any “introduced species” and the vicious brutality of mass aerial shooting is happening again

Killing Banjo’s brumbies while protecting deadly sharks

John Mikkelssen 20 June 2026

I’M SURE Banjo Paterson would be rolling in his grave if he learned that the beautiful wild brumbies that featured in his immortal The Man from Snowy River are again being subjected to an extensive aerial cull.

“Cull” is a polite word for murder in my book, with galloping herds attacked by shooters in helicopters.

At the risk of upsetting environmental groups, let’s explore the contrasting treatment of sharks along our beautiful coastline. To my knowledge our brumbies haven’t killed nor eaten anybody.

But that is the preferred option to simply re-housing the wild horses, as suggested by various organisations as a more humane option.

To rub salt in the wound, we simultaneously have numerous bleeding hearts resisting calls for shark culls following the recent horrific attack on a young woman swimming between the flags at Sydney’s Coogee Beach.

ATTACKS

This was just the latest in a spate of attacks over the past couple of years, most of which have proved fatal.

They must have experts handling their repetitive PR (which to me smacks of BS): “Beautiful creatures. We are intruding on their territory. We should know the risks…”

The NSW Government just resumed aerial shooting of brumbies to curb a reported population surge.

They claim a recent survey estimated the wild horse population had spiked to between 6476 and 16,411. (That leaves a margin for error of 10,000!)

Officials say they are legally required to reduce the total number of horses to 3000 by mid-2027 to “protect fragile alpine ecosystems”.

But any damage they might cause would be infinitesimal compared to the ongoing problematic, totally irrational Snowy II project whose cost has blown out from the $2b originally touted by former Liberal PM Malcolm Turnbull (aka The Miserable Ghost) to the current ever-escalating estimate of $42b.

Besides the dog-chasing-tail scenario of pumping ater uphill in the daytime to create less power when it runs downhill at night, the associated power lines will involve clearing through the Kosciuszko National Park over vast distances, resulting in the removal of native vegetation across an estimated 118 hectares outside the park, alongside extensive felling easements through the park itself. Good one, Malcolm.

Several prominent animal welfare and equine advocacy organisations are actively fighting the aerial brumby cull, arguing that non-lethal management including mustering, trapping and rehoming should be prioritised.

These include:

Australian Brumby Alliance (ABA): As a national umbrella body, the ABA coordinates with local rescue groups to advocate for humane management. They emphasise that wild horses are easy targets for non-lethal capture and maintain that aerial shooting cannot guarantee a swift, pain-free death.

Save the Brumbies: This charity operates dedicated sanctuaries and runs a highly structured adoption program. They have successfully gentled and rehomed more than 400 brumbies, using their track record to demonstrate that a reliable, non-lethal reduction program is entirely feasible if given sufficient government backing.

The Brumby Project: Operating year-round adoption streams, The Brumhes them with experienced owners who possess the specialised facilities required to domesticate wild horses.by Project takes unhandled horses out of threatened environments and matc

Animal Liberation & Animal Justice Party: Working on both legal and activist fronts, they lobby the government to halt culls and campaign for official funding to construct rehoming infrastructure closer to the Australian Alps.

These all sound reasonable to me, and this poignant song has just brought tears to my cynical old eyes, Tell The Wind How Brumbies Fall.

At the risk of upsetting other environmental groups, let’s explore the contrasting treatment of sharks along our beautiful coastline.

To my knowledge the brumbies haven’t killed nor eaten anybody.

On the flip side, Australia has recorded a total of 30 shark attacks across 2025 to June 2026, resulting in nine fatalities.

According to the ongoing database registry at Tracking Sharks, 2026 has seen a heavily publicised spike in aggressive activity, especially around major city harbours and beaches.

January 2026 saw an extraordinary pattern of four attacks within 48 hours, including a fatal attack on a 12-year-old boy inside Sydney Harbour.

Meanwhile, trawler and commercial fishermen across Australia including my own Sunshine Coast territory are reporting an “out-of-control” boom in shark populations, providing firsthand observations that line up with former Prime Minister and new Liberal Party President Tony Abbott’s push to reopen shark fisheries.

Abbott stated: “It’s so wrong that we don’t put people before sharks,” arguing that State governments cannot prioritise conservation ahead of public safety.

DEPREDATION

The fishermen say that shark depredation – where sharks steal hooked or netted fish before they can be reeled in – has reached unprecedented levels.

They are losing expensive gear daily to aggressive sharks trailing their vessels.

Presenters from The Fishing Show on 7Mate report a dramatic increase in reeling up “half-sharks” – smaller sharks that are being aggressively eaten by much larger sharks, a behaviour rarely seen a decade ago.

But sharks are protected across all Australian Commonwealth waters (extending from three nautical miles to 200 nautical miles offshore) and inside State-managed marine parks, sanctuaries and specific refuge areas.

Go figure, as the kids say.

And while we are at it, why not add equally deadly cone shells, blue-ringed octopus, box jellies and Irikundji to the protected list, along with the fully protected crocodiles which are expanding their traditional northern territorial waters with multiple sightings in South East Queensland’s Mary River and the Fraser Coast.

On dry land, why not add potentially deadly funnelweb and red back spiders to the fully protected snake population reportedly responsible for an average of around 3000 bites and several human fatalities each year, as well as numerous attacks on dogs and other pets.

These can leave worried owners with thousands of dollars in vet bills if the poor animals manage to survive.

And don’t mention dingoes – we can cull them at the drop of a hat if one attacks or approaches a human aggressively on K’Gari (formerly Fraser Island) but aren’t the tourists encroaching on their territory just like those “beautiful” man/woman eaters out in the surf.

When it comes to sharks, as usual, I have some skin in the game, having spearfished in my youth along most of the East Coast from northern Reef waters to Port Phillip Bay in the south, with many finned, toothy encounters along the way.

Thankfully, these didn’t include the now numerous white pointers which NSW Premier Chris Minns won’t contemplate culling.

Photo above: NSW Premier Chris Minns. (courtesy YouTube/ ABC News )

The source of the photo below is unknown

On Sunday 28 June 2026 misanthropic Premier Minns announced increased drone surveillance of sharks. Expected cost is $120 million with humans still unsafe.

Removing the crazy protection of relentless chompers of humans would cost $120 million less, for a far safer outcome. Very swiftly a fleet of vessels crewed by experienced shark snarers will be back on the water converting our perpetual enemies to nourishment and a range of useful products. They will also be saving countless tons of edible seafood from indiscriminate slaughtering machines which unlike humans do not spare the youngsters. Se every coastal Local Government Area gets at least one beach with a drone. What could go wrong? Will marauders politely visit only the beach where there is a drone in the air and not eat anyone at the adjacent beach?

For the love of … sharks?

Posted on : 10/04/2025- by Fred Pawle

A lifetime of chronic pain follows with one or more limbs maimed or amputated – and that’s only if you survive.

