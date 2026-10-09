Australia-wide, opponents of Labor rule extend good wishes to participants in CPAC and hope for answers to these vital questions:

Why did undeserving Labor win in 2022?

Why did undeserving Labor win in 2025?

What must be done differently to ensure that undeserving Labor does not win in 2028?

THE URGENT NEED TO ABOLISH ALBANESE

Labor is on track to accelerate Australia’s descent into authoritarian national poverty and impotence by using every dirty trick to stay in control after a May 2028 Federal Election. Immense threats to the Australian way of life are contained in

LABOR’S VICTORY TOOLBOX

Fraudulent voting as meticulously explained by Lex Stewart

Empowerment of the appalling Climate Change Authority

ALP $90m purchase of media support with taxpayer money

Armies of bureaucrats and consultants whose only aim is Labor victory

A million voters whose sole reason for being admitted is their voting power

Australia’s excuse for a Prime Minister (AEFPM) will not hesitate to ban any candidate endorsed by a political party which he sees as a threat to Labor.

For five decades every change in voting arrangements has been made with the tendentious motive of keeping political power in the hands of major parties to the detriment of minor parties and independents

Massive undeserved support from legacy media led by the official propaganda arms of the establishment, ABC and SBS.

Blatant buying of votes with taxpayer dollars. This is the link to an excellent video by Peta Credlin on the Marrickville Golf Glub Scandal.

Relentless Net Zero propaganda by Tech Giants, by Banks, by Profiteering Big Businesses, by Fake Charities, by Industry Organisations, by Universities, by a diminishing number of unions and by teachers whose ranks have been suborned by dangerous organisations virulently antagonistic towards all reliable energy.

Socialist hostility to philanthropy continues, because socialists hate the concept of any beneficence which might challenge the power of a totalitarian government under their control to make all decisions about the allocation of resources. As an example, exemplary philanthropist Gina Rinehart AO responded to a request from Westmead Hospital for a A$5 million donation to a children’s facility. Westmead Hospital confirmed its offer of naming rights as the Rinehart Kookaburra Centre. This led to a failed media attempt quoting unnamed doctors to strip the naming rights away from the benefactor.

What went wrong in 2022 and 2025?

The simple truth is that in 2022 and 2025 propagandists and opinion moulders relentlessly pushed the false Uniparty assertion that the major political parties are all the same. This was a demotivator for keen Liberals who saw litle purpose in working hard or even renewing membership. Moreover the concurrent insistence on preferencing Greens ahead of Labor alienated Liberal/National voters who correctly associated encouragement to Greens with the demonstrably unworthy Scott Morrison, personally responsible for the election of Greens Michael Organ to the House of Representatives in the Cunningham By-Election on 19 October 2002. Further, for hope of success in defeating Labor, the Liberals need in most seats at least 20% of Labor voters to vote Liberal or to preference the Liberals ahead of Greens. When each Labor voter saw a Liberal How to Vote Recommendation (HTVR) placing Green ahead of Labor, that necessary leakage from Labor would never happen.

EMERGING POLITICAL FORCES ARE SHOWING THE WAY

Church and State restores principle to politics.

Ctrl+Click on the graphic to learn about the Number Every Box Campaign:

WELCOME SIGNS OF IMPROVED CAMPAIGNING

A high level of professionalism is sustained by Stand Up Now Australia led by Peter Harris with targeted campaigns including NO FUEL NO ECONOMY.

Topher Field’s latest video on Lower House voting nowhere demands a “Labor Last” vote and even suggests that a “Greens Last” vote could be a good idea.

Angus Taylor and other Liberals are no longer purporting to speak for “The Coalition” and instead refer to the Liberals and Nationals as separate parties.

The brilliant Please Explain videos have dropped the “Put Labor Last” chant.

Senator Alex Antic is now President of the Liberal Party in South Australia, confirming the Liberal willingness to turn away from Net Zero madness.

