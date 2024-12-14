Gina Rinehart AO: All I want for Christmas is… to make Australia great

The Spectator Australia 14 December 2024

Merry Christmas, Aussie Spectators!

Yes I know December is not looking too Chrissie prepared, with rising electricity costs, aircon over summer subject to government planning, that is looking rather unreliable, record business failures, farmers and pastoralists struggling, especially under government tape burdens (like the rest of us), dwindling investment, the resources pipeline list turning into the 80 per cent causality list, and the costs and housing and crime and hospital crises fuelled by far too many government selected immigrants, such crises hurting too many Australians. And seven continuous quarters of standard of living decline, this long decline is a record.

Well, isn’t it time for Gina’s Chrissie wish list? Yes, I was inspired by the President of Argentina, when his list items are achieved, he crosses each off, can’t wait for the crosses!

Chrissie wish list to help the forgotten people

For all those struggling with the cost of living crisis

Immediately cut the excise tax on fuel, would help costs everywhere. And cut payroll tax, stamp duty and licence fees, that were meant to go out decades ago when GST came in.

For struggling pensioners, veterans, uni and college students and the marginally disabled

The above, plus, let all our Aussies work as much as they like, with no onerous paperwork and no unfair consequences, just pay income tax on their earnings.

For struggling businesses

All of the above, plus as government tape and regulations have got too high, even according to the ASIC chair, cut ASIC for all those private companies not on the stock market.

For those in agriculture

All of the above, plus appreciation of fire season, let farmers and pastoralists and others in the agriculture industry, clear land as much as they think helps them keep families, staff and pets safe, and their infrastructure safe too. Immediately release all those in jail for clearing, and repay any fines they had to pay. And, let farmers and pastoralists graze stock in national parks (as they used to), helping to restrict the national parks being giant tinder boxes.

And, let farmers drill for water, make turkey nests, save and use rivers overflow water, build and install water pipes, water tanks, pivots, irrigation, troughs and trough shelters, install solar water pumps, without any government tape or regulations.

And, let farmers kill any critters that can kill humans.

For those on smaller wages

All the above, plus cut all tax on tips.

For those in northern Queensland and northern west Australia

Who already struggle with many things, all the above, plus increase their tax rebate, so they effectively pay no tax, encouraging people to work in those more difficult northern regions.

For those in the Northern Territory

All the above, plus full ANDEV policies, cut government tape and regulations (NT is a territory, not a state, so can’t argue constitution might restrict).

For the indigenous, and the frightened terribly abused ones

All the above, plus move the Canberra indigenous department to Halls Creek and Fitzroy Crossing, so that bureaucracy gets a better understanding of the needs of actual indigenous people and refocuses its $30 billion plus into ways that help the indigenous. Convert the indigenous Canberra department offices into secure accommodation for women and children indigenous or otherwise, suffering from domestic violence, boys up to 12 years old. No rent, no water or electricity charges (note, the bureaucrats don’t pay these charges either, so why should the suffering forgotten ones? And note, with the increasing work from home provisions, there are available offices already – should be promptly reassigned to the women and children who need).

For our grossly under-resourced actual defence, and fantastic veterans

Move the defence department up to the north of the NT, e.g. Tindal, so they can better focus on defence. Convert their Canberra offices into accommodation for veterans and their families. No rent, no electricity or water charges.

For the Treasury, especially pensioners

Move the department up to the Pilbara region, so they can better understand where the majority of their taxpayers’ revenue comes from. Convert their Canberra offices into accommodation for pensioners, who have contributed to Treasury for years. No rent, no water or electricity charges.

For the taxpayers and other contributors, DOGE (Department of Goverment Efficiency)

All the above, plus close the departments that duplicate the states, e.g. federal agriculture, e.g. resources, departments. Their offices can be used for any of the above forgotten Australians, again without rent, electricity or water charges. Plus, use for the new office of DOGE, to eliminate government waste and significantly reduce government expenditure, tape and regulations, paving way for Australians to enjoy opportunities, higher living standards and tax cuts.