So, allow me to propose to the dozen or so people who don’t know it yet but who will (if the current trend continues) be severely mauled by a shark in Australia.

TROPICAL

The consolation is that no less than four of Australia’s leading experts on “shark mitigation strategies” flew all the way to tropical Reunion Island in March.

They joined their peers from around the world to discuss what one of them described as the “wicked problem” of finding a balance between protecting sharks and people.

It might seem presumptuous to imagine that a person being crushed between the razor-sharp teeth of a stupid animal might find within herself the compassion to understand that the shark deserves to live more than she does.

The conference was a continuation of the field of research that has become a small and thriving industry in the 25-plus years since the most lethal sharks – great whites – acquired protected status around the world.

In that time, great whites and similar species such as bull and tiger sharks have been elevated from feared monsters to endangered predators and now to venerated symbol of nature herself.

The “beautiful and majestic emperors and empresses of the deep” as author William McKeever described them in a book in 2019 – just one of the many such turgid volumes expressing melodramatic awe at these ancient, brainless predators.

The scientists at the Reunion Island conference were not so inclined to hyperbole. I mean, they are scientists after all.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t also feel reverence for the creatures, at least to the point where they rate them as equal to humans.

South African boffin Geremy Cliff referred to mitigation policies being driven by “the growing public empathy towards sharks”.

Australia’s own Vic Peddemors, arguably the doyen of the shark-protection industry, said that “developing new strategies in dealing with human-shark interactions” requires seeing the problem from both sides.

“Whether it be in protecting humans from sharks or sharks from humans.”

That humans are occasionally so evil that sharks need to be protected from them is an idea that Peddemors has long held.

In a TEDx presentation in Canberra in 2012 titled Sharks or Humans… Who Should be Afraid? Peddemors joked that the spike in fatal attacks in Western Australia that year constituted a “bumper season”.

He said this “anomaly” would soon end and “next year it would be back down to the normal levels that we would expect”.

That year there were two fatalities in WA. In the 13 years since then, there have been 11 known fatal attacks in WA and at least four disappearances that were almost certainly shark-related.

The most recent of which was the disappearance of a snorkeler off a beach at Denmark, on the State’s south coast, two weeks ago.

The total known toll in Australia in the 13 years since Peddemors cracked his lame joke is 37 fatalities.

For the 13 years before then, it was 21. And during the 13 years previous to that, when great whites were not protected, it was 12.

So Peddemors’ “bumper season” has become permanent, at least for now. This is a typical example of the paradox of the “experts” to whom we increasingly turn to solve issues regarding public policy.

The more intense the crisis, the more politicians lean on “experts” to find a solution. But why would they do that, when the solution itself would terminate their role?

In their biographical notes in the program for the conference, not one of the Australia experts boasted about having reduced the number of attacks, or “bites” as they prefer to call them.

That’s because they can’t. Instead, they mostly described the many extravagant strategies they manage (at public expense), which treat sharks as valuable as people, all the while ignoring the undeniable truth that there are more sharks in our waters than ever.

The unprecedented size and abundance of sharks swimming around popular beaches and trailing behind fishing boats is dismissed by researchers as “anecdotal”.

Like the sadistic Party member O’Brien torturing Winston until he agrees that “two plus two equals five” in George Orwell’s 1984, our heartless government-appointed experts are enabling the barbaric death of our fellow citizens while telling us to reject the evidence of our eyes and ears. Welcome to dystopia.

“I’ve been at sea for 56 years and I’ve never seen so many white pointers,” Port Lincoln fishing veteran Graham Tapley told me as he was flying his plane above the Great Australian Bight spotting schools of salmon last week.

He said the fish stocks in the bight had returned to good health since the heady days of the 1970s, before whaling and other unsustainable practices were ceased.

From Ceduna at the WA border to Portland in Victoria, there were once 80-100 shark-fishing boats. Now there are two.

All this has made the bight, he said, a “perfect world for a white pointer”.

Another veteran South Australian fisherman, Kyri Toumazos, told me “the reality is there is a massive population of sharks”.

“Twenty-five years ago a fisherman would go for days or weeks without seeing great white sharks.

“Now there’s not a day where you would not see a white shark.”

Toumazos lives 50 metres from the shore at West Beach, a suburb of Adelaide, but says he would not even enter the water on a paddle board for fear of being attacked.

People like Toumazos and Tapley don’t get a look in at conferences like the one at Reunion Island because their testimony would bring the shark-protection gravy train to a grinding halt.

This article was originally published on Fred Pawle’s Substack page .

This is the Link: Subscribe to Fred Pawl

Bring down the Misanthropes! - Michael Darby

There are some misanthropes who hate humanity so much that they delight in the killing of humans, and insist on protecting every creature which is programmed to eat or kill humans. Instead of encouraging transformation of crocodiles into handbags, shoes and petfood, the misanthropes want crocodiles lurking in waterholes to seize innocent Aboriginal youngsters who deserve the right to swim and cool off in safety.

Australia has the world’s most poisonous snakes, deserving of a bounty rather than protection. As for the great white shark and other human-eaters, every one of them approaching Australian shores or harbours or estuaries should be caught by enterprising fishers and eaten with chips in Melbourne restaurants.

Hard to believe, but extreme misanthropes are imposing laws to repopulate the Mediterranean with great white sharks and Germany with wolves. Denial of the habits of wild creatures contributed to the terrible injustice inflicted upon Lindy Camberlain. Tireless campaigning by Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones AO contributed significantly to her eventual release and vindication.

There are also misanthropes who use indemnities to protect chemical companies with shocking criminal records, and even now continue to misapply public funds in advertising their dangerous products. A far wiser course is a ban on mRNA chemicals and compassion, care and compensation for the victims.

As Tasmanian Senator Lambie has demonstrated in a recent confrontation with Angus Taylor, there are misanthropes who endorse budgeting as a salutory lesson for the poor.

Who stand against the misanthropes?

In South Australia Liberal MP Ben Hood, One Nation / Family First / Independent Sarah Game MLC and law professor Dr Joanna Howe are all tireless campaigners for the rights of the unborn.

The worst of the misanthropes

Arraigned against Hood, Game and Howe are politicians and, it would appear, some persons with medical qualifications, who are resolved to deny medical care to babies who survive late term / partial birth abortions, preferring that these most innocent and helpless of humans be left to die in agony. To describe this attitude is there any word more appropriate than MURDER?

Bring down the Misanthropes!

The wisdom of Gina Rinehart AO, Townsville 18 June 2026

Australia’s exemplary philanthropist and patriotic entrepreneur Gina Rinehart AO won over Townsville, then presented a symbolic toy bulldozer to ally against big government Senator Pauline Hanson.

Every word of the speech by Gina Rinehart is valuable. Some of the text is not yet included and will be added when available. Please Click or Ctrl+Click on the screenshot above to appreciate and enjoy the sincerity, humility and humour of Gina Rinehart AO.

The speech which every Australian politician should watch.