Here is a great contribution from renowned campaigner for Christian values and Founder of Church and State, Dave Pellow.

[BEGIN QUOTE]

Australia’s voting system rewards patience and punishes shortcuts. In many elections — the Senate, most state upper houses, and more — you’re only required to number a handful of boxes for your vote to count. But “counting” and “being heard” aren’t the same thing.

If every candidate you numbered is elected or eliminated before the final result is settled, your ballot has nothing left to say. It’s set aside. Exhausted. The counting of your vote ended when you stopped numbering boxes.

You didn’t do anything wrong. You just weren’t given the full picture.

The Fix Is Simple

Number every box. Not just the minimum moves on without you — decided by voters who kept going. All of them.

It costs you nothing. You’re never helping a candidate by ranking them last — in fact, the opposite is true: putting your least-preferred candidates at the bottom is the only way to actively work against them in the count. Stopping early doesn’t protect you from “helping the wrong side” — it just hands your voice to someone else.

[END QUOTE]

Ctrl+Click on the graphic to learn about the Number Every Box Campaign:

GOOD NEWS FOR VICTORIA

The result of the significant forward steps described above is real hope of success on Election Day Sat 28 November 2026 for One Nation Victoria leader, Warren Pickering, aged 43.

Victorian voters will be well-served when Warren Pickering receives an absolute majority in Packenham and leads multiple newly elected One Nation members into the Legislative Assembly. The ideal result for Victoria, precedent-setting for the Nation, will be the natural formation of a Victorian Coalition Government involving One Nation, the Liberal Party, Upper House Nationals, possibly other parties and possibly some independents. With the backing of his increasingly popular Federal Leader, Warren Pickering is off to a great start.

Liberal Leader Jessica Wilson may still muster the numbers to become Premier. She and Victorian Labor Leader Ben Carroll share a problem. Each needs a plausible excuse to minimise Federal Leader participation.

Matthew Sheahan at Advance had ceased his former damaging insistence that voters “put Labor Last”. In a dismal reversal, he has gone back to his wicked ways in an apparent attempt to sabotage the anti-Labor campaign in Victoria and to guarantee the re-election of Labor federally in 2028.

750 supporters packed the Crown Conference Centre at Melbourne’s Southbank at noon on Saturday 3 October 2026 for the launch of the One Nation Campaign for the Victorian State Election on 28 November 2026. By using an appropriate early opportunity to launch the One Nation Victoria Campaign, the Party has seized the initiative and set a high bar for its competitors.

PLEASE EXPLAIN

The sheer brilliance of Pauline Hanson’s Please Explain cartoon campaign will continue to win support for the Emerging Political Forces.

Around March 2028, if ALP polling shows that voting fraud and other corrupt components of its Victory Toolbox cannot guarantee to keep Labor in power, then Australia’s Excuse for a Prime Minister (AEFPM) will indeed ban from a May 2028 election candidates endorsed by One Nation and by any other political party he sees as a threat.

Commencing now, thoughtful building of a collaboration of all the Emerging Political Forces can overcome even a setback on that scale, and elect as independents the same people whom the socialists are so determined to keep out of office.

Presently in his last term in Parliament, an unmeritable individual named Hastie will support the banning of One Nation. On two occasions I have encountered this fellow. On the first occasion Hastie complained that as an officer joining SAS he felt it was demeaning to undergo physical training by a corporal who forced him to do push-ups on his knuckles. I am now able to guess the name of that corporal.

Astrology, Numerology, Phrenology, Spiritism, Theosophy, Scientology and the Global Warming Cult have all attracted adherents. Not one of them deserves a farthing from the public purse.

The Australian people want to hear more from Gina Rinehart AO and increasingly identify with Senator Pauline Hanson.