This would bring much Chrissie cheer for those struggling, and those working hard to support their families and save and build their businesses, i.e. all the forgotten people!

And a New Years message for those corporate appeasers of anything left or woke. Just like ‘River of Tears’ famous book, appeasing the crocodile in hope will devour you last, doesn’t work. Woke is not a real friend of business or corporates. Woke is on the decline for Aussies support, too many corporates are out of touch. And nor is the left a real friend of corporates, well except for those wrongly chasing taxpayer money or other costly privileges. Hopefully a well-run DOGE will put an end to that misuse anyway.

As mosquito time approaches for the Australian summer, let’s not forget the saying: ‘If you think you’re too small to make a difference, you haven’t spent a night with a mosquito.’

Haven’t we had enough of the down path our country has been on, please fellow patriotic ‘mosquitos’, join me leading the up path.

And let’s move fast, because the USA will be after the January inauguration, and we’ll be left behind.

Gina Rinehart is Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting and related primary producing and contributing companies, and proud founder of National Agriculture and National Mining and Related Industries Days.

Michael Darby writes: I entreat readers to be generous, knowing that every dollar will go directly to medical expenses, giving a chance at life to a cancer-afflicted woman whose orphaned grandchildren need her.

What sort of academic paper is this?

The National Library of Medicine carries a report of an academic paper published on 17 January 2023: A Comparison of Strategies to Improve Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccine among High-Risk Adults in Nairobi, Kenya in 2022

The researchers include: Joan Yego, Business Intelligence Professional employed by Penda Health and Dalberg Design; Robert Korom, Chief Medical Officer at Penda Health; Emma Eriksson, User Experience Research/ Design leader from Kenya/Sweden, Director of Penda Health and Management Team at Dalberg Design; Sharon Njavika, Creative lead and Design Director at Dalberg Design, Oulimata Sané of Dakar, Senegal, designer at Dalberg Design; Purity Kanorio, Transformational leadership, Organisational Psychology and Customer Experience & Engagement at Penda Health; Oliver Rotich, Pigia Penda IT arm of Penda Health; Stellah Wambui, described as academic researcher, employment obscure, Eunice Mureithi, Digital Marketing, Customer Service, Branding at Penda Health.

Only Dr Robert Korom has any obvious medical or health qualfications. He stands condemned for participating in a propaganda exercise aimed at increasing the uptake of mRNA vaccines with no apparent interest in checking the validity of claims for safety and efficacy, nor in reading any of the wealth of evidence available by the end of 2022 proving that mRNA vaccines are ineffective and dangerous to patient health.

Here are the options canvassed by this mob for achieving the goals of their employer, which coincide with the goals of Pfizer:

(i) Gain Messaging: The focus of this approach was on highlighting a desirable or positive outcome of being vaccinated (e.g., spending time safely with family).

(ii) Loss-Messaging: The focus of this approach was on emphasizing the undesirable or negative outcome of staying unvaccinated (e.g., the greater risk of negative health outcomes if you contract COVID-19 before having received the vaccine).

(iii) Social proofing/norms: The focus in this approach was on relatability to actions by peers (e.g., many of your peers have already received the vaccine).

One of those propaganda messages worked with grandmother Wendy Bomu. On 30 July 2024 she succumbed and accepted a Pfizer injection.

On 14 August 2024 Wendy received her second Pfizer shot, and took along her daughter Pendo, which means “love” in the language of the Jibana Clan. Pendo, divorced mother and sole support of children aged 12, 8, 6, 4 and 2 years, received her first Pfizer injection and swiftly suffered pain, redness and soreness at the injection site. This was followed by headache, fatigue, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever and vomiting. She died on 24 August 2024. No post-mortem was conducted.

Pendo’s brother Milton, known to me for years, immediately undertook to care for and educate his sister’s five children, together with his own children aged 4 and 1.