Firstly, Thank you. Pauline, you give Aussies across our country, hope, never departing from values you have consistently held, cut bureaucracy, cut tape and regulations, cut government waste, and, exit the Paris Accord, a record tried overseas with very successful results, Australians first.

Today we are here to discuss the future potential of Townsville, a city very special to many, including me.

Now, who thinks big spending government, wasteful government, causing high taxes, plus massive government tape and regulations causing delay or preventing projects, is what we need to do to ensure investment flows to Townsville. Any hands?

Who thinks, massive government tape and regulations, high taxes, helps our exports, our international cost competitiveness, or helps struggling businesses. Any hands?

Big expensive government tape and high taxes, is not the right path for Townsville’s future.

In my view we cannot sustain our massive government burden, with its record debt, and need to significantly cut these government costs. As a first step, close all federal departments that overlap with state departments. Not Just tinker around the edges, because, during years fighting to cut, costs would continue to mount.

Let’s look at the savings in cutting some of the overlapping bureaucracies alone, the screen shows where these figures taken from Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Australian Fisheries Management Authority (fisheries) – approximately $1.576 billion per annum.

Federal Department of Industry, Science and Resources – approximately $0.781 billion per annum.

Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Clean Energy Regulator – approximately $1.338 billion per annum. Just to example a few.

This is not counting their wasteful expenditure, or the costs of delay they have caused, or the damage they have caused, just the savings in bureaucracy costs alone.

Empty federal offices could be changed to accommodation, for homeless veterans, struggling pensioners, and frightened women and children, who face horrendous unacceptable violence and rapes. As an aside, like Pauline, I don’t like Australians to be homeless. I wrote to my staff to ensure that we immediately filled the first of our 200 million I’ve committed to homing homeless veterans. I am pleased to report the first property in West Australia is now full of happy veterans. And I want to add a warm thanks to Harvey Norman, who generously agreed to supply all equipment needed for the kitchenettes, plus bed linens.

Now, what else could we do to bring opportunities to Townsville and Queensland?

We already have a few benefits to offer, not many.

We have land, we have the Townsville international airport, and we have the Townsville port with around ten working berths and a recently upgraded shipping channel that now takes vessels up to about 13 metres draft, subject to tide, and cruise ships up to 300 metres long and we speak English. And when not working, we have beautiful scenery and friendly Aussies, fishing, fresh produce and more.

And, with the saving in federal departments, and wastage, importantly we could enable lower tape and lower taxes.

What industries should we try to attract? What about the world’s best microchips? What about Elon Musk’s communication satellites? What about defence manufacturing to protect our people and critical infrastructure?

Apparently, we have land out near Prairie designated for toxic, asbestos riddled, bird and bat maiming, bird and bat killing wind towers. What a waste.

Let’s stop this misuse and let the Taiwan computer chip industries know, we have free land to offer for their world leading microchip industry, with tax holiday, an international airport to go to and fro, and a port at Townsville.

Let’s let them know we can offer a safer substitute for their world leading microchips manufacture and development, and would make them welcome.

Of course, if this land near Prairie isn’t suitable, offer other choices nearer Townsville.

Taxpayers saved dollars could go on charter jets and cargo ships, to Taiwan, to bring the high skilled staff they chose, and their immediate families to Townsville, plus equipment. And doctors and nurses and their immediate families, for a regional hospital. Should the Prairie land option be suitable, add a proper airport at or near Prairie, even a heliport, temporary homes with swimming pools, country club with top Taiwanese restaurant, hospital and other attractions, using a small portion of the saved taxpayer dollars, to make a Townsville region offer attractive.

And, over at the sparsely or non-populated islands on the screen, where there aren’t high end tourist facilities, offer to Elon, at no cost, for his SpaceX satellite construction and launches. Add water and the infrastructure Elon needs. He needs land to expand, and an alternate weather place in an allied country for his multiple satellite launches.

Wouldn’t this be fantastic for Australian university student graduates, to be able to have the opportunity to learn near Townsville with world leading proponents and facilities, instead of having to leave their families and go overseas.

And, satellite launches would definitely add a tourist attraction.

Townsville made important history years ago, as a naval and military base. Australian and American forces staged from here, supplied from here, repaired aircraft here, and flew operations across northern Australia, New Guinea and the South-West Pacific. And out in the Coral Sea in 1942, our navy was there too. HMAS Australia and HMAS Hobart, under Australian-born Rear Admiral John Crace, helped block the Japanese invasion force heading for Port Moresby. The Japanese turned back, and the Battle of the Coral Sea became one of the great strategic victories credited with helping protect Australia’s base at Townsville, helping defend our country in WW2, I understand many veteran families still live in this area.

That important culture, could flourish again, if we also offered free land, be that near Prairie if suitable, or elsewhere near Townsville, to the Israelis and transport here for their skilled people, immediate families and equipment, and encouraged the Israelis to develop and build their advanced war drones, and or other advances in defence, and or improve upon their Israeli style domes, and manufacture them here to sell to our country to help make our people and critical infrastructure safe.

I have to stop part way, as this time is all I’m permitted.

[Applause]

Mrs Rinehart displayed the above graphic on the big screen, she then invited Senator Pauline Hanson on stage, asking the audience to make bulldozer noises. With the help of a tall assistant she then charmingly presented Senator Pauline with the highly symbolic miniature bulldozer displayed on the screen shot below.

It is fair to observe that a handful of Australian women need no mention of a surname for their identities to be fully understood in any conversation. Prominent among them are Gina, Pauline and Elle. It is also fair to observe that Pauline is perhaps unique in Australian political history as a person capable of winning a Senate seat in any Australian state.

Those politicians who fail to watch and learn from the Gina speech, should be reminded that many thousands of live, real, non-fake, genuine, vote-only-once Australian users of the ballot box will have watched the speech, and endorse Gina Rinehart AO as the welcome champion of Australia’s peace, prosperity and progress.

Readers of this substack can help the process by sharing to friends and posting to social media, especially Facebook, this link to this substack,

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/6bbe7730-d163-4056-9877-2269e42c6849

Launch of Pilatus PC-12 Pro for RFDS

Speech by Gina Rinehart AO, delivered on her behalf by Garry Korte

Click or Ctrl+click on the screenshot below to hear the whole speech (published 18 June 2026), including Mrs Rinehart’s timely call for upgrading remote airstrips so that in all conditions the RFDS is capable of safely and swiftly alleviating the anxiety or agony of bush residents in urgent need.

https://www.hancockironore.com.au/rfds-rinehart-medical-plane-launch-event-speech-by-mrs-gina-rinehart

Gina Rinehart AO, thank you for seeing problems, then taking action!

TEN YEAR SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL ENDS TODAY 30 JUNE 2026. Subscribe A$50 before 9am AEST on 1 July 2026 and receive Ten Year Subscriber Status with full privileges.

PLUS sms to +61 (0) 402 558 947 the names and email addresses of two friends who will each be gifted Ten Year Subscriber status.

