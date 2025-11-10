Two senior bosses at the BBC have resigned following accusations of “serious and systemic” bias in news coverage by the public broadcaster. While criticisms of the corporation’s editorial standards have been mounting for some time, it most recently came under fire over the way in which a speech by US President Donald Trump was edited.

In shock announcements on Sunday (9 Nov 2025), BBC director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness announced their resignations.

Here’s a look at what has happened and how the bosses responded.

Internal memo leaked

The storm over Mr Trump’s speech began last week when The Daily Telegraph published parts of a dossier on impartiality concerns. The “internal whistleblowing memo”, which the Telegraph later published in full, had been sent to the BBC’s editorial standards board.

The author, Michael Prescott, had worked as an independent advisor to the board for three years until June 2025, but departed with what he said were “profound and unresolved concerns”. Mr Prescott was the political editor for the Sunday Times — a Murdoch-owned outlet — for 10 years. He opened the memo by saying the concerns were serious enough for him to bring them to the board’s attention. The BBC had “repeatedly failed” to address issues he raised while in the role, and “in many cases simply refused to acknowledge there was an issue at all”, he said.

Mr Prescott went on to detail a string of concerns around bias in the corporation’s reporting. The memo discussed findings from reports into four areas of coverage — the US presidential election, racial diversity, biological sex and gender, and Gaza. But it was the corporation’s reporting in a documentary on Mr Trump that was the focus of backlash in the ensuing days.

What were the claims over the Trump documentary?

According to the Telegraph, Mr Prescott was concerned by an hour-long special of the BBC’s investigative documentary series Panorama, which aired a week before the presidential election last year, titled Trump: A Second Chance? The special showcased interviews with a set of Mr Trump’s supporters and attempted to unpick the factors behind the president’s popularity.

In his memo, Mr Prescott discussed a review into the special, which was ordered after concerns about its impartiality were raised internally.

The review found Panorama had used an edited clip of Mr Trump speaking at his rally on January 6, 2021 — the day a mob of his supporters would later attack the US Capitol building.

It appeared to show Mr Trump as saying: “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.”

But the clip had been created by splicing together two points of his speech that occurred almost an hour apart:

15:27:“Now, it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy. And after this, we’re gonna walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down, we’re going to walk down.

“Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re gonna walk down to the Capitol, and we’re gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them.”

1:09:40: “I think one of our great achievements will be election security because nobody until I came along had any idea how corrupt our elections were.

“And again, most people would stand there at 9 o’clock in the evening and say I want to thank you very much, and they go off to some other life. But I said something’s wrong here, something’s really wrong, can’t have happened.

“And we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.

Mr Prescott said the edited clip “materially misled viewers”. “The fact that he did not explicitly exhort supporters to go down and fight at Capitol Hill was one of the reasons there were no federal charges for incitement to riot,” he wrote.

He also said the report found Panorama had distorted the order of the day’s events by incorrectly implying members of the far-right group Proud Boys had only begun marching to the Capitol after Mr Trump had finished speaking. “This created the impression Trump’s supporters had taken up his ‘call-to-arms,’” he said.

The memo alleged when the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee met on May 12, senior editor Jonathan Munro asserted it was “normal practice to edit speeches into short-form clips”.

What else was said about the BBC’s US coverage?

The memo went on to criticise the BBC’s coverage of US politics in other areas, too.

Mr Prescott accused the corporation of “repeatedly” misrepresenting comments Mr Trump made about former politician Liz Cheney in an interview with conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson on October 31, 2024.

He listed a further eight points detailing “wider concerns” about the corporation’s reporting on the US, which included “excessive coverage” of a single opinion poll and an “over-emphasis” on certain events such as Mr Trump’s comments about Haitian migrants eating pets.

What happened after the leak?

The Daily Telegraph followed its story with a daily drip feed of headlines and interviews covering reactions to the leaked memo. Other media outlets began to pick up the story, with a focus on the altered comments from Mr Trump’s January 6 rally.

“I’ve got news for the BBC bosses who think they’ll get away with fabricating a damaging Trump quote: A huge storm is coming”, a column published by the Daily Mail was headlined.