FREE PAULINE HANSON was an ideal slogan on Tee Shirts printed by James Darby. The likely answer for most items of anti-Labor campaign merchandise is a three-line message:

ABOLISH ALBANESE

VOTE VALID

GREENS LAST, ALP 2nd LAST

There should be no coalitions in opposition. The time for discussing coalitions is after an election. Preference “deals” between opponents of Labor rule are unnecessary and undesirable. The continuing growth of wise voting knowledge among the strong majority of Australians who want to get rid of Labor will result in candidates and parties achieving electoral success based on merit. Wise voting knowledge means: Choose from candidates and parties whose How-to-Vote Recommendation (HTVR) numbers Greens (and Greens clones) last, Labor second last and Liberal/Nationals ahead of Labor. Respect each HTVR which clearly shows the political affiliation of every candidate. For the House of Representatives and State Lower Houses and in Queensland and Territory elections number every square. For the Senate and State Legislative Councils vote above the line and number every column. EVERY INDIVIDUAL OR ORGANISATION WHO ADVOCATES PUTTING GREENS ANYWHERE BUT LAST ON A BALLOT PAPER IS ACTIVELY HELPING LABOR TO BE RE-ELECTED. EVERY ENTITY WHO ADVOCATES LEAVING ANY SQUARE OR COLUMN BLANK ON A BALLOT PAPER IS ACTIVELY HELPING LABOR TO BE RE-ELECTED.

For the full story on the urgency of countering the power of Labor’s Victory Toolbox, use this link:

THE POLITICAL DANGER OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENC E

When AI rules a life it automatically reinforces every undesirable characteristic of its devotee. Moreover, AI encourages in the devotee utter contempt for critics. For any political campaigner who has drifted into following the advice of AI, here is the recommended escape route:

Flush AI out of your life and heed instead valid and legitimate sources of inspiration. Examples are the works of John Stuart Mill, Cobden, Bright, Jan Hus, Andrew William Mellon and Honoré Bastiat.

More recent inspirational individuals whom I have met and from whom I have gained wisdom are Dr Ron Paul, Vaclav Klaus, Lord Christopher Monckton, Dr Peter McCullough and Australian tax reformer Richard Tanner whose WA ally the former Federal Member for Moore John Hyde is still contributing wisdom at age 90.

To those eminent freedom advocates should be added proponents of WA secession whom I knew well and admired, Lang Hancock (1909-1992) and Hal Colebatch (1945-2019).

On matters of Defence and Foreign Policy, works by writers who have made a strong personal impression upon me and whose wisdom must not be overlooked by any serious defender of Australia’ sovereignty include: The Platoon Commander (2021) by Australian Vietnam Veteran John O’Halloran; multiple Wentworth Report and Spectator articles consolidated with new material in free-to-all Building Australia’s Defence (2026) and American Gripen: The Solution to the F‑35 Nightmare (2016) by David Archibald; around 150 valuable articles in Quadrant Online and The Cove (Australian Army PME site) e.g. Australian Tunnel Rats in Vietnam and An ordinary man and his exceptional war – The Jock McLaren story by Vietnam Veteran and in the ADF a renowned pioneer of modern military strategy Lt Col Alistair Pope whose recent articles displaying respect for Ben Roberts-Smith VC are easily searchable; Because They Hate: A Survivor of Islamic Terror Warns America (2006) by Brigitte Gabriel and Forging the Will to Fight (2025) by Heston Russell;

Finally I mention persuasive advocates for nuclear energy: Author of From Red Tape To Red Carpet - And Then Some (2015) Gina Rinehart AO; Tony Grey AM; Tony Sage; Dr Stuart Ballantyne DSc(Strathclyde); and WA Author Kenneth Schultz. Climate Change into the Boiling Hell (2026) by international geologist Dariusz Jablonski is about to contribute powerfully in support of all reliable energy.

Tireless defender of all sources of reliable energy including nuclear, Professor Ian Plimer has a long list of valuable books published by Connor Court including: Heaven and Earth: Global Warming – The Missing Science (2009); How to Get Expelled from School (2011); Not for Greens: He Who Sups with the Devil Should Have a Long Spoon (2014). All revenue from Prof Plimer’s books is donated to a Broken Hill charity.