This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to send to your network inviting friends to visit this Substack:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/b4c781cd-b1f8-4292-a9bd-2e8aed1a2aa7

This is the link to the previous substack in case you missed it

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/ac78c1cd-9a70-417f-a63b-4a42909238ea

This is the link to the prior substack in case you missed it

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/08c516c9-55de-4ab0-99b4-0ecb28a94afd

Please post the above links to social media, especially Facebook.

This is the link to an important essay by Hero of Truth Rafe Champion

To view many more Michael Darby in Australia substacks, keep scrolling down.

The Challenges We Face - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway

This is the link to David Archibald’s 20 May 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Taiwan and Japan - the Big Betrayal under way.

https://wentworthreport.com/taiwan-and-japan-the-big-betrayal-underway/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

The Challenges We Face - LUNACY OF CANBERRA’S ELECTRIC FIRE TRUCK

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

The Covid Cover-Up: An Indictment of the Age of Lies

I no longer accept the language of error, confusion, good intentions, emergency improvisation or administrative failure. That language is too soft. It is the language used by guilty systems when they want the public to forgive what has never been confessed.

Covid was not merely a pseudo public-health crisis. It became a vast political, scientific, regulatory, media, military and pharmaceutical operation in which truth was rationed, almost completely hidden, dissent was punished, fear was weaponised, and human beings were reduced to instruments of policy.

I know that the latest disclosures from Tulsi Gabbard concerning Anthony Fauci and the intelligence apparatus do not stand alone. They are another rupture in the wall. They expose what many of us warned from the beginning: that the official Covid narrative was not the result of honest science naturally correcting itself, but of power and corruption protecting itself.

For years, the public was told that questioning the origin of SARS-CoV-2 was conspiracy theory. Doctors, scientists and journalists who raised laboratory-origin concerns were smeared, censored, professionally threatened or excluded from polite discussion. The term “misinformation” was not used to protect science. It was used to protect a Bull-Shit Story. It became a political weapon disguised as a moral duty.

Now we see the pattern more clearly. Dangerous research was funded. Risky viral manipulation was hidden behind bureaucratic definitions. Intelligence assessments were allegedly influenced. Whistleblowers were sidelined. Documents were withheld. Public suspicion was mocked while private officials knew there were serious questions to answer. That is not science. That is concealment.

And concealment during a so-called global emergency is not a minor administrative defect. It is an offence against civilisation.

The people who did this were not powerless. They were not confused citizens sharing rumours on the internet. They were officials, advisers, regulators, ministers, agency heads, media executives and institutional gatekeepers. They had titles, salaries, platforms, legal protections and public trust. They used all of it to narrow permissible thought, silence clinical judgement, and convert uncertainty into obedience.

This is the central crime of the Covid era: uncertainty was presented as certainty, weakness was presented as strength, coercion was presented as care, and dissent was presented as danger.

The vaccine campaign must be judged inside that same machinery of control. The public was told to believe in the sickeningly repeated mantra: safe and effective. Not as a provisional claim. Not as a limited, qualified, evolving statement. It was delivered as a commandment. It was repeated by governments, regulators, corporations, universities, medical boards, employers and media outlets until it became a loyalty test.

But informed consent cannot exist inside a loyalty test.

Consent is not consent when a person is threatened with the loss of employment. Consent is not consent when students are excluded, nurses are stood down, doctors are disciplined, families are divided, travel is restricted and the unvaccinated are treated as moral human contaminants. Consent is not consent when the risks are minimised, the limitations are obscured, the injured are ignored, and the hesitant are insulted.

What took place was not informed consent. It was institutional coercion.

The public was not honestly told what was known, what was not known, what remained uncertain, what endpoints had been measured, what endpoints had not been proven, what risks were emerging, and what alternatives might exist. The public was managed. Doctors were managed. Language was managed. Scientific debate was managed. And once language is controlled, thought itself is controlled. Even I had thoughts about my thoughts.

That is why the Covid vaccine story cannot be separated from censorship. The same machinery that sold the injections also suppressed the questions. The same agencies that demanded trust also withheld information. The same regulators that claimed to protect the public also protected the program from scrutiny. The same media that demanded compassion for the vulnerable showed contempt for the vaccine-injured.

The injured were treated as inconvenient evidence and in my opinion remains so.

They were expected to suffer quietly. They were expected to prove the obvious through exhausting bureaucratic rituals. They were expected to accept delay, denial and humiliation. Their existence threatened the slogan, so they were pushed to the edges of public discussion. This was not merely callous. It was structurally cruel, driving many to suicide.

The true scandal is not only that adverse events occurred. Every quasi-medical intervention has high risk. The scandal is that risk was morally and politically hidden while people were being forced, shamed or economically cornered into compliance.

That is why this must be called what it is: a profound betrayal of medical ethics.

Unless I am mistaken, medicine begins with the patient, not the state. It begins with consent, not compulsion. It begins with truth, not messaging. It begins with clinical judgement, not bureaucratic obedience. During Covid, that order was inverted. The patient became secondary to the program. The doctor became secondary to the directive. The citizen became secondary to the model.

The human being became secondary to the narrative. The result was a public-health regime that behaved less like medicine and more like command-and-control governance.

The lockdowns damaged children, families, small businesses, the elderly, the lonely and the poor. School closures stole development from children who were never at serious risk in the way older and vulnerable populations were. Border closures fractured families. Mandates destroyed livelihoods. Fear campaigns damaged mental health. Doctors were prevented from exercising full clinical independence. In effect they were conscripted - a severe breach of the Australian Constitution. Early treatment was ridiculed. Prevention was neglected. Natural immunity was dismissed.

The immune system itself was treated as an embarrassment unless it could be mediated by a product. This was not holistic public health. It was pharmaceutical authoritarianism.

And Australia must not pretend it was innocent.

Australia had some of the harshest social controls in the democratic world. It permitted emergency powers to expand far beyond any healthy constitutional culture. It allowed medical regulators to chill dissent. It allowed governments to divide the population into the compliant and the suspect. It allowed employers to enforce medical decisions. It allowed public-health bureaucrats to become moral legislators.

Then, when the time came for accountability, Australia was given an inquiry with the vital organs removed. An inquiry that excludes the hardest questions is not accountability. It is theatre. An inquiry that cannot fully examine state lockdowns, mandates, policing, school closures, border closures, vaccine coercion, censorship, procurement, safety surveillance, injury compensation, excess deaths and the role of international influence is not an inquiry worthy of the name.

It is a containment exercise.

We must have a Royal Commission

That is why a Royal Commission with teeth is not optional. It is essential.

Not a polite review. Not another bureaucratic lesson-learning document. Not another managerial report written in the language of “future preparedness.” Australia needs a subpoena-powered Royal Commission with the authority to compel documents, examine contracts, interrogate decision-making, protect whistleblowers, hear the injured, expose censorship channels, audit adverse-event systems, scrutinise regulatory failures, and identify whether public officials, corporate actors or institutional bodies breached legal, ethical or human-rights obligations.