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson added his voice to the backlash, appearing on the Telegraph’s front page on Friday. He called for Mr Davie to “explain or resign”, and in his column the following day, added an ultimatum, saying he would stop paying the BBC licence fee.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt labelled the corporation “100 per cent fake news” and said British taxpayers had been “forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine”.

Mr Davie and Ms Turness announced their resignations in separate emails to BBC staff at 6pm on Sunday, almost one week after the memo was first published. A BBC article said the corporation was due to issue an apology on Monday.

What did Davie and Turness say?

In his statement, Mr Davie acknowledged the BBC was “not perfect”, but said it must remain transparent and accountable. “While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision,” he wrote.

“Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility.” Mr Davie said he was working through “exact timings” of his exit with the corporation’s board.

“I hope that as we move forward, a sensible, calm and rational public conversation can take place about the next chapter of the BBC,” he said.

Ms Turness noted that the ongoing controversy had “reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC”.

“In public life, leaders need to be fully accountable and that is why I am stepping down.”

She went on to emphasise while mistakes had been made, allegations that BBC News was institutionally biased were incorrect.

BBC chair Samir Shah also released a statement to staff in which he thanked Mr Davie and Ms Turness for their leadership. “I fully understand this is unsettling for all of us, but I remain resolute that the BBC will continue to deliver world-class public service broadcasting in the days, weeks and months ahead,” he wrote.

The next director general will be appointed by the BBC Board, which has had its own share of controversy in the past. The chair and non-executive board members are appointed by King Charles on the recommendation of ministers.

Mr Shah co-authored a report commissioned by the government in 2021 that concluded the UK was not institutionally racist. Non-executive director Robbie Gibb was former Tory prime minister Theresa May’s director of communications from 2017 to 2019.

Photo credit: The Australian

Barnaby Joyce and Michael McCormack are united in protecting Australians from the horrors of Net Zero.

Speaking on the subject of the Tomago aluminium smelter, Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has accurately described the Albanese Government as a train wreck, warning “Cut power costs or watch industry die”. Now is the time for the Opposition Leader to shrug off the counterproductive influence of Messrs Crisafulli, Littleproud, Wilson and their ilk, and tell the truth to the Australian people.

The truth includes these simple statements of fact:

There is no climate crisis.

All predictions by the climate doomsayers have been wrong.

The climate is always changing and whatever happens to the climate in the future, humanity’s best option for dealing with any and all challenges which may arise is through the availability of ample reliable baseload power.

Sea level rise is gentle, and hardly surprising in the light of gargantuan amounts of soil and debris dumped into the sea by the world’s rivers, plus the lesser impact of land reclamation, plus the unmeasured impact of undersea volcanic discharges (which also impact water temperature. Reliable tide gauges such as Fort Denison show that gentle sea level rise has been less in the past six decades than in the prior six decades.

Sun power and windpower have their uses, which must be determined by the market place, free from subsidies, free from fraud, free from coercion and free from profiteers.

The ALP outrageously continues to endorse the gigantic scam of the extension cord from the Northern Territory to Singapore.

Today's email from Cory Bernardi

Your Weekly Dose of Common Sense

Australia’s Costly Delusion

Net zero 2050 is a mirage that has duped the deluded.

By Cory Bernardi • 31 Oct 2025

Photo by Markus Spiske / Unsplash

Once you cut through the green-tinted fog, you realise that Australia’s headlong rush toward net zero emissions by 2050 isn’t just ambitious, it’s a national exercise in self-sabotage.

The numbers don’t lie, and neither should we.

This agenda, sold as a moral imperative, is delivering nothing but higher bills, gutted industries, lost jobs, and a prosperity drain that’s bleeding us dry.

And for what? A temperature change so vanishingly small it wouldn’t register on a thermometer in the outback.

Start with power prices. The Australian Energy Market Operator’s own projections show that forcing renewables to dominate the grid—while mothballing reliable coal and gas—will push wholesale electricity costs up by at least 50 per cent in real terms over the next decade.

Households are already copping $300–$500 annual hikes in New South Wales and Victoria, courtesy of intermittent wind and solar needing endless backup. The Grattan Institute, hardly a hotbed of climate sceptics, estimates that reaching net zero without nuclear will add $1,200 to the average family’s yearly power bill by 2030.

That’s not a transition; that’s a tax on living.