Each of these wise advocates merits an attentive audience.

In the current context everyone with access to a political budget needs to read Value Your Vote by James Darby and multiple articles from the prolific writings of Prof Ian Brighthope.

If explanation is needed, send an sms to me at 0402 558 947 at any hour and expect a call within 40 minutes.

Three letters add up to mega jobs with HVO approval

Stuart Bocking, CEO Coal Australia Friday 2 October 2026

Dear Michael,

The long-awaited decision on the planned extension of the Hunter Valley Operations coal mine in NSW was handed down this week, and it was a stunning victory for common sense, jobs, prosperity, and our coal mining communities.

For the full article, click on the cheerful face of Stuart Bocking (above), or use this link:

NO HALF MEASURES

We will not save Australia (and the world) by any kind of compromise with Australia’s Excuse for a Prime Minister (AEFPM) and his ilk. Leading Australian researcher Rafe Champion knows the way and shows the way.

Rafe’s Substack

28 June 2026

CO2 is a trace gas that supports life on earth. Seriously, CO2 is plant food, and the plants would be delighted to have four or five times as much.

The attempt to reduce the supply of plant food by going for wind and solar has cost trillions worldwide and we have got in return more expensive and less reliable energy with catastrophic environmental impacts. Is there a worst public policy blunder on record?

For the complete article, the link is:

RELIABLE ENERGY

From Tom Shepstone at Energy Security and Freedom, Tuesday, 15 September 2026

Guest Post by Duggan Flanakin via Real Clear Energy

Half a century ago, raw emotion drove an anti-nuclear energy campaign that still stifles clean energy development in the U.S. Today, that same fear-driven playbook is being deployed in a campaign to shut down data centers.

Small modular reactors were first tested decades ago and could already be powering data centers had anti-nuclear fearmongering not stopped the Integral Fast Reactor program in 1994.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

EXISTENTIAL CRISIS FOR HUMANITY

Taiwan’s monthly death rate: Prior to Covid around 14,500, now 17,000, up 17%. Taiwan’s monthly birth rate: Down from 17,000 to <8,000, a decline of >50%.

The same would apply in Australia but the data is hidden.

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.

On the graph above, the orange line is deaths, which used to average around 14,500 per month prior to Covid. The death rate is now around 17,000 per month which is 17% higher. The blue line is Taiwan’s birth rate which a decade ago used to be over 17,000 per month. It is now below 8,000 per month, a decline of over 50%, with no sign so far that the trend might bottom out. On the established trend, Taiwan’s births will get to zero in seven years’ time. Taiwan’s demographic implosion is very real and very rapid.

The same would be true of Australia but we are not given the data.

Australians are vaguely aware of our declining birth rate. The Government’s explanation for the decline, via its propaganda arm the ABC, is that it is due to global warming. As a matter of urgency we need a study into anti-mullerian hormone (ovarian reserve) and Covid viral load levels in a cohort of women aged 18 to 30. The results might provide the impetus to get something done.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

A guest post about climate victimhood

Irina Slav

Sep 11

Victimhood seems to be a growing industry in the past, what, ten or so years? Playing the victim pays, often literally. Apparently. I won’t mention specific examples because I’m morally fastidious, but there are plenty. The latest is Nepal, who, it seems, has demanded that the world’s biggest carbon emission contributors pay for the damages caused by the tragic flood last month.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

Net Zero Hurts

David Blackmon with Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley

To watch, learn and appreciate, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot

Renew Economy, a shameless online rag dedicated to maximising subsidies lurks and perks for the plotters, profiteers and plunderers whose plans are utterly contemptuous of the welfare of individuals, wildlife, and the environment will cheer on the ALP’s intended clampdown on disinformation , which is how Renew Economy characterises the thoughtful and appropriate posters displayed below.

Dragging fifty-plus tonnes of battery up a haul road is crazy.