Where there was negligence, it must be named.

Where there was misconduct, it must be exposed.

Where there was perjury, it must be prosecuted.

Where there was suppression of evidence, it must be investigated.

Where there was unlawful coercion, there must be remedy.

Where there was injury, there must be compensation.

Where there was death, there must be truth.

Disclosures by USA Director of National Intelligence

The Tulsi Gabbard disclosures (see below) matter because they show the architecture of the problem. They suggest that at the highest levels, the pandemic narrative was curated by people with conflicts to hide, reputations to preserve and institutional power to protect. If the origins of the virus were obscured, then the entire downstream response was contaminated by concealment from the beginning.

A public lied to about origins could be lied to about risk.

A public lied to about risk could be lied to about mandates.

A public lied to about mandates could be lied to about injuries.

A public lied to about injuries could be lied to about accountability.

And I don’t like being lied to.

That is how institutional corruption works. It is not always a single forged document or a single corrupt payment. Often it is a chain of omissions, pressures, euphemisms, conflicts, threats, silences and career incentives. It is the meeting not minuted. The email deleted. The adverse signal dismissed. The dissenting expert excluded. The journalist smeared. The doctor referred. The grieving family ignored. The bureaucrat promoted.

This is why the public is angry.

People are not angry because they are ignorant. They are angry because they were treated as ignorant. They are not angry because they reject science. They are angry because science was replaced by authority. They are not angry because they oppose public health. They are angry because public health was used as a cloak for coercion, secrecy and institutional self-protection.

The Covid establishment now wants amnesty. It wants fatigue to do what evidence cannot. It wants the public to move on because the alternative is too dangerous for the reputations of those who ruled over us. It wants to say: mistakes were made, lessons were learned, systems were stressed, communication could have been better.

No.

That is not enough.

“Mistakes were made” is the passive voice of power evading judgement.

Children did not lock themselves out of schools. Workers did not mandate themselves out of employment. Doctors did not silence themselves. The injured did not erase themselves from the public record. The elderly did not isolate themselves by accident. Citizens did not divide themselves into clean and unclean. Governments, regulators, employers, media institutions and health bureaucracies made decisions. Those decisions had authors. Those authors must be named.

I firmly believe the moral crime of Covid was the conversion of fear into obedience and obedience into virtue.

The scientific crime was the suppression of uncertainty.

The medical crime was the destruction of informed consent.

The political crime was the normalisation of emergency rule.

The regulatory crime was the protection of programs over patients.

The media crime was the persecution of dissent.

The human crime was the abandonment of the injured.

And the cover-up crime was the attempt to bury all of this beneath official language.

Accountability must now become the organising principle of national repair. Not revenge. Not rage for its own sake. Not persecution. Accountability. Lawful, public, documented, adversarial, independent accountability.

There must be protection for whistleblowers. There must be public hearings. There must be forensic examination of communications between governments, regulators, pharmaceutical companies, intelligence-linked bodies, media platforms, professional boards and international organisations. There must be full disclosure of procurement contracts and indemnity arrangements. There must be an audit of excess deaths. There must be an independent review of vaccine injury reporting and compensation. There must be scrutiny of AHPRA and the silencing of doctors. There must be a public reckoning over the use of fear.

Above all, there must be restoration of the principle that no government, no medical board, no international body, no pharmaceutical company and no unelected health authority owns the body of a citizen.

The body is not the property of the state.

The doctor is not the servant of the bureaucracy.

The patient is not a unit in a public-health model.

Science is not a press release.

Consent is not coercion.

And truth is not misinformation simply because it embarrasses the powerful.

Covid exposed a civilisation-level weakness: our institutions were willing to sacrifice liberty, ethics and open scientific debate in exchange for control. That weakness must be corrected before the next declared emergency. Because if there is no accountability now, the lesson learned by power will be simple: it worked.

They will do it again.

They will censor earlier.

They will mandate faster.

They will punish harder.

They will indemnify themselves more completely.

They will call dissent dangerous before dissent can even speak.

That is why this moment matters. The Gabbard disclosures are not the end of the matter. They are an opening. They are a crack in the official wall. Through that crack must come documents, testimony, prosecutions where justified, compensation where owed, and public disgrace for those who abused trust.

The Covid era must not be filed away as a difficult chapter in public administration. It must be recorded as a warning: what happens when science is captured, medicine is militarised, media becomes enforcement, regulators become political, and citizens are frightened into surrendering rights that should never have been negotiable.

The task now is not to politely request truth.

The task is to demand it.

The task is not to ask whether feelings were hurt in the debate.

The task is to determine who lied, who knew, who profited, who censored, who coerced, who suffered, who died, and who must answer.

No amnesty without confession.

No trust without transparency.

No reconciliation without justice.

No future pandemic powers without full accountability for the last.

Australia needs a Royal Commission now. The world needs criminal investigation where the evidence warrants it. The vaccine-injured need recognition and compensation. The silenced doctors need vindication. The public needs the truth. And those who built the Covid machinery of fear, coercion and concealment must finally learn that public office, scientific authority and institutional prestige are not shields against justice.

The age of managed truth must end.

The age of accountability must begin.

Ian Brighthope

Click on the photo below for the Tulsi Gabbard exposure story,

@DNIGabbard

DNI Tulsi Gabbard

“Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.”

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Upgrade to paid

© 2026 Ian Brighthope

548 Market Street PMB 72296, San Francisco, CA 94104



SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

The Death of France

The Death of France - The Secret Report Macron Is Hiding

Behind the Narrative 📣

It’s a typical afternoon in Saint-Denis, the narrow streets packed with people whose faces you cannot see. The women move in niqab, shapes without features, eyes that do not meet yours. The shop signs are in Arabic, the smell of cumin and lamb fat rises from every doorway, thick and permanent, as if the street itself has been marinated in another world. From three directions at once, the call to prayer cuts through the air. Al-lahu Akbar. God is great. Come to prayer. Come to salvation.

Even the French police do not enter without backup. Ambulances request escorts before responding to calls. In the lost territories of Marseille, law enforcement officers disguise themselves as Muslims before making arrests. France’s own intelligence service has mapped 150 such districts across the country. A former senior official of French foreign intelligence put it in numbers: these enclaves exist in 859 cities, and four million people — six percent of France’s entire population — live inside them.

There was a time when Paris was the most romantic city in the world. You could stop on the banks of the Seine at dusk, buy a baguette and a bottle of wine from the corner shop, sit on the stone steps above the water, and feel, without irony, that life was generous, and civilization was real. The light on the river. The smell of bread. The sound of French — that particular music of a language that assumes beauty is worth the effort.

That Paris is gone. This is the story of how it fell. This is the story of the fall of France.