Milton Bomu is a Christian gentleman

On 13 November 2024 the bereaved mother Wendy was diagnosed with cervical cancer and breast cancer. The second Pfizer jab on the day of her daughter’s fatal first jab has yet to be proven as the cause.

The figure of KES1,800,000 was quoted for the total cost of her hospitalisation, treatment and medication. That is around A$22,000. Wendy’s son Milton raised a deposit of KES750,000 by handing over as security the deed to his small farm. A deadline for KEAS38,000 was met with difficulty on Monday 9 December 2024 and another KES38,0000 is needed by Monday 16 December 2024.

A crowd funding page is operating. It works and it is secure. If you have any doubts, please give me a call on 0402 668 947.

CHRISTMAS BLESSINGS TO ALL

Here are links to audio versions of two wonderful Australian Christmas poems, recorded by Australian Bush Poetry Champion Michael Darby and produced by star audio engineer Peter Kukura.

The Climate Craziness gets worse

Dr Jennifer Doudna PhD (listed for the Sydney Writers Festival 2024), the co-developer of CRISPR, says there’s a “coming revolution” in climate-adapted crops and animals.

Last month, the Innovation Genomics Institute (IGI), which Doudna founded, hosted the Climate & Agriculture Summit at the University of California, Berkeley, where speakers highlighted the role that genome editing can play in addressing the rising dangers of climate change. Doudna sat down for a brief interview with MIT Technology Review on the sidelines of the closed-door event.

She and her co-authors published their landmark paper on the technique in Science 12 years ago, demonstrating that a bacterial immune system could be programmed to locate and snip out specific sections of DNA. The earliest patients have begun receiving the first approved medical treatment created with the genomic scissors, a gene therapy for sickle-cell disease—and a growing list of foods created with CRISPR are slowly reaching grocery store shelves.

Nobody has challenged the simple truth of my diagram (below) proving that grazing animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels. Any attempt to inhibit the natural functions of sheep, cattle, goats or rabbits has no scientific basis, will never influence the climate and has some other motivation. Now is your chance, Ardern or any other opponent of livestock. Write a crtique of my diagram and I shall publish it verbatim.

Stellar defender of humanity George Christensen is worried. Time and again George has been proved right.

EDITOR’S CONCLUSION:

Be on the safe side by eating beef from a rural enterprise where Dr Gina Rinehart AO has influence.

NOW FOR THE POEM

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS Ferdinand Ukqwitt, November 2024 We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet. Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer fifty thousand years before The invader Captain Cook came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth. Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov’d Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea; he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. 2.24 “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock No faded jeans, no waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just ignore a poet whose head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair. Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. . To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. If you need a victim who deserves to feel the lash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour. Children dry the dung for cooking and learn by candlelight Feeling proud that we are winning the noble carbon fight Reactionaries still are claiming that the world needs fossil fuels Abolish such technology! Sun and wind shall be our tools. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We despise the profiteers and opportunists from the Right Let them grovel all they want; we’ll crush them with our might Those who condone "Net Zero" have signed away their souls For justly retribution when the bell of vengeance tolls. We hate Candace Owens who must not get a visa With Monica Smit in Victoria, trying hard to please her Kiwis don’t want her either, send her back to the plantation Her dark divisive diatribes endanger every nation. We hate to see tall Asians, there’s one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Climate change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate West Australians, they wear those wide-brimmed hats Their seas are full of great white sharks, their skies are full of bats. They cheer the West Coast Eagles and eat at Hungry Jack’s We’ll fix them by inflicting a rent resources tax. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For Dr Peter McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay. They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar. We hate all the coppers, that high-paid mob of mugs Flag us down, test our breath and search our cars for drugs. Cops treat peaceful protestors as lawbreakers and liars We’ll use them for arresting climate change deniers. We hate all the elderly; they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We shall also sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissenters may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members be entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate all the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide. You can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.