Industry feels the pain harder. Our aluminium smelters, steelworks, and refineries run on baseload power... cheap, dispatchable, 24/7. Shutter coal plants prematurely, and you’re left praying for the wind to blow or the sun to shine when a furnace needs 400 megawatts at 3 a.m.

Tomago Aluminium in the Hunter Valley has already warned it could close if prices spike again. That’s 1,000 direct jobs gone, plus thousands more in supply chains.

Portland’s smelter in Victoria? On life support.

Meanwhile, China builds a new coal plant every week, laughing as we export our bauxite to be smelted with their dirtier juice.

Employment follows the same grim script. The Australian Bureau of Statistics counts 250,000 direct jobs in coal mining and gas extraction—real wages, regional towns, apprenticeships.

Net zero’s “just transition” promises green jobs, but the Clean Energy Council’s own data shows renewable construction employs a fraction of the workforce, and most roles vanish once the turbines are up.

The Latrobe Valley didn’t get a boom in solar panel polishing after Hazelwood closed; it got welfare queues.

Treasury’s intergenerational report admits regional unemployment could double in coal-dependent electorates. Prosperity? We’re trading high-value manufacturing for subsidised wind farms that need importing from—guess where—China.

Now, the kicker: none of this moves the global thermostat. Australia emits 1.1 per cent of the world’s CO₂. Even if we slashed that to zero tomorrow, an economic suicide note, global emissions models from the IPCC’s own AR6 show it would shave less than 0.02°C off warming by 2100.

That’s two hundredths of a degree, within the margin of error for a weather station in Alice Springs. China, India, and the developing world will emit 80 per cent of the growth in CO₂ this century.

Our sacrifice is a rounding error.

This isn’t leadership; it’s vanity. We’re dismantling a competitive advantage, abundant, low-cost energy, for a virtue signal that changes nothing.

The sensible path? Keep coal and gas in the mix, embrace nuclear for baseload, and let market-driven innovation cut emissions without torching the economy.

Otherwise, net zero 2050 won’t save the planet; it’ll just make us poorer, darker, and colder in winter.

Thought for the Day

“If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.” Donald J Trump

David Littleproud leads the Queensland Nationals out of the Net Zero trap and Senator Matt Canavan says the Party has found its voice.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THIS SIGNIFICANT SKY NEWS REPORT

Pertinent Limericks from the Limerick Leader of Australia (and likely of the entire Anglosphere, Sydney’s Peter Brun

1

A central banker must be a knave

Who persuaded the world to dissave

With rates down at zero

He was the bulls’ hero,

And the stock market went on a rave.



2

And people grew rich beyond dreams,

With mortgages, credits and schemes.

They bought houses and cars

And booked trips to Mars

And grew fat on strawb’rry ice creams.

3

But like all the bubbles before it

The nation could no more afford it,

So rates were hiked higher

and higher and higher

Till last the bankruptcy storm hit.



4

And then they went lower and lower,

And the economy slower and slower,

With talk of recession,

Or new Great Depression,

And misery all the world over.



verse - 5 iambic pentameter

5

The moral of my story is

Avoid too much financial fizz.

And banks should square their books in gold

Just as the Scots in days of old.

Then stick to basic banking bizniz,

And should not think like Father Christmas.

Australia remains enmeshed with a major ciminal organisation

Enlightened jurisdictions have banned mRNA vaccines including Comirnaty JN.1 which is pflogged by Pfizer. Note the terminology above “people aged ≤5 years”. What the official drumbeaters for Pfizer really mean is children, toddlers, babies, and even unborn children. The current (October 2025) Australian Immunisation Handbook states: Unvaccinated pregnant women are recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccine LINK. We must never forgive the low-life discredited former Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan who was the first politician anywhere to advocate coercive mRNA experimental drugs for children. Table 1 of the Handbook now describes Pfizer’s Comirnaty JN.1 as “not recommended” for children under 5 years, which is certainly not good enough.

ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) recommendations

A summary of advice is at Table 1 of the ATAGI recommendations.

COVID-19 recommendations are reviewed annually, or earlier if new evidence emerges or epidemiology changes.

ATAGI recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 6 months for:

· Adults aged ≥75 years.