In April 2024, a classified document landed on Emmanuel Macron’s desk. Seventy-three pages, stamped Secret Défense. The document had one purpose: to answer the question that French politicians had been avoiding for twenty years. What is actually happening to this country — and who is making it happen. Macron read it and locked it in a drawer.

For months, the report sat classified and untouched while the streets of Saint-Denis continued to empty of French faces, while the mosques of Marseille continued to fill, while the call to prayer continued to replace the sound of French in neighborhoods that were, on every map, still France. The president of the Republic knew the answer. He chose not to share it.

Then it leaked. In May 2025, Le Figaro obtained the full document and published it. It was a detailed, deliberate, patient, funded, and coordinated plan across borders. A plan to take over France, not by force, but from the inside. Neighborhood by neighborhood, school by school, sports club by sports club. The name of the document, “Frères Musulmans et Islamisme Politique en France,” - The Muslim Brotherhood and Political Islam in France.

This is the plan, detailed, Stage by stage, neighborhood by neighborhood, for the Islamic conquest of France by the Muslim Brotherhood:

Stage One: The Prey.

Every conquest begins by choosing the right target, and the Muslim Brotherhood chose with surgical precision to start with the poor, the forgotten, the people who feel angry and lost. The playbook is elegant in its simplicity; you do not approach it with a Quran. You approach with a job offer. You offer a sense of community and belonging. A Brotherhood-affiliated temp agency calls back when no one else does. A community sports club gives people somewhere to be on Thursday nights. A personal development workshop, run by a soft-spoken man who quotes the Prophet between practical advice about CV writing, makes lost people feel cared for, for the first time, that someone sees them.

By the time the religious identity arrives, and it always arrives, the young man is already inside the ecosystem. The mosque is not a recruitment center; it is a homecoming. He does not feel he has been converted; he feels he has been found. And the man who found him now has something that no government program, no integration policy, and no French republican value has ever managed to give him: he has his complete and total devotion.

Hayati Marseille by Michel Setbounn...

The ecosystem works. The numbers prove it. France currently has between 100,000 and 200,000 Muslim converts — native-born French citizens who were not born into Islam but chose it. Yearly conversions have doubled over the past thirty years. The French Interior Ministry estimates approximately ten conversions to Islam per day — 3,600 per year — with the true figure likely higher. The profile of the typical convert is precise and telling: young, urban, often from a broken or secular home, searching for structure, belonging, and meaning in a society that stopped offering any. The Muslim Brotherhood’s ecosystem provides all three, on demand, with no questions asked and no French bureaucracy to navigate.

Add to this a Muslim birth rate of 3 to 3.5 children per woman — compared to 1.56 for the broader French population — and approximately 300,000 new Muslim immigrants arriving annually, and the demographic arithmetic becomes self-evident.

France today has the largest Muslim community in Western Europe, six to seven million people. Research projects the Muslim population will reach 17 to 18 percent by 2050 under medium migration scenarios.

Stage Two: Build the World.

Once the young man belongs, he does not need to leave. This is the Brotherhood’s second insight, and it is more sophisticated than the first: conversion is fragile. Identity is permanent. The goal is to make the outside world unnecessary, so brick by brick, the Brotherhood builds a complete parallel civilization within the bones of the French Republic — a world with its own schools, clinics, legal advisors, banks, butchers, matchmakers, and funeral services. A world where you can be born, educated, married, employed, treated when sick, and buried when dead — without ever needing the French state for anything.

The report describes these structures as “ecosystems.” An ecosystem is self-sustaining. It feeds itself. It expands naturally and is extraordinarily difficult to dismantle because every element is connected to every other, and removing one piece only strengthens the rest.

In these ecosystems, the rules are not French; they are unwritten, and no one enforces them by violence because it is unnecessary. Enforcement is social, total, and suffocating. A woman who leaves the house without a veil finds that her neighbors stop greeting her. A shop owner who stocks wine watches his customers disappear one by one until the math no longer adds up and the bottles come off the shelves. A teenager who falls in love with a French classmate discovers that his family, his mosque, and his entire social world close around him like a fist until the relationship ends. The ecosystem simply makes the wrong choice unbearable.

This is the genius of the strategy, and the reason the French state spent twenty years failing to name it. There is nothing to arrest; there is no crime to prosecute. There is only a parallel world, constructed so completely, so patiently, so comprehensively around a captured population, that the French Republic — with its grand declarations of liberty, its indifferent bureaucracy, and its social workers who do not speak Arabic — has simply become irrelevant. The Brotherhood did not fight the French state; it made the French state unnecessary. And in the neighborhoods where four million people now live by different rules, under different authority, answering to a different god, France has already lost — without a single shot fired.

Stage Three: The infiltration of the state from within

The ecosystem is complete, the young man belongs, and the neighborhood operates by different rules. Now comes the move that the French report calls by its precise technical name: “entryism.” The infiltration of the state from within.

It does not look like a takeover; it looks like civic participation. A Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated candidate runs for the local school board on a platform of community representation and educational equity. A mosque-linked association applies for a municipal grant to run a youth sports program. A soft-spoken man in a suit attends a town hall meeting and asks reasonable questions about housing policy, nothing alarming, nothing illegal. Just citizens, participating in democracy.

Except they are not there as citizens, they are there as operatives, executing a strategy documented in the French report with clinical precision: to place Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated individuals inside public institutions, advance them through the bureaucratic ranks, and use their positions to redirect resources, shape policy, and gradually replace the Republic’s values with their own.

Behind the ecosystem, behind the mosques, the sports clubs, and the temp agencies, there is a command structure. The French report calls it the “Council of Judges” — a clandestine leadership of between 400 and 1,000 individuals who have undergone a ten-stage initiation process and sworn a personal loyalty oath to the Muslim Brotherhood’s Supreme Guide. They are operatives and their job is to coordinate the entire network from the shadows — deciding which candidate runs for which city council, which association applies for which municipal grant, where the money flows, and where it stops. In public, they look like ordinary citizens participating in democracy. Behind closed doors, they are executing a strategy that has been running without interruption for forty years, using Democracy as a weapon.

In November 2025, French prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into a senior official at the town hall of Colombes, a suburb northwest of Paris. The man was the right-hand of the sitting mayor, a left-wing politician affiliated with the Greens. The charges: illegal acquisition of interests and money laundering. Muslim Brotherhood links and the suspected redirection of public funds toward Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated youth organizations. The mayor denied everything, but the investigation continued regardless.

The French parliamentary report documented the same pattern across dozens of municipalities, where Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated operatives were embedded inside local government, redirecting public money toward the ecosystem, while their progressive partners looked the other way.

School boards, cultural associations, and grant-making bodies quietly redirect public money toward the ecosystem and quietly block policies that threaten it. The Obin Report had already identified Muslim Brotherhood infiltration of French schools, teachers pressured not to teach about the Holocaust, girls refusing to participate in physical education, and a creeping parallel law replacing the authority of the state inside the classroom. Twenty years later, the 2025 report found that nothing had changed, but that it had expanded.

Stage Four: The Foreign Hand.

The ecosystem does not fund itself; behind every mosque in Strasbourg, every Quranic school in Lille, every Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated association in the suburbs of Paris, there is a wire transfer. And behind the wire transfer, there is a government. Behind every mosque in France, there is a salary. And most of those salaries are paid from Turkey and Qatar.

Turkey controls its Muslim diaspora through a single instrument: the Diyanet — the Directorate of Religious Affairs, a branch of the Turkish state with a 2025 budget of 3.5 billion dollars. The Diyanet’s mandate is not spiritual. It is strategic. By 2028, it has set a target of reaching 11.9 million Muslims living abroad. It reaches them the same way every week, in every city: through the imam standing at the front of the mosque.

The Diyanet appoints those imams, pays their salaries, and writes their sermons within French territory. This means that what is said on Friday afternoon in a mosque in Lyon, Marseille, or the suburbs of Paris is not the independent spiritual reflection of a local religious leader. It is a message authored by Erdogan’s government and delivered to French citizens every week.

What we are seeing here is a foreign government using religion as an infrastructure to maintain permanent influence over millions of people living on French soil.

The other financier of the conquest is Qatar. Over eight years, Doha funneled approximately 102 million dollars into mosque and school projects across Europe, 90% of it flowing through Muslim Brotherhood-aligned networks, via two channels that sound charitable but function as anything but: Qatar Charity and the Qatar Foundation.

In France, the money built Islamic centers in Strasbourg, Lille, Marseille, and the Paris suburbs. It funded the European Institute of Human Sciences — an institution that trains imams within the Brotherhood’s ideological framework on French soil, alongside French students. It financed the construction of what will become Europe’s largest mosque in Strasbourg — a project French intelligence linked directly to Muslim Brotherhood networks controlled from Ankara and Doha. The Green mayor of Strasbourg contributed 2.5 million euros in French public funds to the same project.

This is how the mechanism works: Qatar writes the check. The Muslim Brotherhood builds the institution. The institution trains the imam. The imam delivers the sermon. And the French taxpayer, through a progressive mayor who wanted to show solidarity with the Muslim constituents, funds the foundation that holds it all together.

The French report noted something that should have set off alarm bells in every ministry in Paris: Qatar not only funds the mosques. Qatar owns Paris Saint-Germain. Qatar holds stakes in TotalEnergies and Vinci. Qatar owns significant portions of French real estate. This is not an investment; this is leverage. When the government that funds your Brotherhood network also owns your football club, your energy company, and your real estate, you do not bite that hand. You do not name it in a report. You do not freeze its assets or designate its charities as terrorist fronts. You write a classified document, acknowledge the funding in careful language, and then quietly leave the most important question unanswered: what exactly has Qatar bought in France, and what has France agreed, in return, not to do?

And here is something the report does not mention — but the timeline does. On February 27, 2024, Qatar’s Emir arrived at the Élysée Palace for a state visit. By the end of that evening, Macron and Sheikh Tamim had signed a strategic partnership: ten billion euros of Qatari investment in French startups and funds, to be delivered between 2024 and 2030. Nine days later, Macron announced for the first time that recognizing a Palestinian state was no longer a “taboo” for France. Eighteen months after that, France became the first G7 nation to formally recognize Palestinian statehood — a decision Netanyahu called “rewarding terror.”

Ten billion euros. Nine days before recognizing A Palestinian state. You decide what to call it. The French report named the money. It did not name what that money is actually buying.

The French report called it “logistical and financial support.” The more accurate term is “conquest by proxy.” And the proxies have been operating inside France for forty years.

Stage Five: The Useful Idiots.

While the Brotherhood was building its ecosystem, while Turkey was writing the sermons and Qatar was funding the mosques, a parallel operation was unfolding within French politics, serving their interests more effectively than any paid operative could. The French left — the Green mayors, the progressive academics, the journalists who reached for the word Islamophobia every time someone pointed at the infrastructure growing in the banlieues.

The playbook the French report names with clinical precision — “dissimulation, double-discourse, and victimization” — rests on a single insight, in its way a work of genius: in the progressive West, no accusation is more paralyzing than racism. No career survives it, no politician weathers it, no journalist wants to risk it. And so the Muslim Brotherhood never defends itself. It accuses. A prefect flags a Brotherhood-affiliated sports club receiving public funds — he is a racist. It was the perfect weapon against anyone who noticed: one word: Islamophobia.

A journalist investigates Quranic schools teaching children that non-Muslims are enemies — she is Islamophobic. A government commissions a classified report documenting forty years of institutional infiltration — it is a moral panic, a manufactured threat, state-sponsored hatred. Middle East Eye said so. Al Jazeera said so. And across France, progressive politicians who had spent years buying Muslim community votes with subsidies and silence nodded along — because agreeing was cheaper than thinking, and thinking was dangerous, and danger was something they had decided long ago to outsource to the people they called racists.

Across dozens of French municipalities, Brotherhood-affiliated candidates won seats on school boards and city councils, redirected public funds toward the ecosystem, and watched their progressive partners look away — because looking meant seeing, and seeing meant choosing, and choosing meant being called Islamophobic in the morning papers.

Stage Six: The Silence of Macron.

When the report landed on Emmanuel Macron’s desk in the autumn of 2024, he did not convene an emergency or order immediate action against the foreign governments funding all of it. He read the seventy-three pages that described the systematic conquest of French institutions by the Muslim Brotherhood network backed by Ankara and Doha — and he put the document in a drawer and turned the key. For months, France burned slowly while its president sat on the fire alarm.

French MEP Guillaume Peltier asked the question on everyone’s mind in Paris: had Macron’s silence been bought by the same Brotherhood that had publicly urged its followers to vote for him in both 2017 and 2022? Macron had twice been elected with overwhelming support from Muslim communities whose votes his political survival depended on, and had spent his presidency threading the needle between acknowledging the Islamist threat and alienating the constituency that kept him in power.

When the report leaked, Macron ordered ministers to prepare “new proposals” for a follow-up security council meeting in early June 2025. The proposals were discussed, but no ban was issued.

The day after the report became public, Macron instructed the French Foreign Ministry to send letters to French embassies across the Muslim world, reassuring foreign governments that France was not Islamophobic. The president of the Republic spent the morning after reading a classified report on a forty-year foreign-backed infiltration of his country writing diplomatic apologies to the countries funding it.

According to a CSA poll, nearly nine out of ten French citizens supported banning the Muslim Brotherhood outright. The government convened a security council meeting in June 2025 and produced one concrete measure: a ban on appointing foreign-trained imams. It sounds decisive until you understand why it is not. The Brotherhood stopped importing imams years ago. It builds its own, domestically, through institutions like the European Institute of Human Sciences in Saint-Denis — a Brotherhood-run seminary that spent decades training imams inside France, on French soil, with French students.