Only two actions could be crazier, a battery-impaired fire engine and a battery-impaired fighting vehicle. Yes, Australian fanatics have done both.

An all-electric mine powered by an SMR makes sense. If electric conveyors are not up to the task, there is nothing wrong with an electric haul truck collecting its energy from a pantograph on the uphill climb, with a small battery handling the backing and filling for loading and unloading. The small battery is easily recharged for free on the downhill run.

Extract of article by

TGA considers approving mRNA flu jab despite a 2.2% serious injury rate

Australia’s drug regulator ignores questions for controversial over-50s gene-vaccine while Moderna also needles for a slice of the US$31 billion cancer market

Moderna has a new influenza gene-vaccine that may seriously injure or kill 2.2 percent of recipients. This sounds like an exaggeration. It’s not.

That is what Moderna’s own studies for mRNA-1010 “mFlusiva” show, as published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Serious adverse events were reported in 2.2 percent of the recipients of mRNA-1010, during the Moderna-funded trial. A “serious adverse event” is an injury that causes death, persistent disability, in-patient hospitalisation or other serious medical episode

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

Growing Support for Nuclear Power

Quadrant Online

Tony Grey AM 21 August 2020

Australia is a treasure trove, a vast Aladdin’s cave of energy resources, virtually unique in the world. We have huge deposits of petroleum and coal and the world’s largest uranium resources. With production of about 7000 tonnes last year, Australia ranks third among uranium producers, behind Kazakhstan and Canada.

For the complete article by Tony Grey AM, plus contributions on nuclear energy by Ken Braun and Hon Barnaby Joyce MP, THIS IS THE LINK:

Link to this Substack of Saturday 10 October 2026 for sending to your friends now:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/b75fb140-41d7-4928-acb7-6d94d0e840ca

More Substacks, most recent first:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/4201c7cc-fb90-4bd9-b3d6-c73c996041ef

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/95bb1283-2b73-475d-b74a-896286b10ea6

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/20afee78-937b-4c91-b00c-9d55e1bdda26

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/a7b417ed-ccd7-42ba-9156-4dbcf9821d37

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/ac15a5ca-198d-47ce-a8bf-0f343f7fc426

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f134f65d-ccdf-4dc2-85f7-f087771b1aca

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/08d6393a-9abc-4c86-b31e-cea275010392

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/09f5397b-217a-4f1f-b3ef-c1bd40fc31de

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/62eaedf8-3285-4461-b444-d25d49df9d11

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/704b0723-c7af-49da-b8a4-9a09e0b1346c

Please post the above links to social media, especially Facebook.

This is the link to an important essay by Hero of Truth Rafe Champion

To view many more Michael Darby in Australia substacks, keep scrolling down.

WATCH THIS SPACE

for Peter Campion’s

Letters of Wisdom

Developments in Canada could bring rapid change in Australian attitudes and lead to a Royal Commission

The Secret Harbour electoral triumph for One Nation required inspirational leadership, enthusiastic recruitment, amazing teamwork and a great deal of personal commitment by willing volunteers. One Nation had all of those things.

Hastie blames Zempilas, charitably described as a lightweight. Hastie will be trashed by Canning voters in 2028, and should apply now for one of those jobs which is always available to an uncritical supporter of the establishment line.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

The Brighthope Perspective

Professor Brighthope’s Amazing Audio Book

THIS IS THE LINK

Aug 16, 2026

For the full story, Ctrl+Click on the portrait above or the title below

Inspired by the October 2026 edition of Masters of Health

Warrior Mum

Tracy Slepcevic 1 October 2026

For the complete article, Ctrl+Click above on the photo or the title.

Steve Kirsch

For the complete article, Ctrl+Click above on the photo or the title.

Friday 2 October 2026

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims. Putin tries to inflict on Kyiv civilians terror and destruction akin to the suffering presently endured by earthquake victims in Venezuela.

Слава Україні!

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