ATAGI recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 12 months for:

· Adults aged 65—74 years

· Adults aged 18—64 years with severe immunocompromise.

These groups are also eligible for a dose every 6 months, based on a benefit-risk assessment. A dose every six months is most likely to benefit people with medical risk conditions and/or those living in residential aged care homes.

The following groups are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine every 12 months, based on a benefit-risk assessment:

· All other adults aged 18—64 years

· Children and adolescents aged 5—<18 years with severe immunocompromise.

Vaccination reduces the risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19.

For those individuals recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccination, the risks of severe disease from COVID-19 are highest and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks for the defined population.

Michael Darby comments:

Think for a moment about the abovementioned concept “benefit-risk assessment”. If there were ever a shred of honesty in the application of the term, by early 2000 every resident of an Australian aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free vitamin D supplements, by mid-2000 every resident of an aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free access to hydroxychloroquin (HCL) and by the end of 2000 every resident of an aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free access to hydroxychloroquin (HCL). ATAGI’s currently recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 6 months for adults aged ≥75 years and a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 12 (or six months) months for adults aged 65—74 years and for adults aged 18—64 years with severe immunocompromise, supposedly justified by the assertion “the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks”. This is a ghastly perversion of a time-honoured core principle of medical ethics, FIRST, DO NO HARM. Any case to be made that the benefits outweigh the risks can be valid only when the risks are known, the risks can be measured, the risks are fully explained by the patient’s chosen physician to the patient and the risks are understood by the patient. Even then, fully informed consent cannot override

For those individuals eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination, the risk of severe disease from COVID-19 is lower than the recommended groups, however individuals in this group can choose (are eligible) to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and are encouraged to discuss their individual circumstances with their healthcare provider.

On 2 October 2025, Nicholas Hulscher MPH wrote:

Pfizer’s rap sheet includes some of the largest criminal fines in U.S. history:

In 2009, Pfizer and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn reached a record $2.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Pharmacia & Upjohn pleaded guilty to a felony charge of misbranding Bextra and paid a $1.195 billion criminal fine . At the same time, Pfizer Inc. agreed to pay $1 billion under the False Claims Act to settle allegations of illegal promotion, false billing to Medicare/Medicaid, and kickbacks to prescribers.

In 2004, Warner-Lambert (acquired by Pfizer in 2000) pleaded guilty to two felony counts for illegally promoting Neurontin, paying $430 million in combined criminal fines and civil liabilities.

Over the years, Pfizer has paid out billions more for unlawful marketing practices, Medicare/Medicaid fraud, and physician kickbacks.

According to Violation Tracker, Pfizer’s penalties since 2000 total more than $11 billion across criminal, civil, and regulatory cases — a staggering figure that exposes a pattern of lawlessness, not isolated mistakes.

Yet despite this record, Albert Bourla and Pfizer have been rewarded. The latest $70 billion agreement inked with the Trump administration represents a complete betrayal of the American people. Instead of accountability for catastrophic harms, Pfizer has been welcomed back into the halls of power.

LINK TO NICHOLAS HULSCHER MPH FOCAL POINTS INTERVIEW

LINK TO RFK Jr’s MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN WEBSITE

With his snout in every opportunistic profiteering trough, every action by the leading subsidy grifter is hostile to Australia’s future.

David Blackmon wrote on 19 September 2025:

The climate alarm community is all verklempt this week about the recent move by Australian mining giant Fortescue to pull the plug on its planned $210 million electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Detroit. The company cited “current policy settings” in the U.S. as the primary culprit, a not-so-subtle nod to the Trump administration’s rapid demolition of the bloated tax credits and subsidies that propped up these pie-in-the-sky projects under Biden and Harris.

Oh, darn. Such a loss.

Ok, just kidding: This cancellation isn’t a tragedy—it’s a reality check for an industry that’s been feeding at the taxpayer trough for far too long.

Fortescue, known more for its iron ore operations Down Under than for dabbling in battery tech, announced this ambitious venture back in 2023. The plan was to repurpose an old auto factory in Motor City into a high-tech hub for producing EV batteries and chargers. They promised 600 new jobs, a boon for Detroit’s struggling economy, and positioned it as part of their “Race to Real Zero” emissions push...