In December 2025, the French parliament conducted its own independent investigation — broader, deeper, and with full legislative authority — and reached the same conclusions, including the same infiltration, the same foreign funding, and the same urgent call to act. And the same result: nothing. The Brotherhood has still not been designated a terrorist organization in France. The pipelines from Ankara and Doha remain open. The ecosystem keeps growing. Two reports. Zero action.

Stage Seven: The Endgame.

France is not the warning. France is the lesson. What the seventy-three classified pages described is not a French problem. It is a Western one — and the French report said so explicitly, naming Belgium as the Brotherhood’s “European crossroads” and identifying active networks in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. After the report leaked, Sweden’s Minister for Integration convened an emergency expert group. “Sweden is mentioned in the French report,” he said, “and in many respects has similar challenges.” Germany’s Bundestag debated whether to designate the Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

The European Parliament published its own investigation, documenting how Brotherhood-affiliated organizations secured tens of millions of euros in EU funding while pursuing an agenda to replace secular democracy with Islamic governance — using the EU’s own grant systems, its own money, and its own bureaucratic openness against it.

The French language is retreating from entire neighborhoods. A 2025 survey found that 57 percent of young French Muslims aged 15 to 24 believe Sharia law should take precedence over French Republic law. A majority position among the next generation of French citizens.

Internationally, France, once America’s oldest ally — the country that helped birth the American Revolution — has spent the past decade drifting away from Washington and toward Ankara and Doha, the very governments funding the Brotherhood’s infiltration of its own institutions. It abstained or equivocated on votes where it once stood firm. It canceled military cooperation. It positioned itself as a mediator between the West and the Islamic world — a role that requires it never to fully defend either.

The Muslim Brotherhood did not just change the streets of France. It changed France’s foreign policy. It changed France’s identity. It changed what France is willing to say out loud, what it is willing to defend, and who it is willing to call an ally.

And at the center of all of it — the lie that made everything possible. The Palestinian myth. The Muslim Brotherhood weaponized Palestine, not because it cares about Palestinian suffering, but because the image of Palestinian victimhood is the most powerful tool ever devised for disabling Western critical thinking. It transformed compassion into paralysis. It made anyone who questioned the Brotherhood’s infiltration into a supporter of a manufactured narrative of occupation. It handed the progressive left in France — and Europe — a moral framework that made them accomplices in the erosion of their own civilization.

France. Wake up.

You are still asleep as the report sits on Macron’s desk. You are still marching for Palestine as the mosques multiply and the neighborhoods empty of French faces. You are debating Islamophobia as Jewish students are barred from university buildings and synagogues are vandalized at a rate not seen since the Second World War. You are still protecting the feelings of the institutions that finance it all.

There is a truth every civilization has learned too late: when Jews are attacked, the society is already sick. Antisemitism is not a Jewish problem. It is a diagnostic. It is the first symptom of a civilization that has lost the ability to defend itself, to name its enemies, and to draw and hold a line. France, you recorded 1,570 antisemitic incidents in 2024. You are not defending your Jews, your women, or your children. Rape cases have more than doubled over the past decade, and your response has been to commission reports, issue communiqués, and send diplomatic letters to the governments funding the men who commit them.

You cannot march for Palestine on Saturday and pretend you do not know what is happening in Saint-Denis on Monday. You cannot call yourself a feminist and look away from the women in niqab who have been pressured into silence in neighborhoods your own police are afraid to enter. You cannot call yourself a defender of the Republic while funding mosques that answer to Ankara and Doha and not to Paris.

Look in the mirror, France. The country looking back at you is not the one that gave the world the Declaration of the Rights of Man. It is not the country of Voltaire and Zola and the light on the Seine at dusk.

You are a country where terrorist attacks do not stop. You are a country where rape cases rose 140 percent over five years, even as you suppressed ethnic crime statistics for fear of what they would reveal. You hung the Palestinian flag while abandoning your own citizens. You opened your borders without asking who was crossing them. And you abandoned your Jewish community — the largest in Europe — to face 1,570 antisemitic incidents in a single year, then rewarded the movement responsible by becoming the first G7 nation to recognize a Palestinian state after October 7.

You allow FGM to be practiced in your suburbs at rates that shocked European health investigators, who documented tens of thousands of cases on your soil. You watched women disappear into niqabs in neighborhoods where your own laws no longer reach and called it multiculturalism. You fund, through your welfare system, hundreds of thousands of people who contribute nothing to French society and answer to a different authority entirely. You sacrificed your oldest alliances — with America, Israel, and the civilization that built you just to avoid offending the governments of Ankara and Doha.

This is who you are, France. The report is still on the table, but it does not matter. You cannot save a country that has decided to destroy itself — slowly, voluntarily, and with a clear conscience. You did not fall, France. You chose to kneel.

Goodbye, France.

The world we knew is changing before our eyes — and not for the better. Please share this article and comment. Push back. Engage. Because what is happening in France is not a French story. It is coming to America. It is spreading everywhere. And silence is the one thing we cannot afford. If you want to amplify this voice, become a paid subscriber, pick up one of my books, all the links in here, or make a one-time contribution. Every reader who shows up matters. Thank you for being one of them.

Much Love

Yama Bar

BIBLIOGRAPHY

“Frères Musulmans et Islamisme Politique en France,” classified French government report, Secret Défense, commissioned April 2024, leaked to Le Figaro, May 21, 2025. French Parliamentary Report No. 2235, December 10, 2025. “Qatar Pledges €10 Billion for Key Sectors of French Economy,” France 24, February 27, 2024. “France Recognizes Palestinian State at UN General Assembly,” multiple sources, September 22, 2025. CSA poll for CNews, Europe 1, and JDD on the Muslim Brotherhood ban in France, 2025. “NY Times Admits Emaciated Gazan Boy Had Pre-Existing Health Problems,” Times of Israel, July 30, 2025. Obin Report on Islamist infiltration of French schools, French Ministry of Education, 2004. Pew Research Center, “The Future of the Global Muslim Population,” projections for France, 2017, and updated 2025. French Interior Ministry estimates on conversions to Islam, cited in La Croix, 2024. Eurostat, “Crime Statistics: Sexual Violence Across the EU,” 2013–2024. Nordic Monitor, Diyanet strategic plan and budget, 2025. Qatar Charity and Qatar Foundation European funding records, French National Assembly foreign interference report, 2022–2023. Florence Bergeaud-Blackler, “Le Frérisme et ses réseaux,” Odile Jacob, 2023. Gilles Kepel, “Le Prophète et la Pandémie,” Gallimard, 2021. Marion Maréchal, testimony before European Parliament committee on foreign interference, 2024. CRIF, annual antisemitism report, France, 2024. New Direction Foundation, no-go zone assessment report, Europe, 2026.

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims.

Слава Україні!

Click or Ctrl+Click on the screen shot below to donate

To view many more Michael Darby in Australia substacks, keep scrolling down.

Substack: Ads and Links of Enduring Value

THIS IS THE LINK