Michael Darby’s Comment:

Global Warming Was A Support Act

by David Archibald



10 October 2025

There have been a couple of advancements in understanding global warming so far this year, thanks to the U.S. Government.

First there was the US Department of Energy report by Christy et al. saying that global warming was wrong in science and nothing to worry about. This was the first report by any government on the planet stating that. From now on, anyone saying that global warming is a cause for concern is ‘denying the science.’

More recently, the US Secretary of War gave a speech that recognised global warming as a religion that is worshipped. From that speech:

This administration has done a great deal from day one to remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department, to rip out the politics. No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship. No more division, distraction or gender delusions.

Unfortunately for the warmers, the same sentence that recognised it as a religion banned it as the state religion — and therefore no more subsidies for their religion from taxpayers. This is a good development for humanity, because global warming wasn’t the sort of religion that was going to build orphanages, hospitals and schools in the manner of the better Christian denominations.

Many of the prominent worshippers of global warming were also prominent in the development of the covid virus. Bill Gates, for example, was an enthusiastic promoter of both. Others, including Boris Johnson’s father and Prince Philip, stated that they wanted to be reincarnated as a virus that killed a lot of people. They were more interested in the ‘killing people’ side of things.

Global warming, the religion, was hard to kill. It was completely immune to facts. Around the year 2015, it looked like it was weakening and we might be free from it at last. But then it suddenly became more vigorous than ever. That was the same year that Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill shipped transgenic mice with humanised ACE2 receptors to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Professor Baric was so sure of an imminent pandemic that he put out a couple of papers predicting that one was about to happen. Why so sure? — he designed it!

Coincidence? Possibly not just a coincidence. Some, like Bill Gates, structured things so that they created the disease and also profited from selling the vaccine for it. But at another level they needed vindication for the evil they were doing. That’s where global warming, the religion, came in. Having too many people was harming the planet, so the solution was to kill some of the people and to hobble the human species so that it wasn’t so efficient thereafter. The latter explains the SV40 sequence sewn into the vaccine genome. Global warming provided a moral fig leaf so they could feel better about themselves, while they caused an enormous amount death and suffering.

There is another enigma about this episode in humanity’s history. The engineered origin of covid was recognised early on, and by late 2020 in the pages of Watts Up With That? So, what did the foot soldiers of the covid rollout, in the CIA and the then Department of Defense, think of spreading a disease that was designed to kill them and their families?

It has taken five years but there is a now a sign that the foot soldiers understand what was done to them. One of them, Chase Hughes, a former CIA psychological profiler, released a video titled ‘Why evil people think they are saving the world’ in which he discusses the motivations of sociopaths. The term sociopath has the same meaning as psychopath. From the video (my transcription):

I don’t think empathy is the defining factor. Otherwise, everyone in Washington DC would be a sociopath. Most of them are narcissists. All sociopaths are narcissists but not all narcissists are sociopaths. If you have ever read Kafka, one of his famous sayings is that every man must be the hero of his own story. If you were to sit Darth Vader down on a therapist’s couch, he’s not going to sit there and say ‘I just wish I could kill more people’. He’s going say ‘I want to preserve this, I want to save this society’. In a lot of evil people in real life, these people who are for depopulating the planet, they have a huge amount of empathy it seems but for future unidentified timelines and people. That’s their hero’s journey, then that’s their identity. It’s ‘I am doing all these things. People are going to call me bad, but after I do that, all these good things are going to happen. And then at the end of this hero’s jo One hundred years ago, psychopaths could join the Eugenics Society and kill some people in the name of species improvement. Now they have flipped to degrading the species to save the planet. Why do psychopaths want to kill people in the first place? A lot of human interaction is simply status-seeking, a show of relative status to indicate you are more successful than others. So what is a very wealthy psychopath to do? Buying a fourth jet won’t move the needle much. To improve relative status, it is far easier to make other people’s lives worse, including killing them.

In the Venn diagram of psychopathic interests, global warming and covid have a lot of overlap. Whether or not they were consciously aware of it, in the minds of psychopaths global warming served the covid cause. It was a support act. Yanked off the public teat, it will fade into a miasma. Some other belief system will replace it though. Let’s hope it’s a good one this time.

